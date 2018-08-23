Lindsey Graham and Chuck Grassley Adjust Positions To Support President Trump Firing Jeff Sessions….

Earlier today Senator Lindsey Graham provided a pathway for President Trump to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions after the mid-term election. To further bolster this likelihood, Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley affirmed he could now make room for a replacement confirmation in the lame-duck congressional session between the November election and January 2019.
The statement by Senator Graham is a considerable reversal given his prior admonishment that firing AG Sessions would result in “hell to pay”; and further underlines an increasingly visible acceptance by high-profile republicans that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been an abysmal failure.
The Attorney General has been strong and effective on border security and immigration issues, mostly due to effective support for Border Patrol, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS). However, on the needed institutional reform Sessions has been frustratingly inept. Many who understand Main Justice politics openly say AG Jeff Sessions is actually scared of the apparatus under his authority.
Against the abject failure of the DOJ to accept oversight and commit to reform amid the obvious chaos from a highly politicized previous administration, in May of this year House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes threatened to hold Attorney General Sessions in contempt of congress.
In an interesting set of tweets two weeks ago, President Trump highlighted the lack of DOJ leadership (specifically AG Jeff Sessions) in addressing institutional corruption within the DOJ which led to “spygate” and a fraudulent application for an unlawful FISA application used to conduct surveillance upon U.S. Person Carter Page.
In the second set of tweets that day, President Trump noted how officials within the FBI are continuing to obstruct oversight and refuse to turn over evidence of institutional corruption. In a pointed question President Trump asks: “What are they hiding”?
The overall message delivered by President Trump highlights the ongoing institutional issues which are not being addressed by either AG Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray. Both Law and Order officials are acting as corruption monitors, and neither are confronting it.
And within this dynamic we accept events as they appear:
•After the IG report on the Clinton investigation, Director Wray took no action to address the issues of the deeply political FBI; and no-one within the organization has been held accountable. With the single exception of McCabe, all former corrupt officials have been permitted to exit with full benefits and pensions intact.
•Additionally, there is no effort on behalf of the DOJ to follow-up on the IG criminal referral to charge former Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe for lying to the FBI, leaking information to the media and using his office/position to influence an official investigation.
•Worse yet, there is an ongoing and highly visible DOJ leadership effort to cover-up the gross criminal behavior of the head of the Senate Intelligence Committee Security staff, James Wolfe. Despite overwhelming evidence that James Wolfe leaked top secret and highly classified intelligence to the media, the DOJ has only charged Wolfe with one much lesser crime of lying to the FBI.
Initially, through 2017, we were optimistic that Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray would take action to: (A) reveal the scale and scope of the prior unlawful DOJ/FBI activity; and (B) bring criminal charges against those officers who engaged in a conspiracy to influence the 2016 election and overthrow a duly elected President. However, in the face of overwhelming evidence highlighting the Sessions/Wray emphasis, we can clearly see from their decision-making their primary goal is preservation of the institutions regardless of downstream consequences.
If he is not afraid, at the very least Attorney General Jeff Sessions has continued down a path of willful blindness.
After the IG report outlining seriously corrupt and unethical behavior within the FBI, it was painfully obvious FBI Director Christopher Wray was going to twist himself into contortions to avoid even accepting the scale of corruption outlined within the report.
That is just a small snippet of the IG report, and none of this has been addressed.
In the aggregate, Jeff Sessions, Rod Rosenstein, Christopher Wray and David Bowditch appear to be working against the interests of reform in their efforts to protect the Washington DC institutions sunlight. All four officials are allowing current career staff and former officials within the DOJ/FBI to continue conspiring to protect their former colleagues.
It has become increasingly obvious that if the MAGA community, the electorate writ large, can all pull together and win/hold the 2018 Mid-Term election President Trump will likely fire the failing leadership of both the FBI and DOJ. Within this backdrop President Trump’s personal efforts to win and hold position in the November elections is essentially a visible display of his intent toward that objective.
