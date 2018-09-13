Pragmatic Canadians Discuss Justin and Chrystia’s Intentional Strategy to Scuttle any U.S-Mexico Trade Deal…

A column written by journalist John Ivison yesterday reflected how Justin and Chrystia from Canada appeared to be intentionally politicizing their trade negotiations in an effort to gain favor from domestic left-wing supporters. In essence, Justin made a decision to advance his political interests even if it means destroying the Canadian economy.

Providing a stark example as evidence toward that motive Ivison wrote: “How else to explain [Freeland’s] appearance at Monday’s Women in the World summit in Toronto, on a panel entitled Taking on the Tyrant?” Today Ezra Levant and Manny Montenegrino discuss the exact same example:

.

By now, most assuredly, the Trump administration and trade team of U.S.T.R. Robert Lighhizer are likely aware of the commentary by Ms. Chrystia Freeland. It will be interesting to see what develops.

The Mexican trade team is in DC today with Team USA putting the details inside the U.S-Mexico framework.

WASHINGTON DC – Mexico’s chief NAFTA negotiator headed to Washington as the nation reiterated that it’s prepared to pursue a new bilateral trade deal with the U.S. even if it ends up leaving out Canada. Kenneth Smith Ramos and his team plan to work on wording of the U.S.-Mexico trade agreement that President Donald Trump intends to sign by the end of November. His visit is the first by a high-level Mexican negotiator since the two nations announced a framework deal at the end of August. Meanwhile, Canadian officials are huddled with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Saskatchewan, relaying the latest state of play two weeks after the nation rejoined talks to stay in the pact. (read more)

Mexico and the U.S. have joint-interests in an economic trade bloc. President Trump and incoming Mexican President Lopez-Obrador have common objectives; and with the economic approach outlined by AMLO toward using Mexico’s energy resources as leverage for expanded investment, the U.S. is well positioned to help.

In an generally overlooked outcome the nationalist interests of Mexico, specific to AMLO, are very close to alignment with the nationalist MAGA agenda of President Trump. Canada is the globalist oddball in this tri-fecta; which makes a trilateral deal almost impossible.

2/ Let me prove to you that Canadian Media has been broadcasting @realDonaldTrump Hate news daily.

Bombarding viewers to point that USA @POTUS is main issue concerning Canadians EVEN over:

-HEALTH CARE

-HOUSING

-MASSIVE GVT DEFICITS It’s working.

Media has helped Liberals pic.twitter.com/YmDDJ6jGK1 — Manny_Ottawa (@manny_ottawa) September 13, 2018

Advertisements