White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro Discusses G20 Dinner Between U.S. and China…

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro appears on Fox Business to discuss the possibility of trade deals between the U.S. and China. Navarro explains the Buenos Aires dinner meeting and how Chairman Xi outlined his position on three buckets of U.S. concerns.

Charles Payne is going bananas because he doesn’t understand what happens in the space between two different sets of economic policy benefactors: Wall Street and Main Street.

Wall Street is going to lose ground; period. Their financial interests are dependent on retaining the status-quo multinational/global economic systems. President Trump is supporting Main Street over the interests of Wall Street. Stocks that are centered on U.S. blue-collar companies, domestic benefits, will grow; all other multinational stocks will not.

