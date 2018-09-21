Reports: Rosenstein Talked of “Wearing a Wire” Against Trump and “Invoking 25th Amendment”….

A few days ago four democrat members of the intelligence oversight Gang-of-Eight demanded DNI Coats, DAG Rosenstein and FBI Director Wray block President Trump from his declassification directive. Primarily most of the language was directed toward Rod Rosenstein. [Reminder Here]
Today, some element within the Administrative State, likely Andrew McCabe or Robert Mueller, is reported as a source for a New York Times article claiming Rosenstein told officials in Andy McCabe’s office that he was willing to “wear a wire”, and solicit members of the Trump cabinet (Jeff Sessions, John Kelly) to invoke the 25th amendment.
…”Well, what do you want me to do, Andy, wear a wire?”…
Could it possibly be that elements within the deep state are targeting Rosenstein for his willingness to comply and debrief, President Trump on the matter of the declassification directive? Smells similar. Here’s the pertinent parts of the article:
[…] Mr. Rosenstein made the remarks about secretly recording Mr. Trump and about the 25th Amendment in meetings and conversations with other Justice Department and F.B.I. officials. Several people described the episodes, insisting on anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. The people were briefed either on the events themselves or on memos written by F.B.I. officials, including Andrew G. McCabe, then the acting bureau director, that documented Mr. Rosenstein’s actions and comments.
None of Mr. Rosenstein’s proposals apparently came to fruition. It is not clear how determined he was about seeing them through, though he did tell Mr. McCabe that he might be able to persuade Attorney General Jeff Sessions and John F. Kelly, then the secretary of homeland security and now the White House chief of staff, to mount an effort to invoke the 25th Amendment.
The extreme suggestions show Mr. Rosenstein’s state of mind in the disorienting days that followed Mr. Comey’s dismissal. Sitting in on Mr. Trump’s interviews with prospective F.B.I. directors and facing attacks for his own role in Mr. Comey’s firing, Mr. Rosenstein had an up-close view of the tumult. Mr. Rosenstein appeared conflicted, regretful and emotional, according to people who spoke with him at the time.
Mr. Rosenstein disputed this account.
“The New York Times’s story is inaccurate and factually incorrect,” he said in a statement. “I will not further comment on a story based on anonymous sources who are obviously biased against the department and are advancing their own personal agenda. But let me be clear about this: Based on my personal dealings with the president, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment.”
A Justice Department spokeswoman also provided a statement from a person who was present when Mr. Rosenstein proposed wearing a wire. The person, who would not be named, acknowledged the remark but said Mr. Rosenstein made it sarcastically.
But according to the others who described his comments, Mr. Rosenstein not only confirmed that he was serious about the idea but also followed up by suggesting that other F.B.I. officials who were interviewing to be the bureau’s director could also secretly record Mr. Trump.
Mr. McCabe, who was later fired from the F.B.I., declined to comment. His memos have been turned over to the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, in the investigation into whether Trump associates conspired with Russia’s election interference, according to a lawyer for Mr. McCabe. “A set of those memos remained at the F.B.I. at the time of his departure in late January 2018,” the lawyer, Michael R. Bromwich, said of his client. “He has no knowledge of how any member of the media obtained those memos.” (read more)
NBC is reporting the context of the meeting was in Andrew McCabe’s office with Lisa Page and Scott Schools in attendance. [Rosenstein, McCabe, Page, Schools] Whereby McCabe made a written memo of the discussion:
(Via NBC) In a May, 16, 2017 meeting at a secure facility at the Justice Department — one week after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey — Rosenstein was arguing with Andrew McCabe, then the acting director of the FBI, about the president, according to a senior Justice Department official.
“Well, what do you want me to do, Andy, wear a wire?” Rosenstein asked at the meeting, which also included FBI lawyer Lisa Page and four career DOJ officials, according to the senior official. One of the career civil servants was Scott Schools, who would later go on to sign off on the firing of McCabe, the official said.
This official and a source who was in the room characterized Rosenstein’s remark as sarcastic.
The senior official further said that the reference to invoking the Constitution to remove Trump comes from a post-meeting memo written by McCabe that said the deputy attorney general “raises 25th amendment” and that Page’s notes from the same meeting do not contain any similar note. (read more)
….You can call it a soft-coup, or you can call it politicization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States…
Attempts to BAIT POTUS to FIRE to cross RED LINE will FAIL.
