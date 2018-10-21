Growing Invasion Force Overwhelms Mexican Authorities – Approximately 10,000 Now Traveling through Mexico to U.S. Southern Border….

Despite media claims to the contrary, election Mexican officials previously promised to allow the invasion of Central American migrants. There is a history here.
The heavily financed horde of Central American migrants has overwhelmed the token resistance from Mexican military and advanced north toward the Southern U.S. border. As described by the Associated Press today: “growing army of migrants resumes march toward US.” This is a well financed, well organized, left-wing political operation strategically timed to reach the U.S. border and coincide with the 2018 mid-term election.
Estimates as to the number of economic migrants varies between 7,000 to 10,000 and the numbers are growing fast as they are now facilitated by, and joined by, ideological comrades within Mexico. The ‘invasion force’ is now more than two-miles long. The group claims to be fleeing violence in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, yet the group has deployed violence against Mexican officials who are vastly outnumbered.
President Trump has requested that Mexican officials stop the advancement of the massive group and praised any efforts therein. However, it appears there is a disconnect between what actions U.S. officials think is happening – and the actual advancement on the ground. Those marching toward the U.S. are no longer finding any resistance.
As explained in a USA Today review: “Sunday the crowd was large and the mood mostly ecstatic. Olivin Castellanos, 58, a truck driver and mason from Villanueva, Honduras, said he took a raft into Mexico. He hopes to work in construction in the United States.” “No one will stop us, only God,” he said. “We knocked down the door and we continue walking.”
Initially the group was between 3,000 and 5,000. However, in the past 36 hours the numbers have grown considerably; seeming to double in size overnight.
TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — A ragged army of Honduran migrants streamed through southern Mexico on Sunday heading toward the United States, after making an end-run around Mexican agents who briefly blocked them at the Guatemalan border.
They received help at every turn from sympathetic Mexicans who offered food, water and clothing. Hundreds of locals driving pickups, vans and cargo trucks stopped to let them clamber aboard.
[…] Hundreds of migrants from the caravan applied for refugee status in Mexico in the southern city of Ciudad Hidalgo.
But a far bigger group forded the Suchiate River from Guatemala to the Mexican side individually and dozens at a time, and resumed the trek at first light, marching 10 abreast on the highway.
“Si se pudo!” they chanted in Spanish — “Yes, we could!”
The throng grew even larger than when the migrants arrived at the border bridge Friday, swelling overnight to 5,000 or so. It was not immediately clear where the additional travelers came from since about 2,000 had been gathered on the Mexican side Saturday night. But people have been joining and leaving the caravan daily, some moving at their own pace and strung out in a series of columns.
Federal police monitored the caravan’s progress from a helicopter and had a few units escorting it. Outside Tapachula, about 500 black-uniformed officers briefly gathered along the highway on buses and in patrol units, but they said their orders were to maintain traffic and not to stop the caravan. They moved on toward the city before the caravan reached them.
As the migrants passed through villages on the outskirts of Ciudad Hidalgo, locals applauded, shouted encouragement and donated supplies.
Maria Teresa Orellana, a resident of Lorenzo, handed out sandals. “It’s solidarity,” she said. “They’re our brothers.”
Mexico’s Interior Department said in a statement that federal and Chiapas state authorities were providing assistance to migrants, including legal counseling for those who applied for asylum. It released a video showing workers doling out food, medicine and medical treatment.
But police could do little if anything in the face of the throngs who avoided the official entry point and crossed the notoriously porous border elsewhere.
Migrants marching north Sunday said they gave up on Mexico because the application process was too slow, and most wanted to continue to the United States anyway.
“We’re warriors, we got to get to the place we got to get to. We’re gonna keep on going and we’re not gonna stop,” Luis Puerto, 39, of Colon, Honduras, said in English.
For Puerto, that place is North Carolina, where he has a wife and two daughters. He said he was recently deported from the United States after a brush with the law that he did not specify.
