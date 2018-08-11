Blunt Honesty: President Trump Highlights Lack of Reform Within DOJ and FBI…

In an interesting set of tweets today President Trump highlights the institutions of the DOJ and FBI with separate and blunt emphasis.
Toward the DOJ, President trump notes the relationship between Deputy AG Bruce Ohr, his wife Nellie Ohr as a Fusion GPS contractor and Christopher Steele the author of the “phony and discredited Dossier”, also a Fusion GPS contractor. All of the entities were paid by Hillary Clinton through her legal representation.
Additionally, President Trump highlights the lack of DOJ leadership (specifically AG Jeff Sessions) to address the institutional corruption which led to “spygate” and a fraudulent application for an unlawful FISA application.
In the second set of tweets, President Trump noted how officials within the FBI are continuing to obstruct oversight and refuse to turn over evidence of institutional corruption. In a pointed question President Trump asks: “What are they hiding”?
The overall message delivered by President Trump highlights the ongoing institutional issues which are not being addressed by either AG Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray; both are acting as corruption monitors; neither are confronting it.
And within this dynamic we accept events as they appear:
•After the IG report on the Clinton investigation, Director Wray took no action to address the issues of the deeply political FBI; and no-one within the organization has been held accountable. With the single exception of McCabe, all former corrupt officials have been permitted to exit with full benefits and pensions intact.
•Additionally, there is no effort on behalf of the DOJ to follow-up on the IG criminal referral to charge former Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe for lying to the FBI, leaking information to the media and using his office/position to influence an official investigation.
•Worse yet, there is an ongoing and highly visible DOJ leadership effort to cover-up the gross criminal behavior of the head of the Senate Intelligence Committee Security staff, James Wolfe. Despite overwhelming evidence that James Wolfe leaked top secret and highly classified intelligence to the media, the DOJ has only charged Wolfe with one much lesser crime of lying to the FBI.
Initially, through 2017, CTH was optimistic that Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray would take action to: (A) reveal the scale and scope of the prior DOJ/FBI activity; and (B) bring criminal charges against those officers who engaged in a conspiracy to influence the 2016 election and overthrow a duly elected President. However, in the face of overwhelming evidence highlighting the Sessions/Wray emphasis we now clearly see the only goal is preservation of the institutions.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is willfully blind. FBI Director Christopher Wray is also demonstrably corrupt, and willfully blind. Both are working against the interests of justice in their efforts to protect Washington DC from sunlight. Both are allowing officials within their organizations to continue conspiring to protect their former colleagues.
If the MAGA community can all pull together and win the 2018 Mid-Term election; I am almost positive President Trump will fire the failing leadership of both the FBI and DOJ. President Trump’s personal efforts to win and hold position in the November elections is essentially a visible display of his intent toward that objective.
It is now clear that officials connected to the DOJ and FBI, or officials within Washington DC, cannot be used in any effort to eliminate the corruption within both organizations. It will take bold outside leadership with knowledge of the operations to dismantle it.
Therefore I would not be surprised to see President Trump go outside-the-box toward the Judicial Branch, and locate two federal judges, from outside DC., with a request to become heads of the DOJ (ex. Judge Andrew Hanen). Similarly I would not be surprised to see President Trump look for two former Governors to lead the same institutional reform effort within the FBI (ex. Bobby Jindal or similar).
The lessons of 2016, 2017 and 2018 have solidified our opinion that any/all corruption reform within DC institutions, simply cannot be dealt with by any leadership entity that has a network connected to Washington DC.
If we/he wins November 6 (hopefully big & MAGA enough, and owe their wins to Trump), I don’t see several people last past close of business November 7. As soon as the wins are confirmed, they are gone. Might even include Mueller. But, he has to have top notch replacements to name and present the moment he fires the lot. Can’t have a, “we will get the best replacements”. They must be onhand immediately.
“Attorney General Jeff Sessions is willfully blind. FBI Director Christopher Wray is also demonstrably corrupt, and willfully blind. Both are working against the interests of justice in their efforts to protect Washington DC from sunlight. Both are allowing officials within their organizations to continue conspiring to protect their former colleagues.
If the MAGA community can all pull together and win the 2018 Mid-Term election; I am almost positive President Trump will fire the failing leadership of both the FBI and DOJ. President Trump’s personal efforts to win and hold position in the November elections is essentially a visible display of his intent toward that objective.”
This is starting to make sense now! The recent actions by Google, Facebook, Apple, and Twitter are all preemptive strikes at an attempt by the deep state to influence the elections. If one takes the aggregate of what is at stake in relation to what SD points out, then connect the dots, it’s not so much the Democrats, but the deep state protecting their own as well as the AG and the FBI entrenched positions that are vital to insuring that no one is ever prosecuted by disrupting the dissenting voices on social media. Remember social media alone is what really got Trump elected by bypassing the MSM narrative, and so as many have pointed out here, they will not make that mistake again by not trying to seize the narrative during an election year. How will that work when they decide to silence the president himself from using Twitter? I suspect there will be an interruption at some point before the elections and if that happens all bets will be off in proving my theory correct and extreme measures will be taken. It is also another reason why I think something big is going to happen soon, an action by the president that will throw a monkey wrench in the Deep States plans to subvert our election process come November.
