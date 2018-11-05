Alarming Video From Mexico Gives Scale for “Third Wave” of Central American Migrants…

With the possibility of the Central American migration having an impact on the midterm election, it doesn’t come as a surprise the mainstream media are not attempting to accurately give a scale or scope of the size of the crowds. Estimates from U.S. media have repeated a “few thousand”, up to “seven thousand.” However, Mexican media initially put the numbers much higher, upward of fourteen thousand in the first wave.
Since that October 22nd report, there have been two more waves, or ‘caravans‘ reported, entering Mexico’s southern border region. With the U.S. media now trying to downplay the scale, some independent researchers have been scouring social media from Mexico in order to gain a more accurate estimate. Rosie [almostjingo – twitter] discovered a series of videos on Instagram posted by a Mexican advocacy group helping to facilitate the transit.
This video from Sunday November 4th, is specifically of the “third wave”, the most recent “caravan” as they crossed into Mexico. You judge the scale of migration for yourself:
.
The translated caption reads: “CENTRAL AMERICAN BROTHERS CROSS THE SUICHATE. Fleeing from poverty and violence, Central Americans make the third crossing to Mexico in caravan to the vain mirage of the “American dream.” Let us be in solidarity with your passage through our country.” (link)
It is important to remember, that video is from the third wave of migrants traveling from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador as they crossed into Mexico. Despite U.S. media downplaying the scale of the migration, the first wave (pictured below) was estimated, by Mexican media, to contain 14,000 migrants.
(First Wave/Caravan – October 22nd)
The first wave was estimated on October 22nd, at 14,000. The second wave crossed into Mexico last week around October 29th/30th (unknown number, but less than first).
(Second Wave – October 29, 30)
The ‘third wave’ video from yesterday represents several thousand; and appears to be at least as large as the first wave from October 22nd. You decide:
.
While these three caravans are unlikely to reach the southern U.S. border prior to Tuesday’s midterm election; there is no doubt their eventual disposition will be determined by the outcome therein.
100% shutdown of border. Arrest funding organizations. (Include Soros)
How is it that Soros is still even around? Shouldn’t he have been deported / disappeared a long time ago?
They act like they have the ‘right’ to come here and prey on us.
Their sense of entitlement is…infuriating.
Infuriating is right. And might I add frightening.
that’s what they are being told…by the activists, the UN, the Leftists Immigration lawyers and the organizations who are backing & supporting this…and a lot of that is thru social media.
they’re pawns in the agenda .
asylum is their “right” …anything other than that is, of course, racist .
Where’s those damn alligators? I want alligators!!!
💀
💀💀
💀💀💀
💀💀💀💀
💀💀💀💀💀
Perhaps some hippos too!
Ty Sundance. I’ve been screaming about this on twitter since the 1st caravan.
I said this is just the beginning. I was right.
Look at Europe – the same strategy is being applied here as it is in Africa (and ME/SA) to Europe. This is Cloward Piven in action.
And let’s include the reality of the anchor babies this will produce and the chain migration this will include. If you do this the number quickly rises to the HUNDREDS of Thousands. Easily 150k – 200. Easily. And given the populations of these countries and the status of them these caravans represent only a small number of what we’re facing.
Zero tolerance at the border. End DACA. End anchor babies. End chain migration. Build the wall. ASAP.
I think we need to militarize the border and start making plans for shoot upon breach and a big FU to the UN and their refugee requirements. This sounds extreme now but believe me we need to do this sooner than later or we’ll be overrun.
Read the CBN journalist embedded with this experience. Plenty of African,Pakistanis, Chinese and Middle Easterners in these caravans. Expect those numbers to increase if these caravans are successful.
http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/october/news-embeds-with-the-caravan-what-we-discovered-about-un-involvement-foreigners-and-felons
Not to mention Venezuela. They’re already overrunning Brazil & Columbia. Most have not had medical care or vaccinations in years. They’re bringing in diphtheria, TB, polio, measles, etc. Why would we not expect terrorists who have vowed to kill us to be in these caravans?
The US and Mexican authorities will not let them pass. In the meantime, they have been infiltrated and names, faces, leaders and money flows are being identified. Many are just duped people being led and lied to by the organizers. There will be a reckoning.
