President Trump Concedes – Requests “limited” FBI Investigation of Brett Kavanaugh – Democrats Respond: “this is only one step in the process”…

President Trump has conceded to the demands of the Senate.
The senate (via Mitch McConnell), as an outcome of Senators Flake, Collins and Murkowski not supporting the nomination, was no longer going to vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh without an FBI investigation.
President Trump calls for a limited investigation in scope and duration.
Within minutes of President Trump acquiescing to the well-constructed demands, DNC operatives speaking on behalf of their controlled client, Christine Ford, attorney Debra Katz and Michael Bromwich insist there will be “no limits”, and this is only “one step in their process”.
WHITE HOUSE: “I’ve ordered the FBI to conduct a supplemental investigation to update Judge Kavanaughs file. As the Senate has requested, this update must be limited in scope and completed in less than one week.” (link)
BRETT KAVANAUGH (Nominee): “Throughout this process, Ive been interviewed by the FBI, Ive done a number of background calls directly with the Senate, and yesterday, I answered questions under oath about every topic the Senators and their counsel asked me. Ive done everything they have requested and will continue to cooperate.” (link)
DEMOCRATS: “A thorough investigation is critical to developing all the relevant facts. Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford welcomes this step in the process, and appreciates the efforts of Senators Flake, Manchin, Murkowski and Collins – and all other senators who have supported an FBI investigation – to ensure it is completed before the senate votes on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination. No artificial limits as to time or scope should be imposed on this investigation.” (Link)
The Democrats are smart. They have now positioned the investigation such that any perceived interference by the White House will be weaponized. The public narrative will be to demand “independence” for the FBI; this allows them to manipulate the investigative parameters from within. Their operatives are already in place.
If President Trump, or any executive branch official acting on his behalf, attempts to set limits on the FBI investigation of a supreme court nominee, the President will have established the legal grounds for his impeachment. I know these people. I know their playbook. As Mr. Bromwich and Ms. Katz stated this is “a step in their process“.
Ms. Ford will avoid being available for an interview for as long as possible. She will then provide a name of a critical witness…. who will also avoid being available for an interview for a long as possible…. who will eventually also give a name of a corroborating witness, perhaps with recordings,… who will avoid being available for an interview for as long as possible…. And so it will go, and so it will go.
Within each step, each day in the process, the insider narrative engineers will be leaking “explosive developments” to the media; who will engage their readers with constructs of wide-eyed interest. Everyone will be enthralled; thousands of leads will be developed; the nation will be absorbed… Democrats will control every nuance.
This is just the way it is. Just like the electorate believes in “muh Russia”.
I will continue to outline the predictable democrat plays as tripwires in advance of them being triggered; hopefully, this will allow us to discuss honestly what is happening.
That said, I disagree completely with this decision by President Trump to defer to the Senate. Even with a tenuous outcome likely, in my brutally honest opinion Mitch McConnell should have been forced to hold a cloture vote on Monday, and a full vote on Tuesday.
This is a personal opinion, likely not supported by many – and generally unpopular, but President Trump should have told Mitch McConnell to let Senators Flake, Murkowski and Collins face the ultimate choice. Force them to vote either “for” or “against” the will of the people.
This is a constitutional republic working as designed.
By playing the Machiavellian political games of the swamp, President Trump might, repeat might, gain Kavanaugh; however, the underlying system of corrupt and bastardized political processes remains untouched and unfazed. This approach benefits the swamp.
Perhaps President Trump will eventually win the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh; however, the system will then just move on to the next Machiavellian deployment. In the bigger picture, and again this is likely unpopular, I would prefer to confront the swamp directly – force the vote; if it fails we move to the next nominee and the mid-term election.
Fight us in sunlight. Fight us where everyone can see. Fight us directly….. At some point We The People need to end this fight strategy amid shadows and deceivers which is based on scheme and fraud.
