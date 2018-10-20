President Trump Withdraws from Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty With Russia…

According to the administration Russia has been violating the terms of the INF treaty with the development of a mobile ground launched intermediate-range nuclear missile system capable of striking targets in Europe. Russia has denied the claim and National Security Advisor John Bolton will be in Russia on Monday to discuss the issue.
President Trump told media today in Nevada that he would be removing the United States from the agreement based on those violations from Russia.
The INF treaty was one of the centerpieces of nuclear agreements between President Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.
ELKO, Nev. (Reuters) – President Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States will exit the Cold-War era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty that eliminated a class of nuclear weapons, in a move that is likely to upset Russia.
The INF treaty, negotiated by then-President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and ratified by the U.S. Senate in 1988, required elimination of short-range and intermediate-range nuclear and conventional missiles by both countries.
“Russia has not, unfortunately, honored the agreement so we’re going to terminate the agreement and we’re going to pull out,” Trump told reporters after a rally in Nevada. (read more)
You forgot “desperate”. They are dumb AND desperate.
Thank You 🙏! Your absolutely right!
(grin)
Yes, Flep they are all those things, but I’m sure in their minds they rationalize it by saying that the only reason President Trump is doing this is because he did, in fact, collude with Russia, and did this just to try to make it look like he is not Putin’s puppet. I guarantee there are many on the Left that think this.
Oopsie, Trump and Russia NOT colluding? How will the demons in the Democrat-controlled media spin this one?
That he’s flying a kite and is trying to throw off the collusion narrative?
Will Dems rejoice now that PresTrump has thumbed Vladmir in the eye?
(as they’ve been clamoring for him to do)
Or will Dems instead whine and moan that PresTrump is “making us all less safe” (TM) ?
Oh, the quandaries facing the modern Democrat …
Can’t recall any situation that stopped Democrats from being hypocrites and their desperation ensures another demonstration of hypocrisy. 3.. 2…1
Donald “Winston” Trump 😂
Oh, Bravo 😊👏😊👏
Sundance always picks the perfect photos/memes.
Does this mean we will start producing intermediate and short range missiles ? If not, what is purpose of withdrawing from treaty?
LikeLiked by 3 people
^This
yes. we should not be at a disadvantage. check impromptu remarks video in prior thread where PJT talks about it. Link to video here>>https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/10/20/president-trump-impromptu-media-presser-in-nevada/
I don’t know, but I’m imagine there’s some value in the Russians not being sure whether we are or whether we’re not.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Russia has the GDP of Italy, and has cut their defense budget. Seems like they just like to get along, and have us ditch the Crimea sanctions and Magnitsky Act. Breaking the Russian and Chinese alliance and their alternative to the petrodollar seems more like a MAGA play. This I don’t get. However timing is everything, and Trump is the master of disruption. Hopefully it’s not about pandering to the military industrial complex.
I’m sure we already have them.
4sure – pretty sure that is exactly what it means. MAGA!
“But Trump is Putin’s Puppet!” Yes and Space Force is movie!! Listen up, America First!!!
Scary but true: China is not a signer! Great strategy President Trump! Genius!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is more about China than Russia. US has no land based to hit China outside of ICBMs or Sub
This is more about China than Russia. US has no land based to hit China outside of ICBMs or Sub
While China can hit US based in Korea, Japan, Okinawa and Guam without ICBMs. So it is more flexible and options for China
I can’t believe how the majority of people here. No matter what Trump does, the majority here is behind him 💯, just like Obama supporters.
Yes we are. It’s kinda like watching John Wayne movies. We like it like that. Trump and the Deplorables Win. You lose.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Hahahahaha, hilarious. So entertaining
You have yet to explain why this is bad? We prefer reason and debate to insults.
bottomless, can’t you go play at Huffpo?
LikeLiked by 8 people
I must tip my hat to that, classic.
