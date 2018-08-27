President Trump and First Lady Melania Welcome President Kenyatta of Kenya, and First Lady Kenyatta to White House…

Earlier today President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Kenyan President Kenyatta and his wife to the White House. Two videos and transcripts.
♦Oval Office Meeting:
.
[Transcript] Oval Office – 1:53 P.M. EDT – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much. It’s great to have President Kenyatta of Kenya, and First Lady Kenyatta. Thank you very much for being here. It’s a great honor.
We have a tremendous relationship with Kenya. We have terrorism, a lot of trade, getting bigger and bigger all the time.
PRESIDENT KENYATTA: Absolutely.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: We’re working on a major infrastructure project, a massive roadway that will be record setting, in many ways. And we are going to conclude a lot of good things.
We have the President’s representatives in the next room. And we’re going to be going in there, and we’re going to be making some great deals for both countries.
So thank you very much, both, for being here. This is a tremendous honor. Thank you very much.
PRESIDENT KENYATTA: Great pleasure. Wonderful to have us. Thank you. We appreciate it.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much.
PRESIDENT KENYATTA: Yep.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Would you like to say something?
PRESIDENT KENYATTA: Yes. I want to just take this opportunity to thank Mr. President and the First Lady for welcoming us here to the White House.
As President Trump has said, Kenya and United States have had strong, solid relationships ever since our independence. We are here to renew that partnership. We are here to strengthen it. We have had very good and excellent cooperation, especially in our fight against terrorism because of the neighborhood that we’re in — al-Shabaab fights, which the United States have been a very good, strong, and solid partner.
But more importantly, we’re here to pursue and to strengthen our trade and investment ties, which are already very strong. We have a good number of American companies in Kenya. And we want to see how we can strengthen that going forward for the mutual benefit of our two countries.
And I believe that we will have very fruitful discussions this afternoon. And we’ll have a lot to report at the end of it.
Well, thank you once again, Mr. President —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you.
PRESIDENT KENYATTA: — for welcoming us to the White House.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Great honor.
PRESIDENT KENYATTA: Happy to be with you.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you.
PRESIDENT KENYATTA: Thanks, Melania.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much everybody. Thank you. Thank you.
♦During the Bilateral Meeting:
.
[Transcript] – Cabinet Room – 2:13 P.M. EDT – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, thank you very much. We are with President Kenyatta of a wonderful country that we do a lot of business with, Kenya. One of the most beautiful countries, from what I understand, Mr. President.
We have lots of pictures and lots of people that tell me how beautiful your country is. And we do a lot of tourism. We do a lot of trade. And we do a lot of defense and security. And we’re working very much on security right now. And I appreciate you very much being with us and your staff. This is really great. Your representatives have been dealing with our representatives and making a lot of progress. We’re talking about a very major highway/roadway. And that seems to be going along well. That’s a very important project, I think, for your country.
And so we appreciate, very much, you being at the White House and being with us. And we look forward to the discussion.
Thank you very much.
PRESIDENT KENYATTA: Thank you very much. And thank you for your warm welcome. As you said, we’ve had strong relations that stretch back — all the way back to our own independence. And we are here to cement that partnership. We are here to strengthen the support we have received as a country, especially with regards to our security and defense cooperation has been immense.
I had a good opportunity to speak with Mike, both in his former capacity and his current capacity. (Laughter.) And we work very well together, and I want to take this opportunity to appreciate that.
But more importantly, even as we work on these aspects, what’s most important and what makes our country survive is the trade and investment partnership. I mean, this is really what we should work to deepen much more as we go forward.
So I’m really looking forward to this discussion, and I’m looking forward to seeing how we take our relationship now to the next level —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Good.
PRESIDENT KENYATTA: — for the mutual benefit of our two peoples.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, you are here on a very special day because the stock market is up almost 300 points today. We just signed a trade agreement with Mexico, and it’s a terrific agreement for everybody. It’s been in the works for a long time. It’s an agreement that a lot of people said couldn’t be done, and we did something, and it was very special. Great for our farmers, our workers.
And our stock market just broke 26,000 for the first time ever in the history. So today we have the highest stock price we’ve ever had. And we’re very happy about that. I said that was going to happen and it’s happened. Everything I said is going to happen, it ends up happening.
