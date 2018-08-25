President Trump Tweets Optimistic Outlook for U.S./Mexico Bilateral Trade Deal – Jesus Seade and Robert Lighthizer are Key…

Earlier today U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted an optimistic outlook toward the framework for a U.S./Mexico trade deal. Not unanticipated:
We continue to remind everyone to focus on U.S.T.R. Robert Lighthizer and AMLO’s guy, Jesus Seade; everyone else is multinational corporate media chaff and countermeasures.
“We are already looking at all the issues. We might close this, not in a matter of hours, but these days. We still have next week,” Jesus Seade, designated chief negotiator of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, told reporters.
It is important to note that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has twice asked Jesus Seade to remain AFTER hours when all other trade officials have concluded discussions. Closed-door conversations between Lighthizer and Seade; and no-one else. [Refer back to the two Trump baselines again]
Now, clear the MSM fog from all perspectives; and instead look directly at the discussion framework expressed by Jesus Seade, AMLO’s guy:
[…] Asked by reporters outside the offices of the U.S. Trade Representative in Washington if Canada would then join the talks, [Seade] said: “I don’t see any reason why they have to come after we finish. It’s up to (U.S. Trade Representative Robert) Lighthizer to organize his time.”
The Mexican delegation — and sources familiar with the closed-door negotiations — have said previously Canada would return to the table as soon as the other two resolved their bilateral issues — maybe even this week. Seade’s comments seemed to indicate otherwise. (LINK)
Previously:
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mexico and the United States are close to resolving remaining bilateral issues in the revamp of the NAFTA trade deal, officials said.
[…] “We are already looking at all the issues. We might close this, not in a matter of hours, but these days. We still have next week,” Jesus Seade, designated chief negotiator of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, told reporters.
“We shouldn’t rush, but we’re already close,” Seade added as he left the Washington offices of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer following the latest talks on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Since restarting last month, the talks have focused on settling differences between Mexico and the United States that go to the heart of U.S. President Donald Trump’s complaint that NAFTA has hollowed out U.S. manufacturing to Mexico’s benefit. (read more)
Always draw references from what you know to be empirically true. President Trump will not accept the NAFTA fatal flaw. NAFTA is not currently a trade bloc. NAFTA is currently an internal agreement of terms-for-commerce between the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Because it is not a trade bloc, NAFTA is bad.
The U.S. is the host (market), and Mexico/Canada are the parasites exploiting free-movement and economic access to that host. Without new NAFTA rules; making it an actual trade bloc, where Canada and Mexico can only engage with 3rd parties based on the NAFTA group rules; there is no value in NAFTA.
That’s why Trump has essentially sidelined any 3-way discussion, and is engaged in bilateral trade talks. In addition to hiding the ‘fatal flaw’ U.S. financial and corporate media are willfully blind and intentionally obtuse on this key point.
All indications, look at it from a 30,000/ft level, are that Lighthizer has explained this to Seade. President Trump wants to see the Mexican economy gain stability and strength; and he is willing to afford time and economic value toward AMLO to achieve economic strength and more broad-based economic stability; however, team Trump will NOT allow the current exploitation to continue. Period.
Therefore, Mexico has an incredible opportunity…. but only ONE opportunity…. THIS opportunity…. to take advantage of the offer. If they politicize the deal; if they mislead, scheme, or attempt to covertly structure a trade relationship that undermines the basic offer…. POTUS Trump, regardless of opinion or political pressure, will deliver an economic backlash of the size and scale never seen. Mexico has one opportunity.
After the terms are finalized, Mexico will likely have a time-frame where POTUS will permit the slow withdrawal of the ‘fatal flaw’ issue, while simultaneously supporting Mexico’s own internal growth in manufacturing and economic independence.
This is also the goal of AMLO, who wants to see Mexico gain economic independence from the manipulation of the multinational corporations, Wall Street and vulture economics driven by Chinese interests; and this outlook builds the framework of the Win/Win.
It will take time for Mexico to withdraw from prior corrupt agreements with multinational corporations who have invested in exploitative enterprise and bribed corrupt Mexican officials. President Trump is EXACTLY the guy AMLO needs to help guide him through a complex business and economic process of extracting his country from the tentacles of economic exploitation.
