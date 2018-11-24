Report: Possible U.S-Mexico Agreement To Keep Asylum Seekers In Mexico…

The Washington Times is reporting on a possible agreement between U.S. and Mexico officials to keep all Central American asylum seekers outside the U.S. during the process to evaluate their asylum claims.
The important backdrop here is the new Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), taking office on December 1st. If the reporting is correct, there may be an agreement in the works between President Trump’s administration and AMLO’s team.
Reading between the lines, the mutually beneficial structure of such an agreement is likely based within prior economic (trade) discussions. [CTH sees Jared Kushner’s diplomatic fingerprints at work] Friends with benefits….
(Via Washington Times) Immigrants seeking asylum in the United States by entering through Mexico could be required to wait south of the border while U.S. courts assess their cases, a member of the incoming Mexican government said in an interview published Saturday.
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexico’s president-elect, plans to implement a policy known as “Remain in Mexico” after taking office next month, his top domestic policy official told The Washington Post.
“For now, we have agreed to this policy of Remain in Mexico,” said Olga Sánchez Cordero, Mexico’s incoming interior minister, The Post reported.
Called a “short-term solution” by Ms. Sánchez Cordero, the pending policy change is expected to earn praise north of the border from President Trump, who has vowed to reform federal immigration policies said launching his 2016 campaign. (read more)
It says: ”…the incoming government wanted to find jobs for them in sectors that are short-staffed, such as MAQUILA assembly plants. In exchange, he hopes U.S. President Donald Trump and the Canadian government will agree to help spur economic development in the region.”
I CAN TELL YOU the Canadian economy is not doing well with a bit less than 900 companies that have closed during recent months. A recession is in the cards and no investments in the country. Thus, Mexico wants Justin’s cooperation in exporting raw materials to Mexico that will then be exported back to Canada as finished or assembled goods.
IMHO: I’m thinking of China and its great economic relationship with Canada in these matters. I’m thinking of the Canadian auto industry that is reliant on its assembly role for exports. Justin is stuck between a rock & a hard place and now risks alienating Mexico also.
THAT SAID, what is a ”MAQUILA”?
In Mexico, a maquila is a sub-contractor, manufacturing operation, where factories import certain material and equipment on a duty-free and tariff-free basis for assembly, processing, or manufacturing and then export the assembled, processed or manufactured products, sometimes back to the raw materials’ country of origin. They are an example of special economic zones as seen in many countries.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maquiladora
TY for the update Sundance,….After what happened with the Train Kids, I’m not sure I trust any negotiation that brings in more people that will end up draining our taxes for more support educationally, medically, housing, food and ??? Do believe that last count of all the Caravan people was over 20,000 that is going to mean a hefty burden on our country to support, train & educate them for ???? years so they just might be self sufficient. If just 1/2 are accepted it could mean an additional 20, 30, 50 million or more a month for ???? long
When one looks at the Asylum status rules, it appears that most of them don’t qualify for one thing & that they using the wrong word. Refugee is when one is applying from outside of the country, & Asylum is when one is already in the country. On top of that better educational opportunities and jobs is not reason for asylum/refugee status.
When do we take care of the millions upon millions of homeless Americans, along with the Millions of Americans living below the poverty limit. .
Posted this earlier which shows the definition & reasons one can apply for asylum/refugee status
Government site that defines Refugee and Asylum status, along with reasons it is granted under.
Refugees & Asylum
“Refugee status or asylum may be granted to people who have been persecuted or fear they will be persecuted on account of race, religion, nationality, and/or membership in a particular social group or political opinion.”
https://www.uscis.gov/humanitarian/refugees-asylum
I think AMLO and President Trump have a descent relationship. They had to discuss illegal immigration during the trade talks. This was, probably, hammered out at that time. AMLO got a helluva trade deal from us, this agreement could be part of AMLO’s supporting the U.S. Govt. in return for it.
