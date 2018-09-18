Corruption Junction – Desperation Amid Democrat Members of The Intelligence “Gang of Eight”…

I’ve probably reviewed thousands of congressional letters, and intelligence committee letters from oversight, along with even more executive agency responses. In fact, CTH has shared hundreds of outlines covering granular details within many of the internal memos and correspondences. However, I have never seen anything like this before.
The combination of arrogance, hubris and desperation within a letter (pdf here) from the four Democrats on the intelligence oversight Gang of Eight, is palpable even in text format.
Legislative branch members: Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff and Mark Warner write a letter today to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and FBI Director Christopher Wray, demanding the executive branch cabinet members withhold information from the White House.
Perhaps more stunningly, and extra-constitutionally (meaning outside the framework of constitutional separation of power), within the jaw-dropping letter the four Democrats outline previous verbal conversations and current agreements with Coats, Rosenstein and Wray where the Cabinet officers agreed to keep information away from the White House Chief Executive, the President.
That third paragraph is particularly interesting: …”the verbal assurance you provided us that DOJ and FBI would not provide the White House“…
Whiskey-Tango-Foxtrot?
Why would the Trump DOJ and FBI be giving Pelosi Inc. “assurances” of their intent to withhold intelligence from the White House (Office of the President).
Why would Rosenstein and Wray be giving “assurances”? I digress.
The letter continues on page 2:
This letter reeks of corruption, manipulative intent, and between-the-lines admissions of gross intelligence abuses. Additionally, the appearance of a visible alignment between corrupt executive branch officials (Wray, Rosenstein, possibly Coats) and corrupt intelligence oversight officials (Schiff, Warner, Pelosi, Schumer) is jaw-droppingly obvious.
This corrupt and self-interested alignment has always belayed our optimism that President Trump had a cabinet willing to confront institutional corruption. Our concern has always been that these aligned officials will fight against President Trump’s sunlight requests.
Likely DNI Dan Coats will release the declassified FISA portions as requested; thankfully the FISC (Judicial Branch) supports the executive branch in this approach.
However, we should probably temper optimism -at least in timing- surrounding the emails and text messages from Ohr, Comey, Page, Strzok and McCabe. Those bogus “declassified” releases are more dependent on the corrupt DOJ (Rosenstein) and FBI (Wray).
“Assurances”! F-YOU swamp, and your corrupt “assurances”.
The swamp is very deep.
Sundance I have to thank you for my Tweeter Group of around 50 to 100
We are all singing praises because of your last two posts THANK YOU
Let love explode & bring dead to life love so bold
To bring a revolution somehow
In this world I’ll overcome
My God’s not dead He’s surely alive
He’s living on the inside
ROARING AS HE ESTABLISHED TRUMP AS PRESIDENT
Amen!!
One of my favorite!
Thank you 😊
God is Great All the Time 🙏🏼
We play it often using part of this verse at end
Romans 13:1 Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The AUTHORITIES THAT EXIST HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED BY GOD.
“Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The AUTHORITIES THAT EXIST HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED BY GOD.”
____________________
And yet our Founding Fathers not only resisted their governing authorities, but fought a revolution against them, and won, and God has since blessed our nation more than any other.
So it seems that either not ALL ‘authorities’ have been established by God, or God sometimes uses men to overthrow unjust rulers, or both.
On John Quincy in my reading through biographies & they are a long more religious than the Dems give them credit for.
So the question becomes, how can we know when it is okay to overthrow a corrupt government?
The Declaration of Independence has some words about that, but how do they reconcile with Scripture?
If Romans 13:1 is taken at face value without context, it would seem that we should knuckle under any despot or tyrant, no matter how vicious.
Romans 13:3 may shed some light on the matter:
“For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil. Wilt thou then not be afraid of the power? do that which is good, and thou shalt have praise of the same:”
There is a clue. We know that evil does not oppose itself (cf. Matthew 12:26), so Romans 13:3 must be referring to a just ruler, and not an evil one.
Romans 13:4 continues the same idea:
“For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil.”
An evil, unjust ruler is certainly no minister to God, and an evil ruler does nothing to or for his subjects ‘for good’:
…………………
“Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles?” (Matthew 7:16)
…………………
Which brings up another interesting and crucial point about our nation which is unlike so many others.
We do not have ‘rulers’, because the rulers of our nation are US — We the People.