I don’t know about you, but the fact Trump has not so much whispered a mention about AJ and others being silenced recently on social media is really ominous, a foreboding that something major is going to happen soon! This is getting intense and has me up praying in the wee hours that PDJT, his family is safe, justice will prevail and that our beloved constitutional republic will be restored. This is a war, a serious one that will determine the future of our country! This is for all the marbles, winner takes all, and so careful navigation through these stormy times is the difference of either being marooned on the jagged rocks of the swamp or clear sailing with proud flags waving on top of the mass to be seen over the horizon by awaiting citizens who long to be free in the America they love and know to be!
Godspeed to all who endure and are in the fight for freedom to the end!
We need a MAGA AAG on antitrust division to break up the social media monopolies like Google, Facebook and Twitter.,.. into several entities compete with one another like break up ATT in the ‘80.
I still think it is a good idea to physically move agency headquarters out of DC and into the country. Move the FBI to Minneapolis, where they already have a building. This will clear out a lot of people who don’t want to leave DC. Fill the open positions with Minnesotans who want to do good police work. This is the fastest way to clear out bad apples and change the culture.
Then move the DOJ to Phoenix or somewhere.
Yes, out of DC would be great. Put them in deplorable areas. We don’t need DOJ/FBI in LA or SF. We can watch them better in fly over country.
Your “fly over” is our “fly to”.
These agencies should be moved out of DC, and LA, New York, and San Francisco should not be on the list. Preferably the cities should not be state capitals either. There are a lot of second tier cities that could host these just fine.
It makes more sense to put the Department of Transportation in New Orleans than DC. New Orleans is the only city with all forms of commercial transportation, from ocean shipping to the intercoastal waterway, river shipping, highways, rail, and airports.
Des Moines can have the Department of Agriculture. I am sure the department of agriculture can find a lot more people interested in agriculture in Des Moines than in DC.
New Orleans may be the only city in the country more corrupt than DC.
Recall how they shook down the taxpayers after the hurricane? Billions disappeared.
Minneapolis?
Little Somalia.
I’d rather see them go where they can get staff that’s on the side of Americans.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Texas Panhandle would work…nothing here but cows, prairie dogs and good ole AMERICANS.1
I have to agree! NO federal agencies in Minnesota, of all places!
Me too Vince!! I first heard Newt G suggest this and thought it was a brilliant idea.
No happy hour DC cocktail parties or spirit cookings where they can all congregate and plot together!
Maybe Trump could beam Nunes, Jim Jordan and a few others up to the Enterprise….. and nuke Washington from orbit?
It’s the only way to be sure!
There are a lot of Somalians who’d love to join the FBI and do “good police work.” I’ve lived in Minnesota for my whole 49 year old life. Ellison’s about to become state AG. Pick another state for your FBI relocation.
What became of the case of the Australian woman/Life Coach who was murdered by the Somali/Minneapolis cop?
I’ve always had a healthy concern that Sessions was nothing more than a trojan horse , someone from the deep state who jumped on the Trump bandwagon early to keep an eye on things. How do we know he wasn’t the Deep state plant that was talked about in the Trump campaign.
We know he’s not deep state because he is not sabotaging Trump’s immigration plan. He is fighting to help Trump on immigration. Sessions is just blind to the whole Russia thing & doesn’t see what Rosenstein is doing. Sessions gave the order for the documents to be shared but he’s not following up closely because of his recusal & trying to stay out of it. Also Sessions is so wrapped up in the immigration & drug reform battles that he’s not taking the time to get more involved.
He’s blind but he’s not a black hat.
If Presidential Tweet Name-dropping you several times doesn’t get your attention, what would?
Sessions knows exactly what he is and is not doing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And what about all those pedos he has prosecuted lately? Maybe a million more need to be, thatbis how deep the swamp is.
If Sessions was dirty it would have been exposed years ago. Can anyone name a case where he waffled before coming AG? Wasn’t he nicknamed the “silent executioner” in AL?
I remember well that press conference where Sessions announced the big push to take down MS13.
My reaction: Whaaast?! The biggest political scandal in history just went down right under your nose, and STILL IS, and you’re playing cops and robbers?!!
SMH.
He wants to be sheriff of Mayberry on an enormous scale imo, and refuses to realize that is not the job he has. He is frightened. And his staff are petting him and telling him otherwise. He can face down the monster or he can stay in staff meetings being cuddled. He picks cuddles. They will not last.
It is a strong possibility. What the establishment and the Left have done the last two years to the Trump presidency would not have been possible without Sessions as a feckless attorney general. It is that simple.
If Sessions isn’t working for the opposition and a closeted Deep State Never Trumper, he’s merely the dumbest attorney general in US history. Either way, the man’s reputation is in absolute tatters and makes every genuine conservative question his entire career.
LikeLiked by 2 people
@ Sundance… Re “Similarly I would not be surprised to see President Trump look for two former Governors to lead the same institutional reform effort within the FBI (ex. Bobby Jindal or similar).”
Piyush “Bobby” Jindal cannot be trusted. He was born 4 months after his parents moved to the USA from India, their country of birth and citizenship. Four months is not enough time for them to have gone through the naturalization process to become US citizens.
Since one must be born on US soil to two US citizens in order to be a natural born citizen, their son, Piyush, cannot have been born with that status; which, is Constitutionally mandatory for one to be eligible to be president.
