MAGAnomics – Walgreens Announces $150 Million Payroll Wage Increase in FY 2019….

For more than three decades all U.S. economic policy was elevating Wall Street and diminishing Main Street. As a result the middle America blue-collar workers have not had wage gains keeping up with inflation for over 30 years… Then came the era of Trump.
MAGAnomic policy is based around a very simple free-market process. Increase domestic economic investment; expand new business and expansion in existing business; that expands the need for employment; drive those jobs, jobs, jobs and watch wages rise naturally as employers compete over an increasingly valuable labor pool.
Business Insider – The pharmacy-chain owner Walgreens Boots Alliance announced Thursday that it will make investments of about $150 million to boost mainly its in-store wages in fiscal 2019 in wake of President Donald Trump’s tax reforms.
[…] US retailers are scrambling to keep workers as they look for opportunities with higher pay and attractive benefits. The US unemployment rate fell to a 48-year low of 3.7% in September. According to the Bureau of Labour statistics, there were 757,000 retail-job openings across the United States in July, which is about 100,000 more than a year ago.
The surge in the number of retail jobs has allowed workers the opportunity to move around within the industry. As a result, companies are raising wages to try and retain workers. Earlier this month, Amazon hiked its minimum wage to $15 per hour, effective November 1. That followed wage hikes from places like Target and Costco.
On Thursday, the company said sales jumped 10.9% year-over-year to $33.4 billion, just missing the Wall Street estimate of $33.77 billion. It earned $1.48 a share, or $1.4 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.45. (read more)
More than two years ago CTH began discussing the ramifications to a new emphasis on the economy outlined as a possibility of candidate Donald Trump’s economic policy outlook. Within the overall discussion we walked through the anticipated changes possible if A.) Trump won the election, and B.) Trump began instituting Main Street economic policy ahead of Wall Street policy (the past 30+ years).
We discussed the new dimension that would occur between two economic engines (Main Street -vs- Wall Street) as three decades of policy shifted. CTH outlined statistical and measurable KPIs that would become visible in the space between the policy shifts.
Part of those discussions focused on energy costs, product costs (we explained how inflation would be weird), and importantly, wage rates. It takes several months of policy emphasis (actual outcomes), before the labor market wage rates would grow. We anticipated seeing that impact in Q2 of 2018, which is April-June 2018. Well:
The Bureau of Labor Statistics has just released their second quarter analysis of wage and benefit rates for American workers. –SEE HERE– This is only the beginning of what is to come:
Overall wage rate growth in Q2 now at 2.8% year-over-year. That is great news. However, the better news is the red emphasis, White and Blue Collar middle-class wage rate growth is well over 3%. The wage growth is broad-based amid almost all sectors. [Trucking and transportation at 3.4% (Table 8)]
As the wage rate increases, and as the economy expands, the governmental dependency model is reshaped and simultaneously receipts to the U.S. treasury improve.
More money into the U.S Treasury and less dependence on welfare/social service programs have a combined exponential impact. You gain a dollar, and have no need to spend a dollar – the saved sum is doubled. That is how the SSI and safety net programs are saved under President Trump.
When you elevate your economic thinking you begin to see that all of the “entitlements” or expenditures become more affordable with an economy that is fully functional.
As the GDP of the U.S. expands, so does our ability to meet the growing need of the retiring U.S. worker. We stop thinking about how to best divide a limited economic pie, and begin thinking about how many more economic pies we can create.
The economic models of the entire last generation+ are based on the assumptions of continuing globalist economics which advances, and has advanced, the interest of Wall Street over Main Street. They were driving a “service-driven economy” message.
The investing class economy, ie. another name for a ‘service-driven economy’, has been the only source of historic reference for approximately three decades. These talking heads convinced themselves that a “service driven economy” was the ONLY economy ever possible for the U.S. in the future.
Back in January 2017 Deutsche Bank began thinking about it, applying new models, trying to conceptualize and quantify MAGAnomics, and trying to walk out the potential ramifications. They began talking about Trump doubling the U.S. GDP growth rate when all U.S. investment groups couldn’t yet fathom the possibility.
