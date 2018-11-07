Representative Jim Jordan Discusses Midterm Election Result…

Republican Representative Jim Jordan (Ohio) announced today his intention to run for House Minority Leader then the Democrats take control of the House of Representatives in January 2019. During an interview this afternoon, Rep. Jordan discusses the midterm election result and what can be expected from Democrats in control of committees:
.
Without question, there will be a litany of immediate congressional investigations launched into President Trump, his cabinet and every aspect of his administration. In close coordination with political allies and members of the Special Counsel, House Democrat leadership have a pre-planned strategy to attack Trump from every angle possible.
There will be no boundaries, and a fully weaponized DC deep state apparatus will work diligently alongside the Democrats to remove President Trump and make his life hell.
And this is what the American people have let our President in for. I am sick at heart. Our President is a resourceful man however and this has not caught him by surprise. Plans have been laid.
LikeLiked by 5 people
growl: Unfortunately we have a very large segment of our population that don’t have the intellectual capacity to understand what the Deep State and its evil corruption truly is.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That segment is characterized by emotional cripples wearing pussy hats. The men in that segment aren’t men, and the women aren’t women.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trumps ace in the hole. I need 10 million armed patriots in DC now for some swamp cleaning. Gonna be some clogged roads
LikeLike
They’ve got us surrounded again, the poor bastards.
Creighton W. Abrams, Jr.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep. Some of them might find it difficult casting votes from GITMO.
LikeLike
Love it!!!!
LikeLike
Go ahead and declare war assholes. You will be reduce to a pile of ash. They start this BS Trump should pull pelosi aside and tell her we are not dealing with your bs investigations. All admin staff, cabinet members ect are will be instructed to ignore any communications from you on this matter.
don’t like it? Tough take it to court. BTW your going to be preoccupied when I relase the hounds of hell on U1, the Clinton Crime Syndicate, FBI/Justice deep state traitors ect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s exactly what I proposed. It takes two sides to do an investigation. We can slow walk subpoenas for years and use Executive Privilege ad nauseum. Don’t like it too bad – As you said see you in court.
LikeLike
Here’s a result. Good luck for future Rep candidates in Florida.
Florida votes to restore ex-felon voting rights with Amendment 4
The victory means more than 1 million people [uh, Democrats] will regain the right to vote
7 Nov 2018
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2018/11/6/18052374/florida-amendment-4-felon-voting-rights-results
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stick a fork in Florida: done and done.
Good grief. How awful.
How could have voters approved this?!
LikeLike
But Sessions is a southern gentleman who did the right thing under the circumstances…
No. I think that narrative should be quashed.
Our President and we will be subjected to hell for the next two years due in large part because he didn’t have the courage to stand with his President.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We’ve been subjected to hell for the past two years the only difference now if the President has better protection by a majority supreme court and a loyal-er Senate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good analogy, Trump Train. I would think “We’ll all hang by nooses” might be ringing in Nan’s ears. Let’s see if she’s smart enough….and if her lap dog Yippy Schiffy gets the memo.
LikeLike
To the mattresses! Let’s go!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Clemenza!!
LikeLike
Where do the American people get remedy for this illegal lawfare against democrat’s political enemies? How is this possible to happen in the United States of America? This is third world behavior. I am outraged and I want ANSWERS.Will Whitaker be able to stop this? IT IS WRONG!
LikeLike
I think he can stop Mueller I don;t think he can stop the house people
but without friendly DOJ anything they do or “find” might not
be prosecuted. and lets not forget we now have a more friendly SC
so if they want his taxes etc he can go there.
LikeLike
Dems have no other agenda other than to get Trump. Even that’s not good enough though. They will destroy him and his family if possible. Demonic.
LikeLike
An excellent post on Ryan and Sessions http://raconteurreport.blogspot.com
LikeLike
Jim Jordan is the best and only choice for minority leader.
Jordan represents a battleground state that will be imperative to carry in 2020 for Trump.
McCarthy is a rino representing marxist Calif.
which will not be in play in 2020.
JIM JORDAN FOR MINORITY LEADER!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike