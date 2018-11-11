Comprehending The DOJ/FBI Administrative State Battle…

There is a significant issue of understanding and comprehension that must be addressed for anyone interested in actually learning about what is happening, and what has happened.
The issue surrounds recusal.
Effective March 2nd, 2017, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions was recused from any involvement in DOJ issues, investigations and decision-making, that surrounded the “Russia Probe” or “Russia Investigation”. FULL STOP.
Setting aside the for/against argument around the decision by Sessions, the resusal meant that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was recused from any involvement in the Mueller investigation. FULL STOP.
Within this dynamic DAG Rod Rosenstein was/is the central DOJ decision-maker for anything surrounding the Mueller investigation and larger Russia investigation. FULL STOP.
Does that make sense?
If yes, continue….
On August 4th, 2017, AG Jeff Sessions and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats made an announcement they were initiating a “Classified Intelligence Leak Task Force.” [DOJ LINK]
The “just don’t do it” program, as launched by an obviously angered Sessions, included three measures. They were:
♦First, I directed my Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein—whose district in Maryland encompassed the NSA headquarters and who has personally led these kinds of investigations— and FBI Director Christopher Wray to oversee all classified leak investigations and actively monitor the progress of each and every case.
♦Second, I directed the National Security Division and U.S. Attorneys to prioritize cases involving unauthorized disclosures. The Department will not hesitate to bring lawful and appropriate criminal charges against those who abuse the nation’s trust.
♦Third, as I said, we tripled the number of active leak investigations. In response, the FBI has increased resources devoted to leak cases and created a new counterintelligence unit to manage these cases. Simultaneously, the Department is reviewing policies that impact leak investigations.
The DC-based intelligence leaking community was put on notice.
Does that make sense?
If yes, continue….
As a result of that August 4, 2017, announcement we discover an effort by the DOJ and ODNI to launch a task force to track down the leakers within the intelligence apparatus who have been revealing unauthorized, often ‘classified, information to the media.
Later, we discover in hindsight, that in October 2017, not coincidentally when AG Jeff Sessions hires Matthew Whitaker as his chief-of-staff, the leak task force, as part of ONE of their investigative reviews, zeros-in on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI).
As a result of that singular FBI/DOJ/ODNI investigation into the SSCI, the head SSCI security official James Wolfe was identified as a leaker of classified information. [Indictment Available Here which has all the details]
Are you familiar?
If yes, continue….
When you review this specific SSCI investigation; and overlay the outcome therein (Wolfe); against the backdrop of the Sessions recusal; this is what you discover:
For the leak task force objectives, Sessions is involved, briefed.
As the leak task force focuses in on the SSCI Sessions is still involved, briefed.
When the leak task force identifies the specific evidence of what was leaked; ie. the FISA Application against Carter Page – which is part of the Russia Investigation; *NOW* Jeff Sessions is removed; no longer briefed.
*NOW* the recusal firewall is crossed.
Do you see how that works?
If yes, continue….
When the leaking by James Wolfe is discovered to be information specifically related to the FBI and DOJ Counterintelligence Operation (the Russia investigation); the resulting evidence now causes the decision-making to jump from AG Jeff Sessions, to DAG Rod Rosenstein. (Sessions is now in his recusal bubble)
Does that make sense?
This is an example of how the recusal firewall works. This example is specifically focused on a factual classified leak investigation within the DOJ and FBI. The most important part of this example is to show how the decision-making oversight shifts from Jeff Sessions to Rod Rosenstein just by the nature of the evidence within the events.
I cannot emphasize enough how important this distinction is; because it is the source of mountains of misunderstanding, misinformation, and disinformation. If you don’t understand how the recusal issues impacted the events of the past 18 months you are going to be completely lost as I expand on some stunning revelations.
This understanding of “resusal” may seem like a small and common sense issue; but more than 80% (estimated) of people following the DOJ and FBI corruption story don’t understand it. However, when you understand it the role of, and previous action by, Matthew Whitaker and Rod Rosenstein makes almost immediate sense.
Overseeing the leak investigations was part of AG Jeff Sessions office; that specifically would include his chief-of-staff Matthew Whitaker. However, as soon as one of those leak investigations crossed the recusal firewall, all subsequent action is then decided by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
I must ask again, before I can expand further, if readers understand this dynamic?