So you picked a good day to come. (Laughter.) We’re in a very good mood.
PRESIDENT KENYATTA: Well, let’s hope you’re going to transfer some of that into Kenya. (Laughter.)
PRESIDENT TRUMP: We’ll bring that over to Kenya. (Laughter.) Thank you very much, everybody. I appreciate it. Thank you. Thank you.
Trump should ask him for Obama’s real birth certificate.
Beat me to it. First thought! Second thought, this isn’t the only Kenyan that’s been to the White House.
That too!
Anyone think that Obummer and his media sycophants are nervous as a long tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs?
Yes, but his birth certificate is the least of his worries if the “Insurance Policy” unravels
Trump always has that “Cheshire Cat” smile. Nothing breaks it.
There’s a reason for this and I believe it is simply that he knows, without doubt, that an ‘unraveling’ is on the way.
Oh man, that got me going! 😀
I have it on good authority(NYT confirmed) that President Kenyatta was born in Hawaii.
Anyone suggesting otherwise is a Nazi.
And racist
ha ha ha I scrolled down here intending to make THAT VERY SAME POINT!
…AND YOU CAN BET THE THING HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY DISCUSSED!
Hahahahaha!! Good One!
This is more consequential than it may seem on the surface, for several reasons:
1. Trump’s pronouncements about the impending land grab was used by the lamestream media to portray him as an ignorant, neo-colonialist American. This meeting with one of the more consequential, and more rational, of Africa’s leaders suggests otherwise. The true statesmen in African are aligning with the Trump-World-Order!
2. It is not inconsequential that Obama had just visited South Africa days before the ‘government’ there felt emboldened enough to articulate their long-held, but little articulated desire to forcibly seize White farms.
3. Another Obama connection, this time in Kenya, related to the last 3 presidential elections there. First Raila Odinga, who is related to Obama, was behind a lot of political violence that killed hundreds in 2007/8 when he lost. Subsequent to that, he has tried to win the presidency and lost on two subsequent occasions, both times being beaten by the man in the picture (Kenyatta). So you can see that the Obama faction in Kenya hates Kenyatta. It is therefore unsurprising, and encouraging that he is aligning with President Trump.
Here is an Obama-Strzok connection to Kenya:
“…Another brother of Peter Strzok Sr is James Strzok – A Jesuit priest working in Kenya! With, no surprise, a solid military career, and deep knowledge in energy / resources.. Wow, what is this… an emergency meeting between Devin Strzok in the situation room in the Whitehouse West Wing in May 2015? With his new wife, at 9:45PM at night?…”
https://americandigitalnews.com/2018/02/09/obama-strzok-family-connection-spans-decades/#.WxcWWK1TH84
Ho, ho, ho DI. Thanks DI.
Side note. Phyllis Schlafly‘s last book made connections with O to my RC, actually to my diocese while we were saddled with a Bishop Gone (spelling) and the Calumet Community Congress which created hell in our community.
Phyllis Schlafly endorsed Donald Trump not long before she died. I have to dig out her book and re-read it. Hope I still have it.
“A Jesuit priest”
nuff said
Thank you for the quick history lesson. I was trying to remember what I could about the Orange party and Odinga.
Damn your eyes! You win. 🙂
The Obozo/Kenya jokes just write themselves. 😀
Mike- LOVE this.
I really … really wanted to be the first.
Might of been at BB, not here.
Just thought I would drop by and read the comedy gold to follow😎
That was the first thing DH said. LOL
I love our First Lady!
Now how many women can be using a shovel with heels, look so good and truly be believable?
Amazing……
She’s got that expert-level index-finger-guidance technique going on there with the right hand.
Your average grunt in a hard hat and Carhardts probably isn’t even hip to that.
LikeLike
Details PHC?
Gardening: Melania, Richard Emory Gatchell, Jr., fifth generation grandson of President Monroe, and Mary Jean Eisenhower, granddaughter of President Eisenhower planted a tree
Thank you PHC, was referring to 👒👗👠. You usually have the fashion scoop!
$4,000 Valentino skirt, and $700 Christian Louboutin shoes.
The tree was wearing a tarp, from the hillary collection.
LOL! Laughing so hard I need tissue 🙂
You never fail to deliver, fashion or humor PHC. Thank you so much!
