George Papadopoulos Considering Withdrawal From Mueller Plea Deal…

There’s an interesting dynamic around George Papadopoulos. For some reason it appears he has only recently understood the scope, scale and totality of Operation “Spygate”; the corrupt enterprise within DOJ/FBI operation “Crossfire Hurricane”.
As he realizes the intentional and manufactured set-ups by John Brennan (CIA); Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok and Bill Priestap (FBI Co-Intel); along with Sally Yates, John Carlin, Mary McCord (DOJ-NSD); and the Robert Mueller crew, writ large; George Papadopoulos is now considering a withdrawal from his plea deal with Robert Mueller.
Wonder how long until old Poppa gets himself Arkancided?
If the left hadn’t had a scorched earth policy after the election, President (elect) Trump could have enlisted a better group of foreign advisors than what he had (Papadopoulous and Page, for example). It goes to show you how vile the Dems were to threatened anyone who was asked to work for the new administration. It also shows their utter disregard for what was in the best interest of the country.
Thank God for Adm. Rogers who put country first!
“Wonder how long until old Poppa gets himself Arkancided?”
__________________
He’s probably too ‘famous’ at this point, and simultaneously, poses no direct threat to anyone at Arkansas Headquarters, to merit Arkancide.
If he withdraws his plea deal will there be a public trial? Forget Huber, Horowitz, or Sessions. This might get us to the truth faster than anything.
And if Papa withdraws Flynn should too.
Flynn has been written up as a CIA plant.
He was involved with all the key players and a lot worse people, that is true. Obviously with a guy like Flynn there is a lot of grey area and I guarantee you none of the “write uppers” know what’s going on exactly. But I have a feeling that it will be revealed at some point in this saga.
??
Are you high? Stupid? Or ignorant of facts?
Gen Flynn was head of DIA (Defense Intelligence Agency) under Barack Obama and forced to resign when Gen Flynn did not agree with Obama’s Iran appeasement policy.
Gen Flynn was setup by Obama’s FBI/DOJ.
Please have facts correct before you make statements such as this.
Gen Flynn is a hero and a patriot.
Amen!
And please go to his defense fund page if able to. He is indeed an American patriot and didn’t deserve to lose his house over this “lawfare”.
I don’t think Flynn was force to resign over the Iran deal, that is the public face of his leaving.
It is something far more sinster, something to do with (me crayon broke).
And, no it has nothing to do with the optics forced on the adminstration in the wake of ‘muh russia’ and ‘collusion bs’ breaking into MSM news cycle.
And, yes it was something so fundemental divergent to his ethos that not only did he not put his name behind it, he actively under mined it.
How many times has Flynn’s sentencing been delayed at Mueller’s request? Anyone know what happened to the case of the indicted Russian firm that actually showed up in court and asked for discovery which Mueller did not provide at the time?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trial is ongoing, judge is skeptical, defense is having fun baiting Mueller, Mueller is having a hard time explaining just what he thinks the defendents did.
The defense is having fun baiting Mueller. They are referring to “Tweetie Bird” ..ROFL
This tweet has link to document.
George said he hired one of the best law firms in NYC to go on the offensive.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is he wealthy or is someone bankrolling his fancy legal team?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting question.
I think his father is well off.
How much does it really cost to say, “Ok, State prove your case.”
If the speculation is true, ie all the efforts to keep the evidence under wraps…
1. because it shows the illegality ‘Crossfire Hurricane’
2. reveals that ‘Spygate’ was a conspiracy of political appointees and career punctionaries within the DoJ and FBI.
and
3. Mueller’s special consul is just the extension of these activities.
Come on… a 14 day sentence on the table, and Papadopoulos is willing to go to the mat over it. A sentence of that type is a plea deal wrapped with bow on it.
It certainly speak volumes, that the government has nothing except the things it wants hidden and his plea has been designed to say, “We got nothing on you, but we can make it very costly for you, so we will offer a sweet heart deal. Well, if that was the case, the plea deal does not match rhetoric, but it does match up with the discovery issues fears ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ does not want to see the light of day. Even if they are only weighed behind closed doors.
So, yes there are costs to defending yourself before the State, but over a 14 day sentence plea. Frankly, it is time to pony up.
How about, his legal team enter into an understanding, work pro bono, if they win, a go fund me account will compensate.
I plead 1000 dollars right here and right now, win the case and post fact I will contribute.
Ha! Very considerate of you…this is sort of like drawing blood!
Yes it is.
