Trucker Shortage: Largest U.S. Trucking Company Projects 20% Wage Increase for Big Rig Drivers….

You might remember when CTH shared the following wage growth estimate:
[…] I’m not going to dismiss the possibility we could see double digit increases in year-over-year wage growth in multiple economic sectors in several regions of the U.S. –link–
Trucking Company President Nicholas Hobbs is now saying he projects a twenty percent increase in wages for truck drivers due to extreme demand. That’s MAGAwinnamins!
Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao discusses efforts to address the truck driver shortage in America.
Advertisements
Sir Sundance, your analysis on the Trump economy has been phenomenal from your first posting and predicting the shift from Wall Street to Main Street was MAGA-nificent!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Truckers used to get paid a very good wage once upon a time. That was when trucks used to drive in the right lane only so it’s been a while. It’s not an easy job, especially for over the road drivers.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The ol’ breed truckers were knights of the road. They helped many travelers in need and passed along their traits to the next generation. Wishing I was 20 years younger to work in Trump’s America.
LikeLiked by 7 people
More good paying jobs. Gotta make sure the illegals don’t get them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is HUGE! There will be many more companies both big and small that will be making similar announcements. It is the reality of where our country is currently at. There are 7.1 million jobs available at this point in time. That number will continue to grow as corporations from other countries start coming back home. In order to find workers, employers have to offer larger salaries, better medical plans and better retirement plans in order to retain their employees.
4 million people have already come off of public assistance. I anticipate that number reaching 10 million by the time our President’s first term is over.
Americans are going back to work because opportunities are everywhere.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Trump is an American Patriot President, not a Globalist Myopic Traitor. Truck driving takes a lot of patience that few people possess. Good for them to pay them what they are worth.
Thank you Donald Trump for understanding the engine that makes America strong is not in Washington, New York or Hollywood.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Exactly right! And we don’t need to increase immigration either! We actually need to decrease immigration and only take merit base skilled immigrants and eliminate welfare for able bodied people within working age. We have to be careful amnesty lobby will be pointing to worker shortage as reason for increased immigration and amnesty. We take in over 1M legal immigrants a year! Where are they all going? Why aren’t they taking the jobs? We merit based immigration. Period.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s time for POTUS to FREEZE ALL IMMIGRATION
… until Congress funds the Wall and passes Immigration Reform.
Employers faced with paying and training and babying the indolent to come back into the workforce will drive the above overnight to get merit-based immigration, etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
7.1 million jobs available… sounds to me like it’s time for work-fare
LikeLiked by 3 people
Flepo, this is classic economics, going back to Adam Smith and his An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations (1776). He codified the Economic Law of Supply and Demand.
When unemployment was high, and workers exceeded jobs, it drove wages down.
In the MAGA Economy, where jobs greatly exceed the number of available workers, if you really want your jobs filled, you will offer more to bid the unemployed to take your jobs, but even more important, the higher wages will induce workers to leave their current employers.
You just gotta love how classic Economic reinforces Capitalism as the most efficient method of Economic distribution ever invented. (The polar opposite of Socialism.)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Flep, you are correct this is huge because not only will the trucking industry grow but the driver training schools will be popping up all over, more fueling stations coming on line, highways will have to be increased or kept in better repair.
One of the things I have noticed the past several years is the increase of cardboard boxes due to the increase of shipping packages and now I imagine this industry will grow faster, Fed X, UPS plus all newer shippers will be affected, so yes I know we are lucky that Donald Trump became president and we the people are reaping the rewards.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
How ’bout some Merle, Flep! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMPwDXPENY8
LikeLike
What does a trucker make in a year? How predictable is that income year to year? I’d think about a new career in trucking if you could replace the driver’s easy chair with an Exercycle.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Real good money. If you want some exercise try hauling a flat bed trailer moving steel, over length/width, or machinery loads. work intensive with many rewards.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Too many variables in your question(s). My father is a retired Teamsters truck driver and I have a younger brother that has been driving since graduating from high school (1979)
Union or non-union?
