Backtracking Lies Worsening – REMINDER: The FBI Counterintelligence Operation into Donald Trump *DID NOT* Start After Comey Firing….

Against the backdrop of a New York Times article attempting to justify the FBI opening a counterintelligence operation against Donald Trump the current narrative du-jour is to claim the investigation was considered as an outcome of the firing of James Comey in 2017. This is factually false.
FBI Director James Comey outlined the specifics of when the counterintelligence operation began during his March 20, 2017 testimony. Pay close attention. FBI Director James Comey -together with NSA head Admiral Mike Rogers- testified to congress specifically about the timing and notification (first three minutes of the video):
Rep. Stefanik: [01:12] …”when did you notify the White House, the DNI or congressional leadership”?
James Comey: …”good question. Congressional leadership, sometime recently they were briefed on the nature of the investigation, as I said. Obviously the department of justice has been aware of it all along”…
Watch the first 3 minutes of that video. Notice the discomfort etc. We have previously outlined why THAT is such a big deal –SEE HERE– Comey is discussing the notification to congress that took place approximately a week earlier. Prior to that congressional notification FBI Director Comey admits to keeping congress in the dark “because of the sensitivity of the matter” from July 2016 through March 2017.
The issue of the counterintelligence timing becomes an even bigger deal when contrast with the recently exposed testimony from FBI attorney Lisa Page. Pay attention to Lisa Page and then contrast it against CIA Director Brennan’s testimony:
Unidentified Representative: “We have documents that would suggest that in that briefing the dossier was mentioned to Harry Reid and then, obviously, we’re going to have to have conversations. Does that surprise you that Director Brennan would be aware [of the dossier]?”
Page: “Yes, sir. Because with all due honesty, if Director Brennan—so we got that information from our source, right? The FBI got this information from our source. If the CIA had another source of that information, I am neither aware of that nor did the CIA provide it to us if they did, because the first time we—”
Rep.: “We do know there are multiple sources.”
Page: “I do know that. I do know that the information ultimately found its way lots of different places, certainly in October of 2016. But if the CIA as early as August, in fact, had those same reports, I am not aware of—I’m not aware of that and nor do I believe they provided them to us, and that would be unusual.”
…
Rep: “What you’re saying is when the [CIA] director briefed the White House 2 days prior to that, on August the 8th, or prepared for it, actually briefed him on the 10th, that it had nothing to do with any campaign. Even though George Toscas and Stu Evans knew about it.”
PAGE: “Sir, I would be shocked. I would truly be stunned to discover that the [CIA] director had briefed the president on the substance of our investigation or even the existence of our investigation. I would be—I can’t say it didn’t happen, I wasn’t there, but I would be stunned to discover that.” (link)
Now take a look at what CIA Director John Brennan previously stated. Pay very close attention to the segment at 13:35 of this video of Brennan’s testimony:
Brennan: [13:35] “Third, through the so-called Gang-of-Eight process we kept congress apprised of these issues as we identified them.”
“Again, in consultation with the White House, I PERSONALLY briefed the full details of our understanding of Russian attempts to interfere in the election to congressional leadership; specifically: Senators Harry Reid, Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr; and to representatives Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff between 11th August and 6th September [2016], I provided the same briefing to each of the gang of eight members.”
“Given the highly sensitive nature of what was an active counter-intelligence case [that means the FBI], involving an ongoing Russian effort, to interfere in our presidential election, the full details of what we knew at the time were shared only with those members of congress; each of whom was accompanied by one senior staff member.”…
Brennan goes on to say the main substance of those Go8 meetings was the same as the main judgements of the January 2017 classified and unclassified intelligence assessments published by the CIA, FBI, DNI and NSA (intelligence community).
That January reference was the infamous 17 agencies report, from CIA (Brennan), DNI (Clapper), FBI (Comey) and NSA (Rogers), all who had confidence, according to the report, that Russia was attempting to interfere in the 2016 election.
Now, a critic might think that Brennan is informing congress on one thing, and Comey is NOT INFORMING congress on another. However, that angle is rebuked by Brennan’s own testimony that his specific intelligence product (CIA) was given to the FBI who were exclusively in charge of the “counter-intelligence investigation“.
We tackled this contraction last year. Dan encapsulated it nicely in this paragraph:
[…] Brennan gave Comey the investigative product -which had nothing to do with the Trump team- and Comey used it to carry out Obama, Hillary, and Susan Rice’s dirty work for them. Of course Brennan was in on the whole thing and is now saving his own skin by saying ” I briefed ya’ll on everything I had with regards to Russia, anything additional that arose please talk to my buddy Comey”.
