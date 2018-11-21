Team Mueller Responds to Assertive Papadopoulos With Brush Back Legal Pitch…

Former short-term Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos has been increasingly vocal about his belief he was a target of an elaborate sting operation by the DOJ and FBI in 2016 and 2017.

In general terms, Papadopoulos suspicions are very well founded.

After pleading guilty to lying to federal investigators (FBI) about the date of his contacts with a sketchy Maltese Professor named Joseph Misfud, Mr. Papadopoulos came to the conclusion Misfud was actually an FBI asset working with an agenda to to entrap him within the “spygate” conspiracy.   Working with new lawyers an assertive Papadopoulos requested a delay in his 14-day jail sentence.

Today, in response to the legal filing for delay, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team fired a legal warning shot:  “The defendant received what he bargained for, and holding him to it is not a hardship,” the prosecutors wrote in the filing.

22 Responses to Team Mueller Responds to Assertive Papadopoulos With Brush Back Legal Pitch…

  1. Maquis says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    America didn’t “bargain” for you Herr Mueller.
    Get gone.
    😡

  2. thedoc00 says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    With the type of business Papadopoulos seems to be pursuing, Mueller’s assertion means nothing, because the Federal Felony Mueller hung on Papadopoulos is a business killer. Mueller may be up against and adversary with nothing to loose and emerging facts being on the side of the adversary.

  3. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    The Appointments Clause is for thee (Whitaker), not for me (Mueller).

    Happy to see Papa-d go on offense. I think he and his wife could be a big thorn for the left in the time to come. Hope so, anyways.

  4. smartyjones1 says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    The Mueller Russia Collusion Hoax scam doesn’t like it that a victim is getting uppity. Well, that’s too damn bad. They have no business destroying this man’s like using a frame job of international spies and colluding together to use him as a pawn to take others down.

    Don’t think the court will be so eager to have its name attached to this international conspiracy.

    Absolutely disgusting. #SpyGate

  5. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    If Papadopoulos goes to jail and none of the entrapment is exposed you know the deep state has one.

  6. Oldskool says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Come on George, withdraw your plea and take it to trial, discovery should prove interesting.

  7. H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    America may not have bargained for him, but America is stuck with him with no end in sight. Mueller is the Democrats’ dream come true.

  8. Golden Advice says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    I don’t know about you folks, but I’ve about had it with this whole damn thing. Someone better toss me some meat, and I mean soon.

    I’m starving here!

  9. Vera says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    I am not a lawyer. Is there a responsibility for a prosecutor to provide exculpatory evidence to a defendant in this type of case? If so, when does it have to be given to the defense?

  10. Non=combative. says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    Is there any limit to the depth of corruption within the FBI/DOJ….. “Equal Justice for All” is a fallacy.

  11. distracted2 says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    I hope PapaD fires back with a counter-suit.

  12. Elric VIII says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    So Mueller didn’t disclose all of the evidence, some of which may be exculpatory?

  13. starfcker says:
    November 21, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    I’m still reading a lot into Trump trolling Adam Schiff hard the other day. That’s a play by somebody ready, willing, and able to get it on.

  14. 335blues says:
    November 21, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    I’ll translate for Mueller.
    “I could not care less if you are actually guilty.
    Your innocence or guilt is immaterial to my
    witch hunt against the President. If you know what’s good for you you’ll shut up and take it
    or I’ll go after your family, your friends, and everybody you know.”

  15. Rose says:
    November 21, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    I’d do my time, then I’d sue Meuller the FBI and every single CIA spy that tried to set him up.

  16. hellinahandbasket says:
    November 21, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    This one guy, might just be the lynch-pin holding the Russia wagon together with the horse, whipped and riding hard, dragging its wagon toward the finish line … Separate one from the other leaves that wagon just sitting there, as the horse trots back to the barn. #MAGA

  17. jackphatz says:
    November 21, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    That’s the one thing I’m looking forward to.

  18. MAGAbear says:
    November 21, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    Anyone else here just want to walk up to Mueller and tell him to go bleep himself? What an A hole.

