Interesting Tweets From Representative Mark Meadows and FBI Target George Papadopoulos…

Earlier today House Judiciary Committee member Mark Meadows (hopefully the next chairman) tweeted out a troubling concern regarding the FBI and George Papadopoulos. Additionally, Meadows sent the Presiding FISC Judge Rosemary Collyer a letter of inquiry and notification from the committee. [More on that in another post]
Meadows notes there is a likelihood the FBI have tapes of Papadopoulos as part of their counterintelligence scheme to target the Trump campaign. The importance of this comes from within the timeline of events in July 2017, when President Trump was in office – and AFTER the Robert Mueller special counsel was in place. ie. “The insurance policy.”
In response to the FBI issues; and giving a peek at the likely closed-door testimony; George Papadopoulos responded via twitter drawing attention to the background of a series of events CTH previously outlined. It would appear Mr. Papadopoulos is now aware the FBI was conducting a sting operation, and setting him up using an FBI/CIA asset.
On page #9 of the Papadopoulos Sentencing Memo from Special Counsel Robert Mueller there’s an interesting paragraph about a $10,000 payment made to George Papadopoulos.
The Daily Caller, via Chuck Ross, dug into that payment and outlined the specifics :
[…] The Daily Caller News Foundation has learned that a man named Charles Tawil gave Papadopoulos $10,000 during a meeting in an Israeli hotel room in July 2017.
Sources familiar with the matter told TheDCNF Tawil flew to the Greek island of Mykonos to meet Papadopoulos and his now-wife, Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos. Tawil invited the pair to Israel, but Mangiante Papadopoulos stayed behind.
Papadopoulos gave the money to an attorney in Greece before traveling back to the U.S., a source told TheDCNF on the condition of anonymity. Papadopoulos was arrested at Dulles International Airport on a return trip from overseas on July 27, 2017. (read more)
CTH dug a little deeper – Mr. Charles Tawil, the guy who reached out to Papadopoulos in Greece; and who ultimately gave Papadopoulos $10,000 in cash; was a previous intelligence asset of the CIA and FBI.
SEE WIKILEAKS Cables (circa 2006): Paragraph #8, note:
“These undisclosed sources told Zuma that American citizens (not connected with the U.S. Government) were involved. This in part, coincides with another Embassy contact, Charles Tawil (protect), who told our Economic Counselor on November 29 that Zuma had received information from the mother of the King of Swaziland about CIA attempts to kill Zuma using poisoned clothes from the FBI” (link)
Who was the FBI Director in 2006? Why, Robert Mueller of course.
The $10,000 payment to Papadopoulos was almost guaranteed to be a sting operation; a set-up.
Federal agents were waiting for Papadopoulos at the airport upon his arrival and re-entry into the U.S. If Mr. Papadopoulos had carried that $10k into the U.S. without declaring a U.S. treasury filing, the FBI/DOJ would have nailed him on a treasury violation.
Bringing $10,000 (or more) cash into the U.S., without reporting, is major trouble; add into that aspect the likelihood the set-up included use of an intelligence asset, and the issue can be compounded into laundering money. That’s just the type of leverage Robert Mueller was looking for:
[…] Stanley said Papadopoulos arrived on a Lufthansa flight from Munich that touched down at about 7 p.m. on July 27, and the FBI intercepted him as soon as he got off the plane.
“He was arrested before he got to Customs and he was then held at the airport before being brought to a law enforcement office,” Stanley recalled. (link)
The Mueller directed federal agents were waiting for him; but P-dop left the cash in Greece. I suspect Papadopoulos likely sensed something was askew. The absence of the cash foiled the FBI’s initial plan and that’s likely why they kept him for questioning.
Jail records obtained by POLITICO show that Papadopoulos was booked at the city detention center in Alexandria, Virginia, at 1:45 a.m. the next day. (link)
It was a classic set-up; a classic entrapment sting operation.
Back to the Daily Caller:
[…] Papadopoulos and Tawil met through an Israeli political strategist named David Ha’ivri.
Ha’ivri told TheDCNF said that he introduced the pair “at my own initiative” to facilitate a business deal involving an oil and gas project in the Aegean and Mediterranean seas.
Ha’ivri said that Tawil “is a part time consultant for companies that operate in Africa and Middle East.” He believed when he introduced Tawil to Papadopoulos that the former Trump aide had “good connections” in the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East.
[…] Mysterious encounters have become a theme for Papadopoulos, a 30-year-old energy consultant who joined the Trump campaign in early March 2016 after a stint on the Ben Carson campaign.
Papadopoulos, who lives in Chicago, has met with several key players in the Russia investigation.