FISA DECLAS WILL BRING THE HOUSE DOWN.
Q
It would be so nice to have even just one comment thread free of the infestation of q droppings.
They are turning on him quick. This is getting exciting
Seems like a lot of people are going to get tossed under that bus.
“We’re gonna need a bigger bus!”
The Deep State is eating their own. The House of Cards is falling down.
Look, I don’t trust Rod at all.
I’d have him talk to the IG and take it from there because either way you slice it, Rod Rosenstein is in a jam.
The IG has no power.
This is where Sessions should intervene to determine what went on.
Oh sorry…….that would require the guy to do his dam job…..
Huber has the power.
That would require Jeff Sessions to be a white hat:
“None of Mr. Rosenstein’s proposals apparently came to fruition. It is not clear how determined he was about seeing them through, though he did tell Mr. McCabe that he might be able to persuade Attorney General Jeff Sessions and John F. Kelly, then the secretary of homeland security and now the White House chief of staff, to mount an effort to invoke the 25th Amendment.”
Only if you believe the story in the NYT.
And with their track record, I’d sooner believe in evolution than a story published in the NYT!
I think Rod is now delegitimized whether the story is true or not because you can’t put something like that in the atmosphere and expect to be effective from the anti-Trump side of things.
Sort of like being accused of trying to rape someone. Try proving a negative.
^^this^^ surprised so many fall for it.
why is his ass not in jail yet for treason!
this guy was clearly working to bring down the elected president of the united states.
i now have second taughts on john kelly, if rosenstein was so convinced that he can manage kelly to invoke the 25th, then we should be very careful about him.
I am wondering why they keep bringing up General Kelly.
Is there something to worry about there or are they trying
to get rid of him cuz he is protecting the President?
They quoted him in Woodward book, now this.. I would
think they would not want to be picking fights with the Generals
but they are bringing in Kelly and Mattis to make them look
bad. Mentioning Mattis was the first time I remember them saying
he bad talked the President. They have had a number
of attacks on Kelly.
i remember when kelly was the head of DHS was a report then claiming that he is pissed on the president, and he is bad mouthing the president.
Could they be trying to bring Kelly up in this light in an attempt to bring credence to the stories of Kelly bad-mouthing the president?
What does not seem to be in dispute at all is that these DOJ people were in a discussion about using the 25th Amendment. Maybe Rosenhack WAS being sarcastic. But he apparently didn’t tell McCabe to shut up about tne topic, did he?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Having been in the military and the federal government, I can’t conceive of a way for it to be appropriate to sarcastically suggest a coup.
I’m a kidder, sardonic, sarcastic; and I just can’t see that.
Just like you wouldn’t make jokes about molesting children. Some things are off limits.
Intellectual Honesty would suggest that this is evidence of Rod Rosenstein working with President Trump, not working with the coup crew.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Indeed. And don’t forget the Cufflinks…
Sundance, even you cannot seriously think that the NYT just found out about this today or this week. Think outside of the box. What is happening? What’s at stake? What did President Trump say last night at his rally about the media?
At one of the Senate hearings when asked about his signing that fourth FISA request RR said “It is not what it looks like” and then said no more about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What he said was that the way it has been described is different than how DOJ/FBI staff described it to them when they briefed him for his approval. That is how business is done at that level — senior decisionmakers usually don’t read the documents end to end. They are briefed on the contents and approve on that basis.
RR was giving everyone a huge hint that the people briefing him lied about the contents. It was disappointing that more people didn’t pick up on that and ask targeted questions (e.g. who were the AOs and who was responsible for checking their work). Instead most people just aimed at Rosenstein as being confused or disingenuous, and complained that he didn’t read the documents himself.
One of the more disappointing things to me is that I have not heard of an IG referral to determine if this process of essentially defrauding the AG/DAG during decision briefs was a common practice, and to actually highlight who was responsible for the Page FISA brief.
Whether he was mis-briefed or not is irrelevant since he signed off on the documents. Anyone could make that excuse about any document they signed. it won’t wash.
People that mis-represent what the boss is supposed to sign are fired. Immediately. Even in the government.
RR’s story isn’t credible if he can’t name who he fired for this.
IMO
Hereafter known as The Croup.
Rosenstein convened the special counsel. That point keeps getting in the way of this theory.
With the UniParty-GOP’s help they could dismantle the FBI. There is no way to ‘reform’ agencies. You saw the Veritas videos, the average everyday employee thinks they have the freedom to subvert. This is a top to bottom problem.
First and foremost reduce the federal budget to 12% of GDP. Lose the money and everyone stops the gluttony and power madness.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I had noted a while back. Maybe months. Somewhere a decade or two ago, FBI began wanting its agents to get a masters degree. In something relatively related, like government or policy.
They may have shifted their hiring preferences to prefer agents with this type of social science background, including grad degrees, and not just some bachelors degree.
This may have been done to steer the population of agents toward being a group of SJW.
It is really bad to think that the FBI has had an anti-American agenda, while failing to detect or act in these few cases where they knew or should have known there was a problem. Ft Lauderdale shooter, etc.
It is especially horrifying to think that they were failing to act on the US Olympic Gymnasts case as girls were getting their virginias fingered by a rampant perv. How hard could that be? Get the list of teenage girls seen by the pervert. Go ask them if anything funny happened with any staff. Assure them that they would not get kicked out of chance at Olympics, and that any attempts at retribution by any Olympic staff or any coaches would be prosecuted.
There is a not so simple remedy to these”Retarded Public Serpents”actions.Break up all of the various departments in Washington and move them ALL to other states(preferably RED states).Since most of these”Public Serpents”wouldn’t want to move to these RED states,they would more than likely protest at the move,but so what?What are they going to do?QUIT?Problem solved!!!
Sauce for the goose.
Make the left defend Rod then Rod issues statement stating “no basis for 25th ammendment.” They can’t defend him and call him a shill for Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is telling how these FBI memos are so easily obtained, but the operative text messages remain under wraps.
They say leftists take President Trump literally but not seriously, and pro-MAGA take P Trump seriously but not literally. One wonders if this is a similar dichotomy in views.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a theory on why this story was released today.
You need to read this thread by SD!
He is absolutely right! This is all about LEVERAGE. Our President has all the leverage in the world on Mueller as well as the FBI and DOJ. Rosenstein is admitting to our President that the Mueller investigation was illegitimate. He is also saying to our President that we will honor your request of speed and we will allow IG Harowitz to put even more information about the FISA abuse in his report. That report will be out before the middle of October (my opinion).
Our President knows that the Democrats realize that sunlight at this point in time will destroy whatever wave they believe may occur. The outcry will be HUGE among the American Electorate that care about our country. I would not be shocked that our President does a national address to the nation so that as many Americans are reached as humanly possible.
As SD states, if the DOJ reneges on their part of the promise, the entire thing is declassified by him the next day with no redactions. That is the LEVERAGE! Not the actually documents.
Now fast forward to what the NYTs put out today. The POS like McCabe, Comey, Brennan, Yates, etc. are aware of what Rosenstein has done. They are beyond angry. They are using this article to either remind Rosenstein what team he plays for or that they will try to drive a wedge between him and the President. Don’t be shocked to hear people in the MSM, Democrats, Letfists etc. start demanding that Rosenstein step down or be fired.
Treepers, we are at WAR! We may not like losing a battle but in the end, WINNING THE DAMN WAR IS ALL THAT MATTERS!
WE WILL WIN!
RR is a snake. He appointed Mueller. I hope he gets what is coming to him. His wife has long ties to the Dem machine and so does RR – Uranium 1 for example.
RR is a Dead 💀 Man walking! Our President has a gun to his head that can go off at any second. He has complete LEVERAGE over him. That is why this article came out. The POS realize that Rosenstein has been completely compromised by our President. They also realize that he will do everything humanly possible to come out of this untouched.
They are praying 🙏 that our President fire him this evening. The last thing they want is for him to remain.
You might think I am crazy but I hope Rosenstein doesn’t go anywhere. He is perfect right where he is making sandwiches 🥪 for our President!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are a bit more than 6 weeks to tne elections.
Mid October is the later that the FISA Report, the declassification, and the release with no redactions needs to take place.
Trump has to know that he needs the GOP to hold Congress in the elections. Ergo…..your mid Oct timeframe needs to happen.
Just the announcement of the release has the rats scurrying from DC to NY to Kondon to Canberra. Actual release needs to occur.
And while we are bloviating…when the heck is Huber going to appear?