Canada is an entirely different kettle-of-fish. Expect no magnanimous Trump approach toward Canada. Hence Jesus Seade said: “I don’t see any reason why they [Canada] have to come after we finish. It’s up to (U.S. Trade Representative Robert) Lighthizer to organize his time.”
By politicizing their economic interests, Justin and Chrystia have made themselves an economic adversary. Battle-hardened Trump, who is impervious to political pressure on trade/economics, will not relent. He simply doesn’t care.
In July 2017, after a speech by former President Obama to the Montreal Board of Trade, Obama instructed Trudeau on how to best weaponize his economic policy to join the anti-Trump resistance. [Conversation pictured above]
President Trump isn’t stupid; he is an apex predator when it comes to the issues of trade, commerce and economics. Trump knew the scheme, he knew the meeting, he knew the likely direction that Trudeau and Chrystia would take after receiving these instructions. And, in typically predictable form, Justin from Canada followed the left-wing plan and began working against any NAFTA renegotiation.
Justin and Chrystia intentionally planned to undermine any change and scuttle the negotiations. Hence the demands for gender issues and climate change within NAFTA.
The Canadians made a choice.
No-one forced them to make this choice.
There are no sympathies deserved.
Winning.
Bigly!
Canotda is french for loser.
LOL “it is up to Lighthizer to organize his time”. Says it all.
It is rather a perfect encapsulation, isn’t it.
😀 😀 😀
Yes it is
OOps! Wrong link!
Well, I happen to like Mariachi so thanks to the pleasant interlude!
Brilliant Trump. My admiration for the man knows no bounds. Quite the team he assembled.
Canada is doomed more ways than one. Even the opposition party supports Trudeau’s NAFTA stance. Are they ever in trouble!!
Therefore, Mexico has an incredible opportunity…. but only ONE opportunity…. THIS opportunity…. to take advantage of the offer. If they politicize the deal; if they mislead, scheme, or attempt to covertly structure a trade relationship that undermines the basic offer…. POTUS Trump, regardless of opinion or political pressure, will deliver an economic backlash of the size and scale never seen. Mexico has one opportunity.
The question for me is whether duplicitous China can convince Mexico to try to cheat the deal or not, and if we will know (we will know, trust Trump).
TAKE. THE. DEAL.
DON’T. EVEN. THINK. ABOUT. CHEATING. TRUMP.
That’s what you get when you hitch your wagon to Obama.
Every day in every way I am thankful that we have President Trump!
Justine and Crustia chose poorly…
lol
Yes they did, and we will try and amend this abomination in October of next year.
With Canada’s economy about to take a vast nose dive it shouldn’t take too much.
Trudeau owns this and the voters will voice their displeasure.
That may be unlikely. Trudeau so far seems to be convincing Canadians that any economic downturn will be Trump’s fault.
nigelf, we are pulling for you…
prayers for our sensible neighbors up N.
You can LOOK at them and know they are Liberals and know they would have a lifetime of making wrong choices, beginning with her maroon dress. Meow!
Oink is a more apt descriptor to use when referring to the maroon dress.
sundance:
You might be interested in watching a short clip of Andrew Scheer, the new leader of the Conservative Party in Canada. He gave a long speech at the Conservative Convention yesterday. If you go to 26:10, you can see what Scheer said about Trump and the trade impasse. Astonishing ignorance.
Maybe if Scheer was actually the PM in Canada rather than just an opposition leader, he would be more informed on the trade issues but it is not likely as the American MSM is the major source of news in Canada.
Politicians! Always telling people what they want to hear instead of what really needs to be done to make progress. And they claim they are for “free trade”. What free trade? The one where they apply import tariffs and we don’t?
Wow! The Stupid is Strong in this one!
Does this Bozo realize the U.S. is #1 producer in LNG, coal, and oil? What a doofus. Canada can keep their dirty old tar sands oil. Good luck finding a refiner.
Word is, Saudi Arabia has influence over that cartel of theirs, and Canada is not exactly high on the Saudi’s friends list right now.
Oh, my!
Think about the label “Conservative Party.” What does it mean these days?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!
