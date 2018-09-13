Pragmatic Canadians Discuss Justin and Chrystia’s Intentional Strategy to Scuttle any U.S-Mexico Trade Deal…

A column written by journalist John Ivison yesterday reflected how Justin and Chrystia from Canada appeared to be intentionally politicizing their trade negotiations in an effort to gain favor from domestic left-wing supporters. In essence, Justin made a decision to advance his political interests even if it means destroying the Canadian economy.
Providing a stark example as evidence toward that motive Ivison wrote: “How else to explain [Freeland’s] appearance at Monday’s Women in the World summit in Toronto, on a panel entitled Taking on the Tyrant?” Today Ezra Levant and Manny Montenegrino discuss the exact same example:
.
By now, most assuredly, the Trump administration and trade team of U.S.T.R. Robert Lighhizer are likely aware of the commentary by Ms. Chrystia Freeland. It will be interesting to see what develops.
The Mexican trade team is in DC today with Team USA putting the details inside the U.S-Mexico framework.
WASHINGTON DC – Mexico’s chief NAFTA negotiator headed to Washington as the nation reiterated that it’s prepared to pursue a new bilateral trade deal with the U.S. even if it ends up leaving out Canada.
Kenneth Smith Ramos and his team plan to work on wording of the U.S.-Mexico trade agreement that President Donald Trump intends to sign by the end of November. His visit is the first by a high-level Mexican negotiator since the two nations announced a framework deal at the end of August. Meanwhile, Canadian officials are huddled with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Saskatchewan, relaying the latest state of play two weeks after the nation rejoined talks to stay in the pact. (read more)
Mexico and the U.S. have joint-interests in an economic trade bloc. President Trump and incoming Mexican President Lopez-Obrador have common objectives; and with the economic approach outlined by AMLO toward using Mexico’s energy resources as leverage for expanded investment, the U.S. is well positioned to help.
In an generally overlooked outcome the nationalist interests of Mexico, specific to AMLO, are very close to alignment with the nationalist MAGA agenda of President Trump. Canada is the globalist oddball in this tri-fecta; which makes a trilateral deal almost impossible.
Congrats, Chrystia!
When is your due date?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Seriously. She look pregnant.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She turns 6 inch heels into 3 inch heels. Only other woman that can do that is Loretta Lynch!
LikeLiked by 2 people
In that picture she’s scratching her head like… “Oops, I forgot my brain when I left the house this morning.”
LikeLike
She’s past her expiration date.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It could only be artificial insemination.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s what I’m thinkin
LikeLike
It’s genuine constipation. She is full of progressive sh!t.
LikeLike
Is there such a thing as chunky little woman syndrome?
LikeLike
I saw that too.
By the way, “Please clap.”
Just flipping stupid!
LikeLike
Check out her bio on Wikipedia. Just weird as can be. Toxic brew of national socialism and international socialism, Russia and Ukraine, leftist and ultra-leftist. Every single red flag one can think of.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chrystia_Freeland
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes. I am getting tired of the constant and increasingly sophomoric attacks on her appearance in this blog site. It is not of the caliber that Sundance has promoted and set by example.
Her appearance pales in importance to her dangerously stupid and naive Leftwing politics. And worse that her types in government-controlled CBC have duped the citizenry into thinking their worst threat is from our President.
It appears that our northern neighbor may be on the cusp of creating a true Idiocracy far sooner than this country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who is forcing you to read the comments?
LikeLike
IDK, I think she may have been reading CTH. The black dress is a vast improvement. Glad we could help her out. Not much we can do about the air between her ears but at least she doesn’t look like Barney.
Canada has been drifting left for decades. The response after 9/11 was that “it was a tragedy but we needed to examine our actions to find the root causes”. I think they declared themselves at that point and I registered their resentment and pique towards America. Rather than taking pride in their beautiful country and honest honorable people the country the Canadian government seems to be trying to score points with the EU by buying into Leftist claptrap and insulting America.
I don’t think it’s working for them. When they want to be allies and friends we will still be here. In the meantime…
LikeLike
I consider making jokes about her appearance to be more a bit of coping mechanism — it’s the least toxic thing about her really…so, you know, talking about her REALLY bad traits could be psychologically scarring. But if you wish:
http://www.realwomenofcanada.ca/abortion-and-population-control/
Chrystia’s got a real hang up on making population control a centerpiece of Canadian foreign policy.
The woman is a socialist Fabian, and really that isn’t a joking matter.
