Dan Bongino Interviews George Papadopoulos to Discuss “Spygate”…

Dan Bongino has a very interesting podcast interview with George Papadopoulos. One of the important aspects of this interview is it’s the first time Papadopoulos is interviewed by someone who knows all the details to the backstory. [Hit the orange button to play]
The “set up” is clear as day when you listen to all of these sketchy interactions being organized by western intelligence officials.
It’s time for Manafort to be shut down and arrests and subsequent prosecutions to be made. The traitors must be dealt with so harshly that this NEVER happens again.
Not Manafort. MUELLER, rather.
Do you mean Mueller?
I listened to this on the drive home, it sounded like we have the most inept spy people on the planet, I started to think i was following along with naked gun 33 1/3
See my comments below.
Most people do not know how to communicate accurately with written words.
CTH used to be one of the few places where commentators took their responsibility for accuracy very seriously.
Maybe someday we can get back to that very basic rule.
Like, and I agree. The 50+% of people can’t express their thoughts nor back them up through lack of knowledge and through lack of written expression (aka repression of opinion).
INSULTS are not a form of expression. Rather, let’s go to Critical Thinking which is the Forte of this blog.
guilty as charged
Who was the country helping spy on him at request of Obama? Turkey, China or Iran?
When you discuss “spygate” in writing. You cannot use “Him, He, they, them, she, her,” etc. You *MUST* spell out names. Otherwise no-one knows what you are talking about.
There is TONS OF MISINFORMATION and confusion because people do not know how to communicate in the written word. Your questions are a prime example.
To you, it makes sense. To everyone else your questions are riddles and gibberish.
4.) AVOID GENERALIZATIONS – words like “he, she, they, it, them” should rarely be used. Spell out “who” using the name, spell out who “they” are at the beginning of every sentence in your paragraph; so that there is clarity as to who you are talking about.
There are so many people involved to one degree or another, it’s next to impossible to follow, period. This has become so convoluted, I don’t see the justice coming that would give the closure needed.
I thought Australia, UK and US itself.
One thing is certain: in the course of trump’s pre-election, who had the most to lose?
And who did Trump invite first? CHINA.
For me, that was the signal he knew.
HAVE you not noticed that you name three countries that are all inter-related?
When you leave a reply to someone’s comment, your reply is further down the thread. Unless there is mention of the original subject, person/s, place, etc. we don’t know which topic is being discussed.
I’m beginning to think that we will never see justice, never see this country come together, without having an actual civil war. It’s divided and will stay divided because there is no raining in on the media and everyone on the democrat side is totally un-American. Short of all out violence, I just hope we can out-number the people that want to make America something it was never intended to be. I just don’t see this fixing itself.
They’ve ( deep state, DOJ, FBI, Democrats, Media ) been playing for time. And so far it’s working. I cannot imagine actual charges/trials against any of these folks that were actually involved. If they did try to charge them, that would put those trials in late 2019 or 2020. All of the defending attorneys would be filing for dates / delays to maximize the appearance of political witch-hunt and try, with the media to make out the President to be a vengeful NAZI guy, etc. ( not again? !! )
I don’t see a way to bring any of them to justice. Not with the media like this. Not with the Democrat base going insane.
Listening now. It is sickening what our IC has done to an American citizen, and have subverted the will of the American people and tried to destroy our President.
But in the 1970s, he [Harry Truman] told his biographer, Merle Miller (page 285):
I think [creation of the CIA] was a mistake. And if I’d know what was going to happen, I never would have done it.
***
Why, they’ve got an organization over there in Virginia now that is practically the equal of the Pentagon in many ways. And I think I’ve told you, one Pentagon is one too many.
Now, as nearly as I can make out, those fellows in the CIA don’t just report on wars and the like, they go out and make their own, and there’s nobody to keep track of what they’re up to. They spend billions of dollars on stirring up trouble so they’ll have something to report on. They’ve become … it’s become a government all of its own and all secret. They don’t have to account to anybody.
That’s a very dangerous thing in a democratic society, and it’s got to be put a stop to. The people have got a right to know what those birds are up to. And if I was back in the White House, people would know. You see, the way a free government works, there’s got to be a housecleaning every now and again, and I don’t care what branch of the government is involved. Somebody has to keep an eye on things.
Brennan. Brennan. Brennan.