Within his testimony Brennan was making Comey own the “Counter-Intelligence ‘Muh Russia'” claims about the Trump campaign. Brennan trying to make Comey the fall-guy for a Robert Mueller investigative outcome. Brennan knows there’s no ‘there’ there.
John Brennan realized someone has focused attention on Comey’s admission to congress that the FBI intentionally kept congress in the dark during the construct of the counter-intel narrative. Congress was kept in the dark during this phase because the narrative can only thrive with innuendo, rumor, gossip etc. The appearance of the investigation itself was the political need; the substance was non-existent and immaterial to the creation of the narrative.
If Comey notified congress, via the Gang of Eight oversight, the counter-intel narrative would have been harder to manufacture as details would have to be consistent. That’s the benefit to keeping any oversight away while creating the politically useful narrative.
John Brennan, facing the looming certainty of the underlying Russian ‘collusion evidence’ being non-existent, in 2017 was trying to give the appearance that he briefed congress on larger Russian election interference issues. However , the trouble for Brennan is his own admission that these issues were the underlying principle for the FBI counter-intelligence investigation. Brennan specifically says he gave his intelligence product to the FBI.
Additionally, “Brennan put some of the dossier material into the PDB [presidential daily briefing] for Obama and described it as coming from a ‘credible source,’ which is how they viewed Steele,” … “But they never corroborated his sources.” (link)
The material within Obama’s PDB, placed by Brennan, is what initially set off alarm bells for Devin Nunes (early 2017) because the material underlying the PDB intelligence product was unmasked by Obama’s National Security Adviser Susan Rice.
This was the unmasking information that Susan Rice later attempted to clarify:
Susan Rice @00:51 – …”Let me explain how this works. I was a National Security Adviser, my job is to protect the American people and the security of our country. That’s the same as the Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense and CIA Director.; and every morning, to enable us to do that, we receive – from the intelligence community – a compilation of intelligence reports that the IC, the intelligence community, has selected for us –on a daily basis– to give us the best information as to what’s going on around the world.”
[Note, Susan Rice is describing the PDB]
“I received those reports, as did other officials, and there were occasions when I would receive a report in which, uh, a ‘U.S Person’ was referred to. Name, uh, not provided, just ‘U.S. Person’.
And sometimes in that context, in order to understand the importance in the report – and assess it’s significance, it was necessary to find out or request, who that U.S. official was.”
The interview goes much further. There was a lot of news in that interview. There is also a tremendous amount of double-speak and self-contradiction; in some cases between sentences that follow each other.
Notice how Susan Rice contradicts herself about what the intelligence community puts into the PDB. Remember, Rice considers the PDB intel community to be very specific: James Clapper (DNI), John Brennan (CIA) and Defense Department (which would be the Pentagon and NSA Mike Rogers). And she states they would never send the President innocuous things unworthy of review.
However, right there Susan Rice is confirming the “unmasking” request(s) which can be pinned upon her, are directly related to her need to understand -on behalf of President Obama- intelligence for the President’s Daily Briefing (the PDB). This was a previous question now answered.
This is EXPLOSIVE, and here’s why.
Remember, the President’s Daily Brief under President Obama went to almost everyone at top levels in his administration. Regarding the Obama PDB:
[…] But while through most of its history the document has been marked “For the President’s Eyes Only,” the PDB has never gone to the president alone. The most restricted dissemination was in the early 1970s, when the book went only to President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger, who was dual-hatted as national security adviser and secretary of state.
In other administrations, the circle of readers has also included the vice president, the secretary of defense and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, along with additional White House staffers.
By 2013, Obama’s PDB was making its way to more than 30 recipients, including the president’s top strategic communications aide and speechwriter, and deputy secretaries of national security departments. (link)
♦Sequence. Unbeknownst to the FBI (per testimony from Lisa Page), CIA Director John Brennan was briefing the Gang of Eight [Aug 11th => Sept 6th (2016)] on the Steele Dossier. Brennan was also placing the briefing in Obama’s PDB, and the targets of the dossier, now inside the PDB, were unmasked by Susan Rice.
So the question now becomes: In addition to candidate Donald Trump, who were the targets within the Obama PDB material (placed by Brennan and unmasked by Rice)?
Well, in hindsight, we now know the answer:
If they weren’t telling so many lies, they wouldn’t keep messing up the dates.
Now to see if they get tripped up in the Dim-led committee hearings!
Maybe is just wishing on my part, but I think I’ve noticed a pattern of sorts. The more the Democrats disagree with Trump’s direction, the more he puts the squeeze on Obama, now we’re to the “oh yeah, no wall, let’s talk about Obama’s PDB”
LoL
Good catch.
