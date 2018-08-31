“Oh Dear: More Devastating Leaks From Bruce Ohr Testimony….”

It will be very interesting when the joint committee releases the transcript from Lisa Page and Bruce Ohr. In another article containing information from Bruce Ohr’s closed-door testimony we highlight two key points (emphasis mine):
Kim Strassell – […] Congressional sources tell me that Mr. Ohr revealed Tuesday that he verbally warned the FBI that its source had a credibility problem, alerting the bureau to Mr. Steele’s leanings and motives. He also informed the bureau that Mrs. Ohr was working for Fusion and contributing to the dossier project.
The admission that Nellie Ohr was contributing to the dossier is a really important specific point. We always suspected some of the dossier content was attributable to Mrs. Ohr, this confirms that suspicion.
Additionally, on the day before Mr. Ohr testified to congress, embarrassingly the New York Times launched a proactive defense surrounding his predicted testimony; within the August 27th article they cited Fusion GPS as a source saying Nellie Ohr never worked on the dossier (see screengrab):
Whoopsie…
Obviously Mr. Ohr did not tow-the-media-predicted-line.
Secondly, more information from Ms. Strassel:
[…] Congressional sources tell me that Mr. Ohr revealed Tuesday that he verbally warned the FBI that its source had a credibility problem … Mr. Ohr said, moreover, that he delivered this information before the FBI’s first application to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court for a warrant against Trump aide Carter Page, in October 2016. (link)
This is key, because it further erodes the validity of the Carter Page FISA application. If Bruce Ohr was warning the FBI about the lack of credibility of the primary source behind the evidence provided to the FISA Court, then there is no doubt the Woods Procedures were not followed.
The FBI and DOJ failing to heed a warning on the content of the primary information, or to provide that warning to the FISA court, shows a direct intent to mislead the court by the FBI officials presenting the information to Main Justice for the FISA application. Who signed it?
.
The rats are all starting to eat each other.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Rats, weasels, hyenas – we are really slandering the poor animal kingdom! 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
just be sure to leave the monkeys out of this!
LikeLike
So true.
LikeLike
How about referring to them as “Festering Puke Heaps?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
We want that big eared rat named obama and we want him quickly!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m in no hurry, I like a slow, torturous, step by step climb up the ladder. His ‘legacy’ is already in tatters, now the real fun starts.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If Bruce Ohr ends up being kinda sorta a little bit of a hero, I’m OK with that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
ATP he can only be a lesser villain, he hid his wife’s employment in disclosure forms, besides, why was he working on this is the first place. in my book, he is a first rate rat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something is fishy. Why would he warn the FBI that the dossier wasn’t legit if his wife was working on it? Is he saying she was writing fiction, and therefore warned the FBI? We need to read the transcript to see exactly what it is he said.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m thinking it’s more like either (1) cautionary, as in “we might get caught on this”, or (2) he was getting cold feet on stuff that he had BIG EYES for at first, but which upon reflection seemed no so likely.
LikeLiked by 4 people
As a lawyer he was trained to write from both sides. He was simply covering his azz.
LikeLike
Well, if you think about it just a bit, he is actually validating himself……..in whatever you think of his task, breaking the law or not, he is turning out to be a weak little man.
In that his statement before that he got weak knees trying to warm the FBI, validates that his current statements are true, Sqealing on everyone, including his own wife.
LikeLike
Lol
LikeLike
“If Bruce Ohr ends up being kinda sorta a little bit of a hero, I’m OK with that.”
_________________
He isn’t, and I’m not.
Based on just the texts between Bruce and various weasels alone, the word ‘hero’ isn’t even in Bruce Ohr’s area code.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rats eat their young, and cannot swim.
Time for a boat ride to Guantano (for vegan rats) where the harbor is to shallow to off load at dock.
Haha..sink or swim!…or squeal like a rat.
LikeLike
To them I say:
“Bon Appetit!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is always the way it is when reality is looking them right in the face! The MSM believes that their co-conspirators are going to continue the charade. They decide to send a message the day before only to find out later that their partner in crime decided to tell a different story. You are seeing more and more desperation from them.
