Countermeasures and Questions…

Contextual Background HERE and Background HERE
♦Adverse Action: On March 15th, 2017 ODNI Dan Coats was confirmed. On March 16th, 2017 the ODNI instructed the FISA court clerk to provide him with the Carter Page FISA application (not the DOJ file version); which was delivered March 17th, 2017 to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI). [It was immediately leaked]
Question: Who would likely be in a position to request, demand or influence the ODNI to produce the FISA application? Most sensible, valid and likely answer would be: Gang-of-Eight oversight SSCI Chair Richard Burr/Vice-Chair Mark Warner.
♦Countermeasure: On April 26th, 2017, ODNI Dan Coats publicly releases a 99-page FISC opinion on systemic DOJ and FBI FISA-702(16)(17) abuse.
Question: Why? Why make the Rosemary Collyer report public? No-one was looking for it, and the statutory oversight of the report is the House Judiciary/House Intelligence.
♦Adverse Action: On November 30th, 2017, Michael Flynn accepted a plea deal with Robert Mueller; under very sketchy circumstances.
♦Countermeasure: Immediately thereafter, December 1st, then 2nd, then 3rd, and more on the 4th, a public release of Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages; information about their removal(s); along with information about Bruce Ohr (demotion 1) and wife Nellie Ohr connection to Fusion-GPS.
Question: Where did that initial mass push of information come from? Who released it? Why did they release it?
♦Adverse Action: Early February, 2018, media and democrats attack HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes over process for releasing “Nunes Memo”.
♦Countermeasure: February 9th, 2018, text messages between Senator Mark Warner and Lobbyist/Lawyer Adam Waldman, revealing conversations and intentions for secret contact with Christopher Steele are released to the public.
Question: Who released them? Who made them public? How do we find out about it? Why were they made public?
♦Adverse Action: June, 2018, DOJ outlines evidence of extensive document leaking from Senate Security Official James Wolfe. However, indictment downplays charges against James Wolfe, despite severity of cited and evidenced unlawful activity.
♦Countermeasure: July, 2018, Public FISA application release. Including a singularly unredacted FISC clerk date stamp (March 17th) within the release. That stamp connects the details of the Wolfe indictment evidence to the FISA court submission to the SSCI.
Question(s): #1. Why release the Carter Page FISA application at all? No-one was looking for it. The FISC isn’t foia-able; it was the easiest document to keep hidden under national security grounds; yet, it just appeared and was released. Why? Who released it?
#2. With all other dates redacted, why not redact the one date that connects the FISA to the Wolfe leak? Who made the decision to leave that key date visible?
♦Adverse Action: June 14, 2018, FBI downplays IG report on bias within institution. FBI Director Christopher Wray announces “no evidence of bias” in Clinton investigation.
♦Countermeasure: Release of the FISA application (July 21, 2018).
Question: Again, who released the FISA application? Why?
.
.
In short, what has always been puzzling; and in the bigger picture visible; is that the institutions are protecting themselves with “Adverse Action”. However, immediately following each adverse action, we see a mysterious countermeasure of sunlight from an unknown origin. And we never stop to ask: where does the sunlight comes from?
- How do we find out about the Mark Warner text messages?
- Who publicly released the Carter Page FISA application?
- Where did the four day flood of information (Dec 1st – 4th, 2017) about Lisa Page and Peter Strzok come from?
- Who released that Page/Strzok information to the media? Why?
- Who made the decision not to indict James Wolfe for leaking classified information?
- Who made the decision NOT TO redact the key FISC clerk stamp?
- Where is all of this “unofficial” evidence coming from?
We gleefully chew over all the details, but in the bigger picture – where is/was all of this public information, the countermeasures, the evidence that exposes the corruption, coming from?
….And oddly, there’s never been a visible sign any effort was made to stop the public countermeasure outflow.
More later.
Sundance working overnight – you must be on to something where you can’t sleep !
I was just going to say the same thing… something is up… first VSGPotus’ tweets, now this… hmmmm
Trump is rubbing off on him. He never sleeps either.
