Big Club Makes It’s Move – Chinese Funded U.S. Lobbyists Move For “Public Fight” Over Tariffs….

It was virtually guaranteed to happen, the only unknown was the actual timing of when they would execute their self-interested plan. Remember, there are trillions at stake and the multinationals will not give up their power, influence and control over the U.S. economy.

The media are reporting on a “group” of lobbyists “uniting” in a common strategy to oppose President Trump, ahead of the mid-terms, based on Chinese tariffs. Those who have followed this “group”, also known as “the big club”, for decades know full well the lobbyists are financed through Wall Street multinational corporations and foreign money (hint: China). The foreign funding is passed through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, President Tom Donohue, who then organizes the lobbying strategy to target politicians.

President Trump has made it a pillar of his presidency to reset the global trade relationships and stop the trade imbalance that previously caused the destruction of the U.S. manufacturing base and the collapse of the middle-class. The America-First trade initiatives are adverse to the interests of the multinationals (globalists) and the control mechanisms within the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Money and economic control is the real battle-space within the American political system. This latest move is only the beginning of that will follow in the next 56 days, as they to try and eliminate Trump by targeting republicans. The Big Club is the financial mechanism that constructed the UniParty in Washington DC.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – After months of waging a behind-the-scenes war against President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs that have escalated far beyond what business groups once imagined, more than 60 U.S. industry groups are launching a coalition on Wednesday to take the fight public. Emergence of the group, Americans for Free Trade, comes after Trump has warmed to the use of tariffs, implementing billions of dollars worth in an effort to use them as a threat to win concessions or in the belief they will create U.S. jobs. (read more)

We will likely see all of the U.S. CoC affiliates and allies start to become much more visible in the election. Watch for mainstream GOPe Republicans, who are mutually aligned with Tom Donohue, to start to become much more visible. Their goal will be to block the Trump economic and trade agenda by giving the left side of the UniParty (ie. democrats) control over congress.

Hopefully the lessons from 2014 and 2015 have alerted people to how devious this group is. Remember the “Splitter Strategy”? That construct was from this same network of like-minded big club members.

We are already seeing reports of George W. Bush being deployed under the auspices of helping in the mid-terms. That’s a scam. Dubya would be used to hurt the MAGA movement in the mid-terms.

This war of economic control, is a fight at the heart of the republican party. Wall Street republicans and the financial class want to stop MAGA republicans and the middle-class-supported threat from Donald Trump.

.

Advertisements