Actual release needs to stay in our President’s arsenal. Don’t ever forget that the Anticipation of Death 💀 is far worse than Death 💀 itself. They know on any given day that our President will release everything. That could drive someone on the opposite end absolutely insane.
fleporeblog,
I’ve been wondering why the Deep State turned on Rosenstein this week, but I couldn’t figure out why. Your theory makes sense.
Thank You 🙏! That is exactly what happened. He left the plantation and they are beyond angry 😡 about it.
That na AMEN from me.
Yup. This^ Democrats are now putting out dirt on Rosey to try to separate him from Trump. Democrats. What do you deduce from that?
Flepore gets it. Sundance gets it. The dems are desperate to turn Trump against Rosey. I suspect they first tried to force Rosey into their camp by outing his agreement, but today when it became clear he was not going there they release this either to goad Trump into firing him or to force Rosey back to them. Too late. Trump has already turned him. The more they batter Rosey now the closer they just drive him to Trump. You can smell the dems panicking.
Can’t anybody talk to Jeff Sessions & ask him about this?
A simple “Yes” or “No” would suffice. If you can find him…
Look in the closet in his office
If he’s “Bad Sessions” it matters less and less every day. Leverage. POTUS has leveraged him out of the way for all intents and purposes. If he’s “Good Sessions” then he’ll step in at the appropriate time.
Or if it’s “Useless Sessions” and he put himself in the recusal box. POTUS has been taping the lid down for awhile now….
OK. How can anyone begin to know when this sneering little turd is being sarcastic?
LikeLike
reading between the lines, this may be HUGE
it seems like appointing mueller as SC was compromise between McCabe and Rosenstein…in lieu of trying to use 25th amendment, we will use a SC probe
AS IN, THIS COULD BE THE PROOF THAT MUELLER SC PROBE WAS SET UP FOR THE PURPOSE OF DESTROYING PRESIDENT
now, of course, WE have known this all the time…but this is witnessed and this may suffice to prove to the 10-15 percent of dems and independents that we need to pick off (and not turn out) for midterms
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good catch!
Zimri Rosenkapo deserves the Pinchas Ha Cohen treatment
there I said it
RR is a snake. He appointed Mueller. I hope he gets what is coming to him. His wife has long ties to the Dem machine and so does RR – Uranium 1 for example.
If RR is a ( hard to believe ) White Hat? If so,will he & his old lady be able to take the slings & arrows?
Hard to imagine he could, when you watch him giving testimony.. or even just watch him at all.
Sundance. That is my conclusion as well. I don’t think the NYT would run this unless Mueller was the major source. Because, until now, they believed Mueller would bring down Trump.
The left believes this leak will
-get RR fired
-get Mueller fired
-hurt the Kavanaught confirmation
-hurt Repubs for the election
-hurt Trump
They like all those outcomes, except Mueller fired. But if Mueller is the leaker and tells them I have nothing, maybe the NYT runs the story.
This is a Friday afternoon modified limited hangout.
There will be plenty more.
They emanate from the declassification order that President Trump signed earlier this week.
The FBI and DOJ are in a public image free-fall.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Forgive me this is off topic:
Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C.
I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!
The radical left lawyers want the FBI to get involved NOW. Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago?
– – –
Sealed report in Maryland. I’ll answer the Presidents question, they didn’t call the FBI 36 years ago because they already called local law enforcement. Problem is is Kavanaugh had nothing to do with the incident. Was Whalen right? If so, she won’t testify.
Regards
Dell
great post — but why not put it on a different thread or the open thread where it will be seen by those interested in this topic? putting it here, it may get lost in the focus on Rosenstien/subject of a specific thread.
Either Sessions fires him (it’s his job) Or the president should fire them both. Come on Jeffery are you a swamp rat or a patriot? Time to wake up from the nap and pick a side.
Could not happen to a more deserving man. How does it feel to be on the receiving end of “memos”, Mr. Rosenstein, after using Lyin’ Comey memos to appoint a Special Counselor?
Counsel, stupid autocorrect.
Yeah….it appears to me that the Deep State just threw Rosenstein under the bus….and backed that “sumbitch” up for good measure.
Truman fired Mcauthor for about a thousand times less cause. If Trump doesn’t fire Rosenstein, his image may never recover.
Come out, it has
Come out, it has
Maybe Rosenstein should call his wife an ugly, fat, stupid old cow and then tell her divorce lawyer he was only being sarcastic on account of his great sense of humor.