It’s like waking up on Christmas morning every day to see the pontificating Fed struggling to quantify analysis of their surrounding reality based on flawed assumptions. They simply have no understanding of what happens within the new dimension.
Monetary policy, Fed control over the economy, is disconnected and will stay that way for approximately another 12-14 months, until Main Street regains full operational strength –and– economic parity is achieved.
As we have continued to share, CTH believes the paycheck-to-paycheck working middle-class are going to see a considerable rise in wages and standard of living. How high can wages rise?… that depends on the pressure; and right now the pressure is massive. I’m not going to dismiss the possibility we could see double digit increases in year-over-year wage growth in multiple economic sectors in several regions of the U.S.
Remember, as wages and benefits increase – millions of people are coming back into the labor market to take advantage of the income opportunities. The statistics on the invisible workforce varies, but there are millions of people taking on new jobs in this economy and the participation rate is growing.
Winnamins. We’ll need lots of them…
Forget minimum wage laws, they are inconsequential conversations when measured against the reality of how quickly wages rise in a free, fair, unregulated and growing economy.
Seriously, with full measure of optimism and appreciation – and tears of thankfulness that we are alive to experience it – these are exceptional times.
More winning–I’m not tired of it.
Where’s that MAGA roller coaster?
Look for a rail with Nancy’s and Chuck’s feet sticking out.
Nah, I say toss em over the rail, time to get rid of the deadweight 😉
Weren’t they pushing the
“SLAVE-DRIVEN ECONOMY?”
Er……….Service…….
We will never be tired if WINNING Grandma Covfefe.
In case anyone begins to feel the slump, I gladly share my stockpile of WINNAMINS!
Cheers!! 🇺🇸
Minnie, so many crying about how bad the Dow is. Really? We remember when it was at &700 and thought it that was great but would never go higher. Well it has and anyone complaining at $25K or even $20K needs to rethink from $700 to over $20K. Getting back to local banks and ignoring the overlarge banks who prefer working with large corporations or conglomerates does not benefit the “little man or woman”. Many small businesses now training new employees which is something Trump also wanted. Our President has thought ahead so much over the last 30 yrs. and that is why we are seeing a beautiful sun rising up every day. Getting back to us and ours is where it all need to be and not in the fists of the uber rich or outsiders.
These pundits have absolutely no clue how to spin it anymore! I listen to Bloomberg Radio whenever I am in the car. It is funny how these so called experts don’t know What is going on. Everything they predict turns out to be the total opposite.
From the article linked above:
He complimented the administration’s “negotiating tactic” on China and predicted a trade deal. He said the relationship between big business and the White House is “active and good.” And the same week Trump said the Fed had “gone crazy,” Dimon said he had “never seen a president who wanted interest rates to go up.”
From the article linked above:
The Survey of Consumers came in at 99.0 in October, though the closely-watched gauge of consumer sentiment remains at “quite favorable levels” and above the average reading for 2018. That’s down slightly from 100.1 in September and the consensus forecast was looking for 99.5.
However, the Survey of Consumers has pegged consumer sentiment at record highs during the economic resurgence under the Trump Administration. Sometimes when you’re on top, there’s only one place to go.
From the article linked above:
With the release of last week’s jobs report reflecting a near 50-year low for unemployment, consumer confidence has started to rise once again.
The Rasmussen Reports Economic Index for October rose to 144.2, up five points from September and the second highest finding in four years of surveying.
In their Through the Looking-Glass world, everything is nonsense. Nothing is what it is, because everything is what it isn’t.
Oct 26th we get the first estimate of 3rd quarter GDP. Hopefully, it’s 4% plus. 4th quarter is Christmas season. It should be big! MAGA!!
We have a really good chance of being over 4% for the 3rd Quarter! We will reach 3%+ for the year. First time since 2004.
