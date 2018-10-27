George Papadopoulos Considering Withdrawal From Mueller Plea Deal…

There’s an interesting dynamic around George Papadopoulos.  For some reason it appears he has only recently understood the scope, scale and totality of Operation “Spygate”; the corrupt enterprise within DOJ/FBI operation “Crossfire Hurricane”.

As he realizes the intentional and manufactured set-ups by John Brennan (CIA); Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok and Bill Priestap (FBI Co-Intel); along with Sally Yates, John Carlin, Mary McCord (DOJ-NSD); and the Robert Mueller crew, writ large; George Papadopoulos is now considering a withdrawal from his plea deal with Robert Mueller.

149 Responses to George Papadopoulos Considering Withdrawal From Mueller Plea Deal…

  1. progpoker says:
    October 27, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Wonder how long until old Poppa gets himself Arkancided?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Ronnie says:
      October 28, 2018 at 12:52 am

      If the left hadn’t had a scorched earth policy after the election, President (elect) Trump could have enlisted a better group of foreign advisors than what he had (Papadopoulous and Page, for example). It goes to show you how vile the Dems were to threatened anyone who was asked to work for the new administration. It also shows their utter disregard for what was in the best interest of the country.
      Thank God for Adm. Rogers who put country first!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • scott467 says:
      October 28, 2018 at 1:01 am

      “Wonder how long until old Poppa gets himself Arkancided?”

      __________________

      He’s probably too ‘famous’ at this point, and simultaneously, poses no direct threat to anyone at Arkansas Headquarters, to merit Arkancide.

      Like

      Reply
  2. wholland50 says:
    October 27, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    If he withdraws his plea deal will there be a public trial? Forget Huber, Horowitz, or Sessions. This might get us to the truth faster than anything.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
    • Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
      October 27, 2018 at 9:54 pm

      And if Papa withdraws Flynn should too.

      Liked by 16 people

      Reply
      • Ray Runge says:
        October 27, 2018 at 9:56 pm

        Flynn has been written up as a CIA plant.

        Like

        Reply
        • Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
          October 27, 2018 at 10:04 pm

          He was involved with all the key players and a lot worse people, that is true. Obviously with a guy like Flynn there is a lot of grey area and I guarantee you none of the “write uppers” know what’s going on exactly. But I have a feeling that it will be revealed at some point in this saga.

          Like

          Reply
        • jeans2nd says:
          October 27, 2018 at 10:52 pm

          Are you high? Stupid? Or ignorant of facts?
          Gen Flynn was head of DIA (Defense Intelligence Agency) under Barack Obama and forced to resign when Gen Flynn did not agree with Obama’s Iran appeasement policy.
          Gen Flynn was setup by Obama’s FBI/DOJ.

          Please have facts correct before you make statements such as this.
          Gen Flynn is a hero and a patriot.

          Liked by 21 people

          Reply
          • need24give says:
            October 27, 2018 at 10:54 pm

            Amen!

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
          • Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
            October 27, 2018 at 11:31 pm

            And please go to his defense fund page if able to. He is indeed an American patriot and didn’t deserve to lose his house over this “lawfare”.

            Liked by 5 people

            Reply
          • mtk says:
            October 28, 2018 at 12:00 am

            I don’t think Flynn was force to resign over the Iran deal, that is the public face of his leaving.
            It is something far more sinster, something to do with (me crayon broke).

            And, no it has nothing to do with the optics forced on the adminstration in the wake of ‘muh russia’ and ‘collusion bs’ breaking into MSM news cycle.

            And, yes it was something so fundemental divergent to his ethos that not only did he not put his name behind it, he actively under mined it.

            Like

            Reply
      • Dee Paul Deje says:
        October 27, 2018 at 11:40 pm

        How many times has Flynn’s sentencing been delayed at Mueller’s request? Anyone know what happened to the case of the indicted Russian firm that actually showed up in court and asked for discovery which Mueller did not provide at the time?