“We are going to get to the border of the U.S.,” he said. “I am not going to stop. I don’t care if I die.” (read full article)
While President Trump asks Mexico to do more in their efforts to stop the invasion force, it would be wise to remember the history of these issues. The Mexican government are not likely to offer more than the appearance of token resistance and their history in this regard is very clear.
With the migrant march from Central America, mostly Hondurans, Guatemala and El Salvador it is important to revisit the history of Mexican threats -from Mexican officials- which precedes the current year complicity.
♦ In August of 2017 President Trump and Commerce Secretary Ross were discussing their trade efforts within NAFTA and renegotiation with Mexico/Canada on a trilateral basis. However, the U.S. administration said if it doesn’t work, they’d scrap the 3-way NAFTA deal and go one-on-one with individual bilateral agreements. In response, Mexican Economic Minister Ildefonso Guajardo threatened to flood the U.S. with South American illegal aliens, criminals and gang members as leverage:
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico could pull back on cooperation in migration and security matters if the United States walks away from talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, the Mexican economy minister said in a newspaper report published on Thursday.
“If they do not treat [us] well commercially, they should not expect us to treat them well by containing the migration that comes from other regions of the world and crosses Mexico,” Guajardo said. “Or they should not expect to be treated well in collaboration with security issues in the region.” (LINK)
However, Mexican Minister Ildefonso Guarjardo’s threat was mild compared to a threat in January 2017, when another Mexican official promised to flood the U.S. with South American drugs and gang violence:
♦ In a stunning segment on Fareed Zakaria’s CNN broadcast January 29th, 2017, Mexico’s former foreign minister, Jorge Castaneda, states the Mexican government was willing to counter U.S. President Donald Trump policy by unleashing drug cartels upon the U.S. border.
Watch, and more importantly LISTEN, to his words at 02:10 below (Prompted):
.
This was the most politically explosive admission by the Mexican government in the past decade. Even Fareed Zakaria realized what was being threatened and quickly attempted to redirect the conversation.
Mr. Castaneda was openly admitting a willingness to promote drug trafficking. Additionally, Jorge Castaneda is so proud of the threat, he posted a video of the discussion on his own YouTube page.
In June 2018, during the Mexican presidential election, leading candidate Lopez-Obrador previewed his perspective on Central American migration into the United States:
MEXICO – Mexican presidential candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) said Tuesday that migrants from all over the world who decide it’s “a necessity” have a “human right” to migrate to the United States.
“Soon, very soon, after the victory of our movement, we will defend migrants all over the American continent and the migrants of the world who, by necessity, must abandon their towns to find life in the United States,” Lopez Obrador said during a rally in the Mexican city of Culiacán, eluniversal.com reports. “It’s a human right we will defend,” he added. (more)
In July Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador won the election and is now President-elect of Mexico awaiting his inauguration on December 1st.
Until further notice, all export / import Tade traffic between Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and the US is halted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Send them over to Mexico Beach to rebuild it and then send them home for Christmas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s ironic is you try and do this to another country and look how far they will let you go.
The USA is not here to take everyone in.
We are not the world police.
Its like cognitive dissonance.
Yourself, your family and then others.
LikeLike
This is global-demo/rino orchestrated. Don’t blame Trump for this invasion. He has almost zero support. Get your asses out and vote. Support this man’s agenda in a red tsunami or we are screwed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yup this is just like what they did in Europe…
LikeLiked by 3 people
There are multiple videos like this. I say this after I, my daughter, and my husband have all been robbed in separate instances by people who don’t belong here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dang….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I purposely have not commented on this caravan up until now because I don’t trust Mexico. President Trump wants to have a good relationship with Mexico and I truly hope we can build a lasting good relationship so I have kept quite about my reservations.
(A side note: I am truly thrilled with the USMCA Agreement. I think the best way to keep people from crossing the border illegally is to make sure they have good working wages where they live. The USMCA will do it.) – – (This was off topic but I just wanted you to know I would like things to work with Mexico.)
