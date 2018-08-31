Lighthizer Submits 90-day U.S-Mexico Trade Modification Notification to Congress…

U.S. Trade Represenative Robert Lighthizer releases a statement announcing the administration is filing a NAFTA Section 2202 trade modification “notification of intent” letter to congress:
Washington, DC – U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer today issued the following statement regarding the status of trade negotiations with Mexico and Canada:
“Today the President notified the Congress of his intent to sign a trade agreement with Mexico – and Canada, if it is willing – 90 days from now. The agreement is the most advanced and high-standard trade agreement in the world. Over the next few weeks, Congress and cleared advisors from civil society and the private sector will be able to examine the agreement. They will find it has huge benefits for our workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses.
“We have also been negotiating with Canada throughout this year-long process. This week those meetings continued at all levels. The talks were constructive, and we made progress. Our officials are continuing to work toward agreement. The USTR team will meet with Minister Freeland and her colleagues Wednesday of next week.” (link)
Under the original 1993 terms and Chapter 22 of the Implementation Act, Lighthizer notifies congress that trade parties have modified the terms; this is the Section 2202 notification of modification. Ninety days after the date of the notification the U.S. and Mexico can sign the new terms of agreement; congressional approval is not required. [Canada can still join the U.S-Mexico agreement but they need to act fast.]
If Canada refuses to join the agreement Lighthizer will follow-up the 2202 modification notification with a Section 2205 notice dissolving the U.S. from the 1993 agreement with Canada; the dissolution is official six months from the date of notification.
During the 6 month period, before official dissolution, the U.S. and Canada can enter into new negotiations for a separate bilateral trade agreement.
If no agreement is made in the six months, prior to the dissolution date, then the terms within an older 1973 trade agreement between the U.S. and Canada take effect. However, it is more likely a new U.S-Canada trade agreement will be made within the six month NAFTA dissolution period as Canada would not want to revert back to a trade agreement almost fifty years old.
President Trump has executed this plan brilliantly. The U.S. and Mexico have formed a manufacturing alliance based on common sense principles that are mutually beneficial to both countries. Incoming Mexican President Lopez-Obrador retains much of the current investment and gets a significant win for his labor policies (a promise kept). President Trump gains increased U.S. investment and the NAFTA loophole is closed (a promise kept).
Both the U.S. and Mexico have removed trade barriers, eliminated tariffs and subsidies and established mutually beneficial terms of commerce.
However, Canada cannot -and will not- remove protectionist trade barriers (telecommunications and banking); will not eliminate protectionist tariffs (dairy); will not remove subsidies on Lumber and Aeronautics; and will not accept rules of origin in manufacturing that would remove their ability to exploit cheap Asian and Chinese parts and assemble them in Canada.
In essence Canada does not want to open their government controlled markets to competition and pesky capitalism; and they also don’t want a restart of heavy industry.
So it is likely President Trump and Robert Lighthizer will attempt a separate bilateral deal; and if not possible, Trump will place a 25% tariff on all Canadian made automobiles thereby bringing the cross-border auto manufacturing industry back to the U.S.
Oh well… we tried. Dealing with those duplicitous Canadians gave me a heart attack.
Don’t mess with the Bull; you’ll get the horns.
Justin from Canada is going to get more than just the horns handed to him! What this man and his team of idiots are doing to the Canadian Economy is pure suicide. The dairy sector produces less than 1% of the revenue Canada takes in.
They better have enough cows 🐄 for the auto workers to milk 🥛 once those factories close and return for the good to our country!
They thought the Mexicans were going to be there for them. Once AMLO won the Mexican Election, their partner was no longer interested.
You can’t fix stupid. You have to destroy it!
Look what happened earlier today in China 🇨🇳. Our President’s plans are working to perfection!
https://www.wsj.com/articles/ford-scraps-plan-to-import-china-built-small-car-due-to-tariff-cost-1535729401?redirect=amp
From the article linked above:
Ford Motor Co. F -2.27% has ditched plans to import its Focus compact vehicle from China to the U.S., citing an expected hit from import tariffs the Trump administration put into effect in July.
The U.S. auto maker had planned to begin shipping a new version of the Focus from China, starting in the second half of 2019. But a new 25% tariff upended the economic case for the import plan, said Kumar Galhotra, the company’s head of North America.
Ford will instead discontinue the Focus nameplate for the U.S. market after selling down the current supply.
The tariff made it a “very difficult business case for us, so we’re choosing to deploy these resources elsewhere,” Mr. Galhotra told reporters during a conference call Friday.
