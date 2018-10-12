National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow Discusses MAGAnomics….

Very funny: “President Trump’s policies have re-jiggered the incentive system in the economy.” …Well, that’s a slightly different wording than CTH has used since 2016, but what Mr. Kudlow is highlighting is how POTUS has uncoupled the U.S. economic engine from Wall Street investment and re-coupled it to Main Street investment. [Go Deep]
Then comes the funniest pundit question ever…. “where is this disconnect coming from?”
Too funny. Long-term CTH readers likely joining me in laughing at the predictability of it all. [“Disconnect” January 2016] or [“Disconnect” July 2017]
.
The Fundamentals of MAGAnomics HERE
Understanding the “Disconnect” HERE
Three years ago CTH was talking about this: [The Fundamentals HERE] and [The New Dimension HERE]
2016 […] Understanding the distance between the real Main Street economic engine and the false Wall Street economic engine will help all of us to understand the scope of an upcoming economic lag; which, rather remarkably I would add, is a very interesting dynamic.
Think about these engines doing a turn about and beginning a rapid reverse. GDP can, and in my opinion, will, expand quickly. However, any interest rate hikes (monetary policy) intended to cool down that expansion -fearful of inflation- will take a long time to traverse the divide.
Additionally, inflation on durable goods will be insignificant – even as international trade agreements are renegotiated. Why? Simply because the originating nations of those products are going to go through the same type of economic detachment described above.
Those global manufacturing economies will first respond to any increases in export costs (tariffs etc.), by driving their own productivity higher as an initial offset, in the same manner American workers went through in the past two decades. The manufacturing enterprise and the financial sector remain focused on the pricing.
♦ Inflation on imported durable goods sold in America, while necessary, will ultimately be minimal during this initial period; and expand more significantly as time progresses and off-shored manufacturing finds less and less ways to be productive. Over time, durable good prices will increase – but it will come much later.
♦ Inflation on domestic consumable goods ‘may‘ indeed rise at a faster pace. However, it can be expected that U.S. wage rates will respond faster, naturally faster, than any monetary policy because inflation on fast-turn consumable goods become re-coupled to the ability of wage rates to afford them.
The fiscal policy impact lag, caused by the distance between federal monetary action and the domestic Main Street economy, will now work in our favor. That is, in favor of the middle-class.
Within the aforementioned distance between “X” and “Y”, a result of three decades traveled by two divergent economic engines, is our new economic dimension…
Well stated as usual Sundance!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The stock market (“Wall Street”) is a huge bubble inflated by the easy money central banks poured into the financial markets to stabilize them after the crisis of 2008. The Fed increasing interest rates is simply removing life support now that the patient can survive without it.
President Trump’s focus on growing GDP is providing an outlet for those who flee as the bubble collapses to add real value to the speculative monetary value currently propping up their portfolios.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just imagine what Obama’s economy would have been had the Fed not artificially kept him afloat.
LikeLike
Agreed.
Just imagine what the ACTUAL unemployment numbers were during those same years if those who dropped out of the workforce were actually counted as unemployed!
LikeLike
After the midterms, Wall Street will move higher as the RED WAVE holds serve! Once there is certainty that the tax cuts and America First policy is in place, than watch out! Like A Space Force we’ll take off to Mars!!
LikeLike
These pundits have absolutely no clue how to spin it anymore! I listen to Bloomberg Radio whenever I am in the car. It is funny how these so called experts don’t know their ass from their elbow. Everything they predict turns out to be the total opposite.
From the article linked above:
He complimented the administration’s “negotiating tactic” on China and predicted a trade deal. He said the relationship between big business and the White House is “active and good.” And the same week Trump said the Fed had “gone crazy,” Dimon said he had “never seen a president who wanted interest rates to go up.”
From the article linked above:
The Survey of Consumers came in at 99.0 in October, though the closely-watched gauge of consumer sentiment remains at “quite favorable levels” and above the average reading for 2018. That’s down slightly from 100.1 in September and the consensus forecast was looking for 99.5.
However, the Survey of Consumers has pegged consumer sentiment at record highs during the economic resurgence under the Trump Administration. Sometimes when you’re on top, there’s only one place to go.
From the article linked above:
With the release of last week’s jobs report reflecting a near 50-year low for unemployment, consumer confidence has started to rise once again.
The Rasmussen Reports Economic Index for October rose to 144.2, up five points from September and the second highest finding in four years of surveying.
LikeLike
Love your and Larry’s perceptive, intuitive analysis, sundance!
Folks, gotta remember this is MSNBC.
LikeLike
“Understanding the distance between the real Main Street economic engine and the false Wall Street economic engine will help all of us to understand the scope of an upcoming economic lag; which, rather remarkably I would add, is a very interesting dynamic.”
Whenever one of these posts come up that include the summary’s and “Go Deep” links, I forward it to as many people in my address book as I can (that would be interested in the subject). I especially instruct my four children (29-35) to read up, because they do not have the reference points of “how it was” back before the globalist lie took over, pushing for some “New World Order” that will never happen (*).
Isaiah 14:12 How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!
(*) There are plenty of individual nations with their own rulers mentioned in the end times occurring as described in the the books of Daniel and Revelation
LikeLike