And Congressman I’m sure if I collected all of the text messages from your staff I would see embarrassing conversation too.
The above is what was probably said by RR when “they” claimed he threatened their staff. See how easy that is.
I’m just shocked they thought leaking this to the NYT would help them. If anything, I’m more convinced than ever that the people should be executed.
It almost looks like to me that they are trying to bring Rosenstein down because he is finally cooperating because he knows the gig is up.
Why did the deep state turn on Rosenstein this week?
See fleporeblog’s post above. I hadn’t yet read it when I posted this question. Now that I’ve read it, I think he’s right.
Well, Andy McCabe did say he wasn’t going to go down alone, and now there’s a grand jury investigating him.
Just had a sweet thought. What if Team Trump was behind this leak and rubbed NYT’s nose in it by giving it to them forcing them to report it.
Rosenstein should be fired regardless of this…
Now the people leaking this threat should go to jail…They leaked something that they themselves were part of and that was a very real coup attempt.
This whole RR as Brutus is silly.
A very different take on this story: RR denies the whole thing. Calls it FALSE
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/rosenstein-joked-about-secretly-recording-trump-say-sources-n911981
I’m curious about the timing here. This was something that Rosenstein is alleged to have said at least 6 months ago. The NYT has probably been sitting on this since then. Why now?
Anyone review the Strzok/Page texts on 5/16/17, when the meeting occurred? Check out what Strrok is saying to someone between the timestamp of 2017-05-16 22:08:00 and 22:26:00…
Link to texts:
https://www.scribd.com/document/377540616/PS-LP-Text-Messages-Dec-2016-May-2017#from_embed
Somebody better literally hang for dragging all the rest of us 350 million people through this.
Remember, Rosy, who killed Trotsky…
I’m more likely to believe Rosenstein is a white hat after an article like this from the NYTimes.
President you need to get Rid of corrupt Rosenstrin and all Other corrupt FBI Too,
I am cross-posting this from the other thread, now that Sundance has this one up.
I am seeing this similar to Sundance, but a bit differently.
1) Coming from the NYT this has to feel like an “et tu brute” moment for Dems. The screams of anguish must have clogged the phone lines this afternoon at the NYT on angry calls from senior Dems.
2) Which is why it was THEE perfect spot to leak it to.
3) It has the look and feel of an intel operation.
4) BECAUSE, it looks like it may have come from Mueller. Or might have come from other Black Hat insiders. It splits ranks.
5) BECAUSE it lays the groundwork to fire Rosenstein along with Sessions. Clear the deck.
6) BECAUSE it is a move to cut off the head of the snake … or … at least badly wound him and send him underground and compliant instead of cocky and disobedient.
7) BECAUSE to have the NYT print this, against their own Black Hat team, they would have to have clear and persuasive backup. One whispered phone call might not have done it.
8) BECAUSE it gives Trump more leverage to tell Mueller to pound sand, with a pending firing of both Sessions and Rosenstein.
9) BECAUSE that together with sending the mission to the OIG, it sends a clear signal to the Black Hats Trump did not walk into a clear Impeachment Trap by just releasing them himself, that Trump has upped his own inside DC political gamesmanship.
10) BECAUSE it puts Trump more into the drivers seat.
11) BECAUSE it creates the narrative in so many minds that the Black Hats are cutting Rosenstein lose to hang in the wind on his own.
12) BECAUSE it gives Trump all of the cover he ever needed to go ahead and release them himself if he has to.
13) BECAUSE it covers the base of Trump’s next move to do it himself, it also puts a hot poker up the butt of the OIG to do it for him.
Given all of those positive attributes, its way too coincidental for my taste that this came from the Black Hat team. Such strokes of great good fortune are seldom this random. The facts of the story are VERY likely to be true, or the NYT would not have stepped out and away from their readership base to print it. Since Trump has ordered the material to be released, I doubt the leak would be an illegal act, just an early one. Every required step (that I know of) has already been followed, from the review by DOJ who said they would give it all to Trump and let him do it, through consultation with the other governments. It is instructive the leak was published after those steps were concluded.
So it is just possible … possible … that this is contained in the text messages to be released, or other similar docs.
That the WH planted the story, and it looks like a Black Hat did it.
My prediction: Before the election, RR is gone. Mueller is gone. And we have Justice Kavanaugh.