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • WSB says:
      October 27, 2018 at 9:55 pm

      George said he hired one of the best law firms in NYC to go on the offensive.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • soozword says:
        October 27, 2018 at 9:57 pm

        Is he wealthy or is someone bankrolling his fancy legal team?

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • WSB says:
          October 27, 2018 at 9:59 pm

          Interesting question.

          Like

          Reply
          • covfefe999 says:
            October 27, 2018 at 10:20 pm

            I think his father is well off.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
          • mtk says:
            October 27, 2018 at 11:02 pm

            How much does it really cost to say, “Ok, State prove your case.”

            If the speculation is true, ie all the efforts to keep the evidence under wraps…
            1. because it shows the illegality ‘Crossfire Hurricane’
            2. reveals that ‘Spygate’ was a conspiracy of political appointees and career punctionaries within the DoJ and FBI.
            and
            3. Mueller’s special consul is just the extension of these activities.

            Come on… a 14 day sentence on the table, and Papadopoulos is willing to go to the mat over it. A sentence of that type is a plea deal wrapped with bow on it.

            It certainly speak volumes, that the government has nothing except the things it wants hidden and his plea has been designed to say, “We got nothing on you, but we can make it very costly for you, so we will offer a sweet heart deal. Well, if that was the case, the plea deal does not match rhetoric, but it does match up with the discovery issues fears ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ does not want to see the light of day. Even if they are only weighed behind closed doors.

            So, yes there are costs to defending yourself before the State, but over a 14 day sentence plea. Frankly, it is time to pony up.

            How about, his legal team enter into an understanding, work pro bono, if they win, a go fund me account will compensate.

            I plead 1000 dollars right here and right now, win the case and post fact I will contribute.

            Liked by 4 people

            Reply
            • WSB says:
              October 27, 2018 at 11:14 pm

              Ha! Very considerate of you…this is sort of like drawing blood!

              Like

              Reply
              • mtk says:
                October 27, 2018 at 11:28 pm

                Yes it is.

                I read your posts for nearly two years, how much would you be willing to pay for ring side seats to see these people prosecuted.

                Something tells me, it would take far more than a thousand bucks to be in the top thousand contributors to the fund.

                Liked by 2 people

                Reply
            • mtk says:
              October 27, 2018 at 11:15 pm

              By win, I mean most definately mean the ‘witch hunt’ ends. In the eyes of the court, operation ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ is going to send the conspirators to prison, otherwise the jeopardy of going to mat over a 14 day plea deal means the government proved its case.
              The two outcomes can’t be mutually exclusive.

              Liked by 2 people

              Reply
              • mtk says:
                October 27, 2018 at 11:43 pm

                Additionally, if the government drops the case as a matter of pro forma of not wanting the evidentiary material going through discovery over a 14 day sentence.

                Well, it is back to my orginal statement, what did it really cost. ‘The government blinked.’
                In which case, nothing has been proven to my satisfaction.

                Liked by 1 person

                Reply
        • TomR,Worc,MA,USA says:
          October 28, 2018 at 12:50 am

          Or did the firm look at the facts and roll the dice on a mammoth govt payday?

          Like

          Reply
      • 196ski says:
        October 28, 2018 at 12:16 am

        Mueller will fold at some point, his job was to distract, not convict. Keep the focus on Trump and keep the Russian narrative alive. It’s the best and all the Dem’s have.

        Fight George fight!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  3. conservalicious says:
    October 27, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    He’s looking very confident lately. I hope he does withdraw his plea and let’s get to the real truth.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    October 27, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    It’s his wife. She was also the first to go public around the time Strzok got exposed. She is shrewd and is the driving force!

    Papadopoulos is leaving no prisoners on twitter since some weeks.

