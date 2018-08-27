President Trump and First Lady Melania Welcome President Kenyatta of Kenya, and First Lady Kenyatta to White House…

Earlier today President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Kenyan President Kenyatta and his wife to the White House. Two videos and transcripts.

♦Oval Office Meeting:

.

[Transcript] Oval Office – 1:53 P.M. EDT – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much. It’s great to have President Kenyatta of Kenya, and First Lady Kenyatta. Thank you very much for being here. It’s a great honor.

We have a tremendous relationship with Kenya. We have terrorism, a lot of trade, getting bigger and bigger all the time.

PRESIDENT KENYATTA: Absolutely.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We’re working on a major infrastructure project, a massive roadway that will be record setting, in many ways. And we are going to conclude a lot of good things.

We have the President’s representatives in the next room. And we’re going to be going in there, and we’re going to be making some great deals for both countries.

So thank you very much, both, for being here. This is a tremendous honor. Thank you very much.

PRESIDENT KENYATTA: Great pleasure. Wonderful to have us. Thank you. We appreciate it.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much.

PRESIDENT KENYATTA: Yep.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Would you like to say something?

PRESIDENT KENYATTA: Yes. I want to just take this opportunity to thank Mr. President and the First Lady for welcoming us here to the White House.

As President Trump has said, Kenya and United States have had strong, solid relationships ever since our independence. We are here to renew that partnership. We are here to strengthen it. We have had very good and excellent cooperation, especially in our fight against terrorism because of the neighborhood that we’re in — al-Shabaab fights, which the United States have been a very good, strong, and solid partner.

But more importantly, we’re here to pursue and to strengthen our trade and investment ties, which are already very strong. We have a good number of American companies in Kenya. And we want to see how we can strengthen that going forward for the mutual benefit of our two countries.

And I believe that we will have very fruitful discussions this afternoon. And we’ll have a lot to report at the end of it.

Well, thank you once again, Mr. President —

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you.

PRESIDENT KENYATTA: — for welcoming us to the White House.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Great honor.

PRESIDENT KENYATTA: Happy to be with you.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you.

PRESIDENT KENYATTA: Thanks, Melania.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much everybody. Thank you. Thank you.

END 1:55 P.M. EDT

♦During the Bilateral Meeting:

.

[Transcript] – Cabinet Room – 2:13 P.M. EDT – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, thank you very much. We are with President Kenyatta of a wonderful country that we do a lot of business with, Kenya. One of the most beautiful countries, from what I understand, Mr. President.

We have lots of pictures and lots of people that tell me how beautiful your country is. And we do a lot of tourism. We do a lot of trade. And we do a lot of defense and security. And we’re working very much on security right now. And I appreciate you very much being with us and your staff. This is really great. Your representatives have been dealing with our representatives and making a lot of progress. We’re talking about a very major highway/roadway. And that seems to be going along well. That’s a very important project, I think, for your country.

And so we appreciate, very much, you being at the White House and being with us. And we look forward to the discussion.

Thank you very much.

PRESIDENT KENYATTA: Thank you very much. And thank you for your warm welcome. As you said, we’ve had strong relations that stretch back — all the way back to our own independence. And we are here to cement that partnership. We are here to strengthen the support we have received as a country, especially with regards to our security and defense cooperation has been immense.

I had a good opportunity to speak with Mike, both in his former capacity and his current capacity. (Laughter.) And we work very well together, and I want to take this opportunity to appreciate that.

But more importantly, even as we work on these aspects, what’s most important and what makes our country survive is the trade and investment partnership. I mean, this is really what we should work to deepen much more as we go forward.

So I’m really looking forward to this discussion, and I’m looking forward to seeing how we take our relationship now to the next level —

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Good.

PRESIDENT KENYATTA: — for the mutual benefit of our two peoples.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, you are here on a very special day because the stock market is up almost 300 points today. We just signed a trade agreement with Mexico, and it’s a terrific agreement for everybody. It’s been in the works for a long time. It’s an agreement that a lot of people said couldn’t be done, and we did something, and it was very special. Great for our farmers, our workers.

And our stock market just broke 26,000 for the first time ever in the history. So today we have the highest stock price we’ve ever had. And we’re very happy about that. I said that was going to happen and it’s happened. Everything I said is going to happen, it ends up happening.

So you picked a good day to come. (Laughter.) We’re in a very good mood.

PRESIDENT KENYATTA: Well, let’s hope you’re going to transfer some of that into Kenya. (Laughter.)

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We’ll bring that over to Kenya. (Laughter.) Thank you very much, everybody. I appreciate it. Thank you. Thank you.

END – 2:16 P.M. EDT

