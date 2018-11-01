The Main Street Engine is Fueled By MAGAnomic Policy…

Ever since candidate Trump announced his intent to run for the presidency in 2015, CTH has mapped out the economic possibilities of applied MAGAnomic policy. Once you absorb the ramifications within the intentional policy shift from Wall Street (global) to Main Street (America first), every downstream result is essentially common sense.
- Part 1 – Why I support Donald Trump – July 2015
- Part 2 – Why I support Donald Trump – August 2015
- Part 3 – Why I support Donald Trump – September 2015
One of the reasons the professional political class hate Trump is simply because he applies common sense policy built upon the cornerstone of America-first. Decades of pontificating political economic policy are dispatched; and the American economic engine roars.
This would explain why:
“And, for the first time in a decade, the securities and investment industries are spending more on Democrats than Republicans ahead of the Nov. 6 midterm elections.”
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-10-31/what-if-maxine-waters-takes-the-gavel-and-wall-street-loves-it
One anecdote I’ve learned of:
A woman I know who has one of those low wage, erratic schedule, part-time jobs in a retail chain, since the last instance of corporate headquarters making a change in policy which treats the workers even worse, is looking at other retail chains which at least are starting to pay pretty well.
It shouldn’t be underestimated, the positive impact it has on a person’s whole life, when they start seeing choices that can make things better for them.
Donald Trump is a no nonsense master businessman, and he applies business strategies into the world of politics, which is nothing but a success
Yet his most brilliant approach is the simplicity of common sense
He’s the President of the United States, so he’s pro-America.
Duh
That approach confuses the political chattering class. They simply can’t comprehend a President who isn’t a globalist puppet
Putting President Trumps talents aside, common sense is the one road he never turns off of, the one road he uses to reach his / our goals, and he’s about the only political leader that uses that road
“his brilliant approach is the simplicity of common sense…” The beautiful part of this is that it is showing the world the opposite of what existed the past 8 years of Obama. A stuttering, bumbling inarticulate miasma of, ya know, ya know , if if if , but,but,but. Total psychobabble of smoke and mirrors. Thank you President Trump for turning on the light.
We The People elected VSGDJT to reflect the fact that, when left to our own devices to freely do business with and associate with each other in win-win supply and demand exchange of goods and services for our own profit[s] the
American Dream is fulfilled.
To the extent Wall Street goes beyond a free market exchange of wealth, it conflicts with Our Best Interests–therefore against America’s best interests.
POTUS has our back, thank God. Pray for his strength and safety.
It sound simple – be honest, use common sense, do the right thing.
The fact that that sounds revolutionary and takes a person of exceptional courage to actually DO – should tell us what depths of corruption we are in. How much we have been looted over decades.
“I hate this!”
— Debbie Downer Democrat
It’s the perfect time to start laying off excess govt workers and bureaucrats!
There are jobs now, for them to go to.
Slashing the bloated Fed payroll will help to reign in spending.
We don’t need all those ‘non-essential’ govt workers.
The Hussein administration went on a hiring spree, expanding the number of govt employees to more than we’ve ever had before.
It was a way of rewarding his buddies…and embedding DNC minions into all the agencies.
Time to fire them all!
Out.
Get them out.
Let them go get a job in the Private Sector and do some real work.
All that bloated Federal employee growth by Obama was his way of ‘faking job growth numbers’.
I listened to govt workers for 20+ years tell me how much they could make in the private sector. Not one of them would take a job outside govt. Time to boot them out of the nest.
Besides the fact that they planned to end the USA as we know it, the part that galls me the most is that Wall Street can easily profit off of a Main Street economy. It involves getting ahead of it now, changing course, amending a few business plans.. They are too stubborn and defiant to consider it.
It was so much easier to just sit back and peel off those greenbacks to feed lazy politicians who did their bidding. Sooo much easier that way. How these decisions affected Americans was of zero concern to them and their bottom line.
Well! Brush off those thinking caps and put them back on, boys! You’re gonna need to fire up those brain cells now that your grandiose schemes have been derailed.
I can smell the wood burning from here, but remember: It is never too late to climb aboard the Trump train with us patriotic Deplorables! Full steam ahead!!