Paid by the mile or by the hour or by the trip?
Owner-operator or driving for a company?
Experience
What are you hauling? Liquid hydrogen or a flatbed of empty wooden pallets?
Size and configuration (single or double trailer/tanker) of truck.
Etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Surviving the first year or two is the hard part. Not everyone can get used to being patient on the road. As with much in life, it depends. If you live in a place where driving local (going out and back the same day every day) is a thing, something like 40-50k is not unreasonable within 2 yrs or so, increasing the longer you drive consistently safely. OTR (over-the-road) depends on how much you can stand being on the road (it helps if you live near a “traffic lane” (frequently driven interstate). 50-60k is not uncommon among experienced OTR drivers, and if you can find someone you can be in the truck with day-in and day-out without killing them you can make a LOT. Team drivers never run out of hours, stable teams can run a lot of miles and are in high demand. Unless you are already extremely proficient at driving a stick and have a lot of experience pulling a trailer, going to a community college with a CDL program (especially if they have a “driving range” so you can get used to the speed and size before going out on the road) is well worth the money.
You can’t really do it while you’re driving, but some drivers will get an “under desk exercise bike” and sit on the edge of their bunk and pedal while they read or whatnot. YMMV
Barring some sort of amnesty or prolonged Donk domination of the country (BIRM), the amount of miles is fairly steady year-on-year.
LikeLiked by 2 people
> “What does a trucker make in a year? How predictable is that income year to year? …”
It’s all about loads and miles. The more loads the trucker team (a requirement nowadays) turn around in a year, the more delivered, the more they make. the longer the trip, the more they make.
So, an efficient trucker team, that hustles hard can make 3 or 4 times more than a low yield trucker, who can make $65k / year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chao will want to bring Mexicans, Muslins and Filipinos to our country to take trucker jobs.
LikeLike
get lost
LikeLiked by 3 people
Chao is CFR who have been nudging us steadily to Socialism for over 100 years.
LikeLike
In other news, under democrat policies, illegal aliens built 20% more corn with mayonnaise street carts
LikeLike
There is another huge issue going on with the truckers, where they have to electronically log their drive time (and down time) now… so basically they’re not allowed to cheat and fudge a little bit on their logs. This is causing huge problems for drivers and none of them like it…. since it all has to be by the computer, it doesn’t give them any flexibility.
Talk to a driver the next time you bump into one and ask him or her about the electronic logs, you’ll be surprised.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“it doesn’t give them any flexibility.”
Yep, your 10 miles and 15 minutes from your destination down the Interstate and your 10 hours driving time are up – so you have to pull over for a mandated 8 hour break.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s actually 11 hrs driving within a 14 hour window.. now, DI.
That’s not to mention a 30 minute break before reaching 8 hours on duty and another if on duty more than 12 hours (All within the “14” hour Clock)..
There are 5 clocks running at the same time…
At least for Over the Road Drivers (OTR) and many “more local” jobs as well… Not all..ie Agriculture, Oil/Gas field, and other such speciality positions.
And a 10 hour MANDATORY break before driving again after “Stopping for the day.”
70 hours on duty in 8 days maximum (OTR) or sooner than the 70 if the position does not require 70 hours/week; and then a minimum of 34 consecutive hours off before starting a new “70 hours.”
1) 8 hr rule
2) 10 hr rule
3) 11 hr rule
4) 14 hr rule
5) 70 hr rule
Back to the “Stopping for the day” for a minute…
That’s the rub… imho
There is a serious lack of places TO STOP!
And since the BIG Trucking companies have contracted with the BIG Truck Stop owners (fuel) – and since with limited hours to make money drivers frown on stopping multiple times at different places …
Stop 1) Decent food.