Mr. Galhorta said Ford didn’t seek a tariff exemption for the Focus.
Mr. Galhotra said the decision would have “marginal” impact on the auto maker’s future sales in the U.S., where Ford plans to increase the number of nameplates it offers to 23 within five years—from 20 today—despite plans to eliminate several car lines. Ford has said it would add more trucks, SUVs, and electric and hybrid models to respond to consumer demands.
Folks in Michigan are going to see their state revived in short order thanks to Justin and Barnie!
Gee I wonder how Yooper and his fellow Michigan folks will be voting in November? I know how my relatives and friends in Michigan will Vote for MAGA.
PTrump’s timing is Perfect!
That is hilarious! “They better have enough cows 🐄 for the auto workers to milk 🥛 once those factories close and return for the good to our country!”
I never thought I’d see our country doing so great!!!
And the best part Jan is that it is only going to get better over the next few years.
fleporeblog: When I was over in the ME (Gulf countries) over the last three years, I saw the tremendous influence the US had in the area, yet wasted. That is, until Mr. Trump became President. Respect for the US is back in much of the world which is good for all of the world, IMHO.
Auto websites and WSJ announced a few days ago that Ford was going to stop selling sedans. Moody downgraded them to one step above Junk status. Nothing but problems with their China & Mexico sedans. No market for them and lots of lawsuits.
Can’t blame this on President Trump, decision was Ccorporate.
Huh. That’s interesting. I didn’t know that.
Ford needs to re-open the Mercury Division.
Fle,
Auto production as you point out numerous times will not wait to see. Toyota will begin the move. Why wait?
Dairy is less than1% of Canadian revenue but it’s100% where entrenched politicians get their influence.
Poor no good thinking TPP Justin – no hat, no cattle, just some trees.
And dreary socialism.
Winning…
Justine and MS. Sausage casing should have taken the deal…. The new one will be tougher….
LikeLiked by 8 people
If you like sausage don’t watch it made.
They are betting on the midterms to weaken PTrump and the aftermath. One more thing riding on the midterms and the future of America.
BTW, received a photo from Melanie today of her and the president kissing on tarmac. I sure it;s a stock send out but nice
LikeLiked by 4 people
I received the same photo. It’s beautiful. Looks like Mrs. Trump is kissing her husband good-bye before he takes off for work in Air Force One. I definitely sent ’em some money on that one.
The fact is I have never donated to a political campaign in my life until Trump─ not even on my tax form. Now I donate. Even to other folks such as Devin Nunes, et al.
MAKE AMERICAN GREAT AGAIN!!
They are getting their info from their MSM bubble. Midterms will strengthen the MAGA
The same photo was sent here! Melania is so chic and pretty wearing red. Our President is capable and they make a well matched pair!I donate right to President Trump. Is anyone donating to the RNC?
Lol@ miss blimpy telling my President Trump that the steel and aluminum tariffs were illegal, she’s stupid!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well, she admitted at the presser that she USED to be a reporter so at least she comes by her stupidity honestly.
I cannot say that it is FAKE stupidity tho.
It’s for damn sure the real thing.
The mueller 🐨 gets me every time!!!
Great job team USA 🇺🇸!!! What ninny never gets old.
Koala! Don’t know where mueller came from😀
“…will not accept rules of origin in manufacturing…”
I hadn’t realized that Canada was trying to hang onto that. This is a declaration of a trade war. There is no chance Canada will be permitted to get looser rules on automotive content than Mexico. None. This is a declaration of a trade war. If they think they will be permitted to continue to pimp Chinese auto parts to the US, they are dreaming. That is ending. If Trump surrenders on that, he might as well surrender to the Chinese too, and the EU.
I wasn’t in favor of that 25% auto tariff, but this would be the clincher. Trump should issue that 6-month letter today, and end NAFTA permanently, and tariff everything Canada produces. Let them starve and freeze to death.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Justine wants to continue selling cheap Chinese and Mexican junk as made in Canada, you’d be surprised how many of my people have no idea that only 30 percent of a product must originate from here.
Canada had a nice pass through business exploiting NAFTA – all while feeling America deserved getting the short end.
There’s a lot of Canadians who will welcome doing productive jobs rather than being iced out of soft middlemen-pass-thru jobs that go to the chosen.
Excuse me but as a proud Canadian who has suffered through homelessness and has indeed slept in a snowbank twice with my family because we had no money to pay for a room I am deeply saddened by this comment. We did not vote for Trudeau and we hate his guts but Canadians are not the culprit here, our globalist minded government is. For the sake of my fellow citizens in Canada I take umbrage at your remark that we starve and freeze to death. It is NOT a pleasant place to be.