Not everyone may agree on this approach, that’s ok. I understand there are all sorts of opinions on these issues. However, my sense is that We The People are ready to fight, but we also want our opposition to see the purposeful glare in our eyes as we achieve victory and crush them with overwhelming force.
We need to draw out the deceivers and eliminate them from our ranks. As a well versed person pointed out recently:
….”How do you fight a virus that continues to mutate and survive, no matter the treatment?”…
.
I would argue, you stop trying to treat it… and just kill it.
Sundance,
Trump is well aware that he has placed Kavanaugh into a position where Kavanaugh has had to walk through the gates of hell with a gasoline can. For Trump to not follow through and do everything he can to get Kavanaugh Seated on the Supreme Court would go against everything that DJT stands for-.Loyalty. This should not be dismissed in your analysis. Kavanaugh has been loyal to the American people and he has done everything asked of him and not given up. For Trump to give up on Kavanaugh because it could place his presidency in jeopardy, and simply pick another nominee after holding a forced vote that by all accounts would likely fail, this would go against everything that DJT stands for. It’s not in Trump’s DNA to leave a good man hang out to dry. That’s what Democrats and Rhinos do.
Solid point.
I disagree with it. But the point is solid.
Trump is very likely protecting Kavanaugh and positioning for the best opportunity for confirmational success. Unfortunately, by doing so he allows the Decepticons (Flake, Collins, Murkowski) to retain their ruse. I’d rather expose the decepticons.
This plan could do both…with the right leverage…IMHO, SD.
Trump will expose them later. We need the votes!
👍
Great analysis!
I guess people would have preferred that the senate vote on Tuesday, even though they didn’t have the votes to confirm.
Now, someone explain to me how that would be “winning”?
The problem is we are saddled with four Democrats occupying four GOP Senate seats. Flake, Collins, Murkowski and Cornyn. Flake, you old dipstick, Coon played you for a fool. How much of a bribe did he offer you?
I think there comes a time when you accept reality. I think it is crazy to think an FBI investigation will change a vote from no to yes. It certainly appears like some R senators lied to Grassley about being a yes vote if she got her say. Do you really think they accept the FBI investigation and vote yes? They are hoping the FBI covers their no vote.
I think they are hoping the FBI covers their yes vote.
I agree, because, mainly, Kavanaugh’s life has been destroyed and the only way to clear his name is the SC position. I feel so bad for him. I assume POTUS talked to him prior to this decision. But a week is all I would concede.
I have something to say. I am a 51 yr old female that attended an extremely prestigious prep school in Potomac, Md. I was graduated in 1985. A bit younger than Brett , but same era.
Drinking age in Georgetown was 18. We were mostly all wealthy and came from some highly dysfunctional families ( alcoholism, work a holics , politicians, narcissists , etc ) . We were heavy drinkers. Very heavy. We did not do drugs and we did not have a lot of sex. We were immature and extremely mature at the time.
My boyfriend was the grandson to the Secretary to the Treasury. He was a drinker. He was sexually immature. Private school during this era was extraordinarily strict. Parents were stricter. There were no cell phones or internet.
We were preppy. Madras, pearls and corduroy. Loafers with pennies.
We were not black out drunks , we were not into sex of any type andcthe boys were mostly gentleman with impeccable manners but heavy drinking prevailed.
We were not promiscuous because our network was small. Prep school kids know each other. Country clubs, camps, parents parties, political networking, etc.
We didn’t know what “ gang rape “ was. It certainly wasn’t something that happened or was discussed. It wasn’t in our narrative about life. We were too sheltered and spoiled. We were too consumed with disappointing our over achiever parents. We were disciplined and accounted for.
My school has children of rock stars and high ranking politicians. The kids were all sophisticated and pretty snobby. Sex was seriously earned by a boy. These girls were not fast. They were calculating and directed to marry well. I bet over 75% of the girls were virgins upon graduation.
I didn’t know Kavanaughs crowd, but it sounds much like our crowd. Heavy drinkers ? Yes. Immature ? Yes. Rapists? Absolutely not.