Stop 2) Shower
Stop 3) Fuel
Stop 4) Parking
Stop 5)…Forgetaboutit) –
and by eliminating choices the BIG GUYS have run the “Mom & Pop Truck Stops into bancruptcy – the # of spaces to PARK a Big Rig will NOT keep pace with the # of New Trucks being driven by the New Truck Drivers.
🤔
Not to mention Roads…
You think there is TRAFFIC Congestion now…
Quality of life is the biggest issue, imho…
For the most part…
IT SUCKS!!!
Subway or Pizza
Shower or not
Sleep well or Take what you can get.
Park safely or Take the risk…..
Clean clothes… not so clean.
Try living in a 8×10 bouncing, noisy, highly regulated, most detested cause your in the way “closet” for a month….
You get the picture.
The quality of life for OTR Drivers..
Sucks
No matter what the power point presentation and fancy pictures show…
The Ritz it is not….
🎩🎩🎩🎩
To them….
They’ve earned the 20% raise…
And then some…
Don’t get me wrong…
Excellent news!!
But the established “System” is just going to keep taking advantage of them… At every turn…
It’s what they do!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
BTW…
Though not as many as some and more than others…
2,000,000 Accident free miles here..
And counting..😉
I’ve been everywhere, Man..
I’ve been everywhere, Man…
Crossed the deserts bare, Man..
Breathed the mountain air, Man..
Of Travel I’ve had my share, Man..
I’ve been Everywhere! 😎
LikeLiked by 5 people
LafnH2o, what a great post. Felt like I kinda got a taste of what it would be like. Takes a certain type Of person, that’s for sure. I always try and give the truckers the road. Help them by staying out of their way. I try and smile and let them know that they matter.
With out truckers our beloved way of life would come to a standstill. No groceries, animal feed, everything we use and need is transported by someone driving a truck to bring it to market.
Thank you LafnH2o for your excellent driving record. That’s something to be very proud of.
LikeLike
TY, Mz Molly Anna!
‘ Preciate it!!
Even with that many miles, I am junior to many. And everyone has started “Somewhere” with 0 miles.
It does take a certain type of person to make it work.
There is something special about it… And like most things… a price is paid.
The “Truck Stop” has (no offense) become a Travel Center; Pit stop; a “Touristy type” attraction.
With prices to match.
It breaks my heart when I see some drivers eating “Microwaved Noodles” or asking if anyone has a “Shower Credit” they’re not using.
In some cases it is of their own doing. In many more, I suspect, it is not.
Thank You, for giving us a little room and an appreciated Smile 😁!
It goes a Looong Way!
As you said, Everything you see, touch, eat or see…
Was at some point on a Truck or other “Large Car” lol
Even the Trucks.
Best
LikeLike
Nice posts.
Great record.
White-House qualified for a visit!
LikeLike
Most kind, BKR!
TY!!
Full disclosure: There might have been a speeding ticket in there somewhere. 🤔
Or two..
And a couple “scratches”.
All in all.. I have been quite fortunate.
Thank You, Lord!
Things can happen fast out here… luckily, I’ve been able to stay “Outa the ditch”.. If you will.
A White-House….visit??
Man oh Man… Whatever the occasion..
That Would Be The Berries!!!
‘ Preciate Ya!!
Keep your nose to the wind..
Your eyes on the skyline…
And Your Powder dry!!
You be safe goin thata way, BKR!!
This is the LafnH20…
Take Care!
God Bless!!
🚛🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
✌
LikeLike
I always let the truckers have the way. I just did, on my ride home this evening.
Three lane freeway, lots of cars. Some drizzle. He came on my entrance ramp. Anyone paying attention would know he would want the middle lane.
I hung back, steady, and let him decide when to come over.
LikeLike
Hitchhiked my way around the country many times when i was in my teens and twenties. In my 60s now. Had my bladder tested in the jump seat many times. Heard a lot of stories some BS some soulful mostly about women wives and kids. Kept a lot of sleepy drivers going down the road running empty trying to get to a load.