It is now clear that officials connected to the DOJ and FBI, or officials within Washington DC, cannot be used in any effort to eliminate the corruption within both organizations. It will take bold outside leadership, with knowledge of the operations, to dismantle it.
How to reform?
I would propose that President Trump goes outside-the-box toward the Judicial Branch, and locates two federal judges, from outside DC, with a request to become heads of the DOJ. Perhaps two members of the SCOTUS list who could be trusted to confront the internal dynamic and remove the embed corruption. Or perhaps one Federal Judge as Attorney General, and one state AG as the deputy. Example: Judge Dianne Sykes as AG, and Pam Bondi (or similar) as Deputy.
It will take a great deal of internal DOJ reform to get rid of the Lawfare mindset.
Similarly I would propose two former Governors should be brought in to lead an institutional reform effort within the FBI. Perhaps Rick Perry as FBI Director, and/or Bobby Jindal as Deputy (or similar). Two people who know the structure of investigative need, with prior institutional knowledge, who can push the importance of domestic security into the FBI field office ranks and re-prioritize the objectives.
The lessons throughout 2016, 2017 and 2018 have showcased that any/all corruption reform within DC institutions, simply cannot be dealt with by any leadership entity that has a personal or professional network connected to the adverse interests of Washington DC.
well looks like its game over here for the Sessions supporters. Great news indeed.So much for the 64D chess nonsense.
And the point is what other than smugness?
I agree. I’ve been criticizing Trump for a very long time but I’m not going to taunt the people who continued to support him. We all had our opinions.
Ugh! I’ve been criticizing SESSIONS, not Trump! I don’t think I’ve ever criticized Trump. 🙂
I don’t post very often but I ALWAYS will support our Great President. However, I lost all faith in Sessions a long time ago. I was quite surprised how the people who posted opposition to Sessions were frequently blasted here.
Yes fred, many posters were attacked, some left and crow was constantly on their menu. We all want everyone in Trump’s administration to loyally serve POTUS and MAGA. Being right is not always winning, sometimes it stinks.
maybe people can get active and support Trump and his allies instead of waiting complacently because of some masturbatory fantasy.
We need to make sure the GOP retains the majorities in House and Senate
Project much?
I have gone back and forth on Sessions.
He has done a lot, but has been sorely disappointing on other issues.
Sessions is only doing what the President wants him to do. Trump had the opportunity to accept the AG’s resignation a long time ago – which he refused to do. That is all that matters.
Please provide some link. That sessions resignation story keeps being repeated. I have yet to see anyone quoted, other than “sources close to the president”, make that claim.
Oy. Need some brain bleach for that visual.
Oy. Need some brain bleach for that visual.
Once was enough. Don’t know wha hop’nd
Why don’t you take your trashy mouth elsewhere?
Is Graham egging President Trump on, only to turn on him if does fire Sessions? Even if he stays supportive if POTUS fires Sessions, question remains, is Graham encouraging him to fire Sessions at the behest of swamp? The swamp will pounce as soon as Sessions is fired so do they have Graham trying to set president Trump up?
I doubt it. I think he is just positioning himself for the future now.
Possibly they want Trump to fire sessions so they won’t have “time” to schedule Kavanaugh’s conformation hearings. With a full supreme court, declassifying can begin. and the court challenges met.
You never know with him, but he definitely wants to come down on the right side of things, he is up for re-election in 2020. I tend to think he is reading the tea leaves of which side is going to win this battle. But again, you never know with him.
I doubt it. Trump has been executing a charm offensive on Congress since elected. Trump is a very likable person, actually listens, great sense of humor, I think Sen Graham talks to him and he makes himself available, returns calls, respects, etc. And I think Trump reaches across the isle as well. Graham is a believer, and the lack of house cleaning at DOJ/FBI is a serous issue.
I am thinking on the same line, Katherine. Act II of what happened with C.
Trump is NOT going to fire Sessions.