I read your posts for nearly two years, how much would you be willing to pay for ring side seats to see these people prosecuted.
Something tells me, it would take far more than a thousand bucks to be in the top thousand contributors to the fund.
By win, I mean most definately mean the ‘witch hunt’ ends. In the eyes of the court, operation ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ is going to send the conspirators to prison, otherwise the jeopardy of going to mat over a 14 day plea deal means the government proved its case.
The two outcomes can’t be mutually exclusive.
Additionally, if the government drops the case as a matter of pro forma of not wanting the evidentiary material going through discovery over a 14 day sentence.
Well, it is back to my orginal statement, what did it really cost. ‘The government blinked.’
In which case, nothing has been proven to my satisfaction.
Or did the firm look at the facts and roll the dice on a mammoth govt payday?
Mueller will fold at some point, his job was to distract, not convict. Keep the focus on Trump and keep the Russian narrative alive. It’s the best and all the Dem’s have.
Fight George fight!
He’s looking very confident lately. I hope he does withdraw his plea and let’s get to the real truth.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It’s his wife. She was also the first to go public around the time Strzok got exposed. She is shrewd and is the driving force!
Papadopoulos is leaving no prisoners on twitter since some weeks.
Uh long time no hear about Priestap…
I thought the same thing about his wife, she pushed him forward.
Love it Flep..spread the word!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve been wondering when all these trips to London by key players in the FBI and DOJ just happened to be when the plot was hatched. The Strzok and Page texts were centered on this, but then we had a big chunk that were kept from being released.
Gee, Wally, ya think they could be important.
If true, why would Ohr/Steele be in Rome in March 17, 2016? Following Trump advisors around? There to talk about the hack of Clinton employees/volunteers? An intelligence source contacted intelligence officials about a Trump foreign policy advisor being in Rome? etc…?
Papadopolous joined the Trump campaign in early March 2016, went to Rome on March 14 2016, was announced by Trump on March 21, 2016.
Emails show 2016 links among Steele, Ohr, Simpson — with Russian oligarch in background
by Byron York
August 08, 2018
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/emails-show-2016-links-among-steele-ohr-simpson-with-russian-oligarch-in-background
-snip-
Steele was eager to see Ohr face to face. On March 17, Steele wrote a brief note asking if Ohr had any update on plans to visit Europe “in the near term where we could meet up.” Ohr said he did not and asked if Steele would like to set up a call. It is not clear whether a call took place.
-snip-
-Nellie Ohr applied for a HAM radio license (May 23rd 2016)-
The whole meeting in Europe to sort stuff was probably too much of a hassle.
Imperator_ Rex and several other people have called out his tweet about Ohr and Steele meeting in London on March 17, 2016. According to texts between the two of them Steele did ask Ohr to meet him that day, Ohr said no. Papadopoulos might want to review his timeline.
“There are no emails for more than three months after March 17.” between Ohr and Steele.
Papa might be wrong about them meeting but clearly there is a relation to Papa meeting Mifsud and them going dark via this communication system.
Weird- Mc Cain was in London on that date meeting with U.K. Defense Committee.
LikeLike
Go George go God dang it! Put these bastards front and center and on the record. Get the best attorney possible and you will get support!!
“…and Bill Priestap”
I maintain that the only reasons Priestap is practically never mentioned in the media, and remains seemingly untouched by the scandal is 1) his rich, powerful family and 2) a batch of blackmail material safely stashed in an unspecified location.
” remains seemingly untouched by the scandal is 1) his rich, powerful family”
Sabina Menschel—, wife of FBI Counterintelligence Chief E.W. “Bill” Priestap, and billionaire heiress to Goldman Sachs fortune
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index2488.htm
***DISCLAIMER*** – This website is written “By: Sorcha Faal, and as reported to her Western Subscribers”. I was informed by another Treeper back in February (after posting this link) that this website/author combines fact with fiction, sort of like Tom Clancy or Michael Crichton, I guess. From the page, it looks like whoever did it is familiar with CTH.
I just figured that George and/or his wife began reading the CTH. When you see SD lay out so clearly what was done to you it makes it easier to accept that you really were set up and used.
LikeLiked by 5 people
We got you Papa and Simona 🙂
Yes, reading CTH – and maybe listening to about a dozen Bongino podcast episodes in which he detailed extensively how PapaD was being set up and begged him not to accept any plea deal.
This plea should go out the window as well as Micharl Flynn’s.
Certainly didn’t see this coming. What a turn around.
Smells like he’s working on another book deal.