I never met a trucker I didn’t like on the road. I had more then a few meals bought for me. A couple times with home bound trucker I was invited to go home with them to meet the family get a real meal and a good nights sleep. I never took anyone up on that offer I always had somewhere to go. The road was where I wanted to be.
The world has changed But LafnH2O you are right. Truckers got the respect they deserved then and enough income to raise a family …or two LOL.. (yeah i heard those stories too) If I could turn back time, I would have lived on the road more. The warmth and kindness of strangers to someone asking for nothing but a ride and offering a willing ear in return was amazing.
Thanks for keeping America moving.
LikeLike
“…but he was so young
On a ten city run
In love
With a truck stop girl…”
You guys ALWAYS get a little extra space,
A lot more decel room,
And much courtesy from me.
Take care, there is a lot of psychos on the roads
Where I live.
Thank you for what you do, H2O.
LikeLike
I talked to someone who said their drivers were electronically monitored. They knew exactly where they were, how fast they were going, if they were idling, engine specifics, etc. Very invasive/controlling for the driver. Yikes
LikeLike
Considering the driver is responsible for a $100K rig…plus cargo value. The truck company owner has every right to be “invasive/controlling”.
LikeLike
A lot of this is a load of crap. Most trucking companies have been consolidated and now only operate under the owner/operator scam. If a man is willing to sign on for a brand new extravagant rig, he can start working as an independent trucker. I look at the deliveries I get, never do I see a day rig again. All I see now is monsterous sleeper rigs for guys doing 40 mile deliveries. And they have to pay the taxes, and they have to pay the fuel, and they have to pay the insurance. It’ll get better when it goes back to being employment
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just so you know if you are an owner operator you can not join a Union. So it is not a scam. You really have to be specific as to what type of transportation you are referring to. I drove for United van Lines for 17 years. You are partially correct the industry has change a lot. But if you have certain skills you can do pretty good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
star, I had a roommate for many years who was an owner/operator.
You are absolutely right.
Bob did a three-day from WA to CA each week. The paperwork, taxes, upkeep on his tractor (tires were ab $500 ea), tractor payments/insurance, and the differences in Law (he hated Oregon!), ate up nearly 50% of his income.
I, too, will be happy IF these jobs are “employment”.
The huge salaries are not worth the grief for an owner/operator…discouragement…its not JUST driving the big rigs.
LikeLike
Yeah, it’s not really a job when you have to buy the truck. More of a scam like Uber, but you have to borrow a lot more money. No wonder there’s a shortage
LikeLike
Time to go up north and become an Ice road Trucker I guess.
LikeLike
Exactly how it’s supposed to work.
Get rid of illegal workers and pay rises for legal citizens.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly!
LikeLike
Allowing young veterans (who are experienced at driving big rigs anyway) to drive semis makes tons of sense. Demonstrated expertise and help for vets–a win/win.
Seems like Ms. Chao is all-in for Pres. Trump which can’t hurt in relationship with Sen. McConnell 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ok now we need Keebler to post in this thread about the CIA using mind control on truckers through CB radio waves and using them for false flag terror attacks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
FTA
Trump’s low-immigration/high-wage “Hire American” policy is forcing reluctant CEOs to compete for willing American workers because Trump has rejected corporate pleas for more immigrant blue-collar and white-collar workers. For example, Trump has drastically lowered the inflow of refugees, which previously had provided trucking companies with many new workers willing to work at low wages.
In response, CEOs and investors have helped block Trump’s more ambitious immigration reforms, and are now backing a proposal by Kansas GOP Rep. Kevin Yoder which expands several blue-collar and white-collar visa-worker programs. The proposal is hidden in the 2019 budget for the Department of Homeland Security and will be voted up-or-down in the lame-duck Congress during December.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Re train all gender women study graduates or others with useless degrees to become truck driver. MAGA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember to tell ’em Large Marge sent ya!