Yet, beginning on June 24, 2015, Piyush “Bobby” Jindal campaigned for the office he most likely knows he’s Constitutionally ineligible for. He ended his campaign in November of 2015 and soon thereafter announced he was supporting Marco Rubio, ANOTHER Constitutionally ineligible presidential candidate!
Therefore, Jindal is not fit to hold ANY position of public trust.
Your comment was mistakenly routed to the spam bin… 😦
After Barack Hussein Obama every foreigner thinks they can be the POTUS
Yep! Screw it. President Trump is incompetent. He keeps black hats in positions of power. He doesn’t care. S/
Give me a break. Too many listening to the cable news streaming a-holes.
President Trump wants what is best for the American people. PERIOD!
Remember all the stories about McMaster? “He isn’t serving the President well … he isn’t MAGA … he’s undermining the President.”
And the retort: “Don’t believe it! Fake news! The President appointing McMaster was genius! Trust him! He knows what he’s doing”
And then … the President fires McMaster. For all the reasons stated above.
President Trump may in fact mean everything he Tweets. He IS mad at Sessions and Wray. He absolutely plans to fire them – when the time is right. But not until then.
But it doesn’t mean there’s some Machiavellian plot afoot to deceive the Deep State. It just means the time isn’t right. Yet.
Trump will fire no swine until it’s time.
Completely agree. However, The President has made some very bad personnel picks.
The Deep State and the Establishment took advantage of Trump’s inexperience in DC right out of the gate. He ran a very small political operation during the campaign. That didn’t serve him well when he won. There were probably more FBI spies on the campaign than legitimate pols looking to help his presidency.
Once Trump had to expand his nominees beyond the small circle of trust, it would have been very easy to inject Deep Staters into positions where they could undermine the president and his agenda.
And so has every company CEO since the position was created. The difference is being able to correct that mistake.
“It is now clear that officials connected to the DOJ and FBI, or officials within Washington DC, cannot be used in any effort to eliminate the corruption within both organizations.”
___________________
That has always been clear, true of any corrupt organization, throughout time immemorial.
Trump said so himself, on the campaign trail in 2015-2016, that those who broke system cannot fix it, or words to that effect.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Conclusion: Wash DC is incapable of investigating itself.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Conclusion: Wash DC is incapable of investigating itself.”
On the contrary, DC is very adept at “investigating” itself.
For example the OIG “investigation” of the FBI Clinton email “investigation”.
My sense from the various and recent publications is a building declassification of key info.
I also havent forgotten about IG Horowitz FISA investigation and US Attorney Huber. Some may say there is nothing going on or no action will come of it. I however recall how many situations that congressional questions were answered as not wanting to compromise ongoing investigations. There are fast moving waters under the still surface.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Who ya gonna call?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. The way some get on about things here you would think they were sleeping with a senator.
Does anyone have paid access to the latest PACER indictment count?
Sundance:
Well written. You could said more, but the power of the post lies in its direct brevity.
Its time. Perhaps past time, but its certainly time now.
The time and manner is up to Trump, and he’s the best judge as to when and how. So long things are in train to be done reasonably timely, then so be it. One can argue whether its wise to wait so long as the midterms, but why quibble.
If Sessions had any honor left, he’d resign on his own. There is no reason to expect that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SD, You forgot to mention What I think is an important Trump comment: “I may have to get involved.” Trump will NOT let this corruption pass. And he must be consulting now with his team as to the best timing for ripping the redactions off.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Legislature or Judicial branches must act first…very surprised of President Trump makes the move…to MAGA, we need others to JOIN THE FIGHT!
It is what it is. All we can do now is do what President Trump ask us to do: VOTE in more Republicans! Also donate & volunteer if you can. #MAGA2018
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nobody does sarcasm as good as Trump. He called Nellie Ohr “beautiful” and Lisa Page “lovely” in his tweet.
LikeLiked by 7 people
He even purposely misspelled her name as ‘Nelly’.
Never misses a trick, our VSG 😁
LikeLiked by 2 people
“All warfare is based on deception. Hence, when we are able to attack, we must seem unable; when using our forces, we must appear inactive; when we are near, we must make the enemy believe we are far away; when far away, we must make him believe we are near.”
― Sun Tzu, The Art of War
LikeLiked by 5 people
the attack comes from Deep State…to preserve our Union, President Trump continues to offer a branch of Peace.
“He will win who, prepared himself, waits to take the enemy unprepared. By knowing deception he can use it to assist the enemy be unprepared and counter any trickery to prevent him and his troops being prepared. “To secure ourselves against defeat lies in our own hands, but the opportunity of defeating the enemy is provided by the enemy himself.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sometimes there is no 4D chess: The facts are exactly as they appear there is no deeper hidden layer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Occam’s razor. The simplest explanation is usually correct.
Yes. The simple truth is our President has allowed himself to be surrounded by traitors at the top of the FBI, DOJ and probably the CIA.
If you believe that, then by default you must believe that PDJT has very poor judgement and is a poor judge of people.
The man spent over 10 years in the media….dealing with slimeballs….no different than the slimeballs in DC.
But he doesn’t know a slimeball when he see/hears one??
I ain’t buying it.
This just my opinion. You may saw off my limb if you wish. As a backcloth, I have been around many an international block, reading and listening, but an outsider in many ways since I have lived in China for over 35 years so there is that. I also read in multiple languages so always sensitive to word choices.