This nation was established, by, for and of We the People.
We hire a leader, and we can fire him.
WE are our rulers.
And it’s about time we started acting like it, and drive all of these moneychangers out of the People’s House.
“So the question becomes, how can we know when it is okay to overthrow a corrupt government?”
There is a 2 part series on the believer’s relationship to human government here:
10/04/15 The Politics Of Love Godly Disobedience Pastor Alex Kurz
09/27/15 The Politics Of Love Pastor Alex Kurz
Available in MP3 and MP4
http://old.shorewoodbiblechurch.org/sundaymorning.html
Recently a treeper had an “ah hah” moment re this verse. That We the People are the authorities established by our creator. And that We the People are the governing authorities. Those who represent us are just that – representatives having been granted for a time and a place our authority.
Worthy of consideration.
A bug problem is that the DC toilet bowl forgets that they work for us.
We give our ‘consent’ to be governed.
But…the consent-of-the-governed can be revoked!
Amen 🙏🏼
God Bless.
We need to have a March on The DOJ in Washington DC. I’d fly out from California to take part in a loud protest on the steps of the DOJ demanding transparency and exposure of these corrupt institutions.
I”M TALKING PITCHFORKS!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No offence doug, but why haven’t you had a march, with pitchforks, on Sacremento, years ago?
It’s a lot closer, and the corruption there has more impact on your daily life, I suspect, than what’s going on in dc?
With all due respect Dutchman you are wrong. The biggest fight is in DC which if lost we loose a country for generations to come, not a state.
Guessing and praying ValJar and Zero are not getting much sleep currently…
LikeLiked by 5 people
A hoax can’t be classified. It’s just that simple.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Hear, hear
“In light of the assurances you provided, we request an immediate briefing to the Gang of Eight from you prior to any disclosure of the affected material by your agencies to anyone at the White House.”
_________________
There’s that word again.
A ‘request’ is a plea, a beg, an entreaty, a petition from a subordinate to a superior.
It has no authority behind it whatsoever.
The individual to whom the plea is presented has full power to grant or deny the ‘request’.
This is a slam-dunk.
DENIED.
Moving on…
Ok, I’m having a laugh.
The Gang of Four 四人帮 ?? Why would I take anything they write seriously. The Coats, RR, Wray gambit is just too risible.
It’s like Madame Mao, Zhang, Yao, Wang screaming in the docke before the gavel comes down, and we know how that ended. 😀
LOL. Traitors all.
WOW, talk about obstruction of justice! These criminal clowns just convicted themselves and their deep stank coconspirators! Gotta love it when stupidity gets its due–deep, hard, and preferably with sharp edges.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Deep, hard, and In-between the third and fourth ribs, with a solid grip, and a firm punch……and, of course, a good blade.
LikeLike
As an outsider I am a little bewildered as to how your system works regarding an order from your President to what I assume is his employees at these agencies. Do they not have to comply to his order requesting these classified documents?
As always, I must thank you Sundance for keeping everyone and me in particular so well informed.
Yup, they do. He’s the chief. They serve at the pleasure of the POTUS. Part of the executive branch of the tripartite republican government. We seldom see the executive chief’s power thus exercised.
For such a time as this … the Founders so established …
You understand it Aussie.
The problem we have is like a large family of the worst most spoiled brats house squating and the vile parents have paid off the corrupted sheriff to allow them to continue squating and stealing.
I wonder what the penalty is for purposely ignoring a presidential order? I can see some arrests coming. Nobody can be allowed to get away with what these communist traitors are doing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s called insubordination, and unless in the military, the punishmentvis firing. If I’m the military, a court martial. And it IS grounds for termination, just ask Sally Yates.
I would be surprised if Coats is part of this. RR would not surprise me. I think the jury is out on Wray IMHO. I see him like Sessions as ineffective, arrogant, and independent of PT. Just because dems say they have all promised to do something does not mean they have.
It is the pattern of cover-up and corruption that has continued in FBI and DOJ under PT that bothers me. Nothing seems to have changed. I would love to be wrong.
LikeLike
Wray’s a boob. At least he talks like one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coats is not to be trusted. I was never crazy about him, but when I saw him schmoozing with Andrea Mitchell on live tv at the President’s expense, mocking him actually, that cemented my distrust for Coats. He’s gotta go.