If you are a normal person caught up in something, if you have an acceptable deal that let’s you go on and live your life, you grab that chance and GO.
But he’s desperate to become Somebody. A Player. But he has no team and is toxic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Feelings…nothing more than feeling!
Morris Albert – 1975
LOL!!!! I so remember that one! Poor Morris. The song was lovely… and then every prom and wedding overused it!
That’s the best performance of ‘Feelings’ that I’ve ever seen.
Poor Beaker…he’s so unappreciated.
Yeah. We are seeing the same thing. The guy has a death wish.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe that’s why he’s so in their faces right now? Easier and quieter to get rid of if he slides into the shadows, do it while he’s in everyone’s eye line and it will look so obvious.
Is it you Bill, or Andy, or Pete..? Getting hot?
If you are a principled person, you act based on principles, not what is easy or safe.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Its taken him two years to figure out what happened, in a game where you have to figure it fast on the spot as it is happening, and then react correctly and a quickly. He is outmatched by a mile. Retreat. Move on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You have more faith than I do at this point that Justice will prevail.
When we have a DOJ going after White Hats with slim to nothing on the case, and ignoring completely slam dunk cases against Black Hats, it just seems foolhardy to count on Justice.
Make the needed changes at DOJ and get it functional again … fine.
But in THIS climate?
Maybe Pappa plans on suing the government for a lot of money if he can prove wrongdoing.
I completely disagree with you. It is not often that an ordinary person is caught up in this type of a historical corruption scandal. He has every right to tell his story, he has every right to tell the truth, he has every right to write as many books as he wants to regarding this matter. In addition he has every right to withdraw his plea agreement if the plea agreement was based on falsehoods presented by the government.
It’s very strange to me since when is the truth something you have to tiptoe around. Where is the spirit of the Bold Americans that built this country that weren’t afraid to speak the truth Come What May?
LikeLiked by 17 people
Something has been disclosed to PapaD that is giving him the courage to fight this. If I had people telling me what the truth was and that I had been used ….I’d want my good name back too. I also thought I heard him say in an interview that he has served 1 day in jail already, so don’t know if that’s all he has to do or if there is a reason it was only one day? Maybe he can break it up?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It seems to me that Meadows and Ratcliffe have told him something (when he testified last week). That might be stiffening his spine.
And I suspect that these congressmen (and Nunes) are incredibly frustrated at the ridiculous Catch 22 of the “obstruction” threat if docs are declassified, so how better to get some measure of satisfaction than assisting Papadopoulos. He was quite young and appears, imho, and his initial plea seemed to be the result of being young and intimidated. (we know Mueller and his minions excel at intimidation).
https://www.theepochtimes.com/lawmakers-doubt-basis-of-russia-collusion-probe-after-papadopoulos-testimony_2700560.html
Wow! Love you post and agree! Say it again, sayit2016!
oops….love YOUR post, sorry.
Dinesh D’Souza gave a friend running for a political office more money than was legally allowed because he didn’t know the law. Obama’s justice department came after him for bank fraud since he wrote a check, mail fraud since he mailed it, and a dozen other felonies.
The government told him he faced years in jail if he didn’t admit to it, so he did. But that meant his life was restricted, having to regularly check in with a parole officer, get approval from a judge to travel abroad, etc.
Dinesh stood up to the Obama/Clinton establishment so they slapped him down.
Like.
To the FBI/DOJ, truth is their enemy and lies are their friend.
If he were to go to trial the discovery phase should prove to be both enlightening and entertaining
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Muellers job was never to convict, his job was the distract and weaken Trump.
Where did Papadopoulos’ attorney come from Perkins Coie? Why is he just now gaining a full understanding of all the facts of his case?
Maybe because a lot of the info is classified? Keep in mind too that he is only 31.
covfefe999,
I thought the DOJ had to show you everything in discovery. Wasn’t that the big deal with the Russian company that was charged by the Mueller team? Then Judge Sullivan said no games in my court. Show them your evidence. Then the DOJ wanted to turn over evidence written in Russian to the English speaking defense attorneys in the English speaking court. After that Mueller handed off the case to the DOJ in SDNY.
All that above is based on my recall.
But the big deal I remember is that the government cannot withhold discovery. I don’t care if it is “classified”. American citizens have a right to know the charges, the charger, and the evidence. The DOJ cannot withhold exculpatory information that would be favorable to a defendant. They have danced that dance one too many times.
