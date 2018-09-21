House Judiciary Committee Plans to Subpoena McCabe Memos Outlined in New York Times Reporting….

The House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Bob Goodlatte, tweeted today their intention to immediately subpoena the memos written by fired Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. The memos were part of an article presented by the New York Times citing evidence of Rod Rosenstein making statements about President Trump.
The House Judiciary Committee announced on Friday that it intends to subpoena memos from former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe detailing reported comments made by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in which he proposed secretly taping conversations with President Trump and initiating a process to remove the president by invoking the 25th Amendment. (read more)
However, the subpoena alone that’s not the revelation-angle within the story. There’s a bigger story as noted by judiciary committee Representative Jim Jordan: “Mr. Rosenstein, give Congress the McCabe memos that we asked for in July and all the other documents we’ve requested so we can all judge for ourselves.”
The bigger revelation here is how someone, some unknown FBI officials, kept the McCabe memos from congress and subsequently from a previous internal INSD investigation of McCabe. According to the New York Times the memos were given to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and a copy kept inside the FBI. This friendly custody process ultimately kept those memos from Inspector General Michael Horowitz who wrote an entire 2018 IG report on McCabe without having that 2017 documentary evidence for citation.
Why is this important?
Well, consider this as an example how someone, some faceless nameless group inside the system, is manipulating the outcomes of the IG investigation and subsequent IG reporting by withholding evidence that is adverse to their interests. It is virtually guaranteed those same unnamed and unknown officials are the same people behind the unnecessary redactions within non-classified Lisa Page and Peter Strzok personal text messages.
The OIG can only report on facets of the investigation he is able to reach. If the system within the investigated agency is withholding information, well, clearly we can see how that would impact the investigative outcome and Inspector General report.
That troubling reality circles directly back to President Trump today saying he will hold-back on his declassification directive toward DOJ/FBI documents, pending the use of those documents by the IG in the current FISA abuse probe. In essence, President Trump is holding the DOJ and FBI accountable to an honest assessment of the internal corruption.
If IG Horowitz -using the declassified evidence- does not outline the institutional corruption and how the FISA process was weaponized for political benefit, President Trump can proceed to declassify the underlying documents to the public and expose the corrupt manipulation of more than just the DOJ and FBI; Trump will be exposing corruption within the Office of the Inspector General. That’s the leverage.
Whoop de Doo.
Maybe I’m being to cynical, but that subpoena has about as much chance of causing the delivery of the memos, as my calling the DOJ and asking the switchboard to have them FedEx’d over to me.
Yes. It is a show. who will kick this can back to the present moment and bare teeth
being shown,,,,,now?
Less chance than the FBI acting on a potential mass shooter tip…
If Rosenstein is gone.. who will Sessions report to?
Directly to Satan.
Can you PLEASE stop this nonsense ????? You do not like Sessions…everyone here gets it- you have said it at least 20 times. Your constant comments on how much you think everything about Sessions is nefarious is just old- it’s been old for a while. Anyone resorting to that wording you use has an obvious problem. Knock it off.
I tend to agree. Sessions needs to get off the pot (literally and figuratively). The Veritas videos show us that there are those inside the DOJ that actively work against Trump. It’s not too far a stretch to guess how far up it goes. If Session truely is against Trump… What would he do different?
Tav go the the leftist sites you don’t belong here troll!
I believe the Associate Attorney General will move up a peg to Acting Deputy Attorney General until Trump appoints someone ( https://www.justice.gov/agencies/chart ).
AAG is currently Jesse Panuccio – and he’s listed as “Acting AAG” – https://www.justice.gov/asg
I’ve read that he did a pretty good job working with Gov. Scott in Florida.
You must not appreciate the subtleties of such neo-Jesuitical intrigues as all these subpoenas. But then, neither do I.
Maybe subpoena the NYT copies?
Dump ’em out of IT. Avoid corrupt management and corrupt staff alike. “Is this yesterday’s backup? — hey, thanks!!!”
Maybe James O’Keefe can get some arrogant twenty-something to just give them to him like the DSA communst auditor at the GAO
the redactors control the narrative which frames public consciousness. there’s no more elemental control than that.
POTUS can’t let Horowitz take forever, this is info that definitely needs to be out before the Midterms!
That’s my concern too
Ka-BOOM! The fireworks are just getting started. Grab the popcorn and a cold brew! I can’t wait until Election Day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I must say this election cycle has been quite different than the usual. Although I have to admit that I cant wait for the spotify ads against Josh Hawley to be over. They’re hillarious, but I’m tired of hearing them.
The Horowitz leverage is key, and it is being applied hard right now. Of course, this little tidbit is being overlooked by the usual suspects who are unable to look at a situation through the eyes of another person. Some of them will post here soon, lamenting how the President has given away all his leverage. Yawn….