All the old Latin American political scenes used to have the “Radical Party” – who were invariably more conservative than the true hard leftist parties with more moderate names. I used to think that was nuts, but I guess our socialist Democrats who are really Democratic Socialists but pretend not to be are just as bad. It’s all kinda Orwellian now. 😀
I’m so glad that Seade and Lighthizer seem to get along well together. That makes negotiating so much better for both sides. If they’re meeting after official negotiations are done, that’s a great sign for both countries. Canadian’s, friendly advice, don’t bring up climate change or woman’s rights. Just a hint from a friend.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The words “The Wall” never appeared in this article even once! That is the discussion I am waiting to read about!
Mexico is strongly considering tightening up their southern border control and clamping down on pass-through visas, or so I have read. That would be a big help to us as we continue to erect The Wall.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well they don’t want to be stuck with all that riffraff on their side.
They don’t seem to have much difficulty sending the riffraff back. I’d imagine a part of this deal is that Mexico will stop encouraging/helping migrants headed to the US to pass through Mexico. Probably another reason Nielsen was there.
Mexico will need help soon with the Venezuela problem…maybe that’s helping them understand things better from the US point of view.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent thought on Venezuela.
Millions of Venezuelan Migrants are being unleashed on South and Central America.
Perfect LEVERAGE for President Trump in pulling together an Americas Alliance for Border-Immigration Control, Trade, Energy and Defense … at the expense of China’s Entanglement Expansion.
When there were more manufacturing jobs than workers to fill them in America nobody cared about the wall. Only after NAFTA hollowed out the American economy did we start fussing over the crumbs left behind. Make America great again, and bring Mexico along with us. Plenty of Chinese manufacturing jobs to be brought back to the Western Hemisphere, with state of the art plants to be built and maintained and staffed and run. Bulldoze the old, fallen down, rusted out piles of bricks that were once American factories, and start pouring the concrete. We’re back in business.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Every new American Manufacturing Factory displaces a Chinese Factory.
To minimize our high-cost labor content, we’ll become the AUTOMATION NATION.
Every new American manufacturing job will displace MULTIPLE Chinese jobs.
Every new American factory will produce HIGH quality products to displace Cheeap Chinese Crap.
Trudeau stabbed PDJT in the back after the G7 conference. Trudeau hardly waited for the President’s plane to leave the airport. That wasn’t a very good idea and Trudeau will pay the price for his treachery.
Let us hope other world leaders are paying attention.
LikeLiked by 7 people
From the moment TRUMP took the escalator to announce his candidacy he spoke about what a POS NAFTA was, it was a major part of his platform that he mentioned at every rally. NAFTA was destroying America – end of.
President TRUMP is fighting FOR America, no idea what trudeau is fighting for and it does not matter – he and canada are irrelevant.
President Trump is a cold shower to a world that was sliding to the left. I wonder how many will wake up. It’s touching to read comments on various blogs from people from other countries around the world who are looking to President Trump and the United States for hope.
Sundance, or anyone –
I was trying to find the difference between a trade bloc and NAFTA and ran into a problem.
Wikipedia, on it’s ” Trade bloc” page, includes NAFTA as an example of a trade bloc.
Investorwords also cites NAFTA as “The most well known trade bloc..”
Intelligenteconomist also calls NAFTA a type of trade bloc.
Can anyone clarify the difference between NAFTA and a trade bloc?
References:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trade_bloc
http://www.investorwords.com/8237/trade_bloc.html
https://www.intelligenteconomist.com/trading-blocs/
http://economicsonline.co.uk/Global_economics/Trading_blocs.html
They are not trading their own goods, they are middlemen for China.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A real trade bloc (EU example) governs rules of commerce between a group of countries *and* establishes a set of trade standards for all external countries who engage in commerce toward the members within the bloc..
NAFTA is not a true trade bloc because it only establishes the rule of commerce between the U.S., Mexico and Canada. It does not establish consistent rules upon external nations toward the three NAFTA members.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Thanks SD.
+GB Bari … IMHO … based on what I know, a ‘trade block’ is a group that are, by mutual agreement, forced to negotiate TOGETHER, like the EU does – NO Outside Deals on anything economic – PERIOD for the Member states in the EU. They are not allowed to negotiate ANY outside deals without the complete ‘blocks’ approval, and then the deal applies to ALL members equally.
