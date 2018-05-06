House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes Announces Plans To Hold Attorney General Sessions in Contempt of Congress…

In rather stunning news this morning, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes informs the listening audience he plans to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt of congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena. According to comments within a Fox News interview (see below) there is something important to Chairman Nunes the FBI and DOJ are intentionally withholding.
The issue is a little clouded because Chairman Nunes sent a classified letter to the DOJ requesting a specific response about the status of a specific person, and their engagement within issues of the DOJ and FBI conducting a counterintelligence operation. No-one knows who this “individual” might be. However the DOJ did write back to Chairman Nunes last Thursday and said they would not comply.
We have no way of knowing if the DOJ refusal relates to withholding evidence for a valid reason, or if the FBI/DOJ is refusing to comply because they are part of a cover-up of malicious conduct. Like many issues in this ongoing dynamic you can read valid and invalid motives into current action. The response letter from the DOJ is below:
Lots of moving parts. What’s kabuki, what’s not?
Alex, I’ll take “… or if the FBI/DOJ is refusing to comply because they are part of a cover-up of malicious conduct. ” for $1000.
For supplemental reading on some items not covered on the Treehouse, check out “Judges, Not anti-Trump Feds, Upheld the Law this Week” on howtobeyourowndetective.com
The author outlines the Judge Friedrich slapdown of Mueller in their sorry case against alleged Russian operatives. He covers the Ellis ruling against Mueller in the Manafort case in detail.
He explains a case of his in which a county prosecutor protected an agent who did similar illegal things, and shacked up with a convicted serial child rapist. And he reminds people of another corrupt prosecutor, former PA AG Kathleen Kane, who is free on appeal after leaking grand jury info illegally and lying about it. Jail time and butch guards and female cons await her.
He also explains other federal lawbreaking, from the raid on Cohen to Comey’s little buddy Richman, to the recent reveal of DOJ/FBI/McCabe coverup of Hillary’s emails by the FBI in which they compare her favorably to Sandy Berger (who he calls “Brown Shorts”) to Paula Broadwell (who he calls “Can opener nose”).
He discusses Lisa Page’s bailout, Stormy Daniels’ police sketch (where the fake henchman looks like her ex hubby), and Uranium One.
He closes with Comey’s incredible “deep ballast” remarks confirming the presence in teh FBI, CIA, and military of people willing to break the law against presidents like Trump, Reagan and JFK. He then shows the Deep State’s complicity in crimes from JFK’s murder to the Vegas shooters.
Plus a rogues gallery Dick Tracy would be proud of.
Incredible read.
I think that the kabuki argument is pretty much dying on the vine. Kabuki means that stalwarts such as President Trump and Devin Nunes are deceiving the country by only pretending to be upset with various actors and institutions.
The kabuki proponents eventually have to confront this problem: what if all of this actually is kabuki, and then Trump and Nunes have to explain to their constituents that they were just kidding? Would that help their veracity in subsequent matters?
I can tell your right off … if Trump has been lying to me, then I for one would abandon him in a heartbeat and search for a better white knight. Or maybe give up hope for ever fixing this country in a straightforward way. But that day will never come. I take POTUS at his word right now. He is not kabuki-ing us.
It could very well be part political theater on the part of Congress. It is an election year, you know.
I agree. If Trump was simply trying to distance himself from Sessions, he would either not say anything or maybe just something mild. You definitely wouldn’t get the comments and tweets he has made, especially the “good luck with that” tweet a few weeks ago.
POTUS may not be acting, but DOJ could be acting.
Are you OK with that? I’m not.
No, but JS can’t know everything the black hat holdovers in DOJ are doing.
Exactly. Swamp is deeper and wider than we first thought.
Plus, we can only guess how Rozie’s minions are muddying up everything.
What you describe re. Trump is not his M.O.
Respectfully, (I have been all over the place on my thoughts about this in recent days) I disagree about the “just kidding” part of your comment if this is all Kabuki. Why? Because there would be a very damned good reason for it.
My brother and I were just going over possibilities. As I have asked many times: What would the Biggest Sting of All Time look like? What if there are peoples lives in danger? What if there is a much larger and sinister scandal…an international pedophile ring?
Once again there were animals in the UK busted for pedophilia. If the President needs to play his role to keep this under wraps until kids can be rescued…then he can lie to me all day…IF…if that is what is happening.<<<Just an example.
At the moment, I simply do not know. But, I do think Erik Prince was telling the truth in his Breitbart interview last year.
The whole kabuki argument rests upon the claim that it is deceiving black hats into unwariness or exposing themselves further.
Stop. JUST STOP. This purported lameasss gamesmanship would not be deceiving the likes of Sidney Blumenthal, Valerie Jarrett, John Brennan, James Clapper, or veteran intel agents who specialize in such.