When I read the President’s tweet about the AG being ‘scared’ and ‘missing in action’ I interpreted those comments quite differently.
As sundance says, the President was ‘blunt’ which is true, but the President is also playing with words. Examples of this is praising KJU, or his comments in Helsinki, or recently calling Nelly Ohr ‘beautiful’. All were done to achieve a specific outcome as the words do not match the deeds. If I accepted them literally, I would be getting off the Trump train at the next station.
Now to the subject at hand. ‘Missing in Action’ (MIA) is a military descriptor, and saying that the AG is ‘scared’ implies he is a prisoner of war. AG Sessions has been taken off the battlefield with regards to the Mueller remit, and if I am reading this correctly is a hostage of the DOJ, with only Deputy AG RR to run interference. I suspect FBI Director Wray is similarly behind enemy lines. If I am correct, the cabal is still very strong a position gained after years of infiltration. The leaks and disclosures means that the intel is getting out.
Having said that, this allows the President (most likely after the election, but I expect sooner) to nail the conspirators and clean out the enemy positions. I think in his bubbly way, Mr Giuliani alluded to this scenario.
So I would not start off loading frustration and displeasure onto the AG and others just because it pleases your personal timeline. There are many encouraging reports revealing the depths of the corruption and they continue daily. I still think, actions will be taken. This is too big and ugly to be swept away. Not going to happen.
VERY interesting A2…
at least 3 generations of Deep State Think Tank Black Ops Globalists…action is available through our Court System as one example…we only need one Judge to rule or one Congressional Committee to vote for Contempt.
excellent metaphor!
A2, I respect your opinion and do not wish to dismiss it.
That said, the “leaks” per se’, appear to be more about trying to stop the DOJ and FBI from their current course which is to cover-up the criminality.
The “leaks”, specifically the date left visible on the Carter Page FISA application, seem framed against the corrupt interests of Sessions/Wray, as their behavior has evidenced; not in alignment with them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I respect your opinion, but most of all your Herculean effort to get the facts out to the public. Stellar research.
If I am correct, that AG Sessions is a ‘prisoner of war’, (I know, a colorful descriptor), his recusal, ethical and principled, was as if surrendering to the enemy. Thus counter measures in captivity must be done on the quietus.
Actually, the date leaked on the Carter Page FISA application may be considered a ‘counter measure’. Thus would be aligned with ‘draining the swamp’ and fully in accord to getting that result. Sessions/Wray may have utilized that as a means to fight behind enemy lines.
Just my opinion.
“They also serve who only stand and wait.”
Perhaps Sessions is being blackmailed. That fits the POW and scared references.
Sessions is NOT a prisoner of war. He waved the white flag and surrendered by recusing himself from nearly every aspect of his job as AG.
Sessions is compromised and the deep state has the dirt on him. Sessions job is to act as a blocker and protector of the swamp. Nothing else.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A2 your interpretation accurate/
common sense/well thought out. TY.
I believe that early on the dossier and the Russia story was an attempt to get President Trump removed from office quickly and return to normal.
They have failed to quickly get rid of him, and so I think the Mueller investigation/Russia has become a stalemate. It will be there for the rest of the Trump administration, but won’t get the chance to remove him.
But in a stalemate, the deep state wins. The reason the deep state had the ability to collect all of this power is because it is unelected and has no term limits, and can out-wait any attempt to reform it. They feel they can wait until the Trump administration is over, and then get back to normal. A stalemate for them is as good as a win, but for the president a stalemate is a loss. President Trump is the only one with a time limit, and the only one who must act.
Agree except in the case that Trump is reelected. If that happens the cabal better run for the border.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have come to think that the incredibly frustrating stretching out of this process is actually part of Trump genius. I’ve been wanting everything out now for a long time.
The reality is that a complex case has/is to be made, takes time, takes time to re-educate the brainwashed people. The institution is at stake…no one should just say out of hand that the DoJ is totally corrupt and needs to be restructured Now. (I agree which those sentiments, but really…this is a historic DoJ, if Trump over reaches, then there will be hell to pay)
Sessions has be acting on immigration, free speech at colleges, and pedophilia rings. That’s good stuff…and he should be applauded. I dislike the terms Trump uses (scared stiff, MIA)…but still, it is scary to clean out a rotten enterprise, especially knowing that the Left/media will savage you and your family, as will the new Democrats, aka Never Trumpers. And yes, even some of the RINO establish will whine.
That is what we have found out….the ‘establishment’ is a uniparty extending from Mitch and Paul to the progressive cause. Large swath. Obviously the media is down with the program….currently shilling for the DSA folks
We ragtag misfits on the last refuge are in a minority. And hopefully, between us and the President we can win in November…which will make other peoples jobs easier.
A2,
I read it differently. I see it as multifold. Sarcasm and ridicule. Severe criticism without saying crooked, dishonest, traitor. As an example, Nellie would never be described as beautiful, not to Trump.
The reality is that Sessions has been the WHOLE of the INSURANCE POLICY. Insurance against what? Bringing the crooks to justice, with LOIS LERNER as the first down payment, a trial balloon, proof that the crooks will skate with Jeff.
Rosenstein, Mueller, etc the whole circus only happens because of Jeff and at any time, he can clean it up. Jeff is not a prisoner… unless he is compromised, severely. In which case he is a crook. There is no other way to spin it.