Ya know, I LOVE POTUS…but I wish he would stop being naive with the media….there is no such thing as off the record with them….and that includes FOX. It does not matter at all to this topic but please just stop talking to these clowns…its just not needed.
I personally hope he did it on purpose like some have speculated….
Of course he did it on purpose.
Somebody’s being naïve, but it’s not the President.
Trust me, our POTUS is anything but naive. He knew exactly what would happen.
He got a two-fer out of it, bash the media for leaking and stated his firm position to Justin from Canada
DJT is the only person I know who can talk under water, whilst playing the bagpipes.
Believe me, he has no problem with how he uses the media and he certainly is not naive!
Absolutely did it on purpose. Play the media like a fiddle, again.
“…congressional approval is not required. ”
music to the middle class’s ears. the grandstanding dems and covert never-trumpers don’t even get a chance to block this deal.
Justin!
You took negotiating advice from Obama?!?!?! You would have been better off taking it
from the Iranians– they made him an actual Jackass!
Didn’t you get it when he sent them a plane load of cash!?! He didn’t have the imagination or
skill to achieve results using brilliant statesmanship –no he was just a Chicago style politician — and Justin, you could not tell the difference. It’s just that darn superior complex you both share.
I bet he whispered things like Trump is just the JV team…or that Trump would be waiving a magic want or something. Your G7 after- statement, well, the world was embarrassed for you. Like a petulant child you refused to accept the reality that all other participants understood.
Well Justin, unfortunately for Canadians, that advice he gave you about letting your voice be heard– that sounds just like him– All talk and no substance. Better for you to listen to this President:
Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.
Abraham Lincoln
Mightymustardseed,
Always loved that quote!!
Most apropos! Too
🎩
Ah, a slight correction. Quote is from Winston Churchill, not Abe Lincoln.
Mark Twain
Actually, the quote is from my dad! He said it to me all the time 😂😂😂
This maxim is so succinct that it has often been quoted. Mark Twain, Abraham Lincoln and Samuel Johnson have been credited. The first published account appears in 1907, in “Mrs. Goose, Her Book”: by Maurice Switzer:
It is better to remain silent at the risk of being thought a fool, than to talk and remove all doubt of it.
This wisdom has saved me many times! No doubt Churchill valued it also.
POTUS increasing the pressure on Canada. He called their bluff and went all in. Now they’re screwed. They will seek a face-saving way out…my guess is DJT will give them one.
Canadian politician Freeloader, couldn’t catch a cold, let alone a last chance to get in on the trade action. She’s too busy sending smiley 😀 faces to her EU Sister in Trade,…strewth where is the vomit bag?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That picture of Lighthizer talking to the purple pear is just great!…………. Something like…….Let me explain this one more time.
LikeLiked by 7 people
That’s funny, right there 😝
He was ‘Lighthizer-splaining’.
Canada, meet the Borg. Resistance is futile!
What keeps a obama or clinton appointed federal judge from kicking this asunder like has happened to so many other things like immigration? I know the previous admin has been in contact with justin et al so I would think they have pretty good information on this.
This is a good and serious question.
That way because of how NAFTA was written by the evil CoC.
Certainly not before the midterms. POTUS can roll out all the ‘Democratic’ wish-list items in the deal, like opening Mexican auto workforce to labor unions and demanding wage concessions (on the upside of wages, not the downside) in order to protect American auto workers.
I dare them.
Welcome, Canada, to the new world of reciprocal, fair trade. That pesky socialism will sink you every time. Venzueula come to mind?
PS. You best join ASAP. You need President Trump’s economy big time.
Could Trudeau and Freeland actually be so under the spell of globalism that they really believe in the post-industrial unicorn? It would seem so. Incessantly spouting multilateralism, they seem to be firmly committed to killing Canadian industry.
The Lieberal party is owned by outside actors. Think about the muslim presence in cabinet. Saudi Arabia bought that. That is by Saudi Arabia went ballistic on their boytoy.
Many Lieberals have ownership stakes in Chinese companies that are using Canada to gain access to the US market. The same goes for the EU.
Canadians do not call the shots. Outside interests win.
So Canada is nothing but a colony again…………..
Hope the lumber is super soft wood, for butt wipe and running mascara.
“In essence Canada does not want to open their government controlled markets to competition and pesky capitalism; and they also don’t want a restart of heavy industry.”
Canada, as a sovereign nation, can make it’s own decisions as far as it’s destiny is concerned.
