Attkisson: “What Would The Intelligence Community ‘Insurance Policy’ Look Like?”…

Posted on August 9, 2018 by

Sharyl Attkisson has a great article written at The Hill today –SEE HERE–  Within the outline Attkisson ponders what exactly would an FBI/DOJ/IC “insurance policy” look like, and she smartly connects Lawfare Blog Benjamin Wittes October 2016 writing also about needing an “insurance policy” against the possibility of a Donald Trump victory.

Not accidentally, DOJ lawyer Lisa Page and FBI Agent Peter Strzok also followed their fellow ideologues at Lawfare Blog and discussed plans and opinions amid their released text messages…. Also not accidentally, fired FBI General Counsel James Baker went to work for Lawfare after leaving the FBI.  Benjamin Wittes was a close friend of FBI Director James Comey.

For those who have researched the issues deeply, the connection between the DOJ/FBI “insurance policy” conspiracy group on the inside of government; and the Robert Mueller/Benjamin Wittes “insurance policy” group on the outside of government, has been clear for a long time.  However, Attkisson is the first mainstream person to write about it and connect the proverbial dots.

READ ATTKISSON ARTICLE HERE

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, CIA, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Election 2016, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

187 Responses to Attkisson: “What Would The Intelligence Community ‘Insurance Policy’ Look Like?”…

  1. fleporeblog says:
    August 9, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    The article was fantastic! She got everything that needed to be said in very few words. It was the perfect length that wouldn’t bore or overload the reader. She can easily write additional articles breaking apart everything that she referenced.

    Liked by 32 people

    Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      August 9, 2018 at 8:34 pm

      The article was indeed fantastic and I believe highly persuasive, but the comments I read following the article started to scare me.

      It seems nobody budges from their original position ever on anything anymore, regardless of the strength of the argument, and regardless of purely verifiable facts. How do we ever change that?

      Liked by 15 people

      Reply
      • rf121 says:
        August 9, 2018 at 8:53 pm

        At some point the truth no longer can be recognized. No matter the evidence. When persuasion fails sometimes force is the only resort. Leftist resort to violence often, Antifa for example, but the right is more patient.

        But if we are forced to respond it will be quick and harsh. That day unfortunatley will have to happen because the sides are no longer listening. The left does not support the USA as founded but support sedition. This can only end one way.

        Liked by 9 people

        Reply
        • Cankles Clinton says:
          August 9, 2018 at 9:20 pm

          Your comment is interesting, To paraphrase Rush Limbaugh today, we can no longer debate with the Left because they don’t believe in the constitution, the founding of the country, the rule of law, etc. They Left wants “the fundamental transformation of America”.

          Liked by 18 people

          Reply
          • G. Combs says:
            August 9, 2018 at 10:43 pm

            Cankles Clinton, I cleaned that up a bit for you since he expresses the problem very well.

            We can no longer debate with the Left because they don’t believe in the Constitution, nationalism, or the rule of law. The Left wants “the fundamental transformation of America into a Communist state” by fair mean or foul.

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
          • Coldeadhands says:
            August 9, 2018 at 10:56 pm

            The handmaidens of education and media have inexorably led to this eventuality of the “fundamental transformation of America.” With a final kick in the pants from the UniParty, minds are bent into “true believers” in both the mutability of the progressive Constitution and the “new world order” of that old fraud GHW Bush and his ilk.

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
        • John S. says:
          August 9, 2018 at 9:56 pm

          The polarization is certainly frightening. Trump candidates have to win this November is we are ever going to see justice. Rudy Giuliani said the rollout of these cases could be one-two years. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u7YxgGnYkcc

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
        • Augie says:
          August 9, 2018 at 10:26 pm

          “At some point the truth no longer can be recognized. ”

          I basically agree with your comment, rf121, but it’s not that the truth can no longer be recognized. It is that the truth is absolutely irrelevant to these people. They care only about the narrative.

          It is worse (much worse) than pointless to debate these people. Focus on getting undecided / wavering friends and relatives to the polls this November.

          Liked by 6 people

          Reply
        • Belskisfast Lance says:
          August 9, 2018 at 10:44 pm

          It has always been the same with leftists/commies/progressives.
          They must be vanquished.
          Preferably in the realm of discourse, but vanquished none the less.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • mj_inOC says:
          August 9, 2018 at 11:36 pm

          au contraire, rf121… ‘force’ should always be the last resort.

          Have patience, my sd Friend, Someone [a Higher Power, God] gave C. Columbus wisdom to petition the King and Queen of Spain for funds to sail West, for the Pilgrims to try socialism while still living on their ships and discover there was no incentive for growth and excellence… [read Peter Marshall’s ‘The Light and the Glory,’ the learn, firsthand].

          Faith is the evidence of things NOT seen. ~ Hebrews 11:1

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • zorrorides says:
            August 10, 2018 at 12:33 am

            “Oh dear me, no, don’t worry please, force is the last thing I’d ever want to do to you.”

            But do note that force is on the list of things I’d want to do to you. Read the sentence.

            Like

            Reply
        • TheLastDemocrat says:
          August 9, 2018 at 11:41 pm

          Frankly, I suspect that good ol’ “Rifle21” is a troll. I suspect that one avenue of effort to weaken Patriots is to comment on Conservative blogs about there being no options but bloody civil war.

          I don’t think genuine patriots need to be reminded or encouraged to keep their powder dry.

          Watch out for these unfamiliar names stoking the “violence is the only remedy” story.

          Deep State smells Desperate. And they say women can smell the smell of desperation, however you might cover it up with some Halston Z14 or some Polo.

