U.N. Bilat – President Trump and President Moon Jae-in: Key Topic North Korea and Chairman Kim Jong-un…

President Trump has empowered South Korean President Moon Jae-in to be the tip-of-the-spear for friendship-based face-to-face negotiations with North Korea with the goal of a denuclearized peninsula.
Though it was a very unconventional approach, President Trump created the foundation for stability and amicable regional relationships by fracturing the controlling influence of Beijing, China over Chairman Kim Jong-un. Amid many international accomplishments, the results in North Korea are a truly remarkable exhibition of how the Trump doctrine uses economic power to achieve national security objectives.
During the public bilateral discussion, President Moon Jae-in carries a message to President Trump from Chairman Kim Jong-un; and President Trump announces the likelihood of a second summit with Chairman Kim in the “not-too-distant” future.
It is also important to underscore the reciprocal economic value South Korea presents to U.S. President Trump, for securing their domestic security within KORUS, the U.S. and South Korea trade deal.
There’s no doubt, NO DOUBT, the KORUS trade agreement was enhanced to the benefit of the United States, in an non-quantifiable measure, by the regional security President Trump was able to provide.
The original U.S-Korea trade agreement, which South Korea agreed to open and renegotiate, was only five years old. It is highly doubtful South Korea would have agreed to the renegotiations if it were not for the security leverage carried by President Trump in presenting President Moon with the gift of Chairman Kim.
This really is a Win/Win/Win.
On November 8th, 2017, President Donald Trump delivered a historic speech to the South Korean National Assembly in Seoul. Amid escalating tensions with North Korea, President Trump outlined his views, policy and perspective for the regional partners while calling for North Korea to reevaluate its path. The speech made by President Trump to the South Korean assembly was the foundation speech which outlined everything that has transpired in the past year. –READ HERE–
Nov.2017 – […] On this peninsula, we have watched the results of a tragic experiment in a laboratory of history. It is a tale of one people, but two Koreas. One Korea in which the people took control of their lives and their country, and chose a future of freedom and justice, of civilization, and incredible achievement. And another Korea in which leaders imprison their people under the banner of tyranny, fascism, and oppression. The result of this experiment are in, and they are totally conclusive.
[…] We did not choose to draw here, on this peninsula — this magnificent peninsula — the thin line of civilization that runs around the world and down through time. But here it was drawn, and here it remains to this day. It is the line between peace and war, between decency and depravity, between law and tyranny, between hope and total despair. It is a line that has been drawn many times, in many places, throughout history. To hold that line is a choice free nations have always had to make. We have learned together the high cost of weakness and the high stakes of its defense.
[…] A sky-top view of this peninsula shows a nation of dazzling light in the South and a mass of impenetrable darkness in the North. We seek a future of light, prosperity, and peace. But we are only prepared to discuss this brighter path for North Korea if its leaders cease their threats and dismantle their nuclear program.
The sinister regime of North Korea is right about only one thing: The Korean people do have a glorious destiny, but they could not be more wrong about what that destiny looks like. The destiny of the Korean people is not to suffer in the bondage of oppression, but to thrive in the glory of freedom. (Applause.)
In my opinion, that was one of the greatest speeches for international clarity and the cause of freedom in our lifetime. President Trump followed up that speech, with action(s) that showed the entire region he was not delivering words… he was delivering a vision.
The results, well, the results speak for themselves.
President Trump’s lack of adherence to political conventions creates solutions that are almost immeasurable in consequence. Stunningly significant geopolitical changes.
President Trump has a gift.
Some, often President Trump himself, dismiss the consequential nature of his gift through use of the phrase “deal-making“. Indeed it does ultimately come down to deals; however, what President Trump is able to accomplish is not through use of the external; his diplomatic achievements are based on a genuine internal desire for peace, a very specific, truthful and purposeful peace, amid all nations.
It is unfortunate so many cannot see our good fortune.
