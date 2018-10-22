President Trump Describes Central American Invasion Force as a “National Emergency”…

In response to the growing numbers of illegal aliens assembling in their march toward the southern U.S. border, President Trump calls the advancing force of Hondurans, Guatemalans, El Salvadorians and Mexicans, a “National Emergency”.

(Tweet Link)

Unfortunately the use of the words “national emergency”, could be misinterpreted to mean an official declaration (no declaration exists yet); as contrast to the more obsequious use of the wording which would imply a national crisis (likely intent).

Additionally, the “Middle Easterners” reference is likely noting the recent statements from Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, when the assembled caravan began last week:

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales boasted on Thursday that under his guidance, security detail has been able to capture almost 100 ISIS terrorist. Morales shared the news while giving a speech at the second Conference for Prosperity and Security in Central America in Washington D.C. on October 11 and 12. The president claimed that his administration has captured ‘close to 100 people completely linked to terrorist issues, with ISIS and that not only have we arrested them within our territory, but they have been deported to their countries of origin.’ (read more)

.

Advertisements