Well Bless Your Heart…
Now go away..
what’s with all the Debbie Downers posting drivel? we are winning and the proof will happen Nov. 6…
Hopefully, I guess. Critical thinking seems to be absent in this crowd.
LikeLiked by 2 people
bottomless, yer now referring to yerself as a crowd, up yer meds, chop chop
LikeLiked by 2 people
And that statement proves how off base you are, and why your posts are probably going to be ignored as soon as people here get your number. There is more critical thinking here than you will find ANYWHERE else. And, at a guess, that means you won’t be welcome. You’re way out of your depth.
Take your brand of ‘critical thinking’ back to whatever leftist hole you crawled out of. Trolling here will be a waste of time for you.
Friendly advice.
Oh, Bottom – you kidder, you!!! Bwhahahahah!!!!
Just because we don’t run around yelling, “The sky is falling,” every 5 seconds doesnt mean that people aren’t “critically thinking.” Some of the most intelligent people I’ve ever known post on this site.
President Trump has yet to do anything I would not do if I were President.
If he does something I would not do, I’ll let you know.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Awesome, another great answer. No slander, simple and straight to the point. I dig it.
Don’t agree with every single thing President Trump does, but then again, I don’t agree with anyone 100%, but he’s fighting for us, not PC, cut regulations, taxes, loves our 1’st amendment and all the others… most important to my family! We know we can’t have everything, but will take 95% with President Trump… that’s more than anyone else offered us!
Don’t reply to trolls. They get paid based on relies. Ignore and move on
Nah, President Trump makes sense and does what’s best for Americans. Obama probably didnt understand a balance sheet and profit and loss statement, never built anything and disrespected producers.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That is a solid answer, finally. A coherent person with a decent answer.
when you can’t find your own answers………………………..
It’s what we do to piss off the trolls.
Does it work?
Well you seem slightly annoyed, don’t you.
Who are you ??…bottomless… Hussein/Hillary spy ??? seen to me you are on wrong website!!! HUFF& PUFF will fit you .
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
So for a sort of trial balloon I have a question for you.
Who makes the best trucks – Ford or Chevy?
Toyota
Different reasoned opinions are very welcome here. Nut job lefty opinions?…not so much.
Thank you for noticing.
I love that. “We are just like Obama supporters.”
Well, bottom, come back when you can construct a sentence properly and we will talk. Why do you care, anyway? If you don’t like the site, don’t get on it.
Bottomless covefe for me!
Dear Bottomless Coffee, we covfefe!
Cheers, Trump 45 Crooked 0 Pocahontas 1 in 1032
The media and deep state will be very happy with this.
The Russians have been violating this treaty since it’s inception.
We have confronted them regarding this for years, but have only gave way to their demands.
The treaty specifically states that no intermediate range nuclear weapons are allowed and must be destroyed. 500 meters to 1500 meters…
And also does not take into account drones…..The Treaty is outdated.
The United States has complied with the Treaty, but the Russians have not since 1987 when the Treaty was finalized.
As stated, China is not part of the Treaty and Russia has violated the conditions of the Treaty, while we have complied.
Which of course leaves us…..with a “Blank Spot” or a large opening in our offensive as well as defensive capabilities.
Getting out of the Treaty, provides us the tools to eliminating that opening in our capabilities.
The trolls here want to detract from the issue of:
This is a wise and solid move by our President.
The timing of the announcement may have to do with Putin boasting that the American age of world history was over. Says a man who’s country is the world’s greatest kleptocracy, is heavily dependent on a fungible commodity, has let the infrastructure his previous Soviet Union built up at great expense go to hell, and is being taken for an economic ride by Tyrant Xi.
We don’t care about an “American age” or running the world. America First. We want to make our country the best it can be, and that in turn will allow us to help others. It really is that simple. I don’t know why people think that ego plays any role in this.
500 to 1,500 meters?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Just ignore the dumb thing.