OK the reason I distrust Mexico:
We lived about 120 miles north of the US/Mexico board. Tijuana was a border town that had junk souvenirs and a lot of bad stuff available. All through the years I would hear bad things about Tijuana (and resort towns) and their corrupt systems. People would buy property in Mexico and they would have problems with their deed after fixing property etc. One of the last heinous acts was the US Marine that was arrested and held on ridiculous charges for a long period.
The corruption was smaller too. One time a friend bought an inexpensive flower arrangement in Tijuana for a door prize at a fundraiser. The women at the fundraiser went wild over the arrangement and wanted to buy arrangements just like it. My friend was the Ways and Means Chair so she sold the arrangements even though she did not have them on hand.
The next Saturday one of the sweet husbands took a pickup truck to Tijuana to buy the flower arrangements to fill the orders. Within a block of purchasing the flowers he was stopped by the first “policemen”. The “policeman” had some made up infraction of the law. He gave a wink, wink and his hand out as he was writing the US citizen up. The sweet husband paid off the officer and went on his way.
The husband was stopped periodically until he was down to his last $20.00. When that “policeman” stopped the husband said, look I am down to my last $20.00. I’ll give it to you and I promise I’ll never come back. The “policeman” said OK and the husband was able to drive the last few miles without being stopped.
My point of telling you these old stories is that law enforcement in Mexico is corrupt. We heard too many stories in Southern CA to believe otherwise. Probably the military is corrupt too. The local government officials are corrupt.
Millions of people have been crossing the border illegally from Mexico to the US for decades. These corrupt officials have no incentive to stop the 10,000 invaders. In fact they probably have a financial incentive to say I tried to stop them but couldn’t.
President Trump needs to close the border until the wall is built. I don’t care if it takes 6 years to build the wall instead of 1 year. In the mean time activate applicable laws* then bring the armed military in to keep invaders out. All up and down however many thousand miles there are on the border between Mexico and the US.
This is an invasion.
* U.S. Constitution – Article 1 Section 9
…. The privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended, unless when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it. …
MS 13 and illegal opioid drugs are completely out of control, we are experiencing diseases that have been previously been eradicated and new ones we have never seen, murders, rapes, drunken driving** without recourse have put thousands upon thousands of US citizens in jeopardy.
** VDH says CA residents call it the 3 No’s: No license, no insurance, no registration. I would add no punishment because when released on bond they are gone with the wind. They just steal someone else’s name and go else where.
LikeLiked by 5 people
👍🏻nana
LikeLiked by 2 people
I want to say three things, which I’ll preface by stating that my parents were legal immigrants.
One – if the nation, the USA, is truly a constitutional republic, then our laws must be respected and enforced. If some treaty we are in legally binds us to some refugee processing, then it must be done – but we must withdraw from that treaty.
Two – this, like Kavanaugh debacle, this is meant to gin up political bases pre-election. I don’t know what the number is now, but when the weekend started the marchers numbered about 4,000. Divide 4,000 by 327,000,000 – you can see they alone aren’t going to drastically change our nation, so don’t get too worked up about them – get worked up about Soros and whoever else initiated this.
Three – Trump can do one thing now that will have both an immediate and along term impact related to this (but not this directly.). VSGPDJT can explore issuing an executive order banning the grant of broadcast licenses to non-English language broadcasters. If our government refuses to enforce the law, they can at least make those coming assimilate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Live fire would put an end to this really quickly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How dare you say exactly what I was thinking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was thinking of some kind of gas that would put people to sleep, safely. They could be picked up and returned to Mexico. Magical thinking, and nothing is really safe, but it’s a thought.