If Sessions or Rosenstein or anyone else was a problem, are we now saying that Trump is not capable of firing someone in his administration? Saramucci, Tillerson, etc don’t inform anyone’s thinking? I get weary reading this stuff all the time, but it is especially sad for me to see CTH get into this camp of people who think that Trump is a baby or something. CTH has been so out in front of everything, dating back to Trayvon, at least to my thinking, but the glaring exception, to my thinking at least, is this Sessions business.
I believe Trump should look outside DC if he intends to replace DOJ and FBI leadership. He cannot keep using people from the swamp and expect to drain it. These people are useless and un-American. Cowards and corrupt all of them.
Trump should begin now to find someone tough as nails, willing to stand in the line of fire and do what’s right. Someone ready to fire these clowns on the spot. Someone impervious to the media’s lies.
These institutions need an overhaul. There’s not a single person I know that doesn’t believe these politicians and bureaucrats cover for themselves while ruining normal people’s lives.
Mukasey maybe?
what are views on this?
bluesjunior64,
Have you even read Sundances article on this thread prior to your comment?
Sundance stated in his thread…
I would propose that President Trump goes outside-the-box toward the Judicial Branch, and locates two federal judges, from outside DC, with a request to become heads of the DOJ. Perhaps two members of the SCOTUS list who could be trusted to confront the internal dynamic and remove the embed corruption. Or perhaps one Federal Judge as Attorney General, and one state AG as the deputy. Example: Judge Dianne Sykes as AG, and Pam Bondi (or similar) as Deputy.
Similarly I would propose two former Governors should be brought in to lead an institutional reform effort within the FBI. Perhaps Rick Perry as FBI Director, and/or Bobby Jindal as Deputy (or similar). Two people who know the structure of investigative need, with prior institutional knowledge, who can push the importance of domestic security into the FBI field office ranks and re-prioritize the objectives.
I agree with that. Anybody from the K Street revolving door complex is just going to be more of the same. Rinse, lather, cash in, repeat.
Accepting that Sessions (in particular) and Wray are creatures too enmeshed in the machinations of the deep swamp, a house cleaning at DOJ and FBI almost demands radical surgery. Accepting that President Donald J. Trump has taken the measure of Sessions and Wray, it is fair to say that
the mid-term election must come first and the flash grenade be saved for November and December action.
Chief Justice John Roberts surprised everyone when he revealed that the Job of the Supreme Court was to help in finding ways for the acts of the legislature to be in agreement with the Constitution. He invented a whole new concept in the area of judicial activism. The point is, no one knows how any person will perform or what informs his sense of direction until he is in place.
The entire world of lawyers is a corruption of elitism and self policing. Judges and “judicial discretion” are nearly independent of oversight. Lawyers run a closed shop which is essentially unaffordable by the common man.
A Charles Dickens character in “Bleak House” advises: “Keep out of Chancery. It’s being ground to bits in a slow mill; it’s being roasted at a slow fire; it’s being stung to death by single bees; it’s being drowned by drops; it’s going mad by grains.” In the legal word, the lawyer’s aim is to clog the drain, not clear it.
All that said, the “edge” in lawyering has always been the shenanigan, the deceit, the use of misdirection. So, finding an ethical and a dedicated-to-integrity person to head a herd of aggressively competitive lawyers is almost a fool’s errand. And the peacocks who teach law are among least common of citizens.
Lieutenant General Charles N. Pede serves as the 40th Judge Advocate General of the United States Army. His training in law is impeccable and he has the advantage of caring intensely about integrity. It may take a rules-book approach to squeeze the crap out of the slack that both the DOJ and FBI have institutionalized.
Everyone of sentient mind should remember that appointments to head the DOJ and FBI have to go through the duplicitous process of political “scrutiny” in the Senate. Mitch McConnell is about as “bought” by special interests as one can get without being owned and in slavery. Professional politicians specialize in an especially egregious form of duplicity for personal gain. When such people hold the keys to approval, We the People are basically screwed.
Lt Gen Pede for DOJ. How about Chris Christy for FBI? He has the background and most importantly, the loyalty to the President/
Only rapid rotation and a 10 year ban on working for govenment contractors or lobbyists would be in order. Lobbyists over a party of two should be illegal, IMHO.