There remains the possibility of screw ups during the hearings but we’re talking about Deep State Demos. They will be well prepared and rehearsed by their lawfare.
And they will only be interviewing people who agree with them.
Are they trying to make a (false) distinction between a CI of the “Russian interference” started in 2016 (which included Trump campaign people but not Trump himself) and a second or expanded CI in 2017 against Trump after he fired Comey? If so, they are really trying to slice it thin. Shows that they are very concerned. The problem is that the excuse for including Trump in the CI in 2017 is transparently phony, as many commentators have outlined.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Oh deary me, deary me! I’ve been ASSAULTED by another Drumf tweet talking about a ‘witch hunt’! I’m just going to DIE if we don’t investigate this M-Fer soon!”
~Actual reason given for investigation… the “assault” of “witch hunt” term.
They are trying to disguise the fact that the initial CI investigation was about Trump. However, their argument is blown out of the water because the initial CI WAS about Trump because the Steele Dossier was all about Trump. An Alinski move “Change the narrative.”
But it fails.
They may be trying to make that gnat-hair distinction, but putting any of those four people (listed in the unredacted document show above) under surveillance obviously includes capturing all of DJT’s private communications via the 2- or 3-hop rules (not that the DOJ/FBI follow any FISA/surveillance rules at all if they know that no one will punish them for violations).
So yes DJT was the object of their investigations from the early outset and everything else is merely a construct of a layered coverup.
The funny thing, IMO, is that their “layered coverup” was, by all objective measures, entirely half-assed. Like this was the best we got at the time. Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Rosencrantz, Punchable Face Brennan, Rubby Forehead Clapper, et al. Scary.
Some say we are no different than a Banana Republic.
In a Banana Republic, justice comes swiftly.
At least we would be growing our own bananas. And the workers who harvest bananas carry very sharp machetes.
The FBI and DOJ are trying to make us into all too much like a certain first world country in Europe between 1933 and 1945.
…and its Stasi successor.
Swiftly, and often horrifically executed… torture, imprisonment without end, gas-soaked tires, long falls out of helicopters, etc. So at least our own little Banana Republic is somewhat civilized (obsession with solitary confinement notwithstanding). So we have that going for us.
Horrible Horrible Human Beings.
Washington DC must have more pants fires than anywhere on God’s green Earth.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Funny that- she transposed “official” for “Person”.
[Note, Susan Rice is describing the PDB]
“I received those reports, as did other officials, and there were occasions when I would receive a report in which, uh, a ‘U.S Person’ was referred to. Name, uh, not provided, just ‘U.S. Person’.
And sometimes in that context, in order to understand the importance in the report – and assess it’s significance, it was necessary to find out or request, who that U.S. official was.”
Good eye!!!
Good catch. I remember Nunes giving a press conference when he said that what he’s seen and read all of this had nothing to do with the Russians.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, SD has an archive on this very point.
The following speculation may be way off the mark..
(Please bear with me, my recollection of the time-lines of what actually happened and when they happened is a little shaky)
IMO, Susan Rice did not transpose “official” for “Person”, she inadvertently EXPOSED a ‘U.S. Person’ to actually be an ‘official government person’ or persons…who were part of Obama’s administration.
At that time she was testifying to Congress, the “person[s]” in the PDB could not have been anyone on the Trump team.
I’m not disputing that Rice “outed” people, that is not the issue I’m trying to point out – rather, it’s who she “outed” …
The “who” were narrative fabrications, designed to cover her inadvertent mistake, thus hide the deep state involvement and initiating an insurance policy to cover all bases.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t Susan Rice Obama’s & Clinton’s go-to person for spreading unsubstantiated narratives? The Benghazi video narrative comes to mind.
Sometimes you just forget all the lies you have to cover up. Story gets twisted.
LikeLiked by 9 people
” O what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive…”
This Muh Russia web is tangled into some big knots, but we have the master de-tangler.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is what’s so disconcerting. The Fake News lies in plain view but it’s the general public that can’t sort it all out to know the truth from a lie unless they are reading CTH or others. Look at how long we’ve been reading Sundance’s articles to know truth but he has to keep reminding us of the lies as they keep surfacing and contradicting prior stories. It is one tangled web that’s for sure.
maybe i missed it perhaps in july CI was only on associates (I know in reality with 2 hop rule its a distiction with no practical difference)?