My pleasure.
Aww…… poor tree. It deserves better!
The water I was drinking went everywhere ehen I read your comment.
Mouse over my avatar for preventive maintenance.
PHC, hilarious post about the Hillary tarp collection 🙂 thanks!
YW
😂😂🤣
That.was.good.
And a shovel by Sylvia😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Nice!!!! Gardening Melania!!!!
Nothing like shoveling in PINK stilettos! Where is Stlvia? She needs to see this one.
Oh yes. This photo has sylvia written all over it!🤣
I am so in awe of her in those shoes…don’t know hoe she does it…
Melania floats!!!!
Unless the White House creates a map and stepping stones under all sod and mulch wherever she walks…..! LOL!
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Obama couldn’t even do infrastructure in America.
That’s because a can opener is beyond his skill set.
She is standing in dirt/mulch and her stilettos are not aerating the lawn….so you know how hard that is?! This is proof she is truly an angel!! 👼😇
Flair and Balanced
How does she do it?? I would be in tears with those stilettos. She beautiful.
Many, many decades ago I pounded the streets of Chicago looking for a job wearing 3 inchers. One had to walk on the balls of the feet to negotiate over the sidewalk grates where products for the businesses were unloaded. Danged difficult.
Yep, FLOTUS must float.
Did you notice her “toned arms”?
But let us not forget, our former First Lady had “toned arms”. The media kept telling us so.
Walking on all fours is good for arm toning.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
PHC,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, that was her attribute. Toned arms.
Did he bring The Kenyan’s OFFICIAL Birth Certificate with him?
TwoLaine,
I wanted to post the same question 🤣🤣🤣🤣you beat me to it.
O man!! If only!!!! 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼
Perhaps he will take Obutthead home with him.
Like many Kenyans, President Kenyatta doesn’t want Obama.
Optics, Optics, Optics. This guy is so killing it.
The Art of the Troll!
New deal announced……..
We will build super highways crossing all of Kenyan for one simple certified document.
Terrorism? Tourism?
Anchor babies, like what Ann Dunham did to Kenya.
Very classy comments. Plus, Kenyatta is fast with his responses and they are exactly in harmony with DJT. The thugs of Africa better take notice. Yeah, I’m talking to you South Africa.
I wish the best and much success to Kenya.
There are many, many Kenyans whose hearts are in the exact right place.
All anyone wants to know about, from this “shithole country” is : was Obama born her or not !
How is it possible that POTUS would want to have good relations with a “sh!thole country”?
Whadya think Little Dick Turban?
Please tell me President Kenyatta brought Obama’s original, long form, Kenyan birth certificate to PDJT.
The video clip I happened to see is one where this ignorant msm reporter shouts loudly at President Trump several times “Is John McCain a hero?” President Trump doesn’t take the childish bait and doesn’t even acknowledge the reporter. The smart ass reporter says something out loud like I guess he’s not going to answer that. How I loathe the msm! How great it is to have a Republican President that doesn’t act like a lapdog for the msm. No matter how he answered that question the msm would have ridiculed him endlessly and President Trump isn’t playing their gotchya game! Praise God! Godspeed President Trump!
Bubby, the msm are ghetto trash and can’t help themselves.
But the Antifa is celebrating te death of McCain. How can it be both ways?
“We have terrorism, a lot of trade, getting bigger and bigger all the time.”
I wonder which one he was referring to.
But but but…Trump is a racist.
Why is he meeting with this guy from Africa??
Interesting visit considering Kenya’s growing relationship with and investment from China. Perhaps President Kenyatta is beginning to worry about their bilateral debt with China that has expanded to 72% a 15% increase since 2016. China’s BRI (neo-imperialism with Chinese characteristics) is also sending up warning flags in many smaller nations in its relentless path across the globe and the debt-trap this may portend. The BRI and Chinese investment has now a clear surveillance and military agenda that is now being exposed.
On debt:
https://qz.com/on/china-in-africa/
Perhaps PDJT is setting up a potentially wedge in China plan’s for absentee landlord on the African continent? If anyone could craft an actual win for the US and a win for Kenya , it would be PDJT.
I would agree, however there are more than a million Chinese working in Africa on development projects and about 400+ PLA at their Djibouti ‘support base’. Not quite absentee landlords. Need eyes, ears and cameras on the ground.
