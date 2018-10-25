Mexican Trucking Company, With U.S. License, Identified Moving Central American Caravan…

An interesting video was captured a few days ago showing a Mexican trucking company named EXPRESS SAN JAVIER, assisting in moving Central American invasion force to the U.S. border.

What is additionally interesting is the Mexican company holds a Department of Transportation (DOT) license for operations inside the U.S. DOT License #1202728

(click image to enlarge – SAFER database link here)

It is not an American trucking company, it is part of a fleet of ten vehicles owned by the company in Mexico. However, there’s a good question about whether the U.S. Department of Transportation could revoke the U.S. DOT License of the company that is aiding the caravan to violate U.S. immigration law.

Advertisements