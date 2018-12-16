Sunday Talks: White House Adviser Stephen Miller Discusses Recent Obamacare Decision and Border Security…

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller joins Margaret Brennan to discuss the future of Obamacare and whether the government will shut down over the congressional funding battle regarding border security.
Stephen Miller, superstar.
That he is, going toe to toe with Chris Brennan, I mean Margaret Wallace, er Margaret Brennan.
He’s a bulldog…but he scares me a little! Glad he’s on our side.
Too many facts for her to deal with. Mr. Miller is fantastic.
Think this leftist bitch got eaten alive?🤨
I LOVE Stephen Miller! I pray that We The People will get more courageous patriots like him to stand up for OUR President.
Talking with any eMSM interviewer is like a debate with a Democrat.
There are no “Democrats” anymore…. they are all “Post-modern Marxists”
Why isn’t he Chief of Staff?
Mick Mulvaney debates just as powerfully.
Why isn’t he Vice President?
Sorry about duplicate but slow server caused thinking no register of comment.
You don’t need to apologize, we all get what happens on the internet.
Stephen Miller OWNED the LB and then some. Guess they had no idea who they were inviting on the show.
Ya know what?…It doesn’t actually matter in the least. In the big picture there’s no rehabilitating the willfully brain dead, who represent a plurality of the population according to their voting record.
Surprised they brought him back on after the last time he threw all their innuendos back in their faces All the dems must have had hangovers from the party.
it’s why the left attacks him all the time. Stephen Miller is that good.
After that drubbing I doubt they will have him back on that show anytime soon.
Bring on the first shutdown during the Trump presidency! At least one more will be needed after Dems take control of the House.
Every time, every single time, one of these talking heads tries to go one on one with Miller they get their a$$ handed to them on a platter. He refuses to let them control the narrative.
I wish he would have been a guest on FoxNews Sunday instead of Giuliani. The arrogant Wallace deserved a slap down more so today than ever.
I don’t think the leftist interviewer heard anything he said. Stephen Miller is a very impressive guy.
If we had a Speaker of the House and a Senate Majority Leader with his grasp of the issues and his ability to verbally battle, we would be draining the swamp much more quickly.
She was just asking her talking point questions; she could care less what Miller said. However, she did let him speak quite a bit…much more than Chris Wallace ever does…go listen to that interview Wallace did with Giuliani. Giuliani could barely get a word in edgewise…he needs to just keep talking over that idiot. Giuliani is too polite.
I saw that and was totally irritated at Wallace. I don’t understand why any decent individual puts up with that biased twit’s insulting behavior toward the guests that don’t share his opinion. I am taking a break from that show as I’ve done a few times in the past.
He already had me chuckling with “Merry Christmas!” LOL. She did not seem pleased. It’s gotten to the point where you can hardly say that anymore.
Yes, LOVED that! He knew she had to reply.😁
That definitely put her off balance 🙂
Verbal judo.
I’m in Canada right now and when clicking on the video it says, “The uploader has not made this video available in your country.” People currently outside of the United States can watch this video by copying the URL and then pasting it in the search bar on this website: https://us2.proxysite.com/
Help. Which URL needs to be used? Thanks.
Stephen Miller is the best! I wish he did every Face the Nation!
She tried hard to set her narrative, but Miller was having none of it.
Here’s her show-prep: Trump Shutdown, Trump Shutdown evil, babies dying because of evil Trump Shutdown, Trump Evil, Shutdown Evil, Why are you evil Trumpers murdering babies?
Keep repeating. Talk over the evil Trump acolyte. Repeat. Repeat. Repeat.
Their plan is always to interrupt, hurl a series of rhetorical inquisitions capped by some nonsense “question”. Miller knows enough to ignore them and get his message out.
We’re going to win not just this border wall funding fight, but McConnell is also going to break that 60 vote nonsense, opening the door for additional fights next year where Trump can threaten a shutdown and put 50 RINO Swamp Creatures under the gun to get MAGA through.
Breaking that 60 vote threshold will go down in history as one of Trump’s biggest political victories.
He is good, he gets his mind set and stays with it, in a very articulate matter. Let’s not forget Mr. Sessions brought Mr. Miller aboard.
Some swamp creatures are malevolent; others have just spent so much time there they are inert for a variety of reasons and even in the face of the massive malevolence of their peers. I put Sessions in the 2nd category.
Love Stephen’s determination and laser focus. Also love the scripture from Ezekiel, Sundance. Attended church today where pastor said from the pulpit that he believes President Trump should shut the border. Said in response to anyone who says “But what would Jesus do?” that Jesus has a rule book, the Bible, and He would go by the rules. Said heaven has a 4 walls and 12 gates and there is one way to enter! LOVE it. If all pastors had courage and spoke up, our country would be a MUCH better place. (pastor got a standing ovation, btw)
Hope to see more of Mr. Miller on these talk shows. Handles himself very well.
Miller is everything Kushner wishes he was.
Never give a sword to a man who can’t dance.
– Confucius
Miller can dance !
Man I’m going to watch that again. He didn’t even let her up off the mat. Bravo
Why did she say Obamacare has to with Medicare? My husband’s on Medicare and OC isn’t part of it. Medicaid is… in fact, it put 62% more people on our State run Medicaid rolls, bankrupting our states much faster.
If this woman could keep her trap shut and listen she might learn something.
Darn, he’s good. Facts still don’t make a dent in liberal thinking, do they!
“Mr. Miller is fantastic.” I second that emotion.
Well, Marge Brennan is your typical liberal. Ask a “question” that shows her liberal bent, then interrupt the answerer because she doesn’t really want to hear an opposing viewpoint.
Yes, it’s tragic that a 7 year-old girl died. That’s horrible. Her parents are responsible. Not Trump. Not the border patrol or ICE. Her parents.
Funny how liberals always want these people to claim “asylum”. There’s no war in South American? What could they possibly be fleeing? Oh, that’s right, South and Central Americas’ versions of Democrat policy and corruption.
The 4am talking points are losing steam fast. Pathetic Margaret t injects the narrative that, because the Democrats have a majority in the House the ambitious Trump agenda won’t get passed. I mean, they are telling us to our faces that, yes, the Democrats are going to make sure that nothing gets done for the American people. And they think this is brilliant politics! The Cabal is really on the ropes I feel.
And then Stephen Miller simply parries back, “Oh, no Margeret we see this as an opportunity to do bipartisan blah blah blah.” Implying that, if the Dems don’t want to help make America great again, that’s on them and the people will see.
Margaret looks flustered and changes the subject.
Margaret looks tired and angry.
It’s Miller Time 🙂 Translation: What part of ObamaCare never worked don’t you understand? What part of ObamaCare was an obscenely costly disaster don’t you understand? Why don’t you want all Americans to have a functioning medical/insurance system? Derp. Democrat positions are enticing foreigners to make bad, life endangering decisions attempting to breach our borders. You can’t put lipstick on that pig, it just won’t work.
And that is how a blistering is delivered!
