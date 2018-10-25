Mexican Trucking Company, With U.S. License, Identified Moving Central American Caravan…

Posted on October 25, 2018 by

An interesting video was captured a few days ago showing a Mexican trucking company named EXPRESS SAN JAVIER, assisting in moving Central American invasion force to the U.S. border.

What is additionally interesting is the Mexican company holds a Department of Transportation (DOT) license for operations inside the U.S. DOT License #1202728

(click image to enlarge – SAFER database link here)

It is not an American trucking company, it is part of a fleet of ten vehicles owned by the company in Mexico.  However, there’s a good question about whether the U.S. Department of Transportation could revoke the U.S. DOT License of the company that is aiding the caravan to violate U.S. immigration law.

31 Responses to Mexican Trucking Company, With U.S. License, Identified Moving Central American Caravan…

  1. digleigh says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    SEND TO HOMELAND SECURITY AND WHITEHOUSE NOW!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. deepdivemaga says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    The world has gone mad.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Gil says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    This is how you squash aiding and abetting breaking our laws. They should fine and revoke their license. Americans are looking for trucking jobs who are being offered real wages. This mexican company isnt even puting mexico first.
    Lets get MAGA truckers to replace these guys.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. crazydawgg says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    Revoke it immediately!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Buck says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    Probably a contractor for USAID.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Concerned Virginian says:
      October 25, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      More than likely. There was a photo posted on a CTH thread yesterday that shows some of the current INVADERS standing on a street, with one of them holding a yellow bag that said USAID on it. The bag looked brand new.
      Can a Treeper find that photo and get it to DHS, the White House, the RNC?

      Like

      Reply
  8. Robert W says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    American citizens should take up arms and go help our neighbors along the boarder legally protect their private property being invaded by Mexico. If President Trump declares a national crisis or sends military to help boarder patrol protect our citizen’s property and sovereignty from an attack by another nation or country, then plain American citizens have the right to forcefully protect our land and property form trespassers and invaders.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Money given to foundations and activist groups hires many trucks…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Monticello says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    Thought this caravan was breaking up???? But the fake bombs have successfully replaced this bad for dims story.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. MM says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    I refuse to load a number of trucking companies…….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Bluto says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Too many people to all get to the border at the same time. The line is already strung out and not together. I’ve read that many have dropped out. They are still 1000 miles away. This large a group moves slowly especially in the heat. Many are getting sick (where do this many people go to the bathroom? Very unsanitary conditions.) They won’t get here until December at the earliest unless a lot more trucks, busses, and trains come to help them out.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      October 25, 2018 at 4:46 pm

      Some reporter stuck a microphone into the face of a woman in the caravan yesterday. She spoke excellent if accented English, BTW. She talked about her blisters and how she “asked them for cream for them but they didn’t have any.”

      I couldn’t help but wonder who is “them”? If you are walking in a group across Mexico, whom do you go to to ask for ointment for your blisters? Things that make you go hmmm….

      Like

      Reply
  13. RedEchos says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    “However, there’s a good question about whether the U.S. Department of Transportation could revoke the U.S. DOT License of the company that is aiding the caravan to violate U.S. immigration law.”

    I’d say it’s about time we find out.

    Git’er done!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. MattyIce says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    I saw exactly 1 woman and NO children. Tell me again this isn’t an invading force?!?!?!!!

    Like

    Reply
  16. ck says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    Good start, 20 flatbeds could carry 1000 if they’re overloaded to “falling off” full. Flatbed 35×8= 280 sq ft. It takes 4 sq ft to stand very tightly packed. It takes lots of trucks and they can all be tracked.

    Like

    Reply
  17. cthulhu says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    As previously noted, pull over truck of invaders, spike engine by replacing oil with sodium silicate, run until it stops, go to next truck. The invaders can get jobs in Mexico stripping the wrecks.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Elric VIII says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Could this company possibly switch to dry van trailers near the border and try to smuggle them across?

    Like

    Reply
  19. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    “An interesting video was captured a few days ago”

    In the little of what I saw, the fake news MSM was blurring the license plates of any vehicles involved in this latest escapade of human trafficking.

    “….The invasive immigration is national sovereignty destroyer. No border means no flag. No flag means no government and no government doesn’t mean zero government at all, but an unelected central government. One world government; the Shadow Government or you call it the Deep State…”

    https://ellacruz.org/2018/10/19/the-caravan-is-not-an-incident-but-an-intentional-degradation-of-the-west-by-the-united-nations-army-of-human-molotov/

    Like

    Reply
  20. viator2 says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    Must be under contract to Soros.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Leon Brozyna says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    The bad news is that they probably haven’t broken any US laws while operating in Mexico, so on that basis, can’t nail ’em for what they’re doing in Mexico.

    However, that’s not to say that whenever one of their trucks crosses the border into the US, they can’t be pulled over at every weigh station and inspection point and truck rest stop until they decide working against US interests doesn’t pay. If the Dems were against the illegal immigration, you can bet they’d be playing dirty at every turn; payback’s a bitch !!

    Like

    Reply
  22. kenji says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    I thought we DID AWAY with NAFTA ?

    Like

    Reply
  23. Johnny Bravo says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Don’t lose sight of the big picture.

    DJT rallies were hitting the mark and have a tremendous pull on the people. He’s rolling like a snowball down a mountain, gaining momentum and size as he travels.

    So what do the dems do? Put a few flimsy obstacles in his way. No way is he stopping, they just get bowled over by the ever growing MAGA snowball. MAGA baby 🍼

    Like

    Reply