“…it’s the first time Papadopoulos is interviewed by someone who knows all the details to the backstory.”
Without any of the constraints of the Main Sewer Media. Mr. Bongino has dug in deep over the past year, “going deep” just like sundance in exposing many of these connections through his radio podcast. He has stressed “remember the names”, because they will be coming up again in the future.
Just like PDJT mentioning this same lawyers, only immersed in a different scandal.
Someday I would like to see headlines with “RICO” and “Perkins-Coie” in the same sentence.
Like many on this site, I long to see the handcuffs and perp walks. Patience is wearing thin, cold anger holds no reward.
Justice eventually ALWAYS happens. BELIEVE — it will happen, no doubt.
Think for a moment that God has this. It would be imperfect if rushed or stalled and PDJT is the answer to many millions upon millions of prayers for the right leader to restore our Republic. I believe PDJT was called to serve and he listened.
Wonder how Papa maintains his security. Is the Trump admin protecting him? Isn’t he becoming an enormous threat?
If they send a hit team after him, it’ll be Operation Pop-A-Dopalous.
Double Like!
Mr. Bongino is former Secret Service; perhaps he could find a cadre of interested acquaintances to provide security for Mr. Papadopoulis.
I wonder what the traitors’ “insurance policy” is in case we hold the House?
Why? Is this being investigated by some US law enforcement agency? I’ve forgotten. It’s gone on so long.
Dan Bongino, CTH and especially Sundance have presented evidence that I hear no where else. This is a murky, twisty hot mess and the ramifications are yet to be known. The only reason I feel as though I have a basic outline of this story is I have been out on workmen’s comp for just over six months now and have been able to devote a couple hours a day to really try and understand the fisa court issue, the spying on the campaign, the corruption of the fbi and DoJ, the institutional rot of the Intel community and the potential upheaval if this all comes out. This is such a convoluted story with so many moving parts that the vast majority of this country has no clue what happened and what continues to happen. I have posted on social media a few times a basic sketch of the information I’ve learned here and can tell you this. Most conservative s instinctively understand something is rotten in Denmark. Most republicans can be persuaded something is rotten. I think there is a small percentage of proglibsocialist who can maybe grasp that something has happened but I’m probably exaggerating. Then the hard core demprogs are completely gobsmacked, think that it is a fantasy that trumphitler has implanted in my latent racist head and are so stupid they can’t even come up with a reply other than a derisive remark. I continue to pound this message, point out the racist comments that Hilary, lemon, booker, billy Jeff and all the rest continue to make. I’ve noticed that fewer and fewer are able to engage coherently. Folks, we are winning, the tide has turned. The facts and reality itself are on our side. You will not convert those who argue with you, but the ones who silently read your well reasoned arguments are hearing the truth for the first time. They understand the resistance is based on lies and they will not support it.
This blog site’s timeline has been very helpful in following the moves and the players. Clicking on the individual topic and scrolling to the right gives details. A true rabbit hole for anyone wanting to dig deep. I found CTH by having first visited that blogsite during the Trayvon/Zimmerman site, and found CTH’s research and posts the only site openly explaining what was really going on. Have been hooked here since.
Here’s a link to the timeline. Have fun:
http://directorblue.blogspot.com/2017/12/a-timeline-of-treason-how-fbi.html
typo; sentence should have said “during the Trayvon/Zimmerman situation . . .”
We may not see the firing squads, hanging or
Gitmo incarcerations that surely are deserved. We might have to accept the destruction of the democrats for a generation as a consolation prize. God willing.
Rule of law! This country will fall if we do not have justice. There was obviously a conspiracy on many fronts. Spygate was just one of the fronts. Look at today’s news; Beto campaign misuses funds to feed and transport illegals and it’s on tape! Why aren’t the perpetrators in handcuffs? A complete and total disregard for the law and even civil society!
Why aren’t Kavanaugh’s false accusers already under arrest? What is the FBI waiting on….the outcome of the midterms? 2024?
Corruption kills freedom! We are at war to keep our freedom. We didn’t declare it but when war is declared on you then you fight or you lose and if we don’t die be assured our progeny will.
hear hear! They didn’t just spy on Trump. They spied on us! And our kids! Justice. If not, vengeance.
I’ll have to listen to this podcast several times to make sure I pick up all the nuances. It’ll also be interesting to hear Bongino’s follow up on this next week.
