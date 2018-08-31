Oh Dear: More Devastating Leaks From Bruce Ohr Testimony….

It will be very interesting when the joint committee releases the transcript from Lisa Page and Bruce Ohr.   In another article containing information from Bruce Ohr’s closed-door testimony we highlight two key points (emphasis mine):

Kim Strassell – […] Congressional sources tell me that Mr. Ohr revealed Tuesday that he verbally warned the FBI that its source had a credibility problem, alerting the bureau to Mr. Steele’s leanings and motives. He also informed the bureau that Mrs. Ohr was working for Fusion and contributing to the dossier project.

The admission that Nellie Ohr was contributing to the dossier is a really important specific point.  We always suspected some of the dossier content was attributable to Mrs. Ohr, this confirms that suspicion.

Additionally, on the day before Mr. Ohr testified to congress, embarrassingly the New York Times launched a proactive defense surrounding his predicted testimony; within the August 27th article they cited Fusion GPS as a source saying Nellie Ohr never worked on the dossier (see screengrab):

(article link)

Whoopsie…

Obviously Mr. Ohr did not tow-the-media-predicted-line.

Secondly, more information from Ms. Strassel:

[…] Congressional sources tell me that Mr. Ohr revealed Tuesday that he verbally warned the FBI that its source had a credibility problem … Mr. Ohr said, moreover, that he delivered this information before the FBI’s first application to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court for a warrant against Trump aide Carter Page, in October 2016. (link)

This is key, because it further erodes the validity of the Carter Page FISA application.  If Bruce Ohr was warning the FBI about the lack of credibility of the primary source behind the evidence provided to the FISA Court, then there is no doubt the Woods Procedures were not followed.

The FBI and DOJ failing to heed a warning on the content of the primary information, or to provide that warning to the FISA court, shows a direct intent to mislead the court by the FBI officials presenting the information to Main Justice for the FISA application.  Who signed it?

 

This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Stupid Government, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, media bias, Notorious Liars, NSA, President Trump, Russia, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, United Kingdom (UK) and Great Britain, White House Coverup.

165 Responses to Oh Dear: More Devastating Leaks From Bruce Ohr Testimony….

  1. treehouseron says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:06 am

    The rats are all starting to eat each other.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • JasonD says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:16 am

      Rats, weasels, hyenas – we are really slandering the poor animal kingdom! 🙂

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:18 am

      If Bruce Ohr ends up being kinda sorta a little bit of a hero, I’m OK with that.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Doug says:
        August 31, 2018 at 12:35 am

        ATP he can only be a lesser villain, he hid his wife’s employment in disclosure forms, besides, why was he working on this is the first place. in my book, he is a first rate rat.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Bird Watcher says:
          August 31, 2018 at 1:01 am

          Something is fishy. Why would he warn the FBI that the dossier wasn’t legit if his wife was working on it? Is he saying she was writing fiction, and therefore warned the FBI? We need to read the transcript to see exactly what it is he said.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • wolfmoon1776 says:
            August 31, 2018 at 1:12 am

            I’m thinking it’s more like either (1) cautionary, as in “we might get caught on this”, or (2) he was getting cold feet on stuff that he had BIG EYES for at first, but which upon reflection seemed no so likely.

            Liked by 4 people

            Reply
            • noswamp says:
              August 31, 2018 at 1:17 am

              As a lawyer he was trained to write from both sides. He was simply covering his azz.

              Like

              Reply
            • 🍺Gunny says:
              August 31, 2018 at 2:41 am

              Well, if you think about it just a bit, he is actually validating himself……..in whatever you think of his task, breaking the law or not, he is turning out to be a weak little man.

              In that his statement before that he got weak knees trying to warm the FBI, validates that his current statements are true, Sqealing on everyone, including his own wife.

              Like

              Reply
      • scott467 says:
        August 31, 2018 at 2:10 am

        “If Bruce Ohr ends up being kinda sorta a little bit of a hero, I’m OK with that.”

