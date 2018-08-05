Point: Why Do Foreign Countries Need Lobbyists? Isn’t That What Embassies and Ambassadors are For?

The big-eared British guy wearing Linus’s T-Shirt does have a point; and asks the same question CTH has pondered before: Why do foreign governments need lobbyists?
Advertisements
The big-eared British guy wearing Linus’s T-Shirt does have a point; and asks the same question CTH has pondered before: Why do foreign governments need lobbyists?
No, and that’s why “Russian interference” is such a joke when there are much more nefarious activities going on by many foreign countries to rob the American people. Congress to the people – “look over here!”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They weren’t effective enough in bringing home the bacon. They needed specialists to spread a lot more cash around.
As for us, it took the loss of several million jobs before we had the sense to elect a President to challenge this new status quo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Easier to pay the bribes to our Congressmen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ummm, ok, I’ll take “Who writes our legislation” for $500, please Alex.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who is Al Bumcovers?
LikeLike
I just watched this off a flep post. It was exactly what I was wondering. This should be illegal!
At least keep our swamp to ourselves.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When lobbyists replace ambassadors you know predictable collapse of a dirty system and one world government promising universal interests are not far behind.
LikeLike
Seems clear that this sort of arrangement by legislators usurps the constitutional power of the executive branch to conduct foreign policy. Massive fines, asset forfeiture, prison time and lifetime bans on lobbying will help correct this situation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, make an example of everyone.
LikeLike
The obverse is, why do our elected representatives have no apparent resistance to being paid to sell out the interests of the American citizens who elected them? I don’t blame the bribe payer so much as the bribe taker. No one MAKES them take the money. No one MAKES them pass legislation that incentivizes American companies to offshore their manufacturing. No one MAKES them try to pass illegal alien amnesty. No one MAKES them corrupt. They sell us out willingly. For money.
When in the course of human events ….
LikeLike
I watched Steve Hilton tonight. I never know what to make of him. He is always teetering between fake Conservatiism, Libertarianism, and just faulty Britishism.
But tonight, this comment stuck. Where did we change from foreign relations to foreign infiltration? When our political class was handed a wad of cash to look the other way.
Oldest profession in the world, and every other country has been doing it a lot longer. Now, we just have to be the first to destroy it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The United States already offers a generous method for a timely transition of technology transfer to the rest of the world: through our university system. I know some of the highly-informed posters here might balk at this, but it provides a rationale, diffused, and cost-effective way to share knowledge and build a fairly strong respect between nations. Politicians, through their access to outsized, disingenuous financial gain, should not short circuit the process. In other words they are stealing directly from the bank of another extremely valuable American resource, our intellectual property. Consider a student who comes here (say, from China) pays full tuition at the best schools (upward of $300,000), then properly applies for a year of practical training (serving US industry), then applies for a three year Visa (another 10,000), continues in to a masters degree (180,000. more dollars). About 30% of these remain in US and provide more value to our technical fields. From my history of teaching it builds friendships. And we are earning millions/billions on our knowledge base. Purloined technology through congressional and post-congressional methods probably costs our nation at a ration of 1000 to one; worse it goes, by way of avarice, to the most counter-productive, least creative, and most corrupt individuals.
LikeLike