It is going to be exciting to see this information released. Eager to see it.
This has been an incredible enlightening period in our Country’s history. Patriots are working overtime.
Who needs Tom Clancy when you’ve got real life?
Agreed Annie, but this book is going to be the heaviest ever written when it finally concludes!
Wray looks more and more the buffoon. Replace him now.
As Jack Ryan used to say, “I love a mystery.”
I always enjoy the final chapter first!
Any time we start to get discouraged (illegal Broward/Palm Beach found questionable ballots), here comes Sundance to remind us that we are not alone and we have hope! Between Sundance and President Trump, we have HOPE and there will be CHANGE!
Agree Annie, it’s been a bad week and Sundance is shining some light to bring us out of the darkness.
I’m thinking Military involved in releases and seems trump eluded to something Obamao did to the Military that he will never forgive him for. Hmmmmmmm tick tock
I believe the military stepped in to save the Republic in the 2016 election. Donald Trump would be crazy to throw his hat in the ring, poking the bear so to speak, without tremendous backup. Did they recruit him to run in the first place?
Remember all those Generals, and ICE, and the largest police union in the country, ALL endorsing Trump in the weeks leading up to the election? And remember when time stood still, all those media types frozen in place, while *something* was going on during election night, when NOBODY would call a win for Trump; despite the obvious inevitability of this conclusion? Who was trying to steak these votes? And more importantly, who stopped them from doing so?
Yes, this all adds up to *something,* folks. Obama at the time was in obvious distress, he floated the idea of martial law AND an EU army to “train our first responders.” Now WHY would Obama want or need someone else’s army?
President Trump is now in France and Macron again mentions the EU army? Trump skipped Macron’s symposium on Nationalism vs The New World Order? Something is brewing here. I’ve intuited this from the very beginning.
‘We the people’ are taking back our country, folks. I can feel it with every fiber of my being. The free world is watching and praying along with us. And who, exactly, will attempt to stop us?
It’s no accident POTUS Trump constantly reinforces his love and support for our military and law enforcement. They will have his back.
Think it was more than just defunding the military. POTUS was angry and quick to slam wife of X-President BO.
Simply awesome Sundance 👍 love the dot connecting, cant wait for the continuation. I enjoy your smart assessments a lot 😊✨
Forgot to ask (and afraid) did Deven Nunes lose his seat?
He kept his seat.
awesome news!
YES!!
These appear to be coming from someone in the DOJ IG office
Horowitz?
EZer Cohen Watnick
SURELY… not Rosenstein? gulp…
We have a saying in Australia, ‘wouldn’t be dead for quids’ meaning what a great time to be alive.
The ongoing shenanigans and the fantastic work of Sundance et al to expose it are like nothing I have ever experienced. The most heinous abuse of power in world political history one one side and some patriotic bloggers on the other.
History making in every way.
This may be the last chance saloon for a peaceful resolution. Prayers be with patriots.
All I know is that Whitaker has them scared. Really scared. Whoever is leaking the goods on the Deep State traitors is probably aligned with this guy. These are the DOJ/FBI white hats. Control of the Senate is going to determine whether these white hats will prevail and that is why the Deep staters are flat out manufacturing ballots to steal senate races.
And why President Trump is furious.
One has to ask why Gov. Rick Scott didn’t remove Brenda Snipes. And one also has to wonder why Pam Bondi hasn’t indicted her. She has been committing felonies for two decades.
One word: Cowardice. She’s close with the Clintons, and the Clintons have a body count.
I’ve been asking myself some of those questions. At first I believed the adverse was part of the theater but I’ve come to realize as Sundance points out that it’s the swamp’s effort to protect itself.
Mr. Clean has been getting dirty.
It’s coming from Rod Rosenstein.
Why has no one other than Andrew McCabe been charged with anything? And McCabe is is only charged with lying to the Inspector General. I see sedition, lying to a court, obstruction of justice, interfering with a an investigation, lying to Congress just for starters.
Crickets.
Rod Rosenstein is the dispatcher of all those in the DOJ and FBI driving the mentioned criminals getaway cars.