They will just have to live with and deal with the consequences of their decisions. Trying to cast the blame for the leaders poor decisions is not going to change their situation.
I just love how Trump and team turned the call for free trade around on the Left and NeverTrumpers.
NeverTrumping faux conservatives: Tariffs? *falls onto fainting couch*
*Weakly stands again, yells “we need free trade!” before falling again*
Trump: Free trade you say? Great idea! Canada, let’s go all in – no tariffs, no subsidies, no protected markets, etc.!
Canada: Um. What? I think we have a bad connection, eh?
You think they would figure it out; whatever projection of theirs that they’ve fashioned into a club to thump Trump with, he’s going to smack them upside the head, grab the club, and start mercilessly beating them with it (e.g. fake news). I absolutely love it.
Laugh out very loud 😂
ROTFLMAO, that’s a good 1 right there
A gift from heaven.
It’s the Trump Economy, Stupid
That’s the common sense opinion of two key economists who argue that you can’t have every economic and environmental policy you put in place repealed by your successor and then claim as yours the economic growth that results:
Economists Stephen Moore and Arthur Laffer wrote in The Wall Street JournalFriday that President Donald Trump deserves credit for the economy’s improvement, not former President Barack Obama.
Moore, a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation, and Laffer, the chairman of Laffer Associates, write that “Mr. Obama might be justified in taking credit for today’s economy if his successor had adopted and carried on his policies. Instead, Mr. Trump has reversed nearly every Obama rule, edict and law that he can legally overturn. At its core, the Trump economic strategy wasn’t complicated: systematically repeal Mr. Obama’s ‘accomplishments’ — the tax increases, the regulatory blitz on business, the welfare expansions, the war on American fossil fuels, and so on. As a result, the economy would pop like a cork pulled from a shaken champagne bottle.”
Trump didn’t need a “stimulus.” All he needed was to remove the shackles from America’s entrepreneurs and let nature take its course. He let entrepreneurs know that they could take risks without fear of being punished for their success. Winners and losers would be determined by the talents of the participants and not bureaucrats who wasted billions on “shovel-ready” jobs that didn’t exist. It was Trump who let the economic dogs out.
Obama didn’t cut taxes, didn’t slash regulations, didn’t rein in the EPA, didn’t free American energy, or end the war on coal and fossil fuels. All these raised the cost of doing business if business could be done at all. He gave us Solyndra, the poster child for the failure of a command economy. He gave us ObamaCare and its punitive taxes such as the now-repealed individual mandate which put the economy into hibernation as businesses were unable to hire or expand without punitive costs.
At one point it got so bad that the Obama administration actually required businesses to “attest” on their tax forms that they weren’t shedding employees or making hiring and employment decisions to avoid ObamaCare taxes and regulations under penalty of perjury:
On Monday, a Treasury Department unconcerned with the necessities of the free market said that businesses will need to “certify” that they are not shedding full-time workers simply to avoid the mandate and its costs.
Officials said employers will be told to sign a “self-attestation” on their tax forms affirming this, under penalty of perjury.
ObamaCare has created a class of employers known as the “49ers,” companies who decide to stay out of health care reform’s clutches by not exceeding, or by slimming down to, 49 employees, one fewer than the 50-employee threshold for providing health coverage.
There is also a class of employees known as the “29ers.” Their hours are limited or reduced to one fewer than the 30-hour threshold for being considered a full-time employee for whom coverage must be provided…
The CBO has announced that under ObamaCare the projection of hours worked will represent “a decline in the number of full-time-equivalent workers of about 2.0 million in 2017, rising to about 2.5 million in 2024.”
Trump removed this and other job-killers that kept the economy in hibernation. This is his economic boom caused by his policies and no greater proof is found than in the manufacturing job numbers, jobs that Obama famously said, in a speech to Carrier employees, would never come back.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/06/its_the_trump_economy_stupid.html
So much winning…
The Laffer Curve !!! Like Winning !! TRUTH !!
Justine and Chrystia from cananda need to understand that when they insult our President, they insult us all. Maybe he should have answered the phone last monday and MAYBE running to the nearest podium to stab Trump in the back before he even left that airspace, was not such a good idea.
Trudeau has already said he will run again on an anti-tTrump platform so why in the world would he expect a good deal from us?? He hates us and we just kicked him in the balls. Simple really…..
I’m sorry… Did you just say we kicked Justin in the balls ?
Yep- Squared him right in the “happy sack”.
I personally do not know the ins and outs of trade Agreements. However, it sure does seem that Mexico sent the professional, experienced negotiators on their behalf, and the Canadians sent the inexperienced, snowflakes on their behalf.
