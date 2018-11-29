White House / EU Auto Summit Scheduled For December 4th…

This is one of those reports that seems small and appears way over there on the periphery. However, if MAGAnomics and trade are important to you, this story is very much worth paying attention to.
As CTH shared last week the White House reached out to EU auto executives to request a meeting. There is a VERY STRONG likelihood the message within this meeting will surround potential tariffs, and questions from team Trump about the intents of EU (mostly German) automakers against the backdrop of the USMCA.
The potential for auto-tariffs terrifies the EU (specifically Germany), because most of their profits from within the industry come from access to the U.S. market. Few major markets in the world can afford the scale of automobile purchases as a wealthy U.S.A. does. The profit margins are much smaller in all other countries. Without the U.S. market, these auto companies would be in deep financial trouble. Enter Trump’s leverage:
BERLIN (Reuters) – Top executives from German carmakers Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler are finalizing plans for a White House meeting on trade policy next week, German and U.S. officials said on Thursday.
Officials from the carmakers, asking not to be named, said the meeting was tentatively set for Tuesday, and would include VW Chief Executive Herbert Diess, Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche and BMW production chief Oliver Zipse.
President Donald Trump has been harshly critical of German automakers and what he sees as an unfair trade imbalance on autos.
He has threatened for months to impose tariffs on vehicles assembled in the EU, a move that could upend the industry’s business model for selling cars in the United States.
However, he has refrained from such a measure while Washington and Brussels undertake talks to cut other trade barriers.
The CEOs plan to make clear they cannot negotiate on behalf of the EU, people close to the matter said last week. (read more)
I love that last line: “CEOs plan to make clear they cannot negotiate on behalf of the EU“, that’s funny; and the best part is Trump knows exactly the silliness of that statement. Whatever the German auto-sector demands, the EU delivers – P.E.R.I.O.D.
But seriously, the primary question for the U.S. team revolves around seeking to understand how the EU companies will comply with the new U.S-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade pact to avoid the import tariffs. [Angela Merkel is irrelevant]
The answer is more important to Mexico and the U.S. because no-one is foolish enough to build a manufacturing plant in the left-wing North known as Canada. So POTUS wants to know how the EU is going to comply with the new 75% origination rules within the U.S. and Mexico agreement.
The outcome of the EU answer(s) will likely determine the scale of tariff that President Trump is considering on the entire industry. President Trump is actually constructing a 10/25-year economic ‘business plan‘ for the entire country.
Stay tuned…. this is the fun stuff!
The tale of 2 Trumps the executive that is doing what we have long wanted putting America First building a solid economy yet its all at deep risk……………I hope the hell he has a plan come January.
He’s already deep into plans for 2020.
He has plans in his head of what he was going to do thirty years ago. What say you trust the man completely, I and others do. Also quit watching the fake news because doing so will bring you peace of mind. I have done so and am calm, cool and at rest in my cold anger condition.
Like! With one little difference, I am calm with my anger waaay past cold.
Cold Anger is where you take account of what all those who oppose MAGA have done to Trump/us and keep it to ourselves. Doing so has a calming effect on you (one of not showing or feeling nervousness, anger, or other emotions). Basically you are aware of what is going on but not at the same time letting it get to you. It is good for the heart, mind and soul.
Yes, it is quite calming to simply ignore MSM (includes faux news networks).
MSM is simply scripted deep state, socialism…simply un American. Zero interest in that trash.
A major step in shutting out MSM was having no cable, DirecTV, Dish…
CTH is my baseline to retain sanity. Also look at Gateway, Liberty, Whatfinger, Epoch, Rantingly…
same
I've finally done just that. Haven't watched FOX since they called the House before the polls closed. I'm much calmer now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump Train,
What on earth are you referring to?
Should we make a list of his accomplishments?
Have you read Sundance’s guidelines for posting?
“Seek to understand. Then seek to be understood”
How can we understand or reply to this statement:?
“It’s all at deep risk?”…… What?……What’s all?…..He has a whole bunch of plans…….
A plan for what? Share what you are referring to….