And it’s not due to naivete — she’s a vile monster who knows exactly what she’s doing; only stupid because she is arrogant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Her appearance pales in importance to her dangerously stupid and naive Leftwing politics. And worse that her types in government-controlled CBC have duped the citizenry into thinking their worst threat is from our President.”
THIS is what WE should be concerned with here. Who cares if a person is as easy on the eyes as [lefty] Olivia Wilde? The end result is the same policy beliefs.
Remember it was not too long ago when our side was inflamed because of the attacks on Sarah H. Sanders appearance at that WH Correspondent’s Dinner. It is what is INSIDE that counts!
Pr vbs 31:10 ¶ Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies.
11 The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil.
12 She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life…..
LikeLike
I actually feel sorry for her (image wise) somebody needs to get that woman a stylist. There’s ways to cleverly hide flaws and emphasize assets, she’s doing the opposite while representing the Canadian people on the global stage.
LikeLike
What they gonna say when ours and Mexico’s economies are soaring?!
They can say the bad potus did it only so long.
Treudeu, “but Obama said it would work!”
LikeLiked by 5 people
BHO is exactly where Justin from Canada is getting his advice from……….
LikeLiked by 5 people
MM: The next step is to collectivize Canadian farms and throw the Canukalaks into gulags.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think so MM. Trudeau has gone back to former PM Brian Mulroney, Canada’s architect for the 1992 NAFTA. Here’s a link :
https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2018/09/11/trump-trudeau-relationship-can-be-salvaged-mulroney-says.html
Another article:
https://www.macleans.ca/politics/ottawa/brian-mulroney-talks-nafta-as-only-he-can/
LikeLike
Trudeau doesn’t care – the 2019 elections will have already happened at that point and by the time the Canadians realize they’ve been sold a bag of horse manure Trudeau will have imported enough middle easterners to dominate the political landscape.
LikeLike
The Globalist agenda calls for abolishing industry anyway so Justin is speeding things along. What Justin and the fat dwarf chick know for certain is that in the Globalist future there will be a ruling class and there will be the ruled. So from their perspective it’s a win win. Serve their masters and reserve their spot in the new ruling class.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“All that exists deserves to perish.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Face it – globalism is anti-human.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have two clients in Western New York.
Both the same type of enterprise.
One relies on about 50% of his revenues from Ontario Canadians. The other ignores the Canadian market.
Guess which one is having a stellar year? Guess which one is nearly out of his mind in panic?
My advice, was not to rely on JT, but Trump when targeting customers. I said it exactly like that too.
Feel like a genius, but really all I do is follow the Treehouse.
LikeLiked by 18 people
I know the feeling. People who ignore the logic of MAGA do so at their peril. I explain this stuff to people who don’t follow or get Trump, and they are like “WOW!” as the lightbulbs turn on, but they can’t really carry anything forward because they revert to anti-Trump thinking, and can’t grow the knowledge.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Ignore the logic of MAGA…”
Says it all Wolfmoon.
LikeLike
Canada will wake up one morning and say what have we done😱 Justin has screwed the pooch and we let him!! Sad
LikeLiked by 3 people
Canadians are getting what they voted for – good & hard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m beginning to think it’s not about changing peoples minds with truth, but rather acknowledging what we are up against.
I have never met anyone as hateful as the people from the left I’ve met. They hide behind the moral angle, but this is generally just used to gain control.
This is why I respect Trump’s approach. He really just calls the left for what they are. He knows they do not care about the truth, so rather than engage in that fruitless battle, he points out exactly what the left is doing. Folks can then choose to believe the lie, knowing it’s been exposed, or not.
Most recent example is the death toll in Puerto Rico propaganda out of the left. Yes the 3000 number is deceitful, it implicitly shows a lack of consideration for the truth,… so Trump skips pointing out the truth in laborious form and rather than just goes after exactly what the left is doing. Making things up to hurt him.
I think a lot of people on the right still believe that everybody else also cares about the truth. Acknowledging they don’t care about the truth is pretty important, as they will use your own rules (truth) against you while they are free to make things up.
It is hard to acknowledge that a lot of people do not actually care about the truth, they care about their power and their power only.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Talk at any length with a committed liberal lefty and the truth of your statement becomes plain. They care nothing for the truth. Now ya know not only what PT is dealing with, but who…the father of lies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/goldstein-liberal-nafta-strategy-trumps-a-tyrant
LikeLike
“Why else would they be doing what they’re doing (if not deliberately sabotaging trade deal with U.S.?”