          No need to jabber on about the blood of tyrants, spurred on by trolls.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • Kent says:
        August 9, 2018 at 8:57 pm

        We start by finding the truth…after which no arguments to the contrary will be accepted….arguing loudly or shouting the other down will only serve the negative…
        The truth is the truth….
        No opinion required…the narrative spinners took their lessons from Alinsky or those who follow his words…
        We are under no responsibility to validate that argument……

        Liked by 9 people

        Reply
      • Janie M. says:
        August 9, 2018 at 9:03 pm

        I agree Niagra, it was a fantastic article but then if you attempt to wade through the muck in the comments, it is the usual vitriol you would expect. As such, I find it disheartening Sharyl is a regular contributor at The Hill – her words are wasted on the majority of those hostile commenters in their bubbles.

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
        • Niagara Frontier says:
          August 9, 2018 at 9:11 pm

          I imagine if any of the conspirators are brought to trial and subsequently found guilty by a jury of their peers, the left will still not accept the result.

          That’s why I believe we should strive for from the guilty parties nothing less than signed confessions followed by allocutions in a Federal court. Maybe then their followers will accept the truth.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • squattybody says:
            August 9, 2018 at 9:35 pm

            They will never accept it. They can’t. I don’t know if there’s something about being an all-in Socialist that warps your ability to think or what. But their inability to think logically and face facts is just incredible. Absolutely mind-boggling how dense they are. It would be an interesting study to see which came first – the inability to reason or their inane acceptance of socialism.

            Liked by 3 people

            Reply
            • paper doll says:
              August 9, 2018 at 10:30 pm

              They can’t admit they were wrong because to them, that is not possible

              Liked by 2 people

              Reply
            • Rhi says:
              August 9, 2018 at 10:46 pm

              Look up Romans chapter 1, explains it exactly, KJV:

              28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient;

              29 Being filled with all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity; whisperers,

              30 Backbiters, haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents,

              31 Without understanding, covenantbreakers, without natural affection, implacable, unmerciful:

              32 Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them.

              Liked by 4 people

              Reply
              • Michael Brower says:
                August 9, 2018 at 11:48 pm

                Psalm 14:1 (kjv)
                “The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God. They are corrupt, they have done abominable works, there is none that doeth good.”

                Like

                Reply
            • G. Combs says:
              August 9, 2018 at 11:06 pm

              “….But their inability to think logically and face facts is just incredible…..”

              It is part of being a Marxist. They LITERALLY REJECT OBJECTIVE REALITY!!!

              This is why we could never get anywhere in the Farm Wars or the Climate Wars.

              The Philosophy Of Karl Marx

              The philosophical bases of Marx’s thought were laid early and remained unchanged throughout his life. As a student, Marx accepted the philosophy of Hegel as the only sound and adequate explanation of the universe. According to this philosophy, “the only immutable thing is the abstraction of movement.” The one universal phenomenon is change, and the only universal form of this phenomenon is its complete abstraction. Thus, Hegel accepted as real only that which existed in the mind. Objective phenomena and events were of no consequence; only the conceptions of them possessed by human minds were real. Ideas, not objects, were the stuff of which the universe was made. The universe and all events therein existed and took place only in the mind, and any change was a change in ideas…. The fundamental idea of change occurring as a synthesis of opposing forces…

              The thesis and antithesis became to Marx actual opposing forces existing in the universe, with synthesis the resulting objective phenomenon….”
              http://www.economictheories.org/2008/12/philosophy-of-karl-marx.html

              Read that again…

              Hegel accepted as real only that which existed in the mind. Objective phenomena and events were of no consequence; only the conceptions of them possessed by human minds were real. Ideas, not objects, were the stuff of which the universe was made.

              Translation: If I wish really really hard it will come true!

              This is why they need ‘safe spaces’ They can not accept reality.

              Liked by 2 people

              Reply
          • JX says:
            August 9, 2018 at 9:53 pm

            Allocution followed by execution. They used the powers of government – including military capabilities (NSA surveillance capabilities) – in an attempt to throw the election. Justice demands the ultimate punishment.

            Like

            Reply
        • mopar2016 says:
          August 9, 2018 at 9:29 pm

          Attkisson has been a great journalist for a long time, she’s a real pro.
          I remember when the feds were hacking her computer.
          The computer would turn itself on and off in the middle of the night, and it would delete files while she was watching it. Pretty scary stuff.

          Liked by 10 people

          Reply
          • Grandpa says:
            August 9, 2018 at 11:07 pm

            Remote Desktop! Used by every vendor, especially from India support centers. REal simple for experienced hackers.

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
          • nimrodman says:
            August 10, 2018 at 12:38 am

            “it would delete files while she was watching it. Pretty scary stuff.

            What’s even scarier is if they ADD files to your computer.
            5 am no-knock warrant for child p0rn0grapy, anyone?

            Like

            Reply
        • felipe says:
          August 9, 2018 at 10:18 pm

          Janie. Yes, there should have been a trigger warning ahead of those comments. How much of that is real vs. paid trolls? very scary if it’s the former.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • jackphatz says:
            August 9, 2018 at 10:54 pm

            At PJ Media ( to a lesser degree AT but not as many) there is a small group of Lefty, indignant commenters who are not from this country. Canada, the UK and Australia and a few use multiple names. They all seemed to crawl out of the woodwork during the primary season in 2016 and stayed.

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
          • Janie M. says:
            August 9, 2018 at 11:31 pm

            felipe, I noted there were a few who supported her but the overwhelming majority were the malcontents/possible trolls. A few of them brought up the hacking of her computer and implied she was lying or off. I said “possible trolls” because I believe there will always be those idjits that wholly embrace the left and its ideology and would gladly spew their warped perspective even if it is a lie.

            Like

            Reply
        • jackphatz says:
          August 9, 2018 at 10:49 pm

          It’s probably the same ones making the same comments at the Hill just like we see elsewhere. Yet, just like here, there are many who read but never say a word.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • Janie M. says:
            August 9, 2018 at 11:23 pm

            Yup, jackphatz, we have also had a few drive-bys, they say their piece (to antagonize or whatever) but they soon disappear.