Notice that the upper echelon in this coup have gone very quiet 🤫 lately on Twitter and in the press. Ole Bruce is a big concern for them. They decided to crap 💩 on him in December of 2016 when our President won the election. Ole Sally decided to demote him because he wasn’t forthcoming to her.
Bruce is getting his chance to tell his side of the story. He has nothing to lose at this point. He may very well be getting his revenge knowing that they were setting him and his wife up to be the fall guys. Ole Nellie is going to have her opportunity shortly to tell them everything she did including the abuse of the 702. I have a funny feeling that Nellie and Bruce are being protected right now. We have never seen a picture of them alone or together. The Daily Caller and others would love to get a picture of them out in public.
For their testimony, they may actually get to live out their miserable 😩 lives in jail. If AG Sessions decides he isn’t going to do it, he will be replaced in a few months by someone who will.
Justice is going to be served! Our President will see to it!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Cover demotion. I’m not buying that Yates didn’t know. I’ll bet she has deniability, but that she knew. That’s the way “top-down” BROADS work in the Obamatized organization hierarchy. EXTREMELY CONTROLLING. No way she didn’t know. NO WAY.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed.
That’s the way they operate alright.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And then they pull out the “bottom up” EXCUSE when they need COVER – when they want to pretend they’re actually a normal organization. “Oh, he never told me!” I can’t even imagine that flying under a real commie show with Holder or Lynch in charge.
DOJ may be closer to normal now, with Sessions in charge, but the reality is that Radium Rod is running interference, so who knows if it’s actually fixed or not. And in any case, we’re talking about BACK THEN, under either Holder or Holder in a Skirt.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I do believe, I may be wrong, but when husband and wife are involved in such crimes, I do believe they keep them separated in order for them “not” to get their stories straight.
Maybe I watch too many movies😎
LikeLike
Truth? Ohr Consequences?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing to see here. Move along.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A correction from Lady Pravda, MYTimes is awaited.
LikeLike
“Nothing to see here. Move along.”
When I see how the Dems react to this stuff, that truly concerns me. They have no sense of responsibility for criminality here. I feel this is because the higher ups at Justice and the FBI are in cover up mode. After the midterms, I am confident that after the lose seats in the House and Senate, the dems will have no choice but to come back to their senses, not all the dems mind you, just those that are awake and can critically think for themselves.
What tempers my enthusiasm for this is the fake news media that will spin every single story into a narrative positive for the dems. This country might experience civil unrest if the media continues covering up the dem and some repubs criminality. Even the media though, can’t cry ‘fire’ ‘fire’, in a crowded theater.
LikeLike
FBI is so corrupted beyond repair. Fire them all
LikeLiked by 8 people
And raze it to the ground as the extra/UN constitutional POS that it is… along with the Dyncorp/CIA garbage heap.
Sick of “legal” CRIMINALITY.
Fack them all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s right, sometimes the infestation is so great the entire barn must be burned to the ground.
LikeLike
And don’t forget to sow the ground with salt!
LikeLike
All taxpayer-funded defined-benefit pensions should be correctly identified as illegal ponzi schemes. The idea that future taxpayers should be forced to pay for previous financial shenanigans rather than the current needs of the citizenry is noxious and abominable.
When a taxpayer pays several thousands in tax today, and has a pothole today that needs fixed — he should never be told that his tax money went to a clerk that stamped paperwork 20 years ago and is now living on a beach in some other state.
LikeLike
I figure it this way. When the FBI was formed police departments had a difficult time communicating with each other. Jurisdictions were all local.
The FBI filled a gap when federal laws were broken or crooks crossed state lines and a was a common place to keep the information on all the criminals.
However now, with technology, the FBI is actually not needed.
iIf we can create The Space Force, we can surely create a kick ass Federal Police Force.
LikeLike
“Oh Dear: More Devastating Leaks From Bruce Ohr Testimony….”
