Sean Hannity Interviews President Trump During MAGA Rally – President Trump Notes Proactive Calls From Two Governments Surrounding FISA Declassification…

Fox News host Sean Hannity interviews President Trump moments prior to the beginning of a MAGA rally in Las Vegas, Nevada. Very interestingly at 03:05 of the video below President Trump makes note of pro-active phone calls from two foreign governments (likely British and Australian) prior to fulfillment of the declassification releases of within the FISA application used against Carter Page. [ie. ‘spy-gate’]

As readers here are familiar, during the declassification process any potentially impacted intelligence entity or ally is contacted in advance as part of the declassification review. It would appear, calls from U.S. intel to British and Australian intel precipitated calls from British and Australian leadership to President Trump.

Part of the declassification directive that would apply to the phone calls:

(3) all FBI reports of interviews prepared in connection with all Carter Page FISA applications.

