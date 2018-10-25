Mexican Trucking Company, With U.S. License, Identified Moving Central American Caravan…

An interesting video was captured a few days ago showing a Mexican trucking company named EXPRESS SAN JAVIER, assisting in moving Central American invasion force to the U.S. border.
What is additionally interesting is the Mexican company holds a Department of Transportation (DOT) license for operations inside the U.S. DOT License #1202728
(click image to enlarge – SAFER database link here)
It is not an American trucking company, it is part of a fleet of ten vehicles owned by the company in Mexico. However, there’s a good question about whether the U.S. Department of Transportation could revoke the U.S. DOT License of the company that is aiding the caravan to violate U.S. immigration law.
SEND TO HOMELAND SECURITY AND WHITEHOUSE NOW!
Guessing that the trucking company is currently being financed by some United Nations affiliated NGO with ties to the Open Society Foundations. This operation has dirty globalist fingerprints all over it.
Gosh, I’m stumped…
The world has gone mad.
Apres Obama, le deluge…
This is how you squash aiding and abetting breaking our laws. They should fine and revoke their license. Americans are looking for trucking jobs who are being offered real wages. This mexican company isnt even puting mexico first.
Lets get MAGA truckers to replace these guys.
Revoke it immediately!
Probably a contractor for USAID.
More than likely. There was a photo posted on a CTH thread yesterday that shows some of the current INVADERS standing on a street, with one of them holding a yellow bag that said USAID on it. The bag looked brand new.
Can a Treeper find that photo and get it to DHS, the White House, the RNC?
American citizens should take up arms and go help our neighbors along the boarder legally protect their private property being invaded by Mexico. If President Trump declares a national crisis or sends military to help boarder patrol protect our citizen’s property and sovereignty from an attack by another nation or country, then plain American citizens have the right to forcefully protect our land and property form trespassers and invaders.
Money given to foundations and activist groups hires many trucks…
If he really said that, I’d say that would be good cause to revoke citizenship.
Thought this caravan was breaking up???? But the fake bombs have successfully replaced this bad for dims story.
I refuse to load a number of trucking companies…….
Too many people to all get to the border at the same time. The line is already strung out and not together. I’ve read that many have dropped out. They are still 1000 miles away. This large a group moves slowly especially in the heat. Many are getting sick (where do this many people go to the bathroom? Very unsanitary conditions.) They won’t get here until December at the earliest unless a lot more trucks, busses, and trains come to help them out.
Some reporter stuck a microphone into the face of a woman in the caravan yesterday. She spoke excellent if accented English, BTW. She talked about her blisters and how she “asked them for cream for them but they didn’t have any.”
I couldn’t help but wonder who is “them”? If you are walking in a group across Mexico, whom do you go to to ask for ointment for your blisters? Things that make you go hmmm….
Good question “who is them”
“However, there’s a good question about whether the U.S. Department of Transportation could revoke the U.S. DOT License of the company that is aiding the caravan to violate U.S. immigration law.”
I’d say it’s about time we find out.
Git’er done!
Another perspective:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/10/prepare_to_greet_the_members_of_the_caravan.html
I saw exactly 1 woman and NO children. Tell me again this isn’t an invading force?!?!?!!!
Good start, 20 flatbeds could carry 1000 if they’re overloaded to “falling off” full. Flatbed 35×8= 280 sq ft. It takes 4 sq ft to stand very tightly packed. It takes lots of trucks and they can all be tracked.
As previously noted, pull over truck of invaders, spike engine by replacing oil with sodium silicate, run until it stops, go to next truck. The invaders can get jobs in Mexico stripping the wrecks.
Oh, and find out who wrote the checks to the trucking company, charge them with human trafficking, and seize their assets.
Could this company possibly switch to dry van trailers near the border and try to smuggle them across?
“An interesting video was captured a few days ago”
In the little of what I saw, the fake news MSM was blurring the license plates of any vehicles involved in this latest escapade of human trafficking.
“….The invasive immigration is national sovereignty destroyer. No border means no flag. No flag means no government and no government doesn’t mean zero government at all, but an unelected central government. One world government; the Shadow Government or you call it the Deep State…”
https://ellacruz.org/2018/10/19/the-caravan-is-not-an-incident-but-an-intentional-degradation-of-the-west-by-the-united-nations-army-of-human-molotov/
Must be under contract to Soros.
The bad news is that they probably haven’t broken any US laws while operating in Mexico, so on that basis, can’t nail ’em for what they’re doing in Mexico.
However, that’s not to say that whenever one of their trucks crosses the border into the US, they can’t be pulled over at every weigh station and inspection point and truck rest stop until they decide working against US interests doesn’t pay. If the Dems were against the illegal immigration, you can bet they’d be playing dirty at every turn; payback’s a bitch !!
I thought we DID AWAY with NAFTA ?
Don’t lose sight of the big picture.
DJT rallies were hitting the mark and have a tremendous pull on the people. He’s rolling like a snowball down a mountain, gaining momentum and size as he travels.
So what do the dems do? Put a few flimsy obstacles in his way. No way is he stopping, they just get bowled over by the ever growing MAGA snowball. MAGA baby 🍼
