Secretary Mike Pompeo Discusses Khashoggi…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses his trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to discuss the sketchy disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey. At the 30,000 foot level the controversy is Persians -vs- Saudi Arabs.
The Washington Post, western media and the Obama coalition of corrupt U.S. intelligence officials are pushing the pro-Iran, pro-Turkey, pro-Persia side of the politics behind the presumed death of the Saudi national. The political left is trying to stir up trouble between the Trump administration and Saudi Arabia and smear president Trump if he doesn’t punish KSA. The advanced narrative is unidirectional.
Advertisements
Who is the histrionic idiot that comes into view at 2:41? Waving his arms up and down. Good gosh you’d think another 9/11 just happened by the way these reporters are all crying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You will never hear these facts from MSM. Very good article about the “real”
“Jamal Khashoggi: The Media Fights for a Muslim Brotherhood Pal of Osama Bin Laden
The terrorist truth behind the media lies.” by Daniel Greenfield on Front Page.
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/271623/jamal-khashoggi-media-fights-muslim-brotherhood-daniel-greenfield
LikeLike
Presstitute Vomitron asks: “Mr. Secretary, why should Saudi Arabia be trusted to conduct a fair and impartial investigation when they’re accused of the disappearance and apparent murder of Jamal Khashoggi?”
________________
Correct reply:
Why should the Hussein administration have been trusted to conduct a fair and impartial investigation of Sick Hillary’s missing emails?
Why should the Hussein administration have been trusted to conduct a fair and impartial investigation of Sick Hillary’s supposed hacked servers?
Why should the Hussein administration have been trusted to conduct a fair and impartial investigation of the DNC’s hacked servers?
Why should the Hussein administration have been trusted to conduct a fair and impartial investigation of Benghazi massacre which resulted in the murder of Ambassador Christopher Stevens and several other Americans?
Why should the Hussein administration have been trusted to conduct a fair and impartial investigation of ‘Fast and Furious’?
Why should the Hussein administration have been trusted to conduct a fair and impartial investigation of the IRS targeting Conservative groups?
Why should the Hussein administration have been trusted to conduct a fair and impartial investigation of everything else you goons turned a blind eye to for the eight years of the previous administration?
Where were you?
Did you just suddenly grow lips?
Next question.
LikeLike