The Witch-hunt continues and now in Your Face Election Thievery! The Obama years ushered in SICK BAD policies of 3rd World tactics after W’s Election Reforms dismantled HARD COPY verification! How will the 2020 vote be counted??? Do the current UNIPARTY APPARATUS care? Release Rosenstein Redacto Post Dated Memo today!!!
Remember the name Jack Gilliom. Don’t bother Googling his name. He’s too stealthy.
” – where is/was all of this public information, the countermeasures, the evidence that exposes the corruption, coming from?”
Why, it is “Q”, of course. Who else would it be? (/sarc)
Deep State Think Tank Black Ops uses point and maneuvers, weights and countermeasures too. Sometimes they develop a narrative series based on game theory to keep the People happy. Go back and review: They have not released anything before 2017! This is because Vault 7 was released and The Coup was caught in process! As long as Mueller Witch-hunt continues, nothing happens. This whole Election Stealing is Deep State protecting Mueller! The question is will sitting Republican Governors allow this to happen in their states! Any vote in Arizona or Florida is now not worth toilet paper!! Digital Elections can’t be verified 48 hour later…they put in 30 minute count deadlines to LIMIT the Fake Vote Tallies!
Interesting.
Soros hackable voting terminals. Which states elections are controlled by this billionaire globalist?
The Deep State rats have definitely got pissed about this stuff getting out when they didn’t want it out.
Jim Jordan pretty much point blank said Rosenstein was behind those e-mails being hidden that were finally released being hidden all that time despite the IG having already turned them over. He said that when questioning the IG about the Clinton report. The ones that showed they had it out for Trump.
Sundance thank you for all your work. Our first reaction might be that our beloved Pres could never be impeached. But this Swamp is deeper and wider than we ever imagined and the greed of our House and Senate (UniParty) could very well override the continuance of our Republic as we know it. Always … Follow The Money.
[FTA: …And oddly, there’s never been a visible sign any effort was made to stop the public countermeasure outflow.]
IMHO, ANY visible effort to stop public countermeasure outflow would draw ADVERSE public attention to the adverse action and its corresponding countermeasure. So of course the media whores protect their Deep State criminal pimps.
If it’s not reported, it didn’t happen. That strategy has worked well. Until now.
Another related IMHO comment re: including Michael Flynn’s photo in this article.
What’s up with the Flynn sentencing? How can Mueller leave that unresolved and issue a report? I don’t think he can. He and his fools are exposed and there is no way out. That would explain Flynn’s counsel’s acceptance of SC motions to postpone.
That wold also suggest Flynn did set up the most devastating counter-intel operation ever. He was willing to sacrifice in the short term to gain in the long term. Just like the democrat he was. He used their own playbook against them.
I think that is being delayed because they know McCabe had 302’s altered and that is going to come out. I doubt he ever gets sentenced.
There is a plan by somebody. Otherwise why was this EO signed 20 months ago?
“Executive Order 13775 signed on February 9, 2017, the order changes the line of succession for the Department of Justice (DOJ)”.
This allows POTUS to appoint Whitaker instead of Rosenstein as acting AG
Perhaps not, Milton. Obama changed the order of DOJ succession right before Obama left office. Pres Trump changed the order of succession back to the way the order of DOJ succession had been before Obama changed it.
13 Jan 2017 – Executive Order — Providing an Order of Succession Within the Department of Justice https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2017/01/13/executive-order-providing-order-succession-within-department-justice
You type faster than I.
Link to above EO. Note also this EO rescinds the one obama signed a week before he left office. There are 3113 page views of this EO as of early this morning.
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/02/14/2017-03116/providing-an-order-of-succession-within-the-department-of-justice
Link to rescinded order is below.
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/01/19/2017-01487/providing-an-order-of-succession-within-the-department-of-justice
The big change I see is in which US Attorneys are in the succession. The question would be why?
I understand and appreciate linear arguments. Thanks Sundance.
Probably stating the obvious, I know, but just trying to hang on to Sundance’s coattails as he guides us on this crazy ride through the swamp war.