            Like

            Reply
          • Janie M. says:
            August 9, 2018 at 11:46 pm

            P.S. This is the primary reason I rarely visit the Daily Caller or Breitbart. Got tired of blocking the trolls (who have multiple accts.). Moreover, I learned from personal experience last year Disqus has a limit on the number of people you can block when my attempt to do so was denied. Don’t know what that number is. So, I had to go through my earlier blocks list and remove a number of them so I could continue with that feature. It’s not worth the hassle.

            Like

            Reply
        • G. Combs says:
          August 9, 2018 at 10:54 pm

          “…her words are wasted on the majority of those PAID hostile commenters in their bubbles….”

          Never, ever forget the Left deals mainly in creating ILLUSIONS!

          Bolshevik – derived from bol’shinstvo (большинство), “majority”, literally meaning “one of the majority” — were actually a rather small group but they took the name ‘Bolshevik’ to create the appearance they were the majority.

          The Left here in the USA uses the same tactic. They create the ILLUSION that their position is the most popular hoping to get the Sheeple to follow the ‘crowd’

          William R. Russell “was in Russia soon after the Bolsheviks seized power and spent considerable time there, working on Creel propaganda against the Germans, for the Bolsheviks, and later against the Bolsheviks.

          Russell described how he saw the communist tradecraft:”

          The way they worked their way to the seizure of power was as follows: Talk about peace, talk about social equality, especially among those most oppressed. Talk about organization of labor, and penetrate into every labor union. Talk on soapboxes. Publish pamphlets and papers. Orate and harangue. Play on envy. Arouse jealousy. Separate class from class. Try to break down the democratic processes from within. Accustom the people to picketing, strikes, mass meetings. Constantly attack the leaders in every way possible so that the people will lose confidence. Then in time of national peril, during a war, on the occasion of a great disaster, or of a general strike, walk into the capital and seize the power. A well-organized minority can work wonders.

          Willing Accomplices: How KGB Covert Influence Agents Created Political Correctness and Destroyed America by Kent Clizbe

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
      • jmclever says:
        August 9, 2018 at 9:32 pm

        Never underestimate paid posters.

        Liked by 11 people

        Reply
      • zimbalistjunior says:
        August 9, 2018 at 9:33 pm

        the idiots who post messages cant be swayed. But fret not, we are only needing to sway the 5-20 percent that are open to be swayed. that will suffice to win the next elections.

        some of the others will come around after 2 years of revelations that hopefully will follow

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Janie M. says:
          August 10, 2018 at 12:05 am

          zimbalistjunior, if the #walkaway movement is authentic… it appears to be gaining traction. But, I’m not hanging my hat on this…how do you fully discern authenticity?

          Like

          Reply
      • pyromancer76 says:
        August 9, 2018 at 9:45 pm

        How many of those comments do you really think are genuine real people and not paid bot operators? Maybe a few, but most of these comments are as fixed and phony and false as is the news. Don’t believe them for a minute and don’t get emotionally wounded by their vicious nature..

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • LKA in LA says:
        August 9, 2018 at 9:52 pm

        The comments scared me also! Commenter Michael is demented. The word “unhinged” doesn’t even to begin to describe the commenters. I am so thankful President Trump wanted to help us against these lunatics because the average mortal could not fight these folks. We are blessed.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • oldschool says:
        August 9, 2018 at 9:57 pm

        I had the exact same reaction to the comments as you Niagra. My belief has been if evidence is ever shown, charges brought, people fired and prosecuted, then they will believe the truth. I have serious doubts about that now. They are so invested in group think, if they are ever proven wrong, they will never accept it and it could trigger the most hateful and violent behavior towards those of us who disagree. Not sure which scenario is worse.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Texian says:
        August 9, 2018 at 10:06 pm

        Ideological differences that are not swayed by epistemology..

        Both sides entrenched..

        War..

        Fourth Turning..

        Like

        Reply
      • Ozzytrumpster says:
        August 9, 2018 at 10:47 pm

        Not sure if it can be seen by the rusted on believers. The mind shift would kill them. Those not at the extremes may eventually have an epiphany but then their rage will be terrible. No one likes being taken for a fool. The people on this website and a few others may have to counsel for sober legal judgements or we may have a French Revolution scenario. With a phryic victory and the republic in ashes

        Like

        Reply
        • G. Combs says:
          August 9, 2018 at 11:14 pm

          This is why President Trump is going slowly.

          The majority of Americans, even those who vote DemoRat by rote are not frothing at the mouth idiots….

          HOWEVER there are the paid agents provocateurs who are extremely dangerous, not to mention BLM, ANTIFA and Jihadists.

          I am hoping a lot of them get taken out as well.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • mj_inOC says:
        August 9, 2018 at 11:19 pm

        Niagara, the good news is that “change [and death and taxes]” are the only things that are inevitable…

        Persevere,
        pray,
        “Never give up,” [W. Churchill];
        “Give me Liberty, or give me death,” [P. Henry]
        [whose home, Redhill, was near mine in VA];
        “Evil prevails when good men [and women] do nothing,” [E. Burke],
        and a favorite;
        “We have not yet begun to fight,” [J.P. Jones]!

        [Married a Midshipman and spent many hours at USNA … Sadly, marriage didn’t last, but Patriotism grew.]

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Niagara Frontier says:
          August 9, 2018 at 11:59 pm

          Oh, I have perseverance and patience in abundance, enough to share with others if need be. The fear I was referring to was not for me, but a general fear that too many of our citizens have lost the ability to think and to reason.

          IMO this is one of the biggest threats to our freedom facing us.

          Like

          Reply
      • Finbar O'Shaunnessey says:
        August 9, 2018 at 11:46 pm

        If you do not recognize many of the comments at The Hill for what they are, you are destined to be a very unhappy internet camper.

