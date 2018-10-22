President Trump Describes Central American Invasion Force as a “National Emergency”…

In response to the growing numbers of illegal aliens assembling in their march toward the southern U.S. border, President Trump calls the advancing force of Hondurans, Guatemalans, El Salvadorians and Mexicans, a “National Emergency”.
Unfortunately the use of the words “national emergency”, could be misinterpreted to mean an official declaration (no declaration exists yet); as contrast to the more obsequious use of the wording which would imply a national crisis (likely intent).
Additionally, the “Middle Easterners” reference is likely noting the recent statements from Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, when the assembled caravan began last week:
Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales boasted on Thursday that under his guidance, security detail has been able to capture almost 100 ISIS terrorist.
Morales shared the news while giving a speech at the second Conference for Prosperity and Security in Central America in Washington D.C. on October 11 and 12.
The president claimed that his administration has captured ‘close to 100 people completely linked to terrorist issues, with ISIS and that not only have we arrested them within our territory, but they have been deported to their countries of origin.’ (read more)
REGAIN THE NARRATIVE
ILLEGAL is a CRIME , not a RACE .
illegal entry into the USA is no one’s “right”.
it’s not about RACE…it’s not about DISCRIMINATION…it’s not about AMNESTY.
it’s all about THE LAW.
if you can’t handle that, stay out…you’re trespassing.
Hang out signs in Spanish (and arabic): Trespassers will be shot”.
God may be taking care of it for us!
I have no doubt this hoard was orchestrated by the left to arrive around the mid-terms and be Trump’s defining moment.
Either Trump does nothing, or gives us a token resistence – in which the vast majority of the illegals pour into the country to stay, and he loses his base, the mid-terms, and then re-election.
Or Trump takes a hard line and deploys the military along the border to first use non-lethal deterrents, and if those are ignored then lethal force against the grown men, knowing the media will paint him as a monster and the world community will condemn him.
Our nation can withstand the fallout from the latter, it won’t survive the former.
Trump will be viewed as a hero by the vast majority of people in Western countries, Japan, China, Russia and any other country that has taken measures to keep out foreign invaders.
Solution right here:
https://proxy.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=http%3A%2F%2Fnoclipmode.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2010%2F09%2Fnapalm-bombing.jpg&f=1
End this bullshit right at the border, then send Mexico the bill.
Read yesterday their goal was 20 miles. That ain’t gonna get them to the border by November 6! So either they won’t get there before the election… OR some portion of them will be given transportation! That is where we must hold Mexico’s feet to the fire! It is one thing to say “We could not stop them!”, but quite another to provide them transportation!!
Another thing is Obregon’s past statements about the right of Mexicans (and anyone, really) to enter the United States en masse. I assumed they would have been conveniently forgotten, now that he has been elected and signed off on USMCA? But have they been disavowed? Is this part of the reason Mexico is having trouble stopping this human tide – because their new president ran on their right to do exactly what they are doing?
it’s called global citizens .
where everyone is “entitled” to be wherever they can be bussed or caravanned to.
and Presidents don’t even have to have citizenship !
if it causes a CRISIS,,,all the better.
social unrest requires social justice .
Notifying the Military and DHS/Border patrol of National Emergency seems important since it shifts response to under FEMA guidelines. Emergency Declarations may be declared before an incident occurs to save lives and prevent loss. President has the authority under the Stafford Act to declare a National Emergency..
–Under DoDD 5525.5 – Actions that are taken under the inherent right of the U.S. Government, a sovereign national entity under the U.S. Constitution, to ensure the preservation of public order and to carry out governmental operations within its territorial limits, or otherwise in accordance with applicable law, by force, if necessary. This authority is reserved for unusual circumstances, and will be used only under DoD Directive 3025.12 which permits use of this power in two circumstances.
The emergency authority authorizes prompt and vigorous Federal action, including the use of military forces, to prevent loss of life or wanton destruction of property and to restore governmental functioning and public order when sudden and unexpected civil disturbances, disaster, or calamities seriously endanger life and property and disrupt normal governmental functions to such an extent that duly constituted local authorities are unable to control the situation.
Protection of Federal property and functions authorizes Federal action, including the use of military forces to protect Federal property and Federal Government functions when the need for protection exists and duly constituted local authorities are unable or decline to provide adequate protection.–
If it wasn’t officially Declared – perhaps it should be – and soon.
Perhaps President Trump should respond to the “humanitarian” crisis by accepting the Mexican President’s request to allow the US army to immediately establish a refugee camp in Chiapas. The lives of the “migrants” are too important to allow anyone to risk traveling any further.
