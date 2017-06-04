British Media (CNNi) Caught On Video Staging Politically Correct Propaganda…

Major Hat Tip to Mr.Pinko who discovers British Media actually staging a propaganda backdrop to broadcast to their national audience. This is the most extreme display of political correctness running amok.
The actual building of a Potemkin Village is rarely seen captured so clearly on video.
In the video below you see British Media, together with CNNi correspondent Becky Anderson, with full support from British Law Enforcement, carefully staging a backdrop for media broadcast in the aftermath of the latest terrorist attack in London. The intent of the scripted propaganda is clearly to create a counter storyline and reduce backlash against the political policies of the British government. CNNi taking the lead creating a false narrative for domestic consumption by the UK media audience.
The production staff go above and beyond by carefully positioning a group of women and children they call “Muslim Mothers” complete with signs showing Muslim support for the UK electorate. Additionally, the staff place flowers and teddy bears at the feet of the women to create the best optics for the broadcast.
The broadcast journalist then begins introducing the “discovery” by describing what they “found” as a “poignant scene” etc. “What we want to show you now viewers, is a wonderful scene. These are Muslim Mums…”
You really must watch how the manufactured scene is described. A few of those who watched the entire creating of the media production begin to laugh in the background.
[ FYI, this is not the first time CNNi has been caught doing this. Journalist Amber Lyon admitted in 2012 that CNNi constructs stories for affiliated governments. ]
Additional Irony:
I had been taking a lovely Sunday nap, woke up, turned on the TV, watch a story on Fox News, a clip showing sad and sympathetic Muslim scarf clad women and children placing flowers, teddy bears, to honor the fallen, thinking, how nice, perhaps there is some moderate Mosque leader in London who urged his members to do this,
then I turn on the computer, visit the CTH and see this!
Remembering high school history class where the teacher explained that the first thing that disappears in a war is truth.
So instead of initially thinking there might be a positive in that members of the Muslim community are finding their voice instead am reminded of another history lesson, how the invading Germans had dressed in Polish uniforms, killed fellow Germans and used the false narrative that it was the Polish who had committed the atrocity as a reason for Germany to invade Poland;
so am now wondering, are those even real Muslm women or paid actresses in costume?
is this world getting crazier or what?
President Trump never spoke truer words when he said “The news is fake, the leaks are real.”
Thank you CTH and Sundance for being a place to see behind the stage settings that our news keeps placing in front of us.
You’re an idiot If you still watch Fox.
This comment reminds me of an experience. I went to visit my sister in Florida shortly after my husband’s passing. It was over the Christmas/New Year holiday so we rented a time share on the beach.
One Sunday afternoon, being in the condo alone, decided to turn on the television for some entertainment. As the tv came on the channel was of a football game. Not familiar with either the remote control or the stations available in that town in Florida was just starting to scroll through the channels when my sister came into the condo after sunning on the beach.
She saw the football game on the television and launched into a 10 minute berating episode lambasting anyone everywhere on the planet who would sink so low as to watch a football game!
Having not been around my sister in over 20 years had no idea she didn’t like football and was inwardly laughing at the humor of the situation of me standing there with my jaw open going wha? who is this person? It felt like being in the middle of a Groucho Marks or Three Stooges routine.
Thanks for reminding me of that moment. Long story short, after she had calmed down we had quite a laugh over it, still do.
I admire your humor bessie and your ability to draw on it when you are being attacked. You are a better person than I, although truth be known, I watch FOX too. Jessie right now doing a very good show. Stay smiling.
At least you had a history teacher that taught, even in the seventies I had to deal with propaganda.
Those two yes noted in the back; and the harem master over to the right with the big black beard & white towel hat . . . he was too important to hold up some hashtag whatever sign.
All Muslim immigrants should be given a pig, as long as that pig is alive they stay here, if it dies boot their ass back to the motherland
Can we start by returning to them the half-Kenyan piglet?
The CNN 7.
Hopefully DJT will tweet about it tomorrow. Fake CNN must be completely discredited.
I wouldn’t give a flying____ if they were Muslim mothers gathering spontaneously. Downtrodden primitives with rags on their heads, holding trite signs that only serve to distract from the horror, do not impress me one bit.
If this has nothing to do with Islam, why the constant pushing of Muslims, 24/7?
I am so sick of it.
What we should be seeing is mothers with signs reading, Never Again.
Nobody in the UK gives a crap about the victims, only about Muslim men.
I might pinch that and incorporate it somewhere 🙂
THX……
Kate Hopkins has requested an official response from the head of BBC news. I told her not to hold her breath..(not that she would read my tweets, but I hey, ya never know!)
nice catch
Origins of the liberal disconnect described quite well in the comments section at this article:
The Left’s Unilateral Suicide Pact – City Journal
https://www.city-journal.org/html/lefts-unilateral-suicide-pact-15222.html
– David Miller
“Why are liberals so eager to defend policies that give these murderous thugs the chance to bomb our cities? Has their self-loathing of Western civilization has reached such a point that they welcome death and destruction of our homes and countries? …”
– Doug Schrader
“Yes, in fact, & astonishingly, their loathing for Eurocentric Western civilization is that intense. It’s a self- loathing, actually, & it’s what our education system at every level has been teaching kids & college students since I was a kid in the 1960s.
