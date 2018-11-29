White House / EU Auto Summit Scheduled For December 4th…

This is one of those reports that seems small and appears way over there on the periphery. However, if MAGAnomics and trade are important to you, this story is very much worth paying attention to.

As CTH shared last week the White House reached out to EU auto executives to request a meeting.  There is a VERY STRONG likelihood the message within this meeting will surround potential tariffs, and questions from team Trump about the intents of EU (mostly German) automakers against the backdrop of the USMCA.

The potential for auto-tariffs terrifies the EU (specifically Germany), because most of their profits from within the industry come from access to the U.S. market.   Few major markets in the world can afford the scale of automobile purchases as a wealthy U.S.A. does.  The profit margins are much smaller in all other countries.  Without the U.S. market, these auto companies would be in deep financial trouble.  Enter Trump’s leverage:

BERLIN (Reuters) – Top executives from German carmakers Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler are finalizing plans for a White House meeting on trade policy next week, German and U.S. officials said on Thursday.

Officials from the carmakers, asking not to be named, said the meeting was tentatively set for Tuesday, and would include VW Chief Executive Herbert Diess, Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche and BMW production chief Oliver Zipse.

President Donald Trump has been harshly critical of German automakers and what he sees as an unfair trade imbalance on autos.

He has threatened for months to impose tariffs on vehicles assembled in the EU, a move that could upend the industry’s business model for selling cars in the United States.

However, he has refrained from such a measure while Washington and Brussels undertake talks to cut other trade barriers.

The CEOs plan to make clear they cannot negotiate on behalf of the EU, people close to the matter said last week. (read more)

I love that last line: “CEOs plan to make clear they cannot negotiate on behalf of the EU“, that’s funny; and the best part is Trump knows exactly the silliness of that statement.  Whatever the German auto-sector demands, the EU delivers – P.E.R.I.O.D.

But seriously, the primary question for the U.S. team revolves around seeking to understand how the EU companies will comply with the new U.S-Mexico-Canada  (USMCA) trade pact to avoid the import tariffs.  [Angela Merkel is irrelevant]

The answer is more important to Mexico and the U.S. because no-one is foolish enough to build a manufacturing plant in the left-wing North known as Canada.  So POTUS wants to know how the EU is going to comply with the new 75% origination rules within the U.S. and Mexico agreement.

The outcome of the EU answer(s) will likely determine the scale of tariff that President Trump is considering on the entire industry.  President Trump is actually constructing a 10/25-year economic ‘business plan‘ for the entire country.

Stay tuned…. this is the fun stuff!

91 Responses to White House / EU Auto Summit Scheduled For December 4th…

  1. Trump Train says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    The tale of 2 Trumps the executive that is doing what we have long wanted putting America First building a solid economy yet its all at deep risk……………I hope the hell he has a plan come January.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      November 29, 2018 at 9:01 pm

      He’s already deep into plans for 2020.

    • kiskiminetas says:
      November 29, 2018 at 9:30 pm

      He has plans in his head of what he was going to do thirty years ago. What say you trust the man completely, I and others do. Also quit watching the fake news because doing so will bring you peace of mind. I have done so and am calm, cool and at rest in my cold anger condition.

      • GrandpaM says:
        November 29, 2018 at 9:47 pm

        Like! With one little difference, I am calm with my anger waaay past cold.

        • kiskiminetas says:
          November 29, 2018 at 11:24 pm

          Cold Anger is where you take account of what all those who oppose MAGA have done to Trump/us and keep it to ourselves. Doing so has a calming effect on you (one of not showing or feeling nervousness, anger, or other emotions). Basically you are aware of what is going on but not at the same time letting it get to you. It is good for the heart, mind and soul.

      • Kalbo says:
        November 29, 2018 at 9:48 pm

        Yes, it is quite calming to simply ignore MSM (includes faux news networks).

        MSM is simply scripted deep state, socialism…simply un American. Zero interest in that trash.

        A major step in shutting out MSM was having no cable, DirecTV, Dish…

        CTH is my baseline to retain sanity. Also look at Gateway, Liberty, Whatfinger, Epoch, Rantingly…

      • Payday says:
        November 29, 2018 at 10:06 pm

        I’ve finally done just that. Haven’t watched FOX since they called the House before the polls closed. I’m much calmer now.

        Liked by 2 people

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      November 29, 2018 at 10:36 pm

      Trump Train,

      What on earth are you referring to?

      Should we make a list of his accomplishments?

      Have you read Sundance’s guidelines for posting?

      “Seek to understand. Then seek to be understood”

      How can we understand or reply to this statement:?

      “It’s all at deep risk?”…… What?……What’s all?…..He has a whole bunch of plans…….

      A plan for what? Share what you are referring to….

      Gimme a break…….Nothing more needs to be said…

      Reply
  2. realgaryseven says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    “President Trump is actually constructing a 10/25-year economic ‘business plan‘ for the entire country.”

    And we may thank God for it.