In an interview in June with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Mangiante Papadopoulos described several “shady characters,” who she said approached her husband during and after the 2016 presidential campaign.
Without naming Tawil, she mentioned “someone we met in Mykonos, an Israeli person who flew to Mykonos to discuss business.” (read more)
Summary: George Papadopoulos and his wife Simone Mangiante approached in Greece by a known CIA/FBI operative, Charles Tawil. Mr. Tawil enlists George as a business consultant, under the auspices of energy development interests, and hands him $10,000 in cash to take back to the U.S. Upon arrival at the Dulles airport Robert Mueller had FBI agents waiting. Papadopoulos was stopped and searched; however, he never had the cash because he smartly left it in Greece with his lawyer. Further:
[W]hen he was arrested at Dulles Airport on July 27 after coming off a flight from Munich, prosecutors had no warrant for him and no indictment or criminal complaint. The complaint would be filed the following morning and approved by Howell in Washington.
And when prosecutors filed the complaint the next day they got a spoken order from Howell to seal it, but followed up with a written request that they could take to the magistrate in Alexandria, where they showed up almost an hour later than she expected.
All of it suggests something of a scramble, rather than a carefully prepared plan to take Papadopoulos into custody. (more)
The FBI who met Papadopoulos at the airport had no warrant, no indictment and no criminal complaint…. because they believed George would be carrying the evidence they would need to structure their legal leverage.
The FBI behavior became a scramble, and the DOJ needed their hastily constructed indictment to be sealed, because their initial leverage fell through. The $10,000 was a set up.
It is important again to note here that this activity took place in July 2017. Again, we note that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein WOULD HAVE TO HAVE BEEN notified of the airport operation and part of the decision-making for the DOJ rushed indictment.
See the FBI’s star fall from the sky
Every dream it ever spun was a lie
Here’s the one bitter lesson of the FBI’s history
It’s soul should no longer remain a mystery
So many stories to rearrange
What reality is reveling becomes ever more strange
And it has so many false faces
Any truth left in it erases
With the avalanche of all those lies
Dancing in its evermore criminal eyes!
Stupid question here:
On what basis is GP intercepted by agents? That is, suppose GP has $10K on his person; how do they KNOW this…as in, straight-faced “know” this? Had their sting worked, would that not finger the intermediary as an operative of the FBI? If so, on what basis are they “stinging” this guy? Are U.S. citizens allowed to be surveilled for prosecution overseas? I thought U.S. rights acknowledged by U.S. jurisdiction applied wherever the twain shall meet.
I’m wary of parallel construction here. That’s an end-run around civil rights. Judicial system should be heavy handed on such violators.
Dan Bongino covered this on one of his podcasts a few weeks ago. The Feds woke up a judge in the early hours of the morning to get a “PC warrant” (Probable Cause) in order to intercept GP as he arrived at the airport that morning.
Bongino explained how incredibly rare it is for the FBI to arrest anyone on PC. Street beat cops do it all the time (e.g. they see somebody punch someone, or doing drugs), but in the world of the FBI, the investigation is nearly always done first. Then, the person is arrested.
However, for some reason, the Feds could not wait to arrest GP. Hence, they literally work up a judge and went with a PC warrant.
Anyhow, that is the legal process that was used. They DID have a right to stop GP as they had that warrant.
Now, how they were able to convince a judge, that’s a good question.
And, why were they in such a rush? Another good question.
Possible answers include: The judge is a lib who doesn’t care about real civil rights for non-lib people. And, the Feds were in a rush as they *knew* GP would have $10k on his person and this would give them leverage on the guy.
The FBI relies on judges believing them so I have no doubt they made us some “Russia” $hit and that’s all it took. They thought they had the goods on him, but he left “the goods” in Greece.
Ken, you explained Bongino’s podcast very well. It is well worth the time for all to hear it. As I mentioned upthread, I don’t recall that podcast #, but his archive explains the show topics very well. Go have a listen folks.
as ken said
but also
….. by ditching the $10k in Greece (where he left it with his lawyer) Papa D proved to be able to outwit them. My personal take on this is that they were absolutely sure he would have the $ on him when he re-entered the U.S. at that point it turned into a real cluster. Someone at FBI hq was NOT happy when they found out he didn’t have the $ with him.
So, when is Mueller and Rosenstein going to be arrested?
10 years after never
When they die and stand before God.
This is all well and good, but when the hell do we get to the part where the bogus case against Michael Flynn gets exposed and his plea gets tossed?
I agree that letting Mueller stew in his own corrupt juice is brilliant strategy, but I’m getting anxious about Flynn.
The next scheduled hearing is Dec, IIRC.