Gimme a break…….Nothing more needs to be said…
"President Trump is actually constructing a 10/25-year economic 'business plan' for the entire country."

And we may thank God for it.
And we may thank God for it.
Germany 🇩🇪 is as close as you can be to going into a recession! What you are describing will put them in it and for a very long time. The European Union will feel the pain as well. That is MAGAnomics on steroids Leverage.
LikeLiked by 15 people
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-germany-economy-output/unexpected-decline-in-german-industry-output-hints-at-economic-slowdown-idUSKCN1MI0FQ
From the article linked above:
Economists are taking an increasingly pessimistic view of the German economy, with the top German institutes last month revising down their 2018 growth forecast and warning that an escalation of trade friction involving the United States could cause a major recession in Germany and Europe.
A source has also told Reuters that the government will revise down its growth forecasts for this year and next. The government is expected to announce its updated growth projections on Thursday.
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2008/nov/13/germany-recession
From the article linked above:
Germany officially slid into recession today according to economic data showing that Europe’s largest economy shrank in the last quarter.
The Federal Statistics Office said GDP contracted 0.5% in the third quarter, following a 0.4% drop in the second, which corresponds to the official definition of a technical recession – two consecutive reductions in GDP.
The third-quarter contraction was much worse than expected. Analysts had predicted around 0.1%, but the slump in world trade has hit Germany, the world’s leading exporter, more severely than expected.
Way to come through with the bottom line, Flep … as always!
IMPACT: German and EU-wide Socialism on DEATH WATCH.
BKR it truly is! BREXIT being done without a deal will worsen it (which I would put at 90%) and Italy 🇮🇹 being as close as humanly possible to doing their own ITAEXIT would bury it forever.
LikeLiked by 10 people
All great news!
All these EU countries are bound by a common currency, the Euro. That was quite a mistake.
I said it at least 20 years ago: the EU is destined to crash and they know they’re on dangerous ground which explains their desire the set up an EU Army.
LikeLike
This actually may inspire the moslems to go home.
LikeLiked by 8 people
What a Trumpesque idea!
They are offering a year worth on rent and travel expense to leave! 😂
https://www.euronews.com/2018/11/27/germany-offers-year-of-rent-to-asylum-seekers-who-return-home
From the article linked above:
Germany’s Interior Ministry has launched a controversial campaign promising to pay a year’s worth of rent to asylum seekers who “voluntarily” return to their country of origin.
Returnees would receive housing assistance in the form of support for rent, construction or renovation works, or for basic facilities for a kitchen or bathroom, with the overall amount capped at €3,000 for a family or €1,000 for a single person.
Bathrooms? They don’t need no steenking bathrooms…
LikeLiked by 4 people
I didn’t think they used them.
LikeLike
You nearly killed me when I read your comment! Your a million percent right! Maybe the Germans are using it to paint a picture of luxury back home.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I got a better idea….and much cheaper……
Round up all the Muzzies ….get out the water cannons…….push their butts onto the planes………push them out while in your taxi after landing then take off……for another load…
And send me half the money they would have spent……
I’ll donate it for the Texas part of the wall and have enough left over to throw a barbecue…..
There……fixed it for ya…..😎
LikeLike
No sadly they’ll just riot and demand food, clothing, and shelter – you know, that minor stuff of which everybody has lots of surplus. /s
LikeLiked by 5 people
And, destroy host country customs instilling Muslim BS.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I always appreciate your additional info. I think posting the 2008 article was an oops.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was from October 2018 prior to the release of the 3rd Quarter GDP announcement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When I click the Guardian link (which also has 2008 date in it) it brings up an article from April 2008 and says it is over 10 yrs old. Otherwise I am losing it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flep is an economic guru and staunch supporter of the MAGA agenda and VSGDJT.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Its okay 👌 to point out a mistake if I made one because I like to take my posts and put them on my Twitter account. I don't want to put out erroneous information.