        Like

        Reply
      • Sugarhillhardrock says:
        August 10, 2018 at 12:25 am

        Read some of the statutes in 18 USC .
        You will find multiple areas of probable cause violation concerning extremely grave portions of the criminal code based upon what we know and suspect.
        The Mulehead narrative portrays that we are in retreat, back on our heels. Does anyone looking at the cornucopia of damaging inculpatory evidence think that is likely true?
        As the undeniable facts wash out, the conspirators are going to be exposed in all their foul plumage.
        No pun intended.
        Looking forward to it, like sun rise in the east. If one thinks it will be white washed, consider if that is possible, and that there would be no civil insurrection thereafter?

        Ultimately, the Marxists know in their hearts, the gloves will come off over sedition. There is either constitutional justice, or justice as Jefferson conceived as the republic’s people’s birthright option.
        I will continue to demand the former, knowing my ancestors would expect me capable of restoring the Republic via the latter, if required.

        Like

        Reply
    • Mark L. says:
      August 9, 2018 at 8:46 pm

      Now we need the follow up. With the Trump Presidency how would he thwart or take down the conspiracy to ruin his term in office against the will of the people.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Janie M. says:
        August 9, 2018 at 9:09 pm

        Mark, I believe we will have to wait until after the mid-terms. I am confident he has a strategy in place.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • Cankles Clinton says:
          August 9, 2018 at 9:27 pm

          There has to be some body blows to the Deep State before the mid-terms. We can’t go into the election with the Demosocialists and their MSM propagandists controlling the entire narrative.

          Liked by 5 people

          Reply
          • The Boss says:
            August 9, 2018 at 9:39 pm

            I think the body blows are on the way.
            It’s like waiting for a volcano to erupt.
            All the obvious signs are there.
            We’re being warned in subtle ways….
            “Stay tuned!”

            Liked by 4 people

            Reply
            • MAJA says:
              August 9, 2018 at 11:41 pm

              It seems the left may not notice what’s going on. Kind of ironic if the deep state gets drained and the lefties realize it after the fact. I have not read one comment by any of them regarding all the congressional retirements, the fbi (other than comey) or doj demotions firings or arrests., all the pedo rings getting busted. Certainly, the msm isn’t covering it. Its like they’re focused way over there while the work’s getting done elsewhere. Just a thought that occurred to me after reading the comments on the hill.

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
              • Niagara Frontier says:
                August 10, 2018 at 12:15 am

                That’s an excellent observation and one that makes me think it may be a mistake to dismiss so many of the commenters on Attkisson’s article simply as paid bots or trolls. Ignorance is rampant over there and the MSM is responsible. How they continue to get away with it amazes me.

                Liked by 2 people

                Reply
    • Bob says:
      August 9, 2018 at 9:09 pm

      If there is a world class investigative journalist , Sharyl has to be the best by far. Hopefully, she has good protection, as the information that is being brought to light has heavy implications for some politicians that could be dangerous.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • MagaKathryn says:
      August 9, 2018 at 9:38 pm

      And her article will be buried by THE HILL tomorrow …. can’t even make comments. Just like John Solomon’s articles are buried and no comments allowed. The truth is NOT getting out.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • DanO64 says:
      August 9, 2018 at 9:41 pm

      Yep. Hi Sheryl

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Marica says:
      August 9, 2018 at 10:13 pm

      …And the absolute Professor of this ENTIRE story–our own SunDance–Called Attkinson’s Story on Twitter–“Winner of the day”!!
      Ya’ll—THE BIG UGLY IS TRULY COMING OUT! Hang on Treepers–grab your popcorn and Winamins!!
      As Rudy/Yoda would say–“Blow Up it Will”!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Ray Runge says:
      August 9, 2018 at 10:42 pm

      A lively bunch at “The Hill” DISQUS feed. Trolls predominate as few rational arguments to support a counter point to Ms. Atkisson’s article can be made.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. Shane Douglas (@ShaneDo58849214) says:
    August 9, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Donald J. Trump
    ‏@LindseyGrahamSC “Why didn’t the FBI tell President Trump that they had concerns about Carter Page? Is there a double standard here?” They told Senator Diane Feinstein that she had a spy – but not Trump. Is that entrapment or did they just want to use Page as an excuse to SPY?

    The master of Twitter just laid it out for all to see.
    “Did they just want to use Page as an excuse to SPY?”.

    His tweets are getting more and more specific. This is a complicated case with lots of moving parts for the non-Treeper. In 12 words he laid out to 60 million followers what they did. FBI asset Carter Page inserted in a campaign by the FBI so they could use him to Spy on DJT on behalf of HRC.
    Eric Holder, Preet Bahara, John Carlin all knew Page was an asset.

    https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/russian-banker-sentenced-manhattan-federal-court-30-months-prison-conspiring-work

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  3. lastinillinois says:
    August 9, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Attkisson with yet another fine article.

    If only there were more than 3 or 4 of her in all of ‘journalism’ today.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Curry Worsham says:
      August 9, 2018 at 8:53 pm

      John Solomon, Molly Hemingway, Sara Carter, Luke Rosiak and a few others.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Jeepers Treepers says:
        August 10, 2018 at 12:36 am

        It is pretty incredible how with Watergate, the media were virtually all looking for the truth. Today very few of them are interested in truth. For them it is only about winning the narrative and the fight for progressivism. For the most part they are wilfully blind. They control the narrative by ignoring anything that could be helpful to Conservatives. I would like to know whether J schools now teach these methods.

        Like

        Reply
        • zorrorides says:
          August 10, 2018 at 12:53 am

          The Watergate media were NOT looking for truth.

          They just hated Nixon with a fierceness reserved for Nixon because of his youthful House reputation as an enemy of International Communism as found in the USSR and in the USA. Nixon was an America-Firster before he grew into a nuanced liberal. Therefore he was hated, attacked and destroyed.

