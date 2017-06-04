British Media (CNNi) Caught On Video Staging Politically Correct Propaganda…

Major Hat Tip to Mr.Pinko who discovers British Media actually staging a propaganda backdrop to broadcast to their national audience. This is the most extreme display of political correctness running amok.

The actual building of a Potemkin Village is rarely seen captured so clearly on video.

In the video below you see British Media, together with CNNi correspondent Becky Anderson, with full support from British Law Enforcement, carefully staging a backdrop for media broadcast in the aftermath of the latest terrorist attack in London. The intent of the scripted propaganda is clearly to create a counter storyline and reduce backlash against the political policies of the British government. CNNi taking the lead creating a false narrative for domestic consumption by the UK media audience.

The production staff go above and beyond by carefully positioning a group of women and children they call “Muslim Mothers” complete with signs showing Muslim support for the UK electorate. Additionally, the staff place flowers and teddy bears at the feet of the women to create the best optics for the broadcast.

The broadcast journalist then begins introducing the “discovery” by describing what they “found” as a “poignant scene” etc. “What we want to show you now viewers, is a wonderful scene. These are Muslim Mums…”

You really must watch how the manufactured scene is described. A few of those who watched the entire creating of the media production begin to laugh in the background.

[ FYI, this is not the first time CNNi has been caught doing this. Journalist Amber Lyon admitted in 2012 that CNNi constructs stories for affiliated governments. ]



Additional Irony:

BREAKING: Metropolitan Police say 7 women have been arrested in connection with the London terror attack – Sky News — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 4, 2017

We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

