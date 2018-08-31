“Oh Dear: More Devastating Leaks From Bruce Ohr Testimony….”

It will be very interesting when the joint committee releases the transcript from Lisa Page and Bruce Ohr. In another article containing information from Bruce Ohr’s closed-door testimony we highlight two key points (emphasis mine):

Kim Strassell – […] Congressional sources tell me that Mr. Ohr revealed Tuesday that he verbally warned the FBI that its source had a credibility problem, alerting the bureau to Mr. Steele’s leanings and motives. He also informed the bureau that Mrs. Ohr was working for Fusion and contributing to the dossier project.

The admission that Nellie Ohr was contributing to the dossier is a really important specific point. We always suspected some of the dossier content was attributable to Mrs. Ohr, this confirms that suspicion.

Additionally, on the day before Mr. Ohr testified to congress, embarrassingly the New York Times launched a proactive defense surrounding his predicted testimony; within the August 27th article they cited Fusion GPS as a source saying Nellie Ohr never worked on the dossier (see screengrab):

Whoopsie…

Obviously Mr. Ohr did not tow-the-media-predicted-line.

Secondly, more information from Ms. Strassel:

[…] Congressional sources tell me that Mr. Ohr revealed Tuesday that he verbally warned the FBI that its source had a credibility problem … Mr. Ohr said, moreover, that he delivered this information before the FBI’s first application to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court for a warrant against Trump aide Carter Page, in October 2016. (link)

This is key, because it further erodes the validity of the Carter Page FISA application. If Bruce Ohr was warning the FBI about the lack of credibility of the primary source behind the evidence provided to the FISA Court, then there is no doubt the Woods Procedures were not followed.

The FBI and DOJ failing to heed a warning on the content of the primary information, or to provide that warning to the FISA court, shows a direct intent to mislead the court by the FBI officials presenting the information to Main Justice for the FISA application. Who signed it?

