Representative Jim Jordan Discusses Midterm Election Result…

Republican Representative Jim Jordan (Ohio) announced today his intention to run for House Minority Leader then the Democrats take control of the House of Representatives in January 2019. During an interview this afternoon, Rep. Jordan discusses the midterm election result and what can be expected from Democrats in control of committees:

Without question, there will be a litany of immediate congressional investigations launched into President Trump, his cabinet and every aspect of his administration. In close coordination with political allies and members of the Special Counsel, House Democrat leadership have a pre-planned strategy to attack Trump from every angle possible.

There will be no boundaries, and a fully weaponized DC deep state apparatus will work diligently alongside the Democrats to remove President Trump and make his life hell.