These boys were on a track. A fast track. Ivy League, Supreme Court track. They knew not to jeopardize their future. A work ethic was drilled into them.
Were there slutty girls? A couple. But they ran with the super dysfunctional boys. Not the ones who were going places. Everyone knew their position.
The narrative of rapist is so far off base it’s laughable. It’s absurd and ridiculous.
#teamkavanaugh
Thank you for sharing your illustrative story.
Appreciate your point of view, scarlet. Thank you.
I graduated in 1982 and had no idea what gang rape was either. The authors of these narratives are mixing decades, imo. Making it 100% made up.
Exactly. The leftist narrative of gang rape is a tip off that this is all made up. Liberals are perverted and think perversions are main stream. They most certainly were not in our social circles.
I believe it. I graduated in ’87 and fast girls were talked about. My mother always told me boys wanted to marry a nice girl. We wore the loafers with pennies, too. No corduroy! Way too dated then.
Fine corduroy Levi’s were what we lived in. 😆🤭😎
Spot on. Grew up the same way. Funny, my sister has OC and I created a site for people to visit to follow her journey and its called Teamtif.com – think I should start one for Teamkavanaugh? I love him like my family because in reality, we are all family. Teamtreehouse.com 😉.
FBI investigation. Then what was this hearing for?
Show speeches, news face time and donor money.
Just have Turtle go offer Flake more money than the Dems did. We could have an auction.
Reminded of the Irony line of bugs Bunny.
They say or do whatever suits their purpose.
That’s why I got over quick that it doesn’t matter about Sessions to them, they’d turn on him the second he does anything. No need to establish non-bias with him beforehand, it doesn’t matter and never will.
And I recall Sundance celebrating the appointment of a special counsel almost 2 years ago.
How’s that working out?
I bet that article is scrubbed
Hey mildtosevere – we’re all angry and disheartened right now, but don’t start none, won’t be none. Know what I mean?
Working perfectly! Two years and nothing on VSG PDJT. Instead tons of evidence of wrongdoings by libs and GOPe’s.
I didn’t vote for DJT. But now I will with millions of others that see MAGA work and win win win.
Sorry if that doesn’t work for you.
Et tu, Brute?
Well that made me laugh. We’ll git er I guess. Hopefully all is not as it seems.
and what point do the Deplorables march on DC?
When POTUS gives the signal.
When a leader emerges
You are absolutely right…there has to be a leader. POTUS is not going to be that leader, imo..love him dearly, and one of the reasons I voted for him because I saw him as a revolutionary. However, he has a lot on his plate and the threat of impeachment is ever present. It is still possible he will be that leader, but maybe he needs some help.
Don’t you all think it is better to clear up all this rather than them not having the votes. The judge to me doesn’t mind because he has nothing to hide. Let the lady prove her allegations, there is no corroborating evidence to hrr story.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You don’t understand, Nicole—it will NEVER be ‘cleared up’. Their goal is to prevent Trump from getting ANY nominee and then taking over in 2020. They will NEVER relent, and it will NEVER be over—and the GOP is complicit-
LikeLiked by 7 people
You betcha Judge Kavanaugh probably DOES MIND, very much: he’s been through SIX separate FBI background investigations and passed every one with flying colors. He and HIS FAMILY have been put through HELL during the “hearings” process. And Judge Kavanaugh HAS NOTHING TO HIDE.
One wonders whether Judge Kavanaugh and/or POTUS and/or the Republicans on the committee had discussed various delaying tactics by the Democrats. If so, it may well be that the IDIOT Jeff Flake acting out like a child who’s been caught with his hand in the cookie jar escaped their list of possibilities.