Any day now, and at some point here, all this sneaking fibs to various fiction writers at NYT’s or WSJ is going to be that whooper of a screw up. Someone setting out on their daily trip to vulture land to place the days talking point / true crime story is going to have an accidental goof up. You can just tell, it’s gonna happen, these people think all they have to do in life is virtually nothing and win.
Not that it will matter really, the media will pretend the sun did not rise on that day but Trump will have the time of his life and we can share in the festivities.
LikeLiked by 5 people
May it happen very, very soon!
What kind of whopper were you thinking of? They seem to issue corrections with great frequency, w/o flinching. At all.
It may have happened already
Indirectly deep state put themselves in big trouble if NYT article is true
this is from Lawfare blog https://t.co/VL1sX3XmiS
Peterpan, that article is astonishing!!! Thank you for the link. Can you believe the gall of these people?!!
If they’re correct, the only legal way the FBI could open a counterintelligence operation on a sitting POTUS would be if the FBI had reason to believe he was a foreign agent!!!
LikeLike
Probably some obscure dot connection detectable by the right people. Like I said, it won’t matter because the MSM will totally ignore it, but we won’t, Trump won’t.
When my kids were small and they did something they shouldn’t have, but wouldn’t own up to it I would say “where was I when XXX occurred”. They told me where I was. Haha.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LoL
Spot on.
HAHAHAHAHA! No one gets past Mom.
They depend on murkiness and complexity to keep the public confused enough to trust the last big story they heard.
Thank GOD we have some real journalists and researchers! If only we could share the facts with our Democrat brethren…
but even IF they were open to learning…and as I found in my last few years of teaching, it is now a virtue to be innocent of non-Leftist views… so they are decidedly NOT interested in hearing “alternative facts”…
they’ve also been taught to scoff at whatever outlet we cite: “Epoch Times! Why did THEY get a leak? lol”
or “Breitbart! Alt-right bigots!”
or “Daily Caller? Bigot Tucker Carlson?”
and so on.
The Left has some smart people; sadly they use their intelligence to undermine democracy (invariably while in think tanks with “democracy” in the name)
The Alinsky rules seem to be wearing thin, though.
In one of the recent Lawfare podcasts, the last iirc, the discussion mentioned specifically that Brennan had the dossier in Aug-Sept 2016. Brennan was specifically mentioned.
If the Lawfare people know, everyone else should know.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I am confused as to why Rogers , ( the good guy ) was out talking with Warner ( the bad guy ) on cyber security ??? UGH, what am I missing !!!!
Really large speaker fees.
Indirectly deep state put themselves in big trouble if NYT article is true
this is from Lawfare blog https://t.co/VL1sX3XmiS
It’s hard to believe that the Lawfare author Jack Goldsmith, a co-founder of Lawfare, is saying that the FBI opening an investigation on President Trump, based on the the flimsy premises stated by the NYT, might have been in Goldsmith’s words “imprudent”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right…“Imprudent” not ILLEGAL because the intent wasn’t there.
First thing we do is kill all the lawyers.
Kill them tonight.
-W. Shakespeare
Your suspicions of Goldsmith are appropriate. He’s merely a Swamp-defending snake trying to split hairs in a useless pseudo-intellectual argument.
He reveals his total anti-Trump bias along with forfeiting any right to be taken seriously with this asinine morsel:
“But first: This analysis raises the hard question of what executive branch officials are supposed to do if they have evidentiary reasons to believe the president of the United States is a Manchurian candidate in the sense of being an actual agent of a foreign power seeking to undermine the U.S. government. That is what a lot of Americans think of Trump, and it appears to be what the FBI suspected.”
Goodbye Jack.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
One of the themes to watch for is the concept of “intent” infamously used by Cardinal Comey to explain away Hillary Clinton’s criminality. We now see it being introduced again in the spin of the Lisa Page testimony, i.e. We can’t deny any longer that surveillance and stuff was/is going on but there was no criminal intent. The performance of the criminal action establishes criminality not one’s “good intentions”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Cardinal Comey defense. We’re going to be seeing a lot of it.
That very construct is a crime only used by criminals and traitors.
Actually, they spied on the Trump Campaign “for their own good”.
And they spied on President Trump “for our own good”.
That’s how they think.
AKA, the beatings will continue until moral improves.
Need another sweet innocent faced newbie to go in with the veiled question to
catch whichever evil one they are facing off guard again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I suspect the complete cast of characters is likely to resemble a telephone book. I just wonder how many Pages — OK, pun intended — it will have.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Explosive”!!! Well, all of this should be, but it will not be, until someone involved is finally indicted and the trail of lies is unmasked – as done here by Sundance – on all the major networks.
