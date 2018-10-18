Secretary Mike Pompeo Discusses Khashoggi…

Posted on October 18, 2018 by

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses his trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to discuss the sketchy disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.  At the 30,000 foot level the controversy is Persians -vs- Saudi Arabs.

The Washington Post, western media and the Obama coalition of corrupt U.S. intelligence officials are pushing the pro-Iran, pro-Turkey, pro-Persia side of the politics behind the presumed death of the Saudi national.  The political left is trying to stir up trouble between the Trump administration and Saudi Arabia and smear president Trump if he doesn’t punish KSA.  The advanced narrative is unidirectional.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Agitprop, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Cultural Marxism, Donald Trump, Iran, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Saudi Arabia, Secretary of State, Secretary Pompeo, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

187 Responses to Secretary Mike Pompeo Discusses Khashoggi…

Older Comments
  1. covfefe999 says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    Who is the histrionic idiot that comes into view at 2:41? Waving his arms up and down. Good gosh you’d think another 9/11 just happened by the way these reporters are all crying.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. mcclainra says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    You will never hear these facts from MSM. Very good article about the “real”
    “Jamal Khashoggi: The Media Fights for a Muslim Brotherhood Pal of Osama Bin Laden
    The terrorist truth behind the media lies.” by Daniel Greenfield on Front Page.
    https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/271623/jamal-khashoggi-media-fights-muslim-brotherhood-daniel-greenfield

    Like

    Reply
  3. scott467 says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Presstitute Vomitron asks: “Mr. Secretary, why should Saudi Arabia be trusted to conduct a fair and impartial investigation when they’re accused of the disappearance and apparent murder of Jamal Khashoggi?”

    ________________

    Correct reply:

    Why should the Hussein administration have been trusted to conduct a fair and impartial investigation of Sick Hillary’s missing emails?

    Why should the Hussein administration have been trusted to conduct a fair and impartial investigation of Sick Hillary’s supposed hacked servers?

    Why should the Hussein administration have been trusted to conduct a fair and impartial investigation of the DNC’s hacked servers?

    Why should the Hussein administration have been trusted to conduct a fair and impartial investigation of Benghazi massacre which resulted in the murder of Ambassador Christopher Stevens and several other Americans?

    Why should the Hussein administration have been trusted to conduct a fair and impartial investigation of ‘Fast and Furious’?

    Why should the Hussein administration have been trusted to conduct a fair and impartial investigation of the IRS targeting Conservative groups?

    Why should the Hussein administration have been trusted to conduct a fair and impartial investigation of everything else you goons turned a blind eye to for the eight years of the previous administration?

    Where were you?

    Did you just suddenly grow lips?

    Next question.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s