Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett: “The Uniquely U.S. Boom”…

CEA Charman Kevin Hassett is a happy MAGAnomic warrior as he continues to explain the disconnect between the strength of the U.S. economy -vs- the world; and how the disconnect impacts the multinationals (Stock Market).

The interview is in two segments. Part II is below:

  1. crossthread42 says:
    December 17, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    Absolutely correct..
    While the Wall Street Market, being down today..

    We get this news from overseas..
    China tightens control of local economic data ahead of expected weak growth next year

    Authorities in Guangdong, nation’s manufacturing powerhouse, told all future purchasing managers’ indexes will be produced by National Bureau of Statistics
    Ruling comes ahead of what is likely to be tough start to 2019 for China’s economy as trade war bites
    https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/2178220/china-tightens-control-local-economic-data-ahead-expected-weak

    AND..
    Europe Slammed By “Retail Apocalypse”
    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-17/global-stock-rally-fizzles-europe-slammed-retail-apocalypse

    AND…

    Canadian Stocks Hit Lowest Level Since Sept. 2016
    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-12-17/canadian-stocks-lowest-since-sept-2016-as-crude-prices-retreat
    Europe’s Retail Apocalypse Spreads to Online From Stores
    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-12-17/asos-cuts-guidance-after-significant-deterioration-in-november

  2. trumpismine says:
    December 17, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Is the People starting to see the importance of the USA economy on the world?

  3. fleporeblog says:
    December 17, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    I wrote this on Friday because the difference between economic news from China and France compared to us was night and day yet the markets dropped across the board by nearly 2% because MAIN STREET is WINNING while Wall Street is losing!

    They are starting to find different reasons for leaving China 🇨🇳 and coming back home!