    Uh long time no hear about Priestap…

    Liked by 29 people

    Reply
  5. Summer says:
    October 27, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    “…and Bill Priestap”

    I maintain that the only reasons Priestap is practically never mentioned in the media, and remains seemingly untouched by the scandal is 1) his rich, powerful family and 2) a batch of blackmail material safely stashed in an unspecified location.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      October 28, 2018 at 12:43 am

      ” remains seemingly untouched by the scandal is 1) his rich, powerful family”


      Sabina Menschel—, wife of FBI Counterintelligence Chief E.W. “Bill” Priestap, and billionaire heiress to Goldman Sachs fortune

      http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index2488.htm

      ***DISCLAIMER*** – This website is written “By: Sorcha Faal, and as reported to her Western Subscribers”. I was informed by another Treeper back in February (after posting this link) that this website/author combines fact with fiction, sort of like Tom Clancy or Michael Crichton, I guess. From the page, it looks like whoever did it is familiar with CTH.

      Like

      Reply
  6. America First says:
    October 27, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    I just figured that George and/or his wife began reading the CTH. When you see SD lay out so clearly what was done to you it makes it easier to accept that you really were set up and used.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Clivus Multrum says:
    October 27, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    This plea should go out the window as well as Micharl Flynn’s.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. NJF says:
    October 27, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Certainly didn’t see this coming. What a turn around.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. For Eyes says:
    October 27, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Smells like he’s working on another book deal.

    If you are a normal person caught up in something, if you have an acceptable deal that let’s you go on and live your life, you grab that chance and GO.

    But he’s desperate to become Somebody. A Player. But he has no team and is toxic.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Suzanne says:
    October 27, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    If he were to go to trial the discovery phase should prove to be both enlightening and entertaining

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  11. NC Nana says:
    October 27, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Where did Papadopoulos’ attorney come from Perkins Coie? Why is he just now gaining a full understanding of all the facts of his case?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      October 27, 2018 at 10:27 pm

      Maybe because a lot of the info is classified? Keep in mind too that he is only 31.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • NC Nana says:
        October 27, 2018 at 11:43 pm

        covfefe999,

        I thought the DOJ had to show you everything in discovery. Wasn’t that the big deal with the Russian company that was charged by the Mueller team? Then Judge Sullivan said no games in my court. Show them your evidence. Then the DOJ wanted to turn over evidence written in Russian to the English speaking defense attorneys in the English speaking court. After that Mueller handed off the case to the DOJ in SDNY.

        All that above is based on my recall.

        But the big deal I remember is that the government cannot withhold discovery. I don’t care if it is “classified”. American citizens have a right to know the charges, the charger, and the evidence. The DOJ cannot withhold exculpatory information that would be favorable to a defendant. They have danced that dance one too many times.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • NC Nana says:
        October 27, 2018 at 11:51 pm

        WSB,

        Thanks for the attorney tip. I’ll look up that info.

        I hope Papadopoulos gets a fair shake. He seemed sympathetic in the above interview. I also hope his new attorney can stand up to the schemes of the DOJ. – – (Never thought I would be saying that but the last 17 months has brought new light to opinion of our Federal “justice” system.)

        Like

        Reply
      • Zorro says:
        October 27, 2018 at 11:59 pm

        There’s some lefty lawyers on Twitter that are worried Polisi is going to ruin her law firm by helping George peddle his conspiracy theories.

        Like

        Reply
  12. margaretwalker says:
    October 27, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    He should withdraw. Fourteen days is too much time to give to Mueller.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Ausonius says:
    October 27, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    I deduced, after seeing George P. recently on Fox and Friends, that he is what the hoodlums used to call a “patsy,” otherwise known as a 7-watt bulb in a 50-watt lamp.

    Not very bright! I hope he wises up sooner rather than later and gets clarity about what has happened.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Anonymous says:
    October 27, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Guess who’s next… if the federal judge annoyed at Mueller doesn’t toss it all out first.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • sweepyjeff says:
      October 27, 2018 at 11:42 pm

      They’re going to let him off. That was always the deal. Hold him out like he was telling them something really juicy on Trump so Trump would try to fire them or do something to allow them to snare him. I’m kinda pissed at Flynn really for doing that, but on the other hand, its every man for himself. And if I knew I would get it dismissed at the end of the line just for sitting there and “cooperating” with nothing, I guess I would do that to rather than spend all that money.