No. I will not look outside at high noon and say it is night. Trump knows, guaranteed. Congress has his hands tied right now and for the last +500 days while taxes, trade, the wall, defense budget, etc are held hostage. 100% DhimmiRat opposition ensures that.
After 2018 mid terms, maybe sooner if China, Mexico, EU, Trade gets nailed down. It will be cleaned out.
The big news here is Sundance has finally come out and called the Duck a Duck. Sundance, like Trump, have been hinting for a very long time now. Both are no longer hinting.
I have been posting less because words are useless without action. Frustration is the only reason I repeated the above about the true roll of Sessions as the Whole Insurance Policy.
Sessions wasn’t “taken off the battlefield.” He walked off the battlefield. Big difference.
The underlying assumption that many seem to have is that the best way to expose the criminals within government was to let them run free and expose themselves. I call bs. The best way to expose them was to bring the hammer down quickly via Sessions doing his damned job and routing them out before the have time to do more harm to the president and the country. They would’ve had the goods on all of them, and we wouldn’t have left their support structure intact, likely scrubbing evidence crimes during the past year.
Actually it is worse than walking off the battle field, it is putting the enemy in charge of the troops worse.
I wish I had read this prior to posting below. Some reasonable answers to the questions I have.
From top to bottom, this is the best thread of comments I think I’ve ever read on any topic perhaps ever. I can’t add anything other than my appreciation for the respect A2 and Sundance show each other here. This is how we win. Together.
My popcorn will be ready because something big is coming.
Agree 1000% Sundance.
My suggestion is STILL get someone, a cop, not a lawyer/judge, from outside federal LE to start a Task Force, (someone like former Milwaukee Co Sheriff David Clarke) made up of experienced, distinguished, cops, from City PDs, County Sheriff’s Departments, State Police, Military police, and enough Feds who know how the FBI/Justice works.
A multi jurisdictional Task force will be interested in uncovering the truth, not protecting the reputation of the FBI.
Zogby today (according to Daily Caller) has a poll that 32% of demonrats think the MUELLER PROBE SHOULD END. Only 30% want it to continue. That means in spite of the MSNM propaganda, PEOPLE ARE LEARNING THE TRUTH.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Take a look at Mr Bill Maher’s Twitter feed… blasted by thousands who now follow Q. The great awakening is here and that is why these tweets.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Q is real, the plan is real, and these tweets are part of the storm.
Take a look at Mr Bill Maher’s Twitter feed… blasted by thousands who now follow Q. The great awakening is here and that is why these tweets.”
_____________
I do hope you’re right. I think you are right. But I can’t prove it, of course… certainly not beyond any doubt.
One thing is for sure, this whodunit / thriller is setting up for a truly amazing ‘reveal’ / denouement and grand finale.
We shall see 🙂
WWG1WGA 👍
The fatal flaw in Q is that it advocates for patriots/supporters to do nothing active, just trust the plan. Q doesn’t even tell supporters to vote in mid-terms or tell their friends. Politics requires masses of supporters. I think Q might be something like a pro-Trump grad student project in psyops, or something along that level of importance.
I take SD on face value and respect him for admitting he was wrong. Enough with the 64D chess and the Q BS (there, I happily said it). Swamp draining can still occur but it’s all about the midterms. Time to get real folks. .
LikeLiked by 2 people
” Enough with the 64D chess and the Q BS (there, I happily said it). Swamp draining can still occur but it’s all about the midterms. Time to get real folks. .”
__________________
Real is good… excellent, I think.
One thing that troubles me though.
Trump definitely knows about Q.
If Q is BS, if Q is not ‘real’, if Q is not part of the Trump administration, then why would DJT allow this phenomenon to continue growing exponentially?
If he could stop it, it would be insane not to.
DJT is not insane, and he definitely could stop it.
He could stop it with blunt force (shut it down electronically via NSA / military intelligence), and even if that capability did not exist, he could shut it down by simply sending a tweet out to his tens of millions of supporters, saying ‘Q is fake, it’s fake news, folks’.
That’s all it would take, and Q would be finished.
That has not happened.
Why not?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something is not focusing here. Sessions, Wray are either working behind the scenes, executing a plan to inflict major legal damage to several corrupt, criminal individuals for their actions, or lack of.
We all know the individuals, as well as the crimes against America, Americans. If we know, certainly Sessions, Wray know.
If Trump was as disgusted as his tweets indicate, he would have dismissed both of his recent targets. I suspect, Trump is aware of Sessions, Wray’s plans and has approved.
Remember, a Utah Fed attorney was appointed to dig into several of the wrong-doings. Where is that investigation? I suspect, the information will be released near mid October. I’m guessing it will rock the dems, rinos, radicals, liberals. Please, allow that to be real.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s priceless. Heads exploding all over the Potomac.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have no personal problem with Sessions, but if he’s not doing the job, he has to go. I don’t know what to make of all this. Half of the Twitter superstars who’s threads are linked here every day are convinced he’s the modern day Elliot Ness working behind the scenes with President Trump to bring down the deep state. The other half believe he IS part of the deep state (our Jeff???), or even worse, just a coward.
The only thing that seems off to me is the fact that President Trump has no fear of making difficult decisions. If he wanted Sessions gone, he could do it. But he hasn’t.
