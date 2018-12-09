Comey Says FBI Didn’t Investigate Trump Campaign; however,….

The transcript from the first James Comey interview with the joint house committee is rather revealing for several measures. One of the more interesting aspects surrounds Comey claiming the FBI never investigated the Trump campaign; and yet also claiming four Trump campaign officials had FBI investigative files opened on them simultaneously.
Apparently, Comey wants everyone to believe it was a coincidence or something.
Additionally, within his ‘interview’ Comey confirmed our previous hunch on a very specific redaction within the Nunes memo:
Chuck Ross expands: The FBI opened counterintelligence investigations into four Trump campaign associates in late July 2016, earlier than previously known, former FBI Director James Comey told Congress Friday.
“I was briefed sometime at the end of July that the FBI had opened counterintelligence investigations of four individuals to see if there was a connection between those — any of those four and the Russian effort,” Comey said during a seven hour interview with the House Judiciary and House Oversight Committees.
The revelation comes as something of a surprise because Democrats and many in the media have insisted that the probe, dubbed Crossfire Hurricane, was launched solely based on information that the Australian government provided the FBI on Trump aide George Papadopoulos. (read more)
The entire series of campaign events was one massive weaponized opposition research and surveillance operation under the auspices of counterintelligence. The Russian conspiracy narrative was the cover story. It’s likely all four (Manafort, Papadopoulos, Flynn and Page) had some form of intrusive surveillance on them.
All of the current DOJ and FBI officials are working earnestly with Robert Mueller in a desperate attempt to keep a lid on what took place. You know it, and they know it.
Cardinal Comey (as Judge Jeanine calls him) is a lying so-and-so.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ya think? I actually find myself in the difficult position of AGREEING with McCabe; I DON’T believe Comeys idinnadunuffin defence; I think he knew darn good and well that McCabe was leaking.
I think ‘strategic leaking’has a long tradition, at the FBI and at the DOJ.
Comey MAY not have known about THAT SPECIFIC LEAK, but he sure as heck knew he leaked.
They ALL did.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I would love to see the General Flynn FISA warrant application. That one probably makes the joke Carter Page one look serious if that is even possible.
LikeLiked by 4 people
My greatest hope is that someday, someone will come into town and wipe that insufferable smirk off of Comey’s disgusting face.
LikeLiked by 12 people
With a 2×4.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Well said, Seneca. Oh, Santa, this is what I want for Christmas. And Hillary, and, and, and…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
All I want for Christmas is his two front teeth.
LikeLike
Perhaps I am suspicious, but doesn’t it also seem likely this illegal spying and weaponization of various government entities did not just occur to then candidate Trump?
It is my opinion that the government was probably spying on the Jeb! Bush campaign as well as Senator Cruz, among others.
Why only do this to Trump? The President is at the forefront because he won the nomination and election, but they (the government actors) have been doing this for a while. Not their first rodeo! JMHO
LikeLiked by 4 people
Heres a hint; Barry Goldwater, a populist/nationalist candidate, wrested the nomination away from the Rinos of the day, called “rockefellrr republicans”.
During the campaign, the FBI ‘bugged’ Goldwaters campaign plane.
The rockefellrr repubs HATED Goldwater, and actively worked to sabatouge him, with great success.
He lost 49 states.
But, to bug jeb, or marco, etc. Would be a waste of assets; it would be like bugging hillarys campaign.
Trump was the only threat to the uniparty, of all the candidates.
And yes, they have been at this, for a VERY LONG TIME!
LikeLiked by 4 people
One reason might be because Trump was the only contender that wasn’t “part of the club”. All the others could probably be safely relied upon to play nicely with the uniparty in place.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cruz and Jeb? Why would they want to spy on one of their own?
But yes many more political enemies must surely have been the subject of fraudulent FISA investigations. Dinesh DeSouza comes to mind.