The headline alone gave me tingles up my leg. You hear me, Matthews? Tingles.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Chris Matthews and a number of other WA denizens are now feeling tinkles down their legs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ahh… I see what you did there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These are not piddly leaks, either. But you knew that! 😉
LikeLike
Boom. Full circle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And I was going to get some sleep. Oh well.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Friday dump coming right up.
LikeLiked by 5 people
(((((BOOM)))))
LikeLike
Fry the Bastards. The President said as much about the hag tonight in Indy.
They’re all going down.
LikeLiked by 11 people
🙏
LikeLiked by 2 people
Deep Fry the Deep State?
I’m in!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, is there any legal remedy for Carter Page? I would donate to his legal fund in a second.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Carter Page is an ambidextrous black and white hat. With out the USA Intelligence Community directive, Carter Page would never have insinuated himself to the Trump campaign.
LikeLike
IIRC, a few months ago, when Hannity(?) suggested to Carter Page that he should sue the government, Page said he’d be happy with an apology. I think Page has/is bringing a suit and planned to represent himself, just wanting to get his good name back. Frankly, he could/should sue for millions and win.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Also Mr. Campbell. BesBests. Americans are still waiting to hear him speak out, Congress! Defend citizens, not corrupt institutions. .
LikeLike
Given the President’s message about the DOJ and FBI this evening, I don’t think it’s outside the realm of possibility that he’s going to fire Wray after the midterms as well.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sessions, Rosencrantz, Wray: definitely NOT operating at Trump Speed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wray could go at any time. Dudes invisible to us at least.
LikeLike
But then who would run the anti-bias training program? /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look at Yates and Comey with the nerve to raise their right hands. In the back of their minds a salute to their Ideological Overlords, I’m sure. Just protectin’ Good Ol’ U.S.A. from the likes of Trump, and those malodorous Deplorables.
LikeLiked by 10 people
They are just swearing to their honour. Quick, check the silverware, or should I say, WH crockery?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Swearing to honor which does not exist is easy for these turds.
LikeLiked by 2 people
After this revelation, shouldn’t the Mueller witch hunt be immediately shut down?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Greg Jarrett saying it in a different way, but he agrees with you.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“they cited Fusion GPS as a source saying Nellie Ohr never worked on the dossier”
Oh rrrreeeaaalllly. I wonder if Glenn Simpson testified to that effect. Fusion GPS source, indeed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Ham radio license was just a hobby. According to the Simpson.
LikeLike
D’oh!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course there is another even funnier option (that I mentioned awhile ago). Bruce could be lying now. Nellie got paid by fusion gps but never did actual work on dossier.
If you read between the lines of the Steele ohr and Simpson ohr texts released last month, it seems that Nellie was never used as a conduit. If she was actually doing work for fusion why would Steele and Simpson need to speak to Brice directly. Couldn’t Nellie serve as a useful conduit? Weren’t they seeing her in their office etc?
It is very possible that Nellie was actually getting paid for a no show job. Ie fusion was bribing Bruce through paying Nellie for a no show job.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think we should stop pretending that the FISA court “wasn’t warned”about the dubious nature of the Steele dossier….the FISA court judges were likely in on this scam and complicit from the beginning.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Chief Justice Roberts, blood red courtesy telephone please!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely. FISA Judges don’t live in a dark room without any means of communication with the outside world. They must have heard about the Dossier being unverified. And yet they signed FISA four friggin times. Rosenstein also claimed ignorance.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“FISA Judges don’t live in a dark room without any means of communication with the outside world”
They probably don’t know what to do in a situation like this. They just thought that they would sit in their secret chamber and rule on secret evidence and nothing would see the light of day. I would like to see some investigations into their finances. Now the gravy train is over and they are probably scheming to cover their tracks.
LikeLike
Cousin Brucie allegedly told the committee that one of the judges was involved.
LikeLike
I’ll wait for the transcripts on that one.
LikeLike
The frogs are starting to boil 😄
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m praying that PETA creates a tombstone (kinda like the one they want to make for the dead lobsters in Maine) for all these dead DC frogs – would be a monument I’d visit for SURE!