“Kabuki” would only be used to fool the masses including DJT’s own followers, and created the dissension that you see right here on this board.
Not. Buying. It. It is the result of Q followers unable to give an intellectually coherent argument for President Trump’s public statements.
I am not a Q follower.
Additionally, the names you have mentioned…who pulls their strings? Would people in their position be willing to murder to keep justice at bay?
Sincerely, I do understand your anger and frustration. I have been venting all day here at CTH. But the fact of the matter is that NONE OF US KNOW.
“Lying” is too strong. It’s Sun Tzu strategic deception: “Appear weak where you are strong, and strong where you are weak.” To be effective, strategic deception has to deceive your side as well. Trump and Sessions have had the goods on Comey, Hillary, and Obama for probably a year now, but they need airtight cases, which take time to build. They also need to defend themselves against the charge that the indictments of many Democrats are just partisan revenge, and the upcoming IG report will help do that. Plus, for optimum political damage to the Democrats, the Storm needs to hit closer to the midterms.
All Trump needs to say is something like: “All this took longer than I’d hoped, but Sessions had a very big job and he did it well. I’m sure Chairman Nunes and others now understand why the information they requested could not be released earlier. Justice can now be served.”
Good. It’s about time someone held that guy responsible. He needs to do the job we pay him to do. This has gone on long enough
I am speechless at Sessions’ conduct. He appeared to be a great pick for AG;who could know he would turn out to be useless? Perhaps he did spend too much time in the swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It will be a while longer before we can actually determine Sessions’ usefulness.
Exactly, Mark!
It’s been 15 months and we have seen no usefullness. Would we still be silent and supportive about the opposite? Were we silent 15 months after Holder was AG? So far, I see nothing that indicates Sessions is useful to anyone except Rosy, Mule and the swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So far…..
…and I DO NOT equate Sessions with Holder.
4sure….. HOW ABOUT YHE HUNDREDS OF ARRESTS OF M-13 gangs and rescues of children? No usefulness?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry about caps…they just appeared!
Not useful at all if he lets the big stuff skate
LikeLike
No. It’s been determined. This is getting ridiculous and degrading for all of us. He’s not capable of reforming the DOJ. If it were only that, it would be within the realm of sympathy. It’s a hard job. But he’s actively undermining justice and Trump.
Not all of us…not even close to all of us.
And don’t forget to smack his little rat boy Rosenstein while you’re at it there, Chairman Nunes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Possibly great excuse to fire the thorn laden rose.
Star–didn’t Holder ignore Nunes et. al. before and they did nothing?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They held him in contempt, the first attorney general ever held in contempt. But to prosecute him requires the Justice Department, which Holder ran. Dead end there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
May give Trump a good reason to can Sessions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“compromise of on going investigations”…. precisely why all the GOPe’s are trying to disclose this information and calling for a second special council….. the swamp wants to muck up the biggest RICO case of this nation. #TrustSessions
LikeLiked by 13 people
It does beg the question of why Congress is suddenly so eager to take extreme measures.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nunes is forcing an issue. Plain and simple.
Congress is still full of Eunuch Party trash, so they’ll do nothing.
The weak DOJ response could have been delivered in a day.
It could have even been delivered face to face first.
Regardless, I think this issue will be resolved rather quickly.
How? In the form of declassified disclosures ordered by President Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think it’s anything BUT plain and simple. This is a SPECIFIC request on an INDIVIDUAL.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deb and you are right, they’re all of a sudden ready to take action. Hamstringing Sessions putting a halt to everything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sporty: You are right! Whenever a congressional critter wants a special prosecutor we Treepers know it is just another way of saying they want to compromise the criminal investigation so nobody ever gets prosecuted! Yet the MSM will spin it as if congress really wants to get to the bottom of this when the opposite is true!
Nunes would be the last person I would label a card carrying member of the GOPe or of the swamp.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Interestingly, the letter was signed by Stephen E. Boyd, not AG Sessions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Boyd works for Sessions.
I am not sure if it was you that posted a video of I think his name is Praying Medic or something like that– but that was a rather disturbing content, where he was saying the corruption is so deep and so globally wide spread, to root it all out would collapse the Government. On this letter from Boyd, he states that the WH agrees to withhold the information.
Who could this individual be that is causing such a fuss and must remain secret. ?
Hillary?
PrayingMedic was talking about the original FBIAnon on 4chan, back in 2016, who said the FBI was having a terrible dilemma over the corruption they knew about. That probably isn’t relevant to today’s document request. I think the individual involved could probably be inferred with a little thought. It is obviously someone who is not yet nailed down, like McCabe, Comey, Strzok, Page are. That still leaves a lot of people. For instance, there have been hints about the State Dept. being involved, and it seems possible when we think about Christopher Steele, the Aussie I can’t remember, the overly friendly Russian Ambassador Kislyak. This refusal citing a number of reasons why they won’t release it doesn’t help, it obfuscates. I lean toward Carter Page, myself.
