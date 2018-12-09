Comey Says FBI Didn’t Investigate Trump Campaign; however,….

The transcript from the first James Comey interview with the joint house committee is rather revealing for several measures. One of the more interesting aspects surrounds Comey claiming the FBI never investigated the Trump campaign; and yet also claiming four Trump campaign officials had FBI investigative files opened on them simultaneously.

Apparently, Comey wants everyone to believe it was a coincidence or something.

Additionally, within his ‘interview’ Comey confirmed our previous hunch on a very specific redaction within the Nunes memo:

Chuck Ross expands: The FBI opened counterintelligence investigations into four Trump campaign associates in late July 2016, earlier than previously known, former FBI Director James Comey told Congress Friday.

“I was briefed sometime at the end of July that the FBI had opened counterintelligence investigations of four individuals to see if there was a connection between those — any of those four and the Russian effort,” Comey said during a seven hour interview with the House Judiciary and House Oversight Committees.

The revelation comes as something of a surprise because Democrats and many in the media have insisted that the probe, dubbed Crossfire Hurricane, was launched solely based on information that the Australian government provided the FBI on Trump aide George Papadopoulos. (read more)

The entire series of campaign events was one massive weaponized opposition research and surveillance operation under the auspices of counterintelligence. The Russian conspiracy narrative was the cover story. It’s likely all four (Manafort, Papadopoulos, Flynn and Page) had some form of intrusive surveillance on them.

All of the current DOJ and FBI officials are working earnestly with Robert Mueller in a desperate attempt to keep a lid on what took place. You know it, and they know it.

Advertisements