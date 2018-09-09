Sunday Talks: Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy Discusses 2018 Mid-Terms…

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the federal budget legislation, wall funding and the 2018 Mid Term elections.  The 2018 fiscal year ends September 30th, President Trump is pressuring lawmakers to pass fiscal year 2019 spending bills prior to the October 1st deadline.

.

Segment #2 below

 

  1. DanO64 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    “They” keep pushing the 25th. It isn’t just about mental capacity you know. I see it that serious. “They” do too.

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      September 9, 2018 at 2:30 pm

      No it is not just about mental capacity and it more than likely will never happen. What they are setting up is a justification as to why everything from late 2015 and earlier happened. The deep 💩 will say they were doing the right thing to protect America.

      • jrapdx says:
        September 9, 2018 at 2:46 pm

        It has about as much chance of succeeding as the 229 other attempts to negate the effectiveness of PT’s actions. In fact it seems a replay of earlier versions of the same ploy. Only this time the effort seems even weaker, the justifications flimsier. I’m sure the President and team are countering this nonsense as we speak, he’ll find a way to sling it back at them, he’s enormously talented in that respect.

        • paper doll says:
          September 9, 2018 at 2:59 pm

          Yet another reason the rallies are so important right now. We see him every week and he’s more than fine ; he’s amazing. This it blows up their unfit narrative…..which they begin recreating the day after…..rinse and repeat.

          • jrapdx says:
            September 9, 2018 at 3:22 pm

            Absolutely true. I’ve said similar things to people who declare the President is “insane”, or “mentally unfit” for office. Of course there’s no way to show the President manifests any such incapacity, especially when he’s obviously functioning at such a high level easily visible to everyone.

            • RICHARD KEESLING says:
              September 9, 2018 at 4:03 pm

              IF PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS DEFICIENCIES, WHAT THE HECK WAS WRONG WITH OBOZO BESIDES BEING A BLOOMING IDIOT?

            • peace says:
              September 9, 2018 at 7:29 pm

              I always remind them that the hildebeast can’t even walk up and down a flight of stairs without help; yet she was a presidential candidate ; thus , the fitness bar was set extremely low by the dims.

    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      September 9, 2018 at 2:56 pm

      That whole 25th jibberish coming from democrats and their lapdog media is yet another example of wishful thinking & desperate dreaming by the Socialist Left. Gotta laugh every time they bring it up and … still not tired of winning.

      MAGA ~~ VOTE GOP ~~ 2018

  2. lcpusa says:
    September 9, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    skeptical cat!!!1

  3. D. Z. Knutz says:
    September 9, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    “It’s scary to think Trump and his supporters might not accept the results of an election” -HRC LOL

  4. jrapdx says:
    September 9, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    We know the “media” aim to cause trouble, stir up controversy (even when there is none), keep people agitated, nothing new about that. But what’s really troubling is the oppositionality of Congress just for the sake of opposing the President. Sadly nothing new about that either.

    McCarthy is asked about the mid-term elections coming up soon and he concurs about their importance. While the pattern has been for the incumbent party to lose seats, McCarthy points out that when the economy has been improving for 6 consecutive quarters the incumbent party has gained seats. That predicts Republicans will hold/increase their position in Congress.

    Nonetheless the constant grind of negativity from Democrats and their MSM sycophants is tedious and wearing. But not so wearing that it would cause me to “drop out” of voting and contributing to campaigns this year—contrary to the hopes of the Democrats counting on that being the effect of their abysmally puerile and irritating tactics.

  5. Summer says:
    September 9, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    As the Fox header said, 25 R seats are in the districts that Crooked won. I think the mass RINO exodus from the House is at least partially due to their desire to surrender it to Democrats.

    Liked by 4 people

    • jrapdx says:
      September 9, 2018 at 2:53 pm

      Let’s wait to hear from someone about how many D’s hold seats in districts the President won. I haven’t researched that question but I’m guessing at least as many as the 25 number cited. IOW the “pickups” may well balance and I suspect overall R’s will come out even or a bit ahead. But I confess I’m no expert—among the experts let the debates rage on.

