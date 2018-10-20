President Trump Withdraws from Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty With Russia…

Posted on October 20, 2018 by

According to the administration Russia has been violating the terms of the INF treaty with the development of a mobile ground launched intermediate-range nuclear missile system capable of striking targets in Europe.  Russia has denied the claim and National Security Advisor John Bolton will be in Russia on Monday to discuss the issue.

President Trump told media today in Nevada that he would be removing the United States from the agreement based on those violations from Russia.

The INF treaty was one of the centerpieces of nuclear agreements between President Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

ELKO, Nev. (Reuters) – President Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States will exit the Cold-War era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty that eliminated a class of nuclear weapons, in a move that is likely to upset Russia.

The INF treaty, negotiated by then-President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and ratified by the U.S. Senate in 1988, required elimination of short-range and intermediate-range nuclear and conventional missiles by both countries.

“Russia has not, unfortunately, honored the agreement so we’re going to terminate the agreement and we’re going to pull out,” Trump told reporters after a rally in Nevada.  (read more)

  1. fleporeblog says:
    October 20, 2018 at 9:26 pm

  2. WeMakeOurStandHere says:
    October 20, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Oopsie, Trump and Russia NOT colluding? How will the demons in the Democrat-controlled media spin this one?

  3. Johnny Bravo says:
    October 20, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Donald “Winston” Trump 😂

  4. 4sure says:
    October 20, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Does this mean we will start producing intermediate and short range missiles ? If not, what is purpose of withdrawing from treaty?

  5. Publius2016 says:
    October 20, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    “But Trump is Putin’s Puppet!” Yes and Space Force is movie!! Listen up, America First!!!

  6. bottomlesscoffee007 says:
    October 20, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    I can’t believe how the majority of people here. No matter what Trump does, the majority here is behind him 💯, just like Obama supporters.

  7. Publius2016 says:
    October 20, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Dear Bottomless Coffee, we covfefe!

    Cheers, Trump 45 Crooked 0 Pocahontas 1 in 1032

  8. red6242 says:
    October 20, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    The media and deep state will be very happy with this.

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      October 20, 2018 at 10:28 pm

      The Russians have been violating this treaty since it’s inception.

      We have confronted them regarding this for years, but have only gave way to their demands.

      The treaty specifically states that no intermediate range nuclear weapons are allowed and must be destroyed. 500 meters to 1500 meters…

      And also does not take into account drones…..The Treaty is outdated.

      The United States has complied with the Treaty, but the Russians have not since 1987 when the Treaty was finalized.

      As stated, China is not part of the Treaty and Russia has violated the conditions of the Treaty, while we have complied.

      Which of course leaves us…..with a “Blank Spot” or a large opening in our offensive as well as defensive capabilities.

      Getting out of the Treaty, provides us the tools to eliminating that opening in our capabilities.

      The trolls here want to detract from the issue of:

      This is a wise and solid move by our President.

      • tarstarkas says:
        October 20, 2018 at 10:39 pm

        The timing of the announcement may have to do with Putin boasting that the American age of world history was over. Says a man who’s country is the world’s greatest kleptocracy, is heavily dependent on a fungible commodity, has let the infrastructure his previous Soviet Union built up at great expense go to hell, and is being taken for an economic ride by Tyrant Xi.

        • Deb says:
          October 20, 2018 at 11:05 pm

          We don’t care about an “American age” or running the world. America First. We want to make our country the best it can be, and that in turn will allow us to help others. It really is that simple. I don’t know why people think that ego plays any role in this.

      • PaulM says:
        October 20, 2018 at 10:40 pm

        500 to 1,500 meters?
        I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t want to employ a nuke that has that short of a range.

  9. BigBlockMill says:
    October 20, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Y’all are replying to an artificial intelligence ‘bot’ program and it is racking up reply points for its sinister programmer.
    Just ignore the dumb thing.

  10. Minnie says:
    October 20, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Our beloved President resting in the favorite chair of Sir Winston Churchill.

    How amazing that we cued up “Dark Hour” on the ROKU a minute ago before I stepped away to make tea and check in at the Treehouse.

    There are no coincidences.