        _________________

        He isn’t, and I’m not.

        Based on just the texts between Bruce and various weasels alone, the word ‘hero’ isn’t even in Bruce Ohr’s area code.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Ono says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:20 am

      Rats eat their young, and cannot swim.

      Time for a boat ride to Guantano (for vegan rats) where the harbor is to shallow to off load at dock.

      Haha..sink or swim!…or squeal like a rat.

      Like

      Reply
    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:47 am

      To them I say:

      “Bon Appetit!”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:49 am

      That is always the way it is when reality is looking them right in the face! The MSM believes that their co-conspirators are going to continue the charade. They decide to send a message the day before only to find out later that their partner in crime decided to tell a different story. You are seeing more and more desperation from them.

      Notice that the upper echelon in this coup have gone very quiet 🤫 lately on Twitter and in the press. Ole Bruce is a big concern for them. They decided to crap 💩 on him in December of 2016 when our President won the election. Ole Sally decided to demote him because he wasn’t forthcoming to her.

      Bruce is getting his chance to tell his side of the story. He has nothing to lose at this point. He may very well be getting his revenge knowing that they were setting him and his wife up to be the fall guys. Ole Nellie is going to have her opportunity shortly to tell them everything she did including the abuse of the 702. I have a funny feeling that Nellie and Bruce are being protected right now. We have never seen a picture of them alone or together. The Daily Caller and others would love to get a picture of them out in public.

      For their testimony, they may actually get to live out their miserable 😩 lives in jail. If AG Sessions decides he isn’t going to do it, he will be replaced in a few months by someone who will.

      Justice is going to be served! Our President will see to it!

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        August 31, 2018 at 1:15 am

        Cover demotion. I’m not buying that Yates didn’t know. I’ll bet she has deniability, but that she knew. That’s the way “top-down” BROADS work in the Obamatized organization hierarchy. EXTREMELY CONTROLLING. No way she didn’t know. NO WAY.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • SwampRatTerrier says:
          August 31, 2018 at 1:33 am

          Agreed.

          That’s the way they operate alright.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • wolfmoon1776 says:
            August 31, 2018 at 2:03 am

            And then they pull out the “bottom up” EXCUSE when they need COVER – when they want to pretend they’re actually a normal organization. “Oh, he never told me!” I can’t even imagine that flying under a real commie show with Holder or Lynch in charge.

            DOJ may be closer to normal now, with Sessions in charge, but the reality is that Radium Rod is running interference, so who knows if it’s actually fixed or not. And in any case, we’re talking about BACK THEN, under either Holder or Holder in a Skirt.

            Liked by 3 people

            Reply
      • 🍺Gunny says:
        August 31, 2018 at 2:47 am

        I do believe, I may be wrong, but when husband and wife are involved in such crimes, I do believe they keep them separated in order for them “not” to get their stories straight.

        Maybe I watch too many movies😎

        Like

        Reply
    • MIKE says:
      August 31, 2018 at 1:23 am

      Truth? Ohr Consequences?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. MAGADJT says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:06 am

    Nothing to see here. Move along.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Ray Runge says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:24 am

      A correction from Lady Pravda, MYTimes is awaited.

      Like

      Reply
    • noswamp says:
      August 31, 2018 at 1:25 am

      “Nothing to see here. Move along.”

      When I see how the Dems react to this stuff, that truly concerns me. They have no sense of responsibility for criminality here. I feel this is because the higher ups at Justice and the FBI are in cover up mode. After the midterms, I am confident that after the lose seats in the House and Senate, the dems will have no choice but to come back to their senses, not all the dems mind you, just those that are awake and can critically think for themselves.

      What tempers my enthusiasm for this is the fake news media that will spin every single story into a narrative positive for the dems. This country might experience civil unrest if the media continues covering up the dem and some repubs criminality. Even the media though, can’t cry ‘fire’ ‘fire’, in a crowded theater.

