Countermeasures and Questions…

♦Adverse Action: On March 15th, 2017 ODNI Dan Coats was confirmed. On March 16th, 2017 the ODNI instructed the FISA court clerk to provide him with the Carter Page FISA application (not the DOJ file version); which was delivered March 17th, 2017 to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI). [It was immediately leaked]

Question: Who would likely be in a position to request, demand or influence the ODNI to produce the FISA application? Most sensible, valid and likely answer would be: Gang-of-Eight oversight SSCI Chair Richard Burr/Vice-Chair Mark Warner.

♦Countermeasure: On April 26th, 2017, ODNI Dan Coats publicly releases a 99-page FISC opinion on systemic DOJ and FBI FISA-702(16)(17) abuse.

Question: Why? Why make the Rosemary Collyer report public? No-one was looking for it, and the statutory oversight of the report is the House Judiciary/House Intelligence.

♦Adverse Action: On November 30th, 2017, Michael Flynn accepted a plea deal with Robert Mueller; under very sketchy circumstances.

♦Countermeasure: Immediately thereafter, December 1st, then 2nd, then 3rd, and more on the 4th, a public release of Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages; information about their removal(s); along with information about Bruce Ohr (demotion 1) and wife Nellie Ohr connection to Fusion-GPS.

Question: Where did that initial mass push of information come from? Who released it? Why did they release it?

♦Adverse Action: Early February, 2018, media and democrats attack HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes over process for releasing “Nunes Memo”.

♦Countermeasure: February 9th, 2018, text messages between Senator Mark Warner and Lobbyist/Lawyer Adam Waldman, revealing conversations and intentions for secret contact with Christopher Steele are released to the public.

Question: Who released them? Who made them public? How do we find out about it? Why were they made public?

♦Adverse Action: June, 2018, DOJ outlines evidence of extensive document leaking from Senate Security Official James Wolfe. However, indictment downplays charges against James Wolfe, despite severity of cited and evidenced unlawful activity.

♦Countermeasure: July, 2018, Public FISA application release. Including a singularly unredacted FISC clerk date stamp (March 17th) within the release. That stamp connects the details of the Wolfe indictment evidence to the FISA court submission to the SSCI.

Question(s): #1. Why release the Carter Page FISA application at all? No-one was looking for it. The FISC isn’t foia-able; it was the easiest document to keep hidden under national security grounds; yet, it just appeared and was released. Why? Who released it?

#2. With all other dates redacted, why not redact the one date that connects the FISA to the Wolfe leak? Who made the decision to leave that key date visible?

♦Adverse Action: June 14, 2018, FBI downplays IG report on bias within institution. FBI Director Christopher Wray announces “no evidence of bias” in Clinton investigation.

♦Countermeasure: Release of the FISA application (July 21, 2018).

Question: Again, who released the FISA application? Why?

In short, what has always been puzzling; and in the bigger picture visible; is that the institutions are protecting themselves with “Adverse Action”. However, immediately following each adverse action, we see a mysterious countermeasure of sunlight from an unknown origin. And we never stop to ask: where does the sunlight comes from?

How do we find out about the Mark Warner text messages?

Who publicly released the Carter Page FISA application?

Where did the four day flood of information (Dec 1st – 4th, 2017) about Lisa Page and Peter Strzok come from?

Who released that Page/Strzok information to the media? Why?

Who made the decision not to indict James Wolfe for leaking classified information?

Who made the decision NOT TO redact the key FISC clerk stamp?

Where is all of this “unofficial” evidence coming from?

We gleefully chew over all the details, but in the bigger picture – where is/was all of this public information, the countermeasures, the evidence that exposes the corruption, coming from?

….And oddly, there’s never been a visible sign any effort was made to stop the public countermeasure outflow.

More later.