AFTER the midterms, when either Mueller withdraws plea agreement, and drops charges, or Flynn withdraws, and calls on mueeler for brady violation, with holding exculpatory info.
At which point, Judge ellis drops charges, refers muellrr and team for disbarrment, and Flynn sues the crap out of mueller.
So, I am expecting mueller will drop charges, after midterm and before Dec. hearing.IMHO
Flynn will be exonerated. Do you think there have been some horrific FF events recently? When Flynn is exonerated, there will be radioactive SHTF.
I keep going over in my head why Socialism. What does it really achieve to drive everyone into poverty and mad in our cages. Is it so they can eventually shoot us all like dogs?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s just a mental disorder.
Nah, just to watch us die out slowly and painfully. But… it isn’t socialism, it’s totalitarian feudalism with the appearance of “socialism/communism” to help the useful idiots maintain their attention and bloodlust to see the productive Americans raped of their resources and those poor needy bastards in need of them get their “fair share”.
Never mind that those poor needy bastards are generational welfare leeches. That doesn’t matter in the scheme of things… it doesn’t fit the plan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The ideology is the illusion, wether its ‘communism’ or ‘islamism’, the political or religious mumbo jumbo (both are/have elements of both) but its really just globalist elitism.
totalitarian feudalism puts it well
Is it “feudalism” and so on.
Yes, it is feudalism but it also simply the human condition. Humans seek status and form hierarchies. Position in the hierarchy empowers them to express their natural human greed and selfishness through officially-approved forms of lies and violence. This is human history and it will never change.
Of course, as with any set of qualities or attributes, the presence of this “will to power” varies between individuals and across populations, so different people are less driven by these factors than are others. Personally, for example I have little such ambition. But of course, if I lived in more precarious times, my personality might be otherwise.
Resource availability is an important context for these issues.
The modern era – that is, the fossil fuel era – has produced such an abundance of wealth that the battle for status has allowed those at the bottom of first world countries to live materially high quality lives. This has somewhat clouded the reality that we still live – as human always have – in a miasma of lies and propaganda and under a constant threat of violence. This still remains the reality of the human condition.
As cheap fossil fuels continue to disappear, and as modernity and its comforts and assumptions disappear along with the cheap oil, we will certainly see a return to much more recognizably “Medieval” values, behaviors, and social organizations.
Power/Control
Exactly. i had a husband all about power and control. Sneaky though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too. This is the same sort of mentality working itself out on a larger scale.
I just read a very interesting book called “An Onslaught of Spears: The Danish Conquest of England”. What is the personality of someone who wishes to be a king, an earl, a warlord and will scheme, betray, poison, slaughter, and ultimately stand atop of a hill of any number of bodies anywhere for his own self-aggrandisement?
He who will do this will become a lord and will rule. He who will not must be satisfied to pull a plough. That, again, is simply part of the human condition.
The lords of the Dark Ages had children and they in turn had children. They believe that they were born and bred to rule and maybe they were. At the very least, we can be sure that those genes have not failed to be passed on to modern times.
What do you think Soros and Hillary and even Trump believe? They all believe in their own destiny and their perhaps Divine Right to rule. On a personal level, this is a very unattractive personality type, as you seem to well know. But it also seems that good guys really do usually finish last.
Perhaps good guys and gals finish last bc we are taught that we must be somehow ashamed of it. Bill Whittle calls progressive agenda the politics of envy. Envy is a very violent emotion if you think about it. Envy hates those who have whatever it is that they don’t (wealth, accomplishment, beauty, smarts, etc.) and take it from them and destroy them. But this type of agenda has to be done subtly in our sophisticated culture. From what ive gleaned from others and my own observations, it usually takes until the target is nearly done in before they realize what has been happening. I think thats why it took so long for us to get DJT and why many battered spouses stay for decades. Like the proverbial frog in the pot coming to the slow realization that it is in danger just moments before fatal exposure and being just barely able to get out.
As far as nice and last going together…IMHO we have been taught that it is noble and even godly to hide our light under a bushel. The exact opposite is true. Being who you are, shining in all your gifts, talents and abilities is not bragging or prideful any more than a lamp illuminating a room is prideful. It is just doing what it was always meant to do. It is Satan’s undermining of Christians in this way that has now extended to become so called white guilt.
What would it be like if Superman was convinced that Clarke Kent was his true identity and that he had to suppress being Superman because it was so unfair to mere earthlings? What if Superman was made.to feel guilty for being Superman? Would he wear kryptonite on a chain daily just to assuage his super guilt and be more equal to his envious haters? A ridiculous scenario to be sure!
But that is what has happened to many amazing and talented people individually and collectively as We the People. It has to stop before its too late.
