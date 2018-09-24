U.N. Bilat – President Trump and President Moon Jae-in: Key Topic North Korea and Chairman Kim Jong-un…

President Trump has empowered South Korean President Moon Jae-in to be the tip-of-the-spear for friendship-based face-to-face negotiations with North Korea with the goal of a denuclearized peninsula.

Though it was a very unconventional approach, President Trump created the foundation for stability and amicable regional relationships by fracturing the controlling influence of Beijing, China over Chairman Kim Jong-un. Amid many international accomplishments, the results in North Korea are a truly remarkable exhibition of how the Trump doctrine uses economic power to achieve national security objectives.

During the public bilateral discussion, President Moon Jae-in carries a message to President Trump from Chairman Kim Jong-un; and President Trump announces the likelihood of a second summit with Chairman Kim in the “not-too-distant” future.

It is also important to underscore the reciprocal economic value South Korea presents to U.S. President Trump, for securing their domestic security within KORUS, the U.S. and South Korea trade deal.

There’s no doubt, NO DOUBT, the KORUS trade agreement was enhanced to the benefit of the United States, in an non-quantifiable measure, by the regional security President Trump was able to provide.

The original U.S-Korea trade agreement, which South Korea agreed to open and renegotiate, was only five years old. It is highly doubtful South Korea would have agreed to the renegotiations if it were not for the security leverage carried by President Trump in presenting President Moon with the gift of Chairman Kim.

This really is a Win/Win/Win.

On November 8th, 2017, President Donald Trump delivered a historic speech to the South Korean National Assembly in Seoul. Amid escalating tensions with North Korea, President Trump outlined his views, policy and perspective for the regional partners while calling for North Korea to reevaluate its path. The speech made by President Trump to the South Korean assembly was the foundation speech which outlined everything that has transpired in the past year. –READ HERE–

Nov.2017 – […] On this peninsula, we have watched the results of a tragic experiment in a laboratory of history. It is a tale of one people, but two Koreas. One Korea in which the people took control of their lives and their country, and chose a future of freedom and justice, of civilization, and incredible achievement. And another Korea in which leaders imprison their people under the banner of tyranny, fascism, and oppression. The result of this experiment are in, and they are totally conclusive. […] We did not choose to draw here, on this peninsula — this magnificent peninsula — the thin line of civilization that runs around the world and down through time. But here it was drawn, and here it remains to this day. It is the line between peace and war, between decency and depravity, between law and tyranny, between hope and total despair. It is a line that has been drawn many times, in many places, throughout history. To hold that line is a choice free nations have always had to make. We have learned together the high cost of weakness and the high stakes of its defense. […] A sky-top view of this peninsula shows a nation of dazzling light in the South and a mass of impenetrable darkness in the North. We seek a future of light, prosperity, and peace. But we are only prepared to discuss this brighter path for North Korea if its leaders cease their threats and dismantle their nuclear program. The sinister regime of North Korea is right about only one thing: The Korean people do have a glorious destiny, but they could not be more wrong about what that destiny looks like. The destiny of the Korean people is not to suffer in the bondage of oppression, but to thrive in the glory of freedom. (Applause.) (read full speech)

In my opinion, that was one of the greatest speeches for international clarity and the cause of freedom in our lifetime. President Trump followed up that speech, with action(s) that showed the entire region he was not delivering words… he was delivering a vision.

The results, well, the results speak for themselves.

President Trump’s lack of adherence to political conventions creates solutions that are almost immeasurable in consequence. Stunningly significant geopolitical changes.

President Trump has a gift.

Some, often President Trump himself, dismiss the consequential nature of his gift through use of the phrase “deal-making“. Indeed it does ultimately come down to deals; however, what President Trump is able to accomplish is not through use of the external; his diplomatic achievements are based on a genuine internal desire for peace, a very specific, truthful and purposeful peace, amid all nations.

It is unfortunate so many cannot see our good fortune.