      Like

      Reply
  3. USTerminator says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:07 am

    FBI is so corrupted beyond repair. Fire them all

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:47 am

      And raze it to the ground as the extra/UN constitutional POS that it is… along with the Dyncorp/CIA garbage heap.

      Sick of “legal” CRIMINALITY.

      Fack them all.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Buck says:
        August 31, 2018 at 1:16 am

        That’s right, sometimes the infestation is so great the entire barn must be burned to the ground.

        Like

        Reply
      • wendy forward says:
        August 31, 2018 at 1:30 am

        And don’t forget to sow the ground with salt!

        Like

        Reply
      • cthulhu says:
        August 31, 2018 at 1:50 am

        All taxpayer-funded defined-benefit pensions should be correctly identified as illegal ponzi schemes. The idea that future taxpayers should be forced to pay for previous financial shenanigans rather than the current needs of the citizenry is noxious and abominable.

        When a taxpayer pays several thousands in tax today, and has a pothole today that needs fixed — he should never be told that his tax money went to a clerk that stamped paperwork 20 years ago and is now living on a beach in some other state.

        Like

        Reply
      • 🍺Gunny says:
        August 31, 2018 at 2:57 am

        I figure it this way. When the FBI was formed police departments had a difficult time communicating with each other. Jurisdictions were all local.

        The FBI filled a gap when federal laws were broken or crooks crossed state lines and a was a common place to keep the information on all the criminals.

        However now, with technology, the FBI is actually not needed.

        iIf we can create The Space Force, we can surely create a kick ass Federal Police Force.

        Like

        Reply
  4. mr.piddles says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:07 am

    “Oh Dear: More Devastating Leaks From Bruce Ohr Testimony….”

    The headline alone gave me tingles up my leg. You hear me, Matthews? Tingles.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  5. DanO64 says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:07 am

    And I was going to get some sleep. Oh well.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. Rick says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:08 am

    Fry the Bastards. The President said as much about the hag tonight in Indy.
    They’re all going down.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  7. meadowlandsview says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:08 am

    Sundance, is there any legal remedy for Carter Page? I would donate to his legal fund in a second.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Ray Runge says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:28 am

      Carter Page is an ambidextrous black and white hat. With out the USA Intelligence Community directive, Carter Page would never have insinuated himself to the Trump campaign.

      Like

      Reply
    • BetsBets says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:31 am

      IIRC, a few months ago, when Hannity(?) suggested to Carter Page that he should sue the government, Page said he’d be happy with an apology. I think Page has/is bringing a suit and planned to represent himself, just wanting to get his good name back. Frankly, he could/should sue for millions and win.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • ann says:
        August 31, 2018 at 1:01 am

        Also Mr. Campbell. BesBests. Americans are still waiting to hear him speak out, Congress! Defend citizens, not corrupt institutions. .

        Like

        Reply
  8. KingBroly says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:08 am

    Given the President’s message about the DOJ and FBI this evening, I don’t think it’s outside the realm of possibility that he’s going to fire Wray after the midterms as well.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. mr.piddles says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:11 am

    Look at Yates and Comey with the nerve to raise their right hands. In the back of their minds a salute to their Ideological Overlords, I’m sure. Just protectin’ Good Ol’ U.S.A. from the likes of Trump, and those malodorous Deplorables.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  10. alliwantissometruth says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:13 am

    After this revelation, shouldn’t the Mueller witch hunt be immediately shut down?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. mr.piddles says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:14 am

    “they cited Fusion GPS as a source saying Nellie Ohr never worked on the dossier”

    Oh rrrreeeaaalllly. I wonder if Glenn Simpson testified to that effect. Fusion GPS source, indeed.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Republicanvet91 says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:22 am

      The Ham radio license was just a hobby. According to the Simpson.

      Like

      Reply
    • Zimbalistjunior says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:49 am

      Of course there is another even funnier option (that I mentioned awhile ago). Bruce could be lying now. Nellie got paid by fusion gps but never did actual work on dossier.