I think the word that comes through loud and clear through my mind when I think about Trump is:
GENUINE
Unlike politicians and other professional liars, Donald Trump is downright to the point. It seems to me like he doesn’t need to lie, cheat or steal. He just does what he sees proper, and most of us agree on what he does. Those who don’t, IMHO, are either ignoramus or corrupt.
The man is genuine. What you see is what you get.
Look at Schumie and Feinstein… aaaagh! You need to use eye drops and mouth wash afterwards. But with Trump, hey, the man is what he seems to be. An alpha male set to set things right.
So simple.
That’s why we voted for him. And why we support him.
I absolutely agree SD!
This was a tremendous WIN for PDJT and our nation! PDJT decided we were going to negotiate this deal while the situation in North Korea 🇰🇵 looked bleak. The MSM, RINOs, Democrats, CoC, Big Club, Globalist etc. said that it was unfair to South Korea 🇰🇷 that the deal was being negotiated with the situation in North Korea 🇰🇵 worsening.
Our President said that it was the perfect time to do it because of those reasons. That my friends is why PDJT is an APEX PREDATOR!
This one agreement in the deal goes directly to SD’s point! This was devastating for South Korea 🇰🇷 since the truck/SUV vehicles are the biggest sector now and going forward!
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/28/korus-agreement-announced-details-of-historic-trade-deal-and-repositioning-between-u-s-and-south-korea/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
From the article linked above:
U.S. Truck Tariffs: Korea will extend the phase out of the 25% U.S. tariff on trucks until 2041, or a total of 30 years following the implementation of the KORUS FTA in 2012. (currently scheduled to phase out by 2021).
While everybody is between Rosenberg and Kavanaugh He is quietly getting work done! That’s our POTUS! so very proud of him! He is fearless and tells the press as is! He will keep supporting Kavanaugh to the end! Until he gets confirmed!
The picture of Trump showing Kim the world is just epic in every sense. Gesturing to Kim what could be his. Kim looking like a lost, wild eyed child.
Amen, and Amen—SD!!!
I also believe that when PRESIDENT Donald J Trump sent 3 Carriers to the Neighborhood, he sent a message to our Friends and foes alike. GOD Bless our US NAVY and ALL our Troops that are keeping us,the Koreans and Australians ……everyone Safe. And Thank GOD that HE allowed Donald J Trump to be our President!
Amen
What I like is the iterative process used to level the playing field in international trade. The bilateral process works if transparent. That being said, the United States is iterating trade talks into an overarching cookie cutter trade agreement where any country can anticipate the trade conditions with the US; and by default other countries who have bilateral agreements with the United States. Level playing fields are transparently developed one country at a time. A trading bloc will naturally develop. You want to be inside that trading bloc.
Thanks Larry, your sumary clarifies what is different in terms I understand. Prior administrations used mutilateral trade agreements without consulting the electorate.
to this amateur, the process was an opaque, bungling muddle one could never comprehend or impact.
We just saw the dismal outcome and were told, “Too bad, American made industry is outmoded, and, by the way, so is your culture.”
Reciprocal fair trade. Got that down pat . ✅
Trump is not just delivering a Win/Win … but a “Win/Win/Win”.
I love it~ 🙂
World Wide Win.
US/SK/NK …and yes, worldwide.
Did you catch him say “I will meet Rod on Thursday” ?
Rosey departing from the WH today..
lol. What a great game Trump plays.
RR looks rather happy there
Actually, that looks more like a grimace to me. At the end of the day it’s a nanosecond snapshot in time.
Is that Stephan Halper behind that bush? Sorry. I get spooked easily these days.
Trump has a gift. Yes. And Trump IS a gift.
I was just out walking the dog in a nice, empty, peaceful park and praying and thanking God for giving us PDJT to stand up for us. He is doing a magnificent job. I couldn’t have envisioned what PDJT is doing with regards to Korea and how he is doing it. I’ve never seen it done like this or read of anything like this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sylvia, yes, we are blessed t have him. 🌅