          Like

          Reply
  4. blind no longer says:
    August 9, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    Then a rider on the Insurance Policy kicks in….that pretty much sums it up.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. FofBW says:
    August 9, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    She nailed it in a sarc kind of way.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. fleporeblog says:
    August 9, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Seems as if the Insurance Plan has met a major roadblock that they want to remove!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      August 9, 2018 at 8:35 pm

      I have a suspicion that Mueller’s gang attempted some sort of maneuver to have the good judge removed as well as acted like horses behinds when in his court. Add to that, judges are a clannish lot (no matter if they like each other or not), and he may also be reacting to the FISA abuses ricocheting back on his fellow judges.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • Tl Howard says:
        August 9, 2018 at 10:39 pm

        Those idiotic FISA judges obviously didn’t ask tough questions with supporting evidence. They are as guilty in all this as the conspirators and in fact, some may BE conspirators.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • blind no longer says:
      August 9, 2018 at 8:35 pm

      What??? Unbelievable…now I’ve seen it all!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • missilemom says:
      August 9, 2018 at 9:24 pm

      Actually judge apologized to Mueller lawyer in front of jury today.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • grandmaintexas says:
      August 9, 2018 at 9:53 pm

      It must be difficult to watch one’s career and reputation implode in real time in front of the nation.

      For us it’s wickedly enjoyable. 😈

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      August 9, 2018 at 10:14 pm

      fle, he files an official complaint? How ludicrous and ignorant Mueller is. In my more than 50 yrs. in law no one files a complaint because it has no meaning. He may be thinking by complaining the judge will be recused but that takes a special document to have any effect. What Mueller wants is to look like he knows what he is doing against a judge who is appearing as a REAL judge who knows the law and as judge will not tolerate idiots trying or pointing out stupidity. Reminds me of the old time English judges! Sorry, Mueller, resign because you are losing at every point. You are known as a miserable attorney, liar, cheat, wasting our money all of which we want back from you and those Clinton attorneys you hired, and frankly walked to the gallows. Sorry, but Trump is the best President ever, fulfills his promises, and hasn’t a darn thing you can get on him, and I see that Manafort is coming up as well in your losing before this REAL judge. You have made a terrible record and can be fired and in jail, my love, and hopefully very, very soon. Justice make take time but it gets the job done one way or another or should we call it karma coming for you!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  7. Talent Finder (@SDTalentFinder) says:
    August 9, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    #GreatAwakening song! The Storm!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  8. joeknuckles says:
    August 9, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    All those brains and she’s pretty, too. This wonderful woman is a true patriot, with more guts than all the RINOs put together.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • blind no longer says:
      August 9, 2018 at 8:44 pm

      Amen Joe. I knew I liked her when she had the guts to come out and tell the story of Obama spying on her. She was fearless.

      Liked by 14 people

      Reply
      • dd_sc says:
        August 9, 2018 at 9:22 pm

        She was fearless to break the news on the Fast and Furious scandal after a couple guys with a gun blog tipped her off.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • BetsBets says:
          August 9, 2018 at 10:15 pm

          She also interviewed a government worker who happened to go into the office on a Sunday, only to find that HRC’s lackeys were separating hard copies of her pay-for-play, I mean, “private” emails from her “government” emails. He blew the whistle about that coverup months before it was reported and Sharyl was the only one with the story.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
      • smartyjones1 says:
        August 9, 2018 at 9:30 pm

        Years later and Sharyl is still fighting in that case to unveil the massive illicit domestic spying against herself and undoubtedly many others. CBS confirmed it was true and abandoned her.

        Feeding her to the wolves was preferable to standing up to the Obama Stasi.

        Her fight is our fight. Sharyl is a great American! 👏🏼

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
    • missilemom says:
      August 9, 2018 at 9:25 pm

      She occasionally does ask me a question about a certain topic on Twitter. Very popular and fun.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. Hmmm... says:
    August 9, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    It seems a useful too to think about what exactly it was that they were planning to do. I think she lets them off the hook a bit by limiting it somewhat to a whisper campaign. If it weren’t for Mike Rogers Trump may not have known that he and his team were being watched. I would guess their real goal was to find some real dirt not just to hope the Russia thing turned up something.

    Mike Rogers is probably the biggest single thing to go wrong with their plan but there were other things too. Buzzfeed printing the dossier was actually a terrible thing for the plan. Imagine how much more successful they would have been if it had stayed a whisper campaign with only shadowy references to a dossier and no leaks of the parts that could be or were disproven. It would have been much more damaging that way. The other really damaging leak to their cause was the Page FISA leak. The FISA abuse has really lead the day in exposing wrongdoing. Obviously other things too but that one seems to be the one that has the most bite and without it becoming public that it existed then it would have been much harder for Nunes to fight to declassify.

    So next to Mike Rogers the press actually deserves a bit of credit for exposing this despite their actual intentions. The conspirators needed a whisper campaign with selective leaks and instead they inspired a “leak it all” and “make it all headlines” atmosphere that really backfired in the end. If they had kept better control over some of this information they would have been a lot more successful but when you make leaking your method of attack then it shouldn’t be a surprise when it bites back. It’s really funny when you think about the way that people who hated Trump and wanted to damage him actually leaked the fake info they cooked up that was supposed to remain hidden.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • weirdflunky says:
      August 9, 2018 at 9:01 pm

      Adm. Rogers is a true American hero. He didn’t tell Trump what was going on because of politics or his love for the MAGA ideal. He did it because it was the right thing to do. He is a warrior. A true man of honor.

      Think about it for a second. He stopped the spying via the NSA and the howls for him to be fired by Barky were deafening. He didn’t cave to the pressure. And when he had the opportunity, he went directly to the incoming POTUS and told him what he knew. Remember, that’s when Trump first tweeted that he was wiretapped.

      Adm. Rogers retired and hasn’t turned his former job into a cash machine as a “national security expert” for the fake news.

      He did what true warriors do after that final battle (if they survive it), he went home.

      As a former military man, who was never in your league, I salute you sir!

      You may have saved your country.

      Thank you.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • Ray Runge says:
      August 9, 2018 at 10:49 pm

      Mike Rogers is a hero.

      Like

      Reply
  10. Whiskey1 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    Sort of abandoned GAB, then Sheryl Attkinson followed me the other day, so staying and engaging.

