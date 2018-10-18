Secretary Mike Pompeo Discusses Khashoggi…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses his trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to discuss the sketchy disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey. At the 30,000 foot level the controversy is Persians -vs- Saudi Arabs.

The Washington Post, western media and the Obama coalition of corrupt U.S. intelligence officials are pushing the pro-Iran, pro-Turkey, pro-Persia side of the politics behind the presumed death of the Saudi national. The political left is trying to stir up trouble between the Trump administration and Saudi Arabia and smear president Trump if he doesn’t punish KSA. The advanced narrative is unidirectional.