LikeLike
perhaps Mexico could enjoy an earthquake compliments of the Rods From God directly in the path of the invasion
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes! We could deter this nonsense. Let’s see if it’s taken as seriously as North Korea.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
As the “caravan” continues to grow, our ability to stop them at the border, without violence, decreases. Spreading the 24th Mech from Brownsville to San Diego is simply not feasable unless you are contemplating the actual use of force, which would be a complete disaster because there is no way you will be able to discriminate between teenage males and mothers with children. Even if you manage to keep 10 to 15,000 people across the border, you are creating a Palestinian refugee camp that will provide the media with daily stories of how heartless the administration is. You need to start thinking about taking out Mexican infrastructure, i.e., particularly bridges, to keep the mob as far away from the border as possible. I would also start thinking about taking the Panama Canal zone back as a choke point. If you don’t think you can do any of those things, you are left with waiting until you know where they intend to cross and trying to use tear gas, etc., and the optics will be horrible. And the second they cross the border, the ACLU will be sending lawyers to represent them, tie everything up in the courts.
LikeLike
Don’t worry about the optics. It is much more important to stop the invasion and force should be used if that’s what it takes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about we pour gasoline along the border wherever they approach and light a fire that reaches 100 feet into the air?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like it. How long could we keep those fires burning, do you think?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perpetually, if necessary. Bonus: the global warming weirdos would freak out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve come up with a new plan.
I’m aware that the political cabal behind a mob of criminals heading toward our boarder is part of our minority party that some of my dear friends are supporting with their vote. The notion that the party of peace, love and Socialist revolution, are behind this invasion, is a conspiracy theory at best.
It’s laughable to think any different, and then Trump will just shoot them all, with our military.
All they wanted was a piece of our American dream.
I say let them have it, under one condition.
All these people who cross our border, are bussed to the very neighborhoods that are supporting the Democratic party that backs these illegal aliens entry into our country illegally.
You want these folks you can them, you can feed them and find them shelter.
And not 1 dime of federal money will be used to help you, pay for them.
It’s time for the rubber to meet the road.
LikeLiked by 1 person
F that. Don’t eat them in.
LikeLike
This is Deep State 2018 Plan! There is no Blue Wave!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll take (b) for $1,000, Alex.
LikeLike
I hope it’s not too insensitive to note that it appears there’s plenty of pepperoni pizza and mac ‘n cheese being served along the way.
LikeLike
I feel sorry for those people that live on the border. They better leave now. At least they will have their life. If they dont they probably wont live to tell about it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some of them – particularly in Texas – are the ones lecturing us about how a wall won’t work and that we’re stupid for wanting it. I don’t care if your ranch and watering rights will be inconvenienced by the wall. We’ll make you whole for that, but we need an impenetrable barrier to save the country.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is going to scare the hell out of people. If I were Trump/GOP I’d plaster the airwaves with images of bloodied Latin-American police.
Imagine how this scene would be different if the caravan were carrying American flags.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about a 30’ Deep, 30’ wide trench at the border. The horde falls in… any get out on our side of it get shot w rubber bullets, sprayed with skunk smell (like they put in natural gas lines) and fire hosed w extremely high pressure water, pushing them back into the trench. Let Mexico come to their aid and get them out on THEIR side of the trench and send them all back where they came from.
Mr President, are you seeing your supporters desire to keep the horde OUT of our country?
I believe anything more deadly will only insight the loonie Americans who are anti-MAGA/Trump to violence beyond what they’re currently doing. Sane Americans do NOT need to be threatened or harmed by them. Please, God.
Protect Americans from terrorists, Mr President, foreign AND domestic. 🙏🙏
I truly hope someone in position sees this option and considers it. Please, God. 🙏🙏
LikeLiked by 1 person
How Trump can build the border Wall:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/10/17/lou-dobbs-on-the-doj-the-rats-are-running-the-place/
.
LikeLike
Have faith in the President. I believe he knows if they make it across the border he is all done – a one term President. If he stops them at the border, he will galvanize the support of ALL true American citizens. I believe his biggest problem beforehand is the Republican politicos that can’t wait to get in front of a television camera. The populace will get rid of them at the next election. Screw the Dems and media – they are soon to be irrelevant.