LikeLiked by 1 person
it’s not a “humanitarian crisis” at all.
they aren’t being driven out of their countries at gunpoint…
whatever “risks” are involved, they have assumed quite voluntarily.
it’s called assumption of the risk .
and it implies a degree of guilt.
and usually deserves a consequence.
I suggest we confiscate five miles on the border for military reasons – and turn it into an artillery test site. Drop a few bombs creating massive holes – put up signs and warnings – set up firing lines – and test sonic weapons.
Don’t forget to toss in never ending strafing runs by the Warthogs
Posing for the camera…check out the hands directing the crowd.
Their sense of ‘entitlement’ is what infuriates me.
These people are predators.
They act like the US is a big feast…and they are entitled to come here prey on us.
This is a crisis, a well planned one at that.
We’re all assuming that the entire horde will storm Texas but the last ‘caravan’ miraculously had a bunch show up at California border…..about a thousand miles from the direct northern route so…this one probably also will have buses heading this direction too.
It’s becoming way too much of a parallel to the EU invasion.
Okay, I have been fretting over this invasion. But, I’ve come up with a plan. Just be nice as you can be, set up queues with tables of food, drink, blankets etc. and route these people directly down a fenced gateway that leads right to the belly of a beautiful cruise ship where each are assigned a lovely cabin. Once they are all loaded up just sail their ass back to Honduras. 🙂
Makes ya wonder…..
Apparently it’s hard, if not impossible to stop, or even impede/slow down an advancing group of 10,000 unarmed civilian men (with some women and children)??
When I was a boy, nations used to stop multiple regiments of well armed and trained troops. Equipped with transport, tanks, artillery, air cover etc.
Those were the days.
You have the enemy already disarmed (mostly). You have the enemy self-gathering in a group. That saves running around hunting down small groups of enemy and gathering them together. Surround them. Corral them, and then do what you will with them. Transport them to location(s) of your choice. Kill them. Whatever.
When I was a boy living with the Confederate Tribes, we used to stampede buffalo on the advancing enemy. Oh wait. I’m sorry, I was thinking of when 1 / 1,024th was a girl
Yes… and there was Custer’s Last Stand.
What we need is Liz Warren leading a hunting party… wipe out this advancing horde.
Remember, the democrats have lost the war on race, women, honor and reality, so considering Pelosi’s ‘lie about everything and you guys push it’; what red flag / false narrative will they attempt to destroy Trump with?
Women and children being slaughtered at the border…..
Women and children being slaughtered at the border…..
With a little effort the instigators can make than happen. It won’t even require firearms, just let the mob cluster, and then start some panic in the crowd. For example, look at the riots and deaths at soccer games.
I looked to see WHERE in Mexico this invasion force is located at the moment. Apparently, it’s pretty darned far SOUTH in that country, not far at all from their southern border. Last I looked, Hurricane Willa is expected to come ashore as a strong cat 4 but way NORTH of where the invaders are at the moment.
What does a cat 4 do to Mexico? Is their infrastructure sufficient to withstand it with ease?
Will AMERICANS be expected to rush to help them WHILE the Mexicans are happily ushering the filthy invaders right to our doorstep?
With the hurricane, perhaps Divine intervention is coming. We can only hope. If they do reach our border, I hope Trump will use whatever means necessary to prevent them from getting into our country.
I had the same question- DDG found an answer-
NYT bylined a story Oct 22 from Tapachula Mexico
https://www.google.com.mx/maps/place/Tapachula,+Chis.,+Mexico/@15.2521914,-99.6083432,5.99z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x858e057f5d4ffc79:0x368f21c40772e5f8!8m2!3d14.9055599!4d-92.2634206
Which is a 25 hour drive from Nuevo Laredo, closest crossing point in the US, and on the east side, away from Hurricane Willa now predicted as Category 5, hitting the pacific coast, with rain in south texas later this week.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/hurricane-willa-category-5-mexico-latest-track-path-weather-forecast-today-live-updates-2018-10-22/
BTW Trump is promising to bring in the US Military. MAGA!
If our on army can’t do the job, hire some Gurkhas or Russians.
