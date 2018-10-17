Trucker Shortage: Largest U.S. Trucking Company Projects 20% Wage Increase for Big Rig Drivers….

You might remember when CTH shared the following wage growth estimate:

[…] I’m not going to dismiss the possibility we could see double digit increases in year-over-year wage growth in multiple economic sectors in several regions of the U.S. –link–

Trucking Company President Nicholas Hobbs is now saying he projects a twenty percent increase in wages for truck drivers due to extreme demand. That’s MAGAwinnamins!

Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao discusses efforts to address the truck driver shortage in America.