So part of me thinks this could still be President Trump making us chase rabbits, as Newt would put it. Clearly, nothing is actually HAPPENING, which in the end is all that matters.
Jeff Sessions couldn’t catch a fart in a jar, nonetheless indict and/or arrest even ONE Deep Stater.
Wray? He has more facial ticks than an autistic, Tourette’s sufferer and is utterly annoying.
Both Sessions and Wray are treading water because the underlying criminality within the DOJ/FBI is so severe that full sunshine would likely instigate a genuine revolutionary spirit in the country (think 1776). They believe that they are justified in this deception and coverup because, in their view, the alternative would be worse. The smart play is for Trump is to meet privately with Sessions and remind him that his immutable duty is to the Constitution, that Justice is blind, and that ALL citizens are subject to the same laws and consequences. And finally, that failure to uphold these standards is not just grounds for termination, but it would be dereliction of duty on his part to allow this corruption to continue. Thirty days to step up or step out.
Protection of the “government” as central is historical. Always is the determination, and why they take 40+ years to tell us the “truth”.
The mistake is to equate the government machinery with the country and the Constitution and Rule of Law. The officials always make this mistake.
Stand close to Power and you get this disease.
Government is always a tyranny when it gets past five years. Everywhere, in every nation.
Ours is frozen in protection of Wealth Elites, Global Corporations and MIC. We forget to see the monster that our government is.
Well its all in front of us and it ain’t Jeff Sessions’ fault about any of it.
He’s trying to hold an enormous Department that is working on many (most) of the President’s agenda. Crime, drugs, border law, illegal immigrants, sanctuary cities, corrupt governance at many levels, an internal corruption ten levels deep in the FBI (crooked since conception), and ideological prosecutors in 59 jurisdictions.
Big Picture: Trump is calling names in a mirror. He hasn’t unlocked all the phony National Security coverups, and he can do that legally and justifiably. He is building up self-confidence to buck the dissenters in his Oval Office. Meanwhile, Sessions is doing the right thing. He’s following the plan he and Trump laid out. He’s not deterred one bit by the public tongue-lashing. And Trump is playing games.
Last time he played this game (which he is now with RR and Wray, not Sessions) he misplayed it with Comey.
Look at how playing this long game has exposed more and more truth of the Dems + FBI+ Ukrainians+ Steele+ Clinton $$$ was the election meddling.
The limb he has driven all these characters onto is a product of his long game.
The weight of their crimes becoming public (seemingly each few days) will bring the limb down and they will fall into the legal abyss.
Sessions then will prosecute them all.
Trump has his AG. He loves the guy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are too many voters who like and trust President Trump but think that our government requires more balance. These voters do not know what is going on in Wash. DC and, like Sessions, are sleeping their way through the elections.
Trump has these few weeks leading to the elections to save his administration. After the elections is too late. Congress will interfere in Korea, China, Mexico, Iran, Canada, regulations, taxes, health care and immigration. All of Trump’s initiatives will fail due to the intentional interference of a ‘balanced’ congress.
Jeff Sessions is trying to win the Brickyard with a moped; he just doesn’t have the wherewithal to put on a hat, regardless of the color.
Trying to prosecute these traitorous people in the DOJ/FBI/CIA/Congress/Government is not only a lost cause but is also a distraction. Trump’s primary task is to remove these people from power. That is in itself a Herculean task that will take both of his terms in office.
It’s a sorry situation when reporters know more about what’s going on within our nation’s Dept of Justice than those in charge. Several have authored books detailing their dereliction of duty!
The mid-terms….GROUND ZERO…
If the Commiecrats take over the House, that “giant sucking sound” will be the over-sight, all investigations and all hopes, being blown away.
It has been reported that a surprisingly large number of Republicans in Ohio 12, claimed that they didn’t know about the Special Election….stunning.
Ronna McDaniel better get those phones humming.
Back in October/November of 2016, lots of people joined the phone banks and we made tons of calls to states all over the country. The system was very automated and easy to do from anywhere. Since the Dims will be pulling out ALL the stops, we are going to need a General Election mind-set to prevail in November.
DEADLY SERIOUS….EVERYTHING DEPENDS ON IT!
Allow me to put it this way.
We believe and trust our President. We trust what his tweets and what says about fake news etc.
If what he is saying about Sessions is not true, but some sort of false flag or cover to trap people, or some sort of 34D chess move, that would be a huge mistake.
I.E. It would be said, Who could trust any of his tweets anymore? What other tweets are fake or not true?
Could you even imagine the MSM? They would claim all his tweets are lies.
Everything would just blow up.
No. Our President does not lie. Or give false tweets, or whatever you want to call it.
And for whatever reason, Sessions is still there and only our President knows why.
I have said many times and Sundance has now referred to.
The mid-terms. Keep the lumps out until after the mid-terms.
And yes, he is sending us a message. All of us who support him, he is sending us a message.
Be patient. He will take care of this mess.
Let Trump be Trump.
McDaniel is the niece of Mittens Romney. She is part of the problem not part of the solution.
I’m highly suspicious of Jindal since he joined up with Jeb Bush very shortly after our loss to Hussein Obama and went around in Florida to tout the magnificence of the Jeb governorship in ‘improving’ education in that state; yes, all we need is top-down design, statist control, of our public schools and all will be well.
POOeyyyy. Spit, spit.