LikeLike
Naaah just throw ’em in a metal garbage can.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perfect, but send that can to a landfill in Russia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No! No dead frogs….PEPE!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not all frogs are bad!
LikeLiked by 9 people
❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sure Pepe jumped out already. 🐸
LikeLiked by 4 people
Precious little Pepe. I have to wear my pin more often.
LikeLike
Interesting. I strongly suspect Ohr named who he informed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thinkin’ it probably rhymes with “Shmandy ShMcCabe”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
…and if so, who did Shmandy inform?
LikeLike
I honestly think Comey played dumb, and McCabe probably had no interest in dealing with Comey on any level. See Anthony Weiner Laptop fiasco. The small group FBI lawyers at the top of the food chain would have buried it as well… in their interests. That’s the thing: everybody, ostensibly, at the top of the FBI was in on it, and he probably would have communicated with FBI lawyers. Meanwhile, Comey was just a big dum-dum rummaging around a corn field somewhere. Ohr going to the top of the FBI with his concerns was guaranteed to go nowhere. And he probably knew that… so smart guy to CYA before the fact.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The FBI still refuses to define what they did to verify the Dossier. There are a whole bunch of reasons for that.
One clearly is: Michael Cohen to Prague. That would have been easy to check and was probably done by the FBI within days.
Every subsequent FISA application which was applied for using the dossier, they would have known that the dossier was crap.
“The FBI has reviewed this application for accuracy in accordance with its April 5, 2001 procedures.”
Everyone who signed off on Carter Page FISA warrants which included dossier material should be fired and any other legal penalties applied.
(a hunch: the late Oct NYT story that had “no Trump Russia links”, which has been attributed to McCabe, was likely following the collapse of the Cohen in Prague verification)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Declassify Page FISA Warrant App and the dots that need connecting becomes easy peezy.
LikeLike
They didn’t verify anything. If you read the FISA, it’s basically ‘yeah, we’ve worked with Steele before, he’s super credible, blah blah blah’ but that doesn’t say anything about his sources or the information. Only that he, Steele, worked with them before on cases that went successfully.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anybody notice the president meeting with FIFA heads at Oval Office this week?
Remember. Steele made his professional bones with fifa investigation years ago.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The NY Times article out the day before Ohr’s testimony could have been a communication to him. As in this is the story “we” are going with….
LikeLike
I gotta take a break, gang. I need to go read something non-infuriating.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I was **JUST** thinking that yesterday. Need to take a break. 8^(
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 16 people
Good times…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha ha ha!
It’s like watching a dozen clowns fall all over each other climbing out of the clown car!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great stuff, except the expression is “toe the line,” not “tow.”
LikeLike
So is Bill Priestap gonna come out and be the cherry on top?
This is getting….engaging.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ha! Nice!
LikeLike
He hasnt testified yet either. Would he have been the one to sign it?
LikeLike
PTrump seems very happy in today’s rally. It seems everything is planned out and it keeps going. But I donot see anything before SOTUS vote. Why not congress call Mueller for close door hearings and what the hell he is doing?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought the same thing watching it.
Something big is about to drop.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think big things happen when they arent looking in the right direction. Did you notice how much he talked about side of beef, err, Hillary tonight? There is something to it.
LikeLike
Side of Beef carcass tossed into the disguised ambulance! LoL
I thot I saw a putty hat!
LikeLike
>”Why not congress call Mueller for close door hearings and what the hell he is doing?”
Based on everything we’re hearing from the great majority of Republican members of Congress, they think that Mueller is doing a great job and want him to keep on doing it.
How they can continue to turn a blind eye to all the evidence that the “investigation” is corrupt and built on a foundation of lies and deceit is just baffling. They MUST see this .. and they just don’t care.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am beginning to think there was never a serious investigation into Potus, think Mueller and his 12 member Dem “team” has been just the clean up crew all along in hiding and destroying the evidence which would directly lead to Clinton & Obama dirty tricks.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That’s what some have suggested recently. But…it doesn’t really add up when you hear about what’s coming out of the FBI/DOJ with these testimonies.