I’m Dreaming of a 7% GDP Christmas,
just like the ones I used to know
where tree tops glisten and
children listen……
Where’s the champagne bubbles?
Curry, cute suit on our President in the pic, but he generally wears very “quiet” suits but it would be fun to see him come out in some plain or brighter colors!
I never thought this was possible. So blessed, and this is only two years in. 🇺🇸🦅.
It truly is only going to get better!
PDJT and his Killers aren’t looking to do a trade deal with China 🇨🇳. That is the last thing on their minds. The latest incident with China’s 🇨🇳 spy chip will get Americans to back PDJT to stop all imports of technology into our country. Including the damn IPhone.
Those companies better start building factories throughout our country! Or they can kiss our market goodbye.
Funny how the story about the spy chip came and went. That the Chinese have a backdoor into computers that they sell us should scare people enough to demand a stop to trade with China without needing our POTUS to do it. What a friggen’ joke our past Presidents really were. Guess the lesser evil really wasn’t. 🤬
Imagine the analysis tsunami underway to identify which generations of consumer electronics have already been compromised.
If they have, the costs could be YUGE.
Imagine owning shares in a US semiconductor company after the government and many businesses realize that most of their machines need to be junked and replaced with non-compromised machines.
I absolutely despise China Flep. Thieves, liars, dishonest, you name it. I hope PT holds their feet to the fire with this spy chip scandal. Bastards. No trade deal until they clean up their act and even then caution should be exercised.
He will Snow White! China 🇨🇳 is in a world of hurt and there is absolutely nothing they can do to stop it!
Snow White, I found the Chinese as VERY honest and not thieves, liars or dishonest. When I worked in patents in a large legal firm, Japan was also copying (i.e., the Acer Computer) because the previous administrations didn’t care. Let’s face it if you can get good drawings or whatever, why not copy. Not good but then again do you think we are as pure as the driven snow here? NOT! The other factor about which Xi has to think about is the fact that the Chinese have much more freedom now, better income and they love and buy the best and I don’t mean Walmart or Target. Actually it was fun to get a taxi driven by a Chinese woman who has a TV in the back for passengers, AND they go quite a distance before turning on the gadget for travel miles and reasonable prices unlike here. We are in CA where the mall in our city on the whole has the highest income as the Chinese come over and by busloads to the mall to spend a lot of money because altho available in China the items are much cheaper here. Also, citizens in some cities, ie Beijing or Shang Hai love to speak English because our language is a necessary for their businesses which means my portion of Chinese language is going down the toilet. Beautiful mountains, rivers and very lovely parks and all is clean and taken care of. They have even provided some gym exercising equipment ever so many blocks for the people to use, altho their favorite exercise is to dance to our music of the 40’s and 50’s. We have Chinese friends there and hopefully in Spring we can return. During the Obama years we felt more freedom there than here. With Trump the world is now turned upside down and truly helping many people on this planet. God’s gift that keeps on giving.
I do not mean to pop your bubble,the water is polluted,air also,it is not the utopia you describe.
” Also, citizens in some cities, ie Beijing or Shang Hai love to speak English because our language is a necessary for their businesses which means my portion of Chinese language is going down the toilet. Beautiful mountains, rivers and very lovely parks and all is clean and taken care of. They have even provided some gym exercising equipment ever so many blocks for the people to use, altho their favorite exercise is to dance to our music of the 40’s and 50’s. “
fle, but the Chinese and other Asians are Apple’s biggest buyers. They will stand in block long lines for each new update. Been there and saw that every time I visited there and when studying there. They love and prefer the iPhone, so it behooves Apple to do a lot of production there. However, Apple is coming up here as well and I wonder if there will be extra long lines awaiting the newest Apple item. Actually, I don’t live far from the Apple Circle and it looks neat and I am looking forward to visiting it when it is allowed. Surround by lots of trees and greenery and not a blot on the land or area and not far from a large Kaiser Hospital and clinic, and is just a few blocks from my favorite Asian market either.