A Horowitz is not nearly enough. We need a Howitzer.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It was President Trump who issued the ORDER on this last Monday ORDERING the Immediate release of said coveruped documents. Maybe some think it was an impersonator.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And all the naysayers here ought to know better than to take PDJT literally.
Why is Horowitz any kind of leverage? Serious question. His last report basically covered up the motives behind all the subterfuge by proclaiming “no intended bias”.
Not his report; someone else wrote the summary and conclusions. It’s been pointed out here the two do not match up.
But surely Horowitz read the summary? Was it a deliberate refusal to know? If so, that is not a confidence builder.
Correct. But Sundance recently blamed Horowitz for the summary.
It gives PDJT cover to release everything. It will have all been done by the book. So when he releases in order to “clear things up once and for all,” the media can’t say it wasn’t well thought out or carefully done.
did any one ever seen donkeys…finally
Just fire everybody but the janitors. Make a fresh start.
I guarantee the janitors and maintenance workers know plenty. I struck up a conversation with an electrician at one of the largest & best hospitals in the U.S. I found out plenty including what celebrities had cancer and the type of cancer they had etc. They know everything that goes on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Janitors know EVERYTHING ; ) So do the maids ; )
The deep corruption and the continuing antics by the Establishment make me want to get my AR’s out again and make they are nice and clean…
Ya never know we might need them. 😉
A battery of field artillery is worth a thousand muskets.
– William Tecumseh Sherman
Yes tav,
And after he burned Atlanta to the ground Sherman said,” War is hell.”
They should be dirty and require cleaning – because you are practicing with them. Have way way more than I actually need – but my handful of go-to’s in various calibers (the right tool, for the right job), get out of the vault once a month to play, get dirty, and get cleaned again.
Have a friend on the left coast – has an AR and a Glock for over 3 years, and hasn’t taken them and even fired them. Hate to be him, if he ever needs them and they just go CLICK.
Just sayin
donkeys fight…
A donkey is an ass.
There is no character, howsoever good and fine, but it can be destroyed by ridicule, howsoever poor and witless. Observe the ass, for instance: his character is about perfect, he is the choicest spirit among all the humbler animals, yet see what ridicule has brought him to. Instead of feeling complimented when we are called an ass, we are left in doubt.
― Mark Twain
“The House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Bob Goodlatte, tweeted today their intention to immediately subpoena the memos written by fired Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.”
Given that FBI is now another word for COVERUP until the cows come home, maybe if/when the great-grandchildren of Bob Goodlatte get them, in their old age, they can report on them to my great-grandchildren, in their old age.
Getting the reports in a timely manner has about as much chance as you seeing the Good Lord do a back-flip under the red light down at the four corners. As depressing as it is to believe those nameless “lower echelon” sphincters in the DOJ/FBI are going to continue to stonewall Congress there seems to be a dim light at the end of the tunnel. I’ll stick with the agenda of PDJT. I may not agree with him all the time but he’s MY President. He deserves my support because of the position he holds and by the job he has done since being elected. MAGA
Folks, aren’t the initials miss-arranged? It’s federal investigations bureau, right?
F.I.B.
Hey Magadjt,
Just tell them you are an nyt reporter and see if that works.
Sounds like a job for a Project Veritas reporter.
Who leaked the content of McCabe memo to NYT? Was it McCabe or Mueller team?
Who cares? Its got the MSM and the left in a turmoil!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
So what if he proves the IG is corrupt. What will that change? Even Gowdy recognized textbook bias during the interviews of Horowitz in Congress. There was plenty of evidence of bias. I think that ship has sailed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Leverage?
You want leverage???
CHARGE one – AT LEAST one – of these mother-f’ers and make them start turning on each other.
NOW you’ve got some leverage.
We are 2 years into this bullsh*t and as of right now the score is:
SWAMP – 4
PDJT/we the people – 0
Oh, but our side has all the leverage…………
I’ve been hearing and reading that for months but here we still are with NOT ONE of the bad guys:
– in prison
– or been sentenced
– or stood before a judge
– OR EVEN been charged
And here we sit, still being treated by our ‘betters’, like we are too stupid, not trustworthy enough, and/or just plain not worthy of seeing the evidence and knowing the truth.
But tomorrow, if we can just wait until tomorrow, you know, tomorrow, ………..
If we do get someone, like Awan or Wolfe, they get at best, a slap on the wrist.
President Trump has demanded release and declassification of the FISA documents, and the Deep State is terrified.
They know fraudulent evidence was used to illegally obtain the FISA warrant that allowed them to spy on Trump and his campaign. It also led to Mueller’s ‘Russia collusion’ witch-hunt. There is no Russian collusion by Trump. Now even many on the left are realizing it was bunk all along.