In the case of NAFTA, Mexico and Canada would have never been able to enter into the “sweetheart” deals with the Chinese, or any other manufacturers of parts, or raw materials, in the way they have in the past. One of the NAFTA Members (USA) would have stopped those deals from going through, if it was a true trading block. Defeating American Tariffs by trans-shipping, and ‘content’ percentages, that damage American industry, and we lose assembly jobs to Mexico and Canada both. Those DEFEATS of our tariffs, and import content rules with other countries, are why the entire thing had to go!
Therefore, NAFTA is not a “trading block”, but the EU most assuredly is.
EX: Right now, imagine if the US wanted to hypothetically give “Favored Nation” status to France, so we could get all of their wines completely without Tariffs … France is NOT ALLOWED to even discuss that kind of agreement – because of the EU “Trading Block” they are members of. All 27 members of the EU would have to agree, and be given similar status by us. Which of course will never happen with how the EU is operating now.
EX2: In a “Trading Block” the ‘control committee’ of the block makes all decisions regarding exports/imports, and the destinations for crops, what is grown, or raised, where, who can manufacture what, etc.. Currently 95% of the seafood that is fished out of the territorial waters (12 miles from shore or less) of the UK, is NOT allowed to be sold directly to the people IN the UK! By order of the EU it is sent elsewhere. Most of the fishing industry that actually fishes these waters today are foreign vessels – killing the British fishing industry. If the UK wants it, it has to BUY IT BACK from exporters in Europe, and Scandinavia! Also, most of the lamb meat production in the UK is sent to the continent as well (what little there is any more as the EU has stopped most of it), and then the UK must import it from New Zealand (EU Has a trade agreement with them for their lamb) ! The Brits for one, eat a LOT of lamb, (like hamburger in the US) and it used to be raised there – until they joined the EU (formerly the ECC – European Commerce Commission) and it was stopped. That is how a ‘trading block’ operates. These are just a few of the many reasons for the BREXIT vote 2 years ago!
Sufficient explanation? Hope it helps!
Doc
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you Doc. My eyes didn’t cross like they usually do on these topics. 👍
I despise Obama. Pox on any fool that still listen to lil’barry,
Why would anyone think he knew anything about anything, except for dirty politics?
A one eyed man is ……..
Is that the one about….”in the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is King”?
Ah, that’s too funny! Thanks Nanny, that’s an oldie but a goody 🙂
What’s the governing experience of a community organizer (AKA, shake down artist) whose entire life history is a big lie? That’s why he had to have a live-in baby sitter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A community organizer is a CORPORATE EXTORTIONIST.
Leftist Anarchists elected RACKETEER Obama as President.
The Presidency was the perfect vehicle for Obama to “Make Racketeering GLOBAL”.
…and that’s how Republicans win in November, by tying the leader of the anti-Trump resistance, Barry O, to the Democrat candidates who echo his sentiments. Any Democrat who wins any office will rebuke any policy implemented by President Trump, with the intent of reestablishing the failed policies of Obama. It sickens me to know that he is actively working behind the scenes to undermine our president.
Oh yeah, there’s also that impeachment thing…
That can’t be Obama in the picture. He doesn’t have his feet on the table
… demands for gender issues and climate change …
Now what nutjob wouldn’t want to die on that hill? freakin hilarious
Chrystia should have called that woman in the above picture, for advice on how to dress for these things.
That is Sec’y of Homeland Security Kristen Nielsen. She is an amazing woman. Interesting that Homeland Security is in on a trade meeting, no?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I didn’t recognize her. Maybe because I wouldn’t have expected her to be there?
A country that produces nothing is not a secure nation, I keep saying. Maybe that’s why she’s there.
“Interesting that Homeland Security is in on a trade meeting, no?”
It’s because Mexico uses their bad behavior as leverage – Caravans of illegals, Cartel trafficking in drugs/guns/children, etc. And no doubt the Wall is being discussed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
jm…I think its Heather, Pompeo’ spokesperson.
Makes sense she would be there.
well, I looked at the picture again, and I think you might be right it does look like Kirsten.
