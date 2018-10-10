Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein Refuses to be Interviewed By Joint House Committee…

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was scheduled to testify tomorrow to a closed-door joint House congressional committee (Judiciary/Oversight) chaired by Bob Goodlatte. This committee has been conducting oversight into activity within the FBI and DOJ as it pertains to prior politicization of the agencies.

According to reports from earlier today, DAG Rosenstein is now refusing to deliver testimony to the committee about his personal involvement in the soft-coup attempt against President Trump:

(Via Washington Post) Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein’s interview with a joint House panel reviewing the Justice Department investigation of President Trump’s alleged Russia ties will not take place this week as expected, according to congressional aides involved with the planning.

The House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees were expected to speak with Rosenstein behind closed doors Thursday as part of their probe into federal law enforcement’s conduct during the investigations of Trump’s campaign and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. But a dispute over the interview’s terms prevented the committees and the Justice Department from reaching a deal to hold the meeting, according to people familiar with the discussions. (read more)

Judiciary Committee member Louie Gohmert appears on Fox News with Lou Dobbs to discuss how DAG Rosenstein is attempting to delay testimony until after the mid-term election.

As previously outlined, congress and President Trump have two different priorities when it comes to the position of Rod Rosenstein.

From President Trump’s perspective the thorn in his administration has been Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein created the special counsel under fraudulent pretense. That origination material (Ohr 302’s, FISA pages, origination EC, and Page/Strzok messages) is now a risk to the Deputy AG.

DAG Rosenstein does not want his involvement in the fraud to be exposed; hence his request to block/stall/delay the declassification directive. However, at any time President Trump can declassify all the documents and outline the fraudulent basis that originated the special counsel. This is essentially President Trump’s leverage.

The ongoing efforts of the FBI and DOJ to hide their malfeasance, does not interrupt or impede Trump’s MAGA agenda; the special counsel does. Having leverage over the special counsel is more valuable than exposing the soft-coup plotters.

If the corrupt current and previous FBI and DOJ officials are laid naked to their enemies, great; but from President Trump’s unique perspective it does not appear to be a priority.

Exposing the FBI/DOJ dirty deeds is a major priority for a contingent within congress and a multitude of Trump supporters – but for the office of the President, in the immediate future, not-so-much.

When you have this much leverage on someone, you don’t want them to quit. You want to use their damaged and tenuous position to your advantage. President Trump is in no hurry to fire Rosenstein (not yet), because the DAG is so weak and President Trump holds all the leverage in the relationship.

Rod Rosenstein knows what he did wrong; and President Trump knows what Rosenstein did wrong. Though it could change based on new discoveries of how far the DAG went along within the soft-coup process, President Trump isn’t likely to let Rosenstein go until everyone else knows what Rosenstein did wrong.