      If you read between the lines of the Steele ohr and Simpson ohr texts released last month, it seems that Nellie was never used as a conduit. If she was actually doing work for fusion why would Steele and Simpson need to speak to Brice directly. Couldn’t Nellie serve as a useful conduit? Weren’t they seeing her in their office etc?

      It is very possible that Nellie was actually getting paid for a no show job. Ie fusion was bribing Bruce through paying Nellie for a no show job.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  12. True Treeper says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:15 am

    I think we should stop pretending that the FISA court “wasn’t warned”about the dubious nature of the Steele dossier….the FISA court judges were likely in on this scam and complicit from the beginning.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • rayvandune says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:36 am

      Chief Justice Roberts, blood red courtesy telephone please!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Summer says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:40 am

      Absolutely. FISA Judges don’t live in a dark room without any means of communication with the outside world. They must have heard about the Dossier being unverified. And yet they signed FISA four friggin times. Rosenstein also claimed ignorance.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        August 31, 2018 at 1:15 am

        “FISA Judges don’t live in a dark room without any means of communication with the outside world”

        They probably don’t know what to do in a situation like this. They just thought that they would sit in their secret chamber and rule on secret evidence and nothing would see the light of day. I would like to see some investigations into their finances. Now the gravy train is over and they are probably scheming to cover their tracks.

        Like

        Reply
    • Crystal says:
      August 31, 2018 at 1:35 am

      Cousin Brucie allegedly told the committee that one of the judges was involved.

      Like

      Reply
  13. Patriot1783 says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:16 am

    The frogs are starting to boil 😄

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. Republicanvet91 says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Interesting. I strongly suspect Ohr named who he informed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:24 am

      Thinkin’ it probably rhymes with “Shmandy ShMcCabe”.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Republicanvet91 says:
        August 31, 2018 at 12:26 am

        …and if so, who did Shmandy inform?

        Like

        Reply
        • mr.piddles says:
          August 31, 2018 at 12:38 am

          I honestly think Comey played dumb, and McCabe probably had no interest in dealing with Comey on any level. See Anthony Weiner Laptop fiasco. The small group FBI lawyers at the top of the food chain would have buried it as well… in their interests. That’s the thing: everybody, ostensibly, at the top of the FBI was in on it, and he probably would have communicated with FBI lawyers. Meanwhile, Comey was just a big dum-dum rummaging around a corn field somewhere. Ohr going to the top of the FBI with his concerns was guaranteed to go nowhere. And he probably knew that… so smart guy to CYA before the fact.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
  15. Angel Martin says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:17 am

    The FBI still refuses to define what they did to verify the Dossier. There are a whole bunch of reasons for that.

    One clearly is: Michael Cohen to Prague. That would have been easy to check and was probably done by the FBI within days.

    Every subsequent FISA application which was applied for using the dossier, they would have known that the dossier was crap.

    “The FBI has reviewed this application for accuracy in accordance with its April 5, 2001 procedures.”

    Everyone who signed off on Carter Page FISA warrants which included dossier material should be fired and any other legal penalties applied.

    (a hunch: the late Oct NYT story that had “no Trump Russia links”, which has been attributed to McCabe, was likely following the collapse of the Cohen in Prague verification)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Ray Runge says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:33 am

      Declassify Page FISA Warrant App and the dots that need connecting becomes easy peezy.

      Like

      Reply
    • KingBroly says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:33 am

      They didn’t verify anything. If you read the FISA, it’s basically ‘yeah, we’ve worked with Steele before, he’s super credible, blah blah blah’ but that doesn’t say anything about his sources or the information. Only that he, Steele, worked with them before on cases that went successfully.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Zimbalistjunior says:
        August 31, 2018 at 12:52 am

        Anybody notice the president meeting with FIFA heads at Oval Office this week?

        Remember. Steele made his professional bones with fifa investigation years ago.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Bullseye says:
        August 31, 2018 at 1:56 am

        The NY Times article out the day before Ohr’s testimony could have been a communication to him. As in this is the story “we” are going with….