Because Rudy in da house, y’all. And that scares the crappola outta ’em.
Rudy should scare the hell out of our side too. Has failed to impress… positively.
Nunes is NOT the swamp!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wish it wasn’t an election year.
So the Anti-Sessions camp is likely feeling a bit vindicated now.
I’m not part of that camp so I am left wondering why Sessions is reduced to such inaction on this. His hands must be tied in some way – does the DOJ have some kind of leverage over him?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Probably not. His gatekeepers are probably running circles around him (think Bush or Obama). Some people are not just cut out to run big organizations. They are overwhelmed, and generally not aware of everything going on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With the level of corruption, only God could run such a behemoth department and know what every employee is up to. Nunes said maybe JS idn’t even know of the subpoena.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Timing. The more Comey talks, the more has to be vetted. That’s the explanation OIG gave and I have no reason to doubt Horowitz. At some point, he will delivery and any new revelations tacked on as amendments.
But for now, we still have time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I subscribe to the theory that the leverage over Sessions is much broader than just Obama’s hold-over DOJ personnel.
When Senator Grassley asked AG Sessions why he was recusing himself from the Uranium One scandal and appointing Rosenstein to conduct it, Sessions said that Rosenstein was a man of integrity and could recuse himself if he found that it was necessary. We all know that the Uranium One scandal implicates Obama, Clinton, Mueller, Comey, Holder, McCabe, et al. So when Sessions recused himself from this 2009 scandal I thought Whiskey Tango Foxtrot?, .
And this may be the explanation.
http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/03/19/flashback-maxine-waters-confirms-obama-has-database-with-information-on-every-individual/
Flashback: Maxine Waters Confirms Obama Has ‘Database’ with ‘Information on Every Individual’
Maybe this is one of the sources of Obama’s database:
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/whistleblowers-line-accuse-mueller-lying-senate-surveilling-trump/
Whistleblowers Line Up To Accuse Mueller Of Lying To The Senate, Surveilling Trump.
Special counsel Robert Mueller is facing new problems as multiple intelligence agency whistleblowers and former underlings accuse him of overseeing and covering up massive off-the-books surveillance activities during his tenure as director of the FBI. A former FBI special agent accuses Mueller of lying to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence regarding the scope of his surveillance programs. Another NSA and CIA whistleblower accuses Mueller of overseeing a secretive program that surveilled President Donald Trump while Trump was a private citizen — an accusation that is already being heard in court. Another whistleblower claims that former FBI agents would testify with documentation that Mueller stifled their investigations into certain terrorist networks. These accusations could form the basis of a congressional investigation, or could be used by insiders close to the president as leverage in the Russia collusion case dominating Washington discourse. Former Mueller employee Chuck Marler told Big League Politics in an exclusive statement that Mueller lied to the Senate, informing the Intelligence Committee that his surveillance programs were smaller and less wide-ranging than they really were, which blocked Senate oversight of his surveillance programs. ..… CIA and NSA whistleblower Dennis Montgomery, worked on a massive nationwide phone-surveillance spying program during the Bush administration under the direction of John Brennan and James Clapper, who both became Obama administration officials. Montgomery says that Mueller, as director of the FBI under Bush, oversaw the phone-spying program. Whistleblower Montgomery has sued James Comey for allegedly covering up information on the program, which Montgomery said was being operated on FBI computers.
Is this a soap opera or real life? Is Jeff Sessions white hat or donkey? Edge of my seat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nunes or not, I’ll never trust congress or the HSPCI again. Congress=bad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
HPSCI. D’oh!
LikeLike
IKR?
Congress has such a habit of f*cking up everything they touch that it is Very.Hard. to want them involved on any level.
And I *like* Nunes. But………………
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, I’m still sitting on the fence with Nunes, watching. He’s doing most everything we like him doing, but…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
But what ?
I think Nunes is trying to get to the truth of the matter. I think we ALL want that. He is tired of being stonewalled.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions is doing the job P45 wants him to do. Period, Full stop. We lack complete information. We mistake his quiet, Southern gentlemanly way as weakness. Ask the Alabama KKK about his STONES !
LikeLiked by 7 people
Exactly.
THANK YOU NC PATRIOT!
Good Tarheel thinking!
LikeLiked by 2 people
My take, as well
You people must not have to read people for a living. Nunes is exactly the kind of guy you want in charge of anything. Steady, serious, and ready to do whatever it takes. Uncle Jeffy is in way over his head. Lost in space
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think it’s not an issue of white hats or black hats or the swamp’s leverage. Sessions is just not capable to perform this job. It happens. There are many reasons, more to do with his own skillset and temperament than anything else.