I think SD is fleshing out what he described in a previous post, “Snorkel Extensions”…
There has been a silent, almost invisible, battle. On one side you have an unified force of executive branch and legislative branch officials (across both political parties), intent on preserving federal institutions; and willing to go beyond legal and constitutional limits to protect those institutions by intentionally hiding systemic and institutional corruption. And on the other side there is a sub-level of patriots who have been engaged in countermeasures for each corrupt activity; and it is all about to become very public.
Exciting times!
Why is Sundance convinced “it is all about to become very public”? Has the appt. of Whitaker and the Deep State’s reaction to that appt. simply led Sundance to draw that conclusion OR does Sundance have inside info that has told him that?
It wasn’t even 24 hours after the election and Trump’s been manning battle stations and broadsiding the MSM. This is The Big Ugly, the “storm after the calm” and seeing what happened with the rampant fraud in this election there’s only one pathway that I can see for him to get re-elected with a Congressional supermajority he needs to save the Republic. And that is to nuke the DNC from orbit with so much political ordinance that come Nov 2020 there won’t be anything left but a smoking crater.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Add removing the Money from Their enablers and maybe Trials for Treason for a large swath of the Uniparty.
It makes one wonder if some sort of Rudy G/ RICO style thing may be coming.
For months, the speculation has been about Rudy G….he shows up and AAG Indict Hillary/Beastmode is here.
Money will be a part (especially foreign money), voter fraud (the old Stealth Jeff guy had an interesting article on the Fed now involved in voter fraud), and Spygate.
The money is crucial.
All my experience fighting to expose municipal corruption finds its roots in federal agendas fueled by federal funds/grants, protected by fed based regulations/precedent. Cover and misinformation provided by local media in sync with national-corporate media
Federal funding and activism is their basic MO to bend local governments to their will. How do you think they built all those sanctuary cities in the first place?
Weird doublespeak coming from Rosenstein. The day Whitaker was appointed, the NYT wrote that:
“Inside the Justice Department, senior officials, including Rod J. Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, have viewed Mr. Whitaker with intense suspicion. ”
And late friday we have Rosenstein quoted by CNN:
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Friday hailed acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker as a “superb” choice to fill the role even as Whitaker’s past statements have prompted questions about his impartiality toward special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
“I think he’s a superb choice for attorney general,” Rosenstein told a small group of reporters gathered outside of an investiture ceremony for US Attorney Zachary Terwilliger in Alexandria, Virginia. “He certainly understands the work, understands the priorities of the department.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
got this off Lawrende tribes twitter They are all celebrating how Rosenstein punked Whitaker Meanwhile see this next Twitter link of How rosenstein just got trapped leaking while being so arrogant . https://twitter.com/WMALDC/status/1061042080821272582
Maybe we don’t need to know because maybe if we knew they would have to kill us all ,I don’t need to know and I don’t know ( just in case John O Brennan is reading this ) I just except the sunlight and connect the dots thats my job corn picker and dot connecter ,I use a “it pertains to correlation” gear in my search engine for that , I drive mine in standard shift.
I think the gloves are already off. We are already considered collateral damage, which is what these globalists from *within* are trying so hard to keep under wraps. UN Agenda 21.
We are the front lines in the battle to save our Republic. We are like the Amish clanging our warning bells. Deep State has no time for us OR for our Republic. They will act nomatter what we do.
Rosenstein had the only whitewater conviction, ex-gov of Arkansas Jim Guy Tucker and James and Susan Mcdougal. He also knew Hillary Clinton perjured herself because he was the one to question her. Ken Starr recently admitted he refused to go there but thought she perjured herself.
If Hillary would have won the presidency, Rosenstein’s public career would have been over. He knows how the Clinton’s operate better than anyone. He is also a conservative. I think Obama kept him in to keep a check on Clinton.
That’s why Sessions brought him in and he kept the reins on the Mueller investigation. Huber is a distraction, Rosenstein is operating in plain sight and really the only person that could authorize the release of this info.