        Like

        Reply
  16. billrla says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:18 am

    I gotta take a break, gang. I need to go read something non-infuriating.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. sundance says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  18. Gringo Cracker says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Great stuff, except the expression is “toe the line,” not “tow.”

    Like

    Reply
  19. sunnydaze says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:19 am

    So is Bill Priestap gonna come out and be the cherry on top?

    This is getting….engaging.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. SR says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:19 am

    PTrump seems very happy in today’s rally. It seems everything is planned out and it keeps going. But I donot see anything before SOTUS vote. Why not congress call Mueller for close door hearings and what the hell he is doing?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Dazza says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:33 am

      I thought the same thing watching it.

      Something big is about to drop.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Gil says:
        August 31, 2018 at 12:56 am

        I think big things happen when they arent looking in the right direction. Did you notice how much he talked about side of beef, err, Hillary tonight? There is something to it.

        Like

        Reply
    • John55 says:
      August 31, 2018 at 1:34 am

      >”Why not congress call Mueller for close door hearings and what the hell he is doing?”

      Based on everything we’re hearing from the great majority of Republican members of Congress, they think that Mueller is doing a great job and want him to keep on doing it.

      How they can continue to turn a blind eye to all the evidence that the “investigation” is corrupt and built on a foundation of lies and deceit is just baffling. They MUST see this .. and they just don’t care.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  21. Patriot1783 says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:20 am

    I am beginning to think there was never a serious investigation into Potus, think Mueller and his 12 member Dem “team” has been just the clean up crew all along in hiding and destroying the evidence which would directly lead to Clinton & Obama dirty tricks.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • KingBroly says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:48 am

      That’s what some have suggested recently. But…it doesn’t really add up when you hear about what’s coming out of the FBI/DOJ with these testimonies.

      Like

      Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:54 am

      It was all already everywhere, there is NO hiding nor cleaning up (even with a cloth or something!) their evil dirty deeds… done nowhere near dirt cheap.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Bill_M says:
      August 31, 2018 at 1:05 am

      Remember, this whole Mueller thing is ad hoc. Hillary was supposed to win, so none of this would have ever come out. With her unexpected (and deserved) loss on Nov 8, 2016, suddenly all this stuff was exposed and they had to fall back on the ‘insurance policy.’ Now the wheels are falling off.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Ditch Mitch says:
      August 31, 2018 at 2:35 am

      The coverup was priority one, close second was the removal of PDJT. Mule Paddy riles up the trump haters while sweeping the corruption under the carpet.

      Didn’t work out that way as Team Trump was well ahead of Mule Paddy before he even began his campaign as evidenced by almost everything Mule Paddy put forth boomaranged right back to all the corrupt actors.

      Like

      Reply
  22. JasonD says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:21 am

    I’d say we are getting pretty close to SHOW AND TELL! 🙂

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:21 am

    “the New York Times launched a proactive defense surrounding his predicted testimony”
    “Obviously Mr. Ohr did not tow-the-media-predicted-line.”

    Perhaps Mr. Ohr had to cancel his subscription to the NYT in order to be able to pay his attorney fees, so he was not able to read their “advice”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Summer says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Ohr verbally WARNED the FBI that its source had a credibility problem?!?!

    You don’t say!

    How about reviewing the Ohr-Steele and other text messages vis-a-vis this revelation, Sundance?

    Like

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:29 am

      Well there certainly seemed to be an inordinate amount of phone/text tag. Stood out to me. I’ mean how hard is it to catch somebody on the phone? Wonder if Ohr started to get the heebie jeebies at some point. Like “ok, I’m not sure I like where this is going”.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Patriot1783 says:
        August 31, 2018 at 12:51 am

        In one of the stories I heard yesterday/today a coworker of Ohr said for the last few years he had seemed very distracted and case flow got backed up coz work was not done in timely manner as it was previously to 2016 election.
        Hmm maybe coz he was up to his eyeballs in trying to overthrow a duly elected President?