Finally, it is a gross and inappropriate oversimplification to group george Soros, Hillary Clinton and President Trump together. Being confident and comfortable in your strengths and talents does not make you a bad person (see abovementioned).
Because the elite do quite well while the dregs wallow in servitude. . . . . . except the prospective dregs don’t know it yet because they’ve been sold on a utopian paradise that doesn’t exist.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Power/Control
“so they can eventually shoot us all like dogs?”
Pretty much so. you have to realize that many of these “elites” think that there are too many people on the planet. so they want to cull a billion or two out, leaving themselves and enough peasants to cater to them. Searching “population control” on this site will give you a wealth of information.
Mr. Depopulation is the most prominent joint between the old families and the new “Soros and allies” group; His father was president of Planned Parenthood and he himself has donated $20M to it
“…“Bill Gates is obsessed with over-population. He produces vaccines, and he has personally put forward 2.5 billion dollars to spread vaccines across the world. The biggest part of his vaccine project includes most regions of Africa, and he is the man behind Monsanto as the most prominent shareholder of the company. A company which produces genetically modified crops for third world countries. Why genetically modified? Good question.” …”
https://ellacruz.org/2018/01/30/mr-depopulation-is-the-most-prominent-joint-between-the-old-families-and-the-new-soros-and-allies-group-his-father-was-president-of-planned-parenthood-and-he-himself-has-donated-2/
LikeLiked by 3 people
“…why Socialism.”
____
Socialism appeals to the control freaks who want to enslave us and give the govt total control over our lives.
Socialism appeals to slackers who want the govt to give them everything for ‘free’.
Slackers also like the idea of punishing the achievers who make them look bad.
Then there are the people who believe the false rhetoric about how ‘great’ socialism is…without bothering to look around the world at how badly socialism has failed, in every country that has tried it.
There really are no ‘good reasons’ for embracing socialism.
That’s why the people pushing it have to lie so much about it.
“Then there are the people who believe the false rhetoric about how ‘great’ socialism is…without bothering to look around the world at how badly socialism has failed, in every country that has tried it.”
That reminds me of that famous quote from the 2008 election, “We were the ones we have been waiting for.” Don’t you know, Socialism has just not been administered by the right people?
LikeLiked by 2 people
More like “WE are the ones our mothers WARNED us about!”
Yep, I remember that “the ones we’ve been waiting for” statement.
It was…chilling.
I think Ozero was referring to the generation of indoctrinated useful idiots, that the media and schools have brainwashed to believe their lies.
>I keep going over in my head why Socialism. What does it really achieve to drive everyone into poverty and mad in our cages.<
The elites benefit from Socialism as is the way of all socialist countries, the middle class is wiped out and there are only very rich and very poor. That's what they are trying to do to us.
We are no longer suspicious cat, we now angwy cat.
Socialism is just a stepping stone to the end game: communism. Yes, the point is to kill the useful idiot socialists, once the fascist communist class takes power. That is how it always works and will work the next time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
POWER. They are unable to control the masses unless they destroy the means by which we are able to keep that power in check. Thats why they MUST have control…over healthcare, over our earned income, over our businesses and our economy, over our basic rights to free speech and to bear arms, and ultimately using the judiciary as a detour to subvert the legislative powers WE THE PEOPLE enable by sending our elected officials to Washington to represent us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Scripture has the answer.
Just read the first three chapters, Genesis 1-3.
[The rest tells how all this ends!]
The platform is to reduce worldwide population by several billion. To save the Earth.
Isn’t it to steal everything we own and enslave us?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Curry was right – it’s WIFEY that gave Papadop stereo vision on all this stuff. BOOM. The rats are NAKED. He-and-she are seeing it, too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“it’s WIFEY that gave Papadop stereo vision on all this stuff.”
Well then, both of them were working together as designed.
Ephesians 5:31 For this cause shall a man leave his father and mother, and shall be joined unto his wife, and they two shall be one flesh.
32 This is a great mystery: but I speak concerning Christ and the church.
33 Nevertheless let every one of you in particular so love his wife even as himself; and the wife see that she reverence her husband.
The man is the head (of the family unit) and the wife is the neck (the neck controls where the head looks).
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have had a huge disappointment today, so mood is down which makes it difficult to remain hopeful. But i agree with For Eyes in that for all the sunlight the Deep State has managed to hold the line. Remember they are fighting for their survival. I think they believe they can save their institutions by unloading the ones we know about and promising they wont let it happen again. Until the next obama gets elected.
Everyone is waiting for the midterms. If Dems win either branch, business as usual. If repubs win, scramble. The retirements of repub swamp creatures i think was a sacrifice a way to throw the game to the dems and let the repubs maintain the illusion that they are a viable opposition party. Its all been a big kabuki dance. We caught on in 2016…whether too larre or not remains to be seen.