I appreciate your kind words 😉
I appreciate your kind words 😉
LikeLiked by 5 people
Germany did it to themselves, instead of encouraging of creating German families with financial incentives to have more children, it’s government encouraging migration people from 3-rd world with low IQ with financial incentives…
LikeLike
They’re having a spot of trouble with their aircraft as well.
Maybe PresTrump can sell Angela a couple Boeings …
Germany’s Merkel to Miss Start of G20 Summit After Fault-Plagued Personal Plane Makes Emergency Landing
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2018/11/29/germanys-merkel-to-miss-start-of-g20-summit-after-fault-plagued-personal-plane-makes-emergency-landing/
LikeLiked by 7 people
It seems lonely at the top!
LikeLike
Doesn’t she ever change her clothes?
Dawg……
Maybe Angela can invite BHO out for a ride.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hildabeast needs a ride with slick Willy on speaking current tour.
LikeLike
Maybe PresTrump can sell Angela a couple of bearings!
MAGA on my friends, MAGA on.
LikeLike
Some forty weight ball bearings…and gauze pads.
LikeLike
Those #s from Germany are Obamaesque.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great post. and great comments. I will be following this. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great post as a backdrop to Argentina, Sundance!
POTUS has China scheduled for 25% (or more) Tariffs on $250 Billion of Exports on January 1st.
[China’a about to see the effects of REAL Tariffs they can’t neuter with Currency Devaluations.]
POTUS just finished a demonstration Shut Down of Mexican Exports to the USA this week.
[Mexico now OWNS the Illegal Immigration problem and its Shut-Down consequences.]
POTUS sets up for Auto Tariffs on the EU to light a fire under EU Trade Deal negotiations.
[I’m thinking Auto Tariffs as a set-aside from the Trade Deal, like Steel & Aluminum for USMCA.]
POTUS is about to have Lighthizer outline what to Tariff on the remaining $267 Billion from China.
[No way Cheatin’ China will fess up to IP Theft … at risk of Sanctions & Reparations.]
WINNING: President Trump has just created economic and emotional chaos going into the G20!
BKR I have a nugget that will make your night in reference to China 🇨🇳!
From the article linked above:
China is loading up on U.S. pork, despite import tariffs imposed due to the trade war, as a highly contagious swine disease ravages the Chinese hog herd.
The world’s top hog producer and pork consumer last week placed its largest order for American pork since the trade war began, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed on Thursday.
The purchases are a signal that an outbreak of African swine fever is raising concerns of an eventual supply shortfall, potentially superseding trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, brokers and traders said.
How about President Trump imposes Export Controls on pork until China pays REPARATIONS for IP THEFT!
LikeLiked by 3 people
No use hurting our pork farmers – let them sell and add to the positive trade balance on our side.
I’m thinking our pork farmers have ready-made markets, and China’s demand will greatly exceed supply.
LikeLike
I get the thought to try and squeeze China but are there any other countries that could, collectively, make up their loss of our sales? Also what about more domestic job opportunities? Expand / open up more hog farms. Might be the right time to do a little good old American profiteering off of China’s “pork misfortune.”
I hate to see the Chinese people have to go without bacon. Bacon is one of the basic food groups isn’t it? 🙂
This will BLOW your MIND:
China produced about 54.65 million metric tons of pork in 2018 (below). In that year, the global pork production amounted to about 118.8 million metric tons.
The EU produced 24 million MT and the USA produced 12 million MT.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/273232/net-pork-production-worldwide-by-country/
LikeLike
Flep is that wild lettuce growing in your backyard?
LikeLike
Yes! That is my home in NY. I hate to admit it but I really am bad with keeping up with it.
LikeLike
I can’t tell how big that is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Muh is know about 115 pounds. She is 2 years of age. My wife tells me they put her on a diet because when I am there, she eats like a Queen. I love to feed her and she never refuses😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
That definitely looks like a happy pig.
This pede gets it. Classic persuasion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BKR that is how Trump "rolls" over countries, corporations and soon to come the Fed. Keep on truckin Mr. President…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fed's all "softened up" for the CLOSER.