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  25. rbrtsmth says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:26 am

    SS Mueller SC taking direct hit after direct hit.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Apollo says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Sessions will be charging them all tomorrow, I’m sure!

    Like

    Reply
  27. sundance says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • BetsBets says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:39 am

      UpChuck Todd was practically foaming at the mouth today about something big happening tomorrow and telling everyone that they should make sure to come into work because they won’t want to miss it. He made it seem like Mueller has a big fish on the line. I’d love to see the big reveal being about how the investigative is being shut down.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Ray Runge says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:41 am

      There must be another dozen Ham Sandwich Russians for Rosey to orchestrate an indictment press show extravaganza.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Larry Bucar says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:42 am

      Something to do with DT Jr

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • KingBroly says:
        August 31, 2018 at 12:51 am

        That’d be a massive mistake on Mueller’s part to do.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • StuckIntheMiddle says:
        August 31, 2018 at 12:59 am

        Going after the Trump family will be the last straw for Mueller.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • railer says:
          August 31, 2018 at 1:34 am

          Yes, if he lays a process crime on Don Jr., I expect Trump will pardon him instantly, and he may very well pardon everybody who’s been victimized by this “lying to the FBI” travesty. All of it is fruit from the rotten tree, and there is no underlying crime. Nobody can dispute his decision at this point.

          “Everybody is lying, you spied on my campaign by lying to the FISA court, and now we are going to prosecute those who have actually broken the law, not innocents.”

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • cthulhu says:
            August 31, 2018 at 2:04 am

            I keep expecting a “I pardon everyone who Mueller (or his 17 a**hats) has ever prosecuted, everyone who Mueller (or his 17 a**hats) will ever prosecute, and everyone who Mueller (or his 17 a**hats) is prosecuting now. The whole group is beyond crooked, and should be permanently retired from the prosecution business retroactive to when they matriculated from law school. If some state or local AG is thinking of using these corrupt a**holes in their own organizations, they should recognize that the slime would then splash on them — any MAGA Governor is going to sanitize this filth in a similar manner.

            Oh, and the same to Strzok.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
      • rrick says:
        August 31, 2018 at 1:22 am

        It will not be Don Jr. While such a prize would be tantalizing, even Mueller knows it would be his death knell. Rather, it will be a senior exec but one less collateral.

        Like

        Reply
      • Ditch Mitch says:
        August 31, 2018 at 2:41 am

        Tried Jr. two weeks ago when Trump Organization was going to be investigated. He was going to be subpoenaed along with the CFO. So maybe they “think” they got something out of the CFO.

        Like

        Reply
    • Running Fast says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:42 am

      It’ll be a leak that the wh attorney said something about Trump working for Russia.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • SwampRatTerrier says:
        August 31, 2018 at 1:21 am

        I found Mueller’s scoop!

        “Super Duper reliable sources say Trump once had Russian Dressing on the Margo Largo menu!

        Like

        Reply
    • Howie says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:46 am

      Lying to FBI. The catch all. Or subpoena.

      Like

      Reply
    • Angel Martin says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:48 am

      Guiliani said last week that they hadn’t heard from Mueller in 3 weeks.

      Chuck Todd says “stay tuned” tomorrow and references “obstruction”.

      The simplest would be a Mueller subpoena of Trump, which “knowledgeable sources” could then leak as “related to obstruction”.

      Any moves by Trump to fight the subpoena would be public, thus keeping it in the news while “not violating” the DOJ two month rule before elections.

      Pray for President Trump !

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      August 31, 2018 at 12:59 am

      “So….. What do you think it will be?”

      Instead of trying to predict what it might be, I think (due to past activities) if something happens, it will not have the desired effect, other than placating those already deceived. Mueller and the team are in a hole and are desperately trying to dig themselves out of it, to no avail.

      Eventually the hole will become so deep that they will not be able to throw the dirt out – so it will fall back on their heads. Perhaps that is the plan for the SC -let the “investigation” implode on itself.