That old canard of “he has nothing to hide” has been used plenty times before, with disastrous results: think of the millions of show trials by the Communists to “liquidate” opposition who had nothing to hide, they simply became “useless mouths” to the State; think the thousands of minor nobility during the French Revolution whose only “crime” was to try and defend their lands and in some cases, their tenantry against the sans-culottes (and later, the Napoleon crowd); think the hundreds of conservative organizations who were trying for 501 (3) C status under the IRS of Lois Lerner who had nothing to hide but were literally harassed and/or financially starved out of existence while waiting YEARS for the OK. The list goes on and on.
Beware of anybody who says to you, “It’s OK, you have nothing to hide.”
The left is N.E.V.E.R. happy. Ever. That’s the point. We’ve had to deal with muh Russia for TWO YEARS and now we will have an endless investigation, because it’s not about the investigation; it’s about Stopping Trump, No Matter The Cost.
I disagree with sundance.
I think Sundance has forgotten about the leverage that POTUS has over the FBI, etc…..
I’m not worried about this update to Kavs background check. Any attempts at surprises by the Dems will be ignored as cries of “Wolf”. Potus and Mitch will say, this is what we agreed to, this is what they found, now vote.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And frankly, I regret even checking in tonight to read such negativity. Didn’t expect it here.
I see it as a “Don’t look away” kind of thing. I still think things will work out for the best.
Me too; very disappointed with the tone and tenor of the treehouse this evening. Getting a fifth Conservative Justice on scotus is complicated business when our opponents are better at lying and staying together on an issue then ourside in.
I agree with Sundance. I also believe President Trump could gain just as much leverage by declassifying the documents and convicting dozens (senators, congressmen, bureaucrats, lobbyists, et al.) for sedition, espionage, corruption, etc… I too am sick and tired of the schemes, the closed door sessions – bring in the sunlight, throw the truth nukes on the table, and let the chips fall where they may.
“If you have them by the balls, their hearts and minds will follow.”
– Donald Trump in his book How To Get Rich page 135
Mitch has the backbone of a ………can’t think of one.
We are not going to take this lying down. They are going after Kavanaugh’s high school friends. Stand strong, people!
I say keep on the phones everyday to senators. Let them know we are watching every move that is made. And pray like it’s 2016.
AND WE NEED MORE HONORABLE REPUBLICANS WHO WON’T GIVE IN TO EVIL TO CREATE A TRUE MAJPRITY! VOTE THEM IN!
“I say keep on the phones everyday to senators. Let them know we are watching every move that is made. And pray like it’s 2016.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am in 100% agreement with SD. I wanted this vote 2 weeks ago. Force the senators to defy the people. Lose K?, so be it. Then nominate THE most conservative judge on the list, go whole hog into the midterms with a super nova conservative candidate.
Oh well, we vote, we hope, we pray.
The left is already preparing for her, too – Tillis brought it up in the hearing – the left has already optioned this website and are already digging and writing fiction – IT WILL NEVER END-
http://stopconeybarrett.com/
I’ve got bad some bad news. He will not be confirmed. You can thank scumbag Flake, scumbag Collins, and scumbag Murkowski. They are filth.
It’s been a tough day. But let’s have some faith in PDJT’s ability to deal with this disgusting curve ball. Not saying “trust the plan” just that I still believe we’ll prevail.
Which brand of crystal ball are you using? It must be better than mine because mine just gives me the message “That part of the future hadn’t been written yet.”
WTH was Trump THINKING??? This is NOT good. FBI can weaponize this like they have everything else. And those resulting 302’s? Who is to say they will be true?? Are we really willing to go down the Russia Hoax rabbit hole AGAIN??? For 2+ freaking years??? God help us.
We shall see!
When you don’t have the votes, you don’t have the votes. Simple as that. The Republicans do not have the votes.
Her lawyer is now officially demanding and investigation without artificial time constraints.
https://www.dailywire.com/news/36478/kavanaugh-accusers-legal-team-makes-expected-move-hank-berrien
Tough.
I’m going to hope Flake, Collins, and Murkowski don’t answer their phones when Schumer et.al, calls. I hope McConnell and Graham work hard on them.
