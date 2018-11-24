Report: Possible U.S-Mexico Agreement To Keep Asylum Seekers In Mexico…

The Washington Times is reporting on a possible agreement between U.S. and Mexico officials to keep all Central American asylum seekers outside the U.S. during the process to evaluate their asylum claims.

The important backdrop here is the new Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), taking office on December 1st. If the reporting is correct, there may be an agreement in the works between President Trump’s administration and AMLO’s team.

Reading between the lines, the mutually beneficial structure of such an agreement is likely based within prior economic (trade) discussions. [CTH sees Jared Kushner’s diplomatic fingerprints at work] Friends with benefits….

(Via Washington Times) Immigrants seeking asylum in the United States by entering through Mexico could be required to wait south of the border while U.S. courts assess their cases, a member of the incoming Mexican government said in an interview published Saturday. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexico’s president-elect, plans to implement a policy known as “Remain in Mexico” after taking office next month, his top domestic policy official told The Washington Post.

“For now, we have agreed to this policy of Remain in Mexico,” said Olga Sánchez Cordero, Mexico’s incoming interior minister, The Post reported. Called a “short-term solution” by Ms. Sánchez Cordero, the pending policy change is expected to earn praise north of the border from President Trump, who has vowed to reform federal immigration policies said launching his 2016 campaign. (read more)

Advertisements