I don’t trust Jindal. That’s my take, and I’m sticking to it. And nothing he’s done since then has swung me around to even half believing his rhetoric.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Listen to the bat. Our illustrious president is waiting for the right time to blow the criminal SOB’s out of the water. That time will be about three weeks prior to the November elections. Timing is critical as the great unwashed in America have a mental retention period of about ten days.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Trump is just throwing a bone to the base and fails to follow through, he will have done more damage than good. By a mile.
Good. Can we finally be done with all the “Jeff Sessions is a white hat” bull crap?! Kick his ass to the curb as flippin’ fast as you can.
“Trump needs to remove everyone who recommended Wray as well.”
You make a very poignant point. Most people miss this part. For example who recommended Rosenstein to UN-RESIGN(he had already submitted his resignation), and be RE- HIRED for Trump Administration: Elijah Cummings, and Trump’s then Chief of Staff Priebus. Priebus(along with Pence and Bannon) also convinced Sessions not to resign. Once he left the White House he wrote a book: “Take everything you’ve heard and multiply it by 50.”
Just the facts as I remember them. Maybe Priebus was being manipulated himself, and betrayed Trump as well. I don’t know. Still, you make a great point that I wish more would write about.
Sessions?
I’m in my 70’s and recently while my son and his wife were at the beach for a long weekend, I re-did their daughter’s bathroom. It was about 30+ years old and in very bad shape. I stripped the floor & shower tiles, stripped the tub, the plumbing, the sink, the toilet, the lighting, the drywall, the ceiling, the floors, the wiring, the cabinets. The whole damn thing.
I worked my ass off at 74 years of age, doing 18+ hour days to make a brand new bathroom in 3 days all by myself. No help. Not even dragging toilets up and down the damn steps.
I did all this because my son and his wife couldn’t afford it and because their 2 young daughters need a safe bathroom to grow up in.
I may be dead before either one of them reaches 10, but I’ll know exactly everything I ever did for them. And God will know and may God have the glory.
Sessions? He’s a lazy, cowardly no good, backstabbing sonofagun who has done nothing for America other than knowingly leave it divided and he has hurt the President as a result.
Sessions is the most despicable and cowardly human being that Trump has to contend with. Sessions will never, ever, ever, never deliver on any of those 1 billion Huber fantasy indictments. When I hear the name Jeff Sessions I spit on the ground knowing that he hasn’t PRODUCED ONE DAMN INDICTMENT AGAINST ANY OF THESE DEEP STATE SCUM.
If Sessions had any pride he would resign to a life of penance for what he has done to this country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I tend to agree FF. Also, you are a great dad and granddad.
PDJT wrote:
“Our AG is scared stiff….”
Sundance doesn’t address this anywhere in his post, but this comment invites a LOT of questions.
Of what, exactly?
PDJT doesn’t say.
Why not?
Is the AG compromised by the very people who have spied on PDJT?
If so, how?
Did PDJT and his team not thoroughly “vet” the AG before nominating him?
If not, why not?
Is so, what did they miss?
Who/what is holding Sessions back?
With what?
What is he afraid of?
Etc
etc
Then there are questions re: Sundance. I remember his telling us all, with no small amount of certainty, that Bill Preistap (FBI) was at the center of the cabal inside the FBI and very likely working with the white hats. Remember that?? Sundance wrote….with no small amount of confidence….that we would be hearing a great deal more about Preistap in the future.
We haven’t.
What we DO know, with a certainty, is that new information PROVING the “soft coup” and cover-ups keeps coming out. In fact, for anyone paying attention, we know it is coming out at an increasing….not decreasing….pace.
Moreover, we know that a MAJORITY of Americans now think that the Mueller SC is, in fact, a “witch hunt” (which it is, of course).
And one OTHER thing….which cannot be minimized nor forgotten.
IT IS IMPERATIVE THAT PDJT CANNOT BE CREDIBLY ACCUSED OF USING THE DOJ/FBI TO PURSUE POLITICAL REVENGE AGAINST DEMOCRATS. In other words, it is imperative that PDJT cannot be credibly accused of weaponizing the DoJ/FBI in the same manner(s) in which they were weaponized against him and the country.
I have long maintained that JOB #1 is INFORMING the public about the corruption in DC…..and the witch hunt to get PDJT is the PERFECT example of this institutionalized corruption. We here at CTH are many months ahead of the general public in terms of knowledge and the granular details. The public is still awakening…still getting red-pilled…. to what we already know as fact(s).
Look at the exploding #WalkAway movement. If you watch the videos, a lot of the rational used is the awakening realization of the corruption inside DC, most especially within the democrap party. The red-pilling of America continues apace, as does the DRIP DRIP DRIP of new and HIGHLY revealing information coming out.
Sundance seems to think that we are beyond questioning Jeff Sessions and Christopher Wray…that they, in fact, are part of the problem. Fair enough. Everyone is entitled to an opinion, and Sundance’s ARE well reasoned. But, like being sure we would hear more about folks like Bill Preistap, Sundance has also gotten things wrong. And if he is now right about Jeff Sessions, that means Sundance was wrong about him all along.
And if Sundance has been so wrong before, why should I know believe that Sundance is now right?
Just because PDJT CLAIMS Sessions is scared……when:
1) we know it is imperative PDJT cannot be credibly accused of using the DoJ to his own political benefit (he would therefore use disinformation to seemingly distance himself from the DoJ)
2) indictments haven’t happened….yet….
and
3) we know there are now over 45,000 SEALED INDICTMENTS sitting at the DoJ
???