Please answer in the comments section.
Thanks.
.
.
Ah, I get it. therefore all the “administrative state” has to do to get former AG Sessions off their tail is to “leak” a tidbit and that triggers his recusal and it lands in the lap of DAG Rosenstein. What’s wrong with that? (/s) After all, PDJT gave him some fancy cuff links, so therefore “they must be close”.
(P.S. I am in travel mode tonight, so did not have time to read the previous comments)
Yes I understand, an interesting example is given, but now (in the words of Walter Mondale) where’s the beef?
Yes.
They never thought she would lose.
Once she did, it must have been such a mad scramble to cover-up all their illegal spying, vote rigging, lying, cheating stealing.
They had too many agents, agencies, and foreign countries intel folks who also knew what they were up to.
That is why we see such a crap-tastic cover-up.
It’s like watching someone try to ride a tricycle that is missing a wheel.
That is why we can see such glimmers of truth amongst all these awful people.
They never thought they would have to cover anything up.
IMO
yes, thank you for making the Sessions recusal situation clear.
LikeLike
The problem was that every time “your chocolate got into my peanut butter” or “your peanut butter got into my chocolate”, all questions were resolved to the deep state rather than on merit. The recusal, that was questionable on its face, became a “get out of jail, free” card. Further, Rosenstein — who was more conflicted than Sessions — got just the opposite treatment. He couldn’t be recused from anything he touched because he touched it.
…..and now I go to visit the prior 534 comments….
Yes.
So Rosenstein (deep state) allowed Wolfe to plea to the single charge of lying to the FBI (appeasing other deep state actors – SSCI) verses the more serious and multiple charges of unauthorized disclosure of classified information/materials.
But I’m damned if I see where you’re going after that.
I’m sick to death of appeasement. RR must be pushed aside. I’m sure Sessions and Whitaker know everything. He will not recuse.
LikeLike
Sundance is pointing out that Rosenstein can’t run interference anymore.
LikeLike
Now that RR is neutered, we still have IMO many crimes just sitting there:
1) use of a non-secure server, transmitting classified information
2) classified information being moved from an unsecured server to a 3rd party’s laptop
3) individuals signing off on a FISA warrant when they knew much of the information in it was made up/false
4) leaking of FISA to the media
5) Lying to a FISA court
6) FBI personnel leaking information to media
And I’m sure more that I have not listed. So when is Whitaker going to take action on these criminal activities? Why is enforcing laws so hard for the R’s to do? Now that Whitaker is in place and RR is pushed off to the side, is this not just simple straight ahead blocking and tackling?
That is what is so outrageous and infuriating.
Meanwhile we have to watch each and every one of the perpetrators of those crimes swan around, living it up and laughing in our faces.
They know that we know and can do absolutely nothing about it.
LikeLike
First order of business should be to nuke any criminal Dems in House and Senate, imo, and also any in the “media.” Next order of business is to do whatever is necessary to insure the voter fraud problem disappears. Simultaneously, I’d like to see POTUS give weekly TV addresses informing the public of what’s being done about the criminals in D.C., voter fraud, and border security.
LikeLike
I am too much in a state of shock that all these little turf battles are still allowed to go on 2 yrs into an active Trump Presidency to comment on the dark closet stories at the main DC govt bldgs… the lack of action to stop the Treason in DC likely points to Obama and his evil little minions having moved out almost all normal fed agents from DOJ and FBI while he was parting the waters of the world…as acting Prez….
LikeLike
So long as Whitaker gets over the Appointments Clause hump (and he arguably does because of the Vacancies Act of 1998), Whitaker can replace Rosenstein as supervision for Mueller. He can then go through all of Mueller’s current activities and have Mueller justify IN WRITING positions with which Whitaker has concerns or is uncertain. He can also ask Mueller for an outline of his current and future work schedule and then review any plans with which he has any concerns or is uncertain. That is because Mueller is just a DOJ Attorney who gets his supervision ultimately from the AAG.
If in the end, Whitaker still believes Mueller is off on the wrong path, he can correct him. In the DOJ, like the US Army, “stuff rolls downhill” (I cleaned that up).