DHS Secretary Nielsen controls Customs Enforcement.
We have an incentive to help Mexico’s economy prosper, as that will assist us in stemming the illegal alien invasion, and is thus to be considered part of “the wall”. I believe there is a way to hold Mexico harmless in these trade changes, by making China absorb the tariffs that will be placed on the Chinese transshipments. If everybody works together on that including the US, Mexico and the automakers, then these transshipments can be categorized and quantified and the appropriate tariffs applied, with the bill delivered to China (and the Euros as necessary). They can absorb it, the automakers can absorb some if necessary, and thus the existing Mexican manufacturing operations can remain undisrupted. Some of the residual tariff cash might even be shared with Mexico, and even with the automakers if that made sense. There is a win-win-win buried in this somewhere, for we on this continent at least.
Canada can just sit and watch and be forced to accept a cramdown of whatever is negotiated with Mexico and the automakers. Or accept a massive tariff, either/or.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nice post, Railer
Ironic the picture above Trudeau and Obama shows a semi truck on its side. Talk about a train wreck about to happen!
This is soooo great. Last week on Varney I was watching Obama’s former ambassador to Canada, Bruce Heyman talking to Stuarts sidekick. Heyman was absolutely certain that NO trade deal could be implemented without Canadian approval. He rattled off the same old cliche’s about US / Canada being greatest allies, biggest trading partners, blah, blah,etc.. Stuart’s sidekick doing the interview seemed doubtful that the President couldn’t negotiate without the purple Chrystia Freeland (spl?) at the table but this Heyman (typical bug-eyed screecher) insisted that Canada had to be included or NO DEAL !!!
I’m gonna DVR every Varney if a USA – Mexico deal gets announced & hopefully see this Heyman again. He might freak out & start channeling that Phil Mudd clown. Fingers crossed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You make the pie bigger for Mexico by having them be the sole middle man for China. Then you slowly close the loophole over time. Basically Mexico is going to steal Canada”s business while we enact the auto tariffs on Canada. Chinese companies move here to manufacture the parts over time as the loophole closes. Maybe we get some silence about the wall too. It’s a concession to Xi as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We don’t need to make concessions to China.
LikeLiked by 2 people
John, I loved your first three sentences…but we are in an economic WAR with
China. Screw them and their companies. Screw Xi as well. Don’t let up until their people revolt.
Let’s see if Obama get invited to Canada again anytime soon.
“Justin and Chrystia intentionally planned to undermine any change and scuttle the negotiations. Hence the demands for gender issues and climate change within NAFTA.
The Canadians made a choice. No-one forced them to make this choice.
There are no sympathies deserved.”
For next car purchase, country of origin will be critical factor in final decision.
Canada isn’t the correct answer. (Boycotts work two ways…)
I’m wondering whether Canada gets pushed out of 5-eyes, frankly. One country was on the outs for a while (NZ over China)…all indications point to Canada earning that title in the near future.
I’d like to slam Trudeau by himself over how this has been mis-handled, but Scheer Boredom is just as bad.
As much as the USA, Canada needs to re-industrialize and start producing our own stuff again.
Instead of importing crap from China and stamping some of it “Made in Canada” to go into the USA tariff free.
I keep hearing US steel plants investing and reopening. Nothing of the kind is happening in Canada.
US Steel Stelco in Hamilton closed its blast furnace 5 years ago. It just rolls chinese steel.
“Scheer Boredom”
Very clever and accurate phrase. 1st time I’ve seen it.
Send Maxime B a Make Canada Great Again cap. What he’s been saying in the last few days reminds me of our Trump. Scheer reminds me of Jeb Bush. Good luck friend.
If Mexico is going to wait for Canada to agree to anything reasonable in a 3 nation deal, they might have a very long wait.
Justin is a freshly promoted Lieutenant in Obama’s well organized Foreign leader Resistance Brigade and as the speech video above by the new Canadian Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer indicates, he is pining for a Major’s position in the same anti Trump Resistance Brigade. So, in 2019, if Justin loses the election, the ignorance and intransigence of the new leader will likely be worse for trade negotiations.
It appears that anti Trumpism has replaced Hockey as the favorite sport or past time in Canada.