Caroline Polisi is his current attorney. I think she is with Pierce Bainbridge.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/former-trump-campaign-adviser-george-papadopoulos-may-try-to-withdraw-guilty-plea/
WSB,
Thanks for the attorney tip. I’ll look up that info.
I hope Papadopoulos gets a fair shake. He seemed sympathetic in the above interview. I also hope his new attorney can stand up to the schemes of the DOJ. – – (Never thought I would be saying that but the last 17 months has brought new light to opinion of our Federal “justice” system.)
There’s some lefty lawyers on Twitter that are worried Polisi is going to ruin her law firm by helping George peddle his conspiracy theories.
He should withdraw. Fourteen days is too much time to give to Mueller.
Didnt he already serve the sentence? I’m sure I heard Sean or Tucker ???, say he only had to serve 1 day.Believe he is still on probation though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
part of the deal would have been a dirt sweat sock in his mouth …say this back to jail…
PapaD spit it out back at them. Has to ha:e good Digenova type counsel now!
Are you with him,Sydney Powell ? That would be superb.
Sydney is a prosecutor Polisi is a defender..
Yes! I knew I heard that somewhere
I deduced, after seeing George P. recently on Fox and Friends, that he is what the hoodlums used to call a “patsy,” otherwise known as a 7-watt bulb in a 50-watt lamp.
Not very bright! I hope he wises up sooner rather than later and gets clarity about what has happened.
It’s wrong to say he’s not bright. He is only 31 right now, he was probably 29 when the traitors set their sights on him. Those traitors were 20-30 years his senior and experineced with manipulating people., and in very high positons!
LikeLiked by 13 people
True.
I agree with you 100%.
Agreed. The whole FBI, DOJ and in cooperation of british intelligentsia barreling down on you. No hell a chance to survive. Go them PapaD.
Go get them.
I do not know where this idea comes from that George is not bright… It’s simply not true. Do some research on his resume for 31 years he has done quite a bit and is actually quite accomplished.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He was smart enough not to do anything that would get himself into trouble, unless there were trumped up charges (which there were).
Yep, he is potrayed as a dumb patsy but if you actually look at what he did and said there is nothing there there.
It was all made up between Halper, Mifsud and Downer and their reports were used to start the investigation and not on what Papadopoulous actually said or did.
The story they tried to put into his mouth made no sense back then to him and they didn’t make it the prime reason for their meetings.
A bit naive…maybe.
Smart enough to stay out of trouble and maybe go on the offensive.
Papa should stare down the SC take aim and swing for the right field fence, the wind is just right
LikeLike
Papa should stare down the SC take aim and swing for the right field fence, the wind is just right
” I hope he wises up sooner rather than later and gets clarity about what has happened.”
He was smart enough to leave that $10,000 in Italy, when he could have brought it back to the U.S. and just declared it. I think he did all right for himself under the circumstances, especially considering that at the time he did not recognize the magnitude of the forces involved.
Guess who’s next… if the federal judge annoyed at Mueller doesn’t toss it all out first.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLike
Its probably what has Papa upset. He’s the only one going to be stained by this.
The fake msm and Rachel Maddow is not calling GP anymore for interview. I can not Sunday interview with GP at any fake msm.
I bet that neither Huber nor Horowitz had their agents interview Mr. P! That tells you how corrupt Rosenstein and Wray are.
Good. One of these cases needs to go to trial. So far, the DOJ has avoided trial like the plague (Manafort doesn’t count, as his trial had zero to do with the soft coup or spying on Trump et. al.)
If he does pull his plea, I bet his case gets dropped.
I fear that rather than his case getting dropped, PapaD does.
Of course it will be Putins thugs that are responsible.
See how that works.
Keep him and his wife in your prayers.
If he already entered a plea, will the judge allow him to withdraw it? He may have to allege ineffective assistance of counsel for not doing sufficient investigation/ discovery.
He said he found out that they withheld evidence. Would that not be grounds to withdraw his plea?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Weissman? Shocker.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes he can withdraw his plea, if the basis of the plea was based on material facts being eliminated by the Department of Justice.
Pappa has been turning up the heat lately. He’s been naming names and promising to challenge the Mueller group with a very confident look on his face. I think that there may be someone in a powerful position helping him and providing him with much needed information since he appears to be the only one, with the balls to spill the beans on national TV!! He may be the one individual to do what Congress can’t seem to….get the facts out in the public domain and taking the Mule Team down by rescinding his guilty plea!!! GO Pappa GO!!!
My comment above–I think Ratcliffe and Meadows have given him the true info. They know how much exculpatory evidence was withheld, not just on the FISA.