Pretty obvious to me, he is going to be the next attorney general too.
I should call you crazy…..but I think back to every time Meuller indicted some nobody Russian, Rod was always there to throw cold water on it by saying, “No evidence these Russians influenced a single vote”
Who knows….
So now we’re supposed to believe Rosey is our hero? Sorry…I remain a non-believer.
I like to call him Rat Rodentstien, I don’t trust him.
Rosenstein is a deep state rat imo. Maybe not quite involved as some but trying to protect all of them from what they did. Heck he signed that FISA extension. That shows what type of character he is.
Remember Mccabe (Clinton Camp) is asserting Rod wanted to wiretap the president. The Clinton camp certainly isn’t happy he is there. I don’t think the Dems want Hillary back either.
Whitaker is probably a distraction to keep the heat off Rod.
You might be right – and I hope you aren’t – but I’m going to play devil’s advocate anyway.
If he’s a white hat, why would the DS and uniparty be fighting so hard to keep him in place?
He offered to resign and Trump didn’t do it, they meet on air force one. Trump likes Rod. No way Rosenstein doesn’t know what’s going on and I suspect no one wants Clinton back in power especially D’s.
The Mueller investigation has to be over before the next formal Attorney General is nominated.
Yes, but why does the deep state and the uniparty want him to retain his position? Why would they fight so hard for it and make threats against firing him? If they want him, there’s no way we do.
After months, what part of subterfuge is not understood? If you are a Sun Tzu guy, you have to accept it.
Expect the unexpected. All we can do is speculate.
The one constant for me is that post early in the year where Devin Nunes took azzhole Ryan to KSA and showed him the intel ops center………the look on Ryan’s face is the one constant.
I doubt Huber because Huber has been mentioned.
Conviction of McDougal bid to silence him, this cover not likely but it makes for interesting what ifs. But if it is 4 D chess it will be in future NYT best seller list!
Conviction of McDougal bid to silence him, this cover not likely but it makes for interesting what ifs. But if it is 4 D chess it will be in future NYT best seller list!
“…where does the sunlight come from?…” …excellent question, sundance.
It would be a mistake to assume that any of the “sunlight” we have seen thus far is from
a handful of insider “good guys” who are fighting behind the scenes for truth, justice and the American way…
All the released info, the leaks etc. etc. only contribute to our knowledge that we know so little about the rot that exists. We only know that it stinks.
“Are we being set up?” is a question that also needs to be considered.
There are what now? Three to five armed brigades – not migrant caravans – marching toward the Southern border. I’m sure there is a lot more infiltration along the North and West coast. But all we have is this massive estrogen, yes estrogen, attack from our pundits. No one with the real power to do anything is doing anythiing. We have two stolen elections with video proof. So what? Cie la vie? Why haven’t the FL and AZ governors been bitch slapped into doing their jobs? Why haven’t those state AGs been ordered by their State SCJs to do their job? Why has no one been arrested?
Will Whitaker be any better than Sessions or Rod? Only against the little people.
FISA. Mark Warner. Carter Page. Hillary, et al, will never see justice done to them or for them unless every liberal judge, senator, representative, student, professor, high school teacher in America is re-educated on what it means to be an American.
And that is never going to happen.
I think the sunlight might be coming from this guy working in coordination with a DOJ whistle blower (perhaps someone on the IG’s staff). He’s one of a very small few who have seen ALL the documents unredacted. Plus whenever he’s interviewed on TV there’s always this sly smile on his face 🙂
He’s been my choice for AG for some time now. Let’s not forget that he is only one of two people who have seen everything.
I’ll sign on to whoever you all approve. He seems like a fine man and I would let him watch over my children.
But personally he looks quite happy to me and I would prefer someone with an axe to grind. I’m not apposed to waiting on the current prospect
I would let ratcliffe watch my children. I would prefer a pitbull in this position though
He’s a pit bull in the courtroom. That smile disarms people. He’s smart and he’s honest. Good enough for me.
Maybe so, still, I want someone to do what the executive voters want and take the heat so the head can do what he does best. U have not seen what can been done I have watched things in the past when not under a microscope.
