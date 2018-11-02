Dan Bongino Interviews George Papadopoulos to Discuss “Spygate”…

Dan Bongino has a very interesting podcast interview with George Papadopoulos. One of the important aspects of this interview is it’s the first time Papadopoulos is interviewed by someone who knows all the details to the backstory.  [Hit the orange button to play]

The “set up” is clear as day when you listen to all of these sketchy interactions being organized by western intelligence officials.

 

38 Responses to Dan Bongino Interviews George Papadopoulos to Discuss “Spygate”…

  1. Hoosier_Friend? says:
    November 2, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    It’s time for Manafort to be shut down and arrests and subsequent prosecutions to be made. The traitors must be dealt with so harshly that this NEVER happens again.

  2. f.fernandez says:
    November 2, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Who was the country helping spy on him at request of Obama? Turkey, China or Iran?

    • sundance says:
      November 2, 2018 at 10:53 pm

      When you discuss “spygate” in writing. You cannot use “Him, He, they, them, she, her,” etc. You *MUST* spell out names. Otherwise no-one knows what you are talking about.

      There is TONS OF MISINFORMATION and confusion because people do not know how to communicate in the written word. Your questions are a prime example.

      To you, it makes sense. To everyone else your questions are riddles and gibberish.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      November 2, 2018 at 10:59 pm

      https://theconservativetreehouse.com/guidelines-for-comments/

      4.) AVOID GENERALIZATIONS – words like “he, she, they, it, them” should rarely be used. Spell out “who” using the name, spell out who “they” are at the beginning of every sentence in your paragraph; so that there is clarity as to who you are talking about.

      • jackphatz says:
        November 2, 2018 at 11:34 pm

        There are so many people involved to one degree or another, it’s next to impossible to follow, period. This has become so convoluted, I don’t see the justice coming that would give the closure needed.

    • Sneaky Pete says:
      November 2, 2018 at 11:14 pm

      I thought Australia, UK and US itself.

      • Sunshine says:
        November 2, 2018 at 11:46 pm

        One thing is certain: in the course of trump’s pre-election, who had the most to lose?
        And who did Trump invite first? CHINA.
        For me, that was the signal he knew.

    • Sunshine says:
      November 2, 2018 at 11:35 pm

      HAVE you not noticed that you name three countries that are all inter-related?

    • sedge2z says:
      November 2, 2018 at 11:37 pm

      When you leave a reply to someone’s comment, your reply is further down the thread. Unless there is mention of the original subject, person/s, place, etc. we don’t know which topic is being discussed.

  3. Coast says:
    November 2, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    I’m beginning to think that we will never see justice, never see this country come together, without having an actual civil war. It’s divided and will stay divided because there is no raining in on the media and everyone on the democrat side is totally un-American. Short of all out violence, I just hope we can out-number the people that want to make America something it was never intended to be. I just don’t see this fixing itself.

    • Uncle Max says:
      November 2, 2018 at 11:28 pm

      They’ve ( deep state, DOJ, FBI, Democrats, Media ) been playing for time. And so far it’s working. I cannot imagine actual charges/trials against any of these folks that were actually involved. If they did try to charge them, that would put those trials in late 2019 or 2020. All of the defending attorneys would be filing for dates / delays to maximize the appearance of political witch-hunt and try, with the media to make out the President to be a vengeful NAZI guy, etc. ( not again? !! )

      I don’t see a way to bring any of them to justice. Not with the media like this. Not with the Democrat base going insane.

  4. grandmaintexas says:
    November 2, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    Listening now. It is sickening what our IC has done to an American citizen, and have subverted the will of the American people and tried to destroy our President.

  5. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    November 2, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    “…it’s the first time Papadopoulos is interviewed by someone who knows all the details to the backstory.”

    Without any of the constraints of the Main Sewer Media. Mr. Bongino has dug in deep over the past year, “going deep” just like sundance in exposing many of these connections through his radio podcast. He has stressed “remember the names”, because they will be coming up again in the future.
    Just like PDJT mentioning this same lawyers, only immersed in a different scandal.

    Someday I would like to see headlines with “RICO” and “Perkins-Coie” in the same sentence.

  6. Squirrel Doc says:
    November 2, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    Like many on this site, I long to see the handcuffs and perp walks. Patience is wearing thin, cold anger holds no reward.

    • lotbusyexec says:
      November 2, 2018 at 11:15 pm

      Justice eventually ALWAYS happens. BELIEVE — it will happen, no doubt.

    • Maja says:
      November 2, 2018 at 11:49 pm

      Think for a moment that God has this. It would be imperfect if rushed or stalled and PDJT is the answer to many millions upon millions of prayers for the right leader to restore our Republic. I believe PDJT was called to serve and he listened.

  7. Sneaky Pete says:
    November 2, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    Wonder how Papa maintains his security. Is the Trump admin protecting him? Isn’t he becoming an enormous threat?

  8. dawg says:
    November 2, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    I wonder what the traitors’ “insurance policy” is in case we hold the House?

  9. Davenh says:
    November 2, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    Dan Bongino, CTH and especially Sundance have presented evidence that I hear no where else. This is a murky, twisty hot mess and the ramifications are yet to be known. The only reason I feel as though I have a basic outline of this story is I have been out on workmen’s comp for just over six months now and have been able to devote a couple hours a day to really try and understand the fisa court issue, the spying on the campaign, the corruption of the fbi and DoJ, the institutional rot of the Intel community and the potential upheaval if this all comes out. This is such a convoluted story with so many moving parts that the vast majority of this country has no clue what happened and what continues to happen. I have posted on social media a few times a basic sketch of the information I’ve learned here and can tell you this. Most conservative s instinctively understand something is rotten in Denmark. Most republicans can be persuaded something is rotten. I think there is a small percentage of proglibsocialist who can maybe grasp that something has happened but I’m probably exaggerating. Then the hard core demprogs are completely gobsmacked, think that it is a fantasy that trumphitler has implanted in my latent racist head and are so stupid they can’t even come up with a reply other than a derisive remark. I continue to pound this message, point out the racist comments that Hilary, lemon, booker, billy Jeff and all the rest continue to make. I’ve noticed that fewer and fewer are able to engage coherently. Folks, we are winning, the tide has turned. The facts and reality itself are on our side. You will not convert those who argue with you, but the ones who silently read your well reasoned arguments are hearing the truth for the first time. They understand the resistance is based on lies and they will not support it.

  10. Davenh says:
    November 2, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    We may not see the firing squads, hanging or
    Gitmo incarcerations that surely are deserved. We might have to accept the destruction of the democrats for a generation as a consolation prize. God willing.

  11. Monticello says:
    November 2, 2018 at 11:47 pm

    Rule of law! This country will fall if we do not have justice. There was obviously a conspiracy on many fronts. Spygate was just one of the fronts. Look at today’s news; Beto campaign misuses funds to feed and transport illegals and it’s on tape! Why aren’t the perpetrators in handcuffs? A complete and total disregard for the law and even civil society!

    Why aren’t Kavanaugh’s false accusers already under arrest? What is the FBI waiting on….the outcome of the midterms? 2024?

    Corruption kills freedom! We are at war to keep our freedom. We didn’t declare it but when war is declared on you then you fight or you lose and if we don’t die be assured our progeny will.

  12. joeknuckles says:
    November 2, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    I’ll have to listen to this podcast several times to make sure I pick up all the nuances. It’ll also be interesting to hear Bongino’s follow up on this next week.