  3. fleporeblog says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Germany 🇩🇪 is as close as you can be to going into a recession! What you are describing will put them in it and for a very long time. The European Union will feel the pain as well. That is MAGAnomics on steroids Leverage.

    Liked by 15 people

  4. Heroic Dreamer says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    Great post. and great comments. I will be following this. Thank you!

  5. BlackKnightRides says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    Great post as a backdrop to Argentina, Sundance!

    POTUS has China scheduled for 25% (or more) Tariffs on $250 Billion of Exports on January 1st.
    [China’a about to see the effects of REAL Tariffs they can’t neuter with Currency Devaluations.]

    POTUS just finished a demonstration Shut Down of Mexican Exports to the USA this week.
    [Mexico now OWNS the Illegal Immigration problem and its Shut-Down consequences.]

    POTUS sets up for Auto Tariffs on the EU to light a fire under EU Trade Deal negotiations.
    [I’m thinking Auto Tariffs as a set-aside from the Trade Deal, like Steel & Aluminum for USMCA.]

    POTUS is about to have Lighthizer outline what to Tariff on the remaining $267 Billion from China.
    [No way Cheatin’ China will fess up to IP Theft … at risk of Sanctions & Reparations.]

    WINNING: President Trump has just created economic and emotional chaos going into the G20!

  6. Publius2016 says:
    November 29, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    So SAD! Crying for the Glbalists! You dan see the desperation as they raid another Trump lawyer!!!

  7. wildbill2u says:
    November 29, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    I’m 78 and been following the news since about 1950. I was a U.S. history major. I have never seen nor heard of a President that acted so much like a Chief Executive with goals and plans and the smarts to negotiate his way to them. We are seeing a phenomenon.

  8. Mr BiG Time says:
    November 29, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Oh …. we are paying attention Sundance! Thank you for the Info. …

    The squeeze is a beautiful thing to watch.

    MAGA !!

  9. Elric VIII says:
    November 29, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Well, if GM is closing down factories here, why don’t the Germans just buy them and use them to produce cars here? GM saves money, the Germans save money by buying pre-existing facilities rather than building new ones, and the workforce will simply transition from one company to another. Bonus: More taxes collected here and not over there. Win-Win-Win!

    • lemmus1 says:
      November 29, 2018 at 10:24 pm

      …apples and oranges …depending on the plant, it could well be more cost efficient to build a totally new modern flexible production/assembly plant …the current GM plants have already been upgraded to max efficiency within their existing structures …iirc that’s certainly true of the Hamtramck plant

      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        November 29, 2018 at 11:05 pm

        I think the major issue is:

        The Germans already have the plants i’m Mexico, but use parts made in China to complete the assembly of the cars prior to shipment to the US.

        So how would they “stop” using parts from China and use the parts from the US?

        Hmmmm……..relocating the plants to to US would work…….or how about having the parts made in the US………then import back to the US?

        Dunno……seems easy but a lot of working parts…..so to speak😎

    • Jake says:
      November 29, 2018 at 10:36 pm

      Might happen. Maybe that’s on the agenda and the CEO meeting.

  10. zozz1 says:
    November 29, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Trump is changing the world, bit by bit, without firing a shot. He grasps the weak and strong points of the players, and he quietly exploits them, always with the goal of protecting and enhancing the economy of the USA. Lots of oblique moves…some zigs and zags….but he knows where the goal posts are. Fascinating! We are watching the unfolding of the best drama of our lives…in real time.

    Liked by 5 people

  11. bflyjesusgrl says:
    November 29, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Just love the exchange between Piglet and Pooh!!!

  12. Franklin says:
    November 29, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Unfortunately Asia is the future for automakers.

    • Jake says:
      November 29, 2018 at 10:37 pm

      Those numbers might be out of date. Things are a changing on the world scene.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      November 29, 2018 at 10:43 pm

      That’s a static rear-view mirror look.

      BEFORE President Trump ignited our GDP growth, stopped the Globalist offshoring and exfiltration of our wealth, started holding the free world accountable for funding our defense protections, and put Americans to work to end the Dependency State.

      ALMOST halfway through his 1st Term with over half of his Administration’s appointees not confirmed, embedded Obama Obstructionists, a UniParty Congress bought by Pay-for-Play Globalists, an Invasion of Illegals, Nationwide Election Fraud, a Court System Blockade, continuing Sedition from the Deep State, that pesky Mueller Thorn Team and the Global Fake News Media.

      WAIT till we see what he gets done over the next 2 years and his 2nd Term!

    • GrandpaM says:
      November 29, 2018 at 10:45 pm

      Not many Asians can afford Benzes, Beemers, or Audis. And don’t forget their tarriffs and non-tariff barriers.

  14. railer says:
    November 29, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    “…the primary question for the U.S. team revolves around seeking to understand how the EU companies will comply with the new U.S-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade pact to avoid the import tariffs.”