And don’t we suspect there might have been a FISA against Papadopoulos too?
Flynn sentencing is being postponed for a reason. Any guesses?
2 guesses
1. Flynn is stll co operating so until he is finished fully co operating both sides agree to postpone sentencing. Then prosecutor says this is the full extent of Flynns co operation , he was so good, he should be rewarded with a slap on the wrist. Or he was uselless so maximum sentence.
Guess 2 Muller is worried that Flynn was framed by lying Andrew McCabe and I think Peter Strok and that this will come out. Muller doesnt want to be the guy who had Flynn jailed on false evidence from the FBI. Muller was in charge of Boston while some very corrupt FBI agents were working there. ( no evidence that Mulller knew what was going on though.)
https://howiecarrshow.com/2018/03/22/2322/ Mueller was the US Atty in mid 80’s and very likely knew that the FBI had framed 4 guys for a murder way back in the 60’s. He did nothing to correct the situation, which ultimately resulted in over 100 million being paid out to the 4 guys (2 of whom died in prison.) This is the same MO that Mueller is now following as SC…he didn’t commit the original crimes/frameups by the FBI, but is the cover-up man for the DOJ. Howie has written a lot on this, including Mueller’s role in continuing the cover up during the later civil lawsuit. Google it.
The 2nd agent present along with Strozk had 702 that was exculpatory.
Or at the very least stated that he didnt think Gen Flynn was deceptive.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes and I believe there are Strzok/Page texts about it.
This could unravel some international intrigue – maybe Pop will uncover why Brennan has been such a snippy, high-profile fellow since Jan 2017!
Imagine Brennan as Theresa’s dance partner, to round out the performance!
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/video/2018/aug/30/theresa-may-dances-with-scouts-in-kenya-video
David Cameron was PM when Brennan was sniffing around London early in 2016. Known for inserting part of his anatomy into a dead pig as part of a club initiation at Oxford Uni
Foreign secretary was Philip Hammond at that time , a right sleazy pr….male sexual appendage.
It was about July 2016 that May and Bo Jo took over the respective roles. My suspicion is the groundwork was started way before July 16.
Brennan was in Moscow in March as well. Setting it up with his comrades: https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/04/john_brennans_secret_trip_to_moscow.html
Be careful, George. Be very careful. The people in this game have no compunctions about…anything. Anything.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Papadopoulos is spook…new Boss!
Then stop talking about it and DO IT already. Pappa and his wife are becoming media whores. All talk, no action. They’ve been threatening backing out of the plea deal for several months.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If your paying a lot of money for legal representation, it is usually wise to follow their advice. It is easy to criticize other people’s actions from behind a screen and using an alias. About as useful as Monday morning quarterbacking – we are not in their stress filled shoes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perfect description of Trey Gowdy 🙂
“What just happened there?”
Interesting that Fox News messed up the clips of Rep. John Radcliff to go along with this interview.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Never forget that the Murdoch masters are not dyed in the wool conservatives. In fact the trueCons have dwindled to just a handful at FNC and FBN for that matter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…strange things going on …Shepherd Smith has been let run wild and Wallace might as well wear a pink pussy hat …and even Drudge is no longer reliable …I’ve moved to Whatfinger and Rantingly …and here
I hope that he and his wife have adequate protection…this is scary…
I know very little.
I know today was painful.
I dont wanna know what have the comments in this page portend (not what they say but what their presence means). Unfortunately I was never able to ignore the voices of others like my betters.
I do know that person in the video is not typing the text in the ‘tweets’ posted her with his name. I don’t use teeeter so can’t so who is what or what is who. But that’s not how the speaker types and that is not how the typed speaks.
[ I wanted to write a sentence or two about our aliance with Israel and bibi foday … after seeing his youtntube thing. had a beer and dumped 10k words about left tactics and a request for help from people – i didn’t even get to mention Israel – what an epic fail – now the dodgers blew a 4run lead – I suppose he is telling me to shut my mouth ] [ this was a painful day nerves are indeed thin ]
I know this guy is
Seeing as I can’t type to save my life that’s even more telling. Watching Jansen blow that save, again, sucked balls.
Thanks auto-correct
He publicly announced he wanted to do this over a month ago. His wife interviewed by Hannity claimed he was going to do just this. NOW is the perfect time to do it. S or get off the pot. With all the noise since McCain Holy week this has been too quiet lately. The marxist and their media knows damn well Muh Russia is OVER. And they know who the traitors are, besides themselves. The most massive treasonous conspiracy in American History if not every democracy/free republic recorded to world history. What these miserable cowards at Just-Us and their armed proxy Famous But Incompetent calls in many cases for the Rope. Our Founding Fathers would have all ready been shooting. Now it’s cuck cuck cuck beg and wait to get shown the middle finger. Then beg for more.