    🙏🏼🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🙏🏼

  11. GB Bari says:
    October 20, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Amazing how PDJT eliminates yet another one-sided deal that four previous presidents had the opportunity to eliminate yet turned their eyes away from Russia’s violations and how it disadvantaged the U.S. versus China.

    Only President Trump seems to be able to see right through the false facades of both domestic and international liars and call them out for their perfidy. And more than just calling them out, he takes decisive action in the United States’ best interests.

  12. Marian says:
    October 20, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    If this is being done to show there is no Russia collusion, does that mean the administration expects the worse in Mueller investigation and the upcoming election? Or is there something 4d going here I don’t get?

    • olderwiser21 says:
      October 20, 2018 at 10:36 pm

      Marian – I doubt it has anything to do with that. This is yet another bad treaty for the U.S. that our POTUS is getting us out of. Plain and simple. As previous Treepers have said, this is more about China than Russia.

    • Curry Worsham says:
      October 20, 2018 at 10:38 pm

      I reject your premise.

    • Firefly says:
      October 20, 2018 at 10:44 pm

      PTrump is one of our most transparent Presidents. Each time, a new president always tries to reset the Russian relationship. This time the Deep state and Dems tried to use it as a weapon accusing PTrumpp of colluding. Putin tried playing the president like he usually does – except PTrump doesn’t like to get played and won’t let Putin get away with it. This will send a message to Kim Jung Un and other countries not to even try playing PTrump. If the want a deal – then make a real deal.

      If you want convoluted 4D chess you might want to read the Q anon – or perhaps Mueller and the Dems are now going to say PTrump is playing 4D chess by doing what he said he would do.

    • Maquis says:
      October 20, 2018 at 11:04 pm

      Doing the right thing is its own reward.

  13. Burnt Toast says:
    October 20, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Was this treaty with Russia or the USSR?
    One of 5hose two is no longer around.

  14. Ray Runge says:
    October 20, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    No big deal! Not unlike updating software. Russia has obviously encroached upon the terms of the nuclear weapons deal circa Ronald Reagan. POOF, the deal is quite tarnished.

    POTUS is simply reminding the Russians about contemporary consequences for the weasily circumvention of deals from days gone by.

  15. owtolunch says:
    October 20, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    you can’t field new weapon designs without testing…… So there goes the nuclear test ban treaty… You would not want to shoot a nuke missile that ends up being a dud… then someone else could send it back after they fixed it… Simulations just don’t give me confidence.

  16. Celtic Kelly says:
    October 20, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Humble opinion here: I am thinking that this may be The President’s way of perhaps working with Russia to construct a much, much better deal/treaty.

    Cleaning the slate and starting over, as it were. (Just sayin’).

  17. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 20, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    Treepers, this isn’t a “Russia” or “China” thing.
    It’s an EVERYTHING!
    Just when the world wanted to throw Saudi Arabia under the bus.

    Russia: Remember Poland’s proposition to build Fort Trump?
    • Patriot Missile Defenses … of course.
    • Plus Intermediate Nuclear Ballistic Missiles (INBMs) with Offense being the best Defense.😎

    NATO: Remember that 2% GDP spending requirement?
    • That 2% just became 3% for INBM Catch-up.
    • With the extra 1% paying for America’s Protection.😳

    China: Remember when you refused to join the INF Treaty?
    … and when we said you were encroaching with your South China Sea islands?
    • We’ll be installing INBMs on Guam and Okinawa to defend our sea lanes.😨
    • Our allies in the Phillipines and Taiwan seem to be taking an interest as well.🤣

    China: Remember when you stalled the North Korean Denuclearization?
    • We’re now putting INBMs in Japan as our “Korean Umbrella”.😱
    • Funded by South Korea and Japan.😏

    Syria with your Russian Bases and Turkey: Looks like Israel wants INBMs for protection, too.😫

    Iran: We’ve agreed to base INBMs in Saudi Arabia against your Nukes and your Yemeni Houthis.😫
    … Credit the Global Deep State for the INSPIRATION!😊

    • the5thranchhand says:
      October 20, 2018 at 11:07 pm

      Whew, BlackKnightRides, that is a ‘keyboard’ full of interesting thoughts. Will take a while to process. Thank you for sharing.