Ahhhh,..because they are STUPID!
Actually, it’s BOTH. In all things Trump vs. Elitists, we see the elitists cutting off their nose, to spite their face, trashing their own credibility while enhancing their opponent,..in short acting STUPID.
This is cause you have to be STUPID, to begin with, in order to buy into the elitist ideology. Hence while ‘Trump’ IS a Very Stable Genius, it sure doesn’t hurt that his opponents are all idiots!
LikeLiked by 3 people
My friend has a daughter attending a small college north of Toronto. Last year the political science department offered a semester long class titled “Democracy in the Age of Trump.” There were waiting lists to get into the course.
Manny is correct about the Canadian media. Living on the border I get to see it. TDS is an epidemic through large parts of Canada thanks to the government and the controlled media.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder if their polling is as corrupt as ours is in the US? It’s hard for me to believe that 73% of Canadians are “Extremely Concerned” or “Very Concerned” about our President. But, maybe so.
LikeLike
So what did the Deep State promise Justin?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is it. JT is acting on behalf of someone. I suspect China.
They are wrapping it all in Social Justice so Canadians don’t object.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is a time honoured Canadian election trope to run against the Yankees. But only Justin is dumb enough to actually poke the bear on issues where the bear can poke back.
Canadians are absolutely right to be concerned about Trump. Not because he’s a Tyrant, or a populist or an amazingly successful President; rather because he is in a position where he can devastate the Canadian economy with a stroke of his pen.
A tariff on cars coming from Canada would be the effective end of the Canadian automotive industry. If cars made in Canada are tariffed going into their major market why would anyone choose to build cars in Canada? Ever? Once that enters the calculation US car companies, foreign – ie German and Japanese and Korean – car companies and, realistically, Canadian auto parts companies will all close shop in Canada and move operations to the US.
And they won’t come back.
We’re hooped.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Thanks for the eyes on this Sundance
LikeLiked by 2 people
I used to marvel at how leftists ignored reality, but then one day I realized that the denial of reality is the very definition of leftism. Denial of reality is their core competency, and people buy it! Ever hear of the “fact-value” distinction? “Value” is another word for “denial of reality”! But reality doesn’t sell because life is hard, so conservatives should stop wanting to be like because — it ain’t gonna happen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Elitism only appeals to people who feel marginalised by the existing system.
It then promises to right their percieved wrongs. Islamism or marxism, same difference. It then used a false ideology, to con the useful idiot masses into supporting it, even though, EVERY TIME IN HISTORY, it fails to deliver, over the long term, it’s promise.
Unfortunately, people who are ‘aggreived’ feel a strong emotion, and strong emotions shut down logical thinking.
So, you can not use logic to persuade those with TDS to see the error of their thinking. NO amount of logic will suffice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
I know people are joking about her appearance and clothing choices, but it’s not funny, imo. You seriously cannot trust the judgment of someone who consciously and consistently appears that way in public. 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
Agreed. But this is typical programming. These immature, narcissistic “leaders” are very interesting constructions. They have to try to be youthful, to connect with their young power-base of socialist juvenile thinkers. The fake news media manages and frames their final appearance so that they never appear dopey to their base. The cheers at that conference – GROAN!!! Freeland will never appear wrong to the socialist masses. She could wear a cardboard box, and the articles would appear – “Chrystia Goes Edgy To Confront Trump”.
LikeLike
It’s extremely odd, given her position.
Both her & JT seem to have no self awareness.
JT’s antics in India was cringe worthy.
LikeLike
Isn’t Ottawa Justin nothing more than her majesty’s spokesman?
LikeLike
Once Justin and Chrystia are done negotiating, we’ll be making so much money on tariffs and new manufacturing jobs that the campaign slogans practically write themselves!
“Vote Trudeau and Make America Great Again”
I’m sure President Trump will be more than happy to let him use it… for a small fee. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or those: “Vote Trudeau and Make Mexico Great Again” posters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The irony is that there is a very real possibility that Canada and Mexico will swap First World and Third World status.
LikeLike
Mexico seems to be stuck in that same rut just about all of the Spanish speaking countries in the New World have. Canada has a lot of European in it as well as immigrants there who have a real work ethic and a desire to get ahead.
Then again I’m looking at it from a Euroracist viewpoint so it doesn’t matter.
LikeLike
Even when the USA was bleeding out jobs and money all around the world we weren’t respected or liked.
Can’t buy friendship. Real friendship doesn’t cost trillions.