Although I do have faith in PDJT myself, if I had MY way, I’d legally suspend all immigration which the President can. Then inform the invading army by flyers, speakers, whatever – that the United States is no longer accepting immigrants and refugees. Those who make it across the border will no longer be considered an illegal alien invader. They will be considered a TARGET. And, that’s why PDJT is the President and I’m not. MAGA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“We’re warriors, we got to get to the place we got to get to. We’re gonna keep on going and we’re not gonna stop,” Luis Puerto, 39, of Colon, Honduras, said in English.”
So, if they’re self declared “warriors”, then it would seem we have an invading army heading our way. Only one thing to do when that happens. And this all could have been stopped had we just built the wall. Now “warriors” may have to die. Blame yourself, liberals!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That f***er needs an arrow through the temple.
LikeLike
This is very disturbing and I pray that the hurricane hitting the area stops this in its tracks.
LikeLike
Imagine the following. Thousands of homeless people in Los Angeles (and they have a lot of them) have announced they are going to march, and they are now on their way, to Beverly Hills and just move in wherever they want, declaring that they have as much right to those mansions as the “celebrities” who live there. What would happen ?
LikeLiked by 3 people
This invasion is to force PT to do something against current law. The dems believe they will take the House. They will then use PT’s actions in dealing with this to impeach him. So PT has to be careful.
Before the election I would call a joint session of congress. Request authority for the action he wants to take on stopping the entry of these people into the country. They either vote yea, nay or do nothing. Unless there is a no vote, red wave is guaranteed.
All the dems and media need is for pics of military people busting heads on the border.
Personally I would move troops a mile into Mexico and seal the border there. But ain’t my call.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
The phrase “Highway of Death” comes to mind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump can build the Wall (time for him to get busy here at home):
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/10/17/lou-dobbs-on-the-doj-the-rats-are-running-the-place/
.
LikeLike
As I posted yesterday, start using active denial systems. Especially if that caravan reaches the US border. ISIS likes to push women and children ahead of them as they bum rush defenses.
Crank up the ADS and the human shields will flee, exposing the jihadiis determined to attack.
Won’t that be hilarious to watch.
Two articles on nonlethal crowd control.
https://www.alternet.org/story/151864/6_creepy_new_weapons_the_police_and_military_use_to_subdue_unarmed_people
https://www.wired.com/2006/12/say-hello-to-the-goodbye-weapon/?currentPage=2
In the article it talked about a C-130 ADS test that had a range of 2 miles – projecting a microwave beam that equates to about 130 degrees on exposed flesh. That is enough to make all but the most determined to back off. Mind you, this was back in 2006. I would think the technology has improved 4 times over the past decade. There are also vehicle mounted systems, so I imagine border patrol and military trucks could be picketed along the border so that the individual beams can intersect each other. Make the picket line out 100 miles east and west of the anticipated crossing point.
It would sort of be like trolling a cat with a laser – but instead of the cat chasing the laser, it’s the laser chasing the cat, or more like blocking the cat.
Every time these invaders think they find a gap, we just wait till they get near the border, then zap. Also swimming would be pointless as water intensifies the burning sensation.
LikeLike
“No one will stop us, only God,” he said. “
Perhaps?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This invasion is a turning point in American Sovereignty..
This latest push is transparently counterfeit and so blatantly IN.YOUR.FACE United States.. It is a test of American Sovereignty – who really is in control of the United States and that American Sovereignty is over.. So much that even Mexico can threaten us into submission. To prove on the World stage that the Office of The Presidency is really not in control of the United States..
It’s a Showdown.. They forced it.. Their invasion force is marching toward the Southern theater.. This battlefront has huge implications.
Time for President Trump to bring out the Military – Armed Military. There is no choice.. If this is not stopped we really do not have a Country.. And it will embolden the enemy into even greater proportion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My thoughts as the Central American hordes advance toward us :
The Democrat dream may finally be coming to it’s fruition.
“…thousands of people will die…”
Hillary “…what difference at this point does it make…”
Holder “…kick ’em…”
Pelosi “…if there’s collateral damage, so be it…”
Rallying cries of madness.
LikeLike