SPLC once was a force for good. Now, not so much. I’m trying to have faith in Sessions but it’s getting harder every day. Where’s the oversight? How can these people be kicking in the door of Trumps lawyers, digging through everything, leaking to the media? Raiding Manafort in the wee hours? Who is in charge of the justice department while they ruin financially anyone who ever dared to work with the Trump campaign? I’m beginning to lose faith in the man allowing them to do it, and that’s Sessions. If there is a grand scheme it’s well past time to pull the string.
NC patriot….your point about how people perceive others (especially being weak or unintelligent) because of an accent or drawl, how they might pronounce words in their regional way….or how fun is made of someone who is fat or physically unattractive is unfortunately bullying at adult levels.
And I admit, i’m The first to chuckle at Hillary’s 2000 pantsuits worn because of her ankles or Michelle’s very generous rear, Or Maxine’s James Brown wigs, etc.
However, i’ll Take a Southern gentleman like Sessions over an Eric Holder any day and give him the opportunity to play the game out. Unlike Holder who openly showed hatred for “racist” America and refused to follow the law…Sessions has never done one thing that speaks against the Constitution or POTUS…or America.
As someone once said to me…your problem didn’t happen overnight…and it won’t be cured overnight.
That was then, this is now. He just doen’t have it anymore.
Senate = Bad. DOJ = Bad. House has some good people, such as Nunes, Gaetz and Gohmert.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Jim Jordan
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nope that’s how you bring attention to the matter. So now everyone wants to know who is this specific individual.
I’ll go out on a limb and say Barack Obama.
LikeLiked by 7 people
If the DoJ is investigating Barak Obama as part of this mess, that would answer a LOT of questions as to why Sessions seems to be doing “nothing”. We KNOW that he had Huber going behind the scenes for months before it was revealed.
Something else is afoot. I just hope that Sessions is actually doing something, rather than sitting it out and letting the swamp take the initiative and run things.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something is afoot—maybe DoJ prefer to have the info come out in the IG report first, which is supposedly May 18 or before, as quoted by someone here on this website. Correct me if I’m wrong, please.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wouldn’t that be just as sweet as it gets
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was my first guess, Bath house Barry. Holder, Lynch also come to mind but do not fit the “damage to relationships with international partners”. So then there’s Kerry or Clinton.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions is doing EXACTLY what PDJT wants him to do.
“Justice” coming soon.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I think so. I often wonder when these Sessions bashers are finally going to turn on Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Totally agree. And if you look at the AG Sessions bashers on this site, go back over the last 2 years and look for posts from them actually SUPPORTIVE of PDJT.
Still waiting for the main culprits to prove they support PDJT. And for the few that do, it is support like Ryan, McConnell or Cruz do….an inch deep waiting for their opportunity to Steve Bannon him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Go ahead and look back. I think there’s nothing but support for Trump from the people who are smart enough to realize it Sessions is in over his head. Everything can’t be 4D chess. Sometimes incompetence is just incompetence. Look up Occam’s razor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely unfair. Sessions and PDT are not tied at the hip. I’m willing to say I don’t know why the President hasn’t been able to do anything (yet). I’m sure there’s a good reason.
That does not mean:
1) That I don’t support the President. I wholeheartedly do.
2) I can’t disagree with him sometimes or think he made a mistake. That doesn’t mean I don’t support him or even think he’s wrong, it’s just my uneducated opinion. Isn’t this still a Democracy and isn’t CTH pro free thought/speech? None of us are accomplishing anything here in the comments, we enjoy the discussion, educating and being educated, and getting Likes for our opinions – that’s all.
3) I have to pick a side “Sessions Basher” “Sessions Supporter” etc
My personal opinion is that this is not a “plan”. The biggest reason for it is because it would be the height of hypocrisy to criticize Mueller and Weissman for their prosecutorial perversions which have harmed innocent people, then enact a “plan” which does the same exact thing to Flynn, Cohen and countless others.
I still agree.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if Trump can demand that DOJ show him the info in question?
And what the response would be?
Maybe Trump addresses Jeff Sessions directly and asks Sessions to come to his office and tell him the conversation will be recorded to make sure that a record is kept and can be examined in the future. 🙂
Nothing is classified for POTUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The letter posted here mentioned White House been consulted….
…..” ….consultations with the……….and the White House……”
LikeLike
Letter from DOJ said “in consultation with WH”. Does does say WH agreed only that they talked.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I’d love to know who the “specific individual” is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My guess is Comey’s buddy, coconspirator and leaker Richman.
This news broke on April 24, the same date as the Nunes letter.
