U.N. Bilat #2 – President Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi…

President Donald Trump meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for a bilateral discussion during the U.N. General Assembly meeting.

President el-Sisi was one of the key Arab leaders who stood in support of President Trump prior to the historic U.S-Saudi Summit in 2017. CTH readers will likely have followed the importance of el-Sisi in achieving regional stability and the elimination of extremism throughout the mid-east.

  1. LBB says:
    September 24, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    I think even el-Sisi believes in PDJT’s promises made, promises kept, track record.

  2. Wayne Robinson says:
    September 24, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    El-Sisi will go down in history as a great man / he will be to all Egyptians like George Washington is to us Americans . I think El-Sisi was called by the true and living God to help the nation of Egypt at a very dangerous time . I hope the Egyptians support him for their benefit . America needs tosee the Muslum Brotherhood for what they are “ terrorist”

  3. fleporeblog says:
    September 24, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    I LOVE President el-Sisi! This man believed in our President after the first time meeting him while he was just a candidate. Our President will go to Cairo for a visit. He will be treated as a King. They may even commission a Great Pyramid for him😉

  4. Peter Rabbit says:
    September 24, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    Egypt is large, powerful and extremely important country in ME. Finally they have a truly great leader. Talented people and very strong armed forces.

  5. fleporeblog says:
    September 24, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    This absolutely made my day!

    From the article linked above:

    Trump snubs Trudeau: White House says President is too busy to meet Canada’s leader – even though British, French and Egyptian counterparts all get private talks

  6. rustybritches says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    Ya good for our president Finally learning how to kick those people away from him that he just does not care for.. good for him..

  7. rbrtsmth says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    Sisi knows how to deal with extremist Muslims!

  8. SharkDiver says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    Wife and I were in Egypt this spring during the election. Our Egyptian guide, a Coptic Christian, said support for el-Sisi was so strong that the other candidate wasn’t even campaigning. Parades and motorcades supporting el-Sisi were occurring all over Cairo each night during the election. As a side note, we felt extremely safe for the duration of our 9 day stay in the country and, because tourism is just now beginning to pick up again, crowds were almost non-existent. We have traveled all over the world and this trip was definitely in the top 2 or 3 destinations we have visited…Highly recommend.

  9. rvsueandcrew says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    “Finally learning” ?

    He treats people fairly at the start. They misbehave; they get the consequences.