LikeLike
So SAD! Crying for the Glbalists! You dan see the desperation as they raid another Trump lawyer!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry but America First!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I'm 78 and been following the news since about 1950. I was a U.S. history major. I have never seen nor heard of a President that acted so much like a Chief Executive with goals and plans and the smarts to negotiate his way to them. We are seeing a phenomenon.
LikeLiked by 26 people
Isn't that the truth………..I'm 74 and have been paying attention since about 1958…. completely agree with your observation.
LikeLiked by 5 people
^^^Like^^^ , wildbill2u !
History , Right Before our Very Eyes !
Amazing Times ! We have been Truly Blessed !
LikeLiked by 1 person
America’s Fortune 100 CEOs are standing in awe of our President.
Not ONE of them could begin to pull off IMAGINING what he’s getting done, much less MAKING it happen … and then there’s the TRUMP SPEED of execution and adaptation!
LikeLike
Oh …. we are paying attention Sundance! Thank you for the Info. …
The squeeze is a beautiful thing to watch.
MAGA !!
Well, if GM is closing down factories here, why don't the Germans just buy them and use them to produce cars here? GM saves money, the Germans save money by buying pre-existing facilities rather than building new ones, and the workforce will simply transition from one company to another. Bonus: More taxes collected here and not over there. Win-Win-Win!
LikeLiked by 6 people
…apples and oranges …depending on the plant, it could well be more cost efficient to build a totally new modern flexible production/assembly plant …the current GM plants have already been upgraded to max efficiency within their existing structures …iirc that’s certainly true of the Hamtramck plant
LikeLike
I think the major issue is:
The Germans already have the plants i’m Mexico, but use parts made in China to complete the assembly of the cars prior to shipment to the US.
So how would they “stop” using parts from China and use the parts from the US?
Hmmmm……..relocating the plants to to US would work…….or how about having the parts made in the US………then import back to the US?
Dunno……seems easy but a lot of working parts…..so to speak😎
LikeLike
Might happen. Maybe that’s on the agenda and the CEO meeting.
LikeLike
Trump is changing the world, bit by bit, without firing a shot. He grasps the weak and strong points of the players, and he quietly exploits them, always with the goal of protecting and enhancing the economy of the USA. Lots of oblique moves…some zigs and zags….but he knows where the goal posts are. Fascinating! We are watching the unfolding of the best drama of our lives…in real time.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Trump True Reality TV every hour, every day, and for years to come!!!
LikeLike
Just love the exchange between Piglet and Pooh!!!
Unfortunately Asia is the future for automakers.
LikeLike
Those numbers might be out of date. Things are a changing on the world scene.
LikeLike
That’s a static rear-view mirror look.
BEFORE President Trump ignited our GDP growth, stopped the Globalist offshoring and exfiltration of our wealth, started holding the free world accountable for funding our defense protections, and put Americans to work to end the Dependency State.
ALMOST halfway through his 1st Term with over half of his Administration’s appointees not confirmed, embedded Obama Obstructionists, a UniParty Congress bought by Pay-for-Play Globalists, an Invasion of Illegals, Nationwide Election Fraud, a Court System Blockade, continuing Sedition from the Deep State, that pesky Mueller Thorn Team and the Global Fake News Media.
WAIT till we see what he gets done over the next 2 years and his 2nd Term!
LikeLike
Not many Asians can afford Benzes, Beemers, or Audis. And don’t forget their tarriffs and non-tariff barriers.
LikeLike
Hahaha!
There are plenty of rich families in China.
LikeLike
No Fear
“…the primary question for the U.S. team revolves around seeking to understand how the EU companies will comply with the new U.S-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade pact to avoid the import tariffs.”
Very astute observation, my friend, on this very Trumpian strategy. That is the step we’re at. Now is the time to listen, and these guys are being asked to come and speak their piece. Trump has been very open about his strategy, and they’ve heard it again and again, and seen it in action now with multiple negotiations. They’re not here guessing what might happen, they already know. They’ve had time to digest it all, and develop their own approach to it. They know good and well he’s after fairness and reciprocity, and he means it.