      Mr. Manafort might have been found guilty. However, the judge does have options, such as sentencing him to time served, or even setting aside the jury verdict if he feels that the SC exceeded his mandate and wants to save Mr. Manafort the time and expense to appeal the verdict.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • rbrtsmth says:
        August 31, 2018 at 1:31 am

        As this thing implodes I think it is more likely that the judges in the other cases do something like that. Remember, that Mueller still has the rear action SDNY working to raise their political career profile.

        Like

        Reply
    • True Treeper says:
      August 31, 2018 at 1:00 am

      My guess, they subpoena PDJT.

      Like

      Reply
    • rrick says:
      August 31, 2018 at 1:15 am

      As I said before, what Mueller is doing is as much about Mueller as it is about the president. I should emend that to say it is more about the former than the latter. I reckon Mueller will begin prosecution of senior executives for obstruction and/or intimidation of witnesses. It will be his Hail Mary. In any case it will prove only a delaying action to his inglorious end.

      Like

      Reply
    • Buck says:
      August 31, 2018 at 1:21 am

      Indict Roger Stone. CNN was camped out at his house last wknd waiting for it.
      Something delayed it?

      Like

      Reply
    • Genie says:
      August 31, 2018 at 1:52 am

      Weissmann will run in front of the MSNBC cameras waving a urine soaked sheet in one hand and a “Trump hair” in the other while claiming he got them from a sentimental Russian party girl.

      Like

      Reply
    • KingBroly says:
      August 31, 2018 at 1:55 am

      I think Mueller tries to subpoena Trump in an effort to stop Kavanaugh and try and send the entire country into turmoil.

      Like

      Reply
  28. citizen817 says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Ohr kept Mueller’s deputy “in the loop”!
    Greg Jarrett
    Sarah Carter (4:38)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. Martin says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:35 am

    I’m all for seeing more LL on incriminating documents. Ever closer to the Big Cahuna. Definitely an Oh, Dear…

    Step by step
    Little by little.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Larry Bucar says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Something to do with DJ Jr

    Like

    Reply
  31. Doodles says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Did John Kerry sign on his line as well? That would tie the State department into this obvious information laundering circle.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Oldretiredguy says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Based on PDT’s comments tonight from Indiana, sounds like maybe Cankels will still be indicted. The real question if true, which of her 1000 or so crimes will finally get her? It’s hard to see Mueller being shut down. Who is going to end the scam, Rosencrotch who signed one of the phone fisa apps, or Sessions who might as well be in Antarctica.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. Cathy M. says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Hot Darn!! Heeere we go!

    Like

    Reply
  34. Blue bongo says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:55 am

    The FISA warrants are the central issue of all of this. They authorize far reaching surveillance. The only prosecutions will originate with who authorized them. The very root of the sedition by all the players revolved around the FISA warrants. It’s our most thorough tool, created to find terrorists, but misused against a sitting president. Many will be fired, some will be prosecuted, a few will pay dearly once the warrants are fully declassified .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • railer says:
      August 31, 2018 at 1:41 am

      Trump’s waiting to let all of this come out, and for the clamor to declassify those warrant applications to get loud, and then that’ll be his first declass, I suspect.

      Like

      Reply
  35. Harry the Greek says:
    August 31, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Then how does this story fit in?

    Bruce Ohr uses his Clinton cronies at American University to replace Trump with Hillary.

    Bruce Ohr uses three President Bill Clinton cronies at American University (AU) to help stage the takedown of President Donald J. Trump.

    They are Professor James Goldgeier, Ambassador Susan Rice, and Sylvia Mathews Burwell, AU’s President.

    Their purpose is to make Hillary Clinton President.

    https://brassballs.blog/home/bruce-ohr-uses-student-spies-his-clinton-cronies-at-american-university-to-replace-president-donald-j-trump-with-hillary-clinton-susan-rice-sylvia-mathews-burwell-professor-james-goldgeier

    Like

    Reply
  36. Summer says:
    August 31, 2018 at 1:07 am

    What are the odds that Mueller, Rosenstein and Session will just ignore all these revelations?