Comey’s memo leak contact had ‘special government employee’ status at FBI
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/04/24/comeys-memo-leak-contact-had-special-government-employee-status-at-fbi.html
LikeLike
LikeLike
Wake me up when the House impeaches someone at DOJ or FBI.
Holder ignored contempt by the House.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If giving Nunes the info means giving Adam Schiff the info, I can see why they are holding out….
Schiff is on the same Intel Committee….
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly my thinking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Zactly my first thought.
More drama. It never ends. Nunes knows something. Do these people even talk to one another other than correspondence? I haven’t lost faith in Sessions…yet. It’s a bit confusing when the White Hoise was referenced in the letter of refusal.
Can’t someone provide informed speculation? Are we smoking out a black hat? I assume the threat to Sessions gives him a justification to intervene in something that would otherwise appear political. Nunes et al surely understand any risks to ongoing investigations.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mike Pence heads over to Senate.
As president of Senate objects to pro forma session.
Senate forced to recess.
RINOS stampede for the exits.
Trump fires all the crooks an recess appoints the good guys. EZ as pie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Forgot MSM has simultaneous conniption fits and seizures live on TV.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The words chosen for the denial give some hints: an individual (singular) foreigner; ODNI and our Intelligence Community partners involved; potential harm to relations with valued international partners. Nunes is asking for confirmation on whether a particular foreigner at the heart of all this is a US FBI or IC asset? Rhymes with “teel”?
LikeLike
They are scared to say Steele is an IC asset. That would put England square in the sights for trying to overthrow an election.
I’m dreaming of JS taking out Souros, Jarrett and all their puppets.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who at the White House gave the green light on this letter? McGann? I can’t tell if Nunes knows the answer to what he is asking or not from his interviews this morning.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
At that level one doesn’t ask the question without already knowing the answer.
I think President Trump should step up his GAME and demand that Jeff Sessions comes to the White House for a briefing of what is happening and tells Jeff Sessions I am the Head of the executive branch and you report directly to me.
And have Trump’s Lawyers in the room and Trump ask Sessions questions about lots of stuff …and video record everything.
The president can do this, and can get to the bottom of everything. He states upfront that for this meeting everything will be recorded , and camera’s will be on everyone … Jeff Sessions, Trump … so Trump has record he can share if needed for future!
Step up your Game, Mr President and interview/interrogate Jeff and others.
He doesn’t have to fire anyone, and Trump can be OPEN about it, and just ask them (jeff, rosenstein questions) and the president doesn’t have to answer any questions if he doesn’t want to.
The question is … is President Trump the Commander-In-Chief and Head of the Executive Branch or not?
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump knows what he is doing, as he has all info and we don’t. He is doing just fine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe he does know everything as you say, BUT maybe he doesn’t! 🙂
You don’t know and I don’t know, right? Or do you know something we all don’t know, do you speak to President Trump personally? I don’t.
I am suggesting that Trump has a MASTER CARD in his pocket he can use at any time …unless he gets Impeached at which time it would be too late.
Trump is Head of the Executive Branch and everyone at the Executive Branch reports to him and are under him. Having Trump interview/interrogate some of these people could scare the crap out of them, especially if it’s all recorded and Trump’s lawyers are in the room. Trump can say since Comey Lied about the meetings we had, Trump is being Transparent so if needed he can use these tapes in his defence or to uncover crimes.
It would be a BOLD MOVE, but it would put TRUMP back in the driver’s seat for sure. And I would back him up 1,000 percent!
Trump could ask them questions and if they say they will not answer the questions, then why, and ask other questions going a step back , and also who did Jeff Sessions talk to exactly about recusing himself, and when he knew, and if he talked to Rosenstein about recusing himself before hand. Also ask Rosenstein about questions about everything.
I’m just suggesting this would be a BOLD Step and it could deflate the pressure.
Also, for National Security Trump would only have to release portions of the Tapes/Recordings he choose. He could use this to Stamp Out Swamp Creatures, if he wanted too. 🙂
Jack, did you read VSGPDJT’s books?
No I didn’t … what am I missing? Can you give me a cliff-notes answer to get me up to speed? 🙂
LikeLike
Let’s all hope this is the beginning of the end of the deep state!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
As I read the response letter, the White House was also consulted before refusal. It could mean the White House janitorial service, it does not say.
So far Nunes has not been asking for anything untoward and has been reasonable where possible. On the other hand, DOJ has been anything but reasonable and has been in CYA mode.
Nunes did say that Sessions might not even be aware of the back and forth, so Sessions may just be asleep… again. What a poor way to run such an important department. Hopefully, once the IG report does out the FISA abuse is stopped (still on going via ‘Mueller the Grand Inquisitor’), and Sessions can regain control of his department.
