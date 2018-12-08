Transcript of James Comey Joint Session Deposition To Congress (pdf embed)…

Posted on December 8, 2018 by

Here’s the transcript (full pdf below) of the December 7th, 2018, deposition of former FBI Director James Comey to the joint house committee headed by Trey Gowdy and Bob Goodlatte:

(Oversight pdf linkscribd pdf link)

This is breaking.  CTH analysis to follow…

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CIA, Clinton(s), Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Spygate, Spying, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to Transcript of James Comey Joint Session Deposition To Congress (pdf embed)…

  1. Derangement Syndrome says:
    December 8, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Kinda funny how James Comey was the original “russia” before the collusion delusion was put forward. The left blamed Comey for why Trump won, immediately after the election. Now he’s one of their darlings, so ironic.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Mark L. says:
    December 8, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    After this is all over they may be blaming him again.

    Like

    Reply
  3. SpotTheSpook says:
    December 8, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    ATTN: This is not a “Nothing-Burger”! There’s new things in here. Can’t wait for the analysis SD!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Doug says:
    December 8, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Thank you for doing the heavy lifting on this CTH.
    You are doing God’s work here.
    Thank you.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s