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      September 9, 2018 at 2:56 pm

      Wrong! The mass RINO exit is due to them cutting and running. This is PDJT’s party now and after the midterms when the Republicans keep the house PDJT will be free to pursue all the corrupt congress people. As well as those deep 💩 💩 in the DOJ/FBI and elsewhere.

      Liked by 5 people

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        September 9, 2018 at 4:10 pm

        This is likely a SPLITTER 2.0 STRATEGY by the Globalists, through the USCOC.
        • Pay RINOS to Retire-to-Lobby.
        • Undercut their Republican Successors with October Surprises … coordinated with DNC.
        • Team RINO Retirees with DNC during Lame Duck to IMPEACH President Trump.

        The issue: Can they override a Presidential Veto for Obstructionalist Legislation to kneecap Executive Authority or Overrun America with Illegals?

        • Ditch Mitch says:
          September 9, 2018 at 4:42 pm

          BKR, that might be the globalist’s best strategy. However, PDJT may have some answers:

          1. The so called RINOS may have something to hide and PDJT will know about it so no “golden parachutes.” And do as I say or exposure and/or jail.
          2. Tricky here as PDJT needs clean candidates to weather an Oct surprise while PDJT already has any dirt on dim challengers.
          3. Still need the votes to convict and remove. Though the process might discredit PDJT and slow his agenda down.

          Overriding a Presidential Veto is almost as difficult as Conviction. One thing that is never mentioned anymore is the pocket veto. Let the bill expire without action. Override cannot be brought up until after the expiration date bringing it closer if not into the new congress.

          Gonna be an exciting 4 months, and probably longer.

    • NC PATRIOT says:
      September 9, 2018 at 2:58 pm

      Nope—-several are running for higher office (like DeSantis) Goodlatte has maxed out on committee chairmanships and doesn’t want to come back as a powerless plebe, Some have had less funding b/c of POTUS policy changes to cut donor “fat and graft” out—-and SOME know when the $hit hits, they will be implicated in scandle (ie Ryan)

      Liked by 5 people

  6. De Oppresso Liber says:
    September 9, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    I like the idea of having two separate clean bills – one for abolishing federal funding for sanctuary cities, and the other for funding to build the wall. Both clean bills with no add on’s, and force an up or down vote for the record, now, before the mid-term elections. A Jim Jordan Speakership would do exactly that, but, we all know there’s too many corrupt Uniparty republicans still in the house right now…..maybe in January.

    Liked by 4 people

  7. Landslide says:
    September 9, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    As soon as I saw Maria make that face this morning, I thought, “Perfect for Sundance’s Suspicious Cat!”

    Liked by 5 people

  8. snarkybeach says:
    September 9, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    I sure hope Kevin “Not Ready for MAGA” McCarthy is not elected as the Speaker. I’d prefer Jim Jordan or Steve Scales.

    Liked by 4 people

  9. L4grasshopper says:
    September 9, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    If McCarthy wants to be Speaker, he needs to tell his fellow RINOs to start campaigning in Ernest for every competitive Congress District. Otherwise he’ll be doing what Pelosi says……in tne House, the minority party is powerless.

    Liked by 1 person

  10. MaineCoon says:
    September 9, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    He is presenting as if he is the pending speaker based on arrogance or what he ‘knows’. RINO-in-waiting. I don’t like or teust him. More of the same.

    Liked by 4 people

  11. 6x47 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Insofar as Obama’s failings as President led to the rejection of his designated successor Hillary Clinton and the election of Donald Trump ….

    He is responsible for this great economy, albeit indirectly.

    Thanks Obama!

    Liked by 2 people

  12. littleredmachine says:
    September 9, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    To the MSM, any political leader who doesn’t read a boring script from a teleprompter is not fit for office.

  13. Paul B. says:
    September 9, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    Funny how I never see Ryan interviewed. Maybe I’ve avoided it, I don’t know. But evidently he is a very lame lame duck.

    Like

  14. Wink says:
    September 9, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    I hope Maria Bartiromo checks out TCTH. Love those cat pictures, Sundance. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

  15. Successful Loser says:
    September 9, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    I’ve been around druggies for more then 1/2 century, Obama is pinned: a speed enhancer of some kind. Too wired to be cocaine.

    Like

  16. Sentient says:
    September 9, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    We need to save this image for election night in 8 weeks…

    Like