Without retirements this would be a slam dunk. The retirees are the pawns in the deep state attemp to save itself. If hillary had won they wouldnt have retired because she would had had IRS CIA FBI DOJ as weapons agsinst the crass middkke class (us). Think lois lerner vs tea party in 2014.
Anyway wanted to get thuus off my chest. May be way off but i think yhe retirements were a strategic move by the deep state to save itself from us. Its not POTUS they hate and fear…its us.
As i said really down tonight so might be totally off base.
I’ve felt the same in regards to all those retiring.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My take on the retirements is the same as my take on the large number of CEOs resigning in the last 2 years. They were given an option: remove yourself now & you get to keep your ill gotten gains, or we will prosecute you and you go to jail when the big ugly hits.
That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.
Yy4 u,;
Sorry your down, I am optimistic.
The part of your post I agree with is;
“Its not POTUS they hate and fear, its US.”
Which means we are getting BACK to where we SHOULD be. In some countries, the people fear the Govt., in America the govt. SHOULD fear the people.
Because WE, THE PEOPLE have the power, but ONLY if, collectively, we USE it.
“Term limits? Don’t need no stinkin term limits. Just need to vote the barstuds out!”
Interesting. I do think they found ,”safer” gigs that pay well. I think of the purposeful and ignorant statement Paul Ryan made recently about anchor babies. He is not that stupid. But he IS that deceptive and arrogant. I think the statement was made for his new employers whoever they are. It was also to test his influence and prove his bonafides to the #nevertrumpers. Who knows. He might end up as the token “republican” on CNN (actually, I think that will be flake) or is going to K Street.
Note on Ryan. I started putting pieces together after seeing videos on The Swamp Facebook page. Newer republican members of Congress making videos on how things really work in DC. The way rep Massie describes him is as an authoritarian tyrant sold out to lobbyists who rewrite the bills for Ryan to present. The new guys were pushing back which would cause more to. I think Ryan knew to get out while he had what he thinks is some public credibility. I don’t think the #nevertrumpers understand they are viewed as deceivers, unprincipled and traitors by many. They lied to get elected. They never had any intention to fight for what they ran on. The left loves them.
Thinking of you and praying it will get better whatever it is, some silver lining, something unexpected, some danger averted, some worse thing pushed away…
LikeLiked by 2 people
So very sorry about your disappointment today…
Regarding the retirements in Congress, we may never know. What we do know is that our President LOVES America and is striving daily to do what is best for us! Keep focused on the good.
I heard a sermon once that said, “Even when we make the wrong decisions, as long as our motives are truthful, they can be turned to be right”!
Pray and persevere… God is never in a hurry.
Don’t be down. Papadopoulos’ wife is lifting him up and lifting our spirits too.
A couple of things. Please refresh my memory, what did he lie about?
I thought the FBI did not tape conversations? That’s one of the stunning revelations I came away with from the Strozk questioning, that they relied on their memory.
Why didn’t Popadopoulos not mention the $10,000 sooner?
How many FBI agents have been involved (and still are) in the dirty handed manipulations of citizens, and said nothing when they could have?
This whole thing is the story of a lifetime. Not only will none of the media outlets properly report on this but our #1 law enforcement agency has been front and center of the total lawlessness. Never can the FBI return to the reputation they once had.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In general: they asked him whether he met Mifsud BEFORE or AFTER joining the Trump campaign. I think he said before, which, apparently, not true. He was just on Fox a couple days ago where he described this (briefly)… he said that he was trying to deflect from his relationship to the Trump campaign. Small dark room. Lightbulb. Dirty ashtray. That sorta thing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Correct. NEVER speak to LEO’s that have shown that they are dishonorable.
Talk to the FBI as often as you like, but only ever say one word: Lawyer.
What was PapaD charged with? From the Politico article:
“he was being charged with lying to the FBI in a January 2017 interview about his contacts with pro-Russia advocates and with obstruction of justice for shutting down his Facebook account one day after a follow-up interview with the FBI in February.”
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/12/04/george-papadopoulos-arrest-fbi-277760
Are you kidding me? The offense included shutting down his Facebook account? Perhaps PapaD’s Facebook account included something contrary to his testimony, but don’t you think the FBI would already have gotten such evidence? Perhaps PapaD un-friended the FBI and they got pissed.
Take note that shutting down your Facebook account can be considered obstruction of justice. Apparently only the FBI, and not you, can wipe your social media.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lying to the FBI is only a crime for some people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone forgot to say that to Dr. Ford.🙄
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is why you should NEVER talk to the FBI.
