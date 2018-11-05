Alarming Video From Mexico Gives Scale for “Third Wave” of Central American Migrants…

With the possibility of the Central American migration having an impact on the midterm election, it doesn’t come as a surprise the mainstream media are not attempting to accurately give a scale or scope of the size of the crowds. Estimates from U.S. media have repeated a “few thousand”, up to “seven thousand.” However, Mexican media initially put the numbers much higher, upward of fourteen thousand in the first wave.

Since that October 22nd report, there have been two more waves, or ‘caravans‘ reported, entering Mexico’s southern border region. With the U.S. media now trying to downplay the scale, some independent researchers have been scouring social media from Mexico in order to gain a more accurate estimate. Rosie [almostjingo – twitter] discovered a series of videos on Instagram posted by a Mexican advocacy group helping to facilitate the transit.

This video from Sunday November 4th, is specifically of the “third wave”, the most recent “caravan” as they crossed into Mexico. You judge the scale of migration for yourself:

The translated caption reads: “CENTRAL AMERICAN BROTHERS CROSS THE SUICHATE. Fleeing from poverty and violence, Central Americans make the third crossing to Mexico in caravan to the vain mirage of the “American dream.” Let us be in solidarity with your passage through our country.” (link)

It is important to remember, that video is from the third wave of migrants traveling from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador as they crossed into Mexico. Despite U.S. media downplaying the scale of the migration, the first wave (pictured below) was estimated, by Mexican media, to contain 14,000 migrants.

(First Wave/Caravan – October 22nd)

The first wave was estimated on October 22nd, at 14,000. The second wave crossed into Mexico last week around October 29th/30th (unknown number, but less than first).

(Second Wave – October 29, 30)

The ‘third wave’ video from yesterday represents several thousand; and appears to be at least as large as the first wave from October 22nd. You decide:

While these three caravans are unlikely to reach the southern U.S. border prior to Tuesday’s midterm election; there is no doubt their eventual disposition will be determined by the outcome therein.