LikeLike
I’ve mentioned this before but didn’t get any takers (I never know if people didn’t see because there are usually hundreds of comments on every thread. I never get to see all comments)
The Wolfe indictment states Wolfe EXCHANGED 82 text messages with his reporter lover. It doesn’t say he SENT 82 text messages.
FISA was 82 pages plus one blank seperator/notes page.
Exchange means texts sent and RECEIVED.
So to me that means Wolfe may NOT have sent unredacted FISA to his lover journo. He may have sent the redacted copy and therefore couldn’t be charged with leaking classified info.
On a separate note. Just because Sessions was recused, doesn’t mean he put his fingers in his ears and sang tinga linga loo.
Even we got to see the redacted FISA documents. Sessions (or at the very least his CoS) would have been aware of the documents but he was excluded from making any decisions or suggestions on how to proceed. That’s recusal.
So I find it hard to believe that Sessions and his CoS Whittaker wouldn’t have known they were being played by RR if indeed RR was playing them. Surely they aren’t THAT naive?
If they did know, then it’s a matter of how to proceed.
Here’s one way. Write out a pre prepared resignation letter. Wait for the right time (after mid-terms) and sign it and resign, leaving the field to a man who has been aware of all that’s been happening to that point, his CoS Whittaker to bust open the cabal.
If the above is wrong, then there is but one other option. Sessions (and his CoS Whittaker) are as dirty and black hat as the rest of them and PDJT (and his CoS Gen Kelly and army of advisors and lawyers) have been played all this time.
Possible, but I personally find that hard to believe at mo.
Many of the 82 pages were 100% redacted. Why would anyone text an entire blacked out page? Because of this many believe he had the full unredacted version and text all 82 UNREDACTED pages.
LikeLike
For that to be true, then you’d have to believe the journo didn’t send a single text back.
Not even a “wow that’s great, thanx” text? Not a single question?
Even the redacted document was a scoop at the time as no one else had them.
Wolfe isn’t an idiot or a patsy.
LikeLike
Yes, I understand
LikeLike
My question is then, did Sessions understand that his recusal would be weaponized? Was he a willing participant or a useful idiot?
LikeLiked by 1 person
In order for the deep state’s plan to work, Sessions, Christie or Giuliani had to be appointed AG. Sessions fought hard for it. President Trump has said that he felt obligated to give it to him because he had been a staunch supporter and had fought hard for it. And then Sessions recused himself during his confirmation hearing.
The DOJ could have ended up with Christie or Giuliani just as easily and their plan would have been foiled. It’s hard to believe that Sessions is an innocent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rudy and Christie ALSO worked on the Campaign, so would have had to recuse.
PERHAPS eithrr of them would have refused to recuse, but the same argument for Sessions recusal, would apply to them.
So, the plan depended on A) DJT appointing an AG who had worked on the campaign, and then using that as reason for him to recuse, from all things Russia.
Sessions was perfect, because of his ‘honor’; the russian ambassador nonsense was just to make a connection, ANY connection, (you drank vodka once, and ate caviar, right?).
Sessions was ‘the right man for the job’, even if they didn’t ‘have something on him’, which I still think they did.
They used that something, to push him to recuse, AND to appoint Rosie as AAG.
From there, their plan (insurance policy?) was in place.
Rosie writes memo reccomending POTUS fire Comey, and once he does, THAT act is used to justify appointing Mueller, to investigate obstruction.
And, bring the whole russia thing into it, so counter intel methods that would NOT be legal to use, for a stricktly criminal invedtigation, can be used by mueller.
And, the soft coup can be shielded from exposure, by ‘ongoing investigation’ claim.
Mueller is nuetered, Rosie is nuetered, and POTUS has given the dems an out, and a ,…threat.
And, it appears the dems are, as always, missing an opportunity, to miss an opportunity, and are going to trigger a sh*tstorm.
So basically…anything that touches on muh Russia/election…Rosenstein runs interference and ensures that nothing comes to light…and since Sessions is recused…as a result the offenders are protected…MAYBE given a slap on the wrist…but no real punishment…because THAT is what Rosenstein directs to protect the swamp and its guilty parties…does that capture it in a nutshell? Oh…and now that Whittaker is AAG…this all changes and MAYBE…just MAYBE…justice will be served in cases touching on Russia/election.
