White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller -vs- U.S. State Run Media Wolf Blitzer…

White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller appears on U.S. state run television for a policy and current event debate with propagandist Wolf Blitzer.

.

You might think I’m joking by calling CNN State Run Television; however I am not.

CTH has tracked the connective tissue between CNN, the State Department and the U.S. intelligence apparatus for years: 2012  [Amber Lyon Here]  – 2015 [Jason Rezaian Here]  – 2015 [Bill Weir Here] – 2017 [CNNi Here]  – 2018 [CNN Townhall Here]

  1. Reality says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:14 am

    Hmmm….PDJT’s men have to learn to TELL propagandist interviewers to let them finish, cutting Miller off is a tactic to blunt his message.” Please let me finish speaking then you can have a go”
    should be standard response to the Statist media.

  3. digitaldoofus says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:26 am

    “I don’t accept your false premise…” followed by the correct and elucidative answer, should be the standard response to EVERY loaded, biased question posed by the State Media. A ‘Nationalist’ response should NEVER begin an answer that implicitly accepts their inevitably biased and distorted framing of the issue.

  4. kathyca says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:27 am

    the great thing about Blitzer is that he’s old school enough to not be able to go full retard on Miller.

  5. Jan says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:31 am

    I love Stephen Miller almost as much as I love the President. What a class act he is. I so enjoy him taking on the media.

  6. Joemama says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:33 am

    It is sad. Wolf Blitzer as a kid out of college was a good journalist with spunk. He did not capitalize on his potential.