LikeLike
It was all already everywhere, there is NO hiding nor cleaning up (even with a cloth or something!) their evil dirty deeds… done nowhere near dirt cheap.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Remember, this whole Mueller thing is ad hoc. Hillary was supposed to win, so none of this would have ever come out. With her unexpected (and deserved) loss on Nov 8, 2016, suddenly all this stuff was exposed and they had to fall back on the ‘insurance policy.’ Now the wheels are falling off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The coverup was priority one, close second was the removal of PDJT. Mule Paddy riles up the trump haters while sweeping the corruption under the carpet.
Didn’t work out that way as Team Trump was well ahead of Mule Paddy before he even began his campaign as evidenced by almost everything Mule Paddy put forth boomaranged right back to all the corrupt actors.
LikeLike
I’d say we are getting pretty close to SHOW AND TELL! 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
“the New York Times launched a proactive defense surrounding his predicted testimony”
“Obviously Mr. Ohr did not tow-the-media-predicted-line.”
Perhaps Mr. Ohr had to cancel his subscription to the NYT in order to be able to pay his attorney fees, so he was not able to read their “advice”
LikeLiked by 1 person
One can only hope !
LikeLike
Bro, they give it away for just about nothing these days.
LikeLike
Ohr verbally WARNED the FBI that its source had a credibility problem?!?!
You don’t say!
How about reviewing the Ohr-Steele and other text messages vis-a-vis this revelation, Sundance?
LikeLike
Well there certainly seemed to be an inordinate amount of phone/text tag. Stood out to me. I’ mean how hard is it to catch somebody on the phone? Wonder if Ohr started to get the heebie jeebies at some point. Like “ok, I’m not sure I like where this is going”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In one of the stories I heard yesterday/today a coworker of Ohr said for the last few years he had seemed very distracted and case flow got backed up coz work was not done in timely manner as it was previously to 2016 election.
Hmm maybe coz he was up to his eyeballs in trying to overthrow a duly elected President?
LikeLiked by 2 people
SS Mueller SC taking direct hit after direct hit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well he sure did lock down that George Papadopoulos plea bargain. So he’s got that in the bag.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trumpedos running hot and straight!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions will be charging them all tomorrow, I’m sure!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
UpChuck Todd was practically foaming at the mouth today about something big happening tomorrow and telling everyone that they should make sure to come into work because they won’t want to miss it. He made it seem like Mueller has a big fish on the line. I’d love to see the big reveal being about how the investigative is being shut down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There must be another dozen Ham Sandwich Russians for Rosey to orchestrate an indictment press show extravaganza.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something to do with DT Jr
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’d be a massive mistake on Mueller’s part to do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Going after the Trump family will be the last straw for Mueller.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, if he lays a process crime on Don Jr., I expect Trump will pardon him instantly, and he may very well pardon everybody who’s been victimized by this “lying to the FBI” travesty. All of it is fruit from the rotten tree, and there is no underlying crime. Nobody can dispute his decision at this point.
“Everybody is lying, you spied on my campaign by lying to the FISA court, and now we are going to prosecute those who have actually broken the law, not innocents.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I keep expecting a “I pardon everyone who Mueller (or his 17 a**hats) has ever prosecuted, everyone who Mueller (or his 17 a**hats) will ever prosecute, and everyone who Mueller (or his 17 a**hats) is prosecuting now. The whole group is beyond crooked, and should be permanently retired from the prosecution business retroactive to when they matriculated from law school. If some state or local AG is thinking of using these corrupt a**holes in their own organizations, they should recognize that the slime would then splash on them — any MAGA Governor is going to sanitize this filth in a similar manner.
Oh, and the same to Strzok.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It will not be Don Jr. While such a prize would be tantalizing, even Mueller knows it would be his death knell. Rather, it will be a senior exec but one less collateral.
LikeLike
Stone?
LikeLike
Tried Jr. two weeks ago when Trump Organization was going to be investigated. He was going to be subpoenaed along with the CFO. So maybe they “think” they got something out of the CFO.
