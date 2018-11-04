Sunday Talks: National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow Discusses the Economy…

Posted on November 4, 2018 by

NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the current economy and the state of MAGAnomics. Kudlow discusses how the central beneficiaries of MAGAnomics are blue-collar workers and Main Street companies.

This entry was posted in Budget, China, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2018, energy, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Taxes, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Sunday Talks: National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow Discusses the Economy…

  1. Gary Lacey says:
    November 4, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    Maria Bartiromo hosts the best Sunday show on television

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Monticello says:
    November 4, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    Yea U.S.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Monticello says:
    November 4, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    Guess we’re set to find out if it’s still…….”it’s the economy!”.

    Like

    Reply
  4. stablesort says:
    November 4, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    Kudlow seems much better in this video than he did in the last video posted here. Kudlow didn’t slur his speech, his eyes were wide awake and his with was sharp. It was good to see.

    Like

    Reply

