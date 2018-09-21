Sean Hannity Interviews President Trump During MAGA Rally – President Trump Notes Proactive Calls From Two Governments Surrounding FISA Declassification…

Fox News host Sean Hannity interviews President Trump moments prior to the beginning of a MAGA rally in Las Vegas, Nevada.   Very interestingly at 03:05 of the video below President Trump makes note of pro-active phone calls from two foreign governments (likely British and Australian) prior to fulfillment of the declassification releases of within the FISA application used against Carter Page.  [ie. ‘spy-gate’]

As readers here are familiar, during the declassification process any potentially impacted intelligence entity or ally is contacted in advance as part of the declassification review.  It would appear, calls from U.S. intel to British and Australian intel precipitated calls from British and Australian leadership to President Trump.

Part of the declassification directive that would apply to the phone calls:

(3) all FBI reports of interviews prepared in connection with all Carter Page FISA applications.

30 Responses to Sean Hannity Interviews President Trump During MAGA Rally – President Trump Notes Proactive Calls From Two Governments Surrounding FISA Declassification…

  1. Enoughisenough says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:05 am

    Thank you, Sundance. I learn something new from you almost every day. The significance of these two phone calls would have escaped me had you not pointed them out. Hopefully this means good things to come.

  2. DJ says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:07 am

    Yeah, I was trying to post about this in the rally thread, but slow computer…

    Anyway, PDJT did say it was all going to come out. Let’s hope soon.

  3. tav says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:07 am

    So British and Austrian “Intelligence” were counting on a Hillary “Crime Wave” Clinton victory too. Let’s hope they are exposed to sunlight too.

  4. cthulhu says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Is there any reason that sanctions equal to or harsher than those levied upon “Russian Interests” for possibly interfering in US elections shouldn’t be levied upon UK interests who provably were?

  5. Katherine McCoun says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:11 am

    Love the pre rallies interviews. Shows the crowds on mainstream media. Multiple angles! Love that!
    Wow! that is a Very interesting, casually dropped bombshell. People in DC have to be sweating as they learn that President Trump is now hearing directly from foreign governments. Those involved know what the foreign gov’s know and they are not in power to pressure those governments any more. That is a little piece of news that is very big and is a message to the deep state DOJ/FBI corrupt actors in this crazy, “silent” attempted coup

  6. joeknuckles says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:12 am

    Is this an admission from the foreign intel agencies that they were, in fact, involved in the attempted framing of the Trump campaign?

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      September 21, 2018 at 12:17 am

      Much of the intelligence gathered is done by 5EYES. Most likely 5EYES technology was used in Spygate and the 5 Eyes countries want to explain their potential involvement.

      wikipedia:
      The Five Eyes, often abbreviated as FVEY, is an intelligence alliance comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

    • DJ says:
      September 21, 2018 at 12:18 am

      I am going to guess that the “for public consumption” story will allow them to avoid any admission of guilt in that regard. I have no idea what might take place otherwise.

    • cthulhu says:
      September 21, 2018 at 12:18 am

      To ask the question is to answer it.

  7. treehouseron says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:12 am

    President Trump is knowledgeable, conversant, and on top of every subject, he’s really a sharp sharp dude. I’ve never seen a President be on top of things so much… and dropping little classified info in during the interview just for the hell of it. He’s amazing.

    • Julia Adams says:
      September 21, 2018 at 12:17 am

      President Trump just made a direct hit at Obama, Clapper, Brennan and Kerry. Their little scheme and triangulation games are over. They want to “talk”.

  8. treehouseron says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:13 am

    I would like to also point out, the last time he was really like this was when he was campaigning.

    In other words, he’s campaigning for these Senators as if he was campaigning for himself.

    The Democrats are screwed.

  9. PBR Street Gang says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:14 am

    Not to mention Estonia – so I won’t.

  10. Give_Me_Conniptions says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Just think it’s a bit interesting

  11. ALEX says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Watching the part Sundance mentioned a few times is interesting. We have watched the President enough that the smile he gives when mentioning the two counties says it all. I like the “it will all come out” right after the Cheshire grin.

  12. Enoughisenough says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Many security clearances need to be pulled. Never has that fact been more clear.

  13. terry says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:18 am

    “It would appear, calls from U.S. intel to British and Australian intel precipitated calls from British and Australian leadership to President Trump.”

    That’s my take too. Hope PDJT doesn’t
    fall for it.

    Listening to Gary Holland right now
    on Jeff Rense. He was at the rally
    tonight. He said he was stunned at
    the crowd size there.

    He said a couple cops he was talking
    to have never seen it this packed.

    At least 15,000 or so could not get
    in. The line up to get in was so monstrous
    it just blew him away.

  14. fleporeblog says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Democrats are going to look back at this past week and realize the lost their party because of their own stupidity! A LARGE number of Americans are sickened by what they are doing to Judge Kavanaugh, his wife and their two daughters.

    CNN once again decided to find five women to poll live on the Anderson Cooper show. The results are absolutely amazing and they speak for a majority of Americans!

  15. evergreen says:
    September 21, 2018 at 12:19 am

    What is it kids and immature adults have to learn on the way to responsibility?

    Acts have consequences.

    That applies to nation states and government departments alike as well. Part of reaching maturity is stepping through the punishment phase and into the beyond, where it is expected that behavior will have been modified and lessons learned that prevent a repeat of unacceptable behaviors. To withhold the penalty phase out of mercy is to become an enabler to bad behavior.

    Summary: Ally, FBI/DOJ, or regular politician, you break the law and the Bond, you experience the public rebuke and deserved loss of reputation. There is always the wholesale staff turnover that helps things along quite nicely, too.

