The Main Street Engine is Fueled By MAGAnomic Policy…

Ever since candidate Trump announced his intent to run for the presidency in 2015, CTH has mapped out the economic possibilities of applied MAGAnomic policy. Once you absorb the ramifications within the intentional policy shift from Wall Street (global) to Main Street (America first), every downstream result is essentially common sense.

One of the reasons the professional political class hate Trump is simply because he applies common sense policy built upon the cornerstone of America-first. Decades of pontificating political economic policy are dispatched; and the American economic engine roars.

