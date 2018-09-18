Corruption Junction – Desperation Amid Democrat Members of The Intelligence “Gang of Eight”…

I’ve probably reviewed thousands of congressional letters, and intelligence committee letters from oversight, along with even more executive agency responses. In fact, CTH has shared hundreds of outlines covering granular details within many of the internal memos and correspondences. However, I have never seen anything like this before.

The combination of arrogance, hubris and desperation within a letter (pdf here) from the four Democrats on the intelligence oversight Gang of Eight, is palpable even in text format.

Legislative branch members: Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff and Mark Warner write a letter today to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and FBI Director Christopher Wray, demanding the executive branch cabinet members withhold information from the White House.

Perhaps more stunningly, and extra-constitutionally (meaning outside the framework of constitutional separation of power), within the jaw-dropping letter the four Democrats outline previous verbal conversations and current agreements with Coats, Rosenstein and Wray where the Cabinet officers agreed to keep information away from the White House Chief Executive, the President.

That third paragraph is particularly interesting: …”the verbal assurance you provided us that DOJ and FBI would not provide the White House“…

Whiskey-Tango-Foxtrot?

Why would the Trump DOJ and FBI be giving Pelosi Inc. “assurances” of their intent to withhold intelligence from the White House (Office of the President).

Why would Rosenstein and Wray be giving “assurances”? I digress.

The letter continues on page 2:

This letter reeks of corruption, manipulative intent, and between-the-lines admissions of gross intelligence abuses. Additionally, the appearance of a visible alignment between corrupt executive branch officials (Wray, Rosenstein, possibly Coats) and corrupt intelligence oversight officials (Schiff, Warner, Pelosi, Schumer) is jaw-droppingly obvious.

This corrupt and self-interested alignment has always belayed our optimism that President Trump had a cabinet willing to confront institutional corruption. Our concern has always been that these aligned officials will fight against President Trump’s sunlight requests.

Likely DNI Dan Coats will release the declassified FISA portions as requested; thankfully the FISC (Judicial Branch) supports the executive branch in this approach.

However, we should probably temper optimism -at least in timing- surrounding the emails and text messages from Ohr, Comey, Page, Strzok and McCabe. Those bogus “declassified” releases are more dependent on the corrupt DOJ (Rosenstein) and FBI (Wray).

“Assurances”! F-YOU swamp, and your corrupt “assurances”.

The swamp is very deep.