I will continue to hope, but I remain skeptical that the MSM, complicit in the coup d’etat attempt, will suddenly go 180 degrees to join the Conservatives in saving the Republic.
The MSM does not indict, the corrupt DOJ controls that so don’t hold your breath.
I can’t believe the only thing preventing Trump from declassifying all of this is a threat of an obstruction charge from Rosenstein/Mueller.
There has to be more to the story we don’t know.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So true. Why hold the declassification over their heads for so long if you have no skeletons in your closet. Worrisome.
If you’re having a fish fry for your friends you want them all fried at about the same time. At this point in the process, some may still not be in the net.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Allowing them to dig their hole deeper?
Timing is everything!
PT told us last night on Jeanine’s show. “We’re exposing so many people that are corrupt.”
Of course.
They’ve done nothing but non-stop goading of Trump from the start to throw him off his long-term plan.
In other articles 2 things that might be considered: the release of Mueller’s report and, now, the possible replacement of Ruth Bader. The theory is that it would be much better for President Trump to have 1 more conservative vote on the Supreme Court before s hits the fan.
We definitely need reinforcements on the SC with John “Compromised” Roberts presiding.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
Keeping mum is keeping the opposition in the dark…..make’s them feel like mushrooms…..kept in the dark and fed some occasional B/S to keep them alive.
GREAT WORK!!Thank you..here is an interesting Article I ran across…
https://threenation.net/2019/01/11/white-house-battles-u-s-intelligence-factions/
Once upon a time the FBI and DOJ fought organized crime, then the FBI and DOJ became organized crime, and along with the CIA, the most powerful organized crime syndicate this nation, perhaps any nation, has ever know, and even Diogenes, with a lantern the size of the planet Jupiter, likely could not find an honest man in the whole sorry disgusting and disgraceful lot of them. At some point either the FBI/DOJ/CIA Axis of Evil dies or the Republic dies. Truly, ‘In the end, there can be only one”.
I think we need to take some of their “toys” away, and somehow make them accountable to “someone”. Trouble is who do we trust to oversee them? What are the checks and balances to keep them honest. FISA Court obviously not the answer.
Let’s be clear about something I never hear discussed:
The example document shown above reveals that its original redactions occluded absolutely NO information that can be construed as “sources and methods” germane to national security. {If that is incorrect, please explain how.} Instead the redactions are artfully designed to deliberately cover up criminal activity within the US Government. In tandem the investigation of this criminal activity within the US Government, it is JUST AS IMPORTANT to investigate the elaborate measures to cover up that criminal activity and prosecute the individuals behind the cover-up activities; and that includes the individuals who are involved in covering up the original cover-up, the individuals who are involved in covering up the secondary cover-up of the original cover-up, the individuals who are involved in covering up the tertiary cover-up of secondary cover-up of the original cover-up, etc, etc, etc….
And I hope they all go to jail for a very long time.
Question 1: WHO in our government has sufficient integrity to clean up this mess?
Question 2: Are there enough of such people properly positioned to actually clean up this mess?
Question 3: What are the odds of this mess EVER being cleaned up??
Comedy is only a bit player in this whole labyrinth of intrigue
New Documents Reveal a Covert British Military-Intelligence Smear Machine Meddling In American Politics
Share this:
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)1K+Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)1K+
The Integrity Initiative has mobilized an international disinformation campaign across Europe. Now, with government and right-wing foundation money, this massive “political smear unit” is infiltrating the US.
By Max Blumenthal and Mark Ames
A bombshell domestic spy scandal has been unfolding in Britain, after hacked internal communications exposed a covert UK state military-intelligence psychological warfare operation targeting its own citizens and political figures in allied NATO countries under the cover of fighting “Russian disinformation.”
The leaked documents revealed a secret network of spies, prominent journalists and think-tanks colluding under the umbrella of a group called “Integrity Initiative” to shape domestic opinion—and to smear political opponents of the right-wing Tory government, including the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
https://grayzoneproject.com/2019/01/08/new-documents-reveal-a-covert-british-military-intelligence-smear-machine-meddling-in-american-politics/
Good grief. Gorka is now an (unwitting or witting?) dupe of British MI-6.
Who didn’t see this coming.
The headquarters of the NWO/Globalist international banking cabal are in London, I believe.
“There are trillions at stake.”
Great Catch!
The problem is we need a Rat. And we apparently don’t have one. Which puts people like SD in the position of having to dissect the operation from a technical standpoint. Which is confusing, and every time they catch the Inside Group in one arcane fact, they make up another. We need a Rat really bad. And the only way to do that is to threaten one with a really big crime. And DOJ is not going to do that. So the whole thing is circular and not going to amount to anything because the President does not own his DOJ. A really strange situation.