LikeLike
O come on he was the only candidate that was populous the only candidate that was not an insider in anyway the only candidate that Obama administration thought could win
LikeLike
Sundance, I am beginning to think you must be a conglomerate of people instead of just one man, even though I have read your articles about helping with hurricane relief. My, my, you’ve been busy today!
And yes, we do know it – thanks to you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does 4 counterintelligence investigations mean 4 separate FISA’s? And secondly, does the unmasking indicate it was a spying operation against the Trump campaign or the 4 individuals?
LikeLiked by 1 person
George claims there was FISA’s on all 4 of them. Others have said that was the case also for a while now. The Senate needs to request the applications.
LikeLike
I would say yes. Particularly since Comey is pushing the fantasy that they weren’t related to the campaign, in some kind of mind twisting explanation.
Almost as twisted as “we weren’t spying ON you, we were spying FOR you; for your PROTECTION.
And yes, I believe elsewhere, in decyphering redactions, it has become clear there were 4 seperate FISA warrant targets, or people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
a FISA warrant allows the FBI/CIA to hoover any and all information (phones, emails, faxes, texts, offices) of people contacted by the subject of the warrant. And then the information vacuum continues from there with the contactees. Typhoid Mary on steroids…
LikeLike
Well George is out of prison he is free to speak
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s been speaking too. Two long interviews yesterday at the American Priorities Confrence. Highly recommend watching them. He was set up!
LikeLike
In all my yrs of employment I have never seen people think they own their job to this level. He actually thinks he owns the FBI and can still control what happens. Page, Strotzk also. They lie, cheat, ruin lives and are actually mad at us for being mad about their lies. You can’t even make this corruption up. The FBI needs to leave citizens a lone. They have no right investigating anybody at this point. Comey is one mentally ill sadistic creep.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think Comey’s total confidence reflects extremely poorly on Wray.
I suspect Comey knows full well that Wray has his back.
This isn’t based on any knowledge, just on perceptions, so it is IMO.
LikeLike
Simply put, Wray sees his job as covering up everything he possibly can. That’s about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s my perceptions as well. Explains why he had full dem support for confirmation.
LikeLike
Go back a few more months…
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/politics-government/article213359854.html
Actually, the records dredged up by the P.I. don’t make clear whether Greenberg was still an informant when he met with Stone in Sunny Isles Beach in March 2016, and there is an indication in the file that he may have severed his connection with the feds.
In any event, if Greenberg was indeed dangling an offer of dirt on Clinton in front of Trump’s campaign at the behest of the FBI, it would call into question what the bureau has said about its investigation into alleged Russian collusion. It would mean the FBI was looking into Russians about two months before it has said its probe officially began, and long before the organization WikiLeaks began releasing hacked Democratic Party emails.
LikeLiked by 2 people
James Comey, the man of a thousand lies wrapped in a hundred smirks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Papa D said Saturday at the American Priorities Confrence that he was told from Intel that he had a FISA on him early on and that the Obama administration didn’t like his dealing with Israel and Egypt regarding energy independence and a new pipe line and the FBI didn’t care about anything Russia until later on when they couldn’t get him on the energy stuff. Great interview with Cernovich on Periscope.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Comey is a deceiver, a dissembler
His trousers are alight
From what poll or banner
Shall they dangle in the night?
What infernal serpent
Has lent him his forked tongue?
From what pit of foul deceit
Has all his hiding sprung?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Coincidence means no intent. No intent means no conspiracy. The Derp State will continue this angle. This is CYA BS from Comey and the other warts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I watched the first Mission Impossible with Tom Cruise this evening. It was interesting to hear John Voight’s character say “and to wake up one morning and find out the President is running the country without your permission”…Voight’s character being deep state!
LikeLiked by 1 person
More confirmation that leaking has been a fundamental and vital tactic of the Deep State. They have leaking down to an art form.
One small example is that all of the leaks we’ve seen since PDJT became president have been damaging to him; no leak of any signficance has actually helped President Trump. The Deep State leaks selectively, and they never, ever leak in way that helps their political enemy.
These people are sanctimonious and evil.
LikeLiked by 1 person