    Like

    Reply
    • John55 says:
      August 31, 2018 at 1:39 am

      As long as their bosses (the Republicans in Congress) ignore these revelations, there’s no reason for the underlings (Mueller and co) to worry about them.

      Like

      Reply
  37. walt614 says:
    August 31, 2018 at 1:08 am

    It seems that the @nytimes is in the process of hanging itself with the same Russian rope that they originally sold.
    …h/t Walter Duranty
    …”all the “news”…

    Like

    Reply
  38. mr.piddles says:
    August 31, 2018 at 1:09 am

    Just occurred to me… the timing of Ohr’s testimony must be significant. As Sundance pointed out a while ago, Nunes put him on the s-list in January or February. Then… nothing? Now Congress needs to talk to him pronto? Not saying it means anything beyond getting their ducks lined up, just an interesting tidbit.

    Like

    Reply
  39. NJF says:
    August 31, 2018 at 1:19 am

    Chuck Todd is full of it.

    I switched over to cnn to see if they were covering the rally and they were playing another Trump/Cohen tape. Seemed as if it was them discussing how to shut down a National Enquirer story?

    It’s all bs.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  40. Charles Martel says:
    August 31, 2018 at 1:21 am

    Whelp…that’ll leave a mark…

    Like

    Reply
  41. Heika says:
    August 31, 2018 at 1:23 am

    Oh boy, talk about joining dots! Have a look at this array of events, all lined up in a row for us to behold – a timeline of the obvious now manifesting in the present. Time has now created their history of criminal activity. Mueller, Clinton, Rosenstein, Comey, Lois Lerner…. I know we could say.. its a selective selection of dot joining, but Its so obvious its embarrassing! https://www.reddit.com/r/greatawakening/comments/90aez5/read_this_it_explains_all/

    Like

    Reply
  42. Fools Gold says:
    August 31, 2018 at 1:35 am

    I heard ugly Nellie has gotten a call to testifiy next which is most appropriate. If this is true IMHO her lawyer Sally will beg her to plea the 5th.

    Like

    Reply
  44. jim says:
    August 31, 2018 at 1:55 am

    Love that NYT headline, “Bruce Ohr Fought Russian Organized Crime. Now He’s a Target of Trump.
    ” Should fit right in with McCain’s propaganda hit piece coming out next week.

    Like

    Reply
  45. Dutchman says:
    August 31, 2018 at 2:16 am

    I know theres lots of posts about how worthless congressional investigations are,..lois lerner,..benghazi,..etc.

    But, in terms not of CONVICTIONS, but of exposing the truth, it seems to me that an awful lot of what we’ve learned has come from Congressional hearings.

    That, and I.G. reports, which were also lambasted, but DID yield a LOT of useful, even essential info.

    Something else I find,..interesting.
    Stroke hearings were public, and send were there, defending and blocking.
    Ohr hearing closed, no dems in attendance ‘just’aids (who often do 90% of the work). I somehow suspect those dem aids didn’t interupt much, during questioning.

    And dems reps didn’t even attend, so they could later spin (lie) about what was said. They don’t seem to be even trying to dispute R’s version of Ohrs testimony; WHY?

    Like

    Reply
  46. Dutchman says:
    August 31, 2018 at 2:17 am

    Dems were there, not send, grr

    Like

    Reply
  47. TreeClimber says:
    August 31, 2018 at 2:24 am

    You just can’t make this stuff up.

    Like

    Reply
  48. PMadison says:
    August 31, 2018 at 2:29 am

    NYT: Nellie did not work on the dossier.
    Ha! How big of an office does smear merchant FusionGPS have? I suspect it amounts to 3 desks, a coffee pot, and a turd bucket. If anyone in the office was working on it, she would’ve been shoulder to shoulder with them.

    Like

    Reply