The most helpful act Would be to drop a hammer on all illegality, removing all statutes of limitations. Just a thought.
“The entire world of lawyers is a corruption of elitism and self policing. Judges and “judicial discretion” are nearly independent of oversight.”
That’s exactly correct and I don’t think you can really turn things around until the electorate understands that and deals with it.
If we look back 100 years, gov’t and business didn’t have this mass of self serving lawyers. We can only retake the country by getting rid of them but they will fight to maintain control of everything. It will have to be taken from them just as you would evict a invading military force.
Queen to Queen’s Level 3.
I dont trust lindsy for a minute.
he probably said this cause he thinks OUR PRESIDENT wont survive.
Mid-Terms….ITS OUR TURN!!!!
Its time for us to have OUR PRESIDENTs back….and remind lindsy what he said today.
Nah, Lindsey would only say what he did if he were certain PDJT will survive. And he’s been around for a while, so he probably knows.
Speaking of swamps, I’m so disappointed in so many here. There’s been a mild bias against Sessions, a trickle from day 1, but it’s gotten worse, and I think I’ll have to wear my hipwaders next time I stop by.
I have trust and faith in my President, as much as I can put in any mortal man. If Sessions needs firing, Trump will do it. Until then…I’m also backing Sessions.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s a small branch.
I’d call it a twig.
Back him all you want. I take PDJT at his word and he wishes he had never put him in there. There hasn’t been a trickle from day 1. It started around day 30 when we started realize Sessions was going to recuse himself from the law except in cases like drugs or simple deportations. My President has tweeted numerous times how disappointed he is in Sessions and contrary to everyone’s hope, I think he means it. It’s appalling to see the law basically the same as when Obama left with Trump supporters being harassed and beaten. Zero convictions of anything on the left while the media and left get to go over our side with microscopes for any small infraction. Sessions was probably a bigger plant than Manafort in regards to the swamp. A pox on him and his house. He will go down alone in his cowardliness.
It’s not “bias” when facts back up your opinions.
I don’t care what happens from this day forward with Jeff Sessions. My only option is I voted for President Trump and I will again. As far as I am concerned this is all going to end in some sort of conflict. Call me a troll, I don’t care. I have not posted a comment for months and as usual I read everything every day on this site. In my opinion, the only way this corruption will be handled is by at least the threat of physical confrontation. I am not advocating it, hoping for it, or even wishing for it. But in my mind at this point down the road that is the last option. The swamp covers itself. It will be up to We The People if it is ever is going to be corrected. I love my President but he is up against forces from both parties. That is the problem. I am tired and fed up with all this bullshit. Color me pissed. Rant over. See you in another couple of months.
Should we worry about Cruz’ re-Election chances?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Total phony, but he has visited every county and is running prime time tv ads here in Texas.
I felt the same way as you did a few months ago, after the Manafort and Cohen raids. But I feel better now. After the midterms Trump will dump Sessions and Wray, Mueller will be forced to wrap up, and then I think you’ll be happier. So just hang tight. Fortunately Trump isn’t even half way through his first term so we’re alright. We just need to make sure the Dems don’t win control of the House or Senate. That’s our job.
The dirty mobster Mueller is a disgrace to decent Americans and people everywhere who love freedom from tyranny
he is who we fought on the Western Front
I submit Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas–former federal prosecutor, former mayor, Norte Dame (as in, NOT Harvard or Yale) + SMU Law Alum–for immediate replacement of the warm body that currently occupies the crucial off office of Attorney General of the United States. AG John Ratcliffe, go get ’em!
not bad,,,he def has a handle on the black hat conspiracy…has handled himself well at hearings and in media
Ratclffe has impressed, as long as he’s not another Gowdy.
I don’t trust Sessions and I don’t trust Wray….. so I am a Q skeptic as well now. And who advised Trump to appoint Rosenstein. IMO put William Binney in charge of NSA, CIA reform. He is a real patriot and knows that these agencies are totally corrupt. And please get rid of the SES (senior executive service) 7k of the 8k employees appointed by the Kenyan.