    So valuable that she has embraced alternative tech, because the deplatforming will only get worse.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Akh says:
    August 9, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    Reading the comment section on the article os giving me an aneurysm. It’s shocking to see the level of brainwashing.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Exfiltration of Wealth says:
      August 9, 2018 at 8:54 pm

      Yes, but remember……..there’s an extremely high probability that those people are paid to post………when our side posts for free, and their side needs to be compensated for posting…………WE’VE ALREADY WON.

      What’s that expression? Oh, yes………….

      ENJOY THE SHOW!

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • Tl Howard says:
      August 9, 2018 at 10:30 pm

      At first I thought that, but read most of the lefty comments a second time; they are scared that it’s all true. Let them wet the bed tonight and for the next couple of years.

      Like

      Reply
  12. Payday says:
    August 9, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    BINGO! She nailed it!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Harry Lime says:
    August 9, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    I have a list of great Americans. Sheryl Attkinson is on it.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  14. Curry Worsham says:
    August 9, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Alright, that article turned me into The Angriest Dog in the World again.
    When is the next rally?

    I did not know about (Comey’s special friend) Wittes’ “insurance policy”.
    Obviously they were ALL conspiring.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. Plain Jane says:
    August 9, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    I can’t bring up the video, but Solomon on Levin just said this is on hilltv.
    http://thehill.com/hilltv/rising/401185-the-handwritten-notes-exposing-what-fusion-gps-told-doj-about-trump
    “The handwritten notes exposing what Fusion GPS told DOJ about Trump”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Enoch Root says:
    August 9, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    Great article. Of course treepers already have all the details courtesy Sundance and his posts but we need a wider dissemination of truth to prevail and actually drain any part of the swamp. Articles like this and further disclosure of heretofore redacted content are critical to what I at least hope is the plan I can almost start discern from the unfolding events. Looking forward to watching it all come together.

    Like

    Reply
  17. senda72 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Who is the democrat strategist that wrote this memo? I had not heard about this 2009 memo before.

    “If this far-fetched idea of an insurance policy were actually true, it also could include tactics memorialized in a memo, written in 2009 by a Democratic strategist working at the time for the liberal smear group Media Matters. It described how to fight a “well funded, presidential-style campaign to discredit and embarrass” targets. Private eyes would probe into their personal lives, courts would be used for lawsuits. “Massive demonstrations” would be organized, Michael Moore would make a negative documentary and “a team of trackers” would stake out targets at events. “Opposition research” would be collected. The targets would be attacked on social media, yard signs posted in their neighborhoods, and a “mole” placed inside their organization.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Golden Advice says:
    August 9, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    Sharyl is what television journalists are supposed to be like.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  19. Steve Summar says:
    August 9, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    Sharyl, is one of a very few I trust…I love this blog…thank you for making it possible…MEGA…Making Earth Great Again…WWG1WGA

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  20. Dutchman says:
    August 9, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    Admitting I haven’t done my homework, but,…

    Did ANY of the camera hound congressmen, when ? Page or stroke, ASK them “What WAS the exact nature of the insurance policy you are texting about?”

    “Describe to us IN DETAIL, this meeting you had, in Andy’s office, when you discussed this Insurance policy, and tell us everyone in the room at the time, and what they said.”

    If they didn’t ask, the CENTRAL questions, unbelievable. If they DID ask, what b.s. answers did they get?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • jmclever says:
      August 9, 2018 at 9:39 pm

      Its OK. The answer would have been , “I don’t recall.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • TwoLaine says:
      August 9, 2018 at 9:59 pm

      Behind closed doors…

      Like

      Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      August 9, 2018 at 10:52 pm

      “Did ANY of the camera hound congressmen, when ? Page or stroke, ASK them “What WAS the exact nature of the insurance policy you are texting about?”

      “Describe to us IN DETAIL, this meeting you had, in Andy’s office, when you discussed this Insurance policy, and tell us everyone in the room at the time, and what they said.”

      If they didn’t ask, the CENTRAL questions, unbelievable. If they DID ask, what b.s. answers did they get?”

      You mean like CNN parked outside Strzok leafy suburban home?

      Yeeeaahhhh… I’mmm gonna haaaave to get back to you on thaaaat.

      Like

      Reply
  21. Dutchman says:
    August 9, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    And yes; treepers have asked, and I have wondered, how will a story this convoluted ever be communicated so the ‘average’low info voted can understand?

    We are getting out answer, with Atkinsons excellent reporting, and BAG tweets, which are too in concert to be an accident.

    Our boys going on the offensive, with his sights set on muletrain.

    Caution, MOAB over target, ready for release.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Curry Worsham says:
      August 9, 2018 at 9:56 pm

      That rap style Q video above is an excellent primer for the lofo younger masses.
      “Q is going mainstream.”

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        August 9, 2018 at 10:41 pm

        When a “conspiracy theory” is [mathematically, statistically, provably] more believable by the people *I* believe, than the “mainstream media”, you have gone mainstream – and the “press” has a problem.

        The psychology is this. Q is basically as “right” as another Treeper is to me. I don’t have to argue about what it is – I only have to know that it’s as believable as a fellow Treeper – meaning significantly more than the fake news press.

        Think about THAT. This is what Q is talking about – “going mainstream”. And that tells ME that somebody behind their scenes KNEW that critical threshold was being crossed. Those are the “proofs” that convince me. Marks of people who know exactly what they are doing.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • Curry Worsham says:
          August 9, 2018 at 11:19 pm

          And the flashpoint of that critical threshold being crossed is the phenomenon of Q followers coming out of the closet and wearing their t-shirts and carrying signs to the rallies.
          PDJT pointed one out recently.
          That brought more Q followers to the next rally.
          Suddenly the MSM has to cover it (negatively, of course) exposing it to millions more people.
          Anti-Q bloggers are talking about Q.
          And on and on.
          A movement to publicize Q has begun.
          People’s awarenes of Q, agree or disagree, is increasing exponentially.
          There is no such thing as bad publicity.
          But this also increases awareness of the deep state, globalism the FISA scandal, etc.
          Q is a good thing even if you’re not a Q follower.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • G. Combs says:
            August 10, 2018 at 12:05 am

            I could care less if Q-Anon is a LARP or not.

