Team Mueller Responds to Assertive Papadopoulos With Brush Back Legal Pitch…

Former short-term Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos has been increasingly vocal about his belief he was a target of an elaborate sting operation by the DOJ and FBI in 2016 and 2017.

In general terms, Papadopoulos suspicions are very well founded.

After pleading guilty to lying to federal investigators (FBI) about the date of his contacts with a sketchy Maltese Professor named Joseph Misfud, Mr. Papadopoulos came to the conclusion Misfud was actually an FBI asset working with an agenda to to entrap him within the “spygate” conspiracy. Working with new lawyers an assertive Papadopoulos requested a delay in his 14-day jail sentence.

Today, in response to the legal filing for delay, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team fired a legal warning shot: “The defendant received what he bargained for, and holding him to it is not a hardship,” the prosecutors wrote in the filing.