And where is the voter ID reform……my fear is that nothing will happen to any of these criminals. I would not be surprised if Trump gets a J walking ticket and then the MSM mob will call for impeachment.
Voter Fraud Commission headed by “I’m next” Pence was shut down months after it started.
It is now in Homeland Security.
I admit, I was fooled in the beginning – I thought Sessions would be great – but I don’t care if I was wrong, I will be so happy to see him go so some real prosecutions can start!
I thought he would be great too, but when he recused under mild questioning in an open confirmation hearing, without informing Trump first, I felt like something was amiss.
If Sessions isn’t a plant, then the Deep State has something huge that it is hanging over his head. He’s scared.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something is definitely wrong here.
Remember this quote from Gen. “Chaos” (AKA “Mad Dog”)…
‘I come in peace. I didn’t bring artillery. But I’m pleading with you, with tears in my eyes: If you f*** with me, I’ll kill you all.’
Perhaps President Trump has adopted a similar strategy regarding the “Coup Conspirators”.
Perhaps he is holding back on disclosing what most here strongly suspect in the hope against hope that the Clinton/Bush/Obama minions will realize that they have been exposed and are being given the opportunity to “retire from the field with grace”.
A large part of this strategy would be to have Sessions aggressively prosecute immigration related concerns while “everyone” is pre-occupied with “Russia, Russia, Russia”; and appear to completely ignore the “witch hunt”.
I agree that ‘we’ are at a point where the probability is great that the Mensheviks that claim to represent us are at a point where they could complete the Coup by “staging” an Impeachment.
A few more Democrat Mensheviks in the House would pass the Articles onto the Senate. And we know that there are enough Republican Mensheviks in the Senate to provide the appropriate number of votes to Impeach.
So if an “honorable peace” cannot be reached soon, then the President must unleash the Mattis plan. Then we would either see new leadership throughout the DOJ or we would see that Sessions is quite capable of taking out the Mensheviks. Perhaps a more refined version of Patton.
Remember, Patton was “sidelined” due to his slapping a “shell shocked” soldier. But the Germans believed this to be a ruse and believed completely that Patton would lead D-Day.
Let the Mensheviks continue to believe Sessions will do nothing to stop Mueller from continuing the Coup preparations. Adm. Rogers still needs a few days to load the trucks up with the documents that should be released to expose the full extent and the complete list of conspirators determined to overthrow our Constitutional Republic.
But on the possibility that Sessions is in fact complicit in the Coup, I do have a source of used tire weights lined up.
Thank you for bringing up Patton. Even he commanded a fake army in order to win the war. I thought of this early on the morning today.
It’s sad in a way because Sessions was an early supporter.
I wish Sessions had stayed in the Senate, he was perfect there,one of very few who stood up for American workers. This is a shame, that he has turned out to be so weak. I am hopeful that he can be replaced by a much stronger person.
Not to mention we lost his seat!
If we retain the majority in November, fire lil Henry Gibson. If we lose, it’s a moot point but fire him anyway. The base will support Trump no matter but the sheeple may get their panties in a bunch before the election.
Don’t forget that forcing Richard Nixon to release his personal tapes was unconstitutional. But it happened. They now stand ready, with the full support of the media and the DOJ, to force him to face a violation of the Campaign Finance law. He obviously did not violate any law with his non-disclosure agreements, but that won’t be the narrative The People will see. In fact, the women who took the money and signed those agreements are the violators of a legitimate contractual agreement. PDJT is now in a big mess and the law and the Constitution will not protect him and the Dems will have to settle for Mike Pence because that will be the only way they won’t be exposed as the real perpetrators of collusion to influence an election. Politics, played by so many for personal profit, will be the arbitrator of a political nightmare and the DOJ will not be able to intervene. This is how Communists and Dictatorial Governments play politics. We can not expect our Constitution to survive this fiasco. Much less, our President. Big Government never really loses a battle against The People and the time to worry about Big Government is when that particular malignancy is still small enough that it can’t kill the host upon its removal. World War II was the harbinger of Big Government, and although we won that war, we lost our country in the process. I hope I am wrong but I am very pessimistic about the prognosis.
