White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro Discusses G20 Dinner Between U.S. and China…

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro appears on Fox Business to discuss the possibility of trade deals between the U.S. and China. Navarro explains the Buenos Aires dinner meeting and how Chairman Xi outlined his position on three buckets of U.S. concerns.
Charles Payne is going bananas because he doesn’t understand what happens in the space between two different sets of economic policy benefactors: Wall Street and Main Street.
Wall Street is going to lose ground; period. Their financial interests are dependent on retaining the status-quo multinational/global economic systems. President Trump is supporting Main Street over the interests of Wall Street. Stocks that are centered on U.S. blue-collar companies, domestic benefits, will grow; all other multinational stocks will not.
This is the reality that motivates our President and his Killers! This is damn personal to them and we will be the recipients of their anger once they are done with the Panda 🐼.
I think those numbers are low.
The data in the graph above is from 2001-2015. Your right that it is higher because it doesn’t take into account the past three years. Especially the final two years under BHO. Things changed this past year because of our Lion 🦁.
The problem here is time. Can Panda out last PT? All the Wall streeters need to do is keep tanking the market and therefore 401K’s. Plus the Fed manipulations.
Then we will be left with an increase in happily employed workers with better salaries and maybe now PT voters. Balanced against a bunch of people with IRA’s, 401K’s (retired types that need the income) that get tanked which will be blamed on PT policies.
“All the Wall streeters need to do is keep tanking the market and therefore 401K’s. Plus the Fed manipulations.”
The stock market (IMO “ponzi scheme”) is not my thing. However, I do believe that there are some groups that will experience growth instead of loss.
“Stocks that are centered on U.S. blue-collar companies, domestic benefits, will grow; all other multinational stocks will not.”
An example would be stock portfolios heavily invested in industries that produce real goods and products (automobiles, construction, mining, pharmaceuticals, etc.), as opposed to companies that do not produce anything tangible, like Facebook and Twitter.
Average 401K/IRA investor is at the mercy of their mutual fund bundle provided by their company. We are talking millions of voters that are in these plans as traditional pensions are pretty much gone. As I said, this is a matter of time. 2020 is just around the corner.
“Charles Payne is going bananas because he doesn’t understand what happens in the space between two different sets of economic policy benefactors: Wall Street and Main Street.”
Would someone be so kind as to tweet him a link to the refresher course on MAGAnomics that was just posted here 2 threads previous to this? The link is below. Thanks in advance.
Charles Payne voted for Obama twice. Do you really think he will learn anything from a refresher course?
BHO made possible the election of PDJT. The link I posted would not be a refresher course for Mr. Payne; however, it is one that would be a refresher for those of here on the branches of CTH.
Charles admits why he voted for Obama and it was the same reason most black voters did. Charles is very savy and pretty much a MAGA guy. However, the tarrif thing just freaks them all out on FBN.
Yes.
Fox Business could care less about Main Street. They work for Globalists, it’s their bread and butter.
Enemies of the people.
Fox Business never said a peep about the 2008 Mortgage Meltdown and the Credit Derivatives scam that made them all filthy rich. They knew. They all knew. And they didn’t say a peep to their listening audience. No warnings. It was a mystery how even Moody’s was involved. Yeah, sure, a mystery…….sarc/eyeroll/SPIT.
Tried to act like it was “complicated” after it went South. No it wasn’t complicated. It was criminal……and no one, not a single banker or crooked politician went to prison.
Crooks and liars.
Flyover country will grow double digits from 2020 to 2030 and coastal states will need to lower taxes to stay competitive with them.
Nope. Dems will get in the WH at some point there and screw it up.
Oops, or a Rino, eGOP non-MAGA type. Pretty much describes anyone in Washington these days. Hmm, we are screwed.
Cry us a river and nestle up in your pussy hat.
You can’t believe more than half the BS this media puts out. It’s a constant looking for anything to try disparage our VSGPDJT. If anything if you trade day to day do some short term puts and calls based on what Trump says… You can almost set a watch by what the market will do. The truth is our country and our economy is doing better today than has in decades. Real growth and economic building is solid. Unlike the house of cards others around the world are selling with globalism our VSG had gotten us back to solid basics. You can’t argue with solid basics of economics. Lower taxes, reduce regulations, open up our energy sectors and rebuild the basics like manufacturing with American made steel and it’s going to be next to impossible to stop the Trump train. They can whine, cry and spew whatever drivel they want on the MSM. They can even scare the FBN people some but it’s really hard to argue with success. Some let the volitivity in market scare them like so many nay sayers do in MSM. Don’t think for a second VSG doesn’t know what he’s doing… it’s a hard job but one that PDJT is perfect for. It’s why he ran for president in the first place. Keep that faith people. I’ve been saying for years we need a business man in the Whitehouse not a politician and look what we’ve got! I didn’t know it would be PDJT but gosh darn we gotta good one folks! Long after our VSG is gone his legacy of SCOTUS judges will leave a burning mark on the liberals that want to rewrite the Constitution. They lost BIGLY!!! We’re living in times we’ll some day look back on and say OMG what a great president DJT was. Just remember we’ve got more senators now that VSG worked his butt off to help him get more stuff passed and way way more importantly judges confirmed. VSG saw what happened with Kavenaugh and knew he had to fight like hell to make sure he can more easily get the next one confirmed. Just look how close it came… We’re blessed to have VSG. Let’s not lose the faith now. After January 1 it’s going to be tough but VSG has laid the groundwork to continue the most important part of his legacy. He sees the long game.
notfaded, your thoughts are most excellent and are greatly appreciated.
All of this being in one long paragraph is exceedingly difficult to read. Would you mind breaking your thoughts into smaller paragraphs to facilitate reading?
Your thoughts are too good to pass over due to reading difficulty. tyvm
All the best.
The hedgers and investment houses created a fine-tuned MARKET WHIPSAWING op:
• In-out-in for Sectors
• Out-in-out for Stocks … especially those that may be thinly traded
Been monitoring this all year on a sector and stock-specific basis.
Dr Navarro being included on the Trump China Trade Team is the best news yet. We are in the best of hands.
Dr N is the best presenter of these sometimes difficult economic shifts, and explaining said.
And that is a completely unbiased opinion lolol
(ok, am a sucker for a truly great Prof…)
“Wall Street is going to lose ground; period. Their financial interests are dependent on retaining the status-quo multinational/global economic systems.”
I think Wall Street will not lose ground in the long run if they get smart and embrace President Trump’s fair change. Fair and reciprocal trade is good. Unfair and non-reciprocal trade is bad for every country. Wall Street’s image is not good because they sold out the Middle Class of America for more money about 30 years ago with NAFTA. Wall Street stupidly believed in Globalism (re-branded modern day international communism.) Perhaps now they realize their mistake?
If Wall Street wakes up and gets their heads out of China’s rear end, President Trump will welcome all those companies BACK HOME with open arms. It’s the smart long term move. Short term pain for a very long term gain. GET SMART Wall Street!