      Like

      Reply
  15. SR says:
    October 27, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    The fake msm and Rachel Maddow is not calling GP anymore for interview. I can not Sunday interview with GP at any fake msm.

    Like

    Reply
  16. California Joe says:
    October 27, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    I bet that neither Huber nor Horowitz had their agents interview Mr. P! That tells you how corrupt Rosenstein and Wray are.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. L4grasshopper says:
    October 27, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Good. One of these cases needs to go to trial. So far, the DOJ has avoided trial like the plague (Manafort doesn’t count, as his trial had zero to do with the soft coup or spying on Trump et. al.)

    If he does pull his plea, I bet his case gets dropped.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
      October 27, 2018 at 11:06 pm

      I fear that rather than his case getting dropped, PapaD does.
      Of course it will be Putins thugs that are responsible.
      See how that works.
      Keep him and his wife in your prayers.

      Like

      Reply
  18. RetiredProsecutor says:
    October 27, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    If he already entered a plea, will the judge allow him to withdraw it? He may have to allege ineffective assistance of counsel for not doing sufficient investigation/ discovery.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Blind no longer says:
    October 27, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Pappa has been turning up the heat lately. He’s been naming names and promising to challenge the Mueller group with a very confident look on his face. I think that there may be someone in a powerful position helping him and providing him with much needed information since he appears to be the only one, with the balls to spill the beans on national TV!! He may be the one individual to do what Congress can’t seem to….get the facts out in the public domain and taking the Mule Team down by rescinding his guilty plea!!! GO Pappa GO!!!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  20. RetiredProsecutor says:
    October 27, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Flynn sentencing is being postponed for a reason. Any guesses?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Tim says:
      October 27, 2018 at 10:50 pm

      2 guesses
      1. Flynn is stll co operating so until he is finished fully co operating both sides agree to postpone sentencing. Then prosecutor says this is the full extent of Flynns co operation , he was so good, he should be rewarded with a slap on the wrist. Or he was uselless so maximum sentence.
      Guess 2 Muller is worried that Flynn was framed by lying Andrew McCabe and I think Peter Strok and that this will come out. Muller doesnt want to be the guy who had Flynn jailed on false evidence from the FBI. Muller was in charge of Boston while some very corrupt FBI agents were working there. ( no evidence that Mulller knew what was going on though.)

      Like

      Reply
      • Tom H says:
        October 27, 2018 at 11:18 pm

        https://howiecarrshow.com/2018/03/22/2322/ Mueller was the US Atty in mid 80’s and very likely knew that the FBI had framed 4 guys for a murder way back in the 60’s. He did nothing to correct the situation, which ultimately resulted in over 100 million being paid out to the 4 guys (2 of whom died in prison.) This is the same MO that Mueller is now following as SC…he didn’t commit the original crimes/frameups by the FBI, but is the cover-up man for the DOJ. Howie has written a lot on this, including Mueller’s role in continuing the cover up during the later civil lawsuit. Google it.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
    • Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
      October 27, 2018 at 11:13 pm

      The 2nd agent present along with Strozk had 702 that was exculpatory.
      Or at the very least stated that he didnt think Gen Flynn was deceptive.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  21. apfelcobbler says:
    October 27, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    This could unravel some international intrigue – maybe Pop will uncover why Brennan has been such a snippy, high-profile fellow since Jan 2017!

    Imagine Brennan as Theresa’s dance partner, to round out the performance!

    https://www.theguardian.com/politics/video/2018/aug/30/theresa-may-dances-with-scouts-in-kenya-video

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Jeff says:
    October 27, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Be careful, George. Be very careful. The people in this game have no compunctions about…anything. Anything.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. Publius2016 says:
    October 27, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Papadopoulos is spook…new Boss!