No whistleblowers is also proof that the FBI and DOJ are completely corrupted. We need to kill off the FBI, and purge and rebuild the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doesn’t that come with the first real charge and prosecution.
With all that is going on isn’t it time to go on offence.
The Congress woman should followed up with “isn’t the purpose of the briefing to brief on “sensitive investigations”?
LikeLike
Yes, that’s a great follow-up question.
But the retort might be “yes, that’s the purpose of the briefing but there’s leakers in the group” /s
sundance: “The appearance of the investigation itself was the political need; the substance was non-existent and immaterial to the creation of the narrative.”
This grift is one of their Greatest Hits:
* Carter Page called a spy. Substance unimportant. The important thing: justify Brennan’s wiretaps on the Trumps (that were going on for years).
* Lynch and Simpson send Veselnitskya to Trump Tower; Substance of meeting unimportant. The Important thing: SCREAMING HEADLINES ABOUT RUSSIANS!
* Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance. Substance of campaign law unimportant: The Important: Frame Trump for impeachment.
* Mitt Romney attacks Trump. Substance of attack unimportant. The important thing: he obeyed orders.
Even the guilty pleas by Flynn, Papdopoulous and even Wolfe are not what they purport to be about. It’s all bullshit and ClintonStench(tm).
BTW Brennan: “I provided the same briefing to each of the gang of eight members.” Yeah? Prove it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
ps: I would also include the circular echo chamber, The substance of each phony leak and Fake Reportage was not as important as creating The Self-Licking Ice Cream Cohen.
The “Deep State” has went from hiring an actor to murder a President (Lincoln), to creating a patsy (Oswald) to murder a President (Kennedy), to programming a mentally challenged (Hinkley) to attempt a murder of a President (Reagan), to trying to destroy (via their FBI, CIA, NSA..etc) the current President (Trump). Truth be told…assassination of President Trump has likely been planned, attempted (and foiled) over the past 2 years…
Sadly – I truly fear for President Donald J Trump each day I awaken and seek out the “News”…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe the DOD should be bombing the FBI building, and DOJ building, and Langley, rather than those Taliban on the other side of the planet.
Wake me up when someone other than a Trump campaign associate gets indicted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Do you really want to sleep for 100 years ?
Agree the time is now or maybe a year ago, offence is the only option or the deep state will win.
BREAKING: Corrupt Obama Deep State Applied for More than One FISA Warrant to Spy on Trump Team Including Newly Uncovered Bogus ‘Dragon FISA’
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/01/breaking-corrupt-obama-deep-state-applied-for-more-than-one-fisa-warrant-to-spy-on-trump-team-including-newly-uncovered-bogus-dragon-fisa/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear Lord, please destroy the earth for our own good.
I’m thinking that might be the best option. Too many have gone to the dark side. Lord have mercy.
Susan Rice says “I leaked nothing to nobody” which is a double negative essentially admitting “I leaked something to somebody.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rice is just perfect example of the intelligence behind Obama Administration.
The JV Group
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only if we allow them to multiply.
Republican uncovered secret FBI debate over Trump motivation for Comey firing during House questioning
Catherine Herridge
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/republican-uncovered-secret-fbi-probe-of-trump-after-comey-firing-during-house-questioning
Well, let’s just say, very out front here, but you heard it here at the Tree House first. The next 100 days strategy is …..
It’s all about RBG. She’s not as well as reported. Trump will be impeached by the house, and the new narrative is that an impeached President cannot name a new SCOTUS justice. And of course the Mueller report. Everybody is in on the act – the swamp strikes back. Good Lord, one can only pray that Barr is the man they say he is. Beware the Ides of March Mr. President.
Gonna be a couple of busy years for the Supremes! Do we really have a rule of law based on the Constitution in this country anymore or do we have the rule of ideological judges perception of what the law should be, without regard the Constitution?
Bingo! And the NYT’s time line fails.
Thank you, SD.
And thank you, Susan Rice and Evelyn Farkas.
Poor Evelyn Farkas. In over her head, the poor thing. She thought she was getting into some touchy-feely Lefty Politics. She found herself embroiled in a World Class Political Scandal Of Unprecedented Proportions. Welcome to Washington D.C., Evelyn.