I am really mad right now and I don’t know who I am more mad at The President or the Republicans who went along with throwing the judge under the bus.. I pray for him and his family but right now there is nothing that can make up for what the Dems did today I wish this would move people to go out and vote every dem out of office but not with the Dems doing all of the fund raising off of this mess, and getting people to stand with them..
Which should lead EVERYONE TO STOP feeding their narrative of defeatism,. Just STOP. NOW. They only win if we let them and WE.WILL.NOT!
Agree!
One step at a time. Judge K cleared the committee today on an 11-10 vote. Tomorrow he’ll clear the first procedural vote. He will be confirmed this week.
Kav takes lie detector test and blows away the dems and their GOP scabs with it monday am.
Investigate HER
LikeLike
They disgust me.
I read what Sundance wrote, it makes me sad, as I fear he is right. I am very down, even though I sort of knew Flake would do something.
Judge Kavanaugh is the best of us, he is who we should all try to be. When writing this I just Lou Dobbs on Tucker Carlson who said it much better then I could.
I do not trust the FBI in this. The delay hurts, he may not be confirmed.
I need a Trump Rally.
no fear…pray! Kavanaugh and his beautiful family will have their deliverance with God’s Will…May he serve our country well…
I saw Lou Dobbs also. If Kavanaugh can’t get voted in, no one will. We will lose this country.
I wish the Repubs had stuck to the schedule and just voted.
I mean he may still be confirmed. But there would be a cost.
We got two major votes on Kavanaugh today! One: He is out of the Judiciary Committee 11 – 10 and Two: The Motion to Proceed on a voice vote a day early with 51 votes. The second vote is a day early! While all of this chaos with the Dems is going on, it looks like the Turtle and POTUS are pulling the rug out from under them and they don’t even know it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am glad it finally is out of that d*mn committee….lordy, I thought it would never happen.
Everyone in the federal government should be vetted, but not by the criminal failure FBI in its current state of affairs.
All Article I and Article II personnel must be limited to one term of office, bar none. A Constitutional Amendment should be added to limit U.S. Supreme Court members to one 5-year term, no exceptions.
Government individuals, including U.S. presidents should receive no retirement benefits nor Secret Service protection upon completion of service. No one running for public office should receive more than one dollar ($1.00) donation from any one private U.S. citizen or from any corporation during their campaign for office. All government salaries and raises should always be put to an electorate vote during the general election.
Anyone running for Article I and Article II offices should be subjected to a background investigation using Standard Form (SF) 86 covering their entire lifespan and the results of this SF86 document should be made public to all constituents one year prior to election. A lie detector test should be a mandatory requirement before being added to the ballot.
Additionally, the SF86 results should be used by an independent civilian organization to assess suitability for a top secret classified clearance. If a person is rejected for a classified clearance, they should also be rejected for the ballot.
Ban paid lobbyists. They are mostly shills with evil intentions.
Ban government officials from owning suitcases to prevent government officials from bringing money back home when their term of office is complete.
Democrats don’t quit. They will flog this indefinitely using taxpayer dollars.
If Ford has any actual evidence, it would have been presented yesterday.
Democrats want a fishing expedition and this became official when Katz opened her mouth today and confirmed her client is the DNC, not Ford.
Ford lied about this being political. If it were not political, she would have pressed charges years ago at the advice of any competent psychiatrist.
We can thank Feinstein for this hoax being as transparent as it is.
Republicans just need to confirm him already. Vulnerable Democrats will confirm him or lose their seats. Republicans have done enough to assuage the rational female constituency.
Democrats are feeding their unhinged radical base, which is shrinking. No need for Republicans to continue feeding that 15% of America.
For the life of me I cannot understand why Flake, Collins and Murkowski cannot vote FOR BRETT KAVANAUGH. NOW. (Don’t bother answering this-we all know why)
They will not age well in history, imho
Flake, Murkowski and Collins are allowing the Democrats to hold the Senate vote on Kavanaugh hostage, and even worse, they are rewarding Democrats for their character assassination of Kavanaugh and empowering those kind of corrupt and shameful tactics.
