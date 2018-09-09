Sunday Talks: Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy Discusses 2018 Mid-Terms…

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the federal budget legislation, wall funding and the 2018 Mid Term elections. The 2018 fiscal year ends September 30th, President Trump is pressuring lawmakers to pass fiscal year 2019 spending bills prior to the October 1st deadline.
.
Segment #2 below
Advertisements
“They” keep pushing the 25th. It isn’t just about mental capacity you know. I see it that serious. “They” do too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No it is not just about mental capacity and it more than likely will never happen. What they are setting up is a justification as to why everything from late 2015 and earlier happened. The deep 💩 will say they were doing the right thing to protect America.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It has about as much chance of succeeding as the 229 other attempts to negate the effectiveness of PT’s actions. In fact it seems a replay of earlier versions of the same ploy. Only this time the effort seems even weaker, the justifications flimsier. I’m sure the President and team are countering this nonsense as we speak, he’ll find a way to sling it back at them, he’s enormously talented in that respect.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yet another reason the rallies are so important right now. We see him every week and he’s more than fine ; he’s amazing. This it blows up their unfit narrative…..which they begin recreating the day after…..rinse and repeat.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Absolutely true. I’ve said similar things to people who declare the President is “insane”, or “mentally unfit” for office. Of course there’s no way to show the President manifests any such incapacity, especially when he’s obviously functioning at such a high level easily visible to everyone.
LikeLiked by 3 people
IF PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS DEFICIENCIES, WHAT THE HECK WAS WRONG WITH OBOZO BESIDES BEING A BLOOMING IDIOT?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I always remind them that the hildebeast can’t even walk up and down a flight of stairs without help; yet she was a presidential candidate ; thus , the fitness bar was set extremely low by the dims.
LikeLike
That whole 25th jibberish coming from democrats and their lapdog media is yet another example of wishful thinking & desperate dreaming by the Socialist Left. Gotta laugh every time they bring it up and … still not tired of winning.
MAGA ~~ VOTE GOP ~~ 2018
LikeLiked by 8 people
Leftists have always accused their opposition of being mentally ill to get rid of them. It was a favorite tactic used by Stalinists.
LikeLiked by 3 people
skeptical cat!!!1
LikeLiked by 1 person
“It’s scary to think Trump and his supporters might not accept the results of an election” -HRC LOL
LikeLiked by 7 people
In the future dictionaries, when the word ‘projection’ is defined her quote would be a perfect example of how projection works.
LikeLike
Horrifying !!
LikeLike
We know the “media” aim to cause trouble, stir up controversy (even when there is none), keep people agitated, nothing new about that. But what’s really troubling is the oppositionality of Congress just for the sake of opposing the President. Sadly nothing new about that either.
McCarthy is asked about the mid-term elections coming up soon and he concurs about their importance. While the pattern has been for the incumbent party to lose seats, McCarthy points out that when the economy has been improving for 6 consecutive quarters the incumbent party has gained seats. That predicts Republicans will hold/increase their position in Congress.
Nonetheless the constant grind of negativity from Democrats and their MSM sycophants is tedious and wearing. But not so wearing that it would cause me to “drop out” of voting and contributing to campaigns this year—contrary to the hopes of the Democrats counting on that being the effect of their abysmally puerile and irritating tactics.
LikeLiked by 5 people
As the Fox header said, 25 R seats are in the districts that Crooked won. I think the mass RINO exodus from the House is at least partially due to their desire to surrender it to Democrats.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Let’s wait to hear from someone about how many D’s hold seats in districts the President won. I haven’t researched that question but I’m guessing at least as many as the 25 number cited. IOW the “pickups” may well balance and I suspect overall R’s will come out even or a bit ahead. But I confess I’m no expert—among the experts let the debates rage on.
LikeLike
Wrong! The mass RINO exit is due to them cutting and running. This is PDJT’s party now and after the midterms when the Republicans keep the house PDJT will be free to pursue all the corrupt congress people. As well as those deep 💩 💩 in the DOJ/FBI and elsewhere.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is likely a SPLITTER 2.0 STRATEGY by the Globalists, through the USCOC.