LikeLike
Just sent this to a dear friend, who got his CDL in 2011, couldn’t find a job. Now works in the vegetable section of a Publix. Really hope he reads and takes the article to heart. He always wanted to drive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There have been many job openings for truck drivers for the last 2-3 years. It’s just now getting to the point where the freight volume is such that companies are willing to pay a premium for drivers.
LikeLike
I just drove home to Texas from Pennsylvania where I visited family. I know this is anecdotal but I have never seen so many trunks on the roads. At times I felt like I was driving in a truck convoy they were everywhere. All the rest and truck stops were full of trucks. The three times I took that exact same trip during obama’s rule there were trucks but nothing even close to what I just saw! It was unbelievable! President Trump’s economy in action it was a beautiful site! Although driving was more challenging. Godspeed President Trump!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is it any wonder? All I hear on the news is that truck drivers will be eliminated by automation within 5 years. It must be difficult to recruit when under those circumstances.
LikeLike
” All I hear on the news is that truck drivers will be eliminated by automation within 5 years.”
Yes, the left are good at lying outright and the right are good at believing anything they’re told.
That’s got to change.
LikeLike
10-4 Rubber Duck!
LikeLike
Hey Nom, how ’bout some CW McCall! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wwaygKjs2fl
LikeLike
That one didn’t work! This one will! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wwaygKjs2fI
LikeLike
I’m an owner operator and there’s no way in Hades I’d ever drive for hourly wage or mileage again ! Freight rates are getting up to where they need to be and the flexibility of being an owner operator is great. I buy and run older trucks that make me a lot of money. If you’re a fool and go buy a brand new tractor you will need to maximize your hours and be a slave to the tractor. The electronic logs have definitely tightened the market and that’s a good thing. I’d like a little more flexibility but it hasn’t been a big issue for me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The CEO of Mack Trucks recently said its production of new trucks is smoking hot. MAGA!
LikeLike
Oh gosh, I guess the ray-roads are gonna have to take up some slack. [And they can take up serious slack…]
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, and with supply of trucks, drivers and road capacity maxed out, RRs are staring at a boom in demand… not to say they’re not already in one already.
LikeLike
Yea ok Mr. Trucking Company Prez. This is a yearly year round thing, “driver shortage” that is. Good economy or bad, matters not.
Long haul driver w/12 yrs OTR company and owner operator experienced here. Some of the Real Reasons for the so called driver shortage – very high turnover rate due to many factors. Low pay, high hours, high stress, The high turnover rate is a known factor and part of the company hiring structure. Recruit – School – Train – Drive – Repeat – New Driver.
I could go on about the harsh lifestyle on the road and the dealings with the shippers and receivers. And of course the friendly DOT officers and staff members at all the super coupes.
Driver Shortage is code word for Average trucking company hiring / pay policy. Low pay and high turnover = steady diet for new drivers. All built into trucking company budget.
LikeLike
A huge reason there’s a shortage of drivers is the price and hoops one has to go through to get a CDL these days. It’s not affordable. So the road is full of Russians and Hajis that get government grants to get CDLs. They drive like mad men and leave the scenes of their own accidents half the time.
LikeLike
Convoy!
LikeLike
Along this same line is the growing SHORTAGE of PILOTS – Both airlines and private (business). An 18-wheel driver can be trained and licensed in about 90 days – as long as the trainee has the basic driving skills down pat. A commercial pilot takes about 2 years MINIMUM – and, that only works if it is a structured, full-time, schooling. Whereas the “measure” of a truck driver is “miles or years” of experience, along with special endorsements for “special loads”; the pilot is measured by total hours, time in “type”, and “advanced ratings” as they gain depth of experience over “time”. The “entry level” person for each position is similar – yet, a higher level of medical perfection is demanded for the pilots. And, “life style or criminal” events affect the pilot much worse than the drivers’ choices – to the point of invalidating any ratings, etc.