LikeLike
It’ll be a leak that the wh attorney said something about Trump working for Russia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I found Mueller’s scoop!
“Super Duper reliable sources say Trump once had Russian Dressing on the Margo Largo menu!
LikeLike
Lying to FBI. The catch all. Or subpoena.
LikeLike
Guiliani said last week that they hadn’t heard from Mueller in 3 weeks.
Chuck Todd says “stay tuned” tomorrow and references “obstruction”.
The simplest would be a Mueller subpoena of Trump, which “knowledgeable sources” could then leak as “related to obstruction”.
Any moves by Trump to fight the subpoena would be public, thus keeping it in the news while “not violating” the DOJ two month rule before elections.
Pray for President Trump !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Angel, very plausible.
LikeLike
“So….. What do you think it will be?”
Instead of trying to predict what it might be, I think (due to past activities) if something happens, it will not have the desired effect, other than placating those already deceived. Mueller and the team are in a hole and are desperately trying to dig themselves out of it, to no avail.
Eventually the hole will become so deep that they will not be able to throw the dirt out – so it will fall back on their heads. Perhaps that is the plan for the SC -let the “investigation” implode on itself.
Mr. Manafort might have been found guilty. However, the judge does have options, such as sentencing him to time served, or even setting aside the jury verdict if he feels that the SC exceeded his mandate and wants to save Mr. Manafort the time and expense to appeal the verdict.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As this thing implodes I think it is more likely that the judges in the other cases do something like that. Remember, that Mueller still has the rear action SDNY working to raise their political career profile.
LikeLike
My guess, they subpoena PDJT.
LikeLike
As I said before, what Mueller is doing is as much about Mueller as it is about the president. I should emend that to say it is more about the former than the latter. I reckon Mueller will begin prosecution of senior executives for obstruction and/or intimidation of witnesses. It will be his Hail Mary. In any case it will prove only a delaying action to his inglorious end.
LikeLike
Indict Roger Stone. CNN was camped out at his house last wknd waiting for it.
Something delayed it?
LikeLike
Weissmann will run in front of the MSNBC cameras waving a urine soaked sheet in one hand and a “Trump hair” in the other while claiming he got them from a sentimental Russian party girl.
LikeLike
I think Mueller tries to subpoena Trump in an effort to stop Kavanaugh and try and send the entire country into turmoil.
LikeLike
Ohr kept Mueller’s deputy “in the loop”!
Greg Jarrett
Sarah Carter (4:38)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Weissman needs to be fired from Mueller’s team, but Mueller’s credibility would disintegrate, so we’ll have to pressure them to do this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m all for seeing more LL on incriminating documents. Ever closer to the Big Cahuna. Definitely an Oh, Dear…
Step by step
Little by little.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something to do with DJ Jr
LikeLike
Did John Kerry sign on his line as well? That would tie the State department into this obvious information laundering circle.
LikeLike
Based on PDT’s comments tonight from Indiana, sounds like maybe Cankels will still be indicted. The real question if true, which of her 1000 or so crimes will finally get her? It’s hard to see Mueller being shut down. Who is going to end the scam, Rosencrotch who signed one of the phone fisa apps, or Sessions who might as well be in Antarctica.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“which of her 1000 or so crimes will finally get her?”
The most devastating thing for the Clinton’s is to forfeit all that money.
Don’t forget about BHO
Here are 1,375 well sourced examples of Barack Obama’s lies, lawbreaking, corruption, cronyism, hypocrisy, waste, etc.
https://danfromsquirrelhill.wordpress.com/2013/08/15/obama-252/
LikeLike
Hot Darn!! Heeere we go!
LikeLike
The FISA warrants are the central issue of all of this. They authorize far reaching surveillance. The only prosecutions will originate with who authorized them. The very root of the sedition by all the players revolved around the FISA warrants. It’s our most thorough tool, created to find terrorists, but misused against a sitting president. Many will be fired, some will be prosecuted, a few will pay dearly once the warrants are fully declassified .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump’s waiting to let all of this come out, and for the clamor to declassify those warrant applications to get loud, and then that’ll be his first declass, I suspect.