            What matters is he got the attention of the 4-chan & 8-Chan techie Autists….

            Think about this.

            WHO do all those Leftist Tech monopolies rely upon to do the grunt work???

            YEAH, Those are Q-Anons target audience. 😉

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • Curry Worsham says:
              August 10, 2018 at 12:26 am

              Excellent point!
              Qanon is a youth driven phenomenon
              and the techies were Qanon’s launching pad and researchers.
              But the ultimate target audience is much broader.

              Like

              Reply
  22. NJF says:
    August 9, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Love her.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. CM-TX says:
    August 9, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    There is a LOT of interesting research info/details here to filter thru on profiles of those connected to the “Dossier”, connections between & to others, etc…
    Warning: Only halfway thru, & my brain’s on 🤕 overload. (Good luck!🙂)

    To summarize the writer’s objective…

    | My initial impression reading the dossier was that the writing was sloppy and that it did not resemble an intelligence report. It exhibited multiple writing styles and writers, both English and non-English speakers, and it was assembled in haste.

    Considering all of the dossier’s unusual aspects, I decided to take a little time and do a deeper dive into its structure and content. In this post, I’ll demonstrate how by using readily available OSINT tools and techniques, video analytics, and writing style analysis, we can pinpoint the likely sources, methods, and the individuals involved in the creation and distribution of this document. |

    https://apelbaum.wordpress.com/2018/03/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. blind no longer says:
    August 9, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    OMG…Joe DiGenova on Hannity talking about this right now. He nails it and Mueller to the wall. LMAO. WE NEED MORE OF JOE!!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  25. MagaKathryn says:
    August 9, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Wake up people. Great article by her on THE HILL …. it will be buried tomorrow, just like John Solomon’s articles have been. The Hill puts them under their “opinion” section and then their “rising” bs, so no comments are allowed …. and NO ONE reads them. The truth is NOT getting out.

    Like

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      August 9, 2018 at 10:30 pm

      This just in: Creepy Porn Lawyer Michael Avenatti is “exploring a run for the presidency”.

      One of these things is not like the other. Funny, I learned how that works when I was like 3. For some it takes longer, I suppose.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • paper doll says:
        August 9, 2018 at 10:45 pm

        This what happens when you have become utterly addicted to the national attention, but your 15 minutes is up and you have to go though cold turkey withdrawal . It ain’t pretty. It’s a hell . Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy / s

        Like

        Reply
  26. Cankles Clinton says:
    August 9, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Yes great article but people it is nothing that Sundance hasn’t touched on. It must be very frustrating for him at this time. Great research and investigation don’t only count if you’re paid and have a gig at a high profile publication or website.

    The comments on The Hill are horrendous. Just because Wittes wrote about an “insurance policy” against Trump doesn’t mean he actually was writing about an insurance policy against Trump. /s

    Like

    Reply
  27. DanO64 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Come out it IS. Who tweeted “stay tuned” today? Why a VSG did. It’s coming!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  28. zimbalistjunior says:
    August 9, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    btw, i have noticed that bruce ohr keeps speaking to steele simpson etc…but if his wife the beauteous nellie was working at Fiction GPS all this time, why would he need to–she could just serve as the intermediary

    makes one wonder—was nellie actually working at Fiction GPS…or was it a no show ‘job’ that Fiction and Bruce devised—basically a back channel bribe to Bruce for working with them

    if so, then that ham radio license for Nellie may have actually been for Bruce.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • jbowen82 says:
      August 9, 2018 at 10:47 pm

      I always assumed the ham radio was his, but for some reason they mput the license in her name. Kind of like Mrs. Liddy’s firearms.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      August 9, 2018 at 10:48 pm

      I think Nellie was a busy beaver at Fusion – and I think her RUSSIAN LANGUAGE SKILLS were critical. 😉

      Seriously – I think the Steele-Bruce drops are DISTRACTO. This stuff will all come out, but I think FUSION is the actual valve on the septic tank of DNC-Russia collusion against Trump.

      I think that Bruce Ohr and Steele are talking in the clear. The stuff they DO NOT WANT SEEN was handled by Nellie and somebody else. THAT is the real “juicy stuff”.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • wheatietoo says:
        August 9, 2018 at 10:58 pm

        The most ‘interesting’ part of those text messages, was the way that Steele kept saying “We”.

        Who is…”We”?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          August 9, 2018 at 11:10 pm

          Great point. Here are my top contenders:

          (1) “We” means Steele is not retired – still working for GCHQ

          (2) “We” means FIVE EYES – and they are ALL united against Trump

          (3) “We” means the conspirators – the CABAL – the communist conspiracy – the globalist conspiracy – the plotters – the soft coup – whatever these horrible people are, including some major tin foil. “Whatever”!!!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • wheatietoo says:
            August 9, 2018 at 11:20 pm

            I think it’s All Of The Above.

            Steele is what is referred to as an ‘off book operative’.

            That’s why Hannigan resigned, right after PDJT was sworn in.

            Hannigan waited to see if their coup was going to be successful in ‘stopping Trump’.

            Once PDJT was sworn in…he knew that as Potus, PDJT would have access to the truth.

            Like

            Reply
          • CopperTop says:
            August 9, 2018 at 11:35 pm

            He talks about someone who has been ‘briefed’ that Ohr could give him. He either had leveraged Ohr as an ‘asset’ or he was back in as a ppt in the coup.

            WE means the people who have been ‘briefed’. Period.

            Deep State on International Steroids.

