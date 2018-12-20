White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller -vs- U.S. State Run Media Wolf Blitzer…

White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller appears on U.S. state run television for a policy and current event debate with propagandist Wolf Blitzer.

.

You might think I’m joking by calling CNN State Run Television; however I am not.

CTH has tracked the connective tissue between CNN, the State Department and the U.S. intelligence apparatus for years: 2012 [Amber Lyon Here] – 2015 [Jason Rezaian Here] – 2015 [Bill Weir Here] – 2017 [CNNi Here] – 2018 [CNN Townhall Here]