1000 percent right. The FBI is corrupt to its core, top to bottom and side to side. And somehow, the Agency manages to be consistently incompetent at the same time. The P-Dop escapades prove that quite well.
Strangest thing…FBI let Hillary lie and wipe her server. Why do they like her so much? They aspire to be like Hillary?
During one of his recent interviews Papadopoulos made the point I have stressed after reading his final charges and plea. It’s very simple and helps to bolster the point Sundance is making.
Papadapoulis wondered why was he first interviewed on January 27, 2017 about Professor Misfud and other related matters when he was the reason they started the entire scam a YEAR earlier. His sentence even states his misstatements allowed the Professor Milsfud to slip away.
If Papadopoulos is the reason the entire scam began in late July 2016….The FBI would have known everything about not only Professor Mifsud( they did) ….but Papadapoulis as well….It’s all a cover, just like the 10,000 dollars.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Without an independent counsel to investigate the investigators, this goes away if the libs take the House. They are clearly trying to run out the clock. They have more important things to do like impeach Trump and Kavanaugh.
The clock is just about run out. Election day is 5 days out!
No, the Senate can continue all their investigations… No matter what House does… may just take longer.
Remember, God is [still] sovereign!
“[W]hen he was arrested at Dulles Airport on July 27 after coming off a flight from Munich, prosecutors had no warrant for him and no indictment or criminal complaint.”
In other words, Papadop was kidnapped. Having known what he knows now, he should have resisted. Did they even read him his miranda rights?
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Feds had a Probably Cause warrant. Bongino covered this on his podcast a few weeks ago.
How could Trey Gowdy have stated that Mueller is honorable? What a bunch of BS. These jackasses are like the keystone cops; accept thiese shadow/ deep state unconstitutional antics are not very damn funny. The corruption and illegality makes me sick. When they are caught they claim evidence is a secret. It is protected, or they lost it/ can’t find it. Something might get revealed that is classified, or who’s gonna make me testify? It just goes on and on. We need citizen oversight . Our branches of government with their myriad of secret agencies and revolving door ties to mega corporations are all as corrupt as hell. Consolidate and/ eliminate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It was a splendid mouse trap..
But, alas!
There was no mouse.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The whole thing sounds cheesy to me.
Sometimes, if your careless, when you go to set a mousetrap, IT catches you.
And it hurts!
Mueller is one bad dude. Was just starting to read this 48-page document about him that Louie Gobmert wrote last spring. It begins with these words: “Rober Mueller has a long and sordid history of illicitly targeting innocent people that is a stain upon the legacy of American jurisprudence. He lacks the judgement and credibility to lead the prosecution of anyone.” It is unreal. I trust Louie completely.
https://1zwchz1jbsr61f1c4mgf0abl-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Gohmert_Mueller_UNMASKED.pdf
LikeLiked by 9 people
Gohmert, not Gobmert!!—-sorry about typing with fat fingers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, it's a doc worth saving!
Wray???? A leader???? Anyone who would make the statement ‘these were not hoax devices’ a leader? Stop covering your ass, George!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it’s projection. Papadopolous NEEDS for Wray to be a man of honor. He may regret that tweet but I wouldn’t read anything more into it.
Patience, grasshopper. Many of us bought into the inter-galactic 1024-D chess theories before time and common sense manifested their Q-pidity….
“Director Wray looks like a true leader and a man of honor.”
Odd thing to tweet at this point in time. Too many know better.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very weird comment, almost kinda ?sarc?…kinda like flashing ur hi-beam…kinda like "one ping only" Captain Ramius,… kinda "two if by sea". Hmmmmmmm
George is just now becoming aware of what has happened to him. We know the DEPTH OF IT because Sundance, Bongino, and others have enlightened us from the beginning
Probably wishful thinking, but he could actually know something we don't know but can't say, or he thinks he knows something.
"Looks like"? As in, a false front?
Just like Trump complemented Nelly Ohr's looks while misspelling her name, Papadopoulos complements Wray on what he "looks like". Both expose the incongruity, the fake people.
You can almost guarantee two things 1) there are transcriptions of the FBI audio surveillance and 2) we’ll NEVER see or hear them or they will be lost.
That be like a police lock up a person they don’t like without a crime, then during the interview charge him for a lie
LikeLiked by 2 people
And because their policy is to not record anything, but instead use written reports, they do it all with no proof. You can’t lose if you are in the FBI. A criminal’s paradise!