I’m not worried. All contingency plans are in place. As the President has warned, they will not pass. This will end.
Thanks A2…..
The President has stated they will not pass. And, as stated if allowed in our country we will be finished, as per Germany.
This will not occur.
If so, it will get very ugly very quickly.
The reason is: There is a “Huge” difference between us and Europe.
We are armed.
I live in Texas. This would affect me, my friends, and neighbors directly.
I am packin’ and no one invading this country will take or harm what is mine.
My friends and neighbors feel the same way.
Gunny- God bless you and your friends. You are our first line of defense.
I don’t know about y’all but Tuesday night and Wednesday morning cannot come soon enough for me.
If we keep the House and the Senate, will the caravans turn around? Their “disposition,” as SD said, will be quite telling.
We are and will continue to be invaded unless we stop it now. If Pres. Trump has to put more troops and the navy/Coast Guard down there, so be it. If we have to form our own militias, so be it. These illegals may not have weapons, but they want what we have and they’re demanding it now as their right. If you doubt it, look at what migrants have done to European countries that let migrants in. The Honduran class action suit is just a start. Soros and his billionaires’ club want the demise of this great country, the demise of our President and if they have to hire Antifa or Black Panthers or mercenaries, they will. They’ve already paying some of these invaders to come here Why they are not being prosecuted for sedition, I do not know, but it is time WE THE PEOPLE demand that these billionaires and elites be indicted and prosecuted. Pres. Trump, I pray daily for your safety and that God give you the wisdom and strength to do what is right for this country, to repel the invaders and to seek justice against the people committing sedition against this country and Americans. And then the strength and wisdom to repel the illegals who reside here already against our will.
Jan- AMEN to that.
Location: Cordoba, Mexico
Date: November 4
Approx. Size: N/A
Source: Will Worley
The migrant caravan split up today as people tried to get through dangerous Veracruz. It is now divided between these four cities/towns and spread out across 300 miles. – Annie Correal
The live map above tracks the current location of the migrant caravan that left San Pedro Sula, Honduras on October 13 as reports are available.
https://cis.org/Immigration-Topic/Migrant-Caravans
Note: I can’t vouch for the integrity of the map sources
from Cordoba…estimated about 4,000 passed thru Veracruz…got to Cordoba…they took a vote on Sunday night (last night) about where to go next..
1000 decided to head next for Mexico City…about 180 miles from Cordoba.
there, they plan to regroup after “stragglers” catch up.
safety in numbers…needing medical attention (Mexico City)..
local Mexicans along the way are helping out, a LOT…food, shelter, rides, water.
http://www.wmbfnews.com/2018/11/05/migrant-caravan-plans-push-toward-mexico-capital/
Nov 5, 2018
unclear where exactly they plan to cross.
other reports I’ve read are saying McAllen, Texas but it could be anywhere.
the south Texas border towns are very sympathetic…Laredo, Brownsville, McAllen.
We have every right to hold these people in Quarantine to determine if they have any diseases.
We used to do that!
How ‘sympathetic’ will those border towns be…if they are told that these people are carrying contagious diseases.
IF they have any diseases ?
rife with diseases…nasty ones, too…like leprosy.
LikeLike
you have to remember that the UN is behind this…I posted some articles about that on yesterday’s Open Thread.
all of these issues…like diseases, child trauma, the poverty, the “undocumented” etc etc…all of that comprises the humanitarian crisis that the UN (and its cohorts) need to accomplish its mass migration agenda.
we are thinking : national sovereignty…and we are right.
…but the ones who are behind this mass mess are thinking something else.
they will fight us every step of the way.
…and the Lefty (DEMS) will assist them.
let the riots begin.
The media is hiding the fact that most Independents and at least a third of Democrats don’t want illegals pouring in to this country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If he so wished is it possible for PDJT to declare that a mile wide corridor all along the border be under martial law ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
the “tent cities” are going to be very problematic, imo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Riots waiting to happen? Tent cities are a bad idea.
I don’t see a better way to deal with the ones who get through.
It’s better than giving them a court date and turning them loose.
That’s what these people are counting on…to be let loose to go wherever they want.
I think the tent city is the best solution to this terrible situation.
Until we can change our laws back to the way they were…where the Border Patrol can repel them and send them back across the border, like they used to do…then we are stuck with this insane situation.