Do the House Democrats have the power to “memory hole” the entire FBI/DOJ corruption investigation? I tried to pull up the Goodlatte Gowdy letter of December 28, 2018 and got “page not found”. It doesn’t come up on a search of the site either.
https://judiciary.house.gov/press-release/goodlatte-and-gowdy-send-letter-outlining-joint-investigation
I think we need side by side columns of all these scumbags answering the same question. Then we get to decide who is lying….by which I mean, who isn’t lying as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ryan and McConnell were briefed early on and they did nothing to protect the President. They knew how bad this was and all we got from them was silence. Except when Ryan ran out to bash Trump whenever the chance arose. And McConnell doing everything possible to stop his agenda. They are worse then all these criminals put together.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unnecessary and a waste of effort
Simply decide that they’re ALL lying
You’ll be as close to the truth as you’re ever going to get
Why did they warn Clinton and dcc that their server might be compromised blah blah, why didn’t Trump get a warning that his associates were up to no good and suspected Russian agents. Wouldn’t their job to be, during their national security briefings as the 2 major candidates, included a warning about possible Russian interference through hacking or their campaign aides? That has always bugged me.
Also..once Trump was elected, why wasn’t he fully briefed and warned about his associates and the full Steele report? Doj works for the executive branch, ie Trump. If they were investigating Trump, found a crime, they needed to immediately name a special prosecutor I would think? A special prosecutors job is to find all the evidence of the suspected crime(s), and prosecute them…bring the case.
If there was no crime, it makes no sense why they would need a prosecutor. Special or otherwise. Leaving alone the fact that the president can’t be charged or prosecuted for a crime while in office, of course.
I don’t think the statute allows for a special prosecutor to be appointed for a counter intelligence probe. That makes no sense. None of this makes sense. I still think Trump must be guilty of something…He has to be. No man would stand for all this slander and innuendo to go on for years about him. Let alone someone like Trump, with his ego, and aggressive replys to even the smallest slight. Ugh…whatever they actually have on him—probably financial or suborning false testimony/statements—his supporters would forgive him. I know I could care less what he did that was illegal if it’s one of those things, or other process crime like lying etc.
Its obviously not as bad as him owing anything to Putin for help with the election, or Putin has something to black mail him with…otherwise….I assume…Mueller would have been legally bound to report such treason immediately. This whole thing sucks, and my head is spinning trying to follow along. I appreciate all the work Sundance puts into these reports, but I think I’ll skip the Russia post from now on. My head hurts trying to make sense of all this, and why there is nobody that can “fix” this after 2 years.
We are almost as bad as the liberals, with them thinking they are always one step away from a nice tin of peach mints. We keep thinking finally Comey, McCabe, and Hillary are finally going to jail…then nothing. Almost like this is some sort of plan to keep America divided 50/50 and the powerful on both sides face no responsibility for what they have done. This can’t go on much longer, I need to find the major mfg of yellow vests and invest. This will end in some sort of major civic uprising if trump is impeached, or Mueller finds nothing—and trump seats another young conservative on the scotus and builds his wall. The rich and powerful are playing a very dangerous game with us. On both sides.
Q chimes in to remind us that Devin Nunes was hot on the trail of Brennan, Clapper, and their underlying intelligence a year ago:
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2018/02/11/former_cia_director_john_brennan_investigated_for_perjury.html
Whatever became of these Nunes investigations?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think that Paul Ryan removed him from the committee and enforced silence. He does love Pelosi. . . and his wife loves her even more… since she lobbies for her.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/01/pelosi-demands-rep-devin-nunes-removal-from-intelligence-committee.html
https://www.google.com/search?newwindow=1&rlz=1C1PRFI_enCA768CA768&ei=IvQ7XIbfNtPq9AO_h4-oBQ&q=paul+ryan+removed+nunes+off+of+the+committee&oq=paul+ryan+removed+nunes+off+of+the+committee&gs_l=psy-ab.3…33615.35213..35438…0.0..0.65.471.8……0….1..gws-wiz.vBY4dzRaVOc
Write Rep. Nunes directly and ask that question.
I was baffled by the assertions in the FNYT article with respect to the “Post-Comey Counterintelligence Investigation”. It simply contradicts what we already know: there was a counterintelligence operation against Team Trump started in Spring/Summer 2016. Replete with Dossiers and former MI6 Agents and FISA warrants. This is a matter of public record.
I posted in another recent thread that I think what they’re trying to do is shift the narrative AWAY from Crossfire Hurricane. Why? Crossfire Hurricane is a big problem. It is anything but “by the book”. It’s a problem all the way up to and including the Obama Administration.