Yes, the President shutting down the entire US border completely due to any chaotic storming of our barriers, would not be in AMLO’s self-interest, IMHO…just entering office and all of that.
Interesting! I hope it works!!
Hhmm, I wonder what’s going on…..
If they come here complaining of the horrible conditions in their country, yet wave their countrys national flag while marching on our border, send them home.
Having “refugee” camps in Northern Mexico is handy for US bleedin’ heart liberals.. who can now pop across the border and personally invest their own time and money in “looking after” all these “families”.
I suggest they first invest in very strong (armed) security for themselves … just in case they meet any “Bad Hombres”
We have the same here in the UK. Migrant camps in Calais just across the English Channel.
The number of virtue signalling celebrities going to coo over the poor ickle refugees is sickening – this is despite the stories of violence and rape that regularly come out of the place.
Even though this is happening on Mexican soil, I’m sure the 9th District will stick its nose in – another issue we have in the UK….
One possible difference in the US/Mexico case is the Mexican Crime Cartels?
They are NOT going to be happy with a lot of people (with no money) and increased LE on both sides of the border.
Maybe the Drug Lords will ship the caravan peeps the hell back down to Guatemala?
Mass graves save transport costs.
You’re right about cartel happiness and a more secure border.
Mexico now says no “deal” was made
Then I guess they get to deal with the border being shut down, huh?
This is a genius idea. End-run around all the frothing zombie socialists.
Isn’t this TERRIBLE!/S
Those poor migrants, are going to be forced to stay in Tijiuana, where the obviously rascist residents don’t WANT them, AND where they don’t want to be!
Oh, the INJUSTICE!,..Oh, the INHUMANITY!
snark. Still don’t get,why they need even a minimal ‘hearing’, as by their actions they make it,clear they are NOT ‘refugees’, seeking asylum.
But, VSGDJT didn’t create the f’d up system, he’s just trying to navigate against strong headwinds, and doing a pretty good job of it!
As there are more coming, and hard to believe the ‘migrants’ are going to accept this solution, the ‘caravaners’ give POTUS a perfect REASON to KEEP the military stationed on the border, indefinetly.
So THANK YOU, ‘people without borders’, for giving us and POTUS an early Christmas present!
How long have we been saying “The U.S. military is stationed all around the world, securing OTHER countries borders, WHY can’t they be used to secure our southern border?”
And now we’ve GOT them. And, in their role assisting B.P., their assistance should help with ANY border jumpers, not just those,from the caravans.
Those who instigated the caravan need to be prosecuted and I hope there are laws that will support this. Human trafficking should be illigal.
According to outlines of the plan, known as Remain in Mexico, asylum applicants at the border will have to stay in Mexico while their cases are processed, potentially ending the system Trump decries as “catch and release” that has until now generally allowed those seeking refuge to wait on safer U.S. soil.
“For now, we have agreed to this policy of Remain in Mexico,” said Olga Sánchez Cordero, Mexico’s incoming interior minister, the top domestic policy official for López Obrador, who takes office Dec. 1
The medium- and long-term solution is that people don’t migrate,” Sánchez Cordero said. “Mexico has open arms and everything, but imagine, one caravan after another after another, that would also be a problem for us.”
i don’t think attributing it to leverage is right. I don’t think Mexico is all that easy to use leverage on. Not their Spanish side and not their Native American side either. Maybe the space for such a deal has to do with Mexico not wanting to be the corridor for the caravans, and the way to stop that is for the border to simply be a less attractive goal, and tent cities will do that, even if the Mexicans are kind.
I read somewhere that 1.8 billion a day in trade goes back and forth across our border with Mexico… if PDJT closes the entire border Mexico is totally screwed
Yes, exactly. PDJT may have offered some trade concession to sweeten the pot, but the big “stick” he carried is closing the border for extended periods which will play havoc with Mexico’s economy. Furthermore, leaving the “migrants” to stew for weeks or months makes the trek to the US border that much less desirable for the hordes yet to enter Mexico. That works to reduce the incentives for invasions into Mexico which is benefits Mexico tremendously.