Mexico looked at it from a realistic point of view. They got a fair deal and we’re celebrating with tequila. Canada is getting the same fair deal- but their entitled attitude and expectations are not realistic. Canada is going to get a painful dose of reality.
Dose will be a big recession. Blame Socks and Purple Dress.
So Canada’s leader Justine wants to continue peddling Chinese and Mexican junk as made in Canada, he refuses to open up Canada for trade but demands Canada get treated like the child on the little yellow bus. FYI a one Liter Jug of Chocolate milk in Socialist protectionist Canadastan over eight dollars, one ear of corn around 70 cents, a block of cheese 250grams goes for eight dollars. A dozen eggs is around 3-89. We are being raped financially to protect around 1000 Quebeck farmers.
To be honest, there’s some non-junk they peddle as well.
However, I don’t think the Toyota Motor Company is going to be very happy when they see their factory parking lot shortly overflowing with brand new (re-designed for 2019) RAV-4’s that aren’t being purchased in the USA.
I think I can safely say that Lighthizer is also a glorious bastard.
Obviously Chrystia is not reading the CTH comments for fashion tips.
She is.
See her in her breaking PR conference.
This is really impressive..Trudeau should just throw in the towel. Seriusly..He’s finished no matter what happens…polls that like/dislke the treaty according to his base are meaningless….If he loves Canada he should sign now and spin later. In fact Trump will help him spin it better than he can .
That’s the reality..
You are so right. PDJT made his bones in the NYC real estate/construction business dealing with every obstacle that entails (and there are LOTS of them)
Are The Eyebrow and princess Aubergine too egotistical or too stupid thinking they could best him and his team?
Go team Trump!
“Oh well… we tried. Dealing with those duplicitous Canadians gave me a heart attack.”
Just can’t stop laughing!!! Love the koala!
I think in future postings Sundance will write about the TPP that Canada signed with China. I posted it earlier.
This will probably explain more about what Canada’s problems are. There’s a Panda face involved.
Justin is an idiot.
China isn’t a part of the TPP. They are waiting in the wings to see what unfolds in order to game it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trans-Pacific_Partnership
https://canadians.org/blog/what-current-status-canada-china-free-trade-agreement-talks
So happy that the U.S. – Mexico deal is a “done deal.” “Congressional approval is not required” are sweet, sweet, words! Thank you for the clearly expressed details and conditions, SD.
I freely admit that I know absolutely nothing about how companies choose locations for manufacturing things like cars. I have been under the impression that the wages and benefits in Canada are closer to our standards than they are to Mexico’s. So my question is why would a Chevrolet plant be built in Canada in the first place when building one in Mexico gets them labor for 5 dollars a day or whatever it is?
Their media is trying to claim a moral victory. All Trump’s fault
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/nafta-trump-compromise-trudeau-1.4806240
Not so sunny today Kudlow? Loved thos shades. 😎
As expected, sparkle socks and thunder thighs have done their handlers bidding even if it means losing their jobs. While the media blames PDJT for the failure due to his “not really off the record” off the record interview.
Mexico is also part of this TPP11. But I think they thought President Trump forgot. POTUS remembers….
TPP ‘could not be a dumber move’ for Canadian auto, says parts association
APMA President Flavio Volpe says TPP deal makes Canada ‘look weak’
http://canada.autonews.com/article/20180123/CANADA/180129909/tpp-could-not-be-a-dumber-move-for-canadian-auto-says-parts
He said the United States is pushing for a new NAFTA that increases domestic content requirements, and keeps Chinese parts out of North America — but the revamped TPP deal moves Canada and Mexico the opposite way, reducing local requirements and letting more product from non-TPP countries like China into the supply chain.
“This could not be a dumber move at a more important time,” Volpe said in an interview.
He accused Champagne of chasing a legacy item, without regard for how it might affect the far more important NAFTA negotiations — literally unfolding this week in Montreal: “We’re trophy hunting,” Volpe said.
“This makes us look weak in front of U.S. [NAFTA] negotiators,” Volpe told Automotive News Canada.
Volpe also said that Canada caved into countries that really wanted a deal, without extracting much new in return. He noted that trade with these countries pales in comparison with the United States: “New Zealand,” he said sarcastically, naming one TPP country: “That huge market we’ve been waiting our entire lives to crack.”
Jerry Dias, head of the union that represents Canadian auto workers, was equally critical.
“This isn’t the kind of transparent governance Cdns were promised,” the Unifor president tweeted. “Let’s be clear, the TPP is the worst trade deal ever!”