That there is yet not even a grand jury let alone indictments for which there was certainly enough evidence for as far back as ten (10) months ago is an OUTRAGE. If the House is lost in 2 weeks they’ll all walk. No matter who Trump appoints after firing Sessionzzz. More still, this this hasn’t even touched 0bama who had to have known rendering him either a passive or active participant. Only a Foll would deny given the names who had regular if not daily access to him. It isn’t even as mentioned. So, they all kept it a “secret” from him? Bull. F’ing. S. I’m tired of endless summons and subpoenas that are outright scoffed at. If Baker has flipped, and I’ve seen no evidence he has, Co-Me, Brennan, Clapper and more would be barely seen let alone heard. They are anything but. Books, MSLSDCNN, and tours to spread there treason posed as piety. Do they look worried? If the House is lost Schiff gets Nunes chair. I have deep respect for Nunes, but during that last interview on Fox Cable (with Dobbs I think) from that antique tractor display in his district, it came through Loud & Clear he’s hit a wall. And more, with Trump as welll having failed to release all documents. With them, NO “ace up the sleave is neededand also that he was not, at all, happy Trump failed to release those FISA documents and more. He could barely disguise his frustration with Trump. The interview aired just days after Trump took that numalepfhaggot Rosenstein on an airplane ride then announced “he’s a good guy”. At what point is enough, ENOUGH?
It’s almost like we are living in The Twilight Zone.
Sounds like the right people talked to him. He needs backers for the long haul and it sounds like that is now secured. There could be tens of millions in this for the right law firm and more for Papa. Carter Page is doing the same and I hope mucho discovery materials are unearthed.
My reply was actually unrelated but I have the same concerns as Nunes. They just can’t get away with this. I don’t even want to thing about Schiff yet.
So Papa has figured out that they are going to let Flynn walk. I think the whole Flynn thing was a setup to lure Trump out. “Just sit there quiet and say stuff like you have a story to tell and pretend like you are telling us stuff and we will put this off over and over and over and see if we can bluff him into something.” Never worked so they are going to now let him walk. And Papa feels like he is the Scooter Libby of the whole deal. The only one that got time. I’m not counting Manafort, that was just pure tax fraud.
He has a friggin felony conviction. and he’s not connected like Scooter, that felony will hang over his head forever. He’s not important enough to get pardoned. I’d be thinking about trying to withdraw too once I figured out I was some kind putz with a crappy lawyer that was just collateral damage.
My reading of Mueller’s Statement of Offense in the plea deal filed with the court 10/05/17 is that the only offense was lying to the FBI …… mainly about the dates of meetings with “an overseas professor with substantial connections to Russian government officials” and a “certain Russian female national”. Also he allegedly told the FBI the professor was “a nothing” but the FBI stated that GP knew the professor had substantial Russian connections and that GP over a period of months repeatedly sought to use those connections to arrange a meeting between the Campaign and Russian officials.
I assume that it is quite probable he is guilty of “making material false statements and material omissions” to the FBI during his voluntary interview and I assume that, although not illegal, he sought to make use of these supposed Russian connections etc etc. Would being set up as a patsy mitigate his guilty plea of lying to the FBI? I doubt it.
Do we know how they knew about the dates of the meetings?
My guess is they had a better recollection of the meetings than Papa 🙂
Good point. Wanna bet Strzok was keeping tabs on Papa D?
The FBI statement was false. They lied to GP.
Red sparrow is manipulating Pappa on behalf of Deripaska.
Muddles Matters and Shareblue are out tonight. GP is on to something.
Papadopoulus seems to be morphing into Michael Ironside from the 1981 horror move Scanners.
I hope Papa lives to enjoy his victory…Seth Rich…
All of this depends on the outcome of the midterms. The deep state has gone “all in” on the dems flipping the house. If they don’t it all falls apart. Roddy Rosenstein, Sessions, Mueller et al are gone and the prosecutions of the deep state can commence. DOJ/FBI/Obama admin flunkies. I pray we keep the house. If we don’t, all of this will go down the “memory hole”.
Pappy is sketchy as heck! I don’t trust him or his honey pot Russian wife. Italian??? C’mon man!!! Him and mueller are probably running some other scam to set someone up
