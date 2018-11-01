The Main Street Engine is Fueled By MAGAnomic Policy…

Posted on November 1, 2018 by

Ever since candidate Trump announced his intent to run for the presidency in 2015, CTH has mapped out the economic possibilities of applied MAGAnomic policy.  Once you absorb the ramifications within the intentional policy shift from Wall Street (global) to Main Street (America first), every downstream result is essentially common sense.

One of the reasons the professional political class hate Trump is simply because he applies common sense policy built upon the cornerstone of America-first. Decades of pontificating political economic policy are dispatched; and the American economic engine roars.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2018, media bias, President Trump, Taxes, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

44 Responses to The Main Street Engine is Fueled By MAGAnomic Policy…

  2. Slowkid says:
    November 1, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    Humph, Who would of thought. A patriotic president.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. Elwood says:
    November 1, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    Sundance, you are a stout heart and a kind soul. Thank you for your efforts.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. Bendix says:
    November 1, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    One anecdote I’ve learned of:
    A woman I know who has one of those low wage, erratic schedule, part-time jobs in a retail chain, since the last instance of corporate headquarters making a change in policy which treats the workers even worse, is looking at other retail chains which at least are starting to pay pretty well.
    It shouldn’t be underestimated, the positive impact it has on a person’s whole life, when they start seeing choices that can make things better for them.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  5. TimeIsNow says:
    November 1, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    Yep, I predict a Red Royal Flush, and the DNC will be what gets flushed.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. alliwantissometruth says:
    November 1, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    Donald Trump is a no nonsense master businessman, and he applies business strategies into the world of politics, which is nothing but a success

    Yet his most brilliant approach is the simplicity of common sense

    He’s the President of the United States, so he’s pro-America.

    Duh

    That approach confuses the political chattering class. They simply can’t comprehend a President who isn’t a globalist puppet

    Putting President Trumps talents aside, common sense is the one road he never turns off of, the one road he uses to reach his / our goals, and he’s about the only political leader that uses that road

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  7. Everett Miller says:
    November 1, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    We The People elected VSGDJT to reflect the fact that, when left to our own devices to freely do business with and associate with each other in win-win supply and demand exchange of goods and services for our own profit[s] the
    American Dream is fulfilled.
    To the extent Wall Street goes beyond a free market exchange of wealth, it conflicts with Our Best Interests–therefore against America’s best interests.
    POTUS has our back, thank God. Pray for his strength and safety.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. R.Shanker says:
    November 1, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    It sound simple – be honest, use common sense, do the right thing.
    The fact that that sounds revolutionary and takes a person of exceptional courage to actually DO – should tell us what depths of corruption we are in. How much we have been looted over decades.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. talker2u says:
    November 1, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    “I hate this!”
    — Debbie Downer Democrat

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. wheatietoo says:
    November 1, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    It’s the perfect time to start laying off excess govt workers and bureaucrats!
    There are jobs now, for them to go to.

    Slashing the bloated Fed payroll will help to reign in spending.
    We don’t need all those ‘non-essential’ govt workers.

    The Hussein administration went on a hiring spree, expanding the number of govt employees to more than we’ve ever had before.

    It was a way of rewarding his buddies…and embedding DNC minions into all the agencies.
    Time to fire them all!
    Out.
    Get them out.

    Let them go get a job in the Private Sector and do some real work.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. justoldcowboybill says:
    November 1, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    I see “Babs” is threatening to moved to Canada again if dems don’t retake the House. Maybe she’ll take all the useless government workers with her. We can only pray…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. kea says:
    November 1, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Just an example today they started to release black friday ads. Yes this early. I think that’s telling.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. woohoowee says:
    November 1, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    We will make America wealthy again MAGA is for everyone 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. MontanaMel says:
    November 1, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Roger on that “thin the ranks” noted above! Many of them are overdue for the axe anyway.
    With those computer key-stroke records of all those porn site visits – I’m thinking we should also be checking some credit card balances and usage, eh?… Perhaps demands for repayment can be posted just prior to the pink slips being handed out….Sic’ the IRS on them for collections, eh?

    Our housing industry is showing signs of heading into the crapper – again. Same thing happened just in front of our big dump in 2008/9 (by about 12 to 18 months). This might also be a great time to revisit those “special favors” that were handed to the BANKS back in 2014 – re: Derivatives being allowed under the same entity / coverage as depositor’s, with FDIC backing, etc…. (as well as those rule changes allowing deposits being used for BAIL IN of these same Banks!).

    Check-6

    Like

    Reply
  15. Judith says:
    November 1, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Besides the fact that they planned to end the USA as we know it, the part that galls me the most is that Wall Street can easily profit off of a Main Street economy. It involves getting ahead of it now, changing course, amending a few business plans.. They are too stubborn and defiant to consider it.

    It was so much easier to just sit back and peel off those greenbacks to feed lazy politicians who did their bidding. Sooo much easier that way. How these decisions affected Americans was of zero concern to them and their bottom line.

    Well! Brush off those thinking caps and put them back on, boys! You’re gonna need to fire up those brain cells now that your grandiose schemes have been derailed.

    I can smell the wood burning from here, but remember: It is never too late to climb aboard the Trump train with us patriotic Deplorables! Full steam ahead!!

    Like

    Reply
  16. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    November 1, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    “The Main Street engine”

    Keep the hydrocarbons flowing! Us oldsters remember when this one was king of the street (1967-69)


    Chevrolet 427 RPO L88

    Although it required 102 Octane, which meant you filled up with Sunoco 260 or 280 race fuel. Nowadays with the advances in technology we are getting 100-300 more horsepower out of less displacement with better mileage and fewer emissions.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Arrest Soros says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s