LikeLike
Heh … sucks to be them!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sing it loud! : “Let mortal tongues awake; Let all that breathe partake; Let rocks their silence break; Thy sound prolong!”
Interesting they didn’t even bothercto address it to the Attourney General Sessions.
I know, the endless, childless argueing about whether this is cause he’s sleeping, or cause he’s fooled them that he’s sleeping, blah, blah.
In any case, they aren’t even trying to be subtle, they are really terrified.
This is certainly as, if not more bizarre, as anything we’ve seen in the history of the republic.
IS POTUS the “Chief Executive Officer”, or is he just a figurehead, without authority?
Who, in fact is running the country?
WTF is going on, in the swamp?
And what authority does the ‘gang of four’ have, anyway? NONE!
Even the gang of eight has limited actual authority, and that only through Congressional oversite, which these cretins are attempting to block!
Unbelievable!
What strikes me about this letter is that the Gang of Four is framing this around the debunked idea that the President is under investigation. The entire awake and aware world knows that’s a total canard. Their hubris is breathtaking in believing that is a valid reason to make this and the prior referenced verbal agreement.
They’re making up law, spinning it out of thin air (plus a lot of corrupt chutzpah.)
LikeLiked by 4 people
GB; well, what else have they got? To admit the POTUS is not under investigation, that the,while thing was a hoax, is not an option.
They closed the door, awhile back, on being able to say “Hey, we were conned, too!”
So, they got nothing left. No plan ‘B’.
The hang of four are in this, up to their buggy eyebrows, and they know it.
The only thing they got left is obsfuscate, block, slow walk, resist, and hope like hell they win enough seats in the midterms, to keep control and squash this.
TRY any desperate ploy they can, to gyn up their base, or suppress DJT’s base, for the midterms.
Bet they are under a LOT of prolounged stress, VERY unhealthy!
LikeLike
Hang of Four! Love it!
💀
LikeLike
Suicide is an option you forgot to mention 😂
LikeLike
This is a link for the prior July 12, 2018 letter from the wide-eyed dimocrats to Director Coats;
https://www.democraticleader.gov/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/letter-to-Coats-re-Document-Access.pdf
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t find a link for this but here is copy of wide-eyed dimocrats letter of June 5, 2018 –
——————————
June 5, 2018
Dear Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein and Director Wray:
We remain deeply troubled by President Donald Trump and his legal team’s persistent efforts to interfere with the Special Counsel’s ongoing investigation and undermine your agencies’ lawful activities.
Most recently, Rudy Giuliani, one of the President’s personal attorneys, repeated publicly that the White House and the President’s lawyers expect access to classified information of the utmost sensitivity related to the Special Counsel’s ongoing investigation. Executive agencies earlier had briefed this information to select Members of Congress in response to a publicly-announced directive from President Trump. Giuliani also said that the President will refuse to be interviewed by the Special Counsel, unless the President’s attorneys are permitted to review related classified documents.
These demands, if fulfilled, would grossly violate our system of checks and balances, established procedure and fundamental norms. Although he has not been indicted, President Trump’s own conduct reportedly remains under examination by the Special Counsel. And absent an indictment, the subjects of federal investigation cannot access law enforcement or related national security information for any reason.
As the President’s attorney has made clear, his legal team wishes to obtain the classified information at issue, not for any legitimate purpose—but instead to frustrate and discredit publicly the work of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
These developments leave us concerned that, through his legal team or otherwise, the President will continue to pressure your agencies to divulge investigative information which he, his attorneys, and his congressional allies then could manipulate or even disclose publicly for the President’s personal or political benefit. That would be a terrible abuse of power.
We thus respectfully request that the Department of Justice confirm, in writing, by no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, June 11:
(1) that the following parties have not been given access to the classified information, which executive branch agencies briefed to the “Gang of 8” on May 24, 2018:
Rudy Giuliani, Jay Sekulow, or any other attorney who represents or has represented President Trump in his personal capacity;
White House staff, including attorneys from the White House Counsel’s office; President Donald J. Trump;
(2) that DOJ and FBI have no plans to convey such information in the future to the President and his attorneys outside of an appropriate judicial proceeding; and
(3) that going forward, DOJ and FBI will not brief additional Members of Congress who are not part of the “Gang of 8” on these matters.
Thank you for your immediate attention to our concerns, which are of the utmost urgency. We look forward to your reply.