“The pharmacy-chain owner Walgreens Boots Alliance announced Thursday that it will make investments of about $150 million to boost mainly its in-store wages in fiscal 2019 in wake of President Donald Trump’s tax reforms.”
I have a pretty good relationship with my local Walgreen manager (pro-MAGA) and one of the pharmacists. I will print this post out for them, but will not be able to get their feedback immediately, since I do not have their personal emails or telephone numbers.
Deplorable, and we love the Walmarts there (slightly different name there) and the products they offer and fun to shop in them.
I work for Walgreens ,part time,my manager has already said it will only be a dollar an hour for anyone below 10 dollars an hour.Everyone else above 10 no raise.For your info.Boots bought out Walgreens,they do not advertise that.most of corporate is Boots,which is British.I will take the dollar.The character Scrooge,is the Walgreen. mindset.
Crumbs! Crumbs, I tell you! Vote democrat and we will relieve you of those troublesome crumbs.
– Nancy and Chuck
feralcatsblog, Nancy and Chuck are desperate now and their future party is getting very dimmer and dimmer and they just keep throwing more wood on the fire to ruin the election in Nov. I thank them for being so generous with their ignorance/nastiness/lies/cheating/casting horrid remarks about good people, etc. Sad they don’t get it that being all this means fewer voters for them and lot of ex-democrats voting republican. Smart they ain’t.
” that depends on the pressure; and right now the pressure is massive. I’m not going to dismiss the possibility we could see double digit increases in year-over-year wage growth in multiple economic sectors in several regions of the U.S.”
****
If that happens, wouldn’t the Fed. respond with economy crushing interest rate increases? I don’t remember what the triggers were during the Carter years but I do remember the 18.5% mortgage interest rate on my first home purchase.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We need to end the FED!!! It is a tool of the globalists.
This article is spot on and I think maybe my liberal friends could actually grasp what is going on.
If they open their minds. There is so much info on this blog that has never bee challanged as far as I know, that they could access. It would be cool if there was a library to search.
But this post hits the nail on the head!!
Search is your friend! The category list is awesome too!!
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/category/economy/
Open-minded Lefties?
Not.Gonna.Happen.
Sad.
Some are beginning to see the daylight – look at the #WalkAway movement.
You’re absolutely right!
(Antifa on my mind…)
SHV, my feeling is why do we have a private bank called the Fed Bank who are in it to make money for their bank and not help us. Somehow I feel Trump also has this on his agenda to no longer us this bank and develop a whole new way to keep track of what is happening financially.
White Collar? Blue Collar? Red Wave!
This sort of thing has brought to light one of the most disgusting aspects of the democrats. Without fail, they will step up and claim, regardless of facts, that this is the result of the policies of the lying two faced back stabbing Kenyan ***sy that was defiling the white house between 2008 and 2016
It’s stomach churning, and it’s repeated over and over on all levels. The minute things go well for a conservative/republican, there is some spinless work democrat standing up and taking credit for it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“they go low, we kick them”
Might I suggest the following response to their latest cry:
“They kick, we carpet bomb”
NO. That’s Troll Crap.
When they go low we fill up the grave they dug with fresh earth….
Snark.
filia.aurea, that is what I thought also after hearing the nutcase saying this. We are kicking butts now and it will continue and they will go way down low in every way. Keep encouraging people to vote red and if not sure they are registered to get on the phone and call the Registrar of Voters to verify they are eligible to vote and if not rapidly get signed up and time is running in many states for just such. Just a few more days in CA to register if you want to vote.
I live in Green Bay. Wisconsin doesn’t have a minimum wage above the federal rate.
I took a picture of an ad at a local gas station chain that is starting people at $12.10 with benefits and a $2 increase for the overnight shift. I’ve never seen an economy like this.
1. My local McDonalds spent a lot of money about nine months ago refurbishing their restaurant, including adding kiosks so people can order on touchscreens and not have cashiers. They have a sign right now announcing they have jobs available at up to $20/hr.
