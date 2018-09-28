President Trump Concedes – Requests “limited” FBI Investigation of Brett Kavanaugh – Democrats Respond: “this is only one step in the process”…

President Trump has conceded to the demands of the Senate.

The senate (via Mitch McConnell), as an outcome of Senators Flake, Collins and Murkowski not supporting the nomination, was no longer going to vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh without an FBI investigation.

President Trump calls for a limited investigation in scope and duration.

Within minutes of President Trump acquiescing to the well-constructed demands, DNC operatives speaking on behalf of their controlled client, Christine Ford, attorney Debra Katz and Michael Bromwich insist there will be “no limits”, and this is only “one step in their process”.

WHITE HOUSE: “I’ve ordered the FBI to conduct a supplemental investigation to update Judge Kavanaughs file. As the Senate has requested, this update must be limited in scope and completed in less than one week.” (link)

BRETT KAVANAUGH (Nominee): “Throughout this process, Ive been interviewed by the FBI, Ive done a number of background calls directly with the Senate, and yesterday, I answered questions under oath about every topic the Senators and their counsel asked me. Ive done everything they have requested and will continue to cooperate.” (link)

DEMOCRATS: “A thorough investigation is critical to developing all the relevant facts. Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford welcomes this step in the process, and appreciates the efforts of Senators Flake, Manchin, Murkowski and Collins – and all other senators who have supported an FBI investigation – to ensure it is completed before the senate votes on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination. No artificial limits as to time or scope should be imposed on this investigation.” (Link)

The Democrats are smart. They have now positioned the investigation such that any perceived interference by the White House will be weaponized. The public narrative will be to demand “independence” for the FBI; this allows them to manipulate the investigative parameters from within. Their operatives are already in place.

If President Trump, or any executive branch official acting on his behalf, attempts to set limits on the FBI investigation of a supreme court nominee, the President will have established the legal grounds for his impeachment. I know these people. I know their playbook. As Mr. Bromwich and Ms. Katz stated this is “a step in their process“.

Ms. Ford will avoid being available for an interview for as long as possible. She will then provide a name of a critical witness…. who will also avoid being available for an interview for a long as possible…. who will eventually also give a name of a corroborating witness, perhaps with recordings,… who will avoid being available for an interview for as long as possible…. And so it will go, and so it will go.

Within each step, each day in the process, the insider narrative engineers will be leaking “explosive developments” to the media; who will engage their readers with constructs of wide-eyed interest. Everyone will be enthralled; thousands of leads will be developed; the nation will be absorbed… Democrats will control every nuance.

This is just the way it is. Just like the electorate believes in “muh Russia”.

I will continue to outline the predictable democrat plays as tripwires in advance of them being triggered; hopefully, this will allow us to discuss honestly what is happening.

That said, I disagree completely with this decision by President Trump to defer to the Senate. Even with a tenuous outcome likely, in my brutally honest opinion Mitch McConnell should have been forced to hold a cloture vote on Monday, and a full vote on Tuesday.

This is a personal opinion, likely not supported by many – and generally unpopular, but President Trump should have told Mitch McConnell to let Senators Flake, Murkowski and Collins face the ultimate choice. Force them to vote either “for” or “against” the will of the people.

This is a constitutional republic working as designed.

By playing the Machiavellian political games of the swamp, President Trump might, repeat might, gain Kavanaugh; however, the underlying system of corrupt and bastardized political processes remains untouched and unfazed. This approach benefits the swamp.

Perhaps President Trump will eventually win the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh; however, the system will then just move on to the next Machiavellian deployment. In the bigger picture, and again this is likely unpopular, I would prefer to confront the swamp directly – force the vote; if it fails we move to the next nominee and the mid-term election.

Fight us in sunlight. Fight us where everyone can see. Fight us directly….. At some point We The People need to end this fight strategy amid shadows and deceivers which is based on scheme and fraud.

Not everyone may agree on this approach, that’s ok. I understand there are all sorts of opinions on these issues. However, my sense is that We The People are ready to fight, but we also want our opposition to see the purposeful glare in our eyes as we achieve victory and crush them with overwhelming force.

We need to draw out the deceivers and eliminate them from our ranks. As a well versed person pointed out recently:

….”How do you fight a virus that continues to mutate and survive, no matter the treatment?”…

.

I would argue, you stop trying to treat it… and just kill it.

Trump asks FBI for updated Kavanaugh probe. https://t.co/C8IasJ4nw8 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 28, 2018