The lie-repeating propaganda mouthpieces for the Deep State Swamp are also pitching a fit. They claim Trump is recklessly attacking the FBI and Department of Justice, but our Constitution allows the president to order the release of the documents. Besides, the FBI deserves to get attacked for their obvious politicization and corruption. They have been carrying out crooked Hillary’s ‘insurance policy.’ FBI operatives protected Hillary and Obama for their crimes while trying to set up Trump for impeachment.
The FBI and CIA always use ’national security’ as an excuse to hide their gross abuse of power. Like Hillary, they also ignore official procedures when handling classified information. They use such information to attack perceived enemies while advancing their own power and furthering the political causes of their allies. After leaving government positions they become corporate lobbyists and use their security clearance and intelligence for profit. This is how the Deep State grows their power and influence. The voters and the rule of law be damned.
Hillary committed serious crimes which were covered up as a ‘matter,’ while the case against Trump was invented out of whole cloth. Deep State players have used this kind of rampant collusion for years. It’s now at a point where they think they are in charge. They actually think they should be able to take down a lawfully elected president. What they’re doing is treason. If they refuse to release the documents, they should be not only fired, but also arrested. If that doesn’t happen, send in the Marines and clean out the FBI and CIA altogether. Break them up.
Hillary doesn’t even have to pay for her insurance policy—taxpayers do. Over $20 million has been spent so far on Mueller’s witch-hunt. It’s time for it to end.
Lock Them All Up.
—Ben Garrison
where’s the shoe?
“Deep State players have used this kind of rampant collusion for years.” As Sheryl Attkisson reported, the malevolent corruption of our intelligence agencies goes back decades, and is why so many fight so hard against VSG President Trump. He knew this and and so much more, including the risk to himself and his family should he take them on. Still, he entered the arena for us, for America. MAGA!
Terrific.
I’m telling you folks, John Miller landed a job at the Times in late July. How long have the elements working against the President been scheming for a 25th amendment push? Only now the political bomb has gone off early!
We are witnessing a Master at work.
gone off early? Seems we’re too close to the midterms. If even the house goes to the Dems, that tool for clean-up will disappear and turn 180° to impeachment. Trump leverage will evaporate. It would seem the key corruption exposure must play out in the next 2-weeks so there is time to crush the dems fro the midterms, then the clean-up can begin.
Horowitz is a hack! His entire investigation of Hillary Clinton was based on his decision to not second guess any prosecutoral decisions of the DOJ or FBI. What the hell did he investigate then? Nothing!”
Sounds like the whole body of these institutions is corrupt and they can hide anything they want. Lynch the lot of them. HANG ‘EM AND HANG ‘EM HIGH!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
If the New York Times can read the memos then the American People should be able to read them too(IMMEDIATELY!)
Same goes for the FISA that was leaked by James A. Wolfe, to NYT Ali Watkins for sexual favors.
Maybe the time line is more the existing government was spying on a presidential campaign and took out an insurance policy called a fisa warrant after the fact to white wash their illegal activities.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
It seems to demand an entrenched institution filled with potentially complicit staff to embrace a cultural transformation , to concede power. That appears antithetical within the context of public administration , civil services buttressed by union protection.
Am I misconstruing or overthinking your explanation?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks. Complicated stuff folks. ❤️
then we lose. They will go into hiding and emerge in 2-6-years smarter and stronger ever-while slow rolling the clean-up.
I just said “discretion”; did not say “unscathed and intact”.
The deep state has to be destroyed.
I keep asking myself, “This is who we have running our most important crime-fighting and intelligence agencies? How can we feel safe with that motley crew in charge?”
Orlando, Vegas, Parkland, etc…
The lack of a premier law enforcement agency is showing.
“Orlando, Vegas, Parkland, etc…
The lack of a premier law enforcement agency is showing.”
________________
Especially if the FIB and DOJ are complicit in any or all three.
That would not just be a LACK of a law enforcement agency, but an agency gone so rogue that they are aiding and abetting domestic terrorism incidents.
But think or what a Super Duper Premier CoverUp agency we now have.
CIA whistleblower Kevin Shipp provides shocking insight into the Deep State and what he calls the Shadow Government.
“detailing reported comments made by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in which he proposed secretly taping conversations with President Trump and initiating a process to remove the president by invoking the 25th Amendment. ”
_________________
Be exposing this plot… or even if it never happened… either way, it takes the ’25th Amendment insurance policy’ off the table.
Now that the public has cause to think that was their plan, any attempt to use the 25th Amendment going forward will be obviously and publicly suspect.
Bye-bye, 25th Amendment insurance policy.
We hardly knew ya.
