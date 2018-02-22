Shooting Survivor Says CNN “Scripted Questions” During Politically Constructed Town Hall…

CNN has a reputation for manipulating their production of Town Hall events to support very specific political advocacy. One of the more famous examples was CNN contributor Donna Brazille giving Hillary Clinton questions in advance of a CNN political town hall so Mrs. Clinton could prepare responses.
Last night CNN hosted another heavily manipulated production in the aftermath of the Parkland Florida school shooting. One student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School refused to use the “scripted questions” and backed out of the event.
Student Colton Haab said he was invited by CNN to participate, but he refused to accept their script:
.
CNN broadcast the town hall last night with Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL), Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch. The event was moderated by Jake Tapper who was also the moderator in the infamous Hillary Clinton “scripted questions” town hall event.
Jake Tapper is the common denominator. Additionally, Broward County Sheriff Israel, a staunch Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama supporter, was part of the policy cover-up who refused to arrest violent students.
.
I find it offensive that ☪️NN held a townhall after POTUS held his listening session. No respect whatsoever. And of course it was as anti it POTUS as possible. Even Rubio giving his “I don’t agree w/POTUS BS.
They would never do that to Obama. If they did it would be a love fest of what a great, courageous man he is.
/spit
LikeLiked by 1 person
Telling you questions
and asking me lies
LikeLike
The only thing I wish the young man would’ve done is told CNN that he would ask the scripted question but then get up there and ask the question he wanted. On a side note, this production was disgusting. These kids were behaving like animals and obviously reading scripted questions. My mother or father would have ripped me out of my chair by the ear if I would’ve been as disrespectful as these kids. And therein lies a big part of the problem I’m sure, their parents.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance is soo correct about Broward County. I’ll go one step further. The voters in Broward County OWN THIS – LOCK STOCK AND BARREL. They voted those officials into power. You reap what you sow.
Now they want to blame guns and someone else. Finger pointing is their mantra, blame is never theirs. How pathetic. And the Broward youth is almost completely brainwashed, the effects of which will last for at least another two generations.
I visited friends at Broward County just recently (conservative few). They lived in a high end neighborhood in Plantation. Plantation, they said, got so bad (dangerous) they had to move. The wife was afraid to go to the supermarket.
And now there is talk of raising the age for buying a long arm to 21. Don’t know about the rest of the Treepers, but a looong time ago my dad bought me a shotgun when I was 15. After school, I would call a cab and pay the guy 4 bucks to take me to the Skeet club: shotgun, shells and all. No problems. Nobody was afraid of that.
This country has gone insane….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tough questions that actually are uncomfortable but need to be asked will not be asked. This is what happens when you society begins to lose its resilience. We have similar problems over here in the UK. Our country went insane a while back. Here it’s about what sort of society we want going forward and people are not willing to address the fact that our culture as we knew it 20 years ago, will be gone soon if things carry on as they are. It’s a mess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😦
LikeLike
The MSM and particularly CNN are deranged in their hatred to all things Trump. They are the personification of Goebbels philosophy that if a lie is told frequently, it will become the truth. You can not tune into the Fake News Networks and expect to find the truth and factual information. They only can produce programs that fits the left’s warped view point. The over whelming hate they have for president Trump and Red State America colors everything they produce and has become blantently anti-American. The Republic can not function without a free and fair press and the Communist infiltration of all things media and Hollywood is nearly complete. This is not going to end well with half of the population being brainwashed by the FNN and the other half questioning everything that is published or broadcast. No unity, no country.
LikeLike
CNN is a part of “JournoList” MSM media conspiracy, which never died.
If you don’t remember what “JournoList” was/is, it:
“was a private Google Groups forum for coordinating politics and the news media with 400 “left-leaning” journalists, academics and others. Ezra Klein (Vox) created the online forum in February 2007 while blogging at ‘The American Prospect’ and shut it down on June 25, 2010 amid wider public exposure. Journalists later pointed out various off-color statements made by members of the list denigrating conservatives, as well as a seeming conspiracy to prop up then Presidential candidate Barack Obama.”
its high-profile membership — which includes Nobel Prize-winning columnist Paul Krugman of the NYTs; staffers from Newsweek, POLITICO, Huffington Post, The New Republic, The Nation and The New Yorker…
Tucker Carlson, wrote in a July 22, 2010 article: “Again and again, we discovered members of Journolist working to coordinate talking points on behalf of Democratic politicians, principally Barack Obama. That is not journalism, and those who engage in it are not journalists. They should stop pretending to be. The news organizations they work for should stop pretending, too.”
Fred Barnes, executive editor of The Weekly Standard, discussed JournoList saying, “… hundreds of journalists have gotten together, on an online listserv called JournoList, to promote liberalism and liberal politicians at the expense of traditional journalism.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/JournoList
LikeLike
Sundance, or any Fla. Resident: After listening to the “sheriff” Israel, and Dana’s great questions that were never answered,.
Does Florida not have a way of filing restraining orders? One would’ve been sufficient to
a least go to probable cause in Oregon…
LikeLike
That CNN TownHall thang is unraveling pretty quickly.
Fox News should probably do one of their own, to give a more well-rounded view.
LikeLike
CNN did not press Sheriff Israel on why shooter had previous reported gun threats against people, and nothing was done:
LikeLike