I disagree, big government loses every time as it implodes upon it’s own weight. The financial crisis drove the ivy educated from Wall Street to Washington DC. The problem with everybody being an ambitious ivy is the ends justify the means and they screw everybody else in the process. Big government in itself is a destabilizing force, not a stabilizing force. It becomes unmanageable. They try to control so much they can’t control anything.
It is high time for a governmental crash, IMHO.
What is needed is someone who doesn’t give a shit about tact and diplomacy. Someone with the mentality of a bull in a china shop. A leader who is not afraid of making bold decisions on the fly. A person who can bring in his own people that are beholden to no one except their boss. A tough as nails, no nonsense, my way or the highway type of person. Someone, if you try to undermine him, will bounce your ass right out the door so fast it’ll make your head spin. And then, for his second day on the job…
Move Sessions to DHS, if he wont’ accept or retires you’ll know he wasn’t a loyalist..
Loyalist will accept most any position on the team. Leaders move assets to best accomplish mission. Now, if this is theater before the big ugly…..
Recall that DHS is where Trump initially asked Sessions to be, but he refused and said he would only take a cabinet position if it were AG. Or at least that is what I remember, others may be able to confirm for sure.
I’m still agog at the Awan handslap, if handslap doesn’t overstate the punishment. That case arguably is the epicenter of foreign compromise of our entire system. Its summary dismissal casts doubt on any other aspect being brought to justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s worthless.
Follow the money. The deep state elites have bee making a fortune in the revolving door swamp between govt positions and K street and related positions. For as long as I can remember, these globalists have chosen their stooge to represent their crony capitalism interests in the White House. DJT is beyond their control and is a direct threat to their self enrichment schemes that are at the expense of the American people, especially the working and middle classes. God bless DJT. He needs our votes, our prayers, and our support. The integrity of the USA is at stake.
I remember when some of us early Session skeptics (myself included) were getting ready to happily eat crow. Shame, I held out hope that my opinion of him was wrong.
We’re living in a bizarro world where real crimes are not investigated and special counsels are appointed to look for crimes.
And Jeff is prosecuting the swamp creatures in a dimension that is imperceptible to human beings.
Thats it!!!!!!!
Until such time as Sessions leaves office (fired or perp-walked,) or every last thing happens, I shall remain firmly on the fence.
Everyone is talking about after midterm PTrump should fire AG, DAG and Wray. But Mueller would not wait till midterm. He will throw something just before midterm and fake msm would take it to next level. It seems PTrump is in fix situation with Session and Mueller.
With Sessions apparently being what many here increasingly believed, I can’t but help believe his selected US Attorney Huber, is likewise a dolt and unlikely do anything.
In Trump’s 2007 book “Think Big and Kick Ass” he gives his philosophy on getting revenge. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=074HtXwDhso&feature=youtu.be
Hannity just mentioned where is Huber???
I guess Trumps friend doesn’t Trust Sessions, but the cult here knows more.
Joe DiGenova was on Hannity discussing Sessions. Basically Sessions doesn’t believe the stories about the bad actors at the DOJ. (Paraphrasing) can someone find the interview?
“Basically Sessions doesn’t believe the stories about the bad actors at the DOJ.”
I was just going to post that. Sometimes it takes 30-60 minutes before a segment will appear on the Fox site for the Hannity Show. Yes, Mr. diGenova said that people have told him “Jeff Sessions does not believe that people over at the DOJ were capable of what they are being accused of.
What bubble has he been living in? To me, what Mr. diGenova said EXPLAINS A LOT.
Joe diGenova on Hannity, just said that he has spoken to “people” who are “close” to Sessions.
The problem is that Sessions absolutely refuses to believe that the DOJ would engage in unethical or unlawful behavior. Therefore, he sees no reason to pursue that which we know yo be true.
Well, there it is.
Joe DiGenova blasted Sessions, Rosenstein and Wray. Said that Sessions doesn’t know how to take command of anything.
