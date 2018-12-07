“Muh Institutions” – With Patented Smirk, James Comey Gives Presser After Congressional Hearing…

Former FBI Director James Comey gives a brief press conference following his testimony before a joint congressional committee. Notably, Comey references the importance of saving the ‘institutions’ (and all the corrupt interests within it) above all other aspects.

When the institutions are corrupt; and the officials within the institutions are corrupt; and there is inquiry into the corrupt activity of the officials within the institutions; then retaining the institutions is the priority. It’s that simple. If you take down the institution you run the risk of exposing the corruption…. So anyone associated simply demands another coat of paint.

Additionally, Comey seems to infer that the removal of Jeff Sessions is now part of the Mueller/Rosenstein/Democrat approach to frame obstruction against President Trump. Quite simply, any action by Trump to expose the previously described corruption is viewed as unlawful obstruction. That’s their plan, and the approach has worked so far.

Comey is scheduled to return for more testimony on December 17th. Transcripts of today’s hearing should be available soon.