I know full well he has seen everything. He has been on tv maybe as little as anyone and narry a fuss over what he saw. Maybe with a smile but…. if he can move waves under water then I will be game, do u say it is so ? The last smiley-face was costly.
Process of elimination.
Sundance exposes the cloud of suspicion……..again.
Ok. If you are asking us to throw darts, here’s my first.
Gina Haspel.
Why? Does her appt. date correspond with anything?
The countermeasures being released in a timely manner, only in response to the adverse actions, demonstrates that someone, or a group of people, have all the information necessary to bring down the evil actors. It heartens me to observe their patience in releasing their information slowly. It tells they feel in control.
The bad actors are pushing out every morsel of bad news they have or can make up. They are not in control. They are running around with their hair on fire in panic.
Sundance reveals a pattern hiding in plain sight.
If the Mr. CounterMeasure is Whittaker, then associating him with Q “Somehow” imperils Trump.
I do not understand that dynamic, but if true, then it behooves us q anons to hush a bit.
However, given that the deep state lies about anything, I don’t see how laying low will quiet them.
Still puzzled, but the outlines of Sundance argument are beginning to emerge. Or…I am completely ,utterly wrong.
I don’t think you’re wrong.
So is the sunlight that is coming:
A) sunlight on the FISA & misdeeds of FBI/DOJ to frame PT?
B) sunlight on HRC and her emails, server and Wiener laptop?
C) sunlight on ALL the spying done by Obama Admin the past 8 years?
D) All of the above?
Up to now it has seems to have been chess moving of pawns, So is Sundance saying this has all been positioning by the good guys for Checkmate?
If so, can we expect it before Jan 1, 2019?
Those are all connected. Not separate at all.
I read tons of mysteries, and the ones I love best are the ones with endings I never see coming…that being said, when THIS story is finally written–with flow charts and scorecards and the like–it will become a blockbuster!
I marvel at the minds who create the chaos but the ones who unravel it are the ones with the true gift! admirations and kudos to you Sundance!
Has anyone done any digging to see who Whitaker’s “buddies” are? For example does he have any past relationship with Huber, Flynn, Rogers or anyone from the NSA?
all the countermeasure info releases have been lawful right?
as in, no illegal leaking of classified stuff..
Thanks SD, good stuff.
Once the Muh Russia coup failed to turn up anything connecting Trump to collusion, and this was clear to the Swamp and Deep State probably even before Mueller was appointed but certainly within a couple months afterwards, the conspirators had to transition to cover themselves, which has been the purpose of Mueller and the DoJ since then. Some underlings had to be thrown overboard (Page, Strzok, Wolffe et al) because they were direct operatives with dirty hands. The conspiracy was far too big and encumbered, and could only have survived intact via a President Hillary. Manafort/Page/Papadopolous et al were just chaff and distractions as coverup, as were the prosecutions of Russian Yahoo internet comments trolling.
Those thrown overboard know their role. However much they were duped, they know they broke the law and have to pay. The only possible means to get them to talk would be a long prison sentence hanging over their heads, and the Swamp and Deep State have successfully precluded this. Wolffe will skate as of now. McConnell desperately needs to protect his institution as his paymasters demand so, and he also has to protect the conspirators in DoJ and the other alphabet agencies accordingly. The Senate confirmation process is the big hammer for this purpose, but he has others.
Throwing people overboard signals firmly where the Swamp and Deep State are positioned, and that anybody at the Page/Strzok/Wolffe level are at risk, and that all kite strings are to be cut. I wouldn’t look for a white knight insider to be orchestrating these overboard-throwings. It all seems a fairly bog standard methodology of a corrupt bureaucracy caught up in conspiracy, letting in the sunlight in a controlled fashion.
It’s good that the framework of this conspiracy is being laid out in here, and the appropriate questions are being asked. It’s really the only countermeasure we can take to combat the conspiracy right now. The conspiracists still hold the high ground, the media megaphone, the Congress, the bureaucracy, etc. Winning can only come from patiently asking these questions.
