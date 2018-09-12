Big Club Makes It’s Move – Chinese Funded U.S. Lobbyists Move For “Public Fight” Over Tariffs….

It was virtually guaranteed to happen, the only unknown was the actual timing of when they would execute their self-interested plan. Remember, there are trillions at stake and the multinationals will not give up their power, influence and control over the U.S. economy.
The media are reporting on a “group” of lobbyists “uniting” in a common strategy to oppose President Trump, ahead of the mid-terms, based on Chinese tariffs. Those who have followed this “group”, also known as “the big club”, for decades know full well the lobbyists are financed through Wall Street multinational corporations and foreign money (hint: China). The foreign funding is passed through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, President Tom Donohue, who then organizes the lobbying strategy to target politicians.
President Trump has made it a pillar of his presidency to reset the global trade relationships and stop the trade imbalance that previously caused the destruction of the U.S. manufacturing base and the collapse of the middle-class. The America-First trade initiatives are adverse to the interests of the multinationals (globalists) and the control mechanisms within the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Money and economic control is the real battle-space within the American political system. This latest move is only the beginning of that will follow in the next 56 days, as they to try and eliminate Trump by targeting republicans. The Big Club is the financial mechanism that constructed the UniParty in Washington DC.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – After months of waging a behind-the-scenes war against President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs that have escalated far beyond what business groups once imagined, more than 60 U.S. industry groups are launching a coalition on Wednesday to take the fight public.
Emergence of the group, Americans for Free Trade, comes after Trump has warmed to the use of tariffs, implementing billions of dollars worth in an effort to use them as a threat to win concessions or in the belief they will create U.S. jobs. (read more)
We will likely see all of the U.S. CoC affiliates and allies start to become much more visible in the election. Watch for mainstream GOPe Republicans, who are mutually aligned with Tom Donohue, to start to become much more visible. Their goal will be to block the Trump economic and trade agenda by giving the left side of the UniParty (ie. democrats) control over congress.
Hopefully the lessons from 2014 and 2015 have alerted people to how devious this group is. Remember the “Splitter Strategy”? That construct was from this same network of like-minded big club members.
We are already seeing reports of George W. Bush being deployed under the auspices of helping in the mid-terms. That’s a scam. Dubya would be used to hurt the MAGA movement in the mid-terms.
This war of economic control, is a fight at the heart of the republican party. Wall Street republicans and the financial class want to stop MAGA republicans and the middle-class-supported threat from Donald Trump.
It seems to me that this ‘coalition’ of lobbyists are out to re-establish unfair trade where the ‘Free Trade’ is one sided like the good old days (in THEIR mind). We are all now educated in their ways and therefor consider them, just like CNN and the rest of the alphabet soup channels, to be the *Enemy of the People.* With the stock market gains posted from 7-Nov-2016 you would think Wall Street would be elated in the money lining their mattresses. I suppose greed has no bounds….
To Judge Smails (er, Mr. Donohue), we are all for *FreeTrade*…but a two-way free trade system. You go to work and eliminate the trade bans, the 100%+ tariffs, and the ‘you have to partner with a company here before you can sell here’ restrictions and then we can talk. Until then, NO.
Pending Trump Tweet:
“FAKE Free Trade” is not “RECIPROCAL Free Trade”
Perfect!
Just for kicks, I checked on the what would be an inflation adjusted value for the 1986 level of lobbying expenditures–value $249K (vs. original 1986 lobbying expenditures of $113.7K).
The actual 2016 lobbying expenditures of $5.8MM are 23X the inflation adjusted total!!!!
That much money NEVER means anything good, y’all.
http://www.in2013dollars.com/1986-dollars-in-2016?amount=113700
unless you are collecting it
A call-out to INDIANA Treepers. I have family that lives there. Mike Braun should have a victory over Donnelly BUT reports I’m getting say Braun is getting hammered by negative ads. What is the story? Do you see him being able to defeat Donnelly?
The media in that State acted like it was an insult to Mike Braun that the US CoC did not endorse him. Like it was some sort of ‘coveted’ endorsement. Don’t think they endorsed Donnelly either but the fact they did not endorse Mike Braun makes me think that he is the real deal. How do we get Hoosiers to dump Donnelly once and for all and elect Mike Braun? What’s the pulse up there?
This morning, Charles Payne finally gave a great response to shut down the Wall Street analysist bemoaning the tariffs. He essentially said, “give me a skilled job first and then we can talk price of goods”. There was no response from the Wall Street advocates.
Why should we give the Chinese anything? They steal our trade secrets if they aren’t outright given them. I wonder what Dr. Yu Xue’s immigration status is.
Notice the headline, nothing about her selling them to China or her name. That is buried in the article. Outside of Philly there are a lot of Pharma companies. I’m sure this is just the tip of the iceberg.
https://www.dailylocal.com/news/local/wayne-woman-pleads-guilty-to-stealing-trade-secrets/article_1aa750f8-b05a-11e8-881a-c3c28d2497fc.html
