House Judiciary Committee Plans to Subpoena McCabe Memos Outlined in New York Times Reporting….

The House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Bob Goodlatte, tweeted today their intention to immediately subpoena the memos written by fired Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. The memos were part of an article presented by the New York Times citing evidence of Rod Rosenstein making statements about President Trump.

The House Judiciary Committee announced on Friday that it intends to subpoena memos from former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe detailing reported comments made by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in which he proposed secretly taping conversations with President Trump and initiating a process to remove the president by invoking the 25th Amendment. (read more)

However, the subpoena alone that’s not the revelation-angle within the story. There’s a bigger story as noted by judiciary committee Representative Jim Jordan: “Mr. Rosenstein, give Congress the McCabe memos that we asked for in July and all the other documents we’ve requested so we can all judge for ourselves.”

The bigger revelation here is how someone, some unknown FBI officials, kept the McCabe memos from congress and subsequently from a previous internal INSD investigation of McCabe. According to the New York Times the memos were given to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and a copy kept inside the FBI. This friendly custody process ultimately kept those memos from Inspector General Michael Horowitz who wrote an entire 2018 IG report on McCabe without having that 2017 documentary evidence for citation.

Why is this important?

Well, consider this as an example how someone, some faceless nameless group inside the system, is manipulating the outcomes of the IG investigation and subsequent IG reporting by withholding evidence that is adverse to their interests. It is virtually guaranteed those same unnamed and unknown officials are the same people behind the unnecessary redactions within non-classified Lisa Page and Peter Strzok personal text messages.

The OIG can only report on facets of the investigation he is able to reach. If the system within the investigated agency is withholding information, well, clearly we can see how that would impact the investigative outcome and Inspector General report.

That troubling reality circles directly back to President Trump today saying he will hold-back on his declassification directive toward DOJ/FBI documents, pending the use of those documents by the IG in the current FISA abuse probe. In essence, President Trump is holding the DOJ and FBI accountable to an honest assessment of the internal corruption.

If IG Horowitz -using the declassified evidence- does not outline the institutional corruption and how the FISA process was weaponized for political benefit, President Trump can proceed to declassify the underlying documents to the public and expose the corrupt manipulation of more than just the DOJ and FBI; Trump will be exposing corruption within the Office of the Inspector General. That’s the leverage.

NEW STATEMENT FROM DAG ROSENSTEIN: “I never pursued or authorized recording the President and any suggestion that I have ever advocated for the removal of the President is absolutely false.” — Laura Jarrett (@LauraAJarrett) September 22, 2018