Dems? sorry why asceibe something to others…Flake delayed Judiciary Committee and now full Senate…
I was just reading Thomas Wictor’s tweet-thread about all this stuff, and as others have said he’s been suspended. Obviously, he knows what he’s talking about.
Twitter itself needs to go away. I know it’s convenient, and it’s easily digestible, but we are going to have to back to the days of blogs, with frequent short blog posts throughout the day…. why allow one communist company like Twitter the power to control your message?
Everyone who is panicking, including Sundance, please listen to Scott Adams take before leaping out that window…
https://www.pscp.tv/ScottAdamsSays/1vOxwVEjpLVJB
So I’m not typically the most optimistic person in the room, but with about half my Dos Equis Amber in me, I feel emboldened to say that I think POTUS has a plan. Accepting he still likes Kav today as much as he did yesterday morning, I think he has a plan. We shall see. PDJT cherishes his SCOTUS appointments, and today’s back step and the FBI review doesn’t make sense in any other context except that he has a plan. I’m not nearly strategic enough to figure out what it might be, but PDJT has been strangely calm about this whole Kav process.
“I would argue, you stop trying to treat it… and just kill it”. My sentiments exactly. I am in line with your view on this Sundance. There will be few if any more opportunities like there is/WAS right now to slam the monster the process has become in the underbelly. The nation watches, the people (who voted Trump in) are outraged. This is insipid, and a stupid move by Trump. Stupid is not what you said, so I own that, but it is clear that he is not willing to take certain necessary risks to set this beast down a peg or two. Even the Senators were willing to strike at its throat, but he is far too busy building his profile at the moment it seems. He is a man, a mortal – with numbered years in which he can carve his epitaph, but the usual human delusion that he will live forever. All the usual ‘things’ that go with that, the desires and wishes to be ‘seen as’ something or another.
The story of Achilles comes to mind. His mother said to him before he went to Troy – ‘go to Troy, and you will be remembered for eternity, but you will die, a hero, stay at home, and you will be remembered for at best one generation as your tombstone crumbles and your grandchildren move on’.
My concern is that Trump is a man, who fears for his reputation and life in some way. If he ‘goes to Troy’ – to fight till death, and cuts the throat of these monsters by drawing his sword in public, ( release of documents immediately, does not stall the confirmation of Kav) as say a ‘Bannon’ might have it – he would be legendary, but will probably be cut off short, be it by some machination, due to a weak heel. I am not judging either decision he might make. If he confronted the beast, he would ‘go down’ a hero. All this depends upon what Donald Trump’s deepest held values are. Would YOU die for your country? What would happen to him after he was impeached? I have what I see, but I know it proves to me Trump is a mortal, not half man/god as Achilles was. Some here think of him as a god. I do not.
Wonder if lawsuits will be a flying, as the Witnesses are eviscerated
Maybe Trump acquiesced so easily because he can use declassification as leverage to get the FBI moving? Or he is exposing the swamp? One can hope. I don’t really know anymore. I am done with politics for awhile.
I’m done too, Ginger. Mr. Trump has surrendered too much recently with his stance on the confirmation and for agreeing to not release the unredacted FISA papers. The Swamp is winning.
People this is not the end. the FBI check will produce nothing.
It will be done in a week. PDJT will have Kavanaugh. like the
Nuller inevestigation there will be nothing here-as Kavanaugh
has passed all the others in his career..
He will get the seat..
For those who think this will work out I have a question: Where you gonna get your next nominee? Who will ever put themselves through this voluntarily?
We’re going to need a draft for the SCOTUS.
Kav will show them how it’s done, imo.
frustrating, right? sigh …. gee … I guess I should have expected this from the GOPe.