2. A week ago I was in New Mexico in a small city that I visit occasionally. New Mexico is a rather poor state, and the city is always just kind of getting by. This time almost every business that had a sign that you can changes messages with letters was announcing jobs. I have never seen that many jobs available there.
McDonalds announced they would pay for 55% of cost of upgrades for franchisees last year.
Have you seen any off those 120 plus car trains being pulled by 5 train engines out there?
Never seen that before.
Something tells me all those cars are full of raw materials and product…….
At the risk of sounding like a train spotter that would be cool to see.
The job I am leaving after working for 4 1/2 months to earn $5 more per hour was a few blocks from some tracks, they added 2 more nightly runs during the time that I could hear just on my shift alone.
I’m not a train spotter either but it is neat too see – especially when you know what it means – a supersonic booming economy!!!!!!
More winning!! Awesome and long overdue!!
God Bless America and President Donald Trump!!
Good that Walgreens is doing the right / MAGA thing. CVS?
LikeLiked by 2 people
How come when Amazon had a wage increase, they called it “raising their minimum wage”?
Only the government sets a “minimum wage”; a private company has a “starting pay”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t get caught up in minutia like that feel joy for everyone who will be cashing larger checks.
LikeLike
I could believe it since the company seems to desperate for more and more Positive Cash Flow.
So that announcement may be only a FAKE. PR stunt?????
I have heard/read that the employees want a union so they can get better wages. Hey, the rich never like to share those riches (there are a few that do of course) but keep the money for themselves.
Unions have been trying to break into Amazon for years, they try to spread shite about them all the time, sounds like you came across one of those stories that leaves out facts.
Amazon pays very well BUT it is very hard work not a job for slackers of any kind.
Also, the whining by Whole Foods employees is laughable since the purchase if they are that miserable go get another job.
As far as cash flow no idea.
“By nearly every possible metric the Trump administration is succeeding across the board—success which in turn is benefiting tens of millions of Americans all across the nation regardless of race, gender, religion, or political affiliation.
Meanwhile, Democrats now seem to only offer character assassination, threats of violence, actual violence, and promises of further chaos.
Jobs not Mobs—coming to an election result near you…”
http://dcwhispers.com/jobs-not-mobs-goes-viral-as-pro-trump-voters-prepare-to-win-2018-midterms/#APORWlkbR2b1jkfh.99
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Jobs Not Mobs” is a brilliant slogan!
Those Retail job openings are going to KEEP MULTIPLYING.
Retail margins are thin, so they can’t afford to pay the escalating wages that other industries can.
Anticipate significant pressure on Retail for employment turnover,
• leading to understaffing,
• leading to service challenges,
• leading to compensating investments in productivity technology,
• leading to profitability underperformance and
• stock price volatility when earnings underperform expectations.
Fact is, retail is historically a stepping stone. Customer service and education in university or technical avenues reveal employment opportunities beyond a first step job experience.
That is a great theory.
Meanwhile back in reality, due to jobs being shipped over seas RETAIL has been the ONLY option for all too many Americans.
Retail has sustained Elder Americans and put food on the table for Families.
The Trump magic cannot be denied when reality butts heads with fantasy ideology
Sure, the utopian fantasy the left espouses sounds great in theory, but normal people realize the world doesn’t work that way, Certain truisms & realities always get in the way
So, even those who embrace the nonsense, cannot argue with success. Having money in your wallet & upward mobility “trumps” ideological fantasy every time
And that’s where the Trump magic comes into play. People are waking up & embracing their own opportunities & their new found confidence in their futures. They’re seeing something new. They’re seeing the actual American Dream being offered to them
Only the hardcore leftist imbeciles out for a revolutionary thrill dismiss the reality of success
The success of the Trump agenda is not only real, it’s too “in your face” to deny
People, well sane people that is, will always discard youthful nonsense for personal interest, & that will be the story of the Trump Administration
He doesn’t just talk, he produces
Another Big Plus with Winning is that many Government agency employees will dump those jobs for better paying ones in the freed economy.