“That’s 3 generations of indoctrination. Is it any wonder that our country is now populated by America-loathing leftists??”
A good moment to remember that the Ministry of Truth in George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty Four was based on his experiences at the BBC.
I was out on CBS in the comment section of an article dissing President Trumps immigration ban. One fool was trying to side with Islam by saying the terrorist only represent a very small percentage of muslims. I said that tho that may be true the non-terrorist muslims are doing nothing to condemn the terrorists and support the mosques where the imamms push sharia law and praise the extremists. I concluded with facts that Islamic terrorists have killed over 20,000 and injured over 50,000 since 1970 (Wikipedia). The idiot responded by claiming that the figures are not fair and if you used the same reasoning you could condemn any other group in the same way. When I challenged for them to show me one other group that even came close to these numbers there was a pause and then the response was ‘the German people under Hitler were Christian!’ LOL…. after I picked my self up from ROFLMAO I could only responde that if you believe Hitler was a Christian then you are really hitting the Koo-Aid Waaaayyyyyyy too hard! These people are nuts! God Bless President Donald J. trump
The next time Hitler is brought up, remind the commie scum that Hitler teamed up with Islam to kill Jews.
” reason why the ancient world was so pure, light and serene was that it knew nothing of the two great scourges: the pox and Christianity. Christianity is a prototype of Bolshevism: the mobilisation by the Jew of the masses of slaves with the object of undermining society. Thus one understands that the healthy elements of the Roman world were proof against this doctrine. Yet Rome to-day allows itself to reproach Bolshevism with having destroyed the Christian churches! As if Christianity hadn’t behaved in the same way towards the pagan temples.”
Adolf Hitler, Night 19 October 1941; p. 61. Entry in Bormann Vermerke
ack….President Donald J. Trump!! ….sorry about the typo
For the cherry on top, Katy Hopkins is posting pics of the same group in different locations.
Who first broadcast the “Hand Up Don’t hoot” Fake Meme ad went with it forever and ever, with never an apology or retraction for the lies? People died in St. Louis because of them.
And not just in St. Louis…remember the 4 police officers in Dallas that were shot in cold blood by a sniper?
There were more than that too, other assassinations of LEOs.
The lying media has blood on their hands.
And two shot in the head in NYC.
Pants Up! Don’t Loot!
They will probably be more careful now, to keep anyone from filming them when they are staging the ‘news’.
Does anyone think they will stop doing it?
I don’t.
Nah, they will try and keep people from filming them though. Good luck with that……lol.
#Muslim mums wait till the next terrorist attack; We’re going to kill you all; Promise! allahu akbar (translation, Our God is Greater!)
————————————-
England is dead dead, dead! Whatever the Brits were its gone, & this is just the death rattle we see.
Sound Taps !!!!!!! And thank God Trump won!
I bet at least half of those women doesn’t read, write or speak English!
And the guys are just saying “Fresh Meat”!
SO THIS
Tiger Woods: “Nobody could screw up their career the way I did last weekend.”
Kathy Griffin, Bill Maher, Becky Anderson .. “Hold my beer and watch.”
covfefe
Very funny, Molly! 😂😂😂
I bet if I held up the following flash cards that ms. Anderson would read them without a second thought;
Eye
Yam
Sofa
King
Wheat
Tar
Dad
Simply stunning isn’t it.
The collusion between the media and police to create a fake news story.
We all know they are capable of doing this and have been caught before, but this one is just jaw dropping, when you consider what has just happened.
I see this is starting to go viral on social media.
This should be the nail in the coffin for the BBC and CNN. This is just insanity.
Would love to see Trump tweet this out.
You may want to keep an eye on the White House website.
I don’t wish to give advice to the enemy while they’re in the middle of a colossal cock up, but it would be more convincing if they didn’t have professionally designed signs.
Manufactured theaters.
Chilling.
The good news is that fewer and fewer people are watching.
I spent a month as an extra (cardinal #80) in “Angels & Demons” at Sony studios, and we had GREAT craft service (meals, snacks).
This looks like really low budget operation — spotted only 2 covfefe cups on the card table.
CNN is not just lyin’ scum — they are CHEAP lyin’ scum.
LOL, now that’s funny. 😀
I worked in a lawfirm across from the Courthouse, in Fort Worth, during the filming of Walker, Texas Ranger. I can attest to the fabulous craft service.
Synonyms for phony
adj fake, false
I am waiting for #SCOTUS response to President’s constitutional power.
This just in – – if CNN can do this , think what they can do in the back rooms of a polling company…