Sincerely,
NANCY PELOSI
House Democratic Leader
CHUCK SCHUMER
Senate Democratic Leader
ADAM SCHIFF
Ranking Member, House Intelligence Committee
MARK WARNER
Vice Chairman, Senate Intelligence Committee
This is a link for the June 27, 2018 letter from the wide-eyed dimocrats to Rosenstein and Wray;
https://www.democraticleader.gov/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/20180627-House-and-Senate-Minority-Follow-Up-Letter-to-DAG-and-DFBI.pdf
Craig/Scotland;
THANKS for posting this previous letter, it adds perspective.
In it, the signatories are saying the verbal and written assurances given were not ‘honored’,..And they were requesting meeting, soonest.
So, no reason to believe such assurances will be honored, again.
Sounds like, reading between the lines, Coates and Wray agreed that legitimate ‘sources and methods’ SHOULD be protected, and are blowing off hang of four.
After all, they did before, why not again? Given a choice between this letter, and a public, unequivocal and direct order from POTUS, pretty clear option.
@Dutchman
Yes, there was a battle going on for a few months reeee the information which the gang of 8 already had full access to. It seems this led to a last argument July 12 – 13, 2018 and the dimocrats lost. Director Coats wrote back July 13, 2018 which must have been to confirm this. The latest dimocrats letter issued today is essentially a rehash of the same argument which they lost in July.
See this link;
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/devin-nunes-scores-victory-access-to-fbi-informant-documents-expanded
July 13, 2018
“House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., has scored a victory in his effort to uncover information about the FBI’s use of an informant who sought out suspicious ties between President Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Russians. While classified documents about that informant — Stefan Halper, an American academic — had originally been shared only with members of an exclusive group of congressional leaders, Nunes had pushed for expanded access to all members of the House and Senate Intelligence panels.”
LikeLike
Honorable? I do not think it means what they think it means.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sh!t is about to get real, real fast! Those four politicians were able to articulate a very clear and concise letter outlining their duplicity. They cut right to the chase and didn’t waste a syllable. You would think they would be overjoyed since they indicated the really bad stuff was in the redacted portions of the documents. Those blacked out sections really showed the incredible depths of Trump’s depravity. I, for one, want to understand how deeply flawed the President is and now he is going to show us according to the dimocrats narrative. Otherwise, he just called their bluff on a horrible hand.
LikeLike
We are at 30 hours since declass order went out.
The FISA section to declass is 20 pages or so. How long does it take to photocopy 20 pages?
PT has back to back rallies this week so one would think at least the FISA order would be out by EOD Wed.
Personally I think the 3 will not turn over anything by end of the week and PT will have to fire before we see anything.
IMO the fight is far from over as they have always been part of the resist party.
LikeLike
Bogey, I wouldn’t make any bets on how this is going to play out, at each stage.
Endgame, still betting on POTUS, but how he/we get to winners circle,…all bets are off!
“The FISA section to declass is 20 pages or so. How long does it take to photocopy 20 pages?”
How many bureaucrats does it take to operate a copy machine? Don’t put anything past the seditious resisters. They will resort to breaking the copy machines, if they have to.
LikeLike
Soloman should have asked, Mr. President what happens if nothing is out by end of the week?
LikeLike
This is outrageous, and the assumptions underlying the letter are thoroughly unconstitutional.
As we know from SD and other reporting, the “sources and methods” are primarily LEAKS TO THE MSM, many from the signatories of this letter (Sen. Warner in particular, but I’m sure Schiff is involved as well).
Not to mention of course that there is no there there as stated by the same DOJ/FBI folks that these weasels are seeking to protect.
When you are defeated you shouldn’t be adding logs to the fire to claim you, as these folks are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The beauty of this whole “shebang” is that the evidence for the “soft coup” is mounting, day bay day, with the public slowly but surely becoming aware.
The open component started with the Dims open call for resistance, Antifa, tweets from Brennan, Holder et al, Kerry’s Logan Act violations etc. The publishing of the anon oped was so outrageous that even some on the left gasped – this was open sedition being promoted by the MSM.
This letter by the ganG of 4 is in that vein.
Then there is the mounting evidence of the small (or not so small) group in the DOJ/FBI who “seditiously” attempted to overthrow an election result after attempting to subvert the election itself.