I went over to the Daily Caller and, on one of their articles, the trolls were chatting with each other. It was bizarre.
Our beloved President resting in the favorite chair of Sir Winston Churchill.
How amazing that we cued up “Dark Hour” on the ROKU a minute ago before I stepped away to make tea and check in at the Treehouse.
There are no coincidences.
🙏🏼🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🙏🏼
I find myself thankful that he doesn’t have any bunnies or happy faces on his socks like some others.
Amazing how PDJT eliminates yet another one-sided deal that four previous presidents had the opportunity to eliminate yet turned their eyes away from Russia’s violations and how it disadvantaged the U.S. versus China.
Only President Trump seems to be able to see right through the false facades of both domestic and international liars and call them out for their perfidy. And more than just calling them out, he takes decisive action in the United States’ best interests.
If this is being done to show there is no Russia collusion, does that mean the administration expects the worse in Mueller investigation and the upcoming election? Or is there something 4d going here I don’t get?
Marian – I doubt it has anything to do with that. This is yet another bad treaty for the U.S. that our POTUS is getting us out of. Plain and simple. As previous Treepers have said, this is more about China than Russia.
I reject your premise.
PTrump is one of our most transparent Presidents. Each time, a new president always tries to reset the Russian relationship. This time the Deep state and Dems tried to use it as a weapon accusing PTrumpp of colluding. Putin tried playing the president like he usually does – except PTrump doesn’t like to get played and won’t let Putin get away with it. This will send a message to Kim Jung Un and other countries not to even try playing PTrump. If the want a deal – then make a real deal.
If you want convoluted 4D chess you might want to read the Q anon – or perhaps Mueller and the Dems are now going to say PTrump is playing 4D chess by doing what he said he would do.
Doing the right thing is its own reward.
Was this treaty with Russia or the USSR?
One of 5hose two is no longer around.
No big deal! Not unlike updating software. Russia has obviously encroached upon the terms of the nuclear weapons deal circa Ronald Reagan. POOF, the deal is quite tarnished.
POTUS is simply reminding the Russians about contemporary consequences for the weasily circumvention of deals from days gone by.
you can’t field new weapon designs without testing…… So there goes the nuclear test ban treaty… You would not want to shoot a nuke missile that ends up being a dud… then someone else could send it back after they fixed it… Simulations just don’t give me confidence.
Humble opinion here: I am thinking that this may be The President’s way of perhaps working with Russia to construct a much, much better deal/treaty.
Cleaning the slate and starting over, as it were. (Just sayin’).
Treepers, this isn’t a “Russia” or “China” thing.
It’s an EVERYTHING!
Just when the world wanted to throw Saudi Arabia under the bus.
Russia: Remember Poland’s proposition to build Fort Trump?
• Patriot Missile Defenses … of course.
• Plus Intermediate Nuclear Ballistic Missiles (INBMs) with Offense being the best Defense.😎
NATO: Remember that 2% GDP spending requirement?
• That 2% just became 3% for INBM Catch-up.
• With the extra 1% paying for America’s Protection.😳
China: Remember when you refused to join the INF Treaty?
… and when we said you were encroaching with your South China Sea islands?
• We’ll be installing INBMs on Guam and Okinawa to defend our sea lanes.😨
• Our allies in the Phillipines and Taiwan seem to be taking an interest as well.🤣
China: Remember when you stalled the North Korean Denuclearization?
• We’re now putting INBMs in Japan as our “Korean Umbrella”.😱
• Funded by South Korea and Japan.😏
Syria with your Russian Bases and Turkey: Looks like Israel wants INBMs for protection, too.😫
Iran: We’ve agreed to base INBMs in Saudi Arabia against your Nukes and your Yemeni Houthis.😫
… Credit the Global Deep State for the INSPIRATION!😊
Whew, BlackKnightRides, that is a ‘keyboard’ full of interesting thoughts. Will take a while to process. Thank you for sharing.