Any thoughts on how that might be used to Shrink unneeded Bureaucracy?????
“Winfinity and Beyond”
That ^ ^ right there.
END THE FED. LET CONGRESS LEND ITS OWN MONEY.
Such great news!
Walgreen’s — A large pharmacy corporation. Don’t be fooled. Think globalism. Think healthcare as 18% of our Gross Domestic Product. More and more health care providers are being consolidated and purchased by the same insurance companies who pay for the delivery of services by providers.
In many towns primary care providers (Family Physicians, General Internists, Pediatricians) are leaving primary care. They cannot make money because the overhead required for staff to collect insurance, ensure meeting quality standards, obtain precertifications for drugs, durable medical equipment, tests, procedures, admissions, and specialty consults. The solution to the opioid crisis is more paperwork and phone calls, more secure IT electronic prescribing that requires more time and no reimbursement. Costs for software and IT support for government mandated and regulated electronic medical records have tripled and are driving many out of business.
Walgreens can afford to give raises — they are connected to deep pocked insurance premiums of their insurance partners. Private health care companies and offices will go out of business. Corporate owned offices are also cutting their primary care providers because they do not produce enough income to offset overhead. These providers are directed too much by the economic forces of their administrators — who often don’t know primary care well.
18% of the GDP is a sizeable chunk of government or employee benefit revenue to siphon off the american taxpayer. If we regulate it like a carbon tax, it is another way to get easy money off the american worker with a relatively low lobbying investment into the legislators who pass laws “for the healthcare of the sick children and elderly”
Ask your primary care physician how much they are making, and compare that to the ROI of 11-15 years of College, Graduate, and post-graduate education. Healthcare is imploding. physician workforce is leaving where it is needed. The quality of new physician education is declining. The ability of the seasoned physician to stay educated is decreasing. The amount of time they are able use their time and talents actually delivering healthcare is rapidly declining.
In my town of 35,000, 40 primary care physicians have left primary care since 2010. In our region of 14 counties, only 3 new primary care practices have started. There is much walk-in medicine. There are NPs and PAs, but very few people left providing total primary care. Geriatric care is fragmented between specialists, ER, walk-in, hospitalists, home health agencies, nursing facilities, and no one is quarterbacking the care while they are worked over by medicare billing machines.
The suicide rate among physicians is twice that of war vets. The cause? Burnout. No one to hear or understand. Seeing patients with needs, knowing what they need, being trained and expected to deliver what they need, but thwarted by a dysfunctional system.
I pray daily for the obstructionists to get out of our VSGPDJT’s way so that he can see and tackle the implosion of our healthcare system before it is too late.
( I apologize for the long post, and, that it is perhaps not in the right place. I ask Sundance to begin paying attention to this essential portion of our country’s welfare)
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are absolutely right. We’re going to have a shortage of doctors pretty soon if these stupid paperwork requirements are not eliminated. Why don’t you write to PT your concerns and observations? I’m sure it will be helpful.
BRAVO!!!!!!!!!!
AETNA just got gobbled up by Blue Cross I think it was.
Less and Less economic competition in healthcare is BAD NEWS for us all.
CVS announced plans to purchase Aetna back in late 2017 for 69$ billion the final details have been worked out so in the news.
Walgreen’s has been brilliant. They locate new stores close to large Wal-Mart mega stores. My husband will do his best to change a shopping list so he can whip into Walgreen’s instead of going to Wal-Mart. Me? I haven’t been in a Walgreens in 5 years. The sales are coming from the men.
Are they intimidated by the size of WMT stores?
Probably the time involved.
Got to hike two miles across the parking lot having to dodge all those wild illegal aliens etc.
Snark but you get the picture
You won’t catch me there unless it is 3-5 am, that seems to be the sweet spot for fewest shoppers or at the very least the ones that are there have a list and tick it off.
It never occurred to me before that I must shop like a guy, I don’t dawdle get in and get out as soon as possible.