Looks like Trump’s holding the USMCA hostage to a successful outcome to the border situation. I was hoping it’d get to that. Trump threatened to shutdown the border, and people are starting to figure out that you want to listen to what he says the first time he says it.
If you completely shutdown the border, the military could easily deploy to lock down existing border crossings and entry paths, as their training is completely in line with that type of static line defense, which is what set off the Swamp creatures recently. They recognized that this strategy for military at a the border is plausible, if the border is completely closed. Meanwhile, ICE and Border Patrol would deploy most of their personnel elsewhere and deal with the random and dynamic environments where illegal aliens and contraband cross the border. Their training is for exactly this work. Our resources would be fully deployed and utilizing their strengths, and the military would become a force multiplier, rather than a political punching bag. This is what the Swamp fears. Closing the border would give Trump the leverage needed to truly move the needle on border security and illegal immigration. He will use that leverage if he doesn’t get what he wants.
The Mexicans are making the best choice here. I’m sure the multinational corporations had a hand in this decision as well, as they know Trump would likely block their border crossings as well.
Mexico (Underneath The Sun In)
Mexico
You got to be in so much to see in
Mexico
Take it from me, yeah
You’re gonna see the greatest show
Underneath the sun in Mexico
I believe President Trump will make a deal with Mexico. Time to #BuildTheWall and help Mexico beef up their Southern Border. We aid and man many international borders (South Korea for one) – I would rather rip every dime from the U.N., decrease other international funding and spend it securing USA BORDER! #AmericaFirst!
After an initial fear screening at the port of entry, the asylum seeker would wait until his or her scheduled court appearance before an immigration judge. Then the asylum seeker would be escorted to a federal courthouse by U.S. officers, but would potentially have to return to Mexico again if the judge did not reach an immediate determination on the claim.
Under the rules, an applicant whose asylum claim is denied would not be allowed to return to Mexico. Instead, the person would remain in U.S. custody and face immediate deportation to his or her home country.
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/timothymeads/2018/11/24/report-us-reaches-remain-in-mexico-deal-in-attempt-to-keep-caravan-out-of-amer-n2536423
Here is an idea…..
How about we throw the 9th Circus Judges into the refugee camps to hold hearings there? They should be OK since it’s mainly families, women and children just fleeing oppression. No harm to Judges expected?
Patrick posted a link (I’ll find it and post it here in a moment) that says that the AMLO government has not agreed to this. But maybe that’s just a case of wink-wink, “we say we didn’t agree to it but we really did” stuff. Not sure, have not read that article yet.
Here’s the piece:
http://www.wistv.com/2018/11/24/incoming-mexico-govt-no-deal-host-us-asylum-seekers/
Maybe Mexico are just “Not going to pay for it”?
(Except they ARE!)
I found this…
http://www.startribune.com/incoming-mexico-gov-t-no-deal-to-host-us-asylum-seekers/501180872/
hmmmm
Yeah I think that’s the same article, perhaps, as Patrick posted in the Prez Politics thread. Have not read it. But just wanted to pass it along here. Thanks, amwick!
Meanwhile the plan of the refugees is to storm the border on Sunday
https://www.theepochtimes.com/honduran-migrant-20000-plan-to-march-across-border_2723034.html
Not very secret.
Not much of a plan.
We come in peace… shoot to kill.
Preferably while still in Mexico.
With any luck… a possible BONUS could be…
The very small few who are actually GRANTED asylum .. while still in Mexico… can be granted it to STAY IN MEXICO!!!
If that is the final agreement, there should be a clause added. All transportation expenses, detention fees, medical, legal fees will be billed to promoters where ever the promotions are born from as well as individuals. With the denying of payments resulting in seizures of any and all family and business assets.
Start with the UN, Catholic enterprises, Soros, DNC, GOPe etc with first freezing all monies, contracts, trusts etc until court cases are resolved including all appeals.