    Like

    Reply
  24. Mr Spock says:
    October 27, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Then stop talking about it and DO IT already. Pappa and his wife are becoming media whores. All talk, no action. They’ve been threatening backing out of the plea deal for several months.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      October 27, 2018 at 10:53 pm

      “All talk, no action.”

      If your paying a lot of money for legal representation, it is usually wise to follow their advice. It is easy to criticize other people’s actions from behind a screen and using an alias. About as useful as Monday morning quarterbacking – we are not in their stress filled shoes.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  25. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    October 27, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    “What just happened there?”

    Interesting that Fox News messed up the clips of Rep. John Radcliff to go along with this interview.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
      October 27, 2018 at 11:20 pm

      I have noticed that at FNC lately. A bit more than a coinky doink ??
      Never forget that the Murdoch masters are not dyed in the wool conservatives. In fact the trueCons have dwindled to just a handful at FNC and FBN for that matter.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • lemmus1 says:
        October 28, 2018 at 12:57 am

        …strange things going on …Shepherd Smith has been let run wild and Wallace might as well wear a pink pussy hat …and even Drudge is no longer reliable …I’ve moved to Whatfinger and Rantingly …and here

        Like

        Reply
  26. Annie says:
    October 27, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    I hope that he and his wife have adequate protection…this is scary…

    Like

    Reply
  27. Joshua says:
    October 27, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    I know very little.

    I know today was painful.

    I dont wanna know what have the comments in this page portend (not what they say but what their presence means). Unfortunately I was never able to ignore the voices of others like my betters.

    I do know that person in the video is not typing the text in the ‘tweets’ posted her with his name. I don’t use teeeter so can’t so who is what or what is who. But that’s not how the speaker types and that is not how the typed speaks.

    [ I wanted to write a sentence or two about our aliance with Israel and bibi foday … after seeing his youtntube thing. had a beer and dumped 10k words about left tactics and a request for help from people – i didn’t even get to mention Israel – what an epic fail – now the dodgers blew a 4run lead – I suppose he is telling me to shut my mouth ] [ this was a painful day nerves are indeed thin ]

    I know this guy is

    Like

    Reply
    • Joshua says:
      October 27, 2018 at 11:15 pm

      Seeing as I can’t type to save my life that’s even more telling. Watching Jansen blow that save, again, sucked balls.

      Thanks auto-correct

      Like

      Reply
  28. moe grimm says:
    October 27, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    He publicly announced he wanted to do this over a month ago. His wife interviewed by Hannity claimed he was going to do just this. NOW is the perfect time to do it. S or get off the pot. With all the noise since McCain Holy week this has been too quiet lately. The marxist and their media knows damn well Muh Russia is OVER. And they know who the traitors are, besides themselves. The most massive treasonous conspiracy in American History if not every democracy/free republic recorded to world history. What these miserable cowards at Just-Us and their armed proxy Famous But Incompetent calls in many cases for the Rope. Our Founding Fathers would have all ready been shooting. Now it’s cuck cuck cuck beg and wait to get shown the middle finger. Then beg for more.

    That there is yet not even a grand jury let alone indictments for which there was certainly enough evidence for as far back as ten (10) months ago is an OUTRAGE. If the House is lost in 2 weeks they’ll all walk. No matter who Trump appoints after firing Sessionzzz. More still, this this hasn’t even touched 0bama who had to have known rendering him either a passive or active participant. Only a Foll would deny given the names who had regular if not daily access to him. It isn’t even as mentioned. So, they all kept it a “secret” from him? Bull. F’ing. S. I’m tired of endless summons and subpoenas that are outright scoffed at. If Baker has flipped, and I’ve seen no evidence he has, Co-Me, Brennan, Clapper and more would be barely seen let alone heard. They are anything but. Books, MSLSDCNN, and tours to spread there treason posed as piety. Do they look worried? If the House is lost Schiff gets Nunes chair. I have deep respect for Nunes, but during that last interview on Fox Cable (with Dobbs I think) from that antique tractor display in his district, it came through Loud & Clear he’s hit a wall. And more, with Trump as welll having failed to release all documents. With them, NO “ace up the sleave is neededand also that he was not, at all, happy Trump failed to release those FISA documents and more. He could barely disguise his frustration with Trump. The interview aired just days after Trump took that numalepfhaggot Rosenstein on an airplane ride then announced “he’s a good guy”. At what point is enough, ENOUGH?