I am not going to hold my breath. It was a sad day that Sessions did not resign when he found he had to recuse himself, or that he did not recuse himself once he found Rosenstein was a ‘Jack-in-Office’ that gave Mueller the fully illegal ‘Grand Inquisitor’ blanket authority.
No matter which way I look at this DOJ pig pen Sessions stinks.
They say he sent in a resignation but Trump turned it down…Baloney Trump can not stop him from resigning if he wants to resign.
LikeLike
“Can’t relase because of on going investigation” is a cover up excuse as old as dirt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grandstanding politicians are as old as dirt too…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Discussing all the possibilities in a reasonable fashion is what makes this site great. 🙂
The most astute single sentence that I have seen in ages “Like many issues in this ongoing dynamic you can read valid and invalid motives into current action.” . Hopefully this saga will unfold to some degree before the fall elections. Fun observation from the unfailing source Wik,”Inherent contempt
Under this process, the procedure for holding a person in contempt involves only the chamber concerned. Following a contempt citation, the person cited is arrested by the Sergeant-at-Arms for the House or Senate, brought to the floor of the chamber, held to answer charges by the presiding officer, and then subjected to punishment as the chamber may dictate (usually imprisonment for punishment reasons, imprisonment for coercive effect, or release from the contempt citation).
Concerned with the time-consuming nature of a contempt proceeding and the inability to extend punishment further than the session of the Congress concerned (under Supreme Court rulings), Congress created a statutory process in 1857. While Congress retains its “inherent contempt” authority and may exercise it at any time, this inherent contempt process was last used by the Senate in 1934, in a Senate investigation of airlines and the U.S. Postmaster. After a one-week trial on the Senate floor (presided over by Vice President John Nance Garner, in his capacity as Senate President), William P. MacCracken, Jr., a lawyer and former Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Aeronautics who was charged with allowing clients to remove or rip up subpoenaed documents, was found guilty and sentenced to 10 days imprisonment.[10]”
Is there the intestinal fortitude anywhere in congress to do such action? Otherwise it is nothing more than passing just so much hot air. If anyone hears of some congress critter holding forth on such action, please forward with all due haste. I won’t be holding my breath.
CORRECT! This entire political theater is just blah, blah, blah…it goes on and on. Nunes and the people he is working with in the house don’t have the balls to go after anyone in DOJ or FBI or anyone else for that matter. It’s all conversation for the unwashed masses. Until I hear the contempt charges being read on the House floor – is’t all BS. If this makes you feel good – indulge.
I don’t know what to think about this. I mean if a true on-going investigation is happening and disclosing to Congress will jeopardize the investigation then Nunes needs to understand this. I mean everything that has been given to Congress so far has ended up being leaked, so I can understand the hesitation by Sessions.
So far everything that has leaked hasn’t really impacted the investigation, it has simply verified what we already knew, but it let those who were willfully oblivious to hopefully have their eyes opened a bit. However if a classified letter was required to ask about a specific person, then that tells me releasing any info could actually harm the investigation. I applaud Nunes and others for trying to keep this in the forefront, but he may be making things harder for the investigators (whether it be willful or not).
This is a very tough situation. It’s really hard to know who is on which side. The only thing we can do is pray that God is directing everything, because without actually being in the DOJ or FBI, we don’t know what’s really going on and hence we don’t know who to criticize and who to praise / commend.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think what it says is that Sessions has lost total control of the DOJ or he is a part of the Insurance policy. To have your own party start an impeachment proceeding against you is rarely done. if ever. This is YUGE!
Rosey converted subverted the SC not to a criminal investigation but a cointel investigation. This iz not gonna play in Peoria. Then they indict Manafort an Flynn but not their ‘Human Assets’ Page an Popooplopadus. Get it yet? They are the ‘Human Assets’. it iz called Parallel Construction.
“Potential loss of human lives”?
A bit dramatic unless the FBI is concerned certain key players may get Arkancided.
My first thought after reading this DOJ hyperventilation was that DOJ is protecting Carter Page and his many super-secret affiliations that may have been discussed during the Rosenstein/Mueller super-secret verbal instruction session.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Moondance- Love your comment. Wasn’t this loss of life bit mentioned during the Manafort hearing?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Does anyone know where one could find a link to the letter Nunes originally sent on April 24 requesting information about the individual in the center of the request? It seems odd that the letter was sent April 24 and followed up by a subpoena a mere six days later on April 30.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Duh!
Time for me to brew some coffee:)
The letter was “Classified” so if it exists in digital form it would be on a “Classified Server”. Since Hillary is no longer handling this type of info only those with proper clearances and “Need to Know” have access.
I once held the necessary clearances but even then would not have had the “Need to Know” to perform my duties.