A couple of days ago there was a thread on Papadopoulos and his explanation of his work in Israel/Cyprus. At the time I dug around a bit and found a lot of evidence of Victoria Nuland (Clinton State Dept) visits in Cyprus. There was offshore oil israeli oil deal which was renegotiated 2015 after what looked like strong-arming. (posted more details on that thread, if you are interested)
And remember Nuland was “busy” in Ukraine too–where Obama administration was opposing former Russian ally president. It just smells to high heaven and given other Russian/Ukrainian components of Spygate, my bet would be that the cash came from the crooked deals with Ukraine.
It would be interesting to find out if the new name here–Tawil–has ties to Nuland or some of these other nasty folks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m wondering why anyone who is serious has dealings with a 30-year-old “energy consultant” – is he a prodigy? Being a consultant usually means a person has a lot of experience in a field.
My guess is Papadopoulos was/is a player/climber of sorts who looks to inject himself in situations/deals and such with “connections”. Ergo short stint in Trump campaign. (He was an intern in Hillary’s state dept, too) My guess is he was targeted as a potential useful idiot. Think of his timeline, who he met with, what he took on. He was being groomed to be a useful idiot. The real question is why Tawil gave him 10,000. In cash! For what? It’s bizarrely too obvious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The GP thing is interesting but the Whitey Bolger thing has really got me spooked. It seems so blatantly like a planned hit. The guy didn’t last 24 hours in his “new home”. It was a fitting end for Bolger but the thought that it may have been an FBI operation is beyond chilling. Hope some intrepid true journalists follow up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mueller ran Bulger as a federal informant while Mueller was Assistant US Attorney in Boston. See the Gohmert report up thread. Cleaning up a loose end, or the Italians settling an old score? Both?
Land of the free..
Has anyone kept track of all the paid spies (foreign and domestic), confidential informants, employees of DOJ, FBI, CIA, State Dept.; New York and DC judges, who have played some role in the entire Obama/Lynch/Comey/Rosenstein/Mueller criminal fiasco against Trump, his family, his campaign, and his administration? We could have built the friggin’ wall more than once. Maybe they should be rounded up to take on that labor to compensate America for their utter treachery.
Now THAT would be a painting I’d LOVE to see! Sorry, forgot his name, the painter doing the great paintings of DJT, etc. in a boat in the,swamp?
Do one with hillary, bill chelsea, comey, lynch, brennan, mccabe, strok, etc., etc. Down in the Sonora desert, breaking rock and building a BIG, beautiful WALL!
Yes! Very uplifting…for them…and us…
At this point, it seems that Mueller is an active part of the co up group rather than a chosen willingly useful idiot patsy
Trump should completely abolish the FBI, fire everyone, rename it, and then rebuild it with people from outside DC who are not career bureaucrats. It is too corrupt to merely reorganize. It needs to be abolished and rebuilt from the ground up.
This rot is deep and high. Check this out.
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/413854-silence-of-the-lambs-the-deafening-quietude-of-the-fisa-court-and-john
“And that begs the question: What do the FISC judges and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, the ultimate judicial disciplinarian, think about what happened?”
“The FISC is one of the only courts in America where the accused gets no representation, and the public gets no visibility. For that reason, the DOJ and FBI are supposed to be held to a higher standard of making sure judges see “the good, the bad and the ugly” about evidence so the court can protect the accused.”
“But a troubling whisper has begun inside the Justice Department. “FISAs aren’t required to include exculpatory evidence,” one official told me on background in a recent text message.
That emerging sentiment should alarm all of us, no matter our political stripe.“
Jeff Sessions is bad enough. Catastrophic, in fact. But, think of Justice Roberts ignoring the real problem. He has concerned me for quite a while over other issues.
The FISA system is not a good system. It is prone to all sorts of abuse and then the abuses are kept secret for “security”. That’s why I disagreed with Nunes and Trump when they reauthorized it. Rand Paul was on the right side here.
Yup. The arguments are, regarding NSA database, “if we don’t have one, our enemies will.”
Fisa court ‘argument’ ” there are LAYERS of safeguards in place”
And big ugly shows those safeguards only work, if the people in the jobs at the various levels are honorable, and they weren’t.
The countervailing argument is ” absolute power corrupts absolutely”, and :those who would TRY to ‘exchangr’liberty for security, will end up with neither!”
NO system of safeguards can be effective, due to human nature. We have an honorable man in the W.H., and we know this cause his enemies, in an attempt to bring him down, whatever the cost, so VERY motivated, have found NOTHING.
And yet how many, in theirvposts, have suggested goose/gander; that DJT, as POTUS, ought to use/abuse the system, to,..for instance bring down the Clantons?
“The ends justify means”, its argued. How tempting to use NSA database, to save America from that criminal enterprise!
Its NOT ‘just’, or even primarily the Fisa court, thats just (supposedly) the lock on the door to the treasure room, which is database.