LikeLike
I think he’s waiting for Mueller’s report to come out then put the kybosch on it and release the unredacted docs
LikeLike
Then how does this story fit in?
Bruce Ohr uses his Clinton cronies at American University to replace Trump with Hillary.
Bruce Ohr uses three President Bill Clinton cronies at American University (AU) to help stage the takedown of President Donald J. Trump.
They are Professor James Goldgeier, Ambassador Susan Rice, and Sylvia Mathews Burwell, AU’s President.
Their purpose is to make Hillary Clinton President.
https://brassballs.blog/home/bruce-ohr-uses-student-spies-his-clinton-cronies-at-american-university-to-replace-president-donald-j-trump-with-hillary-clinton-susan-rice-sylvia-mathews-burwell-professor-james-goldgeier
LikeLike
What a cesspool.
LikeLike
What are the odds that Mueller, Rosenstein and Session will just ignore all these revelations?
LikeLike
As long as their bosses (the Republicans in Congress) ignore these revelations, there’s no reason for the underlings (Mueller and co) to worry about them.
LikeLike
It seems that the @nytimes is in the process of hanging itself with the same Russian rope that they originally sold.
…h/t Walter Duranty
…”all the “news”…
LikeLike
Just occurred to me… the timing of Ohr’s testimony must be significant. As Sundance pointed out a while ago, Nunes put him on the s-list in January or February. Then… nothing? Now Congress needs to talk to him pronto? Not saying it means anything beyond getting their ducks lined up, just an interesting tidbit.
LikeLike
Chuck Todd is full of it.
I switched over to cnn to see if they were covering the rally and they were playing another Trump/Cohen tape. Seemed as if it was them discussing how to shut down a National Enquirer story?
It’s all bs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whelp…that’ll leave a mark…
LikeLike
Oh boy, talk about joining dots! Have a look at this array of events, all lined up in a row for us to behold – a timeline of the obvious now manifesting in the present. Time has now created their history of criminal activity. Mueller, Clinton, Rosenstein, Comey, Lois Lerner…. I know we could say.. its a selective selection of dot joining, but Its so obvious its embarrassing! https://www.reddit.com/r/greatawakening/comments/90aez5/read_this_it_explains_all/
LikeLike
I heard ugly Nellie has gotten a call to testifiy next which is most appropriate. If this is true IMHO her lawyer Sally will beg her to plea the 5th.
LikeLike
But wait, there’s more: http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/08/30/dojs-bruce-ohr-kept-mueller-deputy-in-loop-about-anti-trump-dossier-sources-say.html
This seems to be the late August news bomb.
LikeLike
Love that NYT headline, “Bruce Ohr Fought Russian Organized Crime. Now He’s a Target of Trump.
” Should fit right in with McCain’s propaganda hit piece coming out next week.
LikeLike
I know theres lots of posts about how worthless congressional investigations are,..lois lerner,..benghazi,..etc.
But, in terms not of CONVICTIONS, but of exposing the truth, it seems to me that an awful lot of what we’ve learned has come from Congressional hearings.
That, and I.G. reports, which were also lambasted, but DID yield a LOT of useful, even essential info.
Something else I find,..interesting.
Stroke hearings were public, and send were there, defending and blocking.
Ohr hearing closed, no dems in attendance ‘just’aids (who often do 90% of the work). I somehow suspect those dem aids didn’t interupt much, during questioning.
And dems reps didn’t even attend, so they could later spin (lie) about what was said. They don’t seem to be even trying to dispute R’s version of Ohrs testimony; WHY?
LikeLike
Dems were there, not send, grr
LikeLike
You just can’t make this stuff up.
LikeLike
NYT: Nellie did not work on the dossier.
Ha! How big of an office does smear merchant FusionGPS have? I suspect it amounts to 3 desks, a coffee pot, and a turd bucket. If anyone in the office was working on it, she would’ve been shoulder to shoulder with them.
LikeLike