Maybe even French.. but not Canadians…. not UK from what I see currently
The Kurds are superior fighters
Yes, this IS a national emergency and needs immediate action. Send 25K troops to the boarder with the boarder patrol. Do not let them enter. Period! ID, finger print and take pictures of as many as possible. Immediately cease all foreign aid to these countries, including Mexico and stop all access to the Federal Reserve system for these countries commerce (that alone would bankrupt all of these countries within days). And warn Mexico and all countries that this is aiding in an act of war. The invasion of a sovereign country. Those nations who support in this invasion will be held accountable. There will be aggressive acts by the caravan hoards. Arrest them and deport. Be prepared for violence. Hoard will make that happen. Film everything. Warn nations that their foreign aid will be applied to the costs of protecting our boarder.
Do not fingerprint. Do not arrest. Do not “process”. Shoot to kill. US citizens are entitled to be protected from invasion. That’s why we fund the military.
If the invaders push children to front of the invading horde, the death of those children rests with their adult leaders.
Repel all boarders from our borders!!!!!!!
This is the best thing since sliced bread. The hard left is running in circles with their hair on fire in total panic!!! The Mother of All Backfires.
They are actually claiming Trump planned it with Russian help.
Well we are about to see what our President is made of. This is a direct attack on the sovereignty of the United States. It’s going to be ugly, anyway it works out. He needs to say enough, just like the guy in Italy. Zero tolerance. Arrest the people, extradite the people responsible for this. Kill the head of the snake. Arrest the financiers. Arrest the organizers. Extradite them to the United States. They can be treated as war criminals. And they should be.
I believe he’s simply ratcheting up the rhetoric to ensure Mexico understands that unless the Caravan is disbanded, he fully intends to use “comprehensive” vehicle inspections to effectively close down the border entirely!
Trump is using this emergency to wake up more people so he can get more support in Congress. The Senate needs 60 votes to move ahead with his agenda. It’s that simple. If this emergency doesn’t cause a national uprising at the polls, then, not enough Americans really care about their country. It really is that simple. He will play this for all it is worth and stick in the dems faces until they splode! Everything looks normal to me.
Agree. US could shut down Mexican economy in a short time. Sometimes I wonder–in the 64D world–whether the VSG hired Balsio-Ford and arranged the Honduran/Guatemalan/Mexican mob.
Investigate who is funding, organizing, and coordinating this riotous mob. Arrest, Detain, Prosecute all involved in this attack on our Nation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
and charge them with election meddling.
Use it. Scream at Dems for stealing our future, our jobs, our lives, and what ever else you can think of and shove it right in their faces. Who cares who started it. It is a gift.
You read about Europe and their open borders and how wonderfully the islamists integrated into Sweden and Germany and France and Italy and Belgium and Netherlands and UK. How can you possibly refuse these Orc Hordes at our border? The numbers are only going to increase as mexican opportunists latch onto the invading army thinking they are going to walk right in. This is the one world gov trying to destroy the last bastion of freedom on this planet and Gods other apple of his eye. This is a demonic invasion. There are few if any “family units” walking their kiddies 2000 miles. It is an invasion and President Trump needs to send our military to the border and show them we mean business. We need the MOAB-W. The Mother of all border walls. This is what we get when we allowed the democrats and rino republicans to give us lip service about the border and its wall for the past 2 decades and more. I pledge to you now that I will never ever vote for a democrat or a rino again. Ever.
Second wave attempting to come up in buses, could indicate hitting the border in two or more places, to overwhelm any resistance. This is clearly a coordinated attack on our country from an invasion force. Unarmed, with women and children used as shields, no way to stop this without the press crucifying our response even if we take them all in. The system is not capable of caring for them all, and some will likely suffer, allowing for select images to be blasted 24-7. This is a no win situation for Trump, and he knows it so my money is on him forcing Mexico to eat their peas.
that’s what’s so sick about this…they are trying to squeeze PDJT from all sides (politically)…damned if you do/don’t…
Catch 22 no-win mess.
they want violence to ensue, imo.
they want martyrs for their cause.
AGITPROP
This clip is being tweeted around the twittersphere.
What’s curious to me is…this fast-moving flatbed truck passes a slower-moving one, leaving it far behind.
Are they splitting up the crowd?
What’s the rush?
And again, it’s clear that there are mostly military-aged men in this mobile mob.
A squadron of fighter jets can make multiple treetop level passes at supersonic speed, followed by helicopters dropping leaflets with warnings of what lies ahead if they do not turn back.
If that doesn’t work then start disabling the transport vehicles. Barrett 50 cals work quite nicely for that.
That might work… or maybe just drop one (or 2) of them there MOABS
Have ___ days to get this in place…
1ST STRETCH: YOU WILL NOT BE ALLOWED IN!!! DON’T LET THOSE PAYING YOU, COST YOU YOUR LIFE!