I see this completely different. I watched Grassley perform a beautifully executed bait and switch today to get this voted out of committee with the democrats sitting in their chairs. They didn’t know what hit them. Go look at the video of the vote. Watch it from about 15 minutes before the vote till afterthe vote. You will see the democrats behind Grassley and by the door all smiles looking at their phones. They thought they won. They thought Flake was a no. Listen to how confused Feinstein was. Watch her panic. Grassley knew what was happening. It was planned. Most likely this investigation is nearly completed. McConnell has the votes. I am sure of that.
Oooh. “Mostly likely this investigation is nearly completed.” – Very interesting thought!
OK, here we go:
8:30PM FoxNews Radio bottom of the hour report:
“The confirmation vote for Brett Kavanaugh has been put off FOR AT LEAST A WEEK.”
Notice that AT LEAST is now being slipped in.
The vote is in process. McConnell today started the clock. The news is lying.
People!!! Snap the hell out of the pity party!!!
Trump said less than a week…it will be so…
I’m going with my gut….they have PROOF she is lying!
Judge Kav will soon be Justice…and the RBG will fall asleep for good…and it’ll start all over again…
Ms. Ford is not under investigation.
Tom Fitton’s take with Lou Dobbs on this afternoon’s events at 14:58. The entire show is good from the beginning, even with Rollins (don’t groan…he is trying to fit in, get paid and help PT as Ed only knows how to do):
Alex de Tocqueville wrote that “The people get the government that they deserve “. The decline of our country was demonstrated thes past weeks in The confirmation circus. The miserable representatives that we saw were chosen to represent the will of the people. The Democrats are evil and the Republicans are spineless. I am afraid that the CPUSA will take over Congress in November and not even the great DJT will be able to save the country.
After reading the this headline this morning I am filled with rage, anger, frustration and want to vent with a torrid profaned laced comment, but upon further reflection I know I would be lowering myself to the enemies standards! Which are no standards at all! This truly is a shameful event in our nations history! Flake will eventually get his in the end! He knows he didn’t vote no on principle, but merely to get back at Trump! Flake is a passive aggressive immature punk and I am Glad he is leaving! It is my hope that after this major disaster that Trump goes on the offensive, and really goes after the Democrats! There are still tools in the box to really punish them for doing this!
The “fight” that Sundance refers to is all to real I believe. I also believe it is at a point that it could go from a “figurative” debate to a “literal” conflict.
The depths of the deceit, unlawful actions, and illegal activities associated with the Bolshevik Resistance needs to be exposed now. Name the names, remove the redactions, and publish everything including those that were “unmasked” and by whose request and who approved the requests.
In addition to the Coup; in addition to the destruction of Judge Kavanaugh; there are now 3 Foreign Emolument Clause cases being pushed through the courts concerning President Trump. All centered on the various Trump Hotels that allow foreigners to stay at them. How dare a sitting President maintain a business being operated by a “blind trust” (SARC!!!).
Unfounded accusation and innuendo cannot be allowed to take precedent over the Established Laws of the United States. Seditious Conspiracy cannot be allowed to determine who represents We The People. Facebook/Google/Twitter cannot be allowed to determine what information we can see and who it can be shared with.
It is time to meet these “scorched earth” attacks with more than rhetoric and logical discussion.
First time posting today; long time reader of blog. Thank you Sundance for all you do.
An experienced prosecutor/investigator needs to question Dr. Ford in an aggressive fashion in an effort to uncover what she is hiding in regard to her life in the 80s. What was her social life like, did she use alcohol/drugs, was she sexually active/promiscuous?
And on the day of the assault in question, Dr. Ford needs to be questioned about how she got there, the details of the house, the party, and her actions in the house, who was there, how she got home, etc.
There also need to be questions about her supposed fear of flying.
And questions for her legal team regarding not telling their client about Senator Grassley’s offer to fly to CA to question her.
And questions for her girlfriend who did not corroborate her story..
This can be done quickly, perhaps in a day or two.
What is it that Senators Flake, Collins, Murkowski want investigated?