    Very astute observation, my friend, on this very Trumpian strategy. That is the step we’re at. Now is the time to listen, and these guys are being asked to come and speak their piece. Trump has been very open about his strategy, and they’ve heard it again and again, and seen it in action now with multiple negotiations. They’re not here guessing what might happen, they already know. They’ve had time to digest it all, and develop their own approach to it. They know good and well he’s after fairness and reciprocity, and he means it.

    The set up has been masterful and now it’s time to just sit back and hear them out. The BMW press release sends a message that they’re open and willing to deal, rather than dig their heels in and get humiliated like Sparklesocks. So the German automakers are coming to this with good faith and preparation. The set up is simply masterful. Not hard to see why Trump is known as a dealmaker. His recent deals were hard fought, but Trump’s perseverance then has spurred his negotiating partner to a more orderly process now.

    Speaking of 25 year plans, I believe Trump’s got his eye on a 25 year plan for all of the Americas, and so do the Germans, for profit and sales at least. That’s a nice carrot to throw out there, setting up shared goals and parallel activities that would be win-win-win. Not sure how this would go down, but you gotta think big, and these are our next door neighbors. We want fairness for everybody afterall.

    Liked by 4 people

    • Payday says:
      November 29, 2018 at 10:09 pm

      Great post!

    • Kent says:
      November 29, 2018 at 10:53 pm

      ..but that I could organize my thoughts and write so well…

      well said, railer…

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      November 29, 2018 at 11:05 pm

      Nice anticipation, railer, with “now it’s time to just sit back and hear them out.”

      Secretary Wilburine Ross’ deep expertise in the Auto industry is paying rich dividends.

      2nd-level question for each of them will likely be where they see opportunities for each party to WIN and how he proceed to make them happen.

      3rd-level question for each of them – should they be playing ball – might be how they’d like to protect their Americas profits from EU over-reach as its Socialist System enters INSOLVENCY.

      Agree that Trump’s got an [Automotive] Plan for the Americas.

      Looks like he’s well-advanced in building the foundation for his Vision for how he’ll evolve the Global Economy as well!

    • Bluto Ruffian says:
      November 29, 2018 at 11:18 pm

      Railer, good take on the VSG! Trump said that America has always been good to / for him in all his business dealings and successes. He said he wanted to give back to his beloved country what was taken from its citizens by the globalist deep state by leveling the playing field with ALL America’s trading partners. Once he does this, it will be extremely difficult to undo without exposing the radical underpinnings of the globalist cronies here and abroad. This is the destiny for which PDJT spent over 50 years preparing for. This is the destiny I voted for two years ago. Don’t mess with MY DESTINY!

  15. H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
    November 29, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Interesting Post – tanx 4 da edumuncashun SD!

  17. Payday says:
    November 29, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    So when is the USMCA supposed to be signed? Anyone know?

    Like

  18. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    November 29, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    “Stay tuned…. this is the fun stuff!”

    You can count on it.

  19. Kent says:
    November 29, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    …not sure if anyone else has noticed this…or even that I am correct in this observation…

    but….

    PDJT has not attempted, not that I have seen, to punish any of the fellow negotiates for their past transgressions…their taking advantage of weak trade negotiations with the USA…

    He only seeks a level playing field for the American worker….

    As I see it…………………

  20. jmuniz1 says:
    November 29, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    When is the wall going to get finished.I know our President is having a tough time with both parties just not the Democrat party. We lost the house and we know Ryan is no help. Sundance do you think he can get it done? Ive never seen a President who has done so Much good hated by the dems and most people in his own party. I say shut the Government down until he gets what he wants if not America wll never have a republican President again.

    Like

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      November 29, 2018 at 11:11 pm

      Now that Mexico OWNS the Illegal Invasion … and the economic costs of consequent Trade Shut-Downs if it continues, President Trump will build out the wall at a deliberate pace that’s constrained by American AND Mexican funding.

  21. jmuniz1 says:
    November 29, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    We need wall funding now or close the Government down until we get it.

  22. Ghost says:
    November 29, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    Observations from a smaller limb.

    Thought I’d share this report about China.

    “The manufacturing purchasing managers index continued falling, dropping to the 50.0 level which marks the divide between expansion and contraction. New export orders improved slightly, though still contracting for a sixth month, while the non-manufacturing gauge, reflecting activity in the construction and services sectors, worsened to 53.4. “

    Full article at

    https://www.bloombergquint.com/global-economics/china-november-manufacturing-pmi-worsens-amid-trade-war

    Smile!

  23. Ghost says:
    November 29, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    Observations from a smaller limb.

    Wednesday Fed chairman Powell gave a speech that included commentary that many conclude a softening position on raising interest rates. Central bank chairmen give these speeches to foreshadow central bank plans for the future.

    I bring this up because the European central bank chair, Draghi, was scheduled to speak in Europe at a gathering. He didn’t show up. ??????

    I’ve never seen that happen, there has been no explanation that I have found yet, and I have been searching.