They are hanging themselves with their evermore desperate attempts to subvert justice. The key remains to win the mid terms, but in the meantime, we really need to see some action from Huber – which will reinvigorate the patriots.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How come we dont hear Session’s name in there when talking about the DOJ? Is he still asleep?
LikeLike
Who?
LikeLike
Is it true that all 4 of these rats are dual citizens? Out of a country of 320 million people we have dual fukk!ng citizens not just as legislators but at the heads of these committees.
Why not mention that these are dual citizens?
LikeLike
Q said quite clearly yesterday that Sessions is unrecused after consulting with SC 1&2.
So far nothing to support that. One would assume this is the make or break point for Q.
No reason for Sessions to keep his unrecusal underwarps beyond say this Fri IMO so Q has bet the farm and gone all in with this call.
IMO we will know by this Friday if Q is real or memorex!
LikeLike
Rosenstein goes, Sessions is back. Q has not been wrong so far. The team never gives hard dates, times, so Friday is only your opinion as you’ve posted. Trust the plan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This scenario reminds me of skynet self realizing….Skynet= DC swamp.The swamp doesn’t give a rat’s ass about laws…the Constitution….Our PDJT is looking to find a fix within the system. Who knows, since we are in uncharted waters, maybe the solution should be as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the Letter:
“Your agencies’ review, and any communication with the White House on the substance of the material, should not proceed further until you have briefed the Gang of Eight in person.”
_____
The arrogance!
They are telling DNI Coats that he cannot even tell the President what is in ‘the material.
This is just off-the-charts arrogance and a display of an inflated sense of self-importance.
What strikes me also, is the overall threatening tone of that Letter.
They reference some “assurances” that were made to them…as though there were some secret meetings that have occurred, that they are now holding over Coats-Rosenstein-Wray.
These four Dems are obviously in a panic.
They are probably under enormous pressure, from their globalist owners, to ‘Do Something!’…something to stop what is unfolding.
It’s all connected.
Our President is posing a threat to the globalists on all fronts, with his Trade Policies, his geopolitical progress, his immigration policies and his successes in putting our middle class back to work.
And now, the RussiaRussia Hoax is falling apart…and the vast corruption in our govt is being exposed.
The enemies of We-the-People are afraid and in a panic.
Good!
Hang in there, Mr. President.
You’re doing a great job!
We’re behind you all the way.
LikeLiked by 3 people
100% Agree!
Let all the poison that is in the mud hatch out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sadly, it is clear from the coordinated Kavanaugh attacks, the Unconstitutional demands by the Democrats to withhold data from the WhiteHouse, and the repeated demand of violence from Maxine Waters and others, **Martial Law will not be avoided.**
The Democrats will push their Antifa supporters and their ilk into the streets sooner or later.
Batten down the hatches.
LikeLike
And yet God has a way of making Evil people pound sand and eat grass for decades.
LikeLike
Schiff, Pelosi, Schumer and Warner, maybe even Fl***stein have probably exchanged emails with Comey and McCabe. Their whole argument is specious and a juvenile, incompetent attempt to deflect any of their own involvement of themselves, or any of their participation thereof into this Mueller fiasco. TOO LATE for you ignoramus, specious, contractor bloodsucker, dual citizen, botox filled. and or blood sucking vampires to just accept your DARMA. ALL OF THEM ARE GOING TO REAP WHAT THEY HAVE SOWN. TOO BAD FOR THEM . They have only been self interested in their party, the power they hold, and ALL OF THE MONEY.
THE DOJ and the FBI do NOT ANSWER TO SENATORS, but to THE PRESIDENT.
And to ME – I Believe it is HIGH time to SET TERM LIMITS on elected officials in the House and Senate..Just as there are TERM LIMITS ON THE PRESIDENCY.. Make an Amendment to the Constitution for crying out loud already And/or California? What are you waiting for?
I want to hear the sound of a LARGE SPACE CAPSULE TAKING THESE EVIL DEVIL inspired criminals OFF PLANET EARTH. Elon Musk, can you hear me now?
LikeLike
We all know liddle S_it and Feinstein leaked documents. If there’s a kerfuffle, these documents could leak. PLEASE white hats get down and dirty for a change. Clorox is available to clean your white suits afterward.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the Gang of Four Dimwits don’t get satisfactory results… they could always move to hold Rosenstein in contempt.
BAAHHAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAAAAHHHAAAHAAAHAHA…. aaaahhh…
LikeLiked by 1 person