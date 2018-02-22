Shooting Survivor Says CNN “Scripted Questions” During Politically Constructed Town Hall…

CNN has a reputation for manipulating their production of Town Hall events to support very specific political advocacy. One of the more famous examples was CNN contributor Donna Brazille giving Hillary Clinton questions in advance of a CNN political town hall so Mrs. Clinton could prepare responses.

Last night CNN hosted another heavily manipulated production in the aftermath of the Parkland Florida school shooting. One student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School refused to use the “scripted questions” and backed out of the event.

Student Colton Haab said he was invited by CNN to participate, but he refused to accept their script:

CNN broadcast the town hall last night with Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL), Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch. The event was moderated by Jake Tapper who was also the moderator in the infamous Hillary Clinton “scripted questions” town hall event.

Jake Tapper is the common denominator. Additionally, Broward County Sheriff Israel, a staunch Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama supporter, was part of the policy cover-up who refused to arrest violent students.