Sundance does not address ANY of these points in his post above. Reread it. It is basically an argument that, because no one has been indicted yet and PDJT tweeted that the AG is scared, now I’m supposed to believe his pick for AG was wrong?? You’re telling me that PDJT was fooled…..AFTER the long-time Director of the NSA….Mike Rogers….came to him and spilled ALL the beans?? When it is almost a CERTAINTY that it is Military Intelligence that is informing PDJT, not the FBI/CIA??
I ain’t buying it. Sorry. People can play the “what have you done for me lately” game all they want. We get a VERY short post from Sundance re: Sessions….that doesn’t address any of this….and I’m now supposed to swallow that and say, “Welp, whatever Sundance says I’ll believe it”??
Sorry. No. If Sundance is right…..and he was wrong about Sessions….then that just makes me wonder what else Sundance has been wrong about, when he has been so certain in times past.
And the bigger issue here is PDJT’s judgement. He nominated Sessions. If he picked wrong, then THAT is a whole another can of concern that gets opened. And I continue to believe his picks have been excellent. In fact, ALL the evidence we have shows this to be true….including at the DoJ and FBI (sans Rosenstein, IMHO).
Me?
I’m staying to course. I’m keeping the faith. I’m not one of those “what have you done for me lately” kind of people. I refuse to believe PDJT was fooled….by anyone. PDJT is a certifiable genius…..wicked SMAHT. And if there is ONE thing that PDJT loves to do….almost always does….is to put people down before he praises them effusively.
No….the TRUTH is PDJT wants us to believe Sessions is scared, but as AG of the USA I refuse to believe a man of his proven qualities and the power he now wields is afraid of anything. No….this is the master….PDJT…..employing Sun Tzu….
“When strong, appear weak. When weak, appear strong.”
Let the reader understand.
FG&C,
You are blowing smoke. I strongly suspect you are a troll and have for a long time.
If AG Jeff Sessions Was An Honorable Man, If AG Jeff Sessions Was A True American Patriot He Would Resign.
Sessions is the one key official that is blocking and preventing President Trump from taking action to bring justice to the DOJ – FBI and clean-up the corrupt mess that exist there now.
Jeff Sessions An Obstacle To Justice, and Law and Order In Government.!
AG Jeff Sessions Do America A Favor and Go Away.!
Wray is no better than Mcabe or Comey, he continues to hide FBI crimes…..
I haven’t quite put all the characters together but this cartoon has all of the major players. I’m thinking that Nelly is Sylvester that can’t lay an egg:
LikeLike
LikeLike
I shot soda out my nose reading “beautiful Nelly”. That was hilarious. But in all seriousness…Sessions and Wray by choosing a “do no harm” position protects people who don’t deserve it and in turn hurts all Americans greatly. If they lack the courage to do what should be done and must be done they both should exit stage left. The truth will set them free.
Agreed, but if they did suddenly a report on several transvestites who were their lovers back in college would surface,,,,,
I have been a staunch defender of Sessions up until a couple months ago. I have kept quiet and not mentioned him once in the last couple of months. Now it’s time to be quiet no longer. Sessions needs to go. Wray needs to go. Rosenstein needs to go. There have been too many cases in the news lately of criminality in both the DOJ and FBI that the decision was made to not prosecute. These cases do not involve the Russian fiasco. Cases where there was an IG referral that DOJ declined to prosecute. DOJ prosecutors that have had cases dismissed with prejudice due to their criminality. And then the same prosecutors appeal the decision to the 9th circuit and being allowed to do it by Sessions. DAG Rosenstein threatens congressional staffers with blatantly illegal investigations because they are trying to “extort” the department? And there are many more examples. Now you throw into the mix the overwhelming evidence of corruption of the Russia hoax, and the evidence is crystal clear.
Now for the ones here at CTH that will climb up on their high horses and try to ridicule me for thinking I know more than Trump or Sessions or Wray, etc. Save your breathe. I know what has not happened. There has not been one single prosecution of any high profile individual of either department. There has not been one single prosecution of law breaking prosecutors. There has not been one. Not even a suspension or firing. In fact, just the opposite. The lawlessness is allowed to continue. Right out in the open. Worse than before. And why not? They know they can get away with it.
The time is past for Sessions and Rosenstein and Wray to go. Either by resigning or being fired. It matters not which way. And the time is now, not after the mid-terms. Doing it right now, we have a better than 50/50 shot at keeping the House. If no action is taken, the turnout for our side will be depressed due to discouragement. And we will lose the House.
It strikes me that this Preference Cascade against Sessions (whom I’ve been uncertain of) is flowing at just the right time to effect Maximum Distance, and may be an Inverse Indicator if that were indeed the plan.
Stay Tuned, there are signs some of the bests traps are CURRENT and Freshly Set.
Seems like every time Trump mentions Sessions in a negative fashion, it’s a signal. And has anyone noticed—even by Trump’s bombastic standards—his recent tweets have been a little more comical, pointed & bold . . . in a lighthearted way?
Not ready to throw Sessions overboard just yet. Something’s up & Trump’s tweets are a signal, meant for no one to decipher but his own. It’s like a language we all need to learn to understand better.