            Like

            Reply
  29. TwoLaine says:
    August 9, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Sharyl Testified before Congress recently and what they did to her is EERILY SIMILAR to what they did to Candidate TRUMP and Team. To hear her describe it, it sounds like she is describing EXACTLY what was done to them, FISA courts and all. But they also got into her computers and placed confidential docs on them. They were planning a sting operation of some kind on her, except they got sloppy and she caught them at their game.

    This is a woman that understands the frustration and anger that President TRUMP & Team feel. She is still fighting the government to get to the truth.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Skippy says:
    August 9, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Do you all omit Wife and Husband (or vice versa Husband and wife), and Mother and children in this discussion? It’s pretty hard not to admit what’s going on here in these United States of America. No one likes its.

    Let the Truth Out President Trump!

    Like

    Reply
  31. Minnie says:
    August 9, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Can someone with capability post one of the newest twist from REX
    @_ImperatorRex

    Don’t have that capability from my phone.

    Come out, it will.

    🙏🇺🇸🙏

    Like

    Reply
  32. Tl Howard says:
    August 9, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    I perused the comments to SA’s column. The blustering comments of the lefties there are indicative of their fear that it’s all true, which, of course, it is. And, Obama isn’t even mentioned ….YET.

    Like

    Reply
  33. mr.piddles says:
    August 9, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    For everybody meta commenting on The Hill comments section I implore you: ignore The Hill comments section. Full stop. It’s fun to engage in witty repartee with others that care to do so, artfully ridicule the unaware, and the like… but even all that gets old. The Hill comments really is pretty much useless. The Hill at least provides a constant stream of headlines that places like CNN won’t even touch. Other than that, their content is anywhere from useful, to useless, to rage-inducing. Crap shoot.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Linus in W.PA. says:
    August 9, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Sharyl is a bad ass!!

    Read her book, ‘Stonewalled…’

    You’ll be seething!!

    Like

    Reply
  35. notunderwhelmed says:
    August 9, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Concise and scary. Who is left at the top tier of government agencies without corruption? Who has the power to surgically remove the cancer that has metastasized throughout?

    Like

    Reply
  36. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    August 9, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    SA wrote an excellent piece. “We the People” need more like her.

    Like

    Reply
  37. RJ says:
    August 9, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Why do you think the left-wingers want to take the guns from people? Their motives and goals are rotten to the core.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Mike says:
    August 9, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    I check Sharyl’s website every day. She is the very definition of what an unbiased, investigative journalist should be.

    When Ben Rhodes’s brother, who runs CBS news, started dumping Sharyl’s stories if they were critical of the Obama administration, she quit CBS after like 20 years. That takes GUTS.
    God bless you Sharyl and keep up the EXCELLENT work!

    Like

    Reply
  39. CopperTop says:
    August 9, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    The casual public will always wrestle with this level of corruption and PDJT understands the message can only be delivered by enticing MSM coverage of his tweets on the subject and thus uses the tool to the best of his advantage.

    Could he have been president without this forum??? or would the insurance plan succeeded at stage 1?

    Love/hate relationship with social media but it probably saved our Republic.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Justbill says:
    August 9, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    So the msm echo chamber is in full bat guano TDS meltdown over a secret tape of Devin Nunes at a GOP fundraiser. His crime? Stating the obvious. That the GOP needs to keep its majority this November to protect PDT from being impeached. Oh the horrors of it all. Democrats insist that he needs to resign immediately. I really hope they didn’t pay their deep undercover agent for this. After all, he pretty much said the same thing on Fox in the past couple of weeks. The left has truly lost their marbles.

    Like

    Reply
  41. Kaco says:
    August 9, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    That was a great and easy to follow and read article, just like Flep said.

    I started firing back on the trolls on that article’s comments but it’s getting harder and harder since there are still no PERP WALKS. These people need an ice cold bucket of that reality in order for it to sink in. And then everyone will know to never pull that crap again. We can’t let this go, no Potamic Two-Step!

    I read a comment that Joe Digenova said that POTUS is starting to declassify???

    Like

    Reply
  42. pnj01 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    Atkisson has an interesting read on the Jan. 6, 2017 stay-behind first “private meeting” (requested by Comey, btw) between Trump and Jimmy C when she writes: ” The reigning FBI director could privately send the implicit message that as long as Trump minds his own business, he won’t be named as a target.” That is how I read that first meeting: Comey was acting just like J. Edgar Hoover who used to let the highest ranking people in the US Government know that “he had the goods on them” and wouldn’t hesitate to use them if the specimen did not play ball.

    This paraphrase of Comey’s own testimony on the meeting supports that reading: “Comey did not reveal to the president-elect at this time that the information had come to light through opposition research financed by his opponents, ‘because it wasn’t necessary for my goal,’ which was merely to alert him the FBI had obtained the information.” Comey knew the dossier was “salacious and unverified” but but he wasn’t going to pass that along because he just wanted Trumpto learn that Comey had something on him. Letting Trump know the something was a silly made up story would undercut Jimmy’s goal so he chose to lead Trump on. Real slimy stuff, Jimmy.

    Like

    Reply
    • Kaco says:
      August 9, 2018 at 11:55 pm

      Oh, wow, that is slimy as heck, just as you said! I remember that, but you spelled out the whole thing so clearly. What a POS! Pres Trump had the right to know, he is President!

      Like

      Reply
  43. Golfbro11 says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:49 am

    I believe we are getting closer to the full unveiling of the scandal that we all have already known to have taken place. The information about the “insurance policy” has been slowly dripping out for the past year. However, it has been ratcheted up over the last month or so. I strongly believe the plan is to convince as many Americans of the scandal prior to the details being released in full. There will be bloodshed because the morons on the left will take to the streets and riot. However this strategy was employed to limit that bloodshed. I know this sounds harsh but, the people that will be in the streets are those that have long ago lost their humanity and can no longer think for themselves. They can’t rationalize facts and are incapable of reason. Think about what would have happened if they had dumped the entirety of this treason into the American people’s laps 12-18 months ago. Millions would have been put down in the streets. This plan will make that number closer to 100k-200k

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s