LikeLike
Yes, SD, I get the switch from Sessions to Rosenstein d/t any Muh Russia content falling under the recusal firewall. I’m not as clear on the ramifications re Whitaker. I don’t understand how Whitaker could be involved in Wolfe’s indictment – wouldn’t he be subject to Sessions’ recusal because he’s Sessions’ COS?
LikeLike
operative phrase Sundance used was…
‘not coincidentally’
LikeLike
If I’m getting Sundance’s drift, the Wolfe situation illustrates an allocation process at DoJ whenever the trail of an investigation led to a colorable offence with a “Russia” component. (In that case an actionable leak, allocated AWAY from Sessions and toward Rosenstein, presumably because the FISA/Page content triggered Sessions’ recusal. But because Rosenstein was specifically anointed by Sessions as one of the key leak police, it’s not obvious to me that Rosenstein wouldn’t have been in charge of the Wolfe prosecution in any event, with or without the “Russia” component.) Despite that ambiguity, I take the example as the means of introducing an analytical template for penetrating bigger revelations to come.
At the risk of over-anticipating, it’s not difficult to posit a simple working understanding between Mueller and Rosenstein: all “Russia” facts/developments potentially implicating the Trump campaign go to Mueller; and anything pointing elsewhere ( inside DoJ/FBI, to the Clintons, or any other favored swamp creatures in need of protection) stay with Rosenstein. That simple arrangement would explain completely why 1) the Hillary/FusionGPS/Steele conspiracy was never investigated, and 2) why nothing has come of the DoJ/FBI soft coup. It was all sprayed with Russia Recusal mist, wrenched out of Sessions’ purview as a result, and left to the Rosenstein/Mueller combine to divvy up and pursue or suppress as warranted.
No wonder the swamp is alive with cries of Whitacre’s ineligibility as AAG or recusal.
LikeLike
I understand this completely, but can we wrap the Awan brother’s investigation into this somehow? Wolfe’s indictment was neutered due to the recusal firewall, but how does the Awan/house scandal get scrapped as well?
LikeLike
See my post, below. Just cause Awan got off, doesn’t mean he didn’t ‘sing’, first.
So, if dems go down and dirty, with investigations in the House, Dems get exposed on Awan, AND Wolfe leaks?
LikeLike
Potus said, in press conference after midterm, the Dems can work with us, on infrastructure, etc.
Or, they can investigate, yada yada, and if they go that way, 2 can play that game; WE’LL investigate THEM, especially for LEAKING!
I THINK thats in relation to WOLFE; his plea bargain only covers lieing to fbi.
If Dems don’t play ball, Wolfe WILL be charged with LEAKING, and Wolfe will tell who TOLD him to leak, in exchange for lenient sentence.
And that will be dems on committee he worked for, once they are indicted, they are OFF committees.
Am I close?
LikeLike
Was just about to break my observation about adding to the speculation issue/problem.
Found an easiler way to frame the question I was about to ask, without adding speculation.
“Waiting, with all ears for you views on Matthew Whitaker.”
Surely there are ‘not coincidentally’ observations that probe into your ‘big picture’ discussion on the ‘recusal bubble’ methodology.”
LikeLike
Yes, understood. The recusal was a very clever mechanism to put a leash on the AG, keep Mueller protected while cleansing the crime scene, and to box PDT in. Knights, rooks and castles pin all pieces down. Is Whitaker a pawn move to block for the king? Whitaker says he will not recuse. If recusal is a self-imposed action, and Whitaker doesn’t recuse, he possibly transforms into a queen – able to move anywhere within and outside the Mueller probe. This could get sporty….
LikeLike
Considering everything SD mentions, including his tweet, appears the “letter agencies” won’t have the ability to scrub the IGs work and release a neutered report as they did before.
LikeLike
Waiting with great anticipation your views on, “What was the nature of the meetings that led to Sessions recusal.”
It now seems the reason cited for his recusal, was a reason that was arrived at in these meetings, “Because it could be sold to the public.”
LikeLike
reQsal mmm hmmm. Trust sessions trust their plan Quran
LikeLike
OK, I get why so many think Sessions is dirty. Why are you still here??
If Sessions is dirty he would have hired another Swamp Creature for his Chief. Whittaker being that Swamp Creature. If so, go home and cry. It was all over when Trump selected Sessions as his AG.
What are the other possibilities??
LikeLike
Yes, Sundance, understood.
LikeLike