U.N. Bilat #2 – President Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi…

President Donald Trump meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for a bilateral discussion during the U.N. General Assembly meeting.
President el-Sisi was one of the key Arab leaders who stood in support of President Trump prior to the historic U.S-Saudi Summit in 2017. CTH readers will likely have followed the importance of el-Sisi in achieving regional stability and the elimination of extremism throughout the mid-east.
I think even el-Sisi believes in PDJT’s promises made, promises kept, track record.
El-Sisi will go down in history as a great man / he will be to all Egyptians like George Washington is to us Americans . I think El-Sisi was called by the true and living God to help the nation of Egypt at a very dangerous time . I hope the Egyptians support him for their benefit . America needs tosee the Muslum Brotherhood for what they are “ terrorist”
I do, too. Wayne.
I LOVE President el-Sisi! This man believed in our President after the first time meeting him while he was just a candidate. Our President will go to Cairo for a visit. He will be treated as a King. They may even commission a Great Pyramid for him😉
Egypt is large, powerful and extremely important country in ME. Finally they have a truly great leader. Talented people and very strong armed forces.
This absolutely made my day!
From the article linked above:
Trump snubs Trudeau: White House says President is too busy to meet Canada’s leader – even though British, French and Egyptian counterparts all get private talks
Trudeau is snubbed because he is inconsequential…and because he is an ass….with terrible fashion sense. 😉
Love this Flep………
Why ruin your day by talking to Justin? Sorry for your loss, Canada.
Ya good for our president Finally learning how to kick those people away from him that he just does not care for.. good for him..
Sisi knows how to deal with extremist Muslims!
Wife and I were in Egypt this spring during the election. Our Egyptian guide, a Coptic Christian, said support for el-Sisi was so strong that the other candidate wasn’t even campaigning. Parades and motorcades supporting el-Sisi were occurring all over Cairo each night during the election. As a side note, we felt extremely safe for the duration of our 9 day stay in the country and, because tourism is just now beginning to pick up again, crowds were almost non-existent. We have traveled all over the world and this trip was definitely in the top 2 or 3 destinations we have visited…Highly recommend.
“Finally learning” ?
He treats people fairly at the start. They misbehave; they get the consequences.