2ND STRETCH: (CLOSER TO STORM WARNING) TRANSPORT CHOPPERS PARKED, YOU WILL NOT BE ALLOWED IN!!! WE’RE HERE TO SAVE YOUR LIFE/TO TAKE YOU HOME” (First one on board, name goes on list to be considered, later, for legal entry.) (Flood the airways/internet)
3ND STRETCH: WARNING!! BEWARE!! MAY BE RABID ANIMALS AHEAD. (Flood the airways/internet)
4RD STRETCH: BARBWIRE FENCE…WITH SIGNS: BEWARE!! “ELECTRIC FENCE” YOUR RISK! (Flood the airways/internet)
5TH STRETCH: WARNING!! ENTER AT YOUR OWN RISK….AT TIMES, CONTROLLED BY LASER…ENTER AT YOUR OWN RISK! (Flood airways/internet)
6TH STRETCH: WARNING!! ENTER AT YOUR OWN RISK!!! WARNING!! (Leave it to their imagination) (airways/internet)
7TH STRETCH: PATROLLED BY “GOD” (LOVE)!!! (CHURCH groups telling them WE’RE HERE TO HELP YOU RETURN HOME!) “WE CAN NO LONGER HELP YOU BREAK THE LAW AND SIN AGAINST GOD! “
Deuteronomy 5:19 Neither shalt thou steal.
Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; …
We have THREE “Immediate-Impact Solutions” at hand:
• Freeze ALL Remittances to ALL Central American countries until the Invading Illegals are returned and their borders are ALL secured. This is $10s of MILLIONS per day per COUNTRY.
• Close the Border Crossings to ALL traffic until the above is accomplished.
• Blow the Border Bridges … one span of each every day.
How about if we get all those people who are trying to get into the Ted Cruz/ President Trump rally, turned around and headed toward the border?
The use of the US military might help a little, but there isn’t much they can do vs. thousands of walkers. The globalists paying for this invasion will put trained individuals up front to force the military into a confrontation and an inevitable incident. If they can order the invaders to disperse and have the facilities to lock up those who don’t, the military might be of assistance, but I doubt that can all come together easily.
The US will have to use economic means to convince Mexico to break up this invasion. Trump is going to have to close the border to trade and commerce from Mexico, which means the multinational corporations and Mexican workers are going to have to make a choice, either they are with the invaders or with their stockholders and families. The multinationals must obey the law, even if the invading hordes don’t, and that’s the leverage. Trump must assign ownership of this invasion to the Mexican government and all those in Mexico who need a functioning border crossing to survive.
With 2 weeks to the election, there is plenty of time to get this into the election. McConnell and Ryan should start right now in Congress. These are invaders and we need a wall to stop this. A dispersed border security only works if nobody’s breaking the law. Against this mob, you need a wall.
I’m suspicious that the killing in Turkey was timed to provide distraction for this invasion. Trump doesn’t seem to be distracted, and hopefully he can roust the electorate over this. This is an opportunity, and we need to take full advantage of it. I’d like candidates to be forced to come out and make a statement about this.
My question is, where is Paul Ryan? He has completely abrogated his responsibility. We have watched the invasion of Europe and what happens to countries that don’t have a fence like Israel or Hungary.
We should have a double row fence with concertina wire, an access road in between, and anti-vehicle barriers on either side. Israel’s cost $3 mil per mile at most and it is almost 100% effective.
He’s a RINO who has been bought and paid for by the pound by the globalists and the C of C… he’s not going to do a effing thing
The invading illegal aliens from corrupt countries are not appalled by corruption and in fact expect to thrive in and benefit from political corruption. They are perfect democrat voters. Our omestic millennials have not been taught the responsibilities that formed out country, so expect and approve corruption. During the Eisenhower Presidency, receipt of a simple vicuna coat was viewed as a a scandal by voters and the press. Now, pay-to-play (symbolized by clinton receipt of $150 million for selling out US uranium), and politicians becoming billionaires on government contracts (Feinstein) and gigantic “donations” is OK and expected.
We need to restore the public education about our founding snd “melting pot” values which have been destroyed by SJWs and communist/socialist “academia”. We need to prevent immigration by those who will not assimilate, who want to do us harm, or who expect and support corrupt government.
We need to foster a culture of being repelled by government corruption, and non-fiduciary government and elected official behavior.
Where is Elizabeth Warren… demanding that this horde does not enter sacred tribal lands?