There has to be consequences and accountability.
Nunes lawfully subpoenaed them. They refused to comply.
If you or me refused to comply with a subpoena, there would be serious consequences.
Seems pretty clear cut to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe you should re-read the first sentence in the second paragraph.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Somehow the Bad Guys always come up with excuses for not doing the right thing. The latest one is potential loss of human life. What the hell does that mean? That you’ll somehow get killed if it’s found out you’re being investigated?
I don’t blame Nunes for taking drastic measures. He’s probably as sick of this crap as we are. Let him keep applying pressure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The black hats don’t complain about abortion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The DNI, FBI and WH are all saying no to the letter. It’s not just the Attorney General’s office. So, the real question is whether the person being inquired about is a witness that knows where all the bodies are buried, an undercover agent working for the white hats that appears to be a black hat or somebody that is a black hat that is being investigated where the information is not complete yet. Take your pick or do you have another option besides the redundant “Bash Sessions”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hate to think of Mueller or Rosie as white hats.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Excellent– yes. This is going to be the biggest story in American political history, and for the heck of it, I will wager the document being requested is still the original FISA warrant that he believes is different from the one his people have seen and the person he is inquiring about is McCabe or Comey himself.
Maybe… Nunes is keeping this issue on a front burner (“we are actually doing Something right now”) while the Justice pieces are being assembled (which takes a long time even for small crimes), but this is enough to get the rest of the low information folks to get that information, time to process it and wonder When is Justice Coming, to wonder Who is this person (?!). The corruption is so vast, and the treachery and treason (*cough John Kerry/ John McCain/ Clintons cough*) so deep, that normal court/contempt measures are like pesky flies. But it buys some time with those of us who are this close to losing patience with the whole mess.
Just thinking…
It feels like, to me, that something earth shattering was just set into motion. That “calm” before the storm is finally coming to an end. It should prove to be a very interesting week. I’ll have extra butter, please!
LikeLiked by 1 person
…and more salt, too.
(to continue the movie house theme)…Thank you, Sundance, for continuing to connect the…
One has to wonder what sort of swamp threat has caused Mr. Sessions to curl up into fetal position in the corner for the past many moths.
I am not under the impression that there is total disarray within the doj. There is a very specific set of tasks that Mr. Watnick has been hired for, at POTUS’ urging. This kid is an unsung hero and isnt twiddling his thumbs.
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/muckraker/ezra-cohen-watnick-justice-department-sessions
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I think there has purposefully been no news about Mr. Watnick.
I’m beginning to think that Sessions doesn’t even know what’s going on.
He refuses to read the paper or even allow himself to hear anything about the Mueller Probe because what’s most important to him is his “honesty and integrity.”
The man would let the world burn as long as he can hold himself up in his mind as the most pious person in history.
In a way, Jeff Sessions is extremely selfish.
I don’t know what the hell to think any more.
The hair on the back of my neck stood up when Nunes said “I don’t even know that the Attorney General is even aware of our request.” WTH?
wow. Right about PM Theresa May got a yellow post-it note that says, “Our American cousins are about to publically reveal the fact that we ran an international scheme to prevent Trump from becoming president in the US. How to proceed?”
This is about protecting Christopher Steele’s FBI/MI5/MI6 activities.
Didn’t a major head of Britains intel agency shocking resign right around the time the FISA court was being notified about irregularities by Admiral Rogers? It wasn’t Steele, but can’t remember his name for how. Hmmmmm……
I think it was Robert Hannigan. https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/jan/23/gchq-chief-robert-hannigan-quits
What if “the individual” is Clapper, Brennan,Comey or perhaps even Rosenstein himself? I DO find it interesting that AG Sessions himself isn’t responding to an official letter to him from such an important committee – that DOES feel dismissive to me. Interesting how Rep Nunes says he’s not even sure if the AG knows about the letter or subpoena…….
Sigh. This IG report can’t come out soon enough for me!
I find it hard to believe that Sessions would not even respond to the request. Is it possible correspondence is being filtered to Rosenstein?
That’s my guess since he’s recused
NOTE: “…following consultations with………the White House”
OK folks, its an election year. When would be the best time to light the fuse on the fireworks and blow the democrats out of the water? The answer is sometime just prior to the elections.
The great unwashed (average American voter) has a very short memory. If the bad guys are prosecuted too soon, they will have forgotten all about it all by the time they go out to vote.
The democrats would throw a bunch of people under the buss and claim that their party is now squeaky clean. They will claim to have cleaned the shop and made it a true grass roots party.
My bet is that the prosecutions are purposely being delayed. I would look for the firework display to begin around the end of September to ensure a maximum effect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Chairman Nunes sent a classified letter to the DOJ requesting a specific response about the status of a specific person, and their engagement within issues of the DOJ and FBI conducting a counterintelligence operation.”