Forgot to attach this little gem from the Mouthpiece Times, “West has no grounds for criticizing China model in Africa”
(Quote) “How Africa can develop is not up to outsiders to decide. What it needs is necessary support to facilitate development. With its size and demographic advantage, Africa should benefit from globalization.The West in the past took Africa as a place to plunder without any consideration of its infrastructure. It is now not able to provide what China is providing. The West has no grounds for criticizing China’s model in Africa.”
(Oh, the irony, globalization but with Chinese characteristics)
http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1117305.shtml
“Africa should benefit from globalization”
Another lie. NOTHING benefits from globalization except for a few super rich people that already have more money than they could spend in 10 lifetimes.
Meet the One Percent: “Giants: The Global Power Elite” by Peter Phillips
“….the unique purpose of this new book: exposing to public view the private workings of the influential investment partnerships, global councils, think tanks, consortiums and other non-governmental organizations that translate the agenda of the wealthy one-percent into policy plans and proposals that the most powerful governments in the world can act on…”
“Giants: The Global Power Elite” is valuable for not only describing the organizations that are most influential in global hyper-capitalism, but also describing the individual human beings who operate within these organizations. Much of the book is in “Who’s Who” format: biographical listings of heretofore-unknown names, arranged alphabetically and complete with details such as past and current employment, corporate board membership, educational history and known finances.
The fact that this book is largely made up of listings makes it easy to peruse and quickly understand. The book is helpfully organized by section: Managers (finance), Facilitators (policy professionals), Protectors (military enablers) and, most interestingly, Ideologists (public relations professionals who mostly work within a couple of gigantic corporations, Omnicom and WPP). Phillips shares anecdotes and surprising historical facts to explain how these various groups weave their agendas into a toxic whole.
https://worldbeyondwar.org/meet-the-one-percent-giants-the-global-power-elite-by-peter-phillips/
You do realize that the statement “Africa should benefit from globalization” is from the Global Times? You tagged my post so I assume you were responding to me as if quoting me. If you did read my post I was essentially pointing out the hypocrisy of China. Then you posted this long lecture on globalization tagged to my post.
Next time why not just make your own stand alone post, and if you are responding directly to me make it clear or it creates confusion.
The leaders and their wives pose for a picture, and some snot reported yells out
“do you have anything to say about john mccain?”
It was disrespectful, and maybe a little racist to ignore the President of Kenya
and his wife.
EVERYTHING is rayciss.
That’s why nothing is rayciss anymore.
At least not for white people toward anyone else.
On the other hand, racism against white people remains in uncharted territory. They’re working on an official government sponsored genocide against white people in South Africa right now.
yep
you’ve solved the codespeak they use, scott
SD, thanks for posting. Not much coverage on President of Kenya and his wife’s visit. Was pushed on the back burner for McShame coverage and spreading McShame PDJT fued, our failed trade negotiations, and Cohen in Prague. Great pictures as usual.
So the real reason for meeting with the leader of Kenya was to explain that no, Hussein would not be fleeing to his native Kenya to seek asylum and evade extradition for treason?
I though Obungo was president of Kenya and Mike O was the First “Lady”…my bad!
The best part is that if it was ANYONE else besides Trump, they would never say a WORD about Hussein’s birth certificate or origin of birth, not in a million years.
But not only does Trump KNOW all about Hussein’s birthplace problem, DJT actually spent time and money to investigate it personally — and he LOVES to talk about it, lol!
I’ve been to Kenya (early 90’s during Bush 41 presidency); it is a lovely country and fairly highly developed, so a good partner for us. At the time we visited with the U.S. Ambassador as a friend was working for him–he was concerned then about the nascent terrorism in Somalia/Sudan–Northern border (which sadly materialized soon thereafter).
The highway project is a high speed corridor connecting Nairobi with Mombassa, major seaport, Bechtel bid I believe. Not only would this help with trade and commerce, it also would help with defense against terrorism given Mombassa’s location on the coast. We did visit Mombassa during our visit on overnight train, can only imagine how much better a 4 hour auto trip would be than the rickety train we took.
https://www.constructionkenya.com/4751/bechtel-kenya-high-speed-highway/