The set up has been masterful and now it’s time to just sit back and hear them out. The BMW press release sends a message that they’re open and willing to deal, rather than dig their heels in and get humiliated like Sparklesocks. So the German automakers are coming to this with good faith and preparation. The set up is simply masterful. Not hard to see why Trump is known as a dealmaker. His recent deals were hard fought, but Trump’s perseverance then has spurred his negotiating partner to a more orderly process now.
Speaking of 25 year plans, I believe Trump’s got his eye on a 25 year plan for all of the Americas, and so do the Germans, for profit and sales at least. That’s a nice carrot to throw out there, setting up shared goals and parallel activities that would be win-win-win. Not sure how this would go down, but you gotta think big, and these are our next door neighbors. We want fairness for everybody afterall.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great post!
LikeLike
..but that I could organize my thoughts and write so well…

well said, railer…
well said, railer…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice anticipation, railer, with “now it’s time to just sit back and hear them out.”
Secretary Wilburine Ross’ deep expertise in the Auto industry is paying rich dividends.
2nd-level question for each of them will likely be where they see opportunities for each party to WIN and how he proceed to make them happen.
3rd-level question for each of them – should they be playing ball – might be how they’d like to protect their Americas profits from EU over-reach as its Socialist System enters INSOLVENCY.
Agree that Trump’s got an [Automotive] Plan for the Americas.
Looks like he’s well-advanced in building the foundation for his Vision for how he’ll evolve the Global Economy as well!
LikeLike
Railer, good take on the VSG! Trump said that America has always been good to / for him in all his business dealings and successes. He said he wanted to give back to his beloved country what was taken from its citizens by the globalist deep state by leveling the playing field with ALL America's trading partners. Once he does this, it will be extremely difficult to undo without exposing the radical underpinnings of the globalist cronies here and abroad. This is the destiny for which PDJT spent over 50 years preparing for. This is the destiny I voted for two years ago. Don't mess with MY DESTINY!
LikeLike
Interesting Post – tanx 4 da edumuncashun SD!
LikeLike
So when is the USMCA supposed to be signed? Anyone know?
LikeLike
“Stay tuned…. this is the fun stuff!”
You can count on it.
LikeLike
…not sure if anyone else has noticed this…or even that I am correct in this observation…
but….
PDJT has not attempted, not that I have seen, to punish any of the fellow negotiates for their past transgressions…their taking advantage of weak trade negotiations with the USA…
He only seeks a level playing field for the American worker….
As I see it…………………
LikeLike
When is the wall going to get finished.I know our President is having a tough time with both parties just not the Democrat party. We lost the house and we know Ryan is no help. Sundance do you think he can get it done? Ive never seen a President who has done so Much good hated by the dems and most people in his own party. I say shut the Government down until he gets what he wants if not America wll never have a republican President again.
LikeLike
Now that Mexico OWNS the Illegal Invasion … and the economic costs of consequent Trade Shut-Downs if it continues, President Trump will build out the wall at a deliberate pace that's constrained by American AND Mexican funding.
LikeLike
We need wall funding now or close the Government down until we get it.
LikeLike
Observations from a smaller limb.
Thought I’d share this report about China.
“The manufacturing purchasing managers index continued falling, dropping to the 50.0 level which marks the divide between expansion and contraction. New export orders improved slightly, though still contracting for a sixth month, while the non-manufacturing gauge, reflecting activity in the construction and services sectors, worsened to 53.4. “
Full article at
https://www.bloombergquint.com/global-economics/china-november-manufacturing-pmi-worsens-amid-trade-war
Smile!
LikeLike
Observations from a smaller limb.
Wednesday Fed chairman Powell gave a speech that included commentary that many conclude a softening position on raising interest rates. Central bank chairmen give these speeches to foreshadow central bank plans for the future.
I bring this up because the European central bank chair, Draghi, was scheduled to speak in Europe at a gathering. He didn’t show up. ??????
I’ve never seen that happen, there has been no explanation that I have found yet, and I have been searching.
LikeLike