Consider: take the FNYT article on its face. Assume that the FBI did, in fact, open a counterintelligence investigation in 2017 AFTER Comey was fired… in part because they were “concerned” by Comey’s firing and other related actions. Also assume that the public record is accurate: the FBI did start a counterintelligence operation into Team Trump (i.e., Donald J. Trump) starting Spring/Summer 2016. That would mean there were TWO counterintelligence investigations into Donald J. Trump as a whole. I wouldn’t think you’d need two investigations to find the answer to one question. But what do I know. I don’t work for the FBI. *shrug emoji*
Was Crossfire Hurricane — the official and formal 2016 counterintelligence investigation — ever formally shut down? Was it actually REPLACE by the 2017 operation? Inquiring minds want to know.
The FNYT article from May 2018 asserts that Mueller inherited the 2016 operation (Crossfire Hurricane). The FNYT article from January 2019 asserts that Mueller inherited the 2017 (post-Comey) operation. Well. Which is it? Seems the FNYT is quote/unquote “confused” on the matter.
Also consider: the FNYT article asserts that the FBI was, in part, concerned that Trump was trying to shut down the “Russia Investigation”. Well. Which “Russia Investigation”? The 2016 investigation — Crossfire Hurricane? Or the 2017 investigation — that didn’t exist yet? Seems they’ve created a bit of a Chicken/Egg scenario for themselves.
I think there are two possibilities:
1.) Crossfire Hurricane was a problem. They needed to literally replace it with something “legitimate” and “by the book” in 2017. FISA warrants remained in place, the 2017 operation was formally created, Mueller inherits the 2017 operation.
2.) This new assertion is a total fabrication: there was NEVER a 2017 operation initiated in the sense that there are actual originating documents etc. Crossfire Hurricane, as it were, is replaced ONLY IN NAME in the public record by the phantom 2017 operation.
Finally, I noted previously the following:
1.) If you search the FNYT article for the word “steele” you’ll have to skip all the way down to Paragraph #16. The Steele Dossier is consider “other factors”.
2.) If you search the FNYT article for the word “crossfire”: you won’t find it.
Funny thing!
Given those two observations, it seems to me they are trying to dissociate the Collusion Narrative and the Mueller Probe (indeed) from the FISA abuse, the unmasking, the wiretapping, etc. etc.
Mueller has another problem with the obstruction claim, as there is public testimony by the FBI and Rosenstein that firing Comey did nothing to slow down the investigation and that the President did not impact the resources available to the investigation. Democrats and GOPe were both asking these questions during the hearing.
LikeLike
I’m not a lawyer. If the NYT article is factually false, would there be any value in suing NYT for libel? Would the discovery process yield useful info?
The NYT and WaPo articles describe a circular firing squad.
1. We know the conspirators from DoJ and the FBI, who started a secrete investigation in 2016, were assigned to Mueller’s team.
2. Mueller works for Rosenstein, and Rosenstein wrote the Justification letter for firing Comey.
3. The same DoJ and FBI conspirators who started the original investigation of Candidate Trump, now suggest starting another “secret” investigation of President Trump for firing Comey, while working for Mueller. So, they have asked Mueller to investigate the President and by extension Mueller’s boss (Rosenstein).
4. They want to use the same illegal and unverified information in the new “secrete” investigation that they used in their original “secret” investigation.
Note even Mueller passed on this on this one and more likely the reason he removed them from his team than the e-mails, because all the remaining members of Mueller’s teams have neverTrump e-mails and actions in their past.
” With all due honesty” interesting phrase Ms Page.
Kinda like …with all due respect your lying worthless scum bag. With all due respect😬
LikeLike
The FBI, in late July, opened counterintelligence investigations of four Americans to see if they were working in any way with the Russians to influence our elections,” Comey said.
Gowdy, the outgoing chairman of the House Oversight panel, suggested that he had a document that showed that the FBI documents initiating Crossfire Hurricane made reference to the Trump campaign. Comey said he did not review the documents, which were put together by Peter Strzok, the disgraced FBI official who oversaw Crossfire Hurricane.
So how did it work — FBI got info on Papadopoulos from Aussies and then decided to throw 3 more Trump advisers into the mix?
To Sundance point, Manafort,Flynn and Page are mentioned in Steele Dossier and Crossfire Hurricane was initiated July 29 before Brennan’s briefings beggining in August.
No sensible informed person believes Papadop was the catalyst for anything. He was set up by operatives running active measures that predated anything suspicious he did.
This not fake news! This is Soviet Union style disinformation campaign.
Disinformation is false information spread deliberately to deceive
the Russian dezinformatsiya,derived from the title of a KGB black propaganda department
Russian use began with a “special disinformation office” in 1923. Disinformation was defined in Great Soviet Encyclopedia (1952) as “false information with the intention to deceive public opinion”