Is this to be interpretest as the ‘current’ status of a person currently in-house who worked on the counterintel op or status of a specific person at the point in time when DoJ/FIB were actively conducting a counterintelligence operation (which was ultimately passed of onto Team Muller as some point).
IIRC the only player still in-house is Priestap. Are there others?
Or, are we talking as high up as a specified person in the oval office?
Thoughts?
Please keep in mind what we know from Michael Caputo…
“They have all the documents that were produced. They have all the emails from everyone,” Caputo told Fox News host Martha MacCallum in an interview on Thursday night. “They’ve got further documentation from people who worked outside the campaign – their emails, their texts. They have the entire campaign’s texts.”
We also know they have wiretapped everyone, or….as Sundance puts it…”anyone within two steps of Carter Page”.
This includes AG Sessions.
No need to ‘Trust Sessions’ none at all. Just “Trust Trump’. Sessions is in the wake. Trump haz got em’.
Every report says “Nunes” wants or “Nunes” will subpeona.
But he is the CHAIRMAN. NOT the whole Committee.
Schiff is still on that committee
Nunes is speaking for the Committee not just for himself.
So HOW MANY OF THESE PEOPLE DO YOU TRUST?
HPSCI
HPSCI Minority Members
Adam Schiff, Ranking Member
28th District of California
Jim Himes
4th District of Connecticut
Terri Sewell
7th District of Alabama
Andre Carson
7th District of Indiana
Jackie Speier
14th District of California
Mike Quigley
5th District of Illinois
Eric Swalwell
15th District of California
Joaquin Castro
20th District of Texas
Denny Heck
10th District of Washington
HPSCI Majority Members
Devin Nunes, Chairman
22nd District of California
Mike Conaway
11th District of Texas
Peter King
2nd District of New York
Frank LoBiondo
2nd District of New Jersey
Tom Rooney
17th District of Florida
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen
27th District of Florida
Michael Turner
10th District of Ohio
Brad Wenstrup
2nd District of Ohio
Chris Stewart
2nd District of Utah
Rick Crawford
1st District of Arkansas
Trey Gowdy
4th District of South Carolina
Elise Stefanik
21st District of New York
Will Hurd
23rd District of Texas
None of the above.
Like tricky Br’er Rabbit, Jeff Sessions built a “Tar Baby” from the Russian Collusion farce to ensnare his foes while he recused himself.
Once RR grabbed the “Tar Baby” after recusal by Sessions, each move Rat Rosenstein made simply burrowed himself deeper into the sticky mess of lies, while the ‘Bama Possum watched in silence….and guess who else is now entangled in the sticky mess of “Tar Baby” Russian Collusion? Mueller, Weissman, now, but to be followed later by Clapper and Brennan (Hayden can’t help himself either, he had to touch the Russian Collusion “Tar Baby” on TV and his book). Thanks for sticking to the “secret” sauce story boys, the key “Tar Baby” ingredient linking conspiracy.
Now the good Judge is going to bring the “Tar Baby” show to America for all to see.
Nunes good work also increases the audience for the big show of the OIG Report.
This plus the following Judge Ellis hearing points :
Undiscussed pro – dismal points on transcript of Judge Ellis conducting Manafort Hearing
(‘point’ is guesswork on what Ellis’s has in mind)
1. Asked local AUSA to be there – point – Jurisdiction
2. Served (LEAD) on the council of judges for eliminating the Independent Council – point Jurisdiction & Constitutional powers
3. Says Ukrainians probably think Ukraine is different than Russia so far UK is part of the indictment but where is Russia – point – wrong Fact for Indicment
(Manafort was working to remove Uk further from Russia and join EU)
5. Asked if Rosenstein recused himself – point- procedural if SC is making procedural DOJ case for his other questions than where is this follow through on recusal procedure
6. SC deputy l goes on to make case that Deputy AG is politically accountable and can be fired and further that outcome of the IC reviews was it’s elimination and that the SC is better because it has someone who can be fired by the POTUS p22 -point-Contstitutional powers
7.Judge Ellis is skeptical that even the redacted portions do not give the SC JURSIDICTION to act no matter what is redacted. – point – jurisdiction
8 About himself judge notes his patience. Point – Dismissal likely deciding with or without prejudice
“Damage to relationships with valued international partners”
“Potential loss of human lives”
“Interference with [ongoing, future] intelligence operations”
Where have we heard this language before?
The letter makes clear the subject refers to one single individual. Who (of all the characters we have encountered thus far) triggers any, let alone all, of the above consequences? It has to be a spook – so the question is which one? No one has ever been able to determine if Steele is a “former-” or “current-” intelligence officer. It’s becoming obvious!
