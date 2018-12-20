White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller -vs- U.S. State Run Media Wolf Blitzer…

White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller appears on U.S. state run television for a policy and current event debate with propagandist Wolf Blitzer.
.
You might think I’m joking by calling CNN State Run Television; however I am not.
CTH has tracked the connective tissue between CNN, the State Department and the U.S. intelligence apparatus for years: 2012 [Amber Lyon Here] – 2015 [Jason Rezaian Here] – 2015 [Bill Weir Here] – 2017 [CNNi Here] – 2018 [CNN Townhall Here]
Hmmm….PDJT’s men have to learn to TELL propagandist interviewers to let them finish, cutting Miller off is a tactic to blunt his message.” Please let me finish speaking then you can have a go”
should be standard response to the Statist media.
Yes, when they get an answer they don’t want, they always say, “I wanna move on..” Please do.
Miller rocks
“I don’t accept your false premise…” followed by the correct and elucidative answer, should be the standard response to EVERY loaded, biased question posed by the State Media. A ‘Nationalist’ response should NEVER begin an answer that implicitly accepts their inevitably biased and distorted framing of the issue.
the great thing about Blitzer is that he’s old school enough to not be able to go full retard on Miller.
I love Stephen Miller almost as much as I love the President. What a class act he is. I so enjoy him taking on the media.
It is sad. Wolf Blitzer as a kid out of college was a good journalist with spunk. He did not capitalize on his potential.
But maybe the money was more important to him.