I have seen figures of 80,000 to 150,000 new pilots needed over the next 10 to 20 years.
The average earnings per year for both skills can range from $50k to $250k per year.
Do you really need that 4-year college degree?
Check-6
LikeLike
Great MAGAnomics call, Sundance!
LikeLike
Wage increases is what happens when you get a seller’s market of labor vs jobs. Too bad too many Democrats (and some Republicans, unfortunately) consider that method of increasing people’s pay a bad thing, because it’s not tax dollars that they can hand out to favored constituencies, or wage increases by fiat to increase labor union dues and thus contributions to their campaigns.
LikeLike
Huge opportunity for truckers who decide to be owner/operators. With Trump’s Investment Tax Credit (ITC) revision, an owner/operator can buy his own Truck and deduct 100% the purchase price of the Truck from his IRS bill. In other words the purchase price of the Truck ends-up being a free truck for the owner/operator.
Truck owner/operators earn in excess of $150,000 per annum.
LikeLike
gross
LikeLike
I am glad she is not trying to dictate the pace of innovation. There are companies that go halfway to autonomous driving by having truck trains, where a line of trucks can move together and save energy, with only the leader truck having an active driver. Those may be ready for certain routes.
I also think reeder route US flagged container ships can take a load off the trucks and trains. Probably 70% of our population is within 100 miles of the ocean, a navigable river, or Great Lake.
LikeLike
I’ve lived near the Mississippi my whole life. Right now, river traffic is backed up because of flooding. There’s not enough clearance under many bridges for barge traffic. A local RR bridge was hit by a barge about a week ago; that stopped not only the river traffic, but also the rail traffic across that bridge.
Granted, we don’t see this level of flooding every year (we’re currently about 8 ft over technical flood stage), but it happens at least every few years. Trucks/highways are much less unpredictable.
LikeLike
These big trucking companies created this problem. Reaping what they sowed.
LikeLike
Yeah, but think of all those poor affluent Democrats who will no longer be able to find obedient household personnel who’ll accept their sh1tty dictatorial behaviour…
LikeLike
26 years ago this month, my husband left his manufacturing job to become a truck driver. At first, he pulled flat beds throughout the lower 48, and was gone 12-16 days at a time. (I hated that.) For the last 10 years, he’s been an owner/operator. It was unfortunate that this switch came at the same time as the banking crisis & Obama. It hasn’t been that glamorous nor profitable, believe me!
For the last 3 years, we have had no health insurance AT ALL, because we’re priced out of it. On paper, our gross income looks impressive…but subtract truck expenses, maintenance/repairs, fuel, insurance, and TAXES – and there is little left over, especially for $1200-$2000/mo insurance premiums (on top of the actual medical expenses that aren’t covered by the insurance, because almost nothing IS covered). Hoping this situation will change in the near future!
I’m more than a little bummed today about the subject…hubby is sitting 2 states away with a busted transmission. The repairs (parts & labor), plus the lost revenue (missing his most profitable loads of the week) are going to cost $7000+. ZING! I’d have some more cash on hand if I hadn’t just paid quarterly income and fuel taxes! Timing.
He works very, very hard and has to put up with a lot: Bad weather, bad roads, bad drivers…customers that don’t care about his schedule, only theirs…and a public that thinks truckers are to blame for every accident that happens. But he’s very good at what he does and he loves it.
Being a trucker ain’t for sissies – but neither is being married to one! He was in North Carolina during Florence…and caught the tail end of Michael last week in Virginia. And now we’re coming up on my “‘favorite” time of year – winter. If there’s bad weather anywhere, chances are that he’s right in the middle of it. I pray almost without ceasing…and the Lord is always faithful to take care of us. Because He is good – all the time! I have to trust Him to take care of hubby, because I can’t. I’m still a work in progress on this worrying thing…
LikeLike