We are $21 Trillion in debt. All tapped out……
The USA government I look forward to is the one that doesn’t start the Arab Spring or interfere in Israeli elections or give weapons and sanctuary to Drug Cartels, al-Qaeda, Muslim Brotherhood, and ISIS. The USA government that doesn’t give foreign aid to countries that hate us or can afford to take care of their own problems.
I support the USA government of Donald J. Trump where we mind our own business, take care of our own citizens, and fix our own country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Navigate to the National Post owned Financial Post’s opinion page.
No TDS there.
https://business.financialpost.com/category/opinion
LikeLike
Then again maybe the Canadian government knows the deal’s something they can’t swallow and is using the ‘feminism’ aspect as part of its CYA program. It can tell the folks that there was a Canadian-beneficial deal it wrung out of the reactionary Trump but it collapsed when Trump refused to accept the part about not selling Canadian women to Mideast oil sheikhs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The eggplant and the fruit are soon to be consumed.
I wish PDJT would just say, “C’est la vie.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I used to like Canadians, but this is definitely changing my opinion of them.
LikeLike
It shouldn’t. Just as the average American had no say in the path the US took over the past 30 years so the average Canadian didn’t either and hasn’t now.
They need to find their ‘Trump’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree
LikeLike
One would think when people look at history, they’d realize socialism / communism is bad & doesn’t work
One would think after eight years of Obama’s degradation of our economy & system, people would see what President Trump has accomplished for the American people & realize his way works in their interests
Yet so many don’t realize these in your face facts, & they’re the ones who give power to the resistors & the leftist nitwit leaders. They’re the ones hindering great progress for people worldwide
Why is that?
The answer is our absolute surrender to the radical leftist control of our schools & our children’s minds
All of the resistors, (not the older establishment) all of the snowflakes, all the up & coming leftist radical “leaders”, all are a product of the lefts brainwashing & indoctrination. Absolute & total mind control, & it’s working
If our schools were under local control / parent control, none of this bull**** would be happening
Until we truly realize the globalists have installed the radical left into our school systems, this will be an ongoing battle, & a war we’ll ultimately lose
No one in leadership talks about this subject, yet it’s the biggest weapon the globalist / radical left has against us.They just keep using it while we fight battle after battle
We’d all better wake up & solve it soon
LikeLike
Do not underestimate Trudeau. This is no accident. Trudeau has a plan and it goes well beyond just scuttling the NAFTA negotiations to win an election. It is ideological. It is globalist. It is anti-nationalist. He is a citizen of the world, NOT Canada. His vision is global and he views the global population as groups of races and homelands, not nations. Canada must disappear. The United States must disappear. They as nations are just leftover anachronisms. He is on the RIGHT side of history. WE aren’t.
So ….. it is not that he doesn’t care about losing Canadian auto sector jobs or pipeline jobs. He doesn’t WANT those jobs. He WANTS them gone from Canada, because they are dirty, environmentally abhorrent, industrial jobs, not suitable for a majority world population. He still believes the fairy tale of the post-industrial economy that he thinks he is ushering in for Canada in its final stages as a nation.
Sure it is lunacy. But you better pay attention, because they believe this shit, as does Obama and his crew, and they will destroy their countries if they are allowed to. THEY are the tyrants, because they never asked if this is what anyone wants. The globalist tyrants know best.
LikeLike
Justin and Chrystia
LikeLike
Percent of the time that PDJT thinks (cares) about Canadians hating him = 0%.
LikeLike
Note: USA and Japan auto sector, Canada on the backburner……
“Why the new TPP will boost Canada’s automotive sector”
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/report-on-business/rob-commentary/why-the-new-tpp-will-boost-canadas-automotive-sector/article37032143/
Currently, only U.S. and Japanese auto makers are manufacturing light-duty motor vehicles in Canada for both domestic and export markets. As U.S. auto makers in Canada have had the benefit of duty-free treatment particularly from their home market since the 1965 Auto Pact, Canada should also extend the same duty-free treatment to Japanese auto makers in Canada, who now represent 43 per cent of total light-vehicle production in Canada.
LikeLike
My advice…. Move on without them
LikeLike
I don’t think this is going to work for Trudeau, politically.
In 1971, Trudeau tried to get an exemption from the tariffs that were part of the Nixon Shock. He didn’t get it.
in the 1972 election he campaigned to “distance” Canada from th USA. But it didn’t work and he went from a huge majority to a minority gov’t.
LikeLike