These people don’t deserve a ‘deportation hearing’.
They don’t care about our laws.
But until we get that stupid law changed, we have to deal with the insanity of it.
That’s the way I see it to. Heavy guarded containment in tent cities, have a new mid-term RED (not RINO) majority in Congress, change the laws next year, and them ship them back to their country of origin.
Heavy. Military. Presence.
should be on the Mexican side, imo.
been reading the tents could be in Texas, just north of the border…
there are too many to house in “tents”…and the southern Texas border towns are sympathetic to them…almost 90% hispanic & Dem.
huge logistical problem.
plus…the hygiene !
I thought the tents being erected were for the military troops being deployed, and that any tents needed for the “refugees” would have to be requested by the border patrol.
that may be so….but what I’ve also been reading is that Border Patrol is already overwhelmed at the ports-of-entry along the California, Arizona & Texas/Mex border down there…all the facilities are at max capacity now….migrants awaiting processing etc…
there’s no place else to house these hordes coming up…
in his recent Press Conference, PDJT said “massive tent cities” for housing the thousands now pushing thru Mexico…at the official crossings.
a little vague as to where exactly….but Border Patrol has to have the say on that, I would think.
IIRC, I think I’ve also read that they might be considering hard structures (actual buildings) along with the “tent cities”.
maybe I can find a link for that.
Please, please, please, to anyone in Duval County with more wherewithal than me, aside form Desantes and Scott, what should me sheet look like so I don’t give it to a dem and accidentally help people who are supporting this caravan? IE, which of the many repubs running should I vote for so I don’t end up splitting the vote?
Here is an article quoting on the ground folks in Honduras, which provides additional context. Residents, some of whom have programs to help poorer Hondurans, disparage the caravans participants; notably some men abandon their children when they join the caravan.
According to former Honduran consul general in Arizona, Tony Banegas:
>i/i<…
Left unsaid, but obvious enough, they were being exploited by the left here,
Read more: https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/11/caravan_not_viewed_nicely_by_people_who_actually_know_honduras.html#ixzz5VyBFdsC9
They all need to go back to their countries and create safe havens possibly funded by America???
Mexico wants the USA (TRUMP) to help build massive developments for these “migrants” in Mexico.
migrant gated communities.
I can’t help but wonder if there is some Extortion going on with this.
Mexico’s Obrador threatened to do this, didn’t he?
To send waves of illegals across our border…if we didn’t do what they wanted?
Granted, these people are coming from other countries too, but there are thousands of Mexicans joining them.
Bottom line, Mexico is allowing this to happen.
Not only ‘allowing’ it…Mexico is facilitating it as well.
This crap is a direct result of LBJ’s and Teddy Kennedy’s extraordinarily deceitful repeal of Coolidge Era immigrant-assimilation statutes from the 1920s, foisted on a disbelieving polity in 1964.
Rats have a subversive way of doing this. Why not just declare Washington, DC “Caracas North”, install Maduro Moro, and convert the continental backdrop to some Haitian wasteland?
Frightening
The fact that Mexico is letting these hordes traverse their sovereign country is disturbing.
I like the measures PDJT is taking at the border and plans to take re: the misuse of the 14th Amendment.
Whatever happened to economic measures?
-cut the funding we send to Mejico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador
-start taxing dollar remittances to those countries (that surtax could be used to fund building the Wall and maintaining increased border defenses)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sec Mnuchin could shut down all of the funds flowing to those countries.
That would get their attention.
The President can order the immediate cessation of wire transfers from the USA to Mexico. This would bring Mexico to its knees overnight. Mexicans in the USA are sending nearly $30 billion of our dollars to Mexico per year. That money does not stay in the USA to re-circulate to OUR economic benefit.
As candidate Trump said, I’m not running for President of the world. The fact that the entire world bankers and elitists politicians went all-out-globalism and screwed the forgotten people of the world cannot now be rectified by the one non-globalist President who fixed our broken economy.
Once again, POTUS will take the lead and stop what is just the beginning of the USA illegal invasions, which startied in Central America but will go worldwide due to our booming economy.
The 30+ year illegal-immigration party is over – at least for USA.
I have no doubt POTUS will close the southern border. Our troops will defend US! I am a firm believer that our tropops worldwide – starting with Merkel’s Germany – should be reduced and brought to our southern border and other ports of entry for our defense of the Immigration War.
These caravan invasions will result in POTUS getting the wall funding.I see this as a long year-on-year project which will be completed by 2024.
The death of the Democrat Socialism Party is needed to stop this continued illegal immigration. The old school leaders – Pelosi, Schumer, Mad Max, even worthless Hag/Bubba, and cokeKenya, all need to be rendered powerless.
Massive RED VOTING MUST start on Tuesday and we must never give up, never give in, keep on fighting until we win.
We will win starting with these mid-terms. We will defeat the lies, the socialism, the mobs, evil. We will because our leader is a winner and he fights for us and we will always fight for him.
Support RSBN in the 3 rallies today. At least have their live stream open. Joe Seales, RSBN, last night said they had more viewership of the Macon rally than Fox and the others. You can show Team Trump support by supporting Team RSBN.
Does anyone doubt Mattias resolve or POTUS? These immigrant caravan attempt-USA invasions will be USA problem to resolve, but it is also going to logistically be an invasion of Mexico. They will get what they wrought.
POTUS et al has this. MSM can try to hide it, but WE will get these pictures out for all to see!
On reflection I’m not even sure that this highly publicized invasion is all about the election. Coming as it does coinciding with the election might be a convenient double whammy or even a cover for more serious intent.
Consider the amount of planning and logistics required to get this many people on the move almost simultaneously. It is not organic, they didn’t all just take it into their heads to up sticks and embark on this crazy expedition. Especially so when common sense says that individuals or small groups would stand a better chance of sneaking across the border sans the razzmatazz they’re performing now.
Globalism is just that, global. When PDJT won the election people worldwide who valued national sovereignty got a boost, saw that their take over was not inevitable. One or two countries in europe are taking a stand, kicking back against the traces, for the first time globalism was faced with a threat.
I’m seeing this mob of dupes mixed with every kind of bad actor as a direct globalist attack on PDJT and all that he stands for, and it is IMO intended to continue.
I agree…and the globalists have another UN treaty thing coming up in December 2018 in Morocco specifically related to global mass migration.
PDJT pulled out of all that in 2017 (Tillerson/Haley)…
you might appreciate this article…from 2017 …re the UN’s GCM agenda,,,
https://cis.org/Arthur/US-Pulls-Out-Global-Compact-Migration
Trump needs to throw down the gauntlet with the Mexican government. Enough already.
Shut the border down with Mexico immediately until they take action to disperse this invasion force.
Can not President Trump call a emergency session of the legislature and change the laws to stop catch and release,and anchor baby status.Than drop all UN funding.Than we saturate the social communication networks all the caravans have on the smart phones,telling about the laws being changed.Also if they can not produce a birth certificate of the USA,no free stuff.Now the the ones we got here stop all wire transfers to Mexico or put a 100% tax on it.Than no USMCA until this problem is solved.You heard Canada signed on to that UN immigrant POS.
“In the summer of 376, a massive number of Goths arrived on the Danube River, the border of the Roman Empire, requesting asylum from the Huns. They came in two distinct groups: the Thervings led by Fritigern and Alavivus, and the Greuthungi led by Alatheus and Saphrax. Eunapius states their number as 200,000 including civilians, but Peter Heather estimates that the Thervings may have had only 10,000 warriors and 50,000 people in total, with the Greuthungi about the same size. The Cambridge Ancient History places modern estimates at around 90,000 people total.
The Goths sent ambassadors to the Eastern Roman Emperor Valens requesting permission to settle their people inside the Empire….
Many Goths inside Roman territory joined Fritigern, as did assorted slaves, miners, and prisoners. Roman garrisons in fortified towns held out, but those outside of them were easy prey. The Goths created a vast wagon train to hold all the loot and supplies pillaged from the Roman countryside, and they had much rage against the Roman population for what they had endured. Those who had started as starving refugees had transformed into a powerful army.” -Wikipedia
34 years later, Rome was sacked by Alaric.
Seal the border.
Shoot those who attempt to cross illegally.
Sink the damn boats.
And then deal with the internal strife (and traitors) that will result.
Damn the optics.
Anything less and the U.S.A as an integral entity is finished.
Sooner or later, it’s just a matter of time.