And, like every other lock, it only keeps honest people honest.
It amazes me that anyone would ever speak to the FBI. Just don’t do it. If you are issued a subpoena then claim the 5th all day. Worked for Loretta Lynch. I have had a few occasions where I dealt with them and have have never trusted the FBI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely agree. In fact, this far reaching scandal and information about the FBI finally coming out is not going to help them in investigations that are unrelated. I feel no ethical obligation to cooperate with them in anything. They have no compunction using process crimes on people in order to go after others. Therefore, one date or time you get wrong in an informal interview could ruin your life and family if they decide to use it as “lying” to a federal agent. It’s Soviet in nature. Such power unchecked!
(1) I don’t quite get the $10,000 declaration either. If Papa spent any of it, he would be below the limit, unless there are some other payments George has not mentioned yet. Also, he could have possibly declared it.
(2) You don’t need to mark the bills. Sure if they were marked, it would show a sting for sure. But not having them marked doesn’t prove the opposite as they could have just photographed them instead.
(3) Strange that Papa is swinging from the fences in Twitter versus just paying a detective or the like to examine the cash (before going public). This is just another example of coffee boy actions.
(4) It is strange how he was arrested at the airport.
(5) Also, it is strange that his sentence’s fine was exactly $10,000 also.
3); who says he hasn’t had the bills examined? Coffee boy actions,…I don’t know. There probably are a lot of people who would have put the $ in their luggage, NOT declared it, at customs OR to the IRS, and figured it was an easy 10 grand, tax free.
These clowns tried it, cause in their experience, its worked before.
SHUT IT DOWN.
The *whole* thing, top to bottom, is corrupt. The CIA is *FAR* beyond any Constitutional mandate. The CIA should be disbanded forthwith and its duties and responsibilities relegated to the DIA. The FBI and DOJ has been reduced to a criminal cabal willfully and knowingly engaged in *seditious conspiracy*; to engage in activity to overthrow a duly-elected President of the United States and trigger a Constitutional Crisis. NONE of that is hyperbole. It actually happened.
This is a full-blown Constitutional Crisis and there had better be heads rolling over this. We had better see overseas CIA assets tried and convicted in Military Tribunals and US actors had better see charges tossed against them. The more and more stuff comes out about this whole scheme the less and less I have faith in our entire justice system.
No wonder why Rep Matt Gaetz said that the DOJ wants to bury this because they don’t want to be prosecuted for crimes that they’ve committed. The FISA abuse was bad enough but as we further descend into the abyss as more information is released I’m convinced that the whole thing needs to be taken down to its rotten frame and rebuilt entirely.
I have to say I’m completely, utterly dismayed to find this article here, of all places, falling for the fraud that Papadopoulos was ever anything other the a witting, knowing, willing plant whose primary mission was to frame members of the Trump campaign, and by association Donald Trump, with manufactured “Russia collusion” filth that Papadopoulos himself materially manufactured.
Anyone who hasn’t read this article should run, not walk, to read it all the way to the end:
“George Papadopoulos, Matthew Barzun, John Solomon, Dan Bongino, and Deep-State Lies”
https://chaletbooks.com/chaletreports/?p=2644
Papadopoulos was “arrested” to bring him in from the cold, and then of course he was given a slap on the wrist.
Sundance: Seriously? You falling for this Deep State fraud? What a way to end Halloween.
July 26 – Manafort morning raid.
July 27 – IG Horowitz and Rosenstein contact Mueller re Stroke/Page texts
July 27 – Priebus resigned. Kelly hired.
July 27 – FBI detains Papadopolous at airport before going through customs. No arrest warrant until next day.
July 28 – Papadopoulos prob cause charged. Sealed.
August 1 – FbI Director Christopher Wray confirmed
August 2 – Rosenstein expands scope of SC Mueller
August 4 – Sessions announces focused leak investigation
If the dates above are accurate, there’s another possible story line for the PapaD arrest…
Mueller learned of PapaD setup/ entrapment-related activity by reading the Strzok-Page text messages.
Sudden high risk exposure would trigger emergency response from Rosenstein and Mueller team.
The FBI actions at the airport were a last minute scramble to get PapaD situation under control.
Of great interest is the August 2nd scope change letter from Rosenstein to Mueller.
Here’s my guess. Papadopolpus was compromised (weapons dealing ties) and agreed to go along w this FBI scheme. He knew the leverage they’d have if he took that $10k and left it behind but moved forward playing dumb/going along. He had no idea originally how far this whole thing went in the beginning or how bad he’d get.
Hopefully he came forward w Intel to out others in an effort to exonerate himself to treason. We need people to testify to expose this coup.
It’s hard to believe this is really happening in America.