• Pay RINOS to Retire-to-Lobby.
• Undercut their Republican Successors with October Surprises … coordinated with DNC.
• Team RINO Retirees with DNC during Lame Duck to IMPEACH President Trump.
The issue: Can they override a Presidential Veto for Obstructionalist Legislation to kneecap Executive Authority or Overrun America with Illegals?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Obstructionist”
LikeLiked by 1 person
BKR, that might be the globalist’s best strategy. However, PDJT may have some answers:
1. The so called RINOS may have something to hide and PDJT will know about it so no “golden parachutes.” And do as I say or exposure and/or jail.
2. Tricky here as PDJT needs clean candidates to weather an Oct surprise while PDJT already has any dirt on dim challengers.
3. Still need the votes to convict and remove. Though the process might discredit PDJT and slow his agenda down.
Overriding a Presidential Veto is almost as difficult as Conviction. One thing that is never mentioned anymore is the pocket veto. Let the bill expire without action. Override cannot be brought up until after the expiration date bringing it closer if not into the new congress.
Gonna be an exciting 4 months, and probably longer.
LikeLike
Nope—-several are running for higher office (like DeSantis) Goodlatte has maxed out on committee chairmanships and doesn’t want to come back as a powerless plebe, Some have had less funding b/c of POTUS policy changes to cut donor “fat and graft” out—-and SOME know when the $hit hits, they will be implicated in scandle (ie Ryan)
LikeLiked by 5 people
I fail to see how your statement makes mine “wrong.” I see no contradiction.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was thinking that. A Rino can want to get out of Dodge, seek a higher office and also wish a Dems takes their vacated seat, all at the same time. They are multi_tasking rat finks. lol. They wanted her to win 2016.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like the idea of having two separate clean bills – one for abolishing federal funding for sanctuary cities, and the other for funding to build the wall. Both clean bills with no add on’s, and force an up or down vote for the record, now, before the mid-term elections. A Jim Jordan Speakership would do exactly that, but, we all know there’s too many corrupt Uniparty republicans still in the house right now…..maybe in January.
LikeLiked by 4 people
As soon as I saw Maria make that face this morning, I thought, “Perfect for Sundance’s Suspicious Cat!”
LikeLiked by 5 people
I sure hope Kevin “Not Ready for MAGA” McCarthy is not elected as the Speaker. I’d prefer Jim Jordan or Steve Scales.
LikeLiked by 4 people
First order of business is GOP needs to hold House.
LikeLiked by 5 people
THIS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Disagree. McCarthy was a Trump supporter prior to the convention, and was a Trump Delegate from California. Please do not damn those who do not deserve it.
LikeLike
If McCarthy wants to be Speaker, he needs to tell his fellow RINOs to start campaigning in Ernest for every competitive Congress District. Otherwise he’ll be doing what Pelosi says……in tne House, the minority party is powerless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is presenting as if he is the pending speaker based on arrogance or what he ‘knows’. RINO-in-waiting. I don’t like or teust him. More of the same.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Insofar as Obama’s failings as President led to the rejection of his designated successor Hillary Clinton and the election of Donald Trump ….
He is responsible for this great economy, albeit indirectly.
Thanks Obama!
LikeLiked by 2 people
To the MSM, any political leader who doesn’t read a boring script from a teleprompter is not fit for office.
LikeLike
Funny how I never see Ryan interviewed. Maybe I’ve avoided it, I don’t know. But evidently he is a very lame lame duck.
LikeLike
LOL, yes Ryan hobbles on both feet these days and cries very loudly when he thinks too deeply…about what could have been…
LikeLike
Seldom has so promising a politician so quickly come to nothing.
LikeLike
I hope Maria Bartiromo checks out TCTH. Love those cat pictures, Sundance. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been around druggies for more then 1/2 century, Obama is pinned: a speed enhancer of some kind. Too wired to be cocaine.
LikeLike
We need to save this image for election night in 8 weeks…
LikeLike