Scott, from a leaders perspective, as Do Coo pointed out above, this could make sense. POTUS is trying to lead our entire country, which is highly polarized by DNC Resist colectivists
Could this be turning the tables on the Marxist deconstructiion and by meticulous compliance with process, subjecting their rotten enterprise to deconstructiion?
Walk away
credibility matters.
Etc
I don’t know but I trust POTUS acts in good faith.
After all, this is why he volunteered.
“Could this be turning the tables … by meticulous compliance with process…” Rings true to me ann. Just like VSG POTUS frequently reminds Americans of our terrible immigration laws while following them, as is his charge.
” In essence, President Trump is holding the DOJ and FBI accountable to an honest assessment of the internal corruption.”
and …..Blessed Is The Light…..
It’s the New York Times.
Read the Comment sections…it is full of “Bubble People” who can’t think beyond their bubble.
So maybe they’ll still “resist” producing the documents but they’ll be going against an executive order and a direct order from the President. Should be enough to start firing some resisters.
“The bigger revelation here is how someone, some unknown FBI officials, kept the McCabe memos from congress and subsequently from a previous internal INSD investigation of McCabe.”
Let me get this straight.
If Trump fires Rosenstein, constitutionally and for cause, that’s obstruction of justice.
But if the FBI withholds evidence from the IG, INSD investigation and Congressional oversight, that’s NOT obstruction of justice?
That what it says in “Through the Looking Glass”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly.
That is how they think- everything backwards.
Bizarro world…😧😩😡😠
The Deep State is baiting Trump to fire Rosenstien ahead of the mid terms. Trump won’t take that bait.
Laura I. took the bait.
…soon to be remedied….
How many DOJ/FBI employees are DSA? They are really good at NOT doing their jobs.
I wonder if Horowitz isn’t more than a little p.o.’d, on several counts;
These McCabe memos were NOT supposed to be witheld from him.
They obviously wrote the intro and conclusion part of HIS report.
And now HE’S going to be the ‘neutral arbiter’, in deciding on release.
Good call, methinks.
So now Horowitz Keystone is going to out the bad guys, is he? That’s what we are now basing the fate of the free world on? Haven’t trusted him since he concluded he couldnot prove that Strozk acted on his bias. (In other news, Kavanaugh’s a rapist ’cause his accuser is a woman and she says so.)
I have to disagree. Leverage is meant to be used to get what you want. There is no leverage, just more delays, because Trump is getting less than if he had insisted upon declassification. Now? More delays, slow-walking, and countermeasures.
NYT is trying to goad President Trump in to firing Rosenstien.
They hate President Trump.
They are trying to provoke him in to firing Rosenstein.
Don’t do it.
Are you so sure? Think Brer Rabbit.
MAGADJT says: Maybe I’m being to cynical, but that subpoena has about as much chance of causing the delivery of the memos, as my calling the DOJ and asking the switchboard to have them FedEx’d over to me.
I’ll go with the first post here, not that R’s in the house don’t want to get the info.
All they ever get is a slow drip while we need the flood at this point.
Love your work SD (you know I do) but that Obama Democrat photo collage needs — oh how do I put this delicately? — A WARNING LABEL!!! ARE YOU TRYING TO KILL ME???
Theresa May calls POTUS to stop the release of documents .. I think it is because the bogus Skripel poisoning plotted by US intel and the EU is in them.. Well ok maybe not but I wish it was because that lame ass story they think people will buy bugs
NYT trying to goad Trump
Trump is 3 steps ahead and lets Rod set a trip wire and trip himself.
Never underestimate The Donald.
When people are near being fired, they lose access to the boss.
I offer a delicious suggestion. Comey leaked thru his Prof pal to the NYT which triggered Rod to appoint a SC. Now somebody leaked to NYT and The Don can appoint a prosecutor for Rod.
Corruption in the IG office is probable.
Who inspects the Inspector?
If they held this back, what else did they hold back? Who made the call to hold it back?
Someone needs to be held accountable.
The OIG report was issued and they didn’t declare in it that their scope was limited by the FBI withholding information. That made the report null and void before it was ever photocopied.
For arguments sake let’s assume Rosy is telling the truth. He has an acting FBI Director, the same guy running the Trump/Russia ‘collusion’ investigation foaming at the mouth in hatred for Trump with seditious intent. His response? Inform The President? Nope. Start an open ended criminal investigation into THE PRESIDENT(not McCabe) for which there’s no corroborating evidence in full knowledge the investigators want Trump removed from office. Oh and leave McCabe in place to leak and continue plotting against POTUS.
Even the best spin on this is a firing offense for Rosenstein.
We are called the nation of inventors. And we are. We could still claim that title and wear its loftiest honors if we had stopped with the first thing we ever invented, which was human liberty.
– Mark Twain
But no, we had to created the FBI, DOJ and the “Intelligence Community” and destroy it.