    Like

    Reply
    • Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
      October 28, 2018 at 12:06 am

      It’s almost like we are living in The Twilight Zone.

      Like

      Reply
    • PVCDroid says:
      October 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

      Sounds like the right people talked to him. He needs backers for the long haul and it sounds like that is now secured. There could be tens of millions in this for the right law firm and more for Papa. Carter Page is doing the same and I hope mucho discovery materials are unearthed.

      Like

      Reply
      • PVCDroid says:
        October 28, 2018 at 12:27 am

        My reply was actually unrelated but I have the same concerns as Nunes. They just can’t get away with this. I don’t even want to thing about Schiff yet.

        Like

        Reply
  29. sweepyjeff says:
    October 27, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    So Papa has figured out that they are going to let Flynn walk. I think the whole Flynn thing was a setup to lure Trump out. “Just sit there quiet and say stuff like you have a story to tell and pretend like you are telling us stuff and we will put this off over and over and over and see if we can bluff him into something.” Never worked so they are going to now let him walk. And Papa feels like he is the Scooter Libby of the whole deal. The only one that got time. I’m not counting Manafort, that was just pure tax fraud.

    Like

    Reply
    • sweepyjeff says:
      October 27, 2018 at 11:36 pm

      He has a friggin felony conviction. and he’s not connected like Scooter, that felony will hang over his head forever. He’s not important enough to get pardoned. I’d be thinking about trying to withdraw too once I figured out I was some kind putz with a crappy lawyer that was just collateral damage.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  30. boot says:
    October 27, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    My reading of Mueller’s Statement of Offense in the plea deal filed with the court 10/05/17 is that the only offense was lying to the FBI …… mainly about the dates of meetings with “an overseas professor with substantial connections to Russian government officials” and a “certain Russian female national”. Also he allegedly told the FBI the professor was “a nothing” but the FBI stated that GP knew the professor had substantial Russian connections and that GP over a period of months repeatedly sought to use those connections to arrange a meeting between the Campaign and Russian officials.

    I assume that it is quite probable he is guilty of “making material false statements and material omissions” to the FBI during his voluntary interview and I assume that, although not illegal, he sought to make use of these supposed Russian connections etc etc. Would being set up as a patsy mitigate his guilty plea of lying to the FBI? I doubt it.

    Like

    Reply
  31. geometrytales says:
    October 27, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    Red sparrow is manipulating Pappa on behalf of Deripaska.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Doug says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Muddles Matters and Shareblue are out tonight. GP is on to something.

    Like

    Reply
  33. scott467 says:
    October 28, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Papadopoulus seems to be morphing into Michael Ironside from the 1981 horror move Scanners.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Right to reply says:
    October 28, 2018 at 1:01 am

    I hope Papa lives to enjoy his victory…Seth Rich…

    Like

    Reply
  35. TomR,Worc,MA,USA says:
    October 28, 2018 at 1:05 am

    All of this depends on the outcome of the midterms. The deep state has gone “all in” on the dems flipping the house. If they don’t it all falls apart. Roddy Rosenstein, Sessions, Mueller et al are gone and the prosecutions of the deep state can commence. DOJ/FBI/Obama admin flunkies. I pray we keep the house. If we don’t, all of this will go down the “memory hole”.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Fake News says:
    October 28, 2018 at 1:18 am

    Pappy is sketchy as heck! I don’t trust him or his honey pot Russian wife. Italian??? C’mon man!!! Him and mueller are probably running some other